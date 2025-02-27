Derms Say These Are the Best Ingredients for Mature Skin Types (2025)

Viktoryia Kazlouskaya, MD, a double board-certified dermatologist in New York City, likens growth factors to a personal trainer for skinn. “Growth factors boost collagen production, accelerate repair, and are a favorite for mature skin that needs a refresh,” she says. Dr. Khalifian recommends applying a growth-factor serum morning and night, as the first step after cleansing.

Frequently Asked Questions

What's the best ingredient for mature skin?

Mature skin is more susceptible to dryness due to hormonal changes and reduced sebum production that happens over time, according to Brendan Camp, MD, a board-certified dermatologist practicing in New York and Long Island. “Look for lotions that help the skin retain moisture and improve the barrier function of the skin,” he says. “Key [moisturizing] ingredients include ceramides, hyaluronic acid, squalane, glycerin, and niacinamide.” He adds that retinol has the potential to boost collagen production, thereby firming the skin on the face and body. (Browse Allure’s favorite retinol-infused body lotions here.)

In terms of what to avoid, Dr. Camp says to steer clear of any ingredients that could irritate dry or sensitive skin. “These include fragrances, dyes, and some preservatives such as formaldehyde-releasing agents and methylisothiazolinone (MIT),” he says. “You should also know the difference between fragrance-free, which means the product contains no fragrance or perfumes, and unscented, which means that the product may contain fragrances to mask an odor.”

What is a good skin routine for mature skin?

According to Dr. Camp, a good daytime skincare routine for mature skin includes a gentle cleanser, a moisturizer, and sunscreen. “Products with active ingredients like antioxidants, hydrating serums, and prescription retinoids, can be added in one at a time to allow the skin to adapt to each new product,” he says. It's also helpful to exfoliate with alpha hydroxy acids, or AHAs, since these help reveal healthy skin underneath.

At night, Dr. Camp suggests adding in a multitasking cream. “Night creams for mature skin should work double duty,” he says. “They should provide intense hydration while targeting anti-aging concerns, such as fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots.” An eye cream can also be added to a nighttime regime. “Eye creams that contain vitamin C or retinol can improve the appearance of crepey skin by improving collagen production and improving the firmness of the skin,” he says.

What do dermatologists recommend for mature skin care?

Dr. Khalifian says that pairing topical products with in-office treatments like Sculptra, Radiesse, microneedling or laser resurfacing can further enhance collagen renewal. Lifestyle comes into play, too.

“Sun exposure and smoking are well known to accelerate aging changes to the skin, but diet, stress, and other internal and external factors often play a role as well,” says Dr. Mraz. “Our skin is a reflection of our overall health, and it is important to take care of it with good lifestyle habits such as adequate sleep, a good, nutrient-rich, minimally processed diet, adequate but not too much exercise, avoiding smoking, minimizing alcohol, and participating in regular positive social connections with others. Practices that are good for your health are good for your most visible organ.”

Meet the experts

How we test and review products

When Allure tests a product, our editors look at it from every angle in an effort to best serve you. We are particularly discerning when writing about skin-care devices. This is because of the increased risks and, in many cases, the high price points, that accompany at-home dermatological tools and devices.