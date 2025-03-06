Derms Agree: These Are the Best Zinc Oxide Sunscreens to Keep You Sun Safe This Season (2025)

Sunscreen formulas fall into two categories: chemical and mineral (or physical) sunscreens. Zinc oxide sunscreens are mineral-based.

When it comes to choosing sunscreen, some criteria are really important. "You want to make sure the sunscreen you pick is at least SPF 30, that it is labeled as broad-spectrum, and that it contains zinc oxide with or without titanium dioxide," says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Arash Akhavan . To that end, we spent many hours testing the best zinc oxide sunscreens out there in our NYC Lab and our real lives. This allowed us to examine a wide range of formulas, assessing them on their SPF, level of water resistance, active ingredients, and the ingredients they are free from. We could also feel firsthand how they sat on the skin and how quickly they absorbed. After considering dozens of options, and consulting with board-certified dermatologists, we landed on this list of the best zinc oxide sunscreens to bring with you on your next outing.

If we’ve said it once, we’ve said it a thousand times: It’s imperative to use sunscreen every day, 365 days per year. Even your scalp needs sunscreen. It protects your skin from the sun's UV rays which can lead to photoaging, aka signs of aging sped up by over-exposure to the sun. One of the most commonly used minerals in sunscreen is zinc oxide. But it’s not like the thick, goopy, white stuff that lifeguards slather on their noses. The latest iterations are more cosmetically elegant and feel like a dewy layer of moisture.

Best Overall Isdin Eryfotona Actinica Mineral SPF 50+ Sunscreen $73 at Amazon$73$46 at Sephora$75$48 at Walmart What We Like Lightweight

Provides antioxidant protection

Helps reverse sun damage What We Don't Like Will separate if not shaken well Type: Mineral | Key Ingredients: Zinc oxide, DNA repairsomes, vitamin E | SPF: 50 | Size: 3.4 ounces | Water-Resistant: 40 minutes | Cruelty-Free: No Yes, the name is admittedly a mouthful, but it's also a top-performing SPF that's become our perennial go-to. It's a favorite of Dr. Akhavan for its super elegant feel, this facial sunscreen formula uses straight-up zinc oxide for powerful protection and contains DNA repairsomes—ingredients that can actually help reverse sun damage. Best of all, it’s incredibly lightweight and melts into the skin like butter—it consistently holds a coveted spot among our daily skincare staples. A little goes a long way and it sinks into the skin quickly and easily while layering well with moisturizers and makeup. As it is an emulsion, make sure to give it a good shake before applying.



















Best for Acne-Prone Skin CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 $15$14 at Amazon$14 at Target$16 at Ulta What We Like Hydrates and reduces redness

Approved by the National Eczema Foundation

Lightweight What We Don't Like Leaves a white cast

Takes quite a bit of rubbing in Type: Mineral | Key Ingredients: Titanium dioxide, zinc oxide | SPF: 50 | Size: 2.5 ounces | Water-Resistant: No | Cruelty-Free: No

Dr. Akhavan is a fan of this 100% mineral-based sunscreen and recommends it to all his patients, especially those with acne-prone skin. “It feels super lightweight and has anti-inflammatory niacinamide added into the formula, as well,” he says. New York City board-certified dermatologist Dr. Debra Jaliman also counts this as one of her favorites, noting that niacinamide can help combat dark spots and any redness, as well. She says the formula’s ceramides restore and repair the skin’s natural barrier, and hyaluronic acid helps skin retain moisture—all without feeling too heavy. It’s no wonder the Skin Cancer Foundation awarded this drugstore gem its Daily Use Seal of Approval, and the National Eczema Foundation endorsed it. During our Lab testing, we discovered (and loved) that the creamy consistency covers your entire face easily with a teaspoon-sized amount. As it is a mineral sunscreen, it does need quite a lot of rubbing in but once absorbed, it leaves a non-greasy matte finish that works well beneath makeup. Read Full Review: CeraVe's Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen Left My Skin Moisturized and Dewy

Best Splurge SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense $40 at Walmart$72 at Dermstore$72 at Skinstore.com What We Like Lightweight

Doesn’t run, even around the eyes

This one may be a splurge, but we think this one from SkinCeuticals is worth the investment. It provides powerful broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection for the face, neck, and chest. It uses both microfine versions of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, so it's specially formulated to stay put—so much so that you can even apply it on your eyelids and the delicate skin surrounding the undereye (we know, but seriously). The formula also contains artemia salina, a plankton extract that helps boost the skin's natural defense against UV and heat stressors. Translucent color spheres lend a universal skin-enhancing tint (although it only comes in one shade), and the whipped texture layers nicely under makeup, too.







Best for Sensitive Skin Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Face Sunscreen $20$19 at Amazon$18 at WalmartView on Neutrogena.com What We Like High SPF

Approved by the National Eczema Association

Non-comedogenic What We Don't Like Leaves a white cast Type: Mineral | Key Ingredients: Zinc oxide | SPF: 50 | Size: 3 ounces | Water-Resistant: 80 minutes | Cruelty-Free: No If your skin is highly reactive, mineral sunscreen is your best bet to avoid irritation. This one's made with 100% zinc oxide and won't clog your pores. It’s so gentle that it’s even earned theNational Eczema Association’s seal of approval. But whether your skin is sensitive or not, the non-greasy, powder-dry finish is a universal crowd-pleaser. When we tried it we found it absorbed nicely and left a healthy glow across the skin. It’s also water-resistant so it’s ideal for wearing in the city on humid days or vacations.



Best for Travel Beautycounter Countersun Mineral Sunscreen Stick $98 at Amazon$23 at Beautycounter.com What We Like Great for touch-ups

Natural formula

Glides nicely on skin

Travel-friendly What We Don't Like Not suited for large areas of coverage Type: Mineral | Ket Ingredients: Zinc oxide, California poppy, cocoa butter | SPF: 30 | Size: 0.5 ounces | Water-Resistant: 80 minutes | Cruelty-Free: Yes There’s no need to stress about TSA confiscation with this solid stick. Not only is the spill-proof formula ideal for travel, but the small size is also great for swiping on often-forgotten spots like your ears and the back of your neck. Zinc oxide is suspended in a hydrating cocoa seed butter base, and glides on seamlessly without pulling or tugging, leaving the skin oh-so-soft. This option isn't best for full body coverage but will work really well for light touch-ups.



Best Classic Zinc Kinesys Clear Zinc Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 30 $30 at Amazon What We Like Glides easily on skin

Nice, non-tropical scent

No white cast What We Don't Like Can feel a bit thick Type: Mineral | Key Ingredients: Zinc oxide | SPF: 30 | Size: 2 ounces | Water-Resistant: 80 minutes | Cruelty-Free: Yes Consider this the modern take on old-school, thick, white zinc oxide (per our lifeguard reference from earlier). It comes in a jar so you can easily scoop out as much as you want, and even though it applies white, it rubs in completely clear and smooth. It'll nourish dry skin thanks to soothing aloe leaf, coconut, and sunflower seed oil. Plus, its scent is super refreshing, thanks to peppermint and rosemary leaf oils, which also act as natural preservatives.



Best for Touch-Ups Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield $69 at Amazon$35 at Walmart$69 at Nordstrom What We Like Water-resistant

Comes in various shades

Travel-friendly What We Don't Like See Also Dermatologists Say These Zinc Oxide Sunscreens Are Great for Sensitive Skin Small amount for the price Type: Mineral | Key Ingredients: Titanium dioxide, zinc oxide | SPF: 50 | Size: 0.21 ounces | Water-Resistant: 80 minutes | Cruelty-Free: Yes Here’s the thing: You really should be reapplying your sunscreen every two hours. That can seem like a lofty goal, but this powder makes it surprisingly attainable. It's available in four shades so you can most likely blend it in with your makeup. Equal parts zinc oxide and titanium dioxide come together to protect you from UVA and UVB rays and blue light (the light emitted from screens of electronic devices which can also be damaging to the skin). We love the super unique brush that allows for convenient touch-ups throughout the day.



Best Tinted Alastin Skincare HydraTint Pro Mineral Sunscreen SPF 36 $80 at AmazonView on Alastin.com$76 at Ecosmetics.com What We Like Non-comedogenic

Great coverage

Lightweight

Boosts radiance What We Don’t Like Only one shade Type: Mineral | Key Ingredients: Zinc oxide, titanium dioxide | SPF: 36 | Size: 3.2 ounces | Water-Resistant: Up to 40 minutes | Cruelty-Free: Yes There are some days you want to wear a full face of makeup and other days you just don’t. If it's the latter, reach for this sunscreen, which we’ve sung the praises of time and time again. Titanium dioxide and zinc oxide deliver broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection while the formula’s subtle tint evens out your complexion and lends a stunning glow (although there's currently only one shade available). It’s infused with a litany of antioxidants and other ingredients that can help shield your skin from infrared radiation, pollution, and blue light. And of course, there's no white cast with this one.



Best for Mature Skin Paula’s Choice RESIST Super-Light Daily Wrinkle Defense $39 at Amazon$39 at Sephora$39 at Dermstore What We Like Fragrance-free

Matte finish with subtle tint

Anti-aging benefits What We Don’t Like Can feel a bit drying Type: Mineral | Key Ingredients: Zinc oxide, bisabolol extract, willow bark extract, antioxidant blend | SPF: 30 | Size: 0.5 or 2 ounces | Water-Resistant: No | Cruelty-Free: Yes As we've mentioned previously, regular, unprotected sun exposure can accelerate signs of aging in the skin. Layering an antioxidant serum underneath your sunscreen can help protect it from environmental stressors like UV rays and also improve skin texture and elasticity, and reduce discoloration. This multitasker from Paula's Choice will do all that thanks to its collection of powerhouse antioxidants including resveratrol (say hello to a shorter morning routine). It has a little bit of a tint, imparting just a touch of coverage, which we love, but it can be somewhat drying, so we recommend layering a moisturizer underneath.



Best for Body COOLA Mineral Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 $32 at Amazon$54$25 at Walmart$32 at Dermstore What We Like Hydrating with glycerin

Easy-to-use spray

Provide antioxidant protection What We Don’t Like Nozzle can get clogged Type: Mineral | Key Ingredients: Zinc oxide | SPF: 30 | Size: 5 ounces | Water-Resistant: Up to 80 minutes | Cruelty-Free: Yes There’s no denying that spray sunscreens are much easier to use on your body than traditional creams or lotions, particularly when trying to get those hard-to-reach spots on your back. However, spray sunscreens have been entirely chemical formulas until recently. Enter this mineral option, which uses, you guessed it, zinc oxide. You get the easy-to-use benefits of a spray and added antioxidant protection. It’s also water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, making it a good choice for beach or pool days. “It contains jojoba oil, glycerin, and shea butter, so it’s hydrating, unlike some other sprays, and also has skin-soothing aloe,” says Jaliman.



Best for Sunscreen-Averse Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare All-Physical Lightweight Wrinkle Defense SPF 30 $42 at Amazon$42 at Sephora$42 at Nordstrom What We Like Oil-free

Works well under makeup

Lightweight What We Don’t Like Small amount for the price Type: Mineral | Key Ingredients: Zinc oxide, lingonberry, sea buckthorn | SPF: 30 | Size: 1.7 ounces | Water-Resistant: No | Cruelty-Free: Yes Even the most sunscreen-averse won’t have a hard time using this featherweight formula daily. Light and airy, the oil-free sunscreen looks and feels completely undetectable. It blocks out rays with zinc oxide but also packs a punch with plant-based ingredients and antioxidants that guard against other skin saboteurs, like pollution, blue light, and infrared heat. And while it’s not tinted, it still somehow manages to blend in seamlessly (on all skin tones) without leaving behind even a trace of a gray cast. We just wish we got more product for the price tag.



Best Sheer Supergoop! Mineral Sheerscreen $22 at Amazon$40 at Sephora$40 at Ulta What We Like Virtually invisible finish

Doubles as makeup primer

Soothing ingredients such as aloe vera What We Don’t Like Not water-resistant Type: Mineral | Key Ingredients: Zinc oxide, aloe vera, squalane | SPF: 30 | Size: 1.5 ounces | Water-Resistant: No | Cruelty-Free: Yes If you want to avoid the dreaded white cast left behind by many zinc sunscreens, Supergoop! is the way to go. The brand's Mineral Sheerscreen instantly blends into the skin, transforming into a virtually invisible finish. Containing a blend of soothing, moisturizing ingredients like squalane and aloe vera, it'll enhance the look of your bare complexion—but if you're putting on a full face of makeup, it also works great as a primer. We do wish it was water-resistant though so we could hop in the pool with it.



Best Liquid Summer Fridays ShadeDrops $36 at Amazon$36 at SephoraView on Summerfridays.com What We Like Very thin, lightweight texture

Absorbs quickly with a matte finish

Vegan and cruelty free What We Don't Like Would like a higher factor SPF Type:Mineral |Key Ingredients:Zinc oxide, chamomile and antixoidants|SPF: 30 |Size:1.7 ounces |Water-Resistant:No |Cruelty-Free:Yes This sunscreen by Summer Fridays quickly became one of our favorites during testing in our Manhattan-based lab. (No surprise given that we’ve previously awarded our ‘Best Facial Sunscreen’). Not only is it cruelty-free, and vegan, but it also has a super lightweight texture that sinks into the skin easily while leaving a matte finish. This worked especially well for our tester with oily skin. We also loved that it didn’t pill, streak, or run and felt almost invisible beneath makeup. This sunscreen has many skincare benefits, too. It’s enriched with vitamins, soothing chamomile, and antioxidants to keep your skin soft, protected, and hydrated. We wish it came in a higher SPF since 30 is on the lower end, especially if you're going to spend a lot of time in the sun.







Best for Sensitive Skin Kinship Moisturizing Sunscreen $32 at Amazon$32 at UltaView on Lovekinship.com What We Like Feels like a lightweight lotion

Leaves a glow on the skin

Plant-based probiotics to protect the skin barrier What We Don't Like Has a pinkish tint that might leave a white cast on darker skin tones Type:Mineral |Key Ingredients:Non-Nano Zinc Oxide 22.4%, turmeric, and Kinbiome™ |SPF: 32 |Size:1.75 ounces |Water-Resistant:No |Cruelty-Free:Yes This mineral sunscreen fared very well when tested on sensitive skin in our Manhattan-based Lab. It contains 22.4% Non-Nano Zinc Oxide (which provides gentle but powerful SPF32 UVA and UVB protection), but it’s also vegan and cruelty-free. It blended beautifully into the skin, absorbing quickly and easily without too much rubbing. One thing to note is that it has a light pink tint that leaves a subtle glow on the skin but it also lightens it. This could look like a white cast on darker skin tones, so we’d advise testing this before purchasing a full-size bottle.







Best Multi-Tasker Iris & Romeo Weekend Skin SPF 50 + Vitamin C + Glow $25 at SephoraView on Irisandromeo.comView on Credo Beauty What We Like Leaves the skin feeling very hydrated

Water resistant

Doesn’t feel like sunscreen What We Don't Like Glow it provides fades relatively quickly

Type:Mineral |Active Ingredients:Non-Nano Zinc Oxide 22.4%, turmeric, and Kinbiome™ |SPF: 32 |Size:1.75 ounces |Free of:Benzophenone and Benzoyl Peroxide |Water-Resistant:No |Cruelty-Free:Yes This SPF50+ sunscreen from Iris & Romeo not only offers very high UV protection but it's also formulated with serum-grade time-released vitamin C and niacinamide. This added a gorgeous glow to the skin during testing— we loved the even, healthy sheen it left on our face. After a few minutes, the sunscreen also felt undetectable, like an invisible shield.The glow it leaves on the skin does fade after a couple of hours but you can enjoy it again every time you re-apply which is always a nice incentive.

















