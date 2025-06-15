Denzel Washington Finally Speaks Up About Those Expensive-Beyoncé-priced 'Othello' Ticket Prices (2025)

Legendary actor Denzel Washington has never shied away from giving his honest opinions during interviews. And that’s exactly what he did during a recent conversation about his new Broadway play, ‘Othello” and its high-priced tickets.

Washington has been taking the stage for the revival of the popular Shakespeare play since late-March and it’s undoubtedly been a production everyone’s clamoring to see—if only they could afford tickets. According to multiple reports and the show’s website, trying to see the veteran actor get in his bag on Broadway is costing playgoers up to $900 for good seats. However, when this topic was brought up to Washington on the red carpet for the Entertainment Community Fund Gala recently, he pushed back on all the chatter.

“[They’re selling] as low as $50. People don’t talk about that,” he said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

When the interviewer asked if he felt like Beyonce and Jay-Z due to how in-demand his tickets are, Washington said that he “didn’t quite feel like that” because he can’t sing or rap. Ultimately though, the talented thespian shared that he’s “humbled” by how people are reacting and expressed his gratitude at still being able to be on top of his game and give back to the arts.

“I’ve been blessed beyond measure for a long time. I’m not bragging, but I’ve been a part of sold-out shows before. God has blessed me with a great ability, and I’m humbled by the reaction and the response that we’re getting,” he said. “And I’m humbled by the opportunity to… use my celebrity to help others. That’s what it’s about.”

It’s also about sharing momentous occasions like this with his family, specifically his daughter Olivia Washington. For awhile, both the father and daughter had to shows taking place on Broadway at the same time making it a delightful first for the family. Olivia’s play, “Wine in the Wilderness,” wrapped on April 13.

Speaking on the fun coincidence earlier this month, Olivia told Good Morning America: “I don’t think we knew how special it would be until we were able to go to each other’s openings, and it’s kind of like, ‘Oh wow, wait, this is a very important moment, isn’t it?’”

Yet and still—familial ties and stellar performances aside, some fans are still upset at not being able to take in “Othello” for themselves.

“Just priced Broadway Tickets to see #Othello with the misses and tell me why they selling them shits for $600-$1000 for tickets I love Denzel but not that much. WTF,” said one user on X/Twitter.

“Getting my tickets to see Denzel in Othello was more stressful than securing my Cowboy Carter seats,” wrote another.

“Othello Broadway tickets starting at $900 PLUS fees. Now Denzel………” added one other user.