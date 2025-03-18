Dermatologists Say These Are The Best Mineral Sunscreens (2025)

Women's Health may earn commission from the links on this page, but we only feature products we believe in. Why Trust Us?
You already know sun protection is vital to help prevent both skin cancer and visible damage like discoloration and wrinkles, but did you know not all sunscreen is created equal?
There are two broad categories in the SPF world: chemical and physical. Chemical sunscreens contain active ingredients like oxybenzone and avobenzone, works like a sponge, absorbing the sun’s rays. Physical sunscreens, on the other hand, contain active ingredients like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, and provide a barrier on the skin, working like a mirror to reflect the sun's harmful UV radiation, says dermatologist Kunal Malik, MD.
Best zinc oxide sunscreen
Best Overall Zinc Oxide Sunscreen
EltaMD UV Sport Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Sunscreen
Best Spray Zinc Oxide Sunscreen
Coola Organic Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30
Best Tinted Zinc Oxide Sunscreen
Drunk Elephant Umbra Tinte Physical Daily Defense
Both are fine options—as long as you're selecting a broad-spectrum formula that's water-resistant and has an SPF 30 or higher, according to the American Academy of Dermatology—but physical sunscreens (aka zinc oxide sunscreens) tend to be more suitable for those with sensitive skin.
You me be confused as to how to pick the the best zinc-oxide sunscreens, and we know it can be overwhelming. DW, here's exactly what to look for when shopping for the right zinc oxide sunscreen for your exact skin type:
What to consider
Active Ingredients
When it comes to finding a solid physical sunscreen (aka one with zinc oxide), do yourself a favor and check out the ingredient percentages on the bottle. For maximum efficacy, look for products with a minimum of 10 percent concentration zinc oxide, says Malik. Some formulas have as much as 25 percent zinc oxide—the higher you go, the more protection you'll get. Just note: The higher the concentration of zinc, the greater the (often-undesirable) white cast will be.
Many of the formulas on this list are also filled with other ingredients aside from just zinc oxide. For example, if you're looking for a hydrating formula, the Native Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide SPF 30 has glycerin, which helps skin retain it's natural moisture, and plant-derived oils that leave your skin feeling super soft. On the other hand, if you have acne-prone skin, the Hero Cosmetics Force Shield Superlight Sunscreen SPF 30 contains extremolytes that revitalize and restore stressed skin.
SPF
As noted above, the AAD recommends looking for a broad-spectrum formula that has an SPF of 30 or higher for optimal skin protection. All of the options included on this list have an SPF of 30 and up, but it's important that you're applying your sunscreen correctly to get the full benefits of this SPF. According to AAD, you need a shot glass-full of sunscreen to fully cover your entire body.
Water Resistance
Not all SPF options on this list are water-resistant, but if you're constantly in and out of the water, you'll want to shop for one that is. A few options to look into: EltaMD UV Sport Body Sunscreen, which is a lotion formula that is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, and the Coola Organic Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30, which is a spray version that is also water-resistant for 80 minutes. Many of these formulas contain stickier ingredients, such as beeswax, which makes them less likely to wash off in water.
How we chose
For the past year, Women’s Health editors, including contributor Brigitt Earley, associate commerce editor Lily Wohlner, and our beauty team, tested the bestselling, most popular, and top-rated zinc oxide sunscreens. Our team consulted two dermatologists and a group of anonymous testers to narrow down the best 16 best zinc oxide sunscreens for a wide range of skincare needs and preferences.
So, what are you waiting for? Keep reading to discover the 16 best zinc oxide sunscreens for every skin type.
Best Overall Zinc Oxide Sunscreen
EltaMD UV Sport Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Sunscreen
Pros
- Water-resistant for 80 minutes
- Suitable for all skin types
Cons
- Only contains 9 percent zinc oxide
Dermatologists everywhere rave about EltaMD's broad-spectrum sunscreen. The water-resistant formula (good for a full 80 minutes) is non-greasy and suitable for all skin types. Plus, you can buy it in a tube or a convenient pump. Just note: It doesn't contain quite as much zinc oxide as other formulas, but it's close—and because of this, it won't leave as much of a white cast.
Our tester, who has sensitive skin, says she's always had to be cautious about the products she uses, but this one has never disappointed her. She tells us the lotion goes on super smoothly and never leaves a white cast or a greasy residue.
|Active Ingredients
|Zinc Oxide, Octinoxate, Octisalate
|SPF
|50
|Water Resistance
|80 Minutes
Best Spray Zinc Oxide Sunscreen
Coola Organic Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30
Pros
- Water-resistant for 80 minutes
- Vegan and cruelty-free
Cons
- Looks super white at first, but absorbs into the skin with rubbing
Sunscreens come in all different versions—creams, sticks, sprays—and if you like the convenience of the latter, this vegan and cruelty-free pick from Coola is the product for you. Though it contains 70 percent organic ingredients, the broad spectrum and fragrance-free formula is water-resistant for 80 minutes and boasts 14.2 percent zinc oxide.
Although most mineral sunscreens can be a bit hard to spread, our tester says this one applies like butter and soaks in immediately. And, because it's fragrance-free, it doesn't have that strong sunscreen smell either. It's like you're not wearing anything at all (but, trust me, you are).
|Active Ingredients
|Zinc Oxide, antioxidants
|SPF
|30
|Water Resistance
|80 Minutes
Best Tinted Zinc Oxide Sunscreen
Drunk Elephant Umbra Tinte Physical Daily Defense
Pros
- 20 percent zinc oxide
- Doesn't leave as much of a white cast
Cons
- Expensive for a face sunscreen, but the bottle is large
Tinted sunscreens can help reduce the white case zinc oxide leaves on skin, making this pick by Drunk Elephant ideal for those with darker skin tones. Still, it contains a whopping 20 percent zinc oxide for fantastic sun protection. Also featured on the ingredient list: sunflower shoot extract to neutralize free radicals and raspberry seed oil to offer antioxidant protection.
Aside from the gorgeous tint, this product gives your skin the most natural glow, according to our product tester. She adds that whenever she wears it, she looks like she just got back from a beach vacation.
|Active Ingredients
|Zinc Oxide
|SPF
|30
|Water Resistant?
|No
Best Gentle
Thinkbaby SPF 50+ Baby Sunscreen
Now 23% Off
Pros
- 23.4 percent zinc oxide
- Water-resistant for 80 minutes
Cons
- Can be hard to spread
It may be formulated for babies, but the youngest set isn't the only group that can benefit from this sunscreen. The SPF 50 formula is perfectly suitable for adults, and is a great pick for anyone with sensitive skin. It contains 23.4 percent zinc oxide, but is free from potentially harmful and irritating ingredients like parabens, phthalates, BPA, oxybenzone, avobenzone, petroleum, and more.
It's definitely one of those zinc oxide sunscreens that's super thick and takes a good amount of rubbing to absorb, but once it's on, you're good for two to three hours before reapplying. Our tester often uses it while she's outside for a long period of time, like when she's mowing the lawn or swimming, because you don't have to re-apply it that often.
|Active Ingredients
|Zinc Oxide
|SPF
|50
|Water Resistant?
|80 minutes
Best Lightweight Zinc Oxide Sunscreen
ISDIN Eryfotona Actinica Zinc Oxide Sunscreen
Pros
- Easy to spread
- Won't leave as much of a white cast
Cons
- Expensive, but our tester says it's worth it for how easy it is to apply
Because they act as a physical barrier on skin, zinc oxide sunscreen can feel thick and heavy. Not this one. Ideal for faces, this formula is ultra-lightweight, so it's easy to spread and won't leave as much of a white cast on skin. Still, it contains 11 percent zinc oxide—more than the minimum recommended amount.
As someone with oily skin, our product tester loves that this formula is super lightweight and not greasy at all compared to other mineral sunscreens. She adds that she likes the smell, too.
|Active Ingredients
|Zinc Oxide
|SPF
|50
|Water Resistant?
|40 minutes
Best Zinc Oxide Sunscreen For Acne-Prone Skin
Hero Cosmetics Force Shield Superlight Sunscreen SPF 30
Pros
- Non-comedogenic
- 17.53 percent zinc oxide
Cons
- Scent isn't as pleasing as others
If you struggle with acne, it's hard to find daily defense against the sun—so many formulas cause pores, leading to flare-ups. But this gel-cream formula, by Hero Cosmetics, is fully non-comedogenic, weightless, and totes shine-free, so it's gentler on sensitive, acne-prone skin. Still, the reef-safe SPF 30 sunscreen offers broad spectrum protection and more than 17 percent zinc oxide.
As an added bonus, it also has a green tint, which blends into the skin to cancel out any redness caused by acne, sensitivity, redness, and more.
|Active Ingredients
|Zinc Oxide
|SPF
|30
|Water Resistant?
|No
Best zinc oxide sunscreen for Sensitive Skin
Blue Lizard Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen
Pros
- Clean formula
- Color-changing bottle
Cons
- Can take a while to rub into the skin
This formula is about as clean as you can get—the reef-safe product doesn't contain any chemical-based active ingredients, fragrances, or parabens. What is does have? 50+ SPF broad spectrum protection powered by 10 percent zinc oxide and 8 percent titanium dioxide. It also has another unique claim to fame: a color-changing bottle that alerts you when harmful UV rays are present.
Our tester wore this during prolonged sun exposure and did not get any color. She says that it rubs into her skin very evenly with no noticeable cast—she's able to put a sufficient amount of it on her face without looking crazy.
|Active Ingredients
|Zinc Oxide, Titanium Dioxide
|SPF
|50
|Water Resistant?
|80 minutes
Best Drugstore Zinc Oxide Sunscreen
Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Dry-Touch SPF 50 Face Sunscreen
Pros
- 21.6 percent zinc oxide
- Hypoallergenic and oil-free
Cons
- Can be hard to spread
For a drugstore formula, this pick sure does contain a lot of zinc oxide. At 21.6 percent, this is one of the hardest-working formulas out there—especially considering the price point. It's also hypoallergenic and oil-free, making the SPF 50 pick a great choice for those with sensitive skin.
Our tester did note that, when she first applied it, it felt thick and hard to rub in. However, once it was absorbed, she loved how it looked. She notes that there's a very subtle white tint that makes her skin look super smooth and poreless without looking unnatural.
|Active Ingredients
|Zinc Oxide
|SPF
|50
|Water Resistant?
|80 minutes
Best Reef-Safe Zinc Oxide Sunscreen
Ethical Zinc Mineral Sport Sunscreen
Pros
- Water-resistant up to four hours
- Goes on clear
Cons
- Testers say it's on the oilier side
Always forgetting to reapply? This formula won't hurt the environment—it's reef- and ocean-safe—but offers up to four hours (!!) of water resistance. It's also billed as clear, so you're less likely to get that familiar white cast.
Our tester did tell us that this formula on the oilier side, so it's better for those with dry skin. However, she notes that its lasting powers are superb and she loves the light vanilla scent, too. Another pro? It applies super creamy but not too thick and it dries down very nicely, she notes.
|Active Ingredients
|Zinc Oxide, beeswax, castor oil
|SPF
|50
|Water Resistant?
|80 minutes
Best Powder Zinc Oxide Sunscreen
Colorescience Brush-On Sunscreen Mineral Powder
Pros
- Comes in four shades
- 22.5 percent zinc oxide
Cons
- Expensive, but it's super convenient when you're in a pinch
Powder sunscreens are great for the scalp, since you can brush them on without leaving your strands a greasy mess. And they can be just as effective. This one boasts 22.5 percent zinc oxide and 22.5 titanium dioxide for maximum sun protection. Plus, it comes in four colors to suit your shade.
WH associate commerce and fashion editor Lily Wohlner is a huge fan of this powder, as she can take it on the go and apply throughout the day. "I'm always hopping from thing to thing in the city, and even when I'm not in direct sun, SPF is a must. This is always in my work bag when I'm out and about, and I can apply it over my makeup to make sure my skin is protected during long days of outdoor (and indoor!) events."
|Active Ingredients
|Zinc Oxide, Titanium Dioxide
|SPF
|50
|Water Resistant?
|80 minutes
Best Water-Resistant Zinc Oxide Sunscreen
Badger SPF 30 Active Mineral Sunscreen Cream
Now 11% Off
Pros
- Hydrating and long-lasting
- 18.75 percent zinc oxide
Cons
- Hard to squeeze out
It may be made with just five simple, 98 percent organic ingredients, but this reef-friendly formula also offers broad spectrum SPF 30 protection, 18.75 percent zinc oxide, and water-resistance for up to 40 minutes. It also contains vitamin E to help nourish and moisturize skin.
Our tester brought this on a seven-day cruise to Bermuda, and she said it kept her and her family totally protected. She even notes that it stayed on even after going in the ocean three-plus times.
|Active Ingredients
|Zinc Oxide
|SPF
|30
|Water Resistant?
|40 minutes
Best Scented Zinc Oxide Sunscreen
Native Sunscreen With Zinc Oxide SPF 30
Pros
- Comes in a variety of great scents
- Suitable for sensitive skin
Cons
- Some testers said it felt a bit tacky after application
Native is known for their clean, yet sweet-smelling deodorants, and their sunscreen boasts the same claim to fame. The 20 percent zinc oxide-based formula is suitable for sensitive skin, goes on easily, absorbs quickly, and offers SPF 30 protection. And while it does come in an unscented version, fragrance-lovers will appreciate unique options like sweet peach and nectar and coconut and pineapple. Our tester loves the pineapple scent, adding that it smells like summer without feeling too overpowering.
|Active Ingredients
|Zinc Oxide, plant-derived oils, glycerin
|SPF
|30
|Water Resistant?
|No
Best Zinc Oxide Sunscreen With High SPF
Bare Republic Mineral Sunscreen & Sunblock Face Lotion
Pros
- 15.8 percent zinc oxide
- SPF 70
Cons
- Testers say it's thick
Although no sunscreen blocks 100 percent of the sun's rays, experts say higher-number SPFs do block more of the sun's UVB rays. This one boasts an SPF 70, plus is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes to give you as much of a shield as possible. Still, it's oil-free and sheer—a claim to fame a lot of other zinc oxide formulas don't have. Our tester adds that, although it's thick, it absorbs nicely and doesn't leave a heavy-looking white cast (major ups!).
|Active Ingredients
|Zinc Oxide, Titanium Dioxide
|SPF
|70
|Water Resistant?
|80 minutes
Best Anti-Aging Zinc Oxide Sunscreen
OneSkin OS-01 Shield
Pros
- Comes in tinted and untinted versions
- Has anti-aging ingredients
Cons
- May leave a slight white cast
Meet the SPF you've been waiting for: OneSkin OS-01 Shield. It protects skin from advanced UV aging with 100 percent non-nano mineral broad-spectrum UV filters and a punch of powerful antioxidants. How it works? It claims to block aging cells and increase collagen levels in your skin with help from peptides and vitamin C. You won't believe how firm your skin feels when using this. Plus, it comes in a tinted and untinted version, so you can choose the best formula for your unique skin needs.
|Active Ingredients
|Zinc oxide, peptides, antioxidants
|SPF
|30
|Water Resistant?
|No
Best Serum Zinc Oxide Sunscreen
Undefined Beauty R&R Sun Serum
Now 30% Off
Pros
- Lightweight and hydrating
- Water resistant so good for swimming and sweating
Cons
- Tint can transfer to clothing
Serum sunscreens—fluid-y formulas that seep into skin seamlessly—are all the rage right now. And with good reason, they make wearing SPF something you'll actually want to do. This one—from Black-owned brand Undefined Beauty—was specifically designed to flatter all skin tones. That's why it's another favorite of our beauty director's: "This mineral formula is great for daily use or on days when you hit the beach or pool," Underwood says. "Just be sure to let it set before you put a top on though; the tint can sometimes transfer onto clothing if you're not careful."
|Active Ingredients
|Zinc Oxide
|SPF
|50
|Water Resistant?
|40 minutes
Best Zinc Oxide Sunscreen For Dry Skin
Mama Sol 100% Mineral Moisturizing Sunscreen SPF 30
Pros
- Three-in-one formula
- Safe for mothers to-be or nursing mothers
Cons
- Not widely available
If dry skin is a concern for you, check this out. Mama Sol's hydrating formula is your new go-to. It serves as an SPF, makeup primer, or moisturizer replacement. Infused with Zinc, you'll feel its hydrating effects right when you apply it. And, it's made with clean ingredients, so this product is safe for expecting and nursing mothers, as well as those with sensitive skin. And that's not all—it even provides blue light protection from your screens, making it a must-have for your daily routine.
|Active Ingredients
|Zinc oxide, hyaluronic acid, moringa oleifera seed extract, squalene, sacha inchi seed extract, and coconut oil
|SPF
|30
|Water Resistant?
|No
Meet the experts
- Kunal Malik, MD, MD, board-certified dermatologist in New York, NY
- Viktoryia Kazlouskaya, MD, board-certified dermatologist in New York, NY
What are the disadvantages of using zinc oxide sunscreen?
"Zinc oxide is one of the preferred and widely used sunscreens because of its safety and efficacy," says dermatologist Viktoryia Kazlouskaya, MD. They're usually very well tolerated and cause no significant side effects, making them a great choice for those with sensitive skin.
That said, there is one big downside: Zinc oxide tends to leave a white cast on skin, which is especially visible on those with darker skin tones. They can also rub or sweat off of skin more easily, necessitating more frequent reapplication, says Dr. Malik. And because zinc oxide acts as a physical barrier on the skin, they may even cause increased perspiration during physical activity, he adds.
