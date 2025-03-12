Diamond Bits Long Rounded Bud (2025)

Brand: VLADMIVA

The Diamond Bits Long Rounded Budis a high-performance tool crafted for precision and durability, ideal for both professional and personal nail care. Its advanced features ensure smooth and efficient operation, even during intensive use.

Features:

Corrosion Resistance: Ensures long-lasting durability and reliability.

Designed to withstand frequent and demanding use.

Excellent Heat Resistance: Provides safe and efficient operation, even during prolonged sessions.

Optimized RPM Range: Recommended for 20,000–30,000 RPM for smooth and precise performance.

Specifications:

Working Part Diameter: Available in 4.0mm and 5.0mm (± 0.2mm).

12mm (± 0.2mm).

Shank Diameter: 3/32″ (2.34mm ± 0.2mm), compatible with most standard nail drills.

This Diamond Bits Cone offers exceptional performance and durability, making it a reliable and efficient choice for a wide range of nail care applications.