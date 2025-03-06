Derms Agree: These Are the Best Zinc Oxide Sunscreens to Keep You Sun Safe This Season (2025)

If we’ve said it once, we’ve said it a thousand times: It’s imperative to use sunscreen every day, 365 days per year. Even your scalp needs sunscreen. It protects your skin from the sun's UV rays which can lead to photoaging, aka signs of aging sped up by over-exposure to the sun. One of the most commonly used minerals in sunscreen is zinc oxide. But it’s not like the thick, goopy, white stuff that lifeguards slather on their noses. The latest iterations are more cosmetically elegant and feel like a dewy layer of moisture.
When it comes to choosing sunscreen, some criteria are really important. "You want to make sure the sunscreen you pick is at least SPF 30, that it is labeled as broad-spectrum, and that it contains zinc oxide with or without titanium dioxide," says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Arash Akhavan. To that end, we spent many hours testing the best zinc oxide sunscreens out there in our NYC Lab and our real lives. This allowed us to examine a wide range of formulas, assessing them on their SPF, level of water resistance, active ingredients, and the ingredients they are free from. We could also feel firsthand how they sat on the skin and how quickly they absorbed. After considering dozens of options, and consulting with board-certified dermatologists, we landed on this list of the best zinc oxide sunscreens to bring with you on your next outing.
The Difference Between Chemical & Mineral Sunscreens
Sunscreen formulas fall into two categories: chemical and mineral (or physical) sunscreens. Zinc oxide sunscreens are mineral-based.
- Chemical sunscreen: "Chemical sunscreen ingredients absorb the energy of the sun and undergo a chemical reaction protecting the skin from absorbing that energy," says Dr. Akhavan. The most common ingredients in a chemical sunscreen are avobenzone, octinoxate, and oxybenzone.
- Mineral sunscreen: Mineral sunscreens, like those on this list, are generally less irritating, and aren’t absorbed into the bloodstream like their chemical counterparts. "Physical sunblocks, which I prefer and recommend to my patients, reflect the sun's energy away from our skin," says Dr. Akhavan.
Type: Mineral | Key Ingredients: Zinc oxide, DNA repairsomes, vitamin E | SPF: 50 | Size: 3.4 ounces | Water-Resistant: 40 minutes | Cruelty-Free: No
Yes, the name is admittedly a mouthful, but it's also a top-performing SPF that's become our perennial go-to. It's a favorite of Dr. Akhavan for its super elegant feel, this facial sunscreen formula uses straight-up zinc oxide for powerful protection and contains DNA repairsomes—ingredients that can actually help reverse sun damage. Best of all, it’s incredibly lightweight and melts into the skin like butter—it consistently holds a coveted spot among our daily skincare staples. A little goes a long way and it sinks into the skin quickly and easily while layering well with moisturizers and makeup. As it is an emulsion, make sure to give it a good shake before applying.
Best for Acne-Prone Skin
CeraVe Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50
What We Like
Hydrates and reduces redness
Approved by the National Eczema Foundation
Lightweight
What We Don't Like
Leaves a white cast
Takes quite a bit of rubbing in
Type: Mineral | Key Ingredients: Titanium dioxide, zinc oxide | SPF: 50 | Size: 2.5 ounces | Water-Resistant: No | Cruelty-Free: No
Dr. Akhavan is a fan of this 100% mineral-based sunscreen and recommends it to all his patients, especially those with acne-prone skin. “It feels super lightweight and has anti-inflammatory niacinamide added into the formula, as well,” he says. New York City board-certified dermatologist Dr. Debra Jaliman also counts this as one of her favorites, noting that niacinamide can help combat dark spots and any redness, as well. She says the formula’s ceramides restore and repair the skin’s natural barrier, and hyaluronic acid helps skin retain moisture—all without feeling too heavy. It’s no wonder the Skin Cancer Foundation awarded this drugstore gem its Daily Use Seal of Approval, and the National Eczema Foundation endorsed it.
During our Lab testing, we discovered (and loved) that the creamy consistency covers your entire face easily with a teaspoon-sized amount. As it is a mineral sunscreen, it does need quite a lot of rubbing in but once absorbed, it leaves a non-greasy matte finish that works well beneath makeup.
Read Full Review: CeraVe's Hydrating Mineral Sunscreen Left My Skin Moisturized and Dewy
Best for Everyday
EltaMD UV Sport
What We Like
Goes on clear
Non-comedogenic
Works on face and body
Type:Mineral/chemical hybrid |Key Ingredients:Zinc oxide, octinoxate, Sodium Hyaluronate (Hyaluronic Acid) and Tocopheryl Acetate (Vitamin E)|SPF:40 |Size:1.7oz Water-Resistant:No |Cruelty-Free: No
This formula from one of the brand's most often recommended derms provides broad-spectrum SPF 40 protection for the face and body (and contains 9% zinc oxide). It's a go-to for every day as it goes on clear and doesn’t streak or run. And since it's also non-comedogenic, you can trust thatclogged poreswon’t be an issue.During testing, we found it absorbed super quickly into the skin. While it did leave a slight white cast, this disappeared within minutes. It also left a healthy glow on our testers’ skin and didn’t settle into creases. The added hyaluronic acid helps the skin retain moisture throughout the day while creating a great base for makeup.
It does contain octinoxate, which, as noted above, has been linked to hormonal disruption in animal studies. However, board-certified dermatologist Rachel Nazarian, MD, FAAD previously told Byrdie: "The studies were done in settings that had oral ingestion and other extremely high doses, which are not 'relevant to human exposure." We only absorb a fraction of a percentage point of the chemical when we put it on, and experts like Nazarian believe it's not nearly enough to pose any real risk. That said, people with especially reactive skin might want to avoid the ingredient.
Best Splurge
SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense
What We Like
Lightweight
Doesn’t run, even around the eyes
Provides antioxidant protection
What We Don't Like
Only comes in one shade
Type: Mineral | Key Ingredients: Zinc oxide, titanium dioxide, artemia salina, translucent color spheres | SPF: 50 | Size: 1.7 or 4.2 ounces | Water-Resistant: 40 minutes | Cruelty-Free: No
This one may be a splurge, but we think this one from SkinCeuticals is worth the investment. It provides powerful broad-spwonder the Skin Cancer Foundation awarded this drugstoreectrum SPF 50 protection for the face, neck, and chest. It uses both microfine versions of zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, so it’s specially formulated to stay put—so much so that you can evenapply it on your eyelidsand the delicate skin surrounding the undereye (we know, but seriously). The formula also contains artemia salina, a plankton extract that helps boost the skin’s natural defense against UV and heat stressors. Translucent color spheres lend a universal skin-enhancing tint (although it only comes in one shade), and the whipped texture layers nicely under makeup, too.
Best for Sensitive Skin
Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Face Sunscreen
What We Like
High SPF
Approved by the National Eczema Association
Non-comedogenic
What We Don't Like
Leaves a white cast
Type: Mineral | Key Ingredients: Zinc oxide | SPF: 50 | Size: 3 ounces | Water-Resistant: 80 minutes | Cruelty-Free: No
If your skin is highly reactive, mineral sunscreen is your best bet to avoid irritation. This one's made with 100% zinc oxide and won't clog your pores. It’s so gentle that it’s even earned theNational Eczema Association’s seal of approval. But whether your skin is sensitive or not, the non-greasy, powder-dry finish is a universal crowd-pleaser. When we tried it we found it absorbed nicely and left a healthy glow across the skin. It’s also water-resistant so it’s ideal for wearing in the city on humid days or vacations.
Best for Travel
Beautycounter Countersun Mineral Sunscreen Stick
What We Like
Great for touch-ups
Natural formula
Glides nicely on skin
Travel-friendly
What We Don't Like
Not suited for large areas of coverage
Type: Mineral | Ket Ingredients: Zinc oxide, California poppy, cocoa butter | SPF: 30 | Size: 0.5 ounces | Water-Resistant: 80 minutes | Cruelty-Free: Yes
There’s no need to stress about TSA confiscation with this solid stick. Not only is the spill-proof formula ideal for travel, but the small size is also great for swiping on often-forgotten spots like your ears and the back of your neck. Zinc oxide is suspended in a hydrating cocoa seed butter base, and glides on seamlessly without pulling or tugging, leaving the skin oh-so-soft. This option isn't best for full body coverage but will work really well for light touch-ups.
Best Classic Zinc
Kinesys Clear Zinc Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 30
What We Like
Glides easily on skin
Nice, non-tropical scent
No white cast
What We Don't Like
Can feel a bit thick
Type: Mineral | Key Ingredients: Zinc oxide | SPF: 30 | Size: 2 ounces | Water-Resistant: 80 minutes | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Consider this the modern take on old-school, thick, white zinc oxide (per our lifeguard reference from earlier). It comes in a jar so you can easily scoop out as much as you want, and even though it applies white, it rubs in completely clear and smooth. It'll nourish dry skin thanks to soothing aloe leaf, coconut, and sunflower seed oil. Plus, its scent is super refreshing, thanks to peppermint and rosemary leaf oils, which also act as natural preservatives.
Best for Touch-Ups
Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Brush-On Shield
What We Like
Water-resistant
Comes in various shades
Travel-friendly
What We Don't Like
Small amount for the price
Type: Mineral | Key Ingredients: Titanium dioxide, zinc oxide | SPF: 50 | Size: 0.21 ounces | Water-Resistant: 80 minutes | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Here’s the thing: You really should be reapplying your sunscreen every two hours. That can seem like a lofty goal, but this powder makes it surprisingly attainable. It's available in four shades so you can most likely blend it in with your makeup. Equal parts zinc oxide and titanium dioxide come together to protect you from UVA and UVB rays and blue light (the light emitted from screens of electronic devices which can also be damaging to the skin). We love the super unique brush that allows for convenient touch-ups throughout the day.
What We Like
Non-comedogenic
Great coverage
Lightweight
Boosts radiance
What We Don’t Like
Only one shade
Type: Mineral | Key Ingredients: Zinc oxide, titanium dioxide | SPF: 36 | Size: 3.2 ounces | Water-Resistant: Up to 40 minutes | Cruelty-Free: Yes
There are some days you want to wear a full face of makeup and other days you just don’t. If it's the latter, reach for this sunscreen, which we’ve sung the praises of time and time again. Titanium dioxide and zinc oxide deliver broad-spectrum SPF 30 protection while the formula’s subtle tint evens out your complexion and lends a stunning glow (although there's currently only one shade available). It’s infused with a litany of antioxidants and other ingredients that can help shield your skin from infrared radiation, pollution, and blue light. And of course, there's no white cast with this one.
Best for Mature Skin
Paula’s Choice RESIST Super-Light Daily Wrinkle Defense
What We Like
Fragrance-free
Matte finish with subtle tint
Anti-aging benefits
What We Don’t Like
Can feel a bit drying
Type: Mineral | Key Ingredients: Zinc oxide, bisabolol extract, willow bark extract, antioxidant blend | SPF: 30 | Size: 0.5 or 2 ounces | Water-Resistant: No | Cruelty-Free: Yes
As we've mentioned previously, regular, unprotected sun exposure can accelerate signs of aging in the skin. Layering an antioxidant serum underneath your sunscreen can help protect it from environmental stressors like UV rays and also improve skin texture and elasticity, and reduce discoloration. This multitasker from Paula's Choice will do all that thanks to its collection of powerhouse antioxidants including resveratrol (say hello to a shorter morning routine). It has a little bit of a tint, imparting just a touch of coverage, which we love, but it can be somewhat drying, so we recommend layering a moisturizer underneath.
What We Like
Hydrating with glycerin
Easy-to-use spray
Provide antioxidant protection
What We Don’t Like
Nozzle can get clogged
Type: Mineral | Key Ingredients: Zinc oxide | SPF: 30 | Size: 5 ounces | Water-Resistant: Up to 80 minutes | Cruelty-Free: Yes
There’s no denying that spray sunscreens are much easier to use on your body than traditional creams or lotions, particularly when trying to get those hard-to-reach spots on your back. However, spray sunscreens have been entirely chemical formulas until recently. Enter this mineral option, which uses, you guessed it, zinc oxide. You get the easy-to-use benefits of a spray and added antioxidant protection. It’s also water-resistant for up to 80 minutes, making it a good choice for beach or pool days. “It contains jojoba oil, glycerin, and shea butter, so it’s hydrating, unlike some other sprays, and also has skin-soothing aloe,” says Jaliman.
Best for Sunscreen-Averse
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare All-Physical Lightweight Wrinkle Defense SPF 30
What We Like
Oil-free
Works well under makeup
Lightweight
What We Don’t Like
Small amount for the price
Type: Mineral | Key Ingredients: Zinc oxide, lingonberry, sea buckthorn | SPF: 30 | Size: 1.7 ounces | Water-Resistant: No | Cruelty-Free: Yes
Even the most sunscreen-averse won’t have a hard time using this featherweight formula daily. Light and airy, the oil-free sunscreen looks and feels completely undetectable. It blocks out rays with zinc oxide but also packs a punch with plant-based ingredients and antioxidants that guard against other skin saboteurs, like pollution, blue light, and infrared heat. And while it’s not tinted, it still somehow manages to blend in seamlessly (on all skin tones) without leaving behind even a trace of a gray cast. We just wish we got more product for the price tag.
What We Like
Virtually invisible finish
Doubles as makeup primer
Soothing ingredients such as aloe vera
What We Don’t Like
Not water-resistant
Type: Mineral | Key Ingredients: Zinc oxide, aloe vera, squalane | SPF: 30 | Size: 1.5 ounces | Water-Resistant: No | Cruelty-Free: Yes
If you want to avoid the dreaded white cast left behind by many zinc sunscreens, Supergoop! is the way to go. The brand's Mineral Sheerscreen instantly blends into the skin, transforming into a virtually invisible finish. Containing a blend of soothing, moisturizing ingredients like squalane and aloe vera, it'll enhance the look of your bare complexion—but if you're putting on a full face of makeup, it also works great as a primer. We do wish it was water-resistant though so we could hop in the pool with it.
What We Like
Very thin, lightweight texture
Absorbs quickly with a matte finish
Vegan and cruelty free
What We Don't Like
Would like a higher factor SPF
Type:Mineral |Key Ingredients:Zinc oxide, chamomile and antixoidants|SPF: 30 |Size:1.7 ounces |Water-Resistant:No |Cruelty-Free:Yes
This sunscreen by Summer Fridays quickly became one of our favorites during testing in our Manhattan-based lab. (No surprise given that we’ve previously awarded our ‘Best Facial Sunscreen’). Not only is it cruelty-free, and vegan, but it also has a super lightweight texture that sinks into the skin easily while leaving a matte finish. This worked especially well for our tester with oily skin. We also loved that it didn’t pill, streak, or run and felt almost invisible beneath makeup.
This sunscreen has many skincare benefits, too. It’s enriched with vitamins, soothing chamomile, and antioxidants to keep your skin soft, protected, and hydrated. We wish it came in a higher SPF since 30 is on the lower end, especially if you're going to spend a lot of time in the sun.
Best for Sensitive Skin
Kinship Moisturizing Sunscreen
What We Like
Feels like a lightweight lotion
Leaves a glow on the skin
Plant-based probiotics to protect the skin barrier
What We Don't Like
Has a pinkish tint that might leave a white cast on darker skin tones
Type:Mineral |Key Ingredients:Non-Nano Zinc Oxide 22.4%, turmeric, and Kinbiome™ |SPF: 32 |Size:1.75 ounces |Water-Resistant:No |Cruelty-Free:Yes
This mineral sunscreen fared very well when tested on sensitive skin in our Manhattan-based Lab. It contains 22.4% Non-Nano Zinc Oxide (which provides gentle but powerful SPF32 UVA and UVB protection), but it’s also vegan and cruelty-free. It blended beautifully into the skin, absorbing quickly and easily without too much rubbing.
One thing to note is that it has a light pink tint that leaves a subtle glow on the skin but it also lightens it. This could look like a white cast on darker skin tones, so we’d advise testing this before purchasing a full-size bottle.
Best Multi-Tasker
Iris & Romeo Weekend Skin SPF 50 + Vitamin C + Glow
What We Like
Leaves the skin feeling very hydrated
Water resistant
Doesn’t feel like sunscreen
What We Don't Like
Glow it provides fades relatively quickly
Type:Mineral |Active Ingredients:Non-Nano Zinc Oxide 22.4%, turmeric, and Kinbiome™ |SPF: 32 |Size:1.75 ounces |Free of:Benzophenone and Benzoyl Peroxide |Water-Resistant:No |Cruelty-Free:Yes
This SPF50+ sunscreen from Iris & Romeo not only offers very high UV protection but it's also formulated with serum-grade time-released vitamin C and niacinamide. This added a gorgeous glow to the skin during testing— we loved the even, healthy sheen it left on our face. After a few minutes, the sunscreen also felt undetectable, like an invisible shield.The glow it leaves on the skin does fade after a couple of hours but you can enjoy it again every time you re-apply which is always a nice incentive.
What We Like
Water resistant
Ideal texture for dry skin
High UV protection
What We Don't Like
Texture is a little watery when it first comes out of the tube
Type:Mineral |Key Ingredients:Zinc oxide |SPF: 50+ |Size:5fl oz |Water-Resistant:Yes for up to 80 minutes |Cruelty-Free:Yes
There’s so much to love about this mineral sunscreen from Blue Lizard. First, it provides high SPF50+ protection against UV rays and doesn’t contain Oxybenzone or Octinoxate. During testing, we found the formula was best suited to drier skin types due to its slightly thicker consistency that comes out quite watery before becoming creamier. While it is on the thicker side, it’s ideal if you play sports outside or enjoy days at the beach thanks to its sweat and water-resistant formula. We also love its great value price coming in under $20.
What to Look for in Zinc Oxide Sunscreen
- Zinc oxide percentage: As you peruse through zinc oxide sunscreens, Dr. Akhavan recommends reaching for products with a zinc oxide percentage falling in the 9 to 11% range. “Anything lower can be ineffective, and anything higher can get too sticky,” he says.
- Waterproof or water-resistant: A waterproof (or at least water-resistant) formula is a must for any sunscreen, zinc oxide or not if you're at all active outside. “This way it can still be effective at the pool or beach and when you sweat,” says Dr. Akhavan. Check the label to see how long the water resistance lasts, and always reapply after you swim, sweat, or towel off.
- Feel: While the above is, of course, very crucial for a sunscreen to be fully effective, Dr. Akhavan says that the most important thing he looks for in a zinc oxide sunscreen is that it has a comfortable, elegant feel to it. “Mineral sunscreens need to feel silky and luxurious and go on sheer. Otherwise, I find that my patients won’t use them regularly.”
FAQ
How should you apply zinc oxide sunscreen?
Dr. Akhavan suggests applying it with the fingertips, allowing it to fully absorb before applying any foundation or other makeup to ensure it doesn’t become diluted. Be sure to reapply (at least) every two hours or immediately after getting wet or sweating and use a powder formula for application over makeup.
Does zinc oxide sunscreen expire?
Yes, like all sunscreens, zinc oxide products do expire, “and protection against UV rays can be significantly affected after expiration,” warns Dr. Akhavan. In general, sunscreens are considered expired after three years, but be sure to check for a date listed on any product you use.
Does zinc oxide sunscreen cause acne?
According to Dr. Akhavan, zinc oxide sunscreens do not generally cause acne, “especially if the product is formulated for the face,” he says. If your skin is particularly finicky, reach for sunscreen for acne-prone skin. These are non-comedogenic to ensure they won’t clog your pores or further exacerbate an existing breakout.
