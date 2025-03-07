Dealing With Tech Neck? Try One of These Expert-Approved Massagers (2025)

If experiencing the tension-melting benefits of massage regularly (and without ever leaving your home) sounds appealing to you, it might be time to consider investing in one of the best neck massagers. Available in a number of professional-level designs—from heated shiatsu options to handheld models with built-in massage balls—these tools are designed to help soothe muscle tension and promote overall relaxation.
No matter which type of neck massager you prefer, professional sports physical therapist Leada Malek tells Bazaar that safety should be your number-one priority. “If you have neck pain that gets worse with pressure, a massager may not be right for you,” the expert adds. For those who have recently had neck injuries, Malek recommends consulting with your health-care provider before using any neck-massaging device. “Anyone with vascular risk factors should be especially cautious and ask their provider if their particular massager is appropriate for them, as there are very important blood vessels there. I also don’t recommend them to anyone who has a nagging injury or a bleeding disorder or anyone who bruises easily.”
Amanda Katz, a NASM-certified trainer and running coach, adds that there’s a fine line between neck tension that may be generally uncomfortable and neck pain that could be the side effect of an injury. “Before using any recovery tool, and especially one that sits in a sensitive area like the neck, make sure to consult a health-care professional,” she recommends.
For those interested in investing in a neck massager, keep reading for some of the best neck massagers worth shopping, along with expert tips on choosing the right device for your needs.
Nekteck
Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager
Pros
- Can be used on multiple areas of the body
- Includes remote control
Cons
- Massager is not cordless
Featuring three customizable massage-speed settings, this multi-use electric shiatsu massager is one of the most popular devices we’ve found on Amazon. The massager releases neck tension with eight deep-kneading massage nodes that rotate clockwise and counterclockwise. It also includes a built-in infrared heating system featuring an automatic shut-off timer.
- Best for: neck, shoulders, lower back
One satisfied customer writes: “Great value for the money! I’ve bought a lot of massage products over the years, and this one is undoubtedly the best! The deep massage combined with the heating element gives a targeted relief of pressure and tightness in the neck, back, and shoulder areas. Would highly recommend!” —Justin M.
Therabody
Relief Massager
Pros
- Great for beginners
- Can be used on multiple areas of the body
- Features an ergonomic design
Cons
- Some reviewers say it has a short battery life
According to Theragun, its Relief massager is the brand’s “easiest-to-use device,” making it especially ideal for those new to at-home recovery. The lightweight, FDA-registered device is powered by a one-button control system that allows the user to choose between three different massage speeds. It also comes with several attachments designed to target muscle tension in different areas of the body, including the neck, lower back, around the shoulders, and even the feet.
- Best for: neck, shoulders, lower back, feet
One satisfied customer writes: “Best massager I’ve ever had. Amazing and so lightweight.” —Amberosia02
Homedics
3D Shiatsu and Vibration Massage Pillow
Pros
- Lightweight
- Device includes two-year warranty
Cons
- Some reviewers say buttons are hard to access while lying down
Ease the strain of tech neck or just level up your relaxation routine with this top-rated shiatsu massage pillow from Homedics. Since it’s cordless and compact, the massager is easy to take from room to room or on vacation. Plus, along with kneading massage movements, the tool also uses soothing vibrations and customizable heat settings for even more effective tension relief.
- Best for: neck, back, shoulders
One satisfied customer writes: “Very easy to use. Just plug and play. Fiancé has lots of knots, and he said this was able to get the deeper ones too. We use this almost two to three times a week, and it’s been working well.” —Anonymous
Murlien
Massage Roller Ball
Pros
- Budget-friendly
- Allows for multidirectional movement
- Compact and cordless
Cons
- Device is not automated
Thanks to its easy-to-grip handle, this manual massage ball is a breeze for targeting hard-to-reach muscles, and it’s compact enough to throw in your bag when you’re on the go. The roller also fits nicely in the palm of your hand to allow for customization of both pressure and movement.
- Best for: neck, back, shoulders, hard-to-reach areas
One satisfied customer writes: “The roller ball makes it easy to massage neck, arm, and legs. It’s gentle but quite effective.” —Jesse
Kieba
Massage Lacrosse Balls
Pros
- Durable
- Firm
Cons
- Tools are not automated
When you think of lacrosse balls, the first thing that crosses your mind probably isn’t massage. But according to more than 24,000 Amazon shoppers, this handy set makes it simple to target that annoying crick in your neck—among other areas. The duo can also be used to relieve knots and muscle soreness in the legs, feet, and back.
- Best for: neck, back, shoulders, hard-to-reach areas
One satisfied customer writes: “These lacrosse balls are perfect for massaging your feet. They are harder than tennis balls and work better to provide a good massage. They were recommended by my physical therapist. The material is high quality.” —Lex37
Mount Plus
M1212 Shiatsu Neck Massager for Neck and Shoulders
Pros
- Affordable
- Can be used on legs
- Lightweight
Cons
- Some customers claim it’s not very durable
- Doesn’t include instructions
According to the brand, the two silicone balls attached to this popular massage tool can be used on your neck, shoulders, and even legs to ease tension. Its balls also happen to be detachable, making it a breeze to clean its handles and any areas that touch the skin.
- Best for: neck, shoulders
One satisfied customer writes: “This thing hits the target spots if you tend to hold stress in your neck. The price is unbelievable, considering it’s a third of what other units cost. Highly recommended.” —Lindsay
Homedics
Gentle Touch Heated Cordless Neck and Body Massager
Pros
- Compact and cordless
- Includes optional heat setting
Cons
- Distance between massagers cannot be adjusted
If portability is your number-one concern, this cordless neck and body massager might be right up your alley. The rechargeable device includes a 50-minute run time, two massage speeds, optional heat settings, and removable straps for versatile and comfortable use on multiple areas of the body. Plus, it uses kneading massage action for tension release, courtesy of built-in gel nodes that are meant to provide soft yet strong pressure.
- Best for: neck, shoulders
One satisfied customer writes: “This neck massager is really nice. I like that it comes with straps that you can attach to help adjust the placement of the massager on your neck. The heat feature is also appreciated. I mainly got this for use on my neck.” —Ess
Papillon
Neck Massager
Pros
- Comes with AC and DC powder adapters
- Comes in three colorways
- Heat settings
Cons
- Not the most durable option
Here’s another massage pillow experts love for melting away neck tension with the press of a button. Along with featuring four 3D massage nodes that automatically change directions, the tool also includes three massage speeds to choose from.
- Best for: neck, back, shoulders, hard-to-reach areas
One satisfied customer writes: “I love this massager. I’ve owned several, and none have ever worked very well. This one is really sturdy and gives a good firm massage at a speed that is comfortable. The heat makes it even better. It’s not hot like a heating pad, just warm enough to help relax the muscles.” —Lucy B.
Therabody
Wave Series Wave Duo
Pros
- Compact
- Rechargeable
- Includes five vibration settings
Cons
- May not provide a deep massage
This quiet, app-controlled mini foam roller offers five vibrational settings to help melt away tension. According to the brand, it is specifically contoured to complement the curvature of the back, neck, and spine. It can also be used to release soreness in the arms and legs. And with an impressive 200-minute run time, you won’t have to worry about constant charging.
- Best for: neck, shoulders, arms, legs, back
One satisfied customer writes: “This is a well-designed device that provides a pleasant and therapeutic massage to tender areas.” —Keltz
Chirp
Contour Decompression Table
Pros
- Includes three interchangeable rollers: soft, contour, and deep tissue
- Features three preset programs
Cons
- Over $400
If you have extra time to spare, consider adding this full-body decompression table to your recovery routine. The table’s size settings ladder up to heights of 6'5" and automatically adjusts its roller height and pressure based on your size. It also nicely combines heat, massage, and decompression therapy in one customizable tool.
- Best for: neck, shoulders, arms, legs, back
Meet the experts
- Leada Malek, P.T., D.P.T., C.S.C.S., S.C.S., is a licensed physical therapist and sports specialist based in San Francisco.
- Amanda Katz is a NASM-certified personal trainer and certified running coach based in New York City.
What should you look for in a neck massager?
According to Malek, the type of neck massager you choose may really come down to personal preferences. That said, there are some general qualities to keep in mind while perusing the market.
- Electric vs. Manual: As you may have guessed, electric neck massagers generally do the massaging work for you, while manual neck massagers require some added physical effort on your part. As Malek explains, an electric neck massager may be a better choice for someone who wants to relax with a timed massage session. Electric massagers are often programmed with different massaging speeds, motions, and pressure, allowing for customization.
Heat therapy settings are another popular feature of electric devices. “Heat can help increase blood flow to muscles and be relaxing,” Malek says. “If your devices can use heat, I like to opt for something with adjustable temperature levels.” Manual devices tend to be more compact and, depending on the device’s design, may be a better choice for targeting tension in a specific area, says Malek.
- Design: You’ll also want to look into the design specs and if it accommodates how you plan on using it. For example, some people may prefer sitting up while using a massager, while others may want to lie down. “Some electric options go around the neck versus one that’s more of a massage ‘pillow,’ ” Malek adds.
- Massage Location: Where on your body your massager can target is a big factor to consider when choosing a device, explains Malek. “I recommend the ability to reach the upper traps/shoulder muscles, as they are bigger, can tolerate more pressure, and can relieve neck tension often more effectively than targeting the more delicate neck muscles themselves.”
- Comfort: In addition to using your neck massager safely, Malek stresses the importance of comfort. She says your device “should be able to work on muscles, and you should aim to feel comfortable while using it.”
When is the best time to use a neck massager?
Malek says that any time you would like more blood flow to muscles or would like to encourage less soreness or tension, it may be an appropriate time to break out your neck massager. "This might be helpful after a workout for recovery or even before a workout to help muscles get warm," she says.
If relaxation or stress relief is your motivation behind buying a neck massager, Malek suggests using it toward the end of the day to help wind down.
