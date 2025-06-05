Death in Paradise icon leaves fans speechless as she vows to 'move forward' (2025)

A Death in Paradise star has left fans 'speechless' with their latest Instagram post. (Image: BBC)

Death in Paradise’s Josephine Jobert has debuted a daring new look while making her intentions for 2025 plain. The actress, who portrayed Sergeant Florence Cassell on the BBC programme, made a cameo appearance on the show last year, saying farewell to her iconic character. On Thursday (April 10), the 39-year-old posted a video to her 117,000 Instagram followers. In the clip, the French model was seen opening a set of black curtains before stepping out in a black chiffon dress. The off-the-shoulder gown featured a long train and was paired with leather thigh-high boots and a bold red lip. Alongside the video, which saw Josephine posing as she stalked towards the camera, she wrote: “We’re no longer waiting for doors to open. “We move forward, with confidence and grace. 2025 is the year we fully step into who we are. We walk with our heads high and hearts light,” she continued. “and every step says, we’re here, and we belong. This is our moment, and it’s only just beginning.”

One fan commented that Josephine Jobert's new look had left them 'speechless'. (Image: INSTAGRAM)

Fans have since poured into the clip’s comments section, with one person writing: “Really impressive, Ma'am.” A second user wrote: “Stunning vision of beauty,” in all capitals. Someone else echoed: “I've had a crush on you since Death In Paradise but this is a whole new level.” “Breathtaking!,” another user commented. Josephine - who joined Death in Paradise in 2015 and worked with Kris Marshall before being cast as Ralf Little’s love interest - is currently starring in the new Canadian police procedural television series, Saint-Pierre. The actress plays Deputy Chief Geneviève ‘Arch’ Archambault alongside Allan Hawco and Jean-Michel Le Gal, who play Sgt.Inspector Donny ‘Fitz’ Fitzpatrick and Renuf Aucoin, respectively. Earlier this year, Josephine took time out of her busy schedule to send a sweet, encouraging message to her former BBC co-star, Shantol Jackson. Shantol, 32, was appearing on the One Show to discuss Don Gilet, the new lead detective of the long-running crime-comedy series which is based in The British owned Caribbean island of Saint Marie. Taking to Instagram after the show, Josephine wrote: "My queen! You also carry the show so well. Proud of you!" See Also Sesame Street and Nickelodeon legend dies as tributes flood in

The star claimed she was 'no longer waiting for doors to open'. (Image: INSTAGRAM)

Josephine appeared as Sergeant Florence Cassell in Death in Paradise (Image: BBC)