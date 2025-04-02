Dermatologists Say These Anti-Aging Creams Could Help You Look Less Tired (2025)

THE PRIVILEGE OF growing older is a beautiful thing. Wrinkles, loss of skin elasticity, and dullness? Not so much. As you age, your skin changes–which means that your skincare routine should, too. If you’re reading this right now, chances are you’re experiencing at least one of the visible signs of aging. Fine lines and wrinkles, dark spots or uneven tone, loss of volume and moisture, rough texture or visible pores, and dullness are all discernible signifiers as we grow older. These factors can be affected by everything from genetics to lifestyle choices like a balanced diet, regular exercise, getting adequate sleep, and reducing sun exposure. Enter the best anti-aging creams for men, which can help reduce the appearance of fine lines, dull skin, and age spot. In short, they're handsome-improving formulas that you need to add to your grooming stack.

Anti-aging products and night creams with active ingredients can keep skin firmer, brighter, smoother, and overall healthier looking. According to the experts we spoke with, the best anti-aging creams for men feature tried-and-true ingredients that could help reduce the appearance of wrinkle. So: retinoids like retinol and adapalene, hydrating agents like hyaluronic acid, and exfoliants like glycolic acid. For this story, we spent the past year testing more than 40 anti-aging creams across a variety of skin types, and consulted with board-certified dermatologists like Dr. Brendan Camp, MD, to find the absolute best anti-aging skin creams for every budget, skin type, and concern.