Designer Liquid & Pencil Eyeliners (2025)

Quick LookView SimilarVictoria BeckhamSatin Kajal Liner$34Best SellerEarn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Quick LookView SimilarVictoria BeckhamSatin Kajal Jewel Liner$34Earn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Quick LookView SimilarLancome24H Drama Liquid Waterproof Gel Pencil Eyeliner$26Best SellerEarn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Quick LookView SimilarSisley ParisPhyto-Khol Star Waterproof$73Beauty Award WinnerEarn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Quick LookView SimilarLancomeLe Stylo Longwear Waterproof Eyeliner$28Best SellerEarn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Quick LookView SimilarLancomeArtliner Precision Felt Tip Liquid Eyeliner$36Earn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Quick LookView SimilarDIORDiorshow Stylo Waterproof Eyeliner Intense Color$34Earn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Quick LookView SimilarDIORDiorshow On Stage Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner$35Best SellerEarn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Quick LookView SimilarSisley ParisPhyto-Kohl Star Waterproof Eyeliner$73Best SellerEarn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Quick LookView SimilarYves Saint Laurent BeauteLines Liberated Dual-Ended Waterproof Eyeliner$32Earn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Quick LookView SimilarTOM FORDEye Defining Pen Liquid Liner Duo$65Best SellerEarn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Quick LookView SimilarTrish McEvoyEye Brightener Pencil$30Best SellerEarn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
HermesTrait d'Hermes Eye Pencil$50Earn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
DIORDiorshow On Stage Crayon Kohl Liner$33Earn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Trish McEvoyIntense Gel Eyeliner Pencil$32Best SellerEarn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Victoria BeckhamInstant Brightening Waterline Pencil$32Earn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Bobbi BrownLong-Wear Waterproof Liner$36Earn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Bobbi BrownLong-Wear Gel Eyeliner$36Earn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
TOM FORDGel Eyeliner Pencil$51Earn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
ChantecailleLe Stylo Ultra Slim$38FASHIONED FOR CHANGEEarn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Bobbi BrownLong-Wear Cream Eyeliner Stick$34Earn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Laura MercierCaviar Tightline Eyeliner, 0.04 oz.$29Earn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Hourglass CosmeticsVoyeur Waterproof Gel Eyeliner$28FASHIONED FOR CHANGEEarn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Hourglass Cosmetics1.5 mm Mechanical Gel Eye Liner$21FASHIONED FOR CHANGEEarn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Yves Saint Laurent BeauteCrushliner$32Earn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
LancomeIdole Liner Ultra Precise Felt Tip Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner$25Earn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
HermesTrait d'Hermes Eyeliner$68Earn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
ChantecailleBrightening Eye Kajal - Nude$34Best SellerEarn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
LancomeLe Crayon Khôl EyeLiner$28Best SellerEarn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Bobbi BrownInk Liner$36Earn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
GuerlainNoir G Graphic Liner$36Earn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Yves Saint Laurent BeauteCouture Liquid Eyeliner$34Earn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Sisley ParisPhyto-Kohl Perfect Eyeliner$73Earn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
OrlaneAbsolute Kajal Pencil$25FASHIONED FOR CHANGEEarn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
ValentinoColorgraph Waterproof Gel Eyeliner Pencil$38Earn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Cle de Peau BeauteIntensifying Liquid Eyeliner$55Earn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Le Rouge FrancaisIndigo Celeste Liquid Eyeliner$34Earn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
SurrattInner Light Baton$45Earn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Hourglass CosmeticsVoyeur Waterproof Liquid Liner$36FASHIONED FOR CHANGEEarn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
GivenchyKhôl Couture Waterproof Eye Pencil$29Earn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Estee LauderDouble Wear 24-Hour Waterproof Gel Eye Pencil$32Earn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Ere PerezJojoba Eye Pencil, 1.1 g$24PRE-ORDEREarn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
ARMANI beautySmooth Silk Eye Pencil$36FASHIONED FOR CHANGEEarn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Gee BeautySmooth Define Eye Pencil$27FASHIONED FOR CHANGEEarn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Edward BessPerfect Line Every Time Eyeliner$45Earn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Estee LauderLittle Black Liner$36Earn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Sisley ParisPhyto- Sourcils Design 3-in-1 Pencil$75Earn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
SurrattAuto-Graphique Eyeliner$44Beauty Award WinnerEarn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Kevyn AucoinThe Precision Liquid Liner, Black$34Earn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Hourglass Cosmetics1.5MM Mechanical Gel Eye Liner, Obsidian$52FASHIONED FOR CHANGEEarn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
ChantecailleLuster Glide Eyeliner, 0.05 oz.$35Clean BeautyEarn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Dear DahliaPerfect Designing Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil$28FASHIONED FOR CHANGEEarn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Estee LauderKajal Eyeliner Duo$34Earn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Sisley ParisLigne Noire Eyeliner, 1 Deep Black$83Earn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
OrlaneAbsolute Eye Pencil$23FASHIONED FOR CHANGEEarn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
ValentinoTwin Liner Eyeliner$40Earn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
NarsHigh-Pigment Longwear Eyeliner$24Earn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
SurrattAuto-Graphique Eyeliner Refill$20Earn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Claudio RiazCouture Black Liner$58FASHIONED FOR CHANGEEarn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
ChantecailleKajal Brightening Eye Liner$34FASHIONED FOR CHANGEEarn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
SurrattSmoky Eye Baton$38Earn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
ARMANI beautyWaterproof Eyeliner Pencil$36FASHIONED FOR CHANGEEarn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Claudio RiazLiquid Eyeliner Pen$55FASHIONED FOR CHANGEEarn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Cle de Peau BeauteEye Liner Pencil - Refill Cartridge$25Earn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Trish McEvoyLash Enhancing Liquid Liner Pen$50FASHIONED FOR CHANGEEarn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
GuerlainWaterproof Eye Pencil$35Earn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Cle de Peau BeauteEye Liner Pencil - Holder$35Earn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
RevitaLash CosmeticsRevitaLash Defining Liner Eyeliner$29FASHIONED FOR CHANGEEarn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
OrlaneAbsolute Eye Liner$35FASHIONED FOR CHANGEEarn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
ChantecailleLuster Glide Eye Liner$36Only 1 leftNEW ARRIVALEarn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Youngblood Mineral CosmeticsExtreme Pigment Eye Liner Pencil, Blackest Black$18FASHIONED FOR CHANGEEarn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Youngblood Mineral CosmeticsEye-Mazing Liquid Liner, Noir$30FASHIONED FOR CHANGEEarn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Youngblood Mineral CosmeticsEye-Mazing Liquid Liner Pen$30FASHIONED FOR CHANGEEarn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Le Rouge FrancaisCanopee Legendaire Eye Pencil, Le Noir Calistoga$28Only 1 leftNEW ARRIVALEarn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Bobbi BrownPerfectly Defined Gel Eyeliner$36Earn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points
Estee LauderDouble Wear Infinite Waterproof Eyeliner$32Earn a $75-$1,500 Gift CardFree Beauty GiftsTriple InCircle Points