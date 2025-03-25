Dhoom 3 | Rotten Tomatoes (2025)

67% Tomatometer 21 Reviews 49% Popcornmeter 5,000+ Ratings

Police inspector Jai Dixit and his sidekick fight crime.

Dhoom 3

Dhoom 3 | Rotten Tomatoes (1) Anil Sinanan Time Out Depending on your cinematic sensibilities, this energetic, exhausting film can be regarded as festive fun or a tikka turkey. Rated: 3/5 Oct 23, 2017 Full Review Dhoom 3 | Rotten Tomatoes (2) Anupama Chopra Hindustan Times So does Dhoom:3 deliver? Yes and no. Rated: 3/5 Apr 8, 2015 Full Review Dhoom 3 | Rotten Tomatoes (3) Namrata Joshi Outlook This then is the way Bollywood ends 2013, not with a bang but with a whimper. Rated: 2/4 Apr 8, 2015 Full Review Dhoom 3 | Rotten Tomatoes (4) Anna M.M. Vetticad annavetticadgoes2themovies Dhoom 1 & 2 delivered on the promise of unrelenting entertainment. In Dhoom 3, it’s clear that the franchise is wearing thin. Rated: 2/5 Jan 15, 2023 Full Review Dhoom 3 | Rotten Tomatoes (5) Sujay Kumar The Daily Beast India has made intelligent movies for decades. Dhoom 3 is not one of them. Oct 20, 2017 Full Review Dhoom 3 | Rotten Tomatoes (6) John Fink The Film Stage Dhoom 3 represents the very best of Bollywood, throwing multiple elements into a blender and creating a rather sublime and entertaining experience. Rated: B+ Jun 21, 2016 Full Review Read all reviews

Audience Member watch full amazing movie online on https://glamcinema.com/ Rated 4/5 Stars • Rated 4 out of 5 stars 09/25/24 Full Review Priyank M Best ActingBest StoryBest BfxBest Negative Role Rated 4/5 Stars • Rated 4 out of 5 stars 10/20/23 Full Review Sarthak B the prestige but make everything great about that masterpiece worse. Rated 1.5/5 Stars • Rated 1.5 out of 5 stars 03/15/23 Full Review Audience Member Not as good as the 2nd part, but a good performance by Aamir Khan and support by Katrina Kaif makes this a decent one time watch. Rated 2.5/5 Stars • Rated 2.5 out of 5 stars 02/05/23 Full Review Audience Member Concentrated on the thrilling nature. Lacks a perfect script. Rated 3/5 Stars • Rated 3 out of 5 stars 01/25/23 Full Review Audience Member Probably one of the most visually pleasing movies in Bollywood, which is certainly due to the rather high budget. The story idea itself does have potential but isn't always executed well and therefore seems rather illogical in places. The action sequences are pretty far from anything that could happen in reality, but what else do you expect from a Bollywood Action movie? The action was still rather fun to watch. The one thing that saved the movie for me - despite the plot problems - was Aamir Khan (who was the reason why I warched it in the first place). He is doing an amazing job in this movie and has some really great scenes. (His tap dancing sequence and the circus sequence, where he swirls up in the air on a trapez hoop (no stunt double there) alone make the movie worth watching). Yes the movie does have problems, so don't raise your expectations too high, but it is definitely watchable and a must-see for any Aamir Khan fan. Rated 3.5/5 Stars • Rated 3.5 out of 5 stars 02/15/23 Full Review Read all reviews

Dhoom 3

Vijay Krishna Acharya Director Aamir Khan Sahir Khan Abhishek Bachchan A.C.P. Jai Dixit Uday Chopra Ali Akbar Fateh Khan Katrina Kaif Aaliya Khan Jackie Shroff Iqbal Haroon Khan

Director
Vijay Krishna Acharya

Producer
Aditya Chopra

Screenwriter
Vijay Krishna Acharya, Vijay Krishna Acharya, Aditya Chopra

Distributor
Yash Raj Films

Production Co
Yash Raj Films Pvt. Ltd., Curbside Films, CounterPunch Studios

Genre
Action, Mystery & Thriller

Original Language
Hindi

Release Date (Theaters)
Dec 20, 2013, Limited

Release Date (Streaming)
Nov 18, 2016

Box Office (Gross USA)
$8.0M

Runtime
2h 52m
