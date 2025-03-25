Dermatologists and editors swear by these deodorants that reduce sweating and odor (2025)

Applying deodorant is one of those not-skippable parts of any daily routine. But as essential as it is, it’s not always the easiest product to shop for — glance down the deodorant aisle in any store and you'll likely see it teeming with options.

There's a slew of deodorant formulas, from gels and creams to sprays and the traditional sticks — not to mention countless scents to sniff through. So what should you look for? We chatted with board-certified dermatologists to get the scoop on the best deodorants and antiperspirants to keep you dry and fresh, regardless of season.

Keep scrolling to get our experts' breakdowns of how deodorants work and what to look for, or use the links below to jump to a certain category and view our top picks.

What to look for in a deodorant or antiperspirant

Although it’s one of the more basic items in your skin care cabinet, you’ll still want to make sure you’re grabbing something that works for your skin type and needs — while also avoiding any possibly irritating ingredients or allergic reactions.

Dr. Quynh-Giao Sartor, a board-certified dermatologist at Westlake Dermatology in Houston, gives us a better understanding of common deodorant and antiperspirant ingredients and how to shop for different skin concerns. Use the shopping tips below as your starting point.

First, decide between an antiperspirant or deodorant

Sartor says that antiperspirants help reduce sweating — so these may be a good choice if you experience hyperhidrosis, also known as excessive sweating. If extra sweat isn’t a concern for you, choosing the right deodorant will do the trick. Sartor explains that deodorants help neutralize any odor that results from bacteria breakdown of sweat on the skin.

Dr. Blair Murphy-Rose, a board-certified dermatologist, also tells us that "'antiperspirants' keep you dry while 'deodorants' mask the smell of sweat that comes from bacteria in the skin." (Note: Some products on our list are considered a blend of both antiperspirant and deodorant.)

Understand the labels

Antiperspirants contain mineral salts, and Sartor tells us that these most commonly include aluminum chloride, aluminum chlorohydrate or aluminum zirconium. If your antiperspirant is prescription-strength, Sartor says it may include anticholinergic agents like glycopyrrolate or even botulinum toxin (Botox). On the other hand, deodorants usually include an odor-neutralizing agent like baking soda or an antibacterial agent like benzoyl peroxide, triclosan or clindamycin.

Creams vs. gels vs. sticks vs. sprays

While this part comes down to personal preference, Sartor says she prefers solid sticks for ease of use, but any form can work. “Keep in mind that many creams, gels and sprays contain alcohol, which is an excellent deodorant (kills bacteria) but can irritate skin and stimulate sweat production,” she adds.

Options for different skin types

If you’re still stuck choosing between an antiperspirant or deodorant, or can’t decided on the type or formulation you want (spray, stick, roll-on, etc.), it’s a good idea to investigate what works best for your skin type or particular concern.

Best choices for sensitive skin

For either deodorant or antiperspirant, Sartor advises her patients to look for products that are labeled “fragrance-free” or “sensitive skin” to lower the chance of an allergic reaction. Specifically, Sartor suggests that those with sensitive skin avoid a possibly irritating ingredient called cinnamic aldehyde, a chemical compound found in cinnamon.

Best choices for excessive sweating

“The best products to address excessive sweating (hyperhidrosis) are typically labeled as ‘clinical-strength’ antiperspirants, which contain a mineral salt such as aluminum or magnesium,” Sartor explains.

Best choices for excessive odor

Sartor says for extra odor, she would try a clinical-strength antiperspirant and a deodorant first. “If the odor does not improve, it may be best to seek evaluation by a board-certified dermatologist to discuss a customized plan.”

Best antiperspirants, according to experts and editors

Works with sweat: Dove Invisible Solid Antiperspirant, Sensitive Skin

Formula: Solid stick | Size: 2.6 oz.

Dove is a trusted name in skin care, including its deodorants (it graces our list more than once, after all). Sartor points to this Dove pick as an excellent choice for deodorants/antiperspirants that does contain aluminum. If you’re looking to minimize sweat and go with a faithful form (solid stick), this is a good choice.

For your skin woes: Almay Sensitive Skin

Formula: Clear gel | Size: 2.25 oz.

Sartor recommends this gel option by Almay, saying it’s a strong choice that does contain aluminum. It’s a clear gel, so you don't have to fret about your black clothing getting white streaks. Free from fragrance, it’s an excellent choice for those with sensitive skin.

"No scent" can feel risky, we know. But lots of happy reviewers say this option is still highly effective, with some noting it’s a nice choice for those with skin allergies.

Formula: Gel stick | Size: 3.4 oz.

"Not only do I have oily skin, but I’m pretty active so sweat is something I really have to contend with," says partnerships editorial assistant Erica Marrison. "Mitchum has been my go-to deodorant since I was a young teen dancing five days a week in a hot studio. Any time I’ve ever tried to switch to a different brand, it fails me (and everyone else in my orbit) so I’ve stuck to it. It’s not glamorous, but for me, there’s no better product."

Keep it a secret: Secret Invisible Solid Antiperspirant Deodorant

Invisible Solid Antiperspirant Deodorant

Formula: Solid stick | Size: 2.6 oz.

Formula: Solid stick | Size: 2.6 oz.

Sierra Hoeger, an editorial assistant at Shop TODAY, recommends this tried-and-true deodorant by Secret that’s pH-balanced. She says, “I’ve been using Secret since I started wearing deodorant, and I like it because it’s no-frills, affordable and lasts all day.” The brand promises 24 hours of protection with each wear, which is impressive.

Formula: Solid stick | Size: 1.7 oz.

Murphy-Rose calls the Dove Clinical Protection antiperspirant deodorant one of “the best OTC antiperspirants” for “excessive perspiration,” along with Certain Dri (prescription strength).

This moisturizing pick does contain aluminum, and it has the ability to work for up to 48 hours, the brand says. However, it’s free of alcohol and many customers love the smell.

Formula: Solid stick | Size: 2.6 oz.

Allison Wise, an associate editor at Shop TODAY, has been using this Dove antiperspirant and deodorant “for at least 10 years.” She tells us, “I am ultra-sensitive to scents so I’m always looking something more subtle. This cucumber scented deodorant could not be more perfect. Not only do I love the scent, but it lasts all day and doesn’t leave unwanted residue like so many other brands. Highly recommend!”

Formula: Solid stick | Size: 2.3 oz.

"I hate to admit but I have hyperhidrosis — a condition that causes excess sweating (thanks Dad)," shares editorial assistant Madison San Miguel. "This means that I easily get hot, and when my body feels warm, I sweat more than the average human at times. It’s not fun. But I’ve found solutions here and there to combat that. For instance, I love this Duradry deodorant."

San Miguel continues, "While it doesn’t control my sweating well, it does control the smell that comes with it. I’ve used prescription strength and men’s deodorant before, and nothing is as strong as this one. I appreciate that the brand has other products to pair with it, such as an odor-control body wash and body powder, that combat sweating and smell. Plus, the price point is amazing!"

Lotion and stick combined: Carpe Antiperspirant Underarm Lotion Stick

Formula: Lotion | Size: 1.69 oz.

This one can sound a bit confusing. It’s lotion? It’s a stick? It’s actually both. Sartor tells us Carpe is an excellent line of pure antiperspirants that target hyperhidrosis (excessive sweat). She says that the brand’s lotion, in particular, is a solid pick that contains aluminum.

We have quite a number of sweaty editors on our staff, so we were excited to take this for a spin. After using Carpe for several weeks per instructions, we found this quite effective at stopping sweat for several hours, and one staffer reported “fewer embarrassing pit stains” (read: asking her friends for fewer “pit checks”). That said, applying the right amount of product and letting it dry for a minute or two took some getting used to.

Best aluminum-free deodorants, according to experts and editors

Reliable deodorant: Lume Whole Body Deodorant

Whole Body Deodorant

Formula: Cream | Size: 3 oz.

Formula: Cream | Size: 3 oz.

Dr. Michele Green, a board-certified dermatologist recommends this cream deodorant by Lume, which can help keep you sweat-free for up to 72 hours. She tells us, "This deodorant is aluminum-free and contains mandelic acid to prevent bacterial growth..." Green goes on to say, "Additionally, only natural scents are used in order to decrease any risk of skin irritation."

This highly rated deodorant can be applied all over the body for maximum sweat protection.

Aluminum-Free Deodorant (Set of 2)

"Works all day"

Formula: Solid stick | Size: 2.5 oz.

Formula: Solid stick | Size: 2.5 oz.

Again, Murphy-Rose calls Each & Every one of her "favorite" aluminum-free deodorants. This pick has a floral, yet citrusy lavender-lemon scent (thanks to the addition of essential oils), and it's free of chemicals.

Murphy-Rose goes on to note, "It is important to be aware that 'natural' does not mean gentle and 'natural' does not mean it will be well tolerated byall. These brands [Native and Each & Every] produce deodorants that seem to be effective for, and well tolerated by, many."

Fresh all day: Secret Aluminum-Free Deodorant

Formula: Solid stick | Size: 2.4 oz.

Secret lands on our list multiple times for good reason — scores of reviewers say they rely on the brand to keep them fresh and dry.

I [Mona] use this aluminum-free pick by the brand regularly. I love the lavender scent, though many other fun scents are also available, like White Peach, Cherry Blossom and Coconut. Though it’s marketed for sensitive skin, keep in mind that it does contain alcohol and fragrance, which can be irritating to some sensitive skin types.

Roll it: Kosas Chemistry Deodorant

Chemistry Deodorant

Formula: Liquid roll-on | Size: 2.4 oz.

Formula: Liquid roll-on | Size: 2.4 oz.

If you prefer a roll-on deodorant, this might be the one for you. Lauren Witonsky, an associate editor at Shop TODAY, recommends this pick from Kosas. She says, "I’ve never worn an antiperspirant, but as far as more natural deodorants go this is the best one I’ve tried (and I’ve tried a lot)."

Witonsky continues, "It lasts forever, has barely any scent (which I prefer), leaves no white residue on clothing and most importantly I don’t smell — even after a hot yoga class. Not to mention, the brand says it soothes skin, visibly brightens, and helps with ingrown hairs."

Natural at its best: Native Deodorant

Deodorant

Wonderful scent

Formula: Solid stick | Size: 2.65 oz.

Formula: Solid stick | Size: 2.65 oz.

Murphy-Rose tells us that her “favorite aluminum-free deodorants are by Native andEach&Every.” She goes on to say, “These are aluminum-free and developed for sensitive skin. Both mask odor and reduce moisture sufficiently well for those that can go without an aluminum-containing antiperspirant.” This selection, which has a coconut-vanilla scent (there are tons to choose from), is also paraben-free.

Break up with bacteria: Tom’s of Maine Aluminum-Free Natural Deodorant

Formula: Solid stick | Size: 3.25 oz.

Green recommends this deodorant that’s “made with aloe vera, which contains antibacterial properties to prevent bacterial growth.”

Green goes on to say, “The deodorant comes in many different scents, using natural essential oils such as tea tree oil, lemongrass, and sandalwood. Its formulation is vegan and free of aluminum, dyes, artificial fragrances, baking soda and preservatives, making it excellent for those with sensitive skin.”

"As a certified sweaty girl, I’ve always been skeptical of natural deodorants, but I was actually impressed with Tom’s of Maine’s aluminum-free deodorant," shares associate social editor Dani Musacchio. "Unlike others that I’ve tried, it actually goes on clear and isn’t grainy at all. Clean Coast is my favorite scent, it keeps me smelling so fresh!"

Smells like a perfume: evolvetogether Tulum Deodorant

Tulum Deodorant

Formula: Roll-on | Size: 1.69 oz.

Formula: Roll-on | Size: 1.69 oz.

If you want a deodorant that also doubles as a perfume, this one from evolvetogether smells so good and lasts all day. Made with a plant-powered formula, the deodorant is free from aluminum and other harmful chemicals while also helping to neutralize tough body odor.

Shigo is a fan of the deodorant noting, “It smells so good and the more I sweat the more I notice the scent. I don’t even need to reapply throughout the day.”

Spray it: Be Well Company The Best Deodorant

The Best Deodorant

Formula: Liquid spray | Size: 2 oz.

Formula: Liquid spray | Size: 2 oz.

Anita Chomenko, a social media video producer at Shop TODAY, says, “This has been the only deodorant I have used for the last two+ years.” In fact, she buys two per order so she always has a backup. Chomenko continues, “It’s anti-bacterial and pH balancing; the spray feels refreshing and has a light scent.” She also explains how it “feels nice and doesn’t leave my pits feeling sticky.”

“I refuse to buy any other deodorant.

Underarm deodorant wipes

Quantity: 30

A wipe does wonders if you’re in a hurry after a gym session or simply sweaty from patio season. These vegan underarm wipes work like deodorant but add a boost of freshness you can’t get from swiping a stick over slick armpits.

I [Mona] love stocking up on these during hot summer months. They’re also travel-ready so that you can toss them in your beach bag or carry-on. Plus, if you’d rather avoid aluminum, these don’t have it, and that’s one less thing to sweat about (pun intended).

Frequently asked questions As Sartor explains, an antiperspirant will help lower sweating or perspiration on the skin, while a deodorant helps neutralize any odor that comes from bacteria breakdown of sweat on the skin. Since deodorants neutralize body odor, Sartor says they are best applied in the morning. On the other hand, antiperspirants are best used at night to dry surfaces. Sartor adds that skin treated with antiperspirant can be washed in the morning to minimize irritation. The answer here, according to Sartor, is pretty simple: Any existing odors can come back! Some also believe that since you may sweat more going rogue, you may notice a more pungent aroma than when you used deodorant. Sartor reminds us that deodorants do not affect sweating, so they do not need to contain aluminum. You may want to consider an antiperspirant if you're an excessive sweater. These commonly contain aluminum salts, which helps manage sweat.

How we chose the best deodorants and antiperspirants

Too many choices can be a chore. We saved you the heavy lifting and included dermatologist-recommended products, along with Shop TODAY editor picks throughout various categories (solids, roll-ons, creams, sprays and more). We did our research with different skin types and price points in mind, making sure we included options for every body and budget. Plus, we made sure to ask our experts for their unbiased choices.

Deodorant label promises

During our shopping, we noticed some products with pretty bold claims. For example, some claim to block hair growth, while others say they work for up to an entire week. We asked Sartor for her thoughts on these seemingly overachieving deodorants.

“Deodorants are intended to help eliminate bacterial overgrowth and skin odor and have not been found to affect hair growth; I would approach any product with this claim cautiously,” she says. And as for those super long-lasting claims? “This is not widely accepted,” she says, adding, “I would again approach any product with this claim cautiously.”

