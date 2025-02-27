Delta Force | Definitive Modern Team-Based Shooter | FREE NOW on PC (2025)

News
Load More
Home>News
Load More
Game Modes
Operations
Gear up, aim, fire! Plunder and strategize your way to victory, securing valuable resources with your team!
Squad Strategy
Form a 3-person squad consisting of Operators from four classic Classes, each equipped with unique Gadgets and Gear to unleash an extensive range of tactical options.
MandelBrick
Capture and decode the high-value supply, Mandelbrick. Successfully decoding it offers a chance to obtain rare items. Note: Carrying Mandelbrick reveals your position to all squads!
Secure Evacuation
Reach Extraction Point with your squad and secure all supplies. Multiple ways of extraction await your exploration.
Warfare
Legacy of the classic mode from "Delta Force". Experience multiplayer combat on an expansive map!
Classic Reboot
100% remake of classic maps. Original "Delta Force" combat revived.
Vehicle Warfare
Pilot Assault Ships, Battle Tanks, Black Hawk Heavy Helicopters, armored vehicles, Heavy ATVs, and nearly 10 vehicles are all ready for deployment.
Immersive Experience
Experience the dynamic and realistic battlefield from a first-person perspective, engage in all-out land, sea, and air combat, and feel the adrenaline rush of two-way offense and defense.
Black Hawk Down
Classic Remastered game featuring high-definition Cinematic Warfare!
Iconic Scenes
Rediscover the timeless charm of Mogadishu's town, street battles, night ops, and crash sites.
Classic Storyline
Immerse yourself in the first-person retelling of Delta Operations, delivering a cinematic thrill.
Classic Characters
Mysterious and iconic characters are about to make their comeback - stay tuned!
HOT ZONE
Experience 3v3v3 PvP chaos like never before—wreak havoc and collect Mandelcells to claim victory!
3v3v3 multi-party PvP, with a match duration of 2 min and a max of 7 matches. In a relatively small map, multiple parties compete to capture the MandelCell and upload it. A team wins if all enemies are eliminated or if the MandelCell is successfully uploaded. The team that first achieves 3 victories wins the overall match.
Operations
Warfare
Black Hawk Down
Hot Zone
Operators
Uluru
Name: David Fletcher
Position: Engineer Engineers are specialists capable of cutting and repairing with a welding gun.
Tactical Gear: Loitering Munition
Fires an image-guided loitering munition after aiming. It splits into 4 bombs on impact. When hip-fired, the loitering munition will engage preset guidance.
Gadget: Quickset Cover
Tosses a quick-setting concrete sprayer that creates a cover to block damage.
Gadget: Composite Incendiary
Tosses an incendiary grenade that detonates upon landing, quickly burning through Quickset Cover.
Trait: Battle Hardened
Stronger resistance to slowing effects from fractures and class gear.
Hackclaw
Name: Mai Xiaowen
Position: Recon Recon operators have access to the radio to recon the map. They can use Respawn Beacons in Havoc Warfare mode.
Tactical Gear: Signal Decoder
Uses the decoder to periodically scan up to 6 enemy signals and show their movement in your contact lenses. The closest signal is highlighted in red, and the enemy's alert level increases as Hackclaw approaches.
Gadget: Data Knife
Throws the Data Knife to hack into nearby electronic devices on impact and briefly disable them. Direct hits on enemies will deal significant damage.
Gadget: Flash Drone
Deploys a drone forward, producing a blinding flash of light against enemies within range. When you aim at the decoder's trajectory, the drone will fly along the selected yellow trajectory.
Trait: Silent Step
Increases movement speed while walking or crouching, with reduced noise.
Vyron
Name: Wang Yuhao
Position: AssaultAssaults boast better combat capabilities and higher movement speed while aiming.
Tactical Gear: Air Shell Launcher - Thumper
Fires a compressed air shell with Thumper to knock down all enemies within its area of effect.
Gadget: Dynamic Propulsion
Activates the portable dynamic auxiliary device to advance in the designated direction. Knocking down an enemy reduces its cooldown.
Gadget: Magnetic Bomb
Throws an e-bomb that can attach to walls and vehicles until it explodes when the timer runs out.
Trait: Dynamic Auxiliary System
When falling from a height, the dynamic auxiliary system kicks into overdrive, minimizing fall damage while boosting your speed. The use of gear and gadgets also increases your speed.
D-wolf
Name: Kai Silva
Position: Assault Assaults boast better combat capabilities and higher movement speed while aiming.
Tactical Gear: Motorized Exoskeleton
Enables the wrist-mounted activator to overload the exoskeleton's power, increasing sprint speed. Knocking down enemies restores HP and extends the duration.
Gadget: Triple Blaster
Equips the Triple Blaster and fires high-explosive grenades by pulling the ring with your index finger. The grenades can stick to vehicles.
Gadget: Tactical Smoke Grenade
An offensive low-load smoke grenade that releases rapidly dissipating smoke on impact.
Trait: Tactical Slide
Uses the exoskeleton for rapid tactical slides.
Shepherd
Name: Terry Musa
Position: Engineer Engineers are specialists capable of cutting and repairing with a welding gun.
Tactical Gear: Sonic Paralysis
Deploys a Sonic Drone ahead to suppress enemies and reduce their fire rate through acoustic pressure. The drone will destroy enemy sonic devices that resonate with it and interfere with recon devices. Press and hold the gadget button to deploy the drone on the spot (sentry mode).
Gadget: Sonic Trap
Deploys a Sonic Trap that sticks to hard surfaces, damaging and slowing enemies within its range when triggered.
Gadget: GE2 Frag Grenade
A defensive frag grenade that can effectively damage ballistic vests and exposed limbs.
Trait: Sonic Defense
Uses hand device to generate anti-phase sound waves to reduce damage from explosion shock.
Luna
Name: Luna Kim
Position: Recon Recon operators have access to the radio to recon the map. They can use Respawn Beacons in Havoc Warfare mode.
Tactical Gear: Detection Arrow
Fires a Detection Arrow that exposes enemies below and leaves micro-sensors along its trajectory to detect moving targets.
Gadget: Volt Arrow
Fires a Volt Arrow with a bow. Its arrowhead generates electric currents to deal damage over time.
Gadget: GE2 Frag Grenade
Defensive grenade that does AOE damage with shrapnel.
Trait: Hunter's Mark
Enemies damaged by Luna will be briefly marked.
Stinger
Name: Roy Smee
Position: Support Supports carry a range of gadgets, allowing them to rescue allies more quickly.
Tactical Gear: Therapeutic Pistol
Equips a Hive-Tech Pistol that fires homing bullets, slowly healing allies and suppressing their pain. Press and hold the gadget button to inject yourself.
Gadget: Smokescreen
Launches a gesture-controlled UAV that emits a smokescreen while flying forward. Press and hold the fire button to steer the UAV.
Gadget: Hive-Tech Smoke Grenade
Tosses a Hive-Tech Smoke Grenade. Its smoke will provide healing when hit by the Hive-Tech Pistol.
Trait: Expertly Rescue
Uses the Hive-Tech Pistol for more flexible rescues and heals more HP to the rescued. Removes the negative effect of reduced Max HP in Operations.
Sineva
Name: Alexei Petrov
Position: Engineer Engineers are specialists capable of cutting and repairing with a welding gun.
Tactical Gear: Total Armor
Equip a Heavy Vest that reduces bullet and explosive damage, and deploy an extendable shield for full-body protection. Shield bash can knock down enemies or deflect enemy throwables.
Gadget: Grapple Gun
Fire a grappling hook to pull enemies or items toward you. Can be used on downed characters.
Gadget - Razor Wire:
Throw a grenade that explodes on impact and deploys razor wire. Enemies passing through will make noise and take damage.
Operator Trait - Rear Guard:
When not equipped, the Blast Shield is mounted on your back, protecting against incoming bullets from behind.
Uluru
Hackclaw
Vyron
D-wolf
Shepherd
Luna
Stinger
Sineva
Coming Soon
Firearms
M7 Battle Rifle
The M7 is a modern rifle that uses 6.8x51mm full-power ammo.
Vector Submachine Gun
A .45 caliber fully-automatic submachine gun with an extremely high fire rate that allows it to deal massive burst damage at close range.
M870 Shotgun
A classic and reliable 12-gauge pump-action shotgun that fires 8 projectiles at a time.
PKM General Machine Gun
A fully automatic 7.62x54mmR machine gun that fires full-power rounds, featuring a moderate fire rate and delivering strong suppressive fire.
SR-25
A 7.62x51mm caliber semi-auto rifle that features the AR system and offers excellent ergonomics and accuracy.
AWM Sniper Rifle
The AWM is a British-made sniper rifle using .338 Lapua Magnum ammo. With superb accuracy and range, it is a top-tier sniper weapon for military and law enforcement uses.
M7 Battle Rifle
Vector Submachine Gun
M870 Shotgun
PKM General Machine Gun
SR-25
AWM Sniper Rifle
Vehicles
M1A4 Battle Tank
King of the Battlefield, capable of causing devastating damage to all vehicles. It is the backbone of ground advancement.
FSV Wheeled Tank Destroyer
With excellent mobility and a rich array of weapons, it can swiftly navigate the battlefield. Its special coating makes it difficult for guided weapons to lock on.
AH-1035D Assault Helicopter
Heavy Attack Helicopter with unrivaled air-to-surface capabilities. Highly effective against armored vehicles with a gunner against ground personnel. Caution advised against anti-air vehicles and other surface-to-air weapons in the area. Counter incoming attacks with proper use of flares and maneuvers.
All-Terrain Vehicle
Versatile four-wheeled motorbike, extremely mobile and extremely fragile. Passengers can fire their weapons.
LAV-G1 IFV
The eight-wheeled IFV is highly mobile and aggressive. With a wide range of armaments that can be installed, the IFV are effective against both vehicles and infantry. Equipped with an active defense system, the IFV becomes the most survivable and dominating vehicle in the right hands.
LAV-AA
The LAV is installed with anti-air armaments, serving as the strongest line of defense against enemy air superiority. Somewhat effective against ground personnel.
Assault Vehicle
A light armored transport vehicle with a top-mounted weapon station for protecting passengers and dealing damage to enemy infantry. It utilizes its mobility to deploy a Respawn Beacon, rapidly deploying allied infantry to the designated location near the enemy.
M1A4 Battle Tank
FSV Wheeled Tank Destroyer
AH-1035D Assault Helicopter
All-Terrain Vehicle
LAV-G1 IFV
LAV-AA
Assault Vehicle
Pre-registration Rewards
have Pre-registered!
Field First Aid Kit
Bottled Antibiotics
Avatar - Ready
100,000
TG-H Vest
DAS Helmet
Calling Card - Action Time
500,000
Ammo Selection Pack Lv.3
AKM Assault Rifle
SR-25 - Action Time
1,000,000
Large Climbing Bag
Hurricane Tactical Chest Rig
Spray Paint - Bulletproof
2,000,000
M4A1 Assault Rifle
Tactical Quick-Use Surgical Kit
LAV-AA - Horizon
4,000,000
Enhanced Injector
Tekniq Alloy x10,000
Spray Paint - No Problem
5,000,000
Advanced Weapon Selection Pack
Charm - MandelBrick
10,000,000
Outdoor Med Crate
SMG-45 - Action Time
15,000,000