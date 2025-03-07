Delayed ejaculation - Diagnosis and treatment (2025)

Diagnosis

A physical exam and medical history might be all that are needed to suggest treatment for delayed ejaculation. But there might be a problem causing delayed ejaculation that needs treatment. Then you might need more tests, or you might need to see a specialist.

Besides a physical exam of the penis and testicles, you might have:

Blood tests. A blood sample sent to a lab can check for heart disease, diabetes, hormone levels and other health conditions.

Urine tests, called urinalysis. Urine tests look for signs of diabetes, infection and other health conditions.

Treatment

Delayed ejaculation treatment depends on the cause. Treatment might include taking medicine or making changes to medicines you take. It might involve psychological counseling or addressing alcohol or illicit drug use.

Medications

If you're taking medicine that might cause delayed ejaculation, cutting the dose or switching medicines might fix the problem. Sometimes adding a medicine might help.

There aren't any medicines that are approved for the treatment of delayed ejaculation. Medicines used to treat delayed ejaculation mainly are used to treat other conditions. They include:

Amantadine, used for Parkinson's.

Buspirone, used for anxiety.

Cyproheptadine, used for allergies.

Psychological counseling

Counseling can help by dealing with mental health problems linked to delayed ejaculation, such as depression or anxiety.

You might see a psychologist or mental health counselor on your own or with your partner. It also might help you to see a mental health counselor who specializes in talk therapy for sexual problems, called a sex therapist.

Coping and support

Ongoing delayed ejaculation can cause mental and emotional stress for you and your partner. If you have delayed ejaculation only sometimes, try not to assume that you have a lasting problem or to expect it to happen again the next time you have sex.

Also, if you have delayed ejaculation, reassure your sexual partner. Your partner might think your not being able to reach climax is a sign of lack of sexual interest.

Talk openly with your partner about your condition. Treatment often is more successful if couples work together as a team. You might want to see a counselor with your partner. This can help you address concerns you both might have about delayed ejaculation.

Preparing for your appointment

If you've been having trouble having orgasm, talk with your main healthcare professional. Your care professional might send you to a specialist. This might be a specialist in male genital problems, called a urologist; a specialist in the hormonal systems, called an endocrinologist; or a mental health specialist, called a psychiatrist, psychologist or social worker.

Here's some information to help you get ready for your appointment.

What you can do

Take your partner along, if possible. Your partner might be able to give information that will help in diagnosing and treating the problem.

Make a list of:

Your symptoms, including any that might not seem linked to delayed ejaculation, and when they began.

Key personal information, including any major stresses or recent life changes or illnesses.

including any major stresses or recent life changes or illnesses. All medicines, vitamins, herbal remedies and supplements you take, including doses.

Questions to ask your healthcare professional.

Questions to ask your doctor

For delayed ejaculation, some basic questions to ask include:

What's the most likely cause of my delayed ejaculation?

What tests do I need?

Is this problem going to go away?

What treatments are there? Which one do you suggest for me?

I have other health conditions. How can I best manage these conditions together?

Where can I find more information about my condition?

What to expect from your doctor

Your healthcare professional may ask:

Do you have trouble ejaculating only now and then, or is it an ongoing problem?

Are you able to ejaculate during sexual intercourse? Or are you able to ejaculate only when your partner directly touches your penis or when you masturbate?

If you're able to ejaculate, how long does it take after sexual activity starts?

Have you had changes in sexual desire or any other sexual problems?

Are there problems with your sexual partner?

Have you had any other sexual problems, such as trouble getting or keeping an erection, called erectile dysfunction?

Do you drink alcohol or use illicit drugs? If so, how much?