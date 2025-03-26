Delayed Ejaculation: Symptoms, Causes & Treatment | hims (2025)

How to Fix Delayed Ejaculation

Treatment for delayed ejaculation is available, and you’ve got several options.

For some guys, delayed ejaculation treatment can involve medication. Others may benefit from therapy, such as sex therapy or relationship-focused therapy.

Medications

Unfortunately, there aren’t currently any medications specifically approved bv the FDA (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) specifically to treat delayed ejaculation.

However, This means a urologist or another healthcare provider may recommend using a medication off-label to treat delayed ejaculation symptoms. (Off-label is when a drug is prescribed to treat something other than what it’s FDA-approved for.)

If you also have ED, there is evidence that tadalafil or other ED medications can effectively treat delayed ejaculation and ED at the same time.

Other medications used off-label to treat delayed ejaculation may include :

Testosterone

Cyproheptadine

Cabergoline

Bupropion

Amantadine

Lisdexamfetamine dimesylate

Oxytocin

Yohimbine

Pseudoephedrine

Bethanechol

Buspirone

Ephedrine

Midodrine

While the list of medications associated with delayed ejaculation treatment is extensive, not all have proven effective in testing.

Like any medication, these off-label treatments for delayed ejaculation may cause side effects like insomnia, dizziness, nausea, and dry mouth.

On the other hand, if delayed ejaculation is caused by an existing medication, a healthcare provider might recommend switching medications or reducing the dosage.

Therapy

Several forms of therapy may help treat delayed ejaculation, including psychotherapy for underlying conditions or sex therapy.

If a relationship issue is causing delayed ejaculation, seeing a sex therapist might involve working on your relationship and intimacy with your partner.

You can see a therapist in person or try online therapy with professional counsellors.

Lifestyle Changes

If your delayed ejaculation is caused by a lifestyle factor, like drinking too much or a lack of intimacy with your partner, making changes to your lifestyle might help.

Here’s what you can try:

Communicate with your partner. Delayed ejaculation can be a result of performance anxiety. If you have sex-related worries, try talking openly with your partner to ease anxiety and make sex more relaxing and enjoyable.

Seek treatment for alcohol or substance use disorder. Alcohol and drug use might contribute to delayed ejaculation and other sexual dysfunction issues. If you have an alcohol or drug use disorder, consider seeking treatment.

Explore different sexual techniques. If you think you have low sensitivity in the penis, you may benefit from new sexual techniques or a vibrating sex toy. According to research , penile vibratory stimulation might effectively treat up to 72 percent of patients with delayed ejaculation and anorgasmia.