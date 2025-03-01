Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (2025)

Table of Contents
Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (1)

Looking for the best sunscreen for your skin? You might consider buying zinc oxide sunscreens—but what exactly is zinc oxide, anyway, and what makes it different from other types of sunscreens?

“Zinc oxide is a mineral that sits on top of the skin and reflects UV rays,” explains Ife Rodney, M.D., F.A.A.D., board-certified dermatologist and founding director of Eternal Dermatology in Fulton, MD. “Sunscreens that contain zinc oxide are considered physical (or mineral) sunscreens, as opposed to chemical sunscreens which absorb UV rays before they penetrate the skin.” Currently, zinc oxide, along with titanium dioxide, are the only two sunscreen actives that are approved by the FDA.

Meet the Experts: Ife Rodney, M.D., F.A.A.D., board-certified dermatologist and founding director of Eternal Dermatology in Fulton, MD; Marisa K. Garshick, M.D., F.A.A.D., a board-certified dermatologist in New York; Joshua Zeichner, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist and director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.

Zinc oxide sunscreens are an especially great option for those with sensitive skin, says Marisa K. Garshick, M.D., F.A.A.D., a board-certified dermatologist in New York. “Zinc oxide can help soothe skin irritation and inflammation, making it a good option for people with rosacea, acne, or other skin conditions,” adds Dr. Rodney.

When it comes to choosing the best sunscreen with zinc oxide, it can be challenging to find the right one for your skin type, budget, and specific concerns. That’s why we’ve rounded up all the top-rated picks approved by dermatologists right here, from the best body and face sunscreens to tinted sunscreens, sunscreen sticks, and more. Ahead, find the expert-recommended sunscreen that is right for you.

1

Best Overall Zinc Oxide Sunscreen

Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection SPF 50 Body Shield

Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (9)

Pros

  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (10)Silky texture that melts into skin
  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (11)Spreads easily
  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (12)Contains soothing antioxidants

Cons

  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (13)Pricey

Crowned the best overall zinc oxide sunscreen for the body by the Good Housekeeping Institute, this sunscreen from Colorescience earned top scores and rave reviews from Beauty Lab testers, who especially loved its silky, lightweight texture that easily “melted into skin.” Offering SPF 50 and 80 minutes of water resistance, the formula contains 12% zinc oxide as well as shea butter esters, which provides hydration, softness, and protection to the skin.

Active IngredientsZinc oxide
SPF50
Water Resistance80 minutes

2

Best Overall Zinc Oxide Sunscreen for Face

ISDIN Eryfotona Actinica Zinc Oxide Mineral Sunscreen

Pros

  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (15)Non-greasy
  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (16)Wears well under makeup
  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (17)Absorbs well into skin

Cons

  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (18)Pricey

ISDIN’s face sunscreen earned top scores in the Good Housekeeping Institute’s lab tests for not only effectively preventing sunburn but also for wearing well under makeup. That’s all thanks to its non-greasy, non-sticky formula that doesn’t leave skin looking shiny. Plus, it’s also a pick recommended by our experts. “This ultralight zinc sunscreen absorbs so well it is often hard to believe it contains zinc,” says Dr. Garshick. “It also contains DNA repairosomes and antioxidants to help protect against and repair DNA damage.”

Active IngredientsZinc oxide
SPF50+
Water Resistance40 minutes

3

Best Drugstore Zinc Oxide Sunscreen

CeraVe 100% Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50

Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (19)

Pros

  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (20)Contains ceramides and hyaluronic acid
  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (21)Great for sensitive skin
  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (22)Affordable

Cons

  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (23)Reviewers say it leaves a white cast
  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (24)Not water-resistant

If you’re looking for a reliable—and affordable—drugstore pick, CeraVe’s mineral sunscreen has you covered (literally!). “This sunscreen contains 10% zinc oxide and is designed for people with sensitive skin,” says Dr. Rodney. “It also contains ceramides, which help to restore and protect the skin’s natural barrier.” Another hero ingredient in the formula, hyaluronic acid, also helps boost moisture. (Note: It’s not water-resistant, which means it’s not ideal if you’re planning to swim.)

Active IngredientsZinc oxide, Titanium Dioxide
SPF50
Water ResistanceNone

4

Best Zinc Oxide Sunscreen for Face and Body

Eucerin Sun Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50

Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (25)

Pros

  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (26)Lightweight
  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (27)Spreads easily
  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (28)Can be used on both face and body

Cons

  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (29)May leave a white cast on darker skin tones

“This ultra lightweight lotion sunscreen uses mineral-only filters that can be used on both the face and the body,” says Joshua Zeichner, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist and director of cosmetic and clinical research in dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. “It easily can be spread to large body surface areas and fully rubs into the skin without leaving a harsh, white cast. Plus it offers 80 minutes of water resistance.”

Active IngredientsZinc oxide
SPF50
Water Resistance80 minutes

Pros

  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (31)Rinses off of skin easily
  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (32)Doesn’t leave a white cast
  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (33)Formulated for extra sensitive skin

Cons

  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (34)Some reviewers dislike the smell

This top-rated sunscreen impressed Good Housekeeping Institute testers for rinsing off easily at the end of the day. It also received high praise for “leaving no white film” and “going on easier than other zinc products.” Amazon reviewers agree, with one customer writing: “It’s very lightweight and thin without being greasy. It also doesn’t leave any white residue.” Specifically formulated for extra-sensitive skin, it’s a great pick for babies and kids as well as adults.

Active IngredientsZinc oxide
SPF50
Water resistance80 minutes

6

Best Tinted Zinc Oxide Sunscreen

EltaMD UV Elements Tinted Sunscreen Moisturizer

Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (35)

Pros

  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (36)Rave reviews on Amazon
  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (37)Lightweight and non-greasy
  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (38)Contains hyaluronic acid

Cons

  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (39)Only one shade; may not be suitable for all skin tones

Looking for a good tinted sunscreen that offers sun protection and evens out your skin tone? Dr. Zeichner recommends this pick from EltaMD, which is a “great option for the face,” he says. “It contains a sheer, universal tint that provides cosmetic coverage benefits,” he continues. “Plus, the iron oxide pigments in the product may offer visible light protection as well.” Boasting over 9,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, reviewers also rave that it’s lightweight, non-greasy, and ultra-moisturizing (thanks to hyaluronic acid in the formula).

Active IngredientsZinc oxide, Titanium dioxide
SPF44
Water Resistance40 minutes

7

Best Zinc Oxide Sunscreen for Sensitive Skin

Vanicream Sunscreen

Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (40)

Pros

  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (41)Non-irritating to sensitive skin
  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (42)Non-comedogenic
  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (43)Affordable

Cons

  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (44)Some reviewers say it doesn’t spread very well

“This broad spectrum SPF 50 is a great option for those with sensitive skin, as not only is it a mineral sunscreen containing zinc oxide, but it’s also free of fragrance, parabens, formaldehyde, and other preservatives,” says Dr. Garshick, who adds that it’s “non-comedogenic, so it won’t clog pores.” Tons of reviewers confirm that it truly doesn’t irritate their sensitive skin. In fact, one Amazon customer calls it the “the holy grail of sensitive sun products,” writing: “I’ve tried every zinc oxide sunscreen out there. This one is the only one that doesn’t make my face itchy.”

Active IngredientsZinc oxide
SPF50+
Water resistance80 minutes

8

Best Zinc Oxide Sunscreen Stick

Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Oxide Mineral Sunscreen Stick

Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (45)

Pros

  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (46)Stick form for applying on the go
  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (47)Non-greasy and lightweight
  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (48)Great for sensitive skin

Cons

  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (49)Some reviewers dislike the smell

If you’re looking for a sunscreen stick that you can easily throw in your bag for when you’re out and about, try this pick recommended by Dr. Garshick. “This stick is great for someone who is active or on-the-go, as it contains naturally-sourced 100% zinc oxide sunscreen using the Purescreen active ingredient technology,” she says. “It is water-resistant and free of fragrance, parabens, phthalates, and dyes, making it a great option even for those with sensitive skin. The dry-touch technology leaves behind a non-greasy, lightweight finish.”

Active IngredientsZinc oxide
SPF50+
Water Resistance80 minutes

9

Best Zinc Oxide Sunscreen for Oily Skin

Supergoop! Zincscreen

Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (50)

Pros

  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (51)Non-nano zinc oxide
  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (52)Great for sensitive skin, including oily and acne-prone
  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (53)Contains nourishing ingredients

Cons

  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (54)Some reviewers say it’s greasy

When it comes to sunscreen, Supergoop! is a favorite of celebrities like Bobbi Brown, Christie Brinkley, and more. The brand’s Zincscreen is a 100% mineral sunscreen that contains non-nano zinc oxide—meaning the particles aren’t small enough to penetrate the skin. “This sunscreen protects against UVA and UVB and also contains winter cherry and blueberry to help protect the skin against free radical damage,” says Dr. Garshick, who also notes that it “can be used by all skin types while offering SPF 40 protection.” It’s especially great for sensitive, acne-prone, or oily skin.

Active IngredientsZinc oxide
SPF40
Water ResistanceNone

10

Best Zinc Oxide Sunscreen for Dry Skin

DRMTLGY Day Dream Sunscreen & Face Moisturizer

Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (55)

Pros

  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (56)Moisturizer and sunscreen all-in-one
  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (57)Contains hydrating ingredients
  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (58)Lightweight and non-greasy

Cons

  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (59)Some reviewers say it’s sticky

If you struggle with finding a good sunscreen for your dry skin, try this pick from DRMTLGY. There’s no need to add a separate moisturizer in your skincare routine with this one—it’s a hydrating face cream and sunscreen all-in-one! “This daytime moisturizer provides the benefits of a moisturizer, while also offering SPF 40 protection, making it a great option, as it leaves the skin both hydrated and protected,” says Dr. Garshick. “It contains glycerin, shea butter, and lecithin to help seal in hydration.” Plus, reviewers say it’s “lightweight and non-greasy” and “absorbs quickly into the skin.”

Active IngredientsZinc oxide
SPF40
Water Resistance80 minutes

11

Best Zinc Oxide Sunscreen Spray

Thinksport All Sheer Mineral Sunscreen Spray

Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (60)

Pros

  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (61)Dermatologist-tested
  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (62)Quick and easy application
  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (63)Absorbs and rubs in easily

Cons

  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (64)Some reviewers say it leaves a white cast

For those who prefer sunscreen sprays to lotions, Dr. Garshick recommends this pick from Thinksport. “The spray formulation makes it easy for outdoor reapplication,” she says. She also notes that it’s “safe for the whole family” and is an especially great option for those who are active and spend a lot of time outdoors thanks to its water resistance of up to 80 minutes. One satisfied reviewer calls it “quick, easy, and effective,” writing: “This sunscreen rocks! Compared to other mineral spray sunscreens I have used, it doesn’t leave a thick layer that you have to break a sweat to rub in.”

Active IngredientsZinc oxide, Titanium dioxide
SPF50
Water Resistance80 minutes

12

Best Zinc Oxide Sunscreen for Touch-Ups

Colorescience Brush-On Sunscreen Mineral Powder

Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (65)

Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (66)

Pros

  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (67)Great for touch-ups while you’re on-the-go
  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (68)Applies well under or over makeup
  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (69)Comes in various shades

Cons

  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (70)Pricey

This pick from Colorescience is unique in that it’s not your typical liquid sunscreen; instead, it comes in a brush-on powder form that you sweep over your skin. It’s perfect for when you need touch-ups throughout the day, and it applies well both under and over makeup. Plus, it provides a lightweight, natural-looking tint, with four different shades to choose from. And it gets the stamp of approval from Prevention’s Assistant Editor, Shannen Zitz: “I love this power formula for reapplying my sunscreen throughout the day. It’s great for on-the-go and applies easily over makeup! I was nervous this product would make my skin feel dry or look too matte, but it actually provides a really beautiful, natural finish that feels weightless on the skin.”

Active IngredientsZinc oxide, Titanium dioxide
SPF50
Water Resistance80 minutes

13

Best Water-Resistant Zinc Oxide Sunscreen

Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protection Lotion

Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (71)

Pros

  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (72)Highly water-resistant
  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (73)Suitable for sensitive skin and for kids
  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (74)Great for swimming and water activities

Cons

  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (75)Reviewers say it leaves a white cast

From Japanese brand Shiseido, this mineral sunscreen contains a blend of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, offers SPF 50+ protection, and is great for kids and those with sensitive skin. Not only is it water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, but it also utilizes an innovative WetForce technology that makes UV protection even more effective when exposed to water or sweat (for at least 15 minutes). “It is more waterproof than any sunscreen I’ve ever tried,” writes one reviewer on Sephora. “It’s absolutely worth it for summer/swimming.”

Active IngredientsZinc oxide, Titanium dioxide
SPF50+
Water Resistance80 minutes

14

Sonrei Clearly Zinq Mineral Sunscreen

Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (76)

Pros

  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (77)High SPF level
  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (78)Doesn’t leave a white cast
  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (79)Contains soothing antioxidants

Cons

  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (80)Some reviewers say it leaves skin looking too shiny

With a high level of SPF 60 and 80 minutes of water resistance, this sunscreen “offers full mineral production in an ultra-sheer formula that does not leave the skin with a white cast or feeling heavy or greasy,” says Dr. Zeichner. The formula contains non-nano zinc oxide, as well as antioxidant-rich shea butter and aloe vera that help soothe skin. In fact, reviewers confirm it doesn’t irritate sensitive skin. They say it “feels really soft and silky” and “spreads very nicely.”

Active IngredientsZinc oxide
SPF60
Water Resistance80 minutes

15

Blue Lizard Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen

Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (81)

Pros

  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (82)Great for sensitive skin
  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (83)Lightweight formula
  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (84)Affordable

Cons

  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (85)Some reviewers say it leaves a white cast

Boasting over 10,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this mineral sunscreen from Blue Lizard is a clear customer favorite. It offers broad spectrum coverage with SPF 50+ and 80 minutes of water-resistance. Reviewers rave that it’s easy to apply and doesn’t irritate sensitive skin. “It applies very smoothly, and it feels super lightweight, almost as if I don’t have on anything,” writes one shopper. Another bonus that reviewers love? It comes in smart bottle that turns blue when UV rays are present, reminding you to apply the sunscreen.

Active IngredientsZinc oxide, Titanium dioxide
SPF50+
Water Resistance80 minutes

16

Andalou Naturals Daily Shade + Blue Light Defense Facial Lotion

Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (86)

Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (87)

Pros

  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (88)Contains hyaluronic acid and collagen
  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (89)Doesn’t leave skin feeling greasy
  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (90)Protects against blue light

Cons

  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (91)Not water-resistant

This daily sunscreen from Andalou Naturals “contains SPF 30 to provide broad-spectrum UVA and UVB coverage while also protecting against blue light and pollution,” says Dr. Garshick. “It also contains hyaluronic acid and bio-designed collagen to help boost moisture, helping to hydrate and plump the skin.” Reviewers love the deeply hydrating formula, too, with one Amazon customer writing: “It’s hydrating and leaves skin feeling soft without any greasy feel whatsoever.”

Active IngredientsZinc oxide
SPF30
Water ResistanceNone

17

Drunk Elephant Umbra Tinte Physical Daily Defense SPF 30

Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (92)

Pros

  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (93)Slighty tinted
  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (94)Glowing finish
  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (95)Contains soothing antioxidants

Cons

  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (96)Not water-resistant

With 20% zinc oxide, this mineral sunscreen from Drunk Elephant offers SPF 30 protection. It’s slightly tinted for a glowing, natural-looking finish, and it’s full of hydrating antioxidants thanks to ingredients like algae extract and raspberry seed oil.

“I’ve had a hard time finding a good sunscreen that blended well and didn’t leave a white residue. This has been a game changer for me!” writes one reviewer on Ulta. “Blends beautifully, keeps my skin moisturized, and the tint is perfect if you want to go without any makeup.”

Active IngredientsZinc oxide
SPF30
Water ResistanceNone

18

Best Zinc Oxide Body Sunscreen

Mad Hippie Ultra Sheer Body Sunscreen

Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (97)

Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (98)

Pros

  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (99)Water and sweat resistant for 80n minutes
  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (100)Contains antioxidants
  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (101)Ideal for sensitive skin

Cons

  • Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (102)Some reviewers say it leaves a white cast

This editor-approved body sunscreen is formulated with 100% zinc oxide as well as a powerful blend of moisturizing ingredients plus antioxidants like cocoa butter, hyaluronic acid, squalene, sea buckthorn, and quercetin. For anyone with sensitive or dry skin (or both), this is for you.

“As someone who burns very easily, this is one of the best sunscreens I’ve tried for preventing sunburns,” says Prevention Assistant Editor, Madeleine Haase. “While it [goes on] thicker, it still dries clear and effectively protects your skin for hours. Plus, I’ve found it holds up in the water as well. I don’t go on any outdoor adventure without it!”

Active IngredientsZinc Oxide
SPF40
Water Resistance80 minutes

How to choose the best zinc oxide sunscreens

Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (103)

✔️ Check for broad spectrum coverage. For any sunscreen you use, it’s always important to look for ones that provide broad-spectrum protection, says Dr. Garshick. This means that they will shield your skin from both UVA and UVB rays, ensuring maximum protection against the sun. UVA rays prematurely age your skin, while UVB rays cause sunburn, according to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD).

✔️ Look for a 9-11% concentration of zinc oxide. When it comes to the concentration of zinc oxide in the formula, Dr. Garshick says it’s generally best to use ones that have at least 9-11%. Dr. Rodney recommends looking for ones that contain at least 10% zinc oxide. “This will provide adequate protection against the sun’s harmful rays,” she says.

✔️ Make sure it’s SPF 30 or higher. To ensure protection against the sun, the AAD advises always looking for sunscreens that offer an SPF level of 30 or higher.

✔️ Look for hydrating and nourishing ingredients. “For those with dry or sensitive skin, it can also be important to look for a sunscreen containing hydrating or moisturizing ingredients, such as hyaluronic acid, ceramides, or niacinamide, to soothe the skin,” Dr. Garshick says. Dr. Rodney also advises looking for other beneficial ingredients like antioxidants or anti-inflammatory agents.

✔️ Opt for a water-resistant formula. Water-resistant sunscreens will ensure that you’re protected against the sun even when you’re swimming or sweating. “A sunscreen will be labeled with either water resistance up to 40 or 80 minutes,” says Dr. Zeichner. “No matter what sunscreen you are using, I still recommend reapplying immediately after heavy sweating or swimming.”

Benefits of zinc oxide sunscreen

Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (104)

Zinc oxide sunscreens are considered to be safe and effective by the FDA. “They provide broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays, and do not break down as easily as some chemical sunscreens,” says Dr. Rodney.

A key benefit to zinc oxide is that it “tends to be less irritating on the skin,” making it an “especially good option” for those with sensitive skin, according to Dr. Garshick. In fact, it’s safe for people with rosacea, acne, or other skin conditions, says Dr. Rodney, as the ingredient “helps soothe skin irritation and inflammation.”

Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin (105)

Hannah Jeon

Associate Commerce Editor at Prevention

Hannah Jeon is an Associate Commerce Editor at Prevention, where she covers expert-driven commerce content for all things health, beauty, and wellness. Previously the Editorial Assistant at Good Housekeeping, she earned her bachelor’s degree in creative writing and psychology from Johns Hopkins University. When she’s not on the hunt for all the best products online, you can often find her trying out new food spots in New York City or clicking away behind a camera.

