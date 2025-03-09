Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (2025)

Table of Contents
Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (1)

For many people, removing blackheads is a part of the plan when it comes to their skincare routine. You've probably tried to do this by applying pressure to the nose area or maybe the chin to see what comes out. If you've been successful, then blackheads probably have come to the surface. And while oddly satisfying (admit it), it sometimes makes things worse. For the best way to remove blackheads, keep reading.

What are blackheads?

First things first, according to Hysem Eldik, MD, board-certified dermatologist at Marmur Medical, blackheads result from an accumulation of dead skin cells that accumulate in pores over time which creates a dark appearance colloquially called "blackheads." Some people are keen on removing blackheads for a smoother and more even complexion. However, in order to do that, the traditional squeezing method works to a degree, but what will actually help are products actually targeted at shrinking pores.

Our Top Picks

What to look for when choosing the best blackhead remover

Joseph C. Gretzula, MD, board-certified dermatologist in South Florida at Beauty Within, emphasizes the importance of picking the right blackhead removal for your skin type. "Picking the correct face mask for the removal of blackheads can be a daunting task that requires knowledge of your skin type, and skin sensitivity," says Gretzula. Generally speaking, chemical exfoliants, like salicylic acid or alpha hydroxy acids are great options. Also consider benzoyl peroxide and retinol.

"All treatments are directed at emptying the contents of the pores and minimizing their size," says Eldik. "If you can theoretically shrink the size of the tunnel/pore, you minimize the amount of dead skin cells that can shed and fill them up, thereby helping minimize the appearance of blackheads." From serums to sticks, here are some of the best blackhead removers you'll want to consider next time you want to show your skin some TLC.

1

Best Blackhead Remover Serum

Neutrogena Stubborn Blackheads Daily Serum

Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (8)

Why We Love It

  • Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (9)Free from oils and parabens
  • Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (10)Non-comedogenic
  • Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (11)Made for acne-prone skin

What to Consider

  • Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (12)May cause dry skin

This product does just what it's called: removes stubborn blackheads. With a blend of glycolic, mandelic, and polyhydroxy acids, it removes dirt and creates the appearance of smaller pores. Whether you have oily or acne-prone skin, this serum will be your best bet when it comes to achieving a smoother complexion.

2

Best Splurge

beautybio GLOfacial Hydro-Infusion Deep Pore Cleansing Tool

Why We Love It

  • Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (14)Infuses skin with skincare
  • Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (15)Uses blue LED to promote clear skin
  • Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (16)Great for all skin types

What to Consider

  • Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (17)More expensive

If you're willing to invest, this deep pore cleansing tool is worth every penny. It's a pore vacuum that instantly removes blackheads, oil, and dirt, while infusing salicylic acid and hyaluronic acid into the skin to hydrate and prevent future breakouts. It also uses blue LED light technology to promote a clear complexion. You can't go wrong with this option.

3

Best for Immediate Results

Biore Strips Pore Minimizing Pore Treatment

Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (18)

Why We Love It

  • Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (19)Works in 10 minutes
  • Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (20)Ideal for combination and oily skin

What to Consider

  • Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (21)Doesn't get to the root of the problem

Strips are pretty popular when it comes to blackhead removal, and these charcoal ones are ideal for oily skin. They simply wrap around the nose, and after 10 minutes you'll notice less oil and cleaner-looking pores.

4

Best Blackhead Remover Spatula

DERMAFLASH Ultrasonic Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser

Why We Love It

  • Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (23)Made for all skin types
  • Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (24)Pain-free
  • Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (25)Can be used all over the face

What to Consider

  • Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (26)More expensive

Joshua Zeichner, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, recommends spatulas for blackhead removal. "The shape of the spatula can easily be used throughout the entire face, plus gentle vibrations help loosen blockages in the pores so they can be easily removed," he says.

This extractor uses ultrasonic wave technology to break up dirt in pores and leave skin smoother and cleaner. And the unique shape allows for easy navigation across the face during extraction and when applying other skincare products.

5

Best for Daily Use

Glossier Solution

Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (27)

Why We Love It

  • Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (28)Vegan and cruelty-free formula
  • Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (29)Contains a blend of skincare acids, including salicylic and glycolic acids
  • Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (30)Good for oily or sensitive skin

What to Consider

  • Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (31)Requires daily use for best results
This is a cult-favorite product for a reason: Glossier's solution is a gentle exfoliator that removes dead skin, blackheads, and blemishes to leave you with a smooth and bright complexion. It's less intense than a scrub, which is great for those with sensitive skin, but still includes hardworking chemical acids, including alpha and beta hydroxy acids, to reduce the appearance of blemishes.

6

Best Blackhead Remover Mask

Clinique Self-Heating Blackhead Extractor

Why We Love It

  • Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (33)Made for all skin types
  • Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (34)Thermal active technology opens pores
  • Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (35)Doesn't cause irritation or pain

What to Consider

  • Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (36)Takes a while to see results

A blackhead remover mask is an easy and effective way to unclog and minimize the size of pores. Using Thermal Active Technology alongside a formula of salicylic acid and glucosamine, this cream upon application creates a warm sensation on the skin that gently opens pores, clears dirt, and removes debris.

7

Best Mask

TONYMOLY Tako Pore Black Head Scrub Stick

Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (37)

Why We Love It

  • Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (38)Cruelty-free
  • Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (39)Gentle touch for sensitive skin
  • Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (40)Cute packaging

What to Consider

  • Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (41)Doesn't have salicylic acid

Blackhead remover sticks are a great option if you're looking for a gentle and easy way to remove blackheads. Made with dead sea salt, taurine, and black peat water, this stick gently glides across the skin to hydrate and tighten pores. For optimal results, it's recommended to use the product at most four days a week and steam skin to initially open pores.

8

Best Strips

HANHOO T-Zone Pore Patch

Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (42)

Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (43)

Why We Love It

  • Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (44)Budget-friendly
  • Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (45)Includes pore and triangle patches
  • Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (46)Designed for sensitive skin

What to Consider

  • Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (47)Doesn't target the entire face

Pore patches are a great option when looking to target specific areas of the face. These T-zone patches utilize hydrocolloid to absorb oil and other filaments from pores leaving skin smooth and clean. They can be used on the forehead, nose, and chin and easily peel off without irritating skin.

9

Best Cleanser

The INKEY List Salicylic Acid Acne + Pore Cleanser

Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (48)

Why We Love It

  • Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (49)Affordable price point
  • Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (50)Ideal for acne-prone skin
  • Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (51)Clean and cruelty-free formula

What to Consider

  • Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (52)May irritate dry skin

Whether you have oily, dry, or combination skin, this cleanser will get the job done with its cruelty-free formula. Formulated with salicylic acid, zinc, and allantoin, this blackhead remover unclogs pores, soothes skin, and promotes growth of skin tissue. And for those with acne-prone skin, it's a great product to eliminate excess oil that typically leads to breakouts.

10

Best Budget Blackhead Remover

Clean & Clear Blackhead Eraser Facial Scrub

Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (53)

Why We Love It

  • Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (54)Designed for daily use
  • Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (55)Helps treat breakouts
  • Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (56)Smooth and creamy formula

What to Consider

  • Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (57)Best for those with oily skin

Made with salicylic acid, this oil-free facial scrub is made for those with acne-prone skin to treat and clear breakouts with daily use. The gel formula features non-plastic beads that exfoliate and remove dirt from pores for a smoother and more even complexion. The best part? It's only $7 and can be used on the entire face to treat acne and reduce blackheads.

11

Best Chemical Exfoliant

Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid

Why We Love It

  • Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (59)Addresses a variety of skincare concerns
  • Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (60)Easily applied with fingers or cotton pads

What to Consider

  • Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Blackhead Removers (61)May be strong for very sensitive skin

This leave-on formula with beta hydroxy acid exfoliates dead skin cells, unclogs pores, and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles so you'll receive multiple skincare benefits in a single product. It's also available in a travel-size option so you don't have to sacrifice your skincare routine while traveling.

