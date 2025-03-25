Dhoom Dhaam Movie Review: DHOOM DHAAM is a crazy ride that works due to the hilarious moments (2025)

Dhoom Dhaam Review {3.5/5} & Review Rating

Star Cast: Yami Gautam, Pratik Gandhi

Director: Rishab Seth

Dhoom Dhaam Movie Review Synopsis:

DHOOM DHAAM is the story of a newly married couple’s crazy night. Veer Poddar (Pratik Gandhi) is an Ahmedabad-based vet. His marriage is fixed to Koyal Chadha (Yami Gautam), a Mumbai-based girl. They marry in Mumbai and then check into a five-star hotel on their wedding night. Suddenly, two mysterious men, Harshvardhan Sathe (Eijaz Khan) and Sachin Bhide (Pavitra Sarkar), knock on their door and ask Veer, “Where is Charlie?”. Veer assures them that he doesn’t know anybody named Charlie. They brandish a gun and force him to confess. This is when Koyal attacks Sathe and Bhide and snatches the gun from them. The duo escapes while the goons chase them. Veer gets a series of shocks at this point. He was told that Koyal is a simple and demure girl, and he is shocked to see her badass avatar. Moreover, he has to find out who Charlie is and why these goons want to know about it from him. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Dhoom Dhaam Movie Story Review:

Aarsh Vora and Aditya Dhar's story is fantastic. Aarsh Vora and Aditya Dhar's screenplay does full justice to the plot, and they pepper the film with a lot of entertaining and crazy moments. Aditya Dhar's dialogues (additional dialogues by Rishab Seth) are witty and add to the humour.

Rishab Seth's direction is very engaging. The film’s humour comes not just from the dialogues but also the reactions of the characters and in this regard, Rishab comes out with flying colours. He gets many other aspects right as well – the characters are introduced quickly but neatly, and he packs in a lot in just 108 minutes. In an interesting scene, he establishes Charlie's relevance very early in the film after the drama begins. One fears the plot will now stagnate with nothing much happening other than a cat-and-mouse chase. But the twist in the tale in the pre-climax further enhances interest. The scenes in between which work are Koyal going on an abusive rant, Koyal’s hard-hitting monologue, the chase sequence in the beginning, Veer treating an injured Koyal, etc. Usually, in such films, the climax is haywire but that doesn’t happen here thankfully.

On the flipside, the film is riddled with cinematic liberties and in a few places, it gets too much. Secondly, the strip club scene seems a bit out of place.

Dhoom Dhaam Movie Review Performances:

Yami Gautam delivers an entertaining performance and outshines everyone in the film. Her comic timing is spot-on. She goes over the top, as required, but also knows where to draw a fine line. She proves why she’s one of the finest actors of our times. Pratik Gandhi, as expected, is great and he ensures that his performance is different from that of another comic caper, MADGAON EXPRESS [2024]. He raises laughs with his reactions, and it works big time. Eijaz Khan is too good, and his act gets better as the film progresses. Kavin Dave (Khushwant Kapoor), Anand Potdukhe (Pradeep; who has kept the families hostage), Sanaya Pithawala (Suhana; nerdy friend), Veronika Arora (Peehu; Koyal’s younger sister) and Garima Yagnik (Kanika; Koyal’s best friend) leave a huge mark. Mukul Chadda (Sachin Ribeiro; CID), Mustafa Ahmed (Sunny; stripper), Mushtaq Khan (Watchman) and Veena Mehta (Mushtaq Khan’s wife) also do well in small roles. Pavitra Sarkar, Neelu Kohli (Nandini; Koyal’s mother), Babla Kocchar (Gulshan; Koyal’s father), Dharmesh Vyas (Vedant; Veer’s father) and Nimisha Vakharia (Suhasini; Veer’s mother) don’t get much scope. Prateik Babbar (Arya) is great in a cameo.

Dhoom Dhaam movie music and other technical aspects:

Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes' music doesn’t work as intended, be it 'How Are You', 'Haseeno' or 'Silsila'. But Clinton Cerejo and Bianca Gomes' background score is as per the film’s mood. The BGM played when Yami abuses is hilarious.

Siddharth Bharat Vasani's cinematography is impressive. Monica Balsara's production design is appealing. Mandeep Kaue, Divvya Gambhir and Nidhhi Gambhir's costumes are realistic and yet glamorous. Stefan Richter and Vikram Dahiya's action looks very authentic but is not disturbing. Studios Coolfx's VFX is appropriate. Shivkumar V Panicker's editing is slick.

Dhoom Dhaam Movie Review Conclusion:

On the whole, DHOOM DHAAM is a crazy ride that works due to the hilarious moments, crisp-and-slick narrative and entertaining performances by Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi. Had it been released in cinemas, might have turned out to be a surprise hit.