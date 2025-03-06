✨ Deksias Disposable Dual Sided Eye Shadow Sponge Applicator Oval Tipped Eyeshadow Brushes Makeup Applicators (50PCS, black) — 🛍️ The Retail Market (2025)

SKU: RP2695303715In Stock
$19.49 $29.99
🏡 » Catalog » Beauty » Deksias Disposable Dual Sided Eye Shadow Sponge Applicator Oval Tipped Eyeshadow Brushes Makeup Applicators (50PCS, black)
Product Description
Brand: Deksias
Color: Black
Features:
- Good Material：Eyeshadow Applicators are made of latex sponge material, soft and comfortable to touch, easy to stick powder, without scratchy, gliding evenly.
- Compact eye shadow brushes:eye makeup applicators don’t worry that the heads will coming off，the sponge is tightly adhered to the little wand on both ends.
- Double Sided Sponge Tip: disposable eyeshadow applicators Meet your various needs, help you create a range of eye or face,lip makeup, and also suitable for beginners to practice.
- Thick sponge with good quality:eye makeup sponge brushes with thick foam ,never hurt eyelid ,which supply strong adhesion,will keep your makeup perfect all the time.
- Easy to Use:50pcs/bag eyeshadow brushes disposable,easy to carry,clean and sanitary eye shadow brushes suit someone who makes up regularly.
Package Dimensions: 34x129x50
UPC: 658126856225
Department: Beauty
Tags: Beauty Black Deksias
Customers who viewed this frequently purchased
Mustcam 1080P Full HD Digital Microscope, HDMI Microscope, 10x-220x Magnification, to Any Monitor/TV with HDMI-in, Photo Capture, Micro-SD Storage, PC Supported
Mustcam
$19649$250.99
HOTO
$27849$353.99
ToyerBee
$11649$151.99
VRBREBT 2 LED 45X Mini Adjustable Portable Microscope MG10081-4
VRBREBT
$2749$33.99
Digital Calipers,Electronic Digital Calipers,YKLSXKC LCD Screen displays 0-6″Caliper Measuring Tool,inch and Millimeter Conversion, Suitable for Jewelry Measurement and 3D Printing
YKLSXKC
$1949$29.99
POPETPOP Physics Ticker- Tape Timer- Electromagnetic Dotting Timer, Teaching Laboratory Equipment, Laboratory Acceleration Apparatus for School Lab
POPETPOP
$5249$70.99
3M Pneumatic Random Orbital Sander – Xtract ROS, 88950, 6 in, Non-Vacuum, 3/16 in Orbit, Lightweight and Comfortable, 12000 RPM, 209W Motor, 3 Speed Settings with Thumb Control
3M
$37649$475.99
Elikliv EDM401 Max 2K Digital Microscope, 7″ LCD Digital Microscope 1200x, 24MP Soldering HDMI Microscopes, IPS Screen, 10″ Stand, 10 LED Lights, Wireless Remote, PC/TV Compatible, 32GB
Elikliv
$13049$167.99
Black Anthracite Coal – 2 Raw Pieces of Rock
OnlineScienceMall
$1349$22.99
Vision Scientific VMLIFR-09B Black Adjustable 144 LED Ring Light for Stereo Microscope | 2.5″ (62.5mm) Inside and 3.64″ (92.5mm) Outside Diameters | 1-7/8″ (48 mm in Diameter) Ring Adapter Included
Vision Scientific
$4149$56.99
Coogam Learn to Write Workbook, Numbers Letters Practicing Book, ABC Alphabet Sight Words Handwriting Educational Montessori Toy for Home Classroom Kindergarten Preschool Kids
Coogam
$4049$55.99
3M Xtract Electric Random Orbital Sander, Ergonomic and Lightweight ROS, 88762, 5 in, Central Vacuum, 3/32 in Orbit, 110V, 350W Motor, Metal Fabrication, Woodworking
Xtract
$58549$736.99
Customers who viewed this frequently purchased
40X-2000X Compound monocular Microscope with Microscope Slide Set, Cell Phone Adapter, Dual LED Illumination Powerful School Home Education biomicroscope， 2MP USB Camera
BOGRINUO
$16349$190.99
Carson MM-940 zPix 300 Zoom 86x-457x Power USB Digital Microscope with Integrated Camera and Video Capture,Black
Carson
$8949$117.99
UF-TOOLS 7 Inch LCD Digital Microscope with 64GB TF Card, 1200x Magnification, 12MP Ultra-Precise Focusing Camera 1080P Video Microscope 8 LED Lights for Coin Circuit Board Soldering PC Watch Repair
UF-TOOLS
$12749$164.99
Valentines Day Gifts for Him-Universal Socket Tools Gifts Stocking Stuffers for Men, Birthday Gifts Cool Stuff Gadgets for Men Dad Husband Boyfriend, Tools Socket Set with Power Drill Adapter(7-19 MM)
Wareon
$2149$31.99
ToyerBee
$11649$151.99
Spider Tool Holster – Expansion Set – Elastic Tool Grip + 2 Adhesive Tool Tabs for Carrying a Power Drill, Driver, Multi Tool, Tape Measure, Hammer, Pneumatic and More from a Spider Tool Holster!
Spider
$2949$41.99
Vision Scientific VMLIFR-09B Black Adjustable 144 LED Ring Light for Stereo Microscope | 2.5″ (62.5mm) Inside and 3.64″ (92.5mm) Outside Diameters | 1-7/8″ (48 mm in Diameter) Ring Adapter Included
Vision Scientific
$4149$56.99
Vividia Ablescope VA-W03A WiFi Box USB to WiFi Converter for iPhones/iPad for USB Digital Borescopes and Microscopes
VIVIDIA
$8949$117.99
Digital Calipers,Electronic Digital Calipers,YKLSXKC LCD Screen displays 0-6″Caliper Measuring Tool,inch and Millimeter Conversion, Suitable for Jewelry Measurement and 3D Printing
YKLSXKC
$1949$29.99
Dinosaur Kids Chore Chart Magnetic, Reward Chart for Kids, Good Behavior Chart for Kids at Home, My Responsibility Chart for Kids, Magnetic Reward Chart for Kids Behavior, Chore Chart for One Child
Hadley Designs
$2649$38.99
VRBREBT 2 LED 45X Mini Adjustable Portable Microscope MG10081-4
VRBREBT
$2749$33.99
Cyclone V2 LED – Replacement Lens – Amber – 6-PK
KC HiLiTES
$3149$38.99
Deals from across the Beauty department
PHILIPS Oneblade Replacement Blade
PHILIPS
$4849$65.99
Olay Total Effects 7-in-1 Tone Correcting Moisturizer, SPF 15, Light to Medium 1.7 Ounce
Olay
$4349$59.99
Face Lotion/2 oz
Le Labo
$7849$102.99
32 Pairs Self Adhesive Eyelashes with Tweezers, Reusable Adhesive False Eyelashes No Glue Natural Look Fake Eyelashes Waterproof Pre Glued Eyelashes Bulk for Women Girls Gift
Nuogo
$3649$50.99
Moschino Moschino Toy 2 3.4oz EDP Spray, 3.4oz Body Lotion, 0.33oz EDP Spray Women 3 Pc Gift Set
MOSCHINO
$10949$142.99
Tabac Original
$3049$42.99
Teen Spirit,Lady Speed Stick Pink Crush Antiperspirant Deodorant Stick, 1.4 Oz (12 Pack)
Lady Speed Stick
$4949$66.99
THESALONGUY
$4449$61.99
Belle D’opium By Yves Saint Laurent Eau De Parfum Spray/FN205421/3 oz/women/
Yves Saint Laurent
$48849$615.99
Miradent Dry Mouth Drops Cherry 2 Oz
Miradent
$2049$30.99
Nature’s Bees (24 Count, 8 Flavors) Cocoa Butter Flavored Lip Balm Tubes Set Bulk Assortment Natural Chap Treatment Moisturizer For Very Dry Lips
Nature’s Bees
$3649$50.99
naturcolor Haircolor – Sesame Blonde Hair Dye, 4 Fl Oz (9N)
naturcolor
$3149$44.99
Picks from theDeksias,Black and Beautycollections
Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team – Kids 2023 Team Polo – Black – Size: L (13/14 Years)
Mercedes AMG Petronas
$6149$82.99
LED Desk Lamp with 15W Wireless Charger, 2 USB Charging Ports, 2 Outlets, 3 Brightness Levels, Alarm Clock, Dimmable Eye Caring Reading Desk Light for Home Office dorm, Touch Control Table Lamp, Black
Tayoka
$6149$82.99
WANAI Compact Refrigerator 3.2 CU.FT Mini Fridge with Freezer Single Door Adjustable Temperature Side Door Wire Rack suit for Dorm Office Apartment BLACK
WANAI
$27149$343.99
Amoowis Power Tool Organizer Wall Mount, 4 Layers Power Tool Storage Rack, Drill Holder Storage, Cordless Tool Organizer, Garage Organization and Storage, Floating Tool Shelf for Pegboard
Amoowis
$16149$206.99
Wrist Guard, BOSONER Wrist Guards for Roller Skating, Skateboarding, Wristsavers Brace Protective Gear for Adults/Kids/Youth (1 Pair)
BOSONER
$2649$38.99
Blue Ox BX88241 7″ Short Drop Receiver
Blue Ox
$27149$344.99
Volt Series Task Chair with Synchro-Tilt, Black Leather
HON
$33149$419.99
Waterproof Over-Ear Headphones, V5.0 HD Stereo Sound Sports Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Mic, Passive Noise Cancelling Headsets, 9 Hours Battery for Gym Running Workout Men, Women
SUMEE
$3449$48.99
Spectrum Diversified Vintage Wall Mount Storage Basket, X-Large (Pack of 1), Industrial Gray
Spectrum Diversified
$2749$39.99
MOON Water Flosser for Teeth Cleaning and Gum Health, Cordless and Rechargeable with Two Irrigator Tank Sizes for Easy Travel, Co-Created with Odell Beckham Jr.
Moon
$10249$133.99
MyKirei by KAO Soothing Peony Milky Lotion, Peony Extract and Rice Water, Sustainable Bottle, with Reusable Lotion Dispenser, 11.5 FL OZ
MyKirei by KAO
$3149$43.99
4-Port USB Hub for Vive Tracker USB dongles
Rebuff Reality
$3549$49.99
Product Inquiry
Have a question about this product? Fill out the form below and we will get back to you as soon as possible.