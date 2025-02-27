Delta Force | Definitive Modern Team-Based Shooter | FREE NOW on PC (2025)

Black Hawk Down Co-op Campaign Now Available for Free

News

      Game Modes

        Operations

        Gear up, aim, fire! Plunder and strategize your way to victory, securing valuable resources with your team!

        Squad Strategy

        Form a 3-person squad consisting of Operators from four classic Classes, each equipped with unique Gadgets and Gear to unleash an extensive range of tactical options.

        MandelBrick

        Capture and decode the high-value supply, Mandelbrick. Successfully decoding it offers a chance to obtain rare items. Note: Carrying Mandelbrick reveals your position to all squads!

        Secure Evacuation

        Reach Extraction Point with your squad and secure all supplies. Multiple ways of extraction await your exploration.

        Warfare

        Legacy of the classic mode from "Delta Force". Experience multiplayer combat on an expansive map!

        Classic Reboot

        100% remake of classic maps. Original "Delta Force" combat revived.

        Vehicle Warfare

        Pilot Assault Ships, Battle Tanks, Black Hawk Heavy Helicopters, armored vehicles, Heavy ATVs, and nearly 10 vehicles are all ready for deployment.

        Immersive Experience

        Experience the dynamic and realistic battlefield from a first-person perspective, engage in all-out land, sea, and air combat, and feel the adrenaline rush of two-way offense and defense.

        Black Hawk Down

        Classic Remastered game featuring high-definition Cinematic Warfare!

        Iconic Scenes

        Rediscover the timeless charm of Mogadishu's town, street battles, night ops, and crash sites.

        Classic Storyline

        Immerse yourself in the first-person retelling of Delta Operations, delivering a cinematic thrill.

        Classic Characters

        Mysterious and iconic characters are about to make their comeback - stay tuned!

        HOT ZONE

        Experience 3v3v3 PvP chaos like never before—wreak havoc and collect Mandelcells to claim victory!

        3v3v3 multi-party PvP, with a match duration of 2 min and a max of 7 matches. In a relatively small map, multiple parties compete to capture the MandelCell and upload it. A team wins if all enemies are eliminated or if the MandelCell is successfully uploaded. The team that first achieves 3 victories wins the overall match.

      Operators

        Uluru

        Name: David Fletcher

        Position: Engineer Engineers are specialists capable of cutting and repairing with a welding gun.

        Tactical Gear: Loitering Munition

        Fires an image-guided loitering munition after aiming. It splits into 4 bombs on impact. When hip-fired, the loitering munition will engage preset guidance.

        Gadget: Quickset Cover

        Tosses a quick-setting concrete sprayer that creates a cover to block damage.

        Gadget: Composite Incendiary

        Tosses an incendiary grenade that detonates upon landing, quickly burning through Quickset Cover.

        Trait: Battle Hardened

        Stronger resistance to slowing effects from fractures and class gear.

        Hackclaw

        Name: Mai Xiaowen

        Position: Recon Recon operators have access to the radio to recon the map. They can use Respawn Beacons in Havoc Warfare mode.

        Tactical Gear: Signal Decoder

        Uses the decoder to periodically scan up to 6 enemy signals and show their movement in your contact lenses. The closest signal is highlighted in red, and the enemy's alert level increases as Hackclaw approaches.

        Gadget: Data Knife

        Throws the Data Knife to hack into nearby electronic devices on impact and briefly disable them. Direct hits on enemies will deal significant damage.

        Gadget: Flash Drone

        Deploys a drone forward, producing a blinding flash of light against enemies within range. When you aim at the decoder's trajectory, the drone will fly along the selected yellow trajectory.

        Trait: Silent Step

        Increases movement speed while walking or crouching, with reduced noise.

        Vyron

        Name: Wang Yuhao

        Position: AssaultAssaults boast better combat capabilities and higher movement speed while aiming.

        Tactical Gear: Air Shell Launcher - Thumper

        Fires a compressed air shell with Thumper to knock down all enemies within its area of effect.

        Gadget: Dynamic Propulsion

        Activates the portable dynamic auxiliary device to advance in the designated direction. Knocking down an enemy reduces its cooldown.

        Gadget: Magnetic Bomb

        Throws an e-bomb that can attach to walls and vehicles until it explodes when the timer runs out.

        Trait: Dynamic Auxiliary System

        When falling from a height, the dynamic auxiliary system kicks into overdrive, minimizing fall damage while boosting your speed. The use of gear and gadgets also increases your speed.

        D-wolf

        Name: Kai Silva

        Position: Assault Assaults boast better combat capabilities and higher movement speed while aiming.

        Tactical Gear: Motorized Exoskeleton

        Enables the wrist-mounted activator to overload the exoskeleton's power, increasing sprint speed. Knocking down enemies restores HP and extends the duration.

        Gadget: Triple Blaster

        Equips the Triple Blaster and fires high-explosive grenades by pulling the ring with your index finger. The grenades can stick to vehicles.

        Gadget: Tactical Smoke Grenade

        An offensive low-load smoke grenade that releases rapidly dissipating smoke on impact.

        Trait: Tactical Slide

        Uses the exoskeleton for rapid tactical slides.

        Shepherd

        Name: Terry Musa

        Position: Engineer Engineers are specialists capable of cutting and repairing with a welding gun.

        Tactical Gear: Sonic Paralysis

        Deploys a Sonic Drone ahead to suppress enemies and reduce their fire rate through acoustic pressure. The drone will destroy enemy sonic devices that resonate with it and interfere with recon devices. Press and hold the gadget button to deploy the drone on the spot (sentry mode).

        Gadget: Sonic Trap

        Deploys a Sonic Trap that sticks to hard surfaces, damaging and slowing enemies within its range when triggered.

        Gadget: GE2 Frag Grenade

        A defensive frag grenade that can effectively damage ballistic vests and exposed limbs.

        Trait: Sonic Defense

        Uses hand device to generate anti-phase sound waves to reduce damage from explosion shock.

        Luna

        Name: Luna Kim

        Position: Recon Recon operators have access to the radio to recon the map. They can use Respawn Beacons in Havoc Warfare mode.

        Tactical Gear: Detection Arrow

        Fires a Detection Arrow that exposes enemies below and leaves micro-sensors along its trajectory to detect moving targets.

        Gadget: Volt Arrow

        Fires a Volt Arrow with a bow. Its arrowhead generates electric currents to deal damage over time.

        Gadget: GE2 Frag Grenade

        Defensive grenade that does AOE damage with shrapnel.

        Trait: Hunter's Mark

        Enemies damaged by Luna will be briefly marked.

        Stinger

        Name: Roy Smee

        Position: Support Supports carry a range of gadgets, allowing them to rescue allies more quickly.

        Tactical Gear: Therapeutic Pistol

        Equips a Hive-Tech Pistol that fires homing bullets, slowly healing allies and suppressing their pain. Press and hold the gadget button to inject yourself.

        Gadget: Smokescreen

        Launches a gesture-controlled UAV that emits a smokescreen while flying forward. Press and hold the fire button to steer the UAV.

        Gadget: Hive-Tech Smoke Grenade

        Tosses a Hive-Tech Smoke Grenade. Its smoke will provide healing when hit by the Hive-Tech Pistol.

        Trait: Expertly Rescue

        Uses the Hive-Tech Pistol for more flexible rescues and heals more HP to the rescued. Removes the negative effect of reduced Max HP in Operations.

        Sineva

        Name: Alexei Petrov

        Position: Engineer Engineers are specialists capable of cutting and repairing with a welding gun.

        Tactical Gear: Total Armor

        Equip a Heavy Vest that reduces bullet and explosive damage, and deploy an extendable shield for full-body protection. Shield bash can knock down enemies or deflect enemy throwables.

        Gadget: Grapple Gun

        Fire a grappling hook to pull enemies or items toward you. Can be used on downed characters.

        Gadget - Razor Wire:

        Throw a grenade that explodes on impact and deploys razor wire. Enemies passing through will make noise and take damage.

        Operator Trait - Rear Guard:

        When not equipped, the Blast Shield is mounted on your back, protecting against incoming bullets from behind.

      Firearms

        M7 Battle Rifle

        The M7 is a modern rifle that uses 6.8x51mm full-power ammo.

        Vector Submachine Gun

        A .45 caliber fully-automatic submachine gun with an extremely high fire rate that allows it to deal massive burst damage at close range.

        M870 Shotgun

        A classic and reliable 12-gauge pump-action shotgun that fires 8 projectiles at a time.

        PKM General Machine Gun

        A fully automatic 7.62x54mmR machine gun that fires full-power rounds, featuring a moderate fire rate and delivering strong suppressive fire.

        SR-25

        A 7.62x51mm caliber semi-auto rifle that features the AR system and offers excellent ergonomics and accuracy.

        AWM Sniper Rifle

        The AWM is a British-made sniper rifle using .338 Lapua Magnum ammo. With superb accuracy and range, it is a top-tier sniper weapon for military and law enforcement uses.

      Vehicles

        M1A4 Battle Tank

        King of the Battlefield, capable of causing devastating damage to all vehicles. It is the backbone of ground advancement.

        FSV Wheeled Tank Destroyer

        With excellent mobility and a rich array of weapons, it can swiftly navigate the battlefield. Its special coating makes it difficult for guided weapons to lock on.

        AH-1035D Assault Helicopter

        Heavy Attack Helicopter with unrivaled air-to-surface capabilities. Highly effective against armored vehicles with a gunner against ground personnel. Caution advised against anti-air vehicles and other surface-to-air weapons in the area. Counter incoming attacks with proper use of flares and maneuvers.

        All-Terrain Vehicle

        Versatile four-wheeled motorbike, extremely mobile and extremely fragile. Passengers can fire their weapons.

        LAV-G1 IFV

        The eight-wheeled IFV is highly mobile and aggressive. With a wide range of armaments that can be installed, the IFV are effective against both vehicles and infantry. Equipped with an active defense system, the IFV becomes the most survivable and dominating vehicle in the right hands.

        LAV-AA

        The LAV is installed with anti-air armaments, serving as the strongest line of defense against enemy air superiority. Somewhat effective against ground personnel.

        Assault Vehicle

        A light armored transport vehicle with a top-mounted weapon station for protecting passengers and dealing damage to enemy infantry. It utilizes its mobility to deploy a Respawn Beacon, rapidly deploying allied infantry to the designated location near the enemy.

      Pre-registration Rewards

        Field First Aid Kit

        Bottled Antibiotics

        Avatar - Ready

        100,000

        TG-H Vest

        DAS Helmet

        Calling Card - Action Time

        500,000

        Ammo Selection Pack Lv.3

        AKM Assault Rifle

        SR-25 - Action Time

        1,000,000

        Large Climbing Bag

        Hurricane Tactical Chest Rig

        Spray Paint - Bulletproof

        2,000,000

        M4A1 Assault Rifle

        Tactical Quick-Use Surgical Kit

        LAV-AA - Horizon

        4,000,000

        Enhanced Injector

        Tekniq Alloy x10,000

        Spray Paint - No Problem

        5,000,000

        Advanced Weapon Selection Pack

        Charm - MandelBrick

        10,000,000

        Outdoor Med Crate

        SMG-45 - Action Time

        15,000,000

      References

