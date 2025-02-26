Dermatologists Reveal the Best Skincare Routine for Dry Skin (2025)

Jump to: Key ingredients for dry skin

When deciding when and how to apply skincare products, considering your skin type is crucial. For those struggling with a parched complexion, experts recommend following a skincare routine for dry skin to amp up hydration and moisture.

“Tailoring your skincare routine to your skin type will ensure that you address what your skin needs. Someone with dry skin will need a consistent application of ingredients that will replenish moisture and nourish the skin barrier,” explains Corey L. Hartman, M.D., F.A.A.D., board-certified dermatologist and founder of Skin Wellness Dermatology in Birmingham, AL. “The types of products and the frequency of application would differ from someone with oily skin for example who needs to focus on [oil] reduction or regulation versus adding moisture to the skin.”

Meet the experts: Corey L. Hartman, M.D., F.A.A.D., board-certified dermatologist and founder of Skin Wellness Dermatology in Birmingham, AL; and Karan Lal, D.O., M.S., F.A.A.D., double board-certified dermatologist with Affiliated Dermatology in Scottsdale, AZ



Those who have dry skin tend to struggle with keeping the skin barrier in healthy condition, adds Karan Lal, D.O., M.S., F.A.A.D., double board-certified dermatologist with Affiliated Dermatology in Scottsdale, AZ, stressing the importance of a solid skincare routine. A compromised skin barrier can lead to inflammation, redness, itching, tightness, burning, and even infection.

To manage the symptoms (and discomfort) associated with dry skin, dermatologists recommend following a tailored routine complete with skincare products packed with nourishing ingredients. Keep reading for the expert advice you’ll need to craft your perfect skincare routine and keep dryness in check.

Key ingredients for dry skin

When selecting products to include in your routine, you’ll want to look for the following to manage dry skin:

Humectants. You can think of humectants like water magnets—these ingredients pull hydration into the skin from the environment (or from deeper layers of the skin), and are ideal for dry skin types, Dr. Hartman says. Common humectants to look for in skincare products are hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and panthenol (vitamin B5).

You can think of humectants like water magnets—these ingredients pull hydration into the skin from the environment (or from deeper layers of the skin), and are ideal for dry skin types, Dr. Hartman says. Common humectants to look for in skincare products are hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and panthenol (vitamin B5). Emollients. Ingredients in the emollient category are important to look for as they help soften and moisturize by replenishing the skin of lipids, Dr. Lal explains. Shea butter, squalane, ceramides, and fatty acids are all effective emollients that can often be found in moisturizers.

Ingredients in the emollient category are important to look for as they help soften and moisturize by replenishing the skin of lipids, Dr. Lal explains. Shea butter, squalane, ceramides, and fatty acids are all effective emollients that can often be found in moisturizers. Occlusives. Occlusive ingredients like lanolin, petrolatum, and various oils help protect the skin barrier and lock in moisture, which is a helpful final step for those with dry skin, ensuring that there is no moisture lost from the rest of your skincare, says Dr. Hartman.

Occlusive ingredients like lanolin, petrolatum, and various oils help protect the skin barrier and lock in moisture, which is a helpful final step for those with dry skin, ensuring that there is no moisture lost from the rest of your skincare, says Dr. Hartman. Alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs). These are chemical exfoliants that help remove dry, dead skin and aid with the absorption and efficacy of your other skincare products, says Dr. Hartman. Try looking for mandelic acid, malic acid, lactic acid, or glycolic acid products and introduce them slowly into your routine to avoid irritation.

Skincare routine for dry skin

1. Creamy cleanser: a.m. and/or p.m.

Begin your routine with a creamy, hydrating cleanser to remove makeup, dirt, oil, and other impurities. “Creamy cleansers tend to have moisturizing ingredients in their formulas that can add moisture during the cleansing step,” says Dr. Hartman. While many people cleanse their face both morning and night, if you have dry skin you may opt to cleanse at night only. If you wear makeup during the day, it may also be helpful to double cleanse with a cleansing oil at night before your regular face wash to ensure you fully remove all product from your skin.

2. Toner: a.m. and/or p.m.

Toners are optional, but if you’d like to include one you should apply it after cleansing and before any other products. The general rule of thumb is to apply products from thinnest to thickest in texture, and toners often have a thin, almost watery texture.

Toners are useful for cleansing your face of any impurities your face wash may have missed, and for prepping your skin for any serums or moisturizers that follow, says Dr. Lal. The major benefits of a toner will depend on the exact formula and the active ingredients inside. When choosing a toner for dry skin, you’ll want to avoid the old-school, skin-stripping ones full of alcohol or any with an array of powerful active ingredients. Instead, choose a hydrating toner or one with a milky texture for a boost of moisture that you’ll lock in with the rest of your skincare routine.

3. Hydrating serum: a.m. and p.m.

“For anyone with dry skin, using a hydrating serum after cleansing the skin is a good step,” says Dr. Hartman. “The active ingredients in serums are smaller compared to a moisturizer, so using a serum ensures that the ingredients go deeper into the skin.” Again, steer clear of any harsh active ingredients in your serums and instead opt for a humectant-rich formula.

4. Retinol: p.m.

This step is where you’ll want to include any type of targeted skin treatment, like retinol. While you might think that retinol is unsuitable for dry skin, Dr. Hartman believes that “everyone should be using retinol,” as it is “one of the most researched and most effective ingredients proven to transform the look of the skin.” According to Dr. Hartman, retinol benefits include regulating cellular turnover, exfoliation, improving discoloration, helping to control oil production, and smoothing fine lines and wrinkles.

If you have very dry skin or struggle with sensitivity, Dr. Lal suggests opting for a retinol serum for sensitive skin, like a gentler, less potent formula or even an oil-based formula. “You want to make sure you moisturize immediately after applying retinol—every single time,” Dr. Lal says. “And if you’re having issues with sensitivity or dryness, you can also moisturize before, which is called the sandwich method.”

5. Moisturizer: a.m. and p.m.

Next up is a moisturizer, which you’ll want to use both morning and night. “Dry skin occurs when the skin barrier is weak,” Dr. Hartman explains, adding that using a moisturizer with ingredients that add moisture and boost the skin barrier (like emollients and antioxidants), is key. Moisturizer is also an important step that seals in the rest of your products and helps your skin absorb all of the nourishing, reparative ingredients you’ve layered on.

6. Sunscreen: a.m.

Any dermatologist will tell you that applying sunscreen every morning is non-negotiable for healthy skin. “Look for a broad-spectrum sunscreen to protect against both UVA and UVB rays,” says Dr. Hartman. There is also an abundance of hydrating, moisturizing sunscreen formulas on the market today that are great for those with dry skin.

7. Face oil: p.m.

This step is also optional. But, for those with extremely dry skin, applying a face oil at night as your final step may further lock-in moisture and hydration (since oils are occlusive) while adding an extra bit of nourishment, Dr. Lal says. He recommends looking for formulas that include jojoba oil, sunflower seed oil, rosehip oil, or squalane. However, those with acne-prone skin may want to exercise caution as Dr. Lal says most oils have the potential to be comedogenic in certain skin types.

How to treat dry skin on face

Apart from following a skincare routine for dry skin, there are a few other things you can do to manage dryness.

Drink more water

“It comes across as a cliché, but it helps to drink water!” Dr. Hartman says. “When your body is hydrated, skin looks better too.” The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recommends that women consume about nine cups of water per day and that men consume about 13 cups of water per day, though the exact amount varies due to age, activity level, and overall health.

Invest in a humidifier

Running a humidifier increases the amount of humidity or moisture in the air, resulting in less transepidermal water loss (TEWL) from the skin, which can do wonders for managing dry skin, says Dr. Lal. He recommends letting the humidifier run in your bedroom while you sleep so that the moist air can help hydrate your skin overnight.

Trap water into the skin

Dr. Lal suggests using a thermal spring water spray during your skincare routine, specifically before applying moisturizer to “help seal in moisture and hydration.” He recommends the Avène Thermal Spring Water, but lots of brands make similar mineral-rich facial mists.

Try a hydrocortisone cream

If you’re having a particularly difficult time managing dry, flaky skin, Dr. Lal suggests picking up a 1% hydrocortisone ointment, which is anti-inflammatory, and applying it to the skin to manage symptoms. “You can use it twice per day until you’re completely clear and slowly taper to using it one to two times per week as needed,” Dr. Lal explains. “If you need something stronger than that, then it’s time to see the dermatologist.”