Dermatologists Say These Are the Best Deodorants to Try if You Have Sensitive Skin (2025)

If you’ve been blessed with ultra-sensitive skin, you understand just how difficult it can be to find products that work and smell good without triggering mystery breakouts. This is especially true for deodorants, since many of the ingredients best-known for plugging your pits and masking BO can also be pretty harsh on delicate underarm skin.

Thankfully, there are loads of options out there to give a try, no matter your triggers. Here’s your guide to what to look for and avoid in deodorants for sensitive skin, plus a roundup of derm-approved picks to consider adding to your cart.

How to find a deodorant for sensitive skin that actually works

Know your needs: First, figure out what you’re looking for. Deodorants combat stink by neutralizing odor-causing bacteria while antiperspirants keep you dry by plugging up sweat glands with aluminum-based salts, says Joshua Zeichner, M.D., director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. While antiperspirants make sense for a long sweat sesh or high-activity work day, they tend to be more irritating for people with sensitive skin due to the aluminum. As such, you may want to steer clear of clinical-strength formulas (which are higher in aluminum) and opt for deodorant over antiperspirants when possible.

ID irritants: Then, there’s the ingredients list to consider. While what triggers underarm rashes or acne is different for everyone, there are some common culprits you may want to avoid. These include:

Fragrances are synthetic perfumes used to mask odors, but they’re also one of the most common skin allergens.

are synthetic perfumes used to mask odors, but they’re also one of the most common skin allergens. Aluminum-based salts block sweat but can cause skin rashes and small, pimple-like bumps .

block sweat but can cause skin rashes and small, . Alcohol has antibacterial qualities but could also dry out your skin and cause itchiness.

has antibacterial qualities but could also dry out your skin and cause itchiness. Baking soda and alpha hydroxy acids are used to ban odor by shifting skin pH can also be irritating for some people.

are used to ban odor by shifting skin pH can also be irritating for some people. Preservatives such as parabens or propylene glycol prevent the growth of bacteria but can also cause allergic reactions and irritation.

such as parabens or propylene glycol prevent the growth of bacteria but can also cause allergic reactions and irritation. Formalydehyde-releasers, like quaternium-15, have been linked to allergic skin reactions.

Trial and error is key: Your first step is to completely avoid products or ingredients that are known to irritate your skin, says Debra Jaliman, M.D., board-certified dermatologist and author of Skin Rules. For aluminum-free options that still absorb sweat, consider those that list ingredients like tapioca starch, which can help keep your underarms dry.

Formulations that come with soothing and moisturizing ingredients like shea butter and aloe vera can help counteract the potential for irritation from other ingredients, says Hadley King, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist based in New York City.

Of course, unless you’ve been tested for allergic reactions to specific ingredients, it can be hard to know exactly how you’re going to respond to different deodorants, says Sharleen St. Surin-Lord, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Visage Dermatology and Aesthetic Center. Even “natural” ingredients, like essential oils, can be irritating for certain people. One way to spare delicate underarm skin is to give yourself a patch test by rolling on a small amount of deodorant onto your arm first. If you don’t have a skin reaction within the next 24 hours, it should be okay to give it a try.

Ready to find your match? Here are the best deodorants for sensitive skin, according to expert dermatologists and enthusiastic reviewers.