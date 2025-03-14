Definitive Verse Piece Accessories Guide and Tier List [Lancer] - How to Get Each Accessory (2025)

Apart from Swords, Specs, and Artifacts, Accessories are essential equippable items in Verse Piece. They can push your build to the limit by enhancing your most important stats. But not all Accessories are equally strong. So, we made the following Verse Piece Accessories guide and tier list to help you out.

What are Accessories in Verse Piece

Accessories in Verse Piece are items that a player can equip to buff their overall stats. Different Accessories give different bonuses, and some are much stronger than others. Some increase your Special Attack, while others increase your Defense or Sword Damage. So, pay attention to what stats you need to max out the damage of your moves and abilities.

Verse Piece Accessories Tier List

If you are having trouble choosing an Accessory to go with, check out the following Verse Piece Accessories Tier List:

The Los Lobos Clothes is without a doubt the strongest Accessory in the game with its all-around maximum stats, but it can be very hard to acquire. If you have no luck grinding for the high-end Accessories, good starting choices would be Itachi’s Cloak, Hidan’s Cloak, or Madara’s Armor. All three are easily purchasable by completing a few dungeons.

Verse Piece Accessories List

Below is a detailed and complete list of all Accessories in Verse Piece, along with the stats they provide and where you can get them from:

Accessory Stats How to Get

Los Lobos Clothes +10,000 Defense

+10,000 Sword

+10,000 Special

+10,000 Strength • Acquired from Starkk (LL) (Boss)

Rimuru Coat • Copies the Stat Buff of the last Accessory you used. • Acquired from Tempest Dungeon (Dungeon)

Igris’s Helmet +10,000 Defense • Acquired from Shadow Monarch (Dungeon)

Strongest Coat +5000 Defense

+5000 Special • Acquired from Grade Upgrader (NPC)

Sukuna’s Coat +3500 Defense

+3500 Special • Acquired from Grade Upgrader (NPC)

Sorcerer Coat +3000 Defense

+3000 Sword • Acquired from Grade Upgrader (NPC)

Gojo’s Coat +3500 Defense

+3500 Special • Acquired from Grade Upgrader (NPC)

Santa Hat +500 Defense

+500 Special

+500 Sword

+500 Strength • Acquired from Padoru Exchanger (Event)

Christmas Coat +5000 Defense

+5000 Special

+5000 Sword

+5000 Strength • Acquired from Padoru Exchanger (Event)

Cursed Arm +5000 Sword

+7500 Strength • Acquired from Padoru Exchanger (Event)

Kakashi’s Mask +1,000 Special • Acquired from Dungeon Medal Exchanger (Dungeon) for 5 Dungeon Medals

Itachi’s Cloak +1,500 Defense

+1,500 Special • Acquired from Dungeon Medal Exchanger (Dungeon) for 10 Dungeon Medals

Hidan’s Cloak +1,500 Defense

+1,500 Sword • Acquired from Dungeon Medal Exchanger (Dungeon) for 10 Dungeon Medals

Madara’s Armor +2,500 Defense

+2,500 Special • Acquired from Dungeon Medal Exchanger (Dungeon) for 25 Dungeon Medals

Scarecrow Hat +750 Defense • Acquired from Halloween Exchange (NPC)

Crow Mask +750 Defense • Acquired from Halloween Exchange (NPC)

Rowan Lantern +1,000 Defense

+1,000 Special

+1,000 Strength

+1,000 Sword • Acquired from Halloween Exchange (NPC)

Alucard Glasses +1,500 Defense

+1,500 Special • Acquired from Alucard (Boss)

Adaptation Wheel +750 Defense • Acquired from Locked Chest (Removed)

Alucard Hat +1000 Defense

+1000 Special

+500 Strength

+500 Sword • Acquired from Alucard (Boss)

Aizen Eyepatch +200 Defense

+200 Special

+200 Strength

+200 Sword • Acquired from Aizen (Boss)

Black Cloak +250 Defense

+250 Special • Acquired from Dark Adventure (MOBS)

Igris’s Cape +10,000 sword • Acquired from Shadow Monarch (Dungeon)

Cid Cloak +3,500 Sword • Acquired from Cid Kagenou (Boss)

• Acquired from Shadow Castle Exchanger (Dungeon)

Gojo Blindfold +150 Defense

+150 Special • Acquired from Gojo (Boss)

Starkk Eyepatch +150 Defense

+150 Sword • Acquired from Starkk (Boss)

How to Get Accessories in Verse Piece

The main way to acquire Accessories in Verse Piece is by fighting bosses and getting their loot drops. These bosses appear randomly throughout the map, so make sure to pay attention to the top-right of the screen where their health bar appears. You can also find them by looking out for Red Skulls that appear above them. Also, some Accessories are only available from various dungeon and event NPCs.

How to Upgrade Accessories in Verse Piece

Upgrading your Accessories in Verse Piece can be quite RNG-heavy. First, you will need to collect Enhance Stones and then roll to upgrade an Accessory. Each roll has a 90% chance to fail and only a 10% chance to succeed. You can upgrade Accessories up to five times. So, on average, you will need 50 Enhance Stones to max out a single Accessory in Verse Piece.

How to Get Enhance Stones in Verse Piece

The best and easiest way to get Enhance Stones in Verse Piece is to open chests that drop from bosses. Depending on which type of chest you are opening, your chances of getting Enhance Stones can vary quite a lot. Your best bet is to open Mythic and Exotic chests at the end. You can also trade Enhance Stones with other Verse Piece players if you have an item of appropriate or similar value.

That sums up everything you need to know about Accessories in Verse Piece. If you want to check out more of our Verse Piece guides and tier lists, visit the Verse Piece section of Destructoid.

