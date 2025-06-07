DERMALOGIST Advanced Skin Polish – Professional-Grade Exfoliating & Brightening Facial Scrub for Smooth, Glowing Skin – Deep Cleansing Formula with Natural Exfoliants – Suitable for All Skin Types, Men & Women (2025)

₨634
- Description
DERMALOGIST Advanced Skin Polish – Professional-Grade Exfoliating & Brightening Facial Scrub for Smooth, Glowing Skin – Deep Cleansing Formula with Natural Exfoliants – Suitable for All Skin Types, Men & Women
Product Details:
Achieve a radiant and polished complexion with thePolish Kit. This all-in-one kit combines the powerful benefits of aSkin Polish Volumeformula and aBleach Powder, Activator 20 Vol (6%) 120 gram
Bleach Powder 40 gram designed to enhance your skin’s brightness and clarity. The exfoliating skin polish works to gently remove dead skin cells, impurities, and rough texture, while the bleach powder lightens dark spots and evens skin tone for a luminous finish. Ideal for all skin types, this kit is perfect for anyone looking to revitalize their skin and achieve a fresh, glowing appearance.
- Activator 20 Vol (6%) 120 gram
- Bleach Powder 40 grm
Usage:
- Cleanse Your Face:Start by cleansing your skin thoroughly to remove makeup and impurities.
- Prepare the Bleach:Mix theBleach Powderwith the developer according to the instructions provided in the kit. Conduct a patch test if using for the first time.
- Apply the Bleach:Carefully apply the bleach mixture to the areas you wish to lighten, avoiding sensitive areas such as the eyes and mouth. Leave it on for the recommended time before rinsing off completely.
- Apply Skin Polish Volume:After bleaching, take theSkin Polish Volumeand apply a generous amount to your face. Massage gently in circular motions for about 5-10 minutes to allow the product to penetrate.
- Rinse Thoroughly:Rinse off the skin polish with lukewarm water, ensuring all product residue is washed away.
- Moisturize:Follow up with your favorite moisturizer to hydrate and nourish your skin.
Benefits:
- Deep Exfoliation:Effectively removes dead skin cells and impurities, promoting a smooth and rejuvenated complexion.
- Lightening Action:The bleach powder helps reduce the appearance of dark spots and blemishes, resulting in an even skin tone.
- Revitalizes Dull Skin:Infuses tired skin with renewed vitality, enhancing radiance and glow.
- Improves Texture:Polishing action smoothens rough patches, making your skin feel softer and look more refined.
- Home Spa Experience:Enjoy a professional-grade skincare treatment in the comfort of your own home.
Category: Face
