Dealing With Hair Loss? Stick To This Expert Grocery List To Support Hair Health (2025)

Image by Javier Pardina / Stocksy May 08, 2025 Hair loss is a complicated issue with several contributing factors, from genetics to lifestyle. And often there are several compacting influences to thinning or loss, so it's hard to pinpoint what exactly needs to be addressed. It's frustrating to deal with, as it's not always clear what can be done to help spur regrowth—or at the very least, stop increased shedding. However, in general, we know there are several things you can do to help support healthy hair growth.

For example, it's important to find stress management practices to reduce anxiety, as that can trigger loss. It's also helpful to use science-backed hair growth products, like those with peptides, rosemary, or turmeric. And last, but certainly not least, it's important to eat a balanced, robust diet.

If you want to optimize your nutrition for healthy hair, look no further than this list from integrative physician and skin care specialist Jessica Maloh, N.D. "So I've been on a little bit of a hair health journey. As a naturopathic doctor, of course there are hair-healthy foods on my grocery list," she says.

Here, what she adds to her grocery cart.

Protein

To top her list, we have protein. "Starting with various sources of protein. Eggs are always on the list. I also love salmon, chicken, and Greek yogurt," she says.

Protein is made up of amino acids, otherwise known as "the building blocks" of protein. Hair is also made up of a protein called keratin. To make keratin, you need an ample supply of amino acids.

Eating too little protein can contribute to increased shedding1.

The RDA on protein (0.8 gram per kilogram of body weight per day2) is the bare minimum amount you need to avoid a nitrogen imbalance.

For optimal health, most people should consume 1.2 to 2.0 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight.

And to get the hair benefits of protein, experts say you'll need to hit that higher range of protein consumption. This is because the body uses nutrients for nails, hair, and skin last, so if you're only getting the bare minimum of protein, you might not get the full beauty benefits.

Iron

While protein is important for a host of reasons, it's certainly not the only nutrient to pay attention to, including this critical mineral. "Some of these items are good sources of iron, but for iron I also love lentils, kidney beans, and cashews," says Maloh.

Iron is stored in keratin. When your body doesn't have enough iron in the diet, it will scavenge it from other sources in the body—most notably, the hair.

This isn't just anecdotal: There have been many studies showing that iron deficiency is linked to hair loss3.

If you're concerned about your iron levels, consult a doctor for guidance before reaching for an iron supplement, as taking too much can have adverse effects.

For a more well-rounded approach, opt for a multivitamin with iron in it.

Zinc

Zinc is another mineral to keep an eye out for. "For sources of zinc, I like pumpkin seeds. I'll also usually get either sesame seeds or sesame butter," says Maloh.

While the relationship between zinc and hair loss isn't as well understood, it's believed it has something to do with hormone health.

For example, some studies have found that men with male-pattern baldness had low levels of zinc4. Other research suggests that the mineral may play a role in the production of DHT, a hormone that's linked to hair loss in both men and women.

More research is needed to evaluate the effects of zinc on hair growth (especially in women), but in the meantime, we know that zinc is an incredibly important mineral for overall health.

So regardless, it's important to consume foods with the mineral.

Prebiotic fibers & fermented foods

Finally, Maloh reaches for foods that support her gut health. "And then I love to nourish my gut microbiome with various sources of fiber and fermented foods, like kimchi, sauerkraut, and miso," she says, noting that good sources of fiber are leafy greens, broccoli, and avocado.

While prebiotic fibers and fermented foods aren't related to hair growth specifically, they are very important for reducing overall inflammation in the body and nutrient absorption. And those two things are very important for hair health.

Inflammation in the body can trigger hair loss5, as it prematurely sends hairs into the "shedding" phase. It can also influence nutrient absorption in the stomach, as when the gut is in an inflamed state, it's not as able to properly digest foods.

The takeaway

Next time you're heading to the grocery store, take this list with you—you'll not only come up with some delicious meals, but you'll be helping support your hair in the process: