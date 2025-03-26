Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Deodorants to Try if You Have Sensitive Skin (2025)

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we back. Why Trust Us?
If you’ve been blessed with ultra-sensitive skin, you understand just how difficult it can be to find products that work and smell good without triggering mystery breakouts. This is especially true for deodorants, since many of the ingredients best-known for plugging your pits and masking BO can also be pretty harsh on delicate underarm skin.
Thankfully, there are loads of options out there to give a try, no matter your triggers. Here’s your guide to what to look for and avoid in deodorants for sensitive skin, plus a roundup of derm-approved picks to consider adding to your cart.
How to find a deodorant for sensitive skin that actually works
Know your needs: First, figure out what you’re looking for. Deodorants combat stink by neutralizing odor-causing bacteria while antiperspirants keep you dry by plugging up sweat glands with aluminum-based salts, says Joshua Zeichner, M.D., director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. While antiperspirants make sense for a long sweat sesh or high-activity work day, they tend to be more irritating for people with sensitive skin due to the aluminum. As such, you may want to steer clear of clinical-strength formulas (which are higher in aluminum) and opt for deodorant over antiperspirants when possible.
ID irritants: Then, there’s the ingredients list to consider. While what triggers underarm rashes or acne is different for everyone, there are some common culprits you may want to avoid. These include:
- Fragrances are synthetic perfumes used to mask odors, but they’re also one of the most common skin allergens.
- Aluminum-based salts block sweat but can cause skin rashes and small, pimple-like bumps.
- Alcohol has antibacterial qualities but could also dry out your skin and cause itchiness.
- Baking soda and alpha hydroxy acids are used to ban odor by shifting skin pH can also be irritating for some people.
- Preservatives such as parabens or propylene glycol prevent the growth of bacteria but can also cause allergic reactions and irritation.
- Formalydehyde-releasers, like quaternium-15, have been linked to allergic skin reactions.
Trial and error is key: Your first step is to completely avoid products or ingredients that are known to irritate your skin, says Debra Jaliman, M.D., board-certified dermatologist and author of Skin Rules. For aluminum-free options that still absorb sweat, consider those that list ingredients like tapioca starch, which can help keep your underarms dry.
Formulations that come with soothing and moisturizing ingredients like shea butter and aloe vera can help counteract the potential for irritation from other ingredients, says Hadley King, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City.
Of course, unless you’ve been tested for allergic reactions to specific ingredients, it can be hard to know exactly how you’re going to respond to different deodorants, says Sharleen St. Surin-Lord, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Visage Dermatology and Aesthetic Center. Even “natural” ingredients, like essential oils, can be irritating for certain people. One way to spare delicate underarm skin is to give yourself a patch test by rolling on a small amount of deodorant onto your arm first. If you don’t have a skin reaction within the next 24 hours, it should be okay to give it a try.
Ready to find your match? Here are the best deodorants for sensitive skin, according to expert dermatologists and enthusiastic reviewers.
BEST OVERALL
Vanicream Aluminum-Free Deodorant
So, about that long list of ingredients to avoid: Vanicream manages to offer up a formula free of all of them. It contains no aluminum, alcohol, troublesome preservatives like parabens, fragrances, formaldehyde-releasers, or baking soda, says Susan Bard, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City. While nothing in the world is allergy-proof, this deodorant for sensitive skin comes pretty close.
Native Deodorant
“I’m a big fan of the Native brand and actually use it myself as I’m very allergic,” says Dr. Jaliman. “Tapioca starch keeps you dry, shea butter and coconut oil keep your underarms moisturized, and baking soda keeps odor away.”
Dove Advanced Care Sensitive Antiperspirant Deodorant
Think of this as the sensitive skin deodorant that still manages to have everything you want and need in an antiperspirant. It’s alcohol-free and packed with moisturizing ingredients found in Dove moisturizers like castor oil, sunflower seed oil, and dimethicone to leave your skin feeling nourished, says Dr. Allawh. But it’s also got the aluminum you need to block sweat and a touch of fragrance for a light, fresh scent.
BEST ANTIPERSPIRANT
Vanicream Antiperspirant Deodorant
Sensitive skin doesn’t have to mean you’re condemned to life with wet circles under your arms. For a clinical-strength antiperspirant that won’t irritate your skin, try Vanicream Antiperspirant Deodorant. “It has literally changed my life,” raves one reviewer. “Unlike any other antiperspirant, I experience zero skin breakouts. Hallelujah.”
With sweat-blocking aluminum, it offers up all-day protection, but it’s free of common irritants like fragrances, parabens, and preservatives, says Rinah Allawh, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist in King of Prussia, PA.
Tom’s of Maine Natural Deodorant Stick (3-Pack)
Dr. Allawh highly recommends this pick because it’s unscented, affordable, and widely accessible. It’s also free of aluminum and preservatives. Even better: You can feel good buying this deodorant, as 10% of profits go to charities dedicated to children’s health, education, and the environment.
BEST VALUE
Almay Clear Gel Antiperspirant Deodorant for Sensitive Skin
Often, deodorants for sensitive skin are far more expensive, which is what makes Almay’s highly affordable formula particularly impressive. Dr. Bard recommends this one if you’re looking for a strong antiperspirant without any irritating fragrances. It rolls on clear with no chalky deodorant stains and contains a handful of moisturizing ingredients to rehydrate your skin.
Secret Aluminum-Free Deodorant With Essential Oils
If your skin’s sensitive to aluminum but you’re fragrance-friendly, consider this formula which has tapioca starch to absorb moisture and lavender and lemon essential oils for a nice scent, says Dr. St. Surin-Lord.
Jason Purifying Tea Tree Deodorant
“If you want to steer clear of aluminum, this one is great,” says Dr. Jaliman. “It contains cornstarch to keep you dry as well as tea tree oil and grapefruit seed extract which have antimicrobial properties to help keep odor away.”
WORTH THE SPLURGE
Nécessaire The Deodorant
Nécessaire’s The Deodorant has a très chic look, and it’s got the science to back up its price tag. “This product has a formula of mandelic and lactic acids to decrease the pH of the skin under the arms when applied,” explains Dr. Zeichner. “It creates an inhospitable environment for odor-causing bacteria, which means there’s less bacteria to break down sweat and cause odor.”
Hello Fragrance-Free Deodorant With Shea Butter
“Another great option is Hello Fragrance-Free Deodorant with Shea Butter,” says Dr. King. “Shea butter, triglycerides, coconut oil, cocoa seed butter, and sunflower seed wax all help care for delicate underarm skin.”
RAVE REVIEWS
CRYSTAL Mineral Deodorant Stick
Free of fragrances and parabens, Crystal Deodorant rolls on an invisible protective layer of natural mineral salts to keep BO-producing bacteria out. As one reviewer explains: “Basically, you wet the crystal and rub it under your arm. I rub it really well, getting all over the area, and I am good for the entire day! Seriously, it doesn’t stain your clothes and it doesn’t have a scent of your own. Oh, and it will last more than a year.”
Schmidt’s Charcoal and Magnesium Deodorant
Another aluminum-free option, Schmidt’s uses charcoal to absorb sweat while naturally-antimicrobial magnesium helps lower levels of odor-causing bacteria, says Dr. Zeicher. While it may feel a bit gritty when you first apply it, reviewers say the adjustment period’s worth it—and it softens pretty quickly on contact with body heat.
Lauren Krouse
Lauren Krouse is a freelance writer who covers health, domestic violence, and self-advocacy. Her work appears in _Women’s Health, Men’s Health, Prevention, Self, HuffPost, and elsewhere. When she’s not writing, you can find her trying to meditate more, weightlifting, or walking in the woods with her partner and black lab.