Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (2025)

Our editors handpick the products that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.
For many people, removing blackheads is a part of the plan when it comes to their skincare routine. You've probably tried to do this by applying pressure to the nose area or maybe the chin to see what comes out. If you've been successful, then blackheads probably have come to the surface. And while oddly satisfying (admit it), it sometimes makes things worse. For the best way to remove blackheads, keep reading.
What are blackheads?
First things first, according to Hysem Eldik, MD, board-certified dermatologist at Marmur Medical, blackheads result from an accumulation of dead skin cells that accumulate in pores over time which creates a dark appearance colloquially called "blackheads." Some people are keen on removing blackheads for a smoother and more even complexion. However, in order to do that, the traditional squeezing method works to a degree, but what will actually help are products actually targeted at shrinking pores.
Our Top Picks
Best Blackhead Remover Serum
Neutrogena Stubborn Blackheads Daily Serum
Read more
Best Splurgebeautybio GLOfacial Hydro-Infusion Deep Pore Cleansing Tool
Read more
Best for Immediate Results
Biore Strips Pore Minimizing Pore Treatment
Read more
What to look for when choosing the best blackhead remover
Joseph C. Gretzula, MD, board-certified dermatologist in South Florida at Beauty Within, emphasizes the importance of picking the right blackhead removal for your skin type. "Picking the correct face mask for the removal of blackheads can be a daunting task that requires knowledge of your skin type, and skin sensitivity," says Gretzula. Generally speaking, chemical exfoliants, like salicylic acid or alpha hydroxy acids are great options. Also consider benzoyl peroxide and retinol.
"All treatments are directed at emptying the contents of the pores and minimizing their size," says Eldik. "If you can theoretically shrink the size of the tunnel/pore, you minimize the amount of dead skin cells that can shed and fill them up, thereby helping minimize the appearance of blackheads." From serums to sticks, here are some of the best blackhead removers you'll want to consider next time you want to show your skin some TLC.
1
Best Blackhead Remover Serum
Neutrogena Stubborn Blackheads Daily Serum
Now 35% Off
Why We Love It
- Free from oils and parabens
- Non-comedogenic
- Made for acne-prone skin
What to Consider
- May cause dry skin
This product does just what it's called: removes stubborn blackheads. With a blend of glycolic, mandelic, and polyhydroxy acids, it removes dirt and creates the appearance of smaller pores. Whether you have oily or acne-prone skin, this serum will be your best bet when it comes to achieving a smoother complexion.
2
Best Splurge
beautybio GLOfacial Hydro-Infusion Deep Pore Cleansing Tool
Why We Love It
- Infuses skin with skincare
- Uses blue LED to promote clear skin
- Great for all skin types
What to Consider
- More expensive
If you're willing to invest, this deep pore cleansing tool is worth every penny. It's a pore vacuum that instantly removes blackheads, oil, and dirt, while infusing salicylic acid and hyaluronic acid into the skin to hydrate and prevent future breakouts. It also uses blue LED light technology to promote a clear complexion. You can't go wrong with this option.
3
Best for Immediate Results
Biore Strips Pore Minimizing Pore Treatment
Why We Love It
- Works in 10 minutes
- Ideal for combination and oily skin
What to Consider
- Doesn't get to the root of the problem
Strips are pretty popular when it comes to blackhead removal, and these charcoal ones are ideal for oily skin. They simply wrap around the nose, and after 10 minutes you'll notice less oil and cleaner-looking pores.
4
Best Blackhead Remover Spatula
DERMAFLASH Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser
Why We Love It
- Made for all skin types
- Pain-free
- Can be used all over the face
What to Consider
- More expensive
Joshua Zeichner, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, recommends spatulas for blackhead removal. "The shape of the spatula can easily be used throughout the entire face, plus gentle vibrations help loosen blockages in the pores so they can be easily removed," he says.
This extractor uses ultrasonic wave technology to break up dirt in pores and leave skin smoother and cleaner. And the unique shape allows for easy navigation across the face during extraction and when applying other skincare products.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5
Best for Daily Use
Glossier Solution
Now 22% Off
Why We Love It
- Vegan and cruelty-free formula
- Contains a blend of skincare acids, including salicylic and glycolic acids
- Good for oily or sensitive skin
What to Consider
- Requires daily use for best results
This is a cult-favorite product for a reason: Glossier's solution is a gentle exfoliator that removes dead skin, blackheads, and blemishes to leave you with a smooth and bright complexion. It's less intense than a scrub, which is great for those with sensitive skin, but still includes hardworking chemical acids, including alpha and beta hydroxy acids, to reduce the appearance of blemishes.
6
Best Blackhead Remover Mask
Clinique Self-Heating Blackhead Extractor
Why We Love It
- Made for all skin types
- Thermal active technology opens pores
- Doesn't cause irritation or pain
What to Consider
- Takes a while to see results
A blackhead remover mask is an easy and effective way to unclog and minimize the size of pores. Using Thermal Active Technology alongside a formula of salicylic acid and glucosamine, this cream upon application creates a warm sensation on the skin that gently opens pores, clears dirt, and removes debris.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7
Best Mask
TONYMOLY Tako Pore Black Head Scrub Stick
Why We Love It
- Cruelty-free
- Gentle touch for sensitive skin
- Cute packaging
What to Consider
- Doesn't have salicylic acid
Blackhead remover sticks are a great option if you're looking for a gentle and easy way to remove blackheads. Made with dead sea salt, taurine, and black peat water, this stick gently glides across the skin to hydrate and tighten pores. For optimal results, it's recommended to use the product at most four days a week and steam skin to initially open pores.
8
Best Strips
HANHOO T-Zone Pore Patch
Now 74% Off
Why We Love It
- Budget-friendly
- Includes pore and triangle patches
- Designed for sensitive skin
What to Consider
- Doesn't target the entire face
Pore patches are a great option when looking to target specific areas of the face. These T-zone patches utilize hydrocolloid to absorb oil and other filaments from pores leaving skin smooth and clean. They can be used on the forehead, nose, and chin and easily peel off without irritating skin.
9
Best Cleanser
The INKEY List Salicylic Acid Acne + Pore Cleanser
Why We Love It
- Affordable price point
- Ideal for acne-prone skin
- Clean and cruelty-free formula
What to Consider
- May irritate dry skin
Whether you have oily, dry, or combination skin, this cleanser will get the job done with its cruelty-free formula. Formulated with salicylic acid, zinc, and allantoin, this blackhead remover unclogs pores, soothes skin, and promotes growth of skin tissue. And for those with acne-prone skin, it's a great product to eliminate excess oil that typically leads to breakouts.
10
Best Budget Blackhead Remover
Clean & Clear Blackhead Eraser Facial Scrub
Why We Love It
- Designed for daily use
- Helps treat breakouts
- Smooth and creamy formula
What to Consider
- Best for those with oily skin
Made with salicylic acid, this oil-free facial scrub is made for those with acne-prone skin to treat and clear breakouts with daily use. The gel formula features non-plastic beads that exfoliate and remove dirt from pores for a smoother and more even complexion. The best part? It's only $7 and can be used on the entire face to treat acne and reduce blackheads.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11
Best Chemical Exfoliant
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid
Why We Love It
- Addresses a variety of skincare concerns
- Easily applied with fingers or cotton pads
What to Consider
- May be strong for very sensitive skin
This leave-on formula with beta hydroxy acid exfoliates dead skin cells, unclogs pores, and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles so you'll receive multiple skincare benefits in a single product. It's also available in a travel-size option so you don't have to sacrifice your skincare routine while traveling.