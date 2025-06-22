Debenhams' garden corner sofa now 45% off, leaves shoppers 'very impressed' (2025)

Shoppers describe the set as "a lovely compact seating for garden."

Spring is finally here, and with the weather taking a sunnier turn after a long winter, many of us will be glad for the chance to sit in the garden and bask in the heat at long last.

And for shoppers looking to upgrade their garden furniture, Debenhams has some offers that are hard to refuse. The online retailer has a whole host of garden furniture that can give a new life to your garden set-up, and you can take a look at the full collection here.

One particular item from Debenhams' range is raking in great reviews- and is now 45 per cent off. The Neo 3 Piece Natural Rattan Wicker Rope Corner L Shaped Sofa has been reduced on the Debenhams website from its original £254.99 to a much more reasonable £139, reported Liverpool Echo.

The outdoor sofa's full product description reads: "A rope garden set is a stylish and modern addition to any outdoor space. It features a robust frame, made of powder coated steel, which is wrapped with durable, weather-resistant rope style wicker.

"The table top can be made of tempered glass offering a sleek and contemporary look."

It continues: "The rope detailing adds a touch of texture and sophistication, making it a focal point in your garden or patio. The corner sofa and table set transforms your garden into a comfortable and inviting living space.

"These sofas are designed to withstand the elements, featuring weather-resistant materials and plush cushions. Perfect for accommodating family and guests!"

The sofa has been rated four out of five by shoppers online, with two reviews on the Debenhams website currently.

One shopper said: "This is a lovely compact seating for garden. There was a problem with the two left arms. Emailed Debenhams and the company that made this dealt with it within days replacing not just the arm but the whole set."

It continued: "Very impressed with how this was dealt with. Thank you so much. Restores my faith in shopping online."

However, if you're looking for a larger sofa, this might not be the one for you, as one shopper said: "The price of this sofa was appealing however, you do get what you pay for.

"The sofa was relatively easy to assemble, but fiddly. I was able to assemble it on my own but could have done with a pair of spare hands to help me. The sofa doesn't appear to be robust and is very small."

For those browsing other outdoor furniture, Argos offers a similar alternative- the Argos Home 4 Seater Rattan Effect Garden Sofa Set- for a more expensive £320.

For those sprucing up their patio furniture on a budget, the retailer also offers the Habitat Eve 2 Seater Folding Wooden Garden Bistro Set for a reasonable £75.

But if you like the sound of the Debenhams sofa set, you can purchase it here for a reduced £139.