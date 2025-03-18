Dermatologists Say These Are The Best Mineral Sunscreens (2025)

Women's Health may earn commission from the links on this page, but we only feature products we believe in. Why Trust Us?

You already know sun protection is vital to help prevent both skin cancer and visible damage like discoloration and wrinkles, but did you know not all sunscreen is created equal?

There are two broad categories in the SPF world: chemical and physical. Chemical sunscreens contain active ingredients like oxybenzone and avobenzone, works like a sponge, absorbing the sun’s rays. Physical sunscreens, on the other hand, contain active ingredients like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, and provide a barrier on the skin, working like a mirror to reflect the sun's harmful UV radiation, says dermatologist Kunal Malik, MD.

Both are fine options—as long as you're selecting a broad-spectrum formula that's water-resistant and has an SPF 30 or higher, according to the American Academy of Dermatology—but physical sunscreens (aka zinc oxide sunscreens) tend to be more suitable for those with sensitive skin.

You me be confused as to how to pick the the best zinc-oxide sunscreens, and we know it can be overwhelming. DW, here's exactly what to look for when shopping for the right zinc oxide sunscreen for your exact skin type:

Active Ingredients

When it comes to finding a solid physical sunscreen (aka one with zinc oxide), do yourself a favor and check out the ingredient percentages on the bottle. For maximum efficacy, look for products with a minimum of 10 percent concentration zinc oxide, says Malik. Some formulas have as much as 25 percent zinc oxide—the higher you go, the more protection you'll get. Just note: The higher the concentration of zinc, the greater the (often-undesirable) white cast will be.

Many of the formulas on this list are also filled with other ingredients aside from just zinc oxide. For example, if you're looking for a hydrating formula, the Native Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide SPF 30 has glycerin, which helps skin retain it's natural moisture, and plant-derived oils that leave your skin feeling super soft. On the other hand, if you have acne-prone skin, the Hero Cosmetics Force Shield Superlight Sunscreen SPF 30 contains extremolytes that revitalize and restore stressed skin.

SPF

As noted above, the AAD recommends looking for a broad-spectrum formula that has an SPF of 30 or higher for optimal skin protection. All of the options included on this list have an SPF of 30 and up, but it's important that you're applying your sunscreen correctly to get the full benefits of this SPF. According to AAD, you need a shot glass-full of sunscreen to fully cover your entire body.

Water Resistance

Not all SPF options on this list are water-resistant, but if you're constantly in and out of the water, you'll want to shop for one that is. A few options to look into: EltaMD UV Sport Body Sunscreen, which is a lotion formula that is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, and the Coola Organic Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30, which is a spray version that is also water-resistant for 80 minutes. Many of these formulas contain stickier ingredients, such as beeswax, which makes them less likely to wash off in water.

How we chose

For the past year, Women’s Health editors, including contributor Brigitt Earley, associate commerce editor Lily Wohlner, and our beauty team, tested the bestselling, most popular, and top-rated zinc oxide sunscreens. Our team consulted two dermatologists and a group of anonymous testers to narrow down the best 16 best zinc oxide sunscreens for a wide range of skincare needs and preferences.

So, what are you waiting for? Keep reading to discover the 16 best zinc oxide sunscreens for every skin type.