Diamond Bits Long Rounded Bud (2025)

The Diamond Bits Long Rounded Budis a high-performance tool crafted for precision and durability, ideal for both professional and personal nail care. Its advanced features ensure smooth and efficient operation, even during intensive use.
Features:
- Corrosion Resistance: Ensures long-lasting durability and reliability.
- Increased Strength: Designed to withstand frequent and demanding use.
- Excellent Heat Resistance: Provides safe and efficient operation, even during prolonged sessions.
- Optimized RPM Range: Recommended for 20,000–30,000 RPM for smooth and precise performance.
Specifications:
- Working Part Diameter: Available in 4.0mm and 5.0mm (± 0.2mm).
- Working Part Length: 12mm (± 0.2mm).
- Shank Diameter: 3/32″ (2.34mm ± 0.2mm), compatible with most standard nail drills.
This Diamond Bits Cone offers exceptional performance and durability, making it a reliable and efficient choice for a wide range of nail care applications.
Diamond Bits
Diamond Bits Long Rounded Bud
What tasks is the Diamond Bits Cone suitable for?
It is ideal for precision shaping, smoothing, and refining nail surfaces for professional-quality results.
What is the recommended RPM range?
The bit performs optimally at speeds of 20,000–30,000 RPM.
Is it compatible with standard nail drills?
Yes, the 3/32″ (2.34mm) shank diameter ensures compatibility with most professional nail drills.
Does it heat up during prolonged use?
No, its excellent heat resistance ensures safe and comfortable operation, even during extended sessions.
