Diastole vs. Systole: Know Your Blood Pressure Numbers (2025)

What Do Systolic and Diastolic Blood Pressure Numbers Mean?

When you check your blood pressure, you get two numbers. The first, or top, number, is called systolic blood pressure. The second, or bottom, number is called diastolic blood pressure.

These two numbers show how hard your heart works to pump blood throughout your body and how much pressure it puts on your blood vessels. If one or both numbers consistently stay too high, it's called hypertension. It can damage your organs over time and lead to serious health problems.

The difference between systolic pressure and diastolic pressure is that they reflect two different forces during one heartbeat:

Systolic pressure. This is the force against your arteries as your heart squeezes to pump out blood. It's a snapshot of how hard your heart is pumping at that moment

Diastolic pressure. This is the pressure in your arteries as your heart rests and fills with blood to get ready for the next heartbeat.

A healthy balance between your systolic and diastolic pressure helps ease the strain on your heart.