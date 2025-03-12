Diamond Bits Long Rounded Bud (2025)

Table of Contents
Precision and Durability with Diamond Bits Cone Corrosion-Resistant and Heat-Resistant for Long-Term Use Why Choose Diamond Bits Cone? Professional-Grade Nail Care Tool for Shaping and Refining Available in 4.0mm and 5.0mm Sizes for Versatility Diamond Drill Bits – Precision Tools for Professional Nail Care

$5.49

Brand: VLADMIVA

806.104.266.524.040

GRIT

GRIT:Fine

Size

Size:4 mm

The Diamond Bits Long Rounded Budis a high-performance tool crafted for precision and durability, ideal for both professional and personal nail care. Its advanced features ensure smooth and efficient operation, even during intensive use.

Features:

  • Corrosion Resistance: Ensures long-lasting durability and reliability.
  • Increased Strength: Designed to withstand frequent and demanding use.
  • Excellent Heat Resistance: Provides safe and efficient operation, even during prolonged sessions.
  • Optimized RPM Range: Recommended for 20,000–30,000 RPM for smooth and precise performance.

Specifications:

  • Working Part Diameter: Available in 4.0mm and 5.0mm (± 0.2mm).
  • Working Part Length: 12mm (± 0.2mm).
  • Shank Diameter: 3/32″ (2.34mm ± 0.2mm), compatible with most standard nail drills.

This Diamond Bits Cone offers exceptional performance and durability, making it a reliable and efficient choice for a wide range of nail care applications.

In stock, ready to ship

Precision and Durability with Diamond Bits Cone

Corrosion-Resistant and Heat-Resistant for Long-Term Use
Why Choose Diamond Bits Cone?

1. Advanced Features for Durability and Performance:
•Corrosion Resistance: Built to last, ensuring reliability over extended use.
•Increased Strength: Designed for frequent, intensive use without compromising performance.
•Heat Resistance: Operates safely and efficiently, even during prolonged sessions.

2. Optimized RPM Range:
Performs best at 20,000–30,000 RPM, delivering smooth, precise, and professional-grade results.

3. Versatile Specifications:
•Working Part Diameter: Available in 4.0mm and 5.0mm to suit various needs.
•Working Part Length: 12mm for controlled and efficient application.
•Shank Diameter: 3/32″ (2.34mm ± 0.2mm), compatible with most standard nail drills.

4. Professional and Personal Use:
Whether for detailed salon work or at-home nail care, the Diamond Bits Cone provides the precision and reliability required for flawless results.

Professional-Grade Nail Care Tool for Shaping and Refining

Available in 4.0mm and 5.0mm Sizes for Versatility
Key Features of Diamond Bits Cone

1. Versatile Applications: Perfect for shaping, smoothing, and refining nails with precision.
2. Durable and Reliable: Corrosion-resistant and built for frequent use.
3. Optimized Performance: Delivers best results at 20,000–30,000 RPM.
4. Universal Compatibility: Fits most professional nail drills with a 3/32″ shank diameter.

Product details
Precision Applications:

Ideal for shaping, smoothing, and refining nails.

Versatile Sizes:

Available in 4.0mm and 5.0mm diameters for various tasks.

Durable Construction:

Corrosion-resistant and heat-resistant for long-lasting use.

Universal Fit:

3/32″ shank diameter compatible with standard nail drills.

Diamond Drill Bits – Precision Tools for Professional Nail Care

Elevate your nail care routine with our Diamond Drill Bits, designed for precision, durability, and efficiency. Perfect for professionals and DIY enthusiasts, these high-performance tools handle demanding tasks with ease while ensuring smooth and safe operation.

The Diamond Bits Cone is engineered for precision and versatility, making it an essential addition to your nail care toolkit. With features like heat resistance, corrosion resistance, and optimized RPM performance, it delivers exceptional results every time.

Diamond Bits Long Rounded Bud
What tasks is the Diamond Bits Cone suitable for?

It is ideal for precision shaping, smoothing, and refining nail surfaces for professional-quality results.

What is the recommended RPM range?

The bit performs optimally at speeds of 20,000–30,000 RPM.

Is it compatible with standard nail drills?

Yes, the 3/32″ (2.34mm) shank diameter ensures compatibility with most professional nail drills.

Does it heat up during prolonged use?

No, its excellent heat resistance ensures safe and comfortable operation, even during extended sessions.

from 23 reviews

Arpineh M.

I

I’m using it’s awesome I’m happy

Diamond Bits Flame Shape Standart

01/16/2025

Lilit S.

Top Coat - White Milky 15 ml

Top Coat - White Milky 15 ml

01/13/2025

John

Works Great!

This set is awesome! It’s easy to use and runs so smoothly. Super happy with how reliable it is. Definitely worth it!

STRONG 210/105L 40K CARBON BRUSH SET(3/32″)

12/22/2024

Liana H.

EXPERT 50 TYPE 3 Cuticle scissors

Professional cuticle scissors EXPERT 50 TYPE 3

09/24/2024

Charise T.

Quality products and tools

Professional Cuticle Nippers SMART 30

09/10/2024

Tatevik K.

Nail brush

Nail Cleaning Brush Set - 12 PCS Pack

08/25/2024

Alona L.

Beautiful hard gel , I like that’s

Hard Gel - Blue Sky | 30 ml

08/10/2024

Anifa A.

Great Product

I highly recommend STRONG carbon brush set for whoever wants a durable and unique set to work with. The results are amazing.

STRONG 210/105L 40K CARBON BRUSH SET(3/32″)

06/24/2024

Yasamin S.

Great customer service.

Nail Files Wooden - 50 PCS, 100/180 Grit

06/07/2024

Naira A.

Ceramic Bit

I am very pleased

Ceramic Bits Cone Small

05/12/2024

Tatevik K.

Slim 2-way Buffer Set – (100/180 Grit) - 50 PCS- Mastery

Nail Buffer Rectangle Large – 100/180 Grit, 50 PCS

05/04/2024

jen R.

Greatest drill ever!

It's very smooth and pretty quiet. Definitely does the work for you. The customer service is excellent. I appreciate the service and how great they attend to their customers. Thank you so much.

BRILLIAN B350/H350 (PINK) 40K SET (3/32″)

04/08/2024

jen R.

It's a great nail drill. It does all the work for you. Definitely well made and sturdy. Great for dry pedicures and dry manicures. I love it ! As a licensed nail technician it's important to me that I have the best equipment to work on my clients. To give them the best service .

BRILLIAN B350/H350(BLUE) 40K SET (3/32″)

04/06/2024

Tatevik K.

Clear Rubber Base 15ml

Rubber Base Diamond Clear 15ml

03/20/2024

Tatevik K.

Pearl Rubber Base 15ml

Rubber Base - Pearl 15ml

03/15/2024

