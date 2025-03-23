Dermatologists Say These Hair Growth Products *Actually* Work for Men (2025)

We've been independently researching and testing products for over 120 years. If you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more about our review process.
Men's Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam (Three-Month Supply)
Pura D'Or Scalp Therapy Energizing Scalp Serum Revitalizer
Nioxin System 2 Cleanser Shampoo
Call it stress or genetics: Hair loss in men is likely to happen at one point or another. Noticing your hair line inching further and further back? Or sparser strands atop? Your first instinct may be to slap on a baseball cap and think about it later. However, there are tons of great hair growth products for men out there formulated to make hair look thicker and even slow the process of hair thinning.
No matter your needs — from balding to thinning — we consulted experts on their favorite hair growth products for men. That includes hair serums that stimulate growth to men's shampoos made to address hair loss. Just remember that hair grows in three- to six-month cycles, so it will probably take months to notice a real difference even if a product is working. But, these picks sourced from scalp professionals and our very own staffers will get the ball rolling for the long game.
Below, you'll find the best dermatologist-recommended hair growth products for men. We're also answering your top questions, such as what causes hair loss in men and what you need to consider before buying a product.
1
Best Overall Hair Growth Product for Men
Men's Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam (Three-Month Supply)
Now 36% Off
Pros
- More than 16,000 5-star reviews on Amazon
- Dermatologist recommended
- Often used to treat male pattern baldness
Cons
- Must be used consistently
- Opt for the foam formula for easier application
Heralded by dermatologists as a leading hair growth treatment, Rogaine for men uses FDA-approved minoxidil, an OTC ingredient key for combatting hair loss.
The active works by "shortening the resting phase of the hair growth cycle, during which hair falls out and pushes follicles to enter the growth phase," says Shoshanna Marmon, M.D., Ph.D., F.A.A.D., an assistant professor of dermatology at New York Medical College. Thus, more hairs are in the growth phase at once, making your hair appear fuller.
You should start to see visible results in three to six months, as you complete the hair growth cycle. Often recommended for treating male pattern baldness (androgenic alopecia) and telogen effluvium, "it also slows hair loss by increasing blood flow to the hair follicles," Dr. Marmon adds. Many people prefer the foam formulation over the liquid version since it's less drippy. Like any minoxidil product, you must keep up use to see and maintain results. "Stopping minoxidil application will lead to a gradual loss in hair that grew due to the minoxidil," Dr. Green says.
|Key ingredients
|Minoxidil
|Delivery system
|Foam
|How long it lasts
|3 months
2
Best Value Hair Growth Product for Men
Pura D'Or Scalp Therapy Energizing Scalp Serum Revitalizer
Now 35% Off
Pros
- Affordable
- Ideal for frontal baldness
Cons
- Has to be used daily
Loaded with ingredients like argan oil, niacin, biotin and antioxidants, Pura D'Or aims to nourish the scalp and promote healthy hair growth — all for under $15. "It also contains DHT blockers and coffee extract to reduce hair loss and thinning," said Dr. Green. The TLDR: Blocking the androgen DHT means you block its ability to shrink follicles.
Note that evidence of topical DHT blockers slowing hair loss is promising but very preliminary, and the research was done on the drug finasteride, which this serum does not contain. Still, if you want to try without spending a ton of money, people do like this product, according to Dr. Green. "There is an inadequacy of clinical studies to back the efficacy of its active ingredients, but anecdotal evidence is promising," she adds.
|Key ingredients
|Biotin, caffeine
|Delivery system
|Serum
|How long it lasts
|3-4 months depending on frequency
3
Best Hair Growth Shampoo
Nioxin System 2 Cleanser Shampoo
Pros
- Formulated with exfoliating salicylic acid
- Reviewers said they noticed less hair loss
Cons
- Some users may not like its tingly sensation on scalp
For years, the haircare brand Nioxin has been widely known among those who struggle with hair loss. Our friends over at Men's Health named this shampoo their top pick for hair growth. It blends salicylic acid and vitamin B peptides to remove dirt and cleanse the scalp, while its peppermint oil delivers a tingly sensation. It also contains the key ingredient minoxidil, which aims to combat hair loss.
According to Men's Health editors, it helps promote overall scalp health, treating a wide range of needs from dry, itchy scalp to oily hair. After trying a handful of shampoos touting hair growth, one online reviewer said: "I've been using it now for about a month, and my shower drain has about a fourth or a third of the hair it used to have ... I can't see myself using any other shampoo now."
|Key ingredients
|Minoxidil, propylene glycol, salicylic acid
|Delivery system
|Shampoo
|How long it last
|5-6 months, depending on frequency
4
Best Rosemary Hair Growth Oil for Men
Mielle Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil
Pros
- May help stimulate hair growth
- Can also be used on split ends
Cons
- Best as an overnight treatment
Praised by trichologists, rosemary hair oil touts benefits for strands and scalp. A 2015 study showed that the plant-based ingredient may be as effective as 2% minoxidil. Shab Reslan, a trichologist and hair expert in New York City, shares that rosemary oil is one of her favorite oils "to strengthen and protect the hair and scalp."
Mielle said the oil works across hair types, but can deeply nourish types 3A to 4C, both low- and high-porosity hair as well as chemically treated hair, braids and weaves. GH staffer Nikolas Greenwald and his friends love this rosemary oil, sharing that they've "seen new growth while using it over a longer period of time." One shopper reported results in as little as a month: "So far, my hair gets really soft after using the oil, and I am starting to see some new growth." That said, the serum leaves hair greasy, so it's best for overnight use.
|Key ingredients
|Rosemary oil, biotin
|Delivery system
|Serum
|How long it lasts
|2-3 months, depending on frequency
5
Best Hair Growth Spray for Men
Hims Topical Finasteride & Minoxidil Spray
$50 at forhims.com
Pros
- Made with FDA-approved ingredients for hair growth
- Easy to use
- Smells nice
Cons
- Prescription only
- Can be greasy
Minoxidil is minoxidil, no matter what brand you use, and the FDA-approved concentration is 2% or 5%, which is why that's what you'll see on drugstore shelves. And more is not necessarily better — one 2021 study found that a 5% concentration worked better than a 10% concentration, and the higher concentration (not an FDA-approved dosage) caused more scalp irritation.
Still, some hair loss specialists are formulating products with slightly higher concentrations and combining minoxidil with other ingredients known to help as a double-whammy jumpstart to your follicles. This one contains 6% minoxidil and .3% finasteride, another research-backed FDA-approved hair loss treatment. Finasteride, often taken in pill form, is a DHT blocker. Our friends over at Men’s Health put it atop their list and recommend using it on clean hair after the shower, as it can be slightly greasy.
Note: Finasteride is available only by prescription, which you may obtain after an online consultation with a provider through Hims.
|Key ingredients
|Finasteride, minoxidil
|Delivery system
|Spray
|How long it lasts
|3-month supply minimum purchase
6
Best Hair Growth Serum for Thinning Hair
The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density
Pros
- Low maintenance
- GH editors experienced thicker-feeling hair
Cons
- Thin consistency makes it harder to apply precisely
Our editors love The Ordinary for its fuss-free yet effective formulas. Its popular multi-peptide serum is made of antioxidant caffeine, moisturizing glycerin and cell-communicating peptides — all formulated together to promote better hair health. One GH editor reported noticeable results. "Since 2021, I've used The Ordinary's serum in on and off bouts," they said. "Each time, my hair feels much fuller than when I had started. It's worked in as little as a month, even with infrequent uses."
Shoppers online seem to echo that sentiment. "I wish so badly that I took before-and-after photos after using this product. I've been struggling with hair thinning for the past year, and this was the first scalp serum I decided to try out," one wrote on Sephora. "After about two weeks, I started getting new hair growth in [the] problem areas where I had been applying it. I most definitely will be purchasing it again." The formula's consistency is quite thin, though; when applied to the scalp, it can be a bit runny and thus, less precise.
|Key ingredients
|Redensyl, procapil, baicapil
|Delivery system
|Serum
|How long it lasts
|2-3 months, depending on frequency
7
Best Hair Growth Oral Medication for Men
Keeps Finasteride (Three-Month Supply)
Now 33% Off
Pros
- Ideal for treating thinning hair atop head
- Contains FDA-approved hair growth ingredient
- Tablet form
- Budget-friendly
Cons
- Prescription only
- Possible side effects
- Must be taken indefinitely
Finasteride (which is also sold under the brand name Propecia) is a prescription drug. It's an oral daily tablet made for men, which works by blocking DHT, an androgen responsible for shrinking hair follicles so they can no longer produce thick (or any) strands. "Finasteride has been studied in thousands of patients and now we have over 20 years of experience with it," said Barry Goldman, M.D., a dermatologist in New York City and a clinical instructor at NY Cornell Presbyterian Hospital. "Studies showed more success with the vertex (back top of the scalp) than the frontal hairline."
Oral finasteride isn't without its issues, though: It must be taken indefinitely, or you will lose the hair it helped you retain or regrow, said Dr. Green (the same is true for topical finasteride). The prescription also has some potential side effects, including sexual side effects, decreased fertility, breast tenderness or swelling and depression, and it may interact with other meds. It can also up your risk of developing a serious form of prostate cancer. And if you're partnered with a woman who is pregnant or wants to be, she should not handle a broken tablet (and she should not use the medication). Bottom line: This is a prescription drug, and if you order it through Keeps, you can use one of their online physicians.
Note: Finasteride is available only by prescription, which you may obtain after an online consultation with a provider through Keeps.
|Key ingredients
|Minoxidil, finasteride
|Delivery system
|Oral supplement
|How long it lasts
|3 months
8
Best Hair Growth Supplement for Men
Viviscal Men's Hair Growth Supplements (3-Month Supply)
Pros
- Online shoppers reported denser hair after using
- Made to support overall health, too
Cons
- Supplements are not strongly regulated by the FDA
As any reader of Good Housekeeping knows, supplements aren't well regulated by the FDA and don't need clinical trials like drugs do to be legally sold. They also aren't usually recommended by derms as the primary treatment for hair loss. "Oral nutraceuticals … are often recommended as adjunctive interventions for hair loss," said Dr. Marmon. "More data is needed to truly support their efficacy in treating hair loss." Still, Viviscal, which has been around for more than 25 years, has lots of happy users. There have been a few smaller placebo-controlled trials showing it can help.
Still, Viviscal, which has been around for more than 25 years, has lots of happy users. There have been a few smaller placebo-controlled trials showing it can help."After 180 days, significant increases were observed for total hair count, total hair density and terminal hair density," per one trial on men. The oral supplement contains a blend of iron, zinc and a long list of other minerals and ingredients; the study's authors theorize that it helps by supporting the user's health overall and correcting nutritional deficiencies. A shopper with thinning hair wrote online: "I started noticing a difference in my hair after the second month. My hair is so much thicker, and I am very happy."
|Key ingredients
|Vitamin C, zinc, flax seed, collagen
|Delivery system
|Oral supplement
|How long it lasts
|3 months
9
Best Hair Growth Serum and Supplement Combo for Men
Nutrafol Men's Hair Growth Supplement and Hair Serum (One-Month Supply)
Pros
- Great alternative to minoxidil
- Ingredients like peptides can reduce breakage
Cons
- Supplements aren't strongly FDA regulated
If minoxidil doesn't agree with you (it causes scalp irritation for some) this system — oral supplements and a plant-based serum — purports to target both the root causes of hair thinning as well as restore scalp health. Speaking about the serum, Dr. Green said its ingredients, which include Ashwagandha exomes, Irish moss peptides and pea sprout extract, support hair thickness, help reduce breakage and nourish the scalp.
One satisfied user wrote on Amazon that they observed the biggest changes when implementing it along with a healthier diet and lifestyle. As for the supplements, there isn't much research on men, but one open-label study (meaning participants knew what they were taking) of men and women from different racial and ethnic backgrounds showed significant improvement in all measures (thickness, less shedding, etc.) after six months. Some of the ingredients in the supplement variously help reduce DHT, the androgen that shrinks follicles (saw palmetto); balances stress hormones (Ashwagandha); and help reduce inflammation (curcumin).
|Key ingredients
|Vitamin C, zinc, flax seed, collagen
|Delivery system
|Oral supplement
|How long it lasts
|3 months
10
Best Hair Growth Serum for Men
Vegamour GRO Hair Serum
Pros
- Can boost growth of sparse strands
- Works on all hair types
Cons
- Might make hair feel greasy
Legions of folks (including Nicole Kidman) swear by this vegan hair serum made with biotin, citrus oil and caffeine. It notably does not contain minoxidil, finasteride or other ingredients some might want to avoid for personal preference. "This is the best overall when it comes to hair growth for thinning hair as it can work on any hair type," said dermatologist Jeannette Graf, M.D., an Assistant Clinical Professor of Dermatology at Mount Sinai School of Medicine.
The before-and-after photos are impressive, but remember that it takes a few months to see best results with any hair growth treatment. On its website, the brand states that users see up to 76% less shedding and up to 52% more density, although the company, through a representative, declined to make research available to Good Housekeeping. Also, note that some reviewers reported it made hair oily.
|Key ingredients
|Biotin, caffeine
|Delivery system
|Serum
|How long it lasts
|6 weeks, depending on frequency
11
Best Laser Hair Growth Device for Men
iRestore Essential Laser Hair Growth System
Pros
- Can be used along with other products
- Deploys red light therapy to stimulate follicles
- Money back guarantee
Cons
- Expensive
Yes, it's an investment, but red light therapy has been shown to promote hair growth when used regularly. "Red light therapy, or low-level light therapy, applies a visible red-light laser to the scalp," says Dr. Green. "The body absorbs the light and turns it into cellular energy to stimulate the natural healing process, potentially promoting hair regrowth. Furthermore, red light therapy can facilitate the creation of new capillaries, helping to deliver essential nutrients and oxygen to cells and hair follicles."
We appreciate this helmet (rather than a comb or brush) because you can just pop it on and watch TV while it does its thing, plus there's a 6-month money back guarantee if you don’t notice any improvement in that time. It can also be used along with minoxidil or other hair growth methods. "My hair has had such a positive reaction to this device. I almost cannot believe what I am witnessing," a shopper wrote. "My hair is thicker and is growing in areas — my crown and my receding front hairline — for the first time in over a decade."
|Key ingredients
|Red light
|Delivery system
|Helmet
|How long it lasts
|1-year warranty
How we chose the best hair growth products for men
Our editors interviewed respected dermatologists who specialize in hair loss to understand the various reasons men lose their hair. We then asked them to recommend products that they have seen in their clinical practices to show results. Some of these products are FDA-approved to treat hair loss and have decades of peer-reviewed research behind them, which we vetted and linked to; others have only company-funded research, which Good Housekeeping does not consider reliable on its own, but has anecdotal evidence of efficacy in addition to being picks from our medical sources. We also indicated where there was limited or preliminary independent evidence to support the claims of the products.
What causes hair loss in men?
It's not as straightforward as you might think, which is why as soon as you start to see your hair thinning (and assuming it bothers you), you should see a dermatologist. Male pattern baldness (or androgenic alopecia) is by far the most common form of hair loss in men, says Shoshanna Marmon, M.D., Ph.D., F.A.A.D., an assistant professor of dermatology at New York Medical College. If you have male pattern baldness, which is genetic, it typically looks like a receding hairline and/or a bald spot on top. However, it's not always "just what happens" to guys, nor is it always heredity.
"Diagnosing and treating hair loss in men is a multi-step process," says Dr. Marmon. Your doctor will talk to you about your history, do an exam (often checking for scalp conditions that could be impeding growth) and perhaps conduct some lab tests, to check for blood levels of nutrients important for hair growth, such as iron, as well as hormone levels. There are also medical conditions and medications that can contribute to hair loss, so your doctor will talk to you about those as well.
Do men's hair growth products actually work?
It's hard to give a straight answer on this, not only because nothing works for every single person experiencing hair loss, but also because the research behind many of these products simply isn’t up to the standards required for scientists to answer that definitively, said Birnur Aral, Ph.D., former executive director of the Good Housekeeping Institute's Beauty, Health and Sustainability Lab.
What's more, while nutritional supplements are not as tightly regulated by the FDA as prescription or over-the-counter drugs, the manufacturers of brands making structure/function claims (such as that their supplement can make hair grow) must be able to substantiate those claims with high-quality research. Earlier last year, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) sent out warning letters to nearly 700 companies, warning them to substantiate their product efficacy claims or face fines. Many "hair growth" supplement manufacturers were on this list.
That's why we have been very clear in pointing out which products seem to have research behind them and how strong the research is, and leave it to your own to judge whether or not to try them. And a heads-up: Before taking any supplement, you should talk to your doctor, as many can interact with other meds you may be taking, and may have side effects.
What stimulates hair growth in men?
If you are losing your hair, Dr. Marmon suggests trying these key tactics:
✔️ Maintain a healthy, balanced diet and exercise. "The diet should contain whole foods rich in essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamins A, B, C, D, iron and zinc,” Dr. Green says.
✔️ Avoid tight hairstyles and harsh treatments. Certain styles that are heavy or a very tight bun and worn daily could contribute to hair loss as well. Various fungal conditions or inflammation of the hair follicles can cause dry, itchy, flaky scalp as well as bald patches.
✔️ Stop smoking, limit alcohol consumption and stay hydrated. Dr. Green emphasizes that smoking and drinking are bad for your hair (among other things!). "They stress the body and restrict the blood vessels, reducing scalp circulation and blood flow to the hair follicles," she says.
✔️ Manage stress. When your body has undergone some kind of stress (say, from an illness or surgery, or even a death in the family or divorce) it may react by shedding more hair than usual. If you are experiencing telogen effluvium, you will notice more strands on your pillow or keyboard than usual around three months after the stressful event or period.
✔️ Visit your dermatologist to determine the etiology of the hair loss and discuss treatment options. Your doctor can help identify any underlying conditions. Thyroid issues, vitamin deficiencies and autoimmune illnesses can contribute to hair loss. Certain meds, such as lithium and beta blockers, can cause hair loss.
Can a man's hair grow back naturally?
Sometimes. It's possible that whatever it is that’s causing your hair loss is a passing thing, and your hair will come back. That’s what tends to happen with telogen effluvium: Three to six months after the stressor that caused you to suddenly lose your hair, your strands come back, with or without intervention.
If your hair loss is caused by a deficiency in certain vitamins or minerals, correcting that deficiency may stop the loss. A blood test can reveal if that’s your issue. Likewise, changing or stopping any medication that's contributing to hair loss may correct it.
Why trust Good Housekeeping?
This story was reported by Zee Krstic and written by Stephanie Dolgoff, the deputy director of the Health Newsroom for the Lifestyle Group at Hearst. She has decades of experience writing about health and health products.
Birnur Aral, Ph.D., a chemical engineer, also contributed her expertise to this piece. Birnur has more than 15 years of leading clinical and consumer testing in the GH Institute Beauty Lab. She contributed to content in countless beauty categories ranging from anti-aging products to sunscreen safety. She also wrote explainers that teased out the science behind beauty products and debunked misconceptions.
