Denmark hits back at ‘tone’ of US vice-president’s criticism over Greenland (2025)

Denmark has hit back against JD Vance’s comments that Copenhagen has not done enough for Greenland.

The US vice-president made his remark on Friday during a trip to the Pituffik space base in north-western Greenland, viewed by both Copenhagen and Nuuk as a provocation.

“Our message to Denmark is very simple: you have not done a good job by the people of Greenland,” Vance told a press conference.

“You have underinvested in the people of Greenland and you have underinvested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful landmass.”

The Danish foreign minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, said on X on Saturday: “We are open to criticisms, but let me be completely honest, we do not appreciate the tone in which it’s being delivered.

“This is not how you speak to your close allies, and I still consider Denmark and the United States to be close allies.”

Trump argues that the US needs the vast Arctic island for national and international security and has refused to rule out the use of force to secure it.

In an interview with the NBC News on Saturday he reiterated that stance, saying “I don’t take anything off the table.” He also said “I don’t care” when asked what message it would send to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is trying to solidify his hold on Ukrainian territory three years after his invasion.

At a press conference on Friday, Vance said “I think Greenland understands that the United States should own it.” He added: “And if Denmark and the EU don’t understand it, we have to explain it to them. We need Greenland. Very importantly, for international security, we have to have Greenland.”

Asked about the potential use of force, Vance stressed the US administration did not think that “is ever going to be necessary”.

“We think this makes sense, and because we think the people of Greenland are rational and good, we think we’re going to be able to cut a deal, Donald Trump-style, to ensure the security of this territory but also the United States of America,” Vance said.

Greenland, a former Danish colony, is a semi-autonomous territory within the kingdom of Denmark and its foreign and security policies are run by Copenhagen.

Denmark’s prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, also hit back at Vance in a statement.

“For many years, we have stood by the Americans in very difficult situations,” she said, referring to Danish combat deployments alongside US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“The vice-president’s reference to Denmark is not accurate.”

Vance was accompanied by his wife, Usha, and a delegation including the national security adviser, Mike Waltz, the energy secretary, Chris Wright, Utah senator Mike Lee and former homeland security adviser Julia Nesheiwat, who is Waltz’s wife.

Danish and Greenlandic officials, backed by the EU, have insisted that the US will not obtain Greenland.

This week, Frederiksen accused the US of putting “unacceptable pressure” on Greenland and Denmark to give up the territory, adding: “It is pressure that we will resist.”

A majority of Greenlanders oppose US annexation, according to a January poll.

The Pituffik base is an essential part of Washington’s missile defence infrastructure, its location in the Arctic putting it along the shortest route for missiles fired from Russia at the US.

Known as Thule air base until 2023, it served as a warning post for possible attacks from the Soviet Union during the cold war.

It is also a strategic location for air and submarine surveillance.

In January, Copenhagen said it would allocate almost £1.5bn to beef up its presence in the Arctic and north Atlantic, acquiring specialised vessels and surveillance equipment.

While all of Greenland’s political parties are in favour of independence, none of them supports the idea of becoming part of the US.

Hours before Vance’s arrival, political leaders agreed to form a broad four-party coalition government in a show of national unity. Four of the territory’s five parties signed the coalition agreement on Friday, which states on page one: “Greenland belongs to us.”

The incoming prime minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, called for unity. “It is very important that we put aside our disagreements and differences … because only in this way will we be able to cope with the heavy pressure we are exposed to from outside,” he said.