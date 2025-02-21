Despicable Me 3 - Wikiquote (2025)

Despicable Me 3 is a 2017 American 3D computer-animated comedy film in which Gru teams up with his long lost twin Dru in order to defeat a new enemy named Balthazar Bratt, a former 1980s child actor who grows up to become a villain. It is the third installment in the Despicable Me film series and the sequel to Despicable Me 2 (2013).

Oh brother. taglines

Gru [edit]

There is always a blind chord.

What, twin brother?

Get ready, Bratt! You are about to be blasted back to the 80s!

No! Kyle, stop! Kyle, let go!

Face it, Gru. Villainy is in your blood!

["hugging" Gru while jumping up and down] Oh, I love this guy! Look at him! But hair would make you better. [lightly punches Gru all over as Gru tries to stop him] Look at his face! Oh, he is so mad! [does an impression of Gru is face]

Bratt [edit]

[repeated line] I have been a bad boy!

I have been a bad boy! This is not over, Gru! You hear me? This is not over!

over! Gum one, gum all!

Well, now that I have got the diamond, it's payback time. Oh, it is too bad Gru will not be around to try and stop me. Oh, wait! No, it is not! I hate that tweeb! And you, Hollywood, Los Angeles Hollywood ! This time, I am canceling you! And all the losers who rejected me! [laughs evilly]

Dialogue [edit]

[first lines] TV Show Host: The year was 1985, and the #1 hit show on TV was… Young Balthazar Bratt: Evil Bratt! TV Show Host: The show starred young Balthazar Bratt as a child, prodigy and criminal mastermind bent on world domination! Military Officer: There he is! Get him! [Bratt kicks the military officials] Young Bratt: I've been a bad boy! TV Show Host: Bratt was the biggest child actor of the 1980s, striking a chord with audiences all over the world. [Two Inuit kids cheer and high-five with Bratt dolls. Bratt, now a pre-teen, lands] Military Officer: There he is! Get him! TV Show Host: [as Bratt kicks the military officials] But it all came to an end in Season 3, when… [Bratt turns to the viewers revealing that his face is covered in pimples] Teenage Balthazar Bratt: I've been a bad boy! TV Show Host: The young star experienced an unexpected growth spurt. Teenage Bratt: Boy? Boy?! AGGGGHHH! [As Bratt groans in disgust, the word "CANCELED" appears] TV Show Host: The show was canceled. Hollywood rejected him, and Bratt quickly plunged into a downward spiral, starting to actually believe he was the character he played on TV. Teen Bratt: What are you looking at?! [Bratt shakes the camera, then punches the screen, shattering it into small pieces] TV Show Host: Leading us all to wonder… where is he now? [Bratt runs away, shoving people as he laughs meanly. A few years later, a ship is seen through binoculars. Bratt, now an adult, chuckles evilly as he chews gum] Balthazar Bratt: You know what, Clive? Playing a villain on TV was fun, but being one in real life is even better! Heist music! Clive: Here it comes! [Clive inserts a tape into the boat's radio, which plays Berlin's "Take My Breath Away"] Bratt: D'oh! What?! Clive, what are you doing?! How is that heist music?! Clive: Sorry! My bad. [Clive ejects the tape, flips it over, then inserts it back, now playing Michael Jackson 's "Bad"]

A.V.L. Tech: Sir, the ship has been boarded by some kinda of... monster! Silas Ramsbottom: Wait, that’s not a monster. [zooms in on the boat, revealing Bratt] That's a man wearing shoulder pads! There's only one supervillain whose fashion sense is quite that dated, Balthazar Bratt. Blast it, the Dumont Diamond is on that ship! I want every agent in the area on the scene immediately! Lucy: We're already here! Agents Grucy are closing fast! Gru: Yeah! Wait. What? What did you call us? Lucy: Grucy! You know, Gru and Lucy mushed together. Try it. Gru: Oh, I like it, but not a lot. I don't like it.

Bratt: Hello, Gru! How's your transition coming? You know, from world's worst villain to world's worst (heroic) agent? [Bratt aims a gun at Gru] Gru: Oh, that's hilarious, you should be on TV. [Gru smacks the gun off Bratt's hand] Gru: Oh, that's right. You were! [pulls out his freeze ray] But then you got canceled! [Bratt smacks the freeze ray off Gru's hand and pulls out a larger gun as he laughs.] Gru: [smacks the gun away] What about that? [pulls out... a small water pistol] Whuh? Ugh! Girls! [throws the water pistol at Bratt's face]

Bratt: Gru, did you actually think I was unconscious? Gru: What? Bratt: It's called acting, hoser. And clearly, I've still got it! [Bratt plays the intro to Van Halen's "Jump" on his sonic keytar, blowing Gru off of the ship] Bratt: I've been a bad boy! [laughs] Alpha Team Leader: Freeze! Don't move! Bratt: Son of a Bigamax!

Silas: Thank you for coming in such short notice. It is with great sadness that I must inform that as of today, I am retiring as head of the AVL. [All the agents gasp in shock] Lucy: Oh, no! Silas: Your new leader is coming directly from head office, effective immediately. She is the very gifted. [under his breath] The very ambitious, Miss Valerie da Vinci. As I look out over all your faces, I am fluttered with so many memories. Valerie da Vinci: Oh, boy, this is a snooze fest! Blah, blah, blah, we understand, you're old, look, you're fat, you're done. Silas: Ooh! [grunts] Let me breathe in! [gets shoved into the ejection hole] Valerie: Whew, broke a little sweat there. [chuckles] First order of business. [clears throat] Which one of you losers is Agent Gru?!

[The Minions are cheering because they want to go back to villainy] Gru: Guys! Shh, shh, shh, shh! I don't think you heard me right! No, no, no, no, no, no! This does not mean that we're going back to being villains! Minions: Awww... Stuart: Ah? Pinyoof la komiko! Gru: Okay, alright, I get it. Look, I know it's been a little tough lately, especially with Dr. Nefario accidentally freezing himself in carbonite . [Dr. Nefario is completely frozen while three Minions try to break him out] Gru: But our life of crime is over! Ugh. Mel! Mel, you're with me on this, right? Mel: Ugh! Looka! [Mel clicks a button and starts a slideshow; each slide shows Gru doing some villainous things and chores while the Minions cheer and boo] Mel: MINIONS, NO LE PINYOOF! [the Minions all rouse up] Pinyoof, pinyoof, pinyoof! Gru: Guys, listen to me! Read my lips! Leso me lipo! Pomo doro la comquit! [The Minions laugh] Gru: What? What did I say? [pulls out a Minions language book] It's not "comquit"? Ah, okay. Pomo doro la kumquat! Mel: Whoa, whoa, whoa. Pulisso kumquit parado. Lury para yo. Gru: Don't take that tone with me! We're not going back to villainy! Mel: Uh? No pirany? Gru: Yes! And I don't want to hear another word about it! [the Minions all blow raspberries at Gru] Look! If you guys don't stop right now, there will be consequences! Mel: Eh? Poro es me moro! Gru: Hey, don't say anything you're going to regret! Mel: Ooh, no re paros! El es quita! Choperu! [he and the other Minions leave] Gru: What, you quit? You're serious? Come on! [Bob angrily stomps on Mel's Gru hat and leaves with all the Minions... except for Dave and Jerry, who just walked into the room, unaware of what just happened] Dave! Jerry! Good news, guys! You've just been promoted! You're in charge now! Huh? Not bad! Dave and Jerry: [whoop excitingly as they tear off their Hawaiian costumes and begin rubbing their butts together] ROOBA, ROOBA, ROOBA, ROOBA! Gru: Oh... GEESH!

[In Paris, a luxury car stops outside the museum. A guard opens the door, and a giant chubby man squeezes out of the car. The doors burst open as the man enters] Museum Director: Monsieur Pompeux! [kisses Pompeux's cheeks] So, what do we owe the presence of the world's foremost gem expert? Pompeux: The chief of police sent me. He was censored that during the recent heist attempt, the Dumont Diamond was replaced with a phony. [The museum director and his friends gasp. Pompeux enters a room where the Dumont Diamond sits on a pedestal surrounded by lasers. Pompeux snaps his fingers causing the lasers to turn off, examines the diamond with a jeweler's loop, sniffs it with his nose, then licks it with his tongue] Ooh-la-la! You have been duped! Museum Director: What? We have? Pompeux: Yes. [in Bratt's voice] BY ME! [Darts fire from the loop, knocking out 5 guards] Museum Director: What? What is…? [A rubber mask of Pompeux's head gets tossed into the museum director's face. He removes it, then gasps] Oh, no! Help! [As he runs, a 6th dart strikes his butt, and he collapses on the floor. The costume of Pomepeux's body starts to shake as Bratt gets out of it.] [Bratt hits play on a portable cassette player which Take on Me by A-ha plays. A grappling hook fires from the player, crashing through a glass dome in the ceiling, then pops into a disco ball. Bratt attaches the player to his belt, then laughs as he grabs the diamond] Bratt: I've been a bad boy! Or should I say… "je suis un mauvais garçon"![laughs as he escapes]

Gru: [runs over to Agnes after she sells the fluffy unicorn] Agnes, what are you doing? You sold your unicorn? Agnes: Well, I just wanted to help since you don't have a job. I got 2 whole dollars for it! Dave and Jerry: Aww...

Gru: Wait, what, it's true, you never told me I had a brother, and you told me that Dad died of disappointment when I was born! Marlena: Yeah. That was the agreement. Gru: "Agreement"? What are you talking about?! Marlena: [sighs] Shortly after you and your brother were born, your father and I divorced. We each took one son to raise on our own and promised never to see each other again. Obviously, I got second pick. Gru: I have a brother.

Dru: Ho-ho-ho-hoo-hoo-hoo, Ah, ha-ha-ha-ha-ha! My brotheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeerrrrrr!!!!!!

Dru: [notices Lucy and dances with her] You must be the beautiful wife. Lucy: Beautiful? Oh! [Dru twirls her around and catches her] [laughs] Stop it! [tugs Dru's scarf] Sweet talker. Dru: [then wraps his arm around Gru, with the other still holding Lucy] How is my brother finding a wife like you when he is so bald? [rubs Gru's head] I'm joking!

Dru: So, brother, how are things going for you career-wise? Gru: [laughs nervously] Great. So, so great... crushing it...

[Edith and Agnes are at the Tipsy Unicorn tavern. Agnes discovers a real unicorn's horn] Scar-Faced Man: I'm telling you I saw one once. With my own EYE! "[On 'eye', he bends down toward Agnes' face] Agnes: [waving her arms to halt the man] Wait, wait, wait. You saw a for-real live UNICORN?! What did it look like? What do you think? [gasps] Did you pet it? Did it smell like candy? [shocks and rages] Was it... fluffyyyyy...?! Scar-Faced Man: It was so fluffy; I thought I was going to die!

Lucy: So... what did you guys do today? Gru and Dru: [lying] Nothing!

Margo: Um... Lucy: What? Margo: It's OK to tell them "No" sometimes, too. You know? Moms need to be tough. Lucy: Right. Tough. I can totally do that! Still figuring out this mom thing. [imitates a pirate captain] Getting my sea legs, matey. Margo: My mom and dad.

[Dru's doorbell rings. Lucy answers it] Lucy: Hello? [sees Niko] Oh, hi. Niko: Hello, mother of Margo. I am Niko. I present you with pig to confirm my engagement to your daughter. [The pig squeals] Lucy: [laughs] Hey, what now? Margo: What's going on? Go on. Lucy: Uh, remember Little Boots? Niko: Hello, my schmoopsie-poo. [tries to kiss Margo] Margo: Whoa! Hey! Lucy: He seems to think you're engaged. [laughs] Margo: What? [as Niko kisses her hand] We're not engaged.

[Lucy hears a knock at the door] Lucy: Ugh, here we go. Niko... [gasps as she finds Niko standing next to his mother, a woman, holding Niko's brother, a baby] Niko's mother: You! You refuse my son's engagement pig?! Lucy: What? Niko's mother: May you and your daughter die a slow death and be buried with onions! [spits at Margo, and the baby does the same. Margo gasps in fright and hides behind Lucy, holding her hand] Lucy: Alright, lady, that's it! Nobody, nobody curses my daughter! You got that? [Margo is surprised by how Lucy is defending her] Because if you mess with Margo, you mess with me! And I promise you do not want to mess with me! Do you understand me?! Niko's mother: Yes, yes. Lucy: [calmly] Good. [angrily] Now, GET (out)! [Niko's mother takes her son's hand, and they hurry off. Lucy then turns to Margo, thinking she's still upset with her] Look, Margo, I think we just need to-- [Margo hugs her tightly. Lucy is startled at first, but hugs her, too]

[After having an argument with Dru and Bratt kidnapped the girls, Gru is about to leave out the door when suddenly he hears banging from the closet] Gru: Huh? [opens the closet door and gasps] Lucy? [finds the real Lucy bound and gagged in the closet then removes the gag from her mouth] But... Lucy: [breathes] Bratt! He took the girls! Gru: What?! No! [Through a window, the jet flies off. Gru watches in horror. Dru, drowning his misery after his argument, eats ice cream as Gru and Lucy approach him] Gru: Dru! Dru! Dru: [turns away from him] Go away! I don't wanna talk to you. Gru: (No, listen.) Bratt has the girls! [Looking shocked that Bratt kidnap his nieces, Dru stops eating his ice cream, then turns to his brother while gasping. In the sky, Gru flies the rocket jet with Dru and Lucy] Gru: Listen, brother, about what I just said... Dru: No, I'm the one. Gru: I shouldn't have... [sighs] I'm sorry. Dru: Oh, I'm so sorry, Gru.

Bratt: [laughing] Hello, Hollywood! [on speaker] I'm back and bigger than ever. [The girls and Lucky are inside the robot's chest] Agnes: [shrieking] I'm scared! Celebrity: Thank you. Thank you so… Oh! [spots the robot as the people flee] No! No! No, you can’t leave me here! I’m famous! Bratt: [laughs] Clive, arm the cannons. [Gum launchers appear on the robot's shoulder pads] Chew on this! [As gum launches from the launchers, they become bubbles, covering the city. People scream and run around in panic. The robot steps over a woman, who screams] Edith: Hey, mullet-head, let us out! Bratt: Oh, don't worry, girls, I've prepared a front row seat for you. [flips a switch, and a panel opens on the robot's chest. The girls scream as a platform slides them and Lucky onto the robot's hand. The robot drops the girls and Lucky on the ledge of a tall building. Agnes screams as she hangs on for dear life] Margo: Agnes! [Margo and Edith help her up] Bratt: Once again, I win, and Gru loses! Enjoy the show, girls! [As the robot walks off, the girls' gape at the gum. The rocket jet arrives] Gru: What in the heck? Lucy: Oh! I hope the girls are okay! Dru: Bratt! Bratt at 9 o'clock! No, 3 o'clock! He's on the left! [The robot is nearby] Dru: [gasps] No, I've seen this episode! He's gonna bubblegum the whole city and send it up into space! Lucy: [gasps] Hurry! [Dru yelps]

(Meanwhile, the Bratt robot stomps on the word wood and y and looks down at the destruction below)

Bratt: (happily yells) oh this is it! This is it! Lights, camera, LASER!

(The laser blasts straight through in a circle around the street people panic and run for their lives, as one man takes a selfie on his phone we then cut back to the girls and Lucky)Agnes: AAAAAAAAAHHHH!!!!!

[After Dru disabled the robot, Gru, regaining consciousness, gapes] Gru: DRU!!! [Gru runs over to the wreckage] Gru: Hold on! I'm coming! [Gru looks up to see Bratt] Bratt: You've ruined everything! And now, it's time to die! Any last words, Gru? Gru: You know what? I got two words for you. "Dance fight"! [Gru starts dancing as "Into the Groove" by Madonna plays] Bratt: Oh, it is on like Donkey Kong! I'm gonna enjoy this! [Bratt and Gru start to dance fight]

Bratt: Game over! [laughs evilly as he tries to reach for his keytar, but realizes that it's gone] Gru: [holding Bratt's keytar] Is this what you're looking for? Bratt: No! [Gru blasts energy at him by playing Dire Straits ' Money for Nothing. The blast blows off Bratt's clothes, and he tumbles backwards. Dangling upside down from a bubble of gum, he floats away] No! [Gru drops the keytar, then walks off] Bratt: [last words] Curse you, Gru! [Due to him being upside down, he bumps his head into an Onions billboard as Anti-Villain League helicopters fly over to him] D'oh! Curse you!

[After Agnes called Lucy "mom"] Lucy: I'm a mom. I'm a mom! [Lucy gets excited as she runs off]

Cast [edit]

Steve Carell — Felonious Gru, Dru Gru

Kristen Wiig — Lucy Wilde, Bratt’s "Wilde" Disguise

Trey Parker — Balthazar Bratt

Miranda Cosgrove — Margo Gru

Dana Gaier — Edith Gru

Nev Scharrel — Agnes Gru Elsie Fisher (previously)



Pierre Coffin — Minions

Steve Coogan — Silas, Fritz

Julie Andrews — Marlena Gru

Jenny Slate — Valerie da Vinci

Andy Nyman — Clive the Robot

Frank Welker — Kyle and Lucky

