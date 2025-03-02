Diamond Microdermabrasion Machines - Dermabrasion Equipment (2025)

A professional microdermabrasion machine is modern and practical equipment perfect for a salon or beauty room that provides professional facial and body treatment. With the help of the devices, you can get the main functions you need in your salon. This machine is a practical and helpful assistant in your beauty salon or facial room, which is worth your investment, as it is very profitable and effortless to use.

Due to the high efficiency of the professional microdermabrasion machines, the results are visible after the first treatment. Medical-grade Microdermabrasion is also totally safe as it works gently with the skin without any possible damage. It will not only make the skin cleaner, but it will also moisturize it and help in the facial sculpture process.

Microdermabrasion is a procedure that works with different skin types and various skin problems, which enables a salon owner to meet all the primary requirements of the client's skin type. This procedure also provides safe and pleasant sensations and gives clients surprisingly quick and prominent results.

To provide efficient service with a high level of quality, choose the top microdermabrasion machine and be satisfied with your purchase.

What is Microdermabrasion?

It is all there in the name: micro means very small, abrasion is to scrape something away and derma, of course, is the skin. So, simply put, it is a treatment designed to very gently rub the skin clean. With the best microdermabrasion professional equipment, you can effectively remove the top layer of the skin; it is a perfect technique to remove the dead skin cell layer in a very delicate way without damaging the underlying layer of radiant skin.

There are two general methods for Microdermabrasion

Crystal Microdermabrasion and Diamond-Tip Microdermabrasion. A diamond peel microdermabrasion machine is the perfect professional equipment for your spa.

Diamond Microdermabrasion Machines

Diamond head microdermabrasion machine allows making a non-surgical skin treatment, which is totally safe and surprisingly efficient. The device is straightforward to use, which helps to make the procedure pleasant and quick. A diamond tip microdermabrasion machine is designed for easy use and maintenance. It is a product of high quality and surprising effectiveness, which will make your clients satisfied by meeting all their demands and leaving prominently good results.

If you are looking for the perfect equipment for your beauty salon or facial room (small or spacious), a professional diamond microdermabrasion machine is a great option. The affordable price of the diamond head microdermabrasion machine allows salon owners to achieve the ROI after just ten to fifteen sessions. The device will be a surprisingly helpful helper in your salon.

The Benefits of Using the Microdermabrasion Machines?

Skin rejuvenation

Healthy-looking, polished, glowing skin

Fine lines and wrinkles reduction

Proper skin hydration

Reduction of uneven skin tone, skin pigmentation, and age spots

Reduction of overall elimination of acne scars

Effectively cleaned and properly exfoliated skin

Safe and non-abrasive treatment

Activates beauty substances and prescription anti-acne or inflammatory creams and ointments

No time needed for recovery and immediately visible results

Is Diamond Microdermabrasion safe?

With its safe properties, diamond microdermabrasion is appropriate for all skin types. It allows healing further damages, like scars, wrinkles, acne, blackheads, whiteheads, pigmentation, and other skin problems without any possible risk. It also makes the pores smaller, improves the skin tone, and rejuvenates the skin damaged by age. Due to the construction of a professional diamond tip, the microdermabrasion machine is safe and easy to use. The outcome of such treatment is good: skin becomes even, elastic and radiant with the help of small diamonds on the tip of the machine that gently peels the skin, resurfacing it without any possible damage. A diamond peel microdermabrasion machine is safe and doesn't contain any risk.

Effects of diamond microdermabrasion treatment

With age, cell turnover dramatically slows down, and perfect baby-soft skin begins to manifest itself in rather unattractive forms: it flakes, dries out, and wrinkles. Dead skin cells pile up and start to clog the pores that hold oil and bacteria and this, of course, produces pus, pimples, and breakouts. Any makeup added on top of patchy dry skin makes impurities even more visible. Additionally, clogged pores create conditions when it is impossible for any beauty product to penetrate the skin. Therefore you must explain to your clients the benefits one amazing best professional microdermabrasion machine can offer them and how proper regular skin exfoliation and cleansing can change their appearance dramatically.

Why Is Exfoliation The Key To Looking Youthful And Healthy?

Proper skin exfoliation clears out pores

Exfoliation can polish out the scars, age spots, and dark patches

Good exfoliation is the key to better substance absorption: anti-aging products, moisturizers, anti-acne creams, and others

Reduces deep lines and wrinkles, can altogether eliminate the small ones

Pigment remedy

Does Microdermabrasion remove scars?

Microdermabrasion treatment can reduce the appearance of scars that result from acne, surgery, or other types of skin damage. Scars may require multiple treatments for noticeable reduction.

Microdermabrasion is a good treatment option to soften the appearance of acne scars and fine lines. A series of six to eight treatments, two weeks apart, are needed to see a significant difference. For more dramatic results, we would recommend CO2 laser treatment.

Microdermabrasion Recovery Time

Recovery time for Microdermabrasion is approximately ten days. Slight redness can occur, but it will typically go down in a few hours but can last as long as 24 hours. It is recommended that patients keep the skin well hydrated. Patients can experience sensitive skin, mild dryness for some days after treatment.

How many treatments are needed?

Microdermabrasion results are not permanent, so continuous sessions are needed. We recommend six to twelve treatments are for desired skin texture goals.

When Client Should Consider Microdermabrasion

to brighten skin and have a healthy glow

to reduce sun damage, acne scars, or fine lines

if pores are clogged or have blackheads and whiteheads

to maintain healthy, clear skin.

Crystal microdermabrasion is widely used because it was the first non-abrasive exfoliation machine to hit the market. This machine uses the wand that disperses tiny micro-crystals onto the skin's surface and flakes away from the horny layer of the skin. This machine is also equipped with a small vacuum that immediately sucks in all the loosened dead skin cells.

Then there are the top-rated diamond microdermabrasion machines that are constantly compared to a greater as they almost grade away from the horny layer of the skin. The diamond machine will allow you to have more control and be precise and accurate because it is a particle-free treatment.

And then, there are hydrodermabrasion and oxygen peeling machines that use the natural power of water and oxygen to exfoliate the skin effectively. This machine is loved as there are no microcrystals and no complicated abrasive wands, and your clients are left with intensely hydrated, firmer skin.

Crystal Microdermabrasion Machines

Crystal dermabrasion device is a perfect technical addition for salons that offer professional skincare. The stylish, neat, and intelligent machine is worth the investment as it will be an ideal example of quality and professional service. Due to the prices of crystal dermabrasion machines, you will be able to earn your ROI with just ten to fifteen sessions of treatment sessions. The intelligent design of crystal dermabrasion devices makes them very easy and safe to use. It will make procedures accurate and quick. The preciseness of the crystal dermabrasion machines improves the general quality of the treatment sessions.

Crystal Dermabrasion helps to:

Heal different types of scars

Even the skin tone and reduce hyperpigmentation of the skin

Cure wrinkles around the mouth

Heal nose redness

Decrease the pore size

Cure the sun-damaged skin and much more.

Some of the indications to perform dermabrasion are:

Wrinkles and facial lines

Nose redness and swelling

Big pores

Acne Scars

Age Spots

Damaged skin

Facial scars and more

Let's compare a few technologies with Microdermabrasion:

Microdermabrasion vs. RF Lifting

Microdermabrasion fights against acne and stubborn skin cells, which helps repair the overall texture of the skin. RF helps to boost more collagen to restore skin elasticity. Microdermabrasion works with the top layer of the skin, but RF skin tightening works with deeper layers of the skin. Depending on your client's age and needs, you would have to decide which treatment works best.

Microdermabrasion vs. Hydrodermabrasion

Microdermabrasion works with microcrystals to repair fine lines and scars. Hydrodermabrasion is a softer and less invasive procedure, which works with water or serums to bring back the hydration in the skin. They are both excellent treatments to remove dead skin cells, but Microdermabrasion is more effective in correcting specific skin concerns. Depending on your client, we recommend performing Hydrodermabrasion every two to four weeks and a Microdermabrasion every two to six weeks for desired results.

Microdermabrasion vs. Microcurrent

Microcurrent works with muscles to re-educate them and tone the skin. Microdermabrasion works with microcrystals to treat skin impurities. Both technologies work differently yet can achieve beautiful results.

Microdermabrasion vs. LED Therapy

Microdermabrasion works with crystals to treat the top layer of the skin, while LED lights work with deeper layers of the skin. LED Light Therapy uses light in different wavelengths to heal the skin. Both treatments are very different yet work with many various skin impurities. Combining these treatments in one facial session will provide more significant and longer-lasting results.

Who can perform Microdermabrasion/ Crystal dermabrasion treatments?

Many estheticians can perform Microdermabrasion. A specific credential is required to complete the treatment; please check with your state board for more information.

How much does it cost?

Depending on your area, the lowest costs start from $75 and can go up to $250 per treatment.

How to perform Microdermabrasion treatment?

The provider applies the small Microdermabrasion tips on the client's skin while vacuum suction is applied simultaneously - this process starts exfoliating the skin from dead skin cells and treats impurities.

Microdermabrasion Treatment Protocol

Position client semi-reclining Ensure the client's hair is away from the face Cleanse client's skin thoroughly – must use a gel/foaming cleanser Skin must then be dry for the treatment Stretch the skin with thumb and middle finger Hold the handset as if it were a pen, gently move in a sweeping action across the facial area Perform a gentle exfoliation to the entire facial area and neck On completion of gentle exfoliation, you can return to the areas that need further attention, such as acne scarring, pigmentation marks, fine lines, and wrinkles. On completion of treatment, wipe away any residue of dead skin that remains on the skin using damp cold cotton pads Tone using a gentle toner Mask is optional Moisturize the skin Apply SPF 30

How long to wait between treatments?

The time between Microdermabrasion treatments will depend on your client's skin type and tolerance. We recommend every one week or up to eight weeks in between treatments.

Microdermabrasion machine maintenance

It is essential to clean your machine regularly, for hygienic reasons, to keep it in good working

order and guarantee the extent of its useful life.

Disconnect the machine before any cleansing operation.

Diamond tips should be cleaned and sanitized according to your state board regulations and immediately after every use.

Microdermabrasion consumables

Microdermabrasion tips and filters are only needed for this treatment as consumables. When properly taken care of, the tips should last about eight to ten months. New tips cost about $20-$60.

Training

Zemits certified educators have 30+ years of experience.

We genuinely believe in the power of knowledge and study. That is why we offer a personalized online training through a video call or in person.

We aim to help you understand your new equipment and succeed in performing new treatments.

We believe that sharing our deep professional knowledge of the equipment and treatment method is our goal to increase your business and be completely confident in your equipment and the results of the treatments.

According to our customers' testimonials, detailed professional training and excellent customer service were key factors in the successful growth to the next level for their beauty business.

If you are unsure about your purchase or have questions, we suggest you schedule a demo with us to get more insight into our equipment. You can book your free demo here:

https://advance-esthetic.as.me/schedule.php?appointmentType=18164403

Microdermabrasion Consent form

Here you can find the consent form for Microdermabrasion treatment:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rrpWfJM3nHyEIA9P72QOt_fIjZneKVcy/view?usp=sharing

Target Audience

Microdermabrasion is perfect for someone looking to treat their skin from hyperpigmentation, acne scars, dry skin, fine lines, and more. This treatment is ideal for someone dealing with acne as well, as the exfoliation process clears up the clogged pores and betters with acne over time.

Instagram hashtags for marketing

What other treatments can we combine with Microdermabrasion?

Microdermabrasion can be combined with cryo toning, LED therapy, ultrasonic skin scrubber, RF face lifting, and more. Consult your provider to find the perfect combination for your specific skin type.

Why choose professional microdermabrasion equipment?

The machines are of moderate size and will not take much space in your beauty salon

The devices are very safe and easy to work with

Due to reasonable prices and quality of production, professional microdermabrasion equipment will be a very profitable investment for your beauty salon

The results of the procedures will be visible and very pleasing for your clients

The machines are designed both for facial and body treatment

The devices can handle small areas of skin, which allows for high efficiency and preciseness.

We present different types of medical-grade microdermabrasion machines for various kinds of spas, both spacious and smaller, so it will be easy for you to choose the appropriate equipment for your beauty room or salon. Most of them are of small size, which helps you to economize space and get a multifunctional helper at the same time. This type of professional equipment is designed for facial, as well as for body care. It helps make a more comprehensive treatment effect, covering significant parts of the skin, including the problematic areas.

The Service

When shopping for any beauty equipment, you want to address the customer safety concerns and then all of the matters that'll help you grow your business – the quality, exceptional customer service, price to quality ratio, the ROI, delivery, warranty, reviews, and more. Don't leave anything to chance; learn and adequately research the product and the company.

In this category, you can find the best microdermabrasion equipment. We sell the best machines available on the beauty market today. With us, you get quality, and you can be 100% sure of your client's safety.

We are a company with more than a decade of experience, and we do pride ourselves on our professionalism and commitment to the highest level of customer satisfaction.

Conclusion

Our happy clients use Zemits microdermabrasion machines all over the world. Zemits dermabrasion equipment has become more popular each year in the US, Canada, UK, and Australia.

Please check out our best microdermabrasion machines in this section or, better yet, visit our showroom. Our doors are always opened!