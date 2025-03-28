Dictionnaire des images du poétique dans l’Antiquité - Bibliographie - [Achard Guy à Katz Joshua T. & Volk Katharina] (2025)

1977

Achard Guy, 1981, Pratique rhétorique et idéologie politique dans les discours «Optimates» de Cicéron, Leyde, Brill.

Achard Guy, 1989, Rhétorique à Hérennius, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Acosta-Hughes Benjamin, 2002, Polyeideia. The Iambi of Callimachus and the Archaic Iambic Tradition, Berkeley, Los Angeles & Londres, UCP.

Acosta-Hughes Benjamin, 2010, Arion’s Lyre: Archaic Lyric into Hellenistic Poetry, Princeton & Oxford, PUP.

Acosta-Hughes Benjamin, 2012, «A Gift of Callimachus», SIFC, vol.10, no1, p.24-39.

Acosta-Hughes Benjamin, 2016, «A Little-Studied Dialogue: Responses to Plato in Callimachean Epigram», in: Rengakos Antonios & Sistakou Evina (éd.), Dialect, Diction, and Style in Greek Literary and Inscribed Epigram, Berlin & Boston, de Gruyter, p.237-251.

Acosta-Hughes Benjamin & Barbantani Silvia, 2007, «Inscribing Lyric», in: Bing Peter & Bruss Jon Steffen (éd.), Brill’s Companion to Hellenistic Epigram. Down to Philip, Leyde & Boston, Brill, p.429-458.

Acosta-Hughes Benjamin & Cusset Christophe, 2013, «Callimaque face auxHymnes homériques», in: Bouchon Richard, Brillet-Dubois Pascale & Le Meur-Weissman Nadine (éd.), Hymnes de la Grèce antique: approches littéraires et historiques. Actes du colloque international de Lyon, 19-21juin 2008, Lyon, MOM, p.123-133.

Acosta-Hughes Benjamin & Stephens Susan A., 2001, «Aetia Fr. 1.5: I Told My Story like a Child», ZPE, vol.136, p.214-216.

Acosta-Hughes Benjamin & Stephens Susan A., 2002, «Rereading Callimachus Aetia Fragment1», CPh, vol.97, p.238-255.

Acosta-Hughes Benjamin & Stephens Susan A., 2012, Callimachus in Context. From Plato to the Augustan poets, Cambridge, New York & Melbourne, CUP.

Adam Sheila, 1966, The Technique of Greek Sculpture in the Archaic and Classical Periods, Supplementary Volume / British School at Athens, no3, Londres, Thames & Hudson.

Adams James N., 1982, The Latin Sexual Vocabulary, Londres, Duckworth.

Adams James N., 2007, The regional Diversification of Latin (200 BC-AD 600), Cambridge, CUP.

Adinolfi Gaspare, Senatore Felice & Pepe Carlo, L’incanto delle Sirene, Naples, Giannini Editore, 2014.

Adolf Helen, 1950, «The Ass and the Harp», Speculum, vol.25, p.49-57.

Adorjani Zsolt, 2014, Pindars sechste olympische Siegesode, Leyde & Boston, Brill.

Aerts Willem J., 1991, «A Tragedy in Fragments: the Cat-and-Mouse War», in: Hofmann Heinz & Harder Annette M. (éd.), Fragmenta dramatica. Beiträge zur Interpretation der griechischen Tragikerfragmente und ihrer Wirkungsgeschichte, Göttingen, Vandenhoeck & Ruprecht, p.203-218.

Agosti Gianfranco, 2004, «Immagini e poesia nella tarda antichità. Per uno studio dell’estetica visuale della poesia greca fra iii e iv sec. d. C.», Incontri triestini di filologia classica, vol.4, p.351-374.

Agosti Gianfranco, 2006, «La voce dei libri. Dimensioni performative dell’epica greca tardoantica», in: Amato Eugenio, Roduit Alexandre & Steinrück Martin (éd.), Approches de la Troisième Sophistique. Hommages à J.Schamp, Bruxelles, Latomus, p.33-60.

Ahern-Knudsen Rachel, 2014, Homeric Speech and the Origins of Rhetoric, Baltimore, JHUP.

Ahl Frederick M., 1976, Lucan. An Introduction, Ithaca & Londres, Cornell University Press.

Ahl Frederick M., 1982, «Amber, Avallon, and Apollo’s singing swan», AJPh, vol.103, p.373-411.

Ahl Frederick M., 1984, «The Rider and the Horse: Politics and Power in Roman Poetry from Horace to Statius», ANRW, vol.II, 32, 1, p.40-125.

Ahl Frederick, 1985, Metaformations. Soundplay and Wordplay in Ovid and Other Classical Poets, Ithaca (NY), Cornell University Press.

Aicher Peter, 1989, «Ennius’ Dream of Homer», AJPh, vol.110, no2, p.227-232.

Alberti Maria Emanuela, [2016] 2019, «I sistemi di misura micenei», in: Del Freo Maurizio & Perna Massimo (éd.), Manuale di epigrafia micenea. Introduzione allo studio dei testi in lineare B, vol.2, Padoue, libreriauniversitaria.it edizioni, p.691-724.

Albis Robert, 1996, Poet and Audience in the Argonautica of Apollonius, Lanham (MD), Rowman.

Albrecht Michael von, 1979, «L’épisode d’Arachné dans les Métamorphoses d’Ovide», REL, vol.57, p.266-277.

Allan Arlene, 2018, Hermes, Londres & New York, Routledge.

Allen Thomas William, 1907, «The Homeridae», CQ, vol.1, no2-3, p.135-143.

Aloni Antonio, 2017, «Hesiod Between Performance and Written Record», in: Tsagalis Christos (éd.), Poetry in fragments. Studies on the Hesiodic Corpus and its Afterlife, Berlin & Boston, de Gruyter, p.3-28.

Alonso Fernández Zoa, 2015, «Docta Saltatrix: Body Knowledge, Culture, and Corporeal Discourse in Female Roman Dance», Phoenix, vol.69, p.304-333.

Alpers Klaus, 2001, «Der Garten des Philetas. Longos und Lukian», ZPE, vol.136, p. 43-48.

Alpers Paul, 1996, What Is Pastoral?, Chicago, University of Chicago Press.

Amandry Pierre, 1950, La mantique apollinienne à Delphes. Essai sur le fonctionnement de l’Oracle, Paris, De Boccard.

Amat Jacqueline, 1991, Calpurnius Siculus, Bucoliques. Pseudo-Calpurnius, Éloge de Pison, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Ambühl Annemarie, 1995, «Callimachus and the Arcadian Asses. The Aitia Prologue and a Lemma in the London Scholion», ZPE, vol.105, p.209-213.

Ambühl Annemarie, 2004, «Entertaining Theseus and Heracles: The Hecale and the Victoria Berenices as a Diptych», in: Harder Annette, Regtuit Remco F. & Wakker Gerry C. (éd.), Callimachus II, Louvain, Peeters, p.23-47.

Ambühl Annemarie, 2005, Kinder und junge Helden. Innovative Aspekte des Umgangs mit der literarischen Tradition bei Kallimachos, Louvain, Peeters.

Ambühl Annemarie, 2007, «Children as Poets – Poets as Children? Romantic Constructions of Childhood and Hellenistic Poetry», in: Cohen Ada & Rutter Jeremy B. (éd.), Constructions of Childhood in Ancient Greece and Italy, Princeton, ASCSA, p.373-383.

Ambühl Annemarie, 2015, Krieg und Bürgerkrieg bei Lucan und in der griechischen Literatur. Studien zur Rezeption der attischen Tragödie und der hellenistischen Dichtung im Bellum civile, Berlin, de Gruyter.

Ambühl Annemarie, 2018, «Moving to Rome: Antipater of Sidon, Archias of Antiocheia, Philodemus, and Others», in: Henriksén Christer (éd.), A Companion to Ancient Epigram, Malden (MA), Oxford & Chichester, Wiley-Blackwell, p.407-421.

Ambühl Annemarie, 2019, «Venturi me teque legent (Lucan, Bellum civile 9.985): Self-fulfilling prophecies in der lateinischen Dichtung als Reflexionsfiguren einer Rezeptionsästhetik», in: Gerok-Reiter Annette, Wolkenhauer Anja, Robert Jörg & Gropper Stefanie (éd.), Ästhetische Reflexionsfiguren in der Vormoderne, Heidelberg, Winter, p.133-157.

Ambühl Annemarie, 2021, «Childhood and Youth in Theocritus», in: Kyriakou Poulheria, Sistakou Evina & Rengakos Antonios (éd.), Brill’s companion to Theocritus, Leyde, Brill, p.494-516.

Ambühl Annemarie, 2022, «Enfant, Enfance», in: Urlacher-Becht Céline (éd.), Dictionnaire de l’épigramme littéraire dans l’Antiquité grecque et romaine, vol.1: A-H, Turnhout, Brepols, p.516-519.

Amiech Christine, 2004, Les Phéniciennes d’Euripide, Paris, L’Harmattan.

Amiech Christine, 2015, «Deux chants aériens chez Euripide: l’un plus nostalgique (Iphigénie en Tauride, v. 1089-1151), l’autre plus allègre (Hélène, v.1451-1511)», in: Assaël Jacqueline (éd.), Euripide et l’imagination aérienne, Paris, L’Harmattan.

Amigues Suzanne, 2002, «La prairie d’asphodèle de l’Odyssée et de l’Hymne Homérique à Hermès», RPh, vol.76, no1, p.7-14.

Ampolo Carmine (éd.), 2009, Immagine e immagini della Sicilia e di altre isole del Mediterraneo antico, Pise, Ed. della Normale.

Anderson Graham, 1976a, Lucian. Theme and Variation in the Second Sophistic, Leyde, Brill.

Anderson Graham, 1976b, «Some Alleged Relationships in Lucian’s Opuscula», AJPh, vol.97, no3, p.262-275.

Anderson Graham, 1989, «The pepaideumenos in Action: Sophists and their Outlook in the Early Empire», ANRW, vol.II, 33, 1, p.79-208.

Anderson Graham, 1994, Sage, Saint and Sophist. Holy Men and their Associates in the Early Roman Empire, Londres & New York, Routledge.

Anderson Robert D., Parsons, Peter J. & Nisbet, Robin G. M., 1979, «Elegiacs by Gallus from Qasr Ibrim», JRS, vol.69, p.125-155.

Anderson Ronald Dean, 2000, Glossary of Greek rhetorical terms connected to methods of argumentation, figures and tropes from Anaximenes to Quintilian, Louvain, Peeters.

Anderson William Scovil, 1963, «Multiple Change in the Metamorphoses», TAPhA, vol.94, p.1-27.

Anderson William Scovil, 1966, «Persius and the rejection of society», Wissenschaftliche Zeitschrift der Universität Rostock, vol.15, 409-416.

Anderson William S., 1997, Ovid’s Metamorphoses, Books 1-5, Norman (OK), University of Oklahoma Press.

Andrade Nathanael & Rush Emily, 2016, «An Imitation Game: Rhetorical Play in Lucian’s Images, Images Defended, and the Mistaken Critic», ICS, vol.41, no1, p.229-258.

André Jacques, 1967, Les noms d’oiseaux en latin, Paris, Klincksieck.

André Jacques, 1968, Ovide. Tristes, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

André Jacques, 1977, Ovide. Pontiques, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

André Jacques, [1961] 1981, L’Alimentation et la cuisine à Rome, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

André Jacques, 1985, Les noms des plantes dans la Rome antique, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

André Jean-Marie, 1967, Mécène. Essai de biographie spirituelle, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

André Laury-Nuria, 2014, «Les Sirènes d’Apollonios de Rhodes: du désenchantement homérique au sortilège paysager», in: Vial Hélène (éd.), Les Sirènes ou le savoir périlleux. D’Homère au xxiesiècle, Rennes, PUR, p.97-113.

Andrisano, Angela M., 2010, «Il coro delle rane (Aristoph. Ran. 209-268): non solo musica!», in: Petrone Gianna & Bianco Maurizio Massimo (éd.), Comicum Choragium. Effetti di scena nella commedia antica, Palerme, Flaccovio, p.9-31.

Andronikos Manolis, 1994, Vergina II: The “Tomb of Persephone”, Athènes, Archaeological Society at Athens.

Andurand Anthony & Bonnet Corinne, 2018, «le “divin” Platon à la table des Grecs et des Romains: dynamiques et enjeux de la fabrique d’une mémoire savante dans l’Empire gréco-romain», in: Chapot Frédéric, 1981Goeken Johann & Pfaff-Reydellet Maud (éd.), Figures mythiques et discours religieux dans l’Empire gréco-romain, Turnhout, Brepols, p. 17-31.

Angelini Anna, 2014, «Les sirènes du Physiologos et le savoir hérétique: les périls de l’hybridité entre Antiquité et Moyen Âge», in: Vial Hélène (éd.), Les Sirènes ou le savoir périlleux. D’Homère au xxiesiècle, Rennes, PUR, p.179-192.

Angiò Francesca, 2001, «Posidippo di Pella, P.Mil.Vogl. VIII, 309, col. X, l.38 – col. XI, ll. 1-5 e Plinio il Vecchio (Nat. Hist. XXXIV, 83)», APapyrol, vol.13, p.91-101.

Angiò Francesca, 2010, «L’epigramma di Gaudenzio (SGO 22/33/02 = GVI 1974)», ZPE, vol.173, p.27-31.

Araújo de Freitas Gustavo, 2019, «A ‘evidência’ (enárgeia) na Ilíada segundo os escólios exegéticos (bT) em paralelo com as lições dos retores do período helenístico e imperial», Classica, vol.32, no1, p.195-215.

Arbo Agnès & Alessandro, 2008, «In una perfecta musica scientia: le rossignol de Pline l’Ancien», in: Brunet Claude (éd.), Des formes et des mots chez les Anciens. Mélanges offerts à Danièle Conso, Besançon, Presses Universitaires de Franche-Comté, p.255-273.

Arbo Desiree & Laird Andrew, 2015, «Columbus, the Lily of Quito, and the Black Legend: The Context of José Manuel Peramás’ Epic on the Discovery of the New World: De Invento Novo Orbe Inductoque Illuc Christi Sacrificio (1777)», Dieciocho, vol.38, no1, p.7-32.

Arcellaschi André, 2007, «Parole et musique», in: Ledentu Marie (éd.), Parole, «media», pouvoir dans l’Occident romain. Hommages offerts au professeur Guy Achard, Lyon & Paris, CEROR, diff. De Boccard, p.39-52.

Ardizzoni Anthos, 1953, Ποίημα. Ricerche sulla teoria del linguaggio poetico nell’antichità, Bari, Adriatica Editrice.

Argentieri Lorenzo, 2003, Gli epigrammi degli Antipatri, Bari, Levante.

Armisen-Marchetti Mireille, 1989, Sapientiae facies. Étude sur les images de Sénèque, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Armisen-Marchetti Mireille, 1994, «Le miel de Lucrèce: poétique, rhétorique et psychologie de la persuasion dans le De rerum Natura», VL, vol.134, p.9-17.

Armisen-Marchetti Mireille, 2002, «La Poetica tuba: sens et devenir d’une image dans la littérature latine», Pallas, vol.59, p.271-280.

Armstrong David, 1995a, «Philodemus, On Poems Book 5, translated from the edition of Cecilia Mangoni, Naples, Bibliopolis, 1993», in: Obbink Dirk (éd.), Philodemus and Poetry. Poetic Theory and Practice in Lucretius, Philodemus and Horace, Oxford & New York, OUP, Appendix 1, p.255-269.

Armstrong David, 1995b, «The impossibility of metathesis: Philodemus and Lucretius on form and content in poetry», in: Obbink Dirk (éd.), Philodemus and Poetry. Poetic Theory and Practice in Lucretius, Philodemus and Horace, Oxford & New York, OUP, p.210-232.

Armstrong David, 2004, «All Things to all Men: Philodemus’ Model of Therapy and the audience of De morte», in: Fitzgerald John Thomas, 1982Obbink Dirk & Holland Glenn S. (éd.), Philodemus and the New Testament World, Leyde, Brill, p.15-54.

Armstrong Rebecca, 2004,«Retiring Apollo: Ovid on the politics and poetics of self-sufficiency», CQ, vol.54, no2, p.528-550.

Armstrong Rebecca, 2006, Cretan Women. Pasiphae, Ariadne, and Phaedra in Latin Poetry, Oxford, OUP.

Arnott W.Geoffrey, 2007, Birds in the Ancient World from A to Z, Londres & New York, Routledge.

Arnould Dominique, 1990, Le rire et les larmes dans la littérature grecque d’Homère à Platon, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Arrighetti Graziano, 1996, «Hésiode et les Muses: le don de la vérité et la conquête de la parole», in: Blaise Fabienne, Judet de La Combe Pierre & Rousseau Philippe (éd.), Le métierdu mythe. Lectures d’Hésiode, Villeneuve d’Ascq, Presses Universitaires du Septentrion, p.53-70.

Arthur Marilyn, 1980, «The Tortoise and the Mirror: Erinna PSI 1090», CW, vol.74, p.53-65.

Asmis Elisabeth, 1984, Epicurus’ Scientific Method, Ithaca, Cornell University Press.

Asmis Elizabeth, 1986, «Psychagogia in Plato’s Phaedrus», ICS, vol.11, no1/2, p.153-172.

Asmis Elizabeth, 1984, Epicurus’ Scientific Method, Ithaca (N. Y.), Cornell University Press.

Asmis Elizabeth, 1995, «Philodemus on Censorship, Moral Utility, and Formalism in Poetry», in: Obbink Dirk (éd.), Philodemus and Poetry. Poetic Theory and Practice in Lucretius, Philodemus, and Horace, Oxford & New York, OUP, p.148-177.

Asper Markus, 1997, Onomata allotria: zur Genese, Struktur und Funktion poetologischer Metaphern bei Kallimachos, Stuttgart, Franz Steiner.

Asper Markus, 2008, «Apollonius on Poetry», in: Papanghelis Theodore D. & Rengakos Antonios (éd.), Brill’s Companion to Apollonius Rhodius. Second, Revised Edition, Leyde, Brill, p.167-197.

Assaël Jacqueline, 2002, «Tisser un chant, d’Homère à Euripide», Gaia, vol.6, p.145-168.

Assaël Jacqueline, 2003, «Sirènes, cigales et muses. Degrés de l’initiation poétique dans les représentations mystériques des Grecs», RHR, vol.220, no4, p.131-151.

Assaël Jacqueline, 2006, Pour une poétique de l’inspiration, d’Homère à Euripide, Louvain, Namur, Paris & Dudley, Peeters-Société des études classiques.

Assaël Jacqueline, 2014, «Les mystères de l’onomastique dans l’Hélène d’Euripide», Synthesis, vol.21 (en ligne).

Assaël Jacqueline (éd.), 2015, Euripide et l’imagination aérienne, Paris & Nice, L’Harmattan & Université Nice Sophia Antipolis.

Assfahl Gerhard, 1932, Vergleich und Metapher bei Quintilian, Stuttgart, Kohlhammer.

Aston Emma, 2011, Mixanthropoi. Animal-Human Hybrid Deities in Greek Religion, Liège, CIERGA.

Athanassaki Lucia, 2016, «Political and Dramatic Perspectives on Archaic Sculptures: Bacchylides’ Fourth Dithyramb (Ode18) and the Treasury of the Athenians in Delphi», in: Cazzato Vanessa & Lardinois André (éd.), The Look of Lyric. Greek Song and the Visual, Leyde, Brill, p.16-49.

Atherton Catherine (éd), 2002, Monsters and Monstrosity in Greek and Roman Culture, Bari, Levante.

Atkins John W.H., [1934] 1952, Literary Criticism in Antiquity: A Sketch of its Development, Cambridge, CUP.

Aubert Sophie, 2010, «La polémique cicéronienne contre Atticistes et Stoïciens autour de la santé du style», in: Chiron Pierre & Lévy Carlos (éd.), Les noms du style dans l’Antiquité gréco-latine, Louvain, Paris & Walpole (Ma), Peeters, p.87-111.

Aubriot-Sévin Danièle, 1999, «Imago Iliadis. Le Bouclier d’Achille et la poésie de l’Iliade», Kernos, vol.12, p.9-56 [en ligne].

Auger Danièle, 1987, «De l’artisan à l’athlète: les métaphores de la création poétique dans l’épinicie et chez Pindare», in: Hoffmann Philippe, Lallot Jean & Le Boulluec Alain (éd.), Le texte et ses représentations. Études de littérature ancienne 3, Paris, PENS, p.39-56.

Aujac Germaine & Lebel Maurice, 1978-1992, Denys d’Halicarnasse. Opuscules rhétoriques, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Austin Colin & Olson Douglas, 2004, Aristophanes. Thesmophoriazusae, Oxford, OUP.

Austin Norman, 1975, Archery at the dark of the moon, Berkeley, UCP.

Austin Norman, 1994, Helen of Troy and her shameless phantom, Ithaca (NY), Cornell University Press.

Avezzù Guido (éd.), 1982, Alcidamante. Orazioni e frammenti, Rome, «L’Erma» di Bretschneider.

Avocat Éric, 2019, «Ce que vaut la parole. La rhétorique et ses métaphores monétaires», in: Bonnier Xavier & Ferry Ariane (éd.), Le Retour du comparant. La métaphore à l’épreuve du temps littéraire, Paris, Classiques Garnier, p.237-254.

Azoulay Vincent, 2004, Xénophon et les Grâces du pouvoir. De la charis au charisme, Paris, Éditions de la Sorbonne.

Azoulay Vincent, [2010] 2016, Périclès. La démocratie athénienne à l’épreuve du grand homme, Paris, Armand Colin.

Bachmann Cordula, 2015, Wenn man die Welt als Gemälde betrachtet. Studien zu den Eikones Philostrats des Älteren, Heidelberg, Verlag Antike.

Bachtin Michail, 1968, Dostoevskij. Poetica e stilistica, tr. it., Turin, Einaudi.

Bader Françoise, 1989, La Langue des dieux ou l’hermétisme des poètes indo-européens, Pise, Giardini.

Bader Françoise, 1990, «Le liage, la peausserie et les poètes-chanteurs Homère et Hésiode: la racine *seh2- “lier”», BSL, vol.85, p.1-59.

Bader Françoise, 1994, «Les Sirènes et la poésie», in: Conso Danièle, Fick Nicole & Poulle Bruno (éd.), Mélanges François Kerlouégan, Besançon, Annales de l’Université de Besançon, diff. Les Belles Lettres, p.17-42.

Bady Guillaume, 2016, «Le théologien poète», in: Junod Éric et Le Boulluec Alain (éd.), Anthologie des théologiens de l’Antiquité, Paris, Cerf, p.237-240.

Bär Silvio, 2007, «Quintus Smyrnaeus und die Tradition des epischen Musenanrufs», in: Baumbach Manuel & Bär Silvio (éd.), Quintus Smyrnaeus. Transforming Homer in Second Sophistic Epic, Berlin, de Gruyter, p.29-64.

Bär Silvio, 2013, «Odysseus’ Letter to Kalypso in Lucian’s Verae Historiae», in: Hodkinson Owen, Rosenmeyer Patricia & Bracke Evelien (éd.): Epistolary Narratives in Ancient Greek Literature, Leyde, Brill, p.221-236.

Bär Silvio, 2016, «“Come, Second Best of Painters!”: Irony, Ambiguity, and Voices in Carmina Anacreontea 16 and 17», Phoenix, vol.70, no1-2, p.23-39.

Baglioni Igor, 2013, «Note alla terminologia e al concetto di “monstruoso” nell’antica Grecia», in: Baglioni Igor (éd.), Monstra. Costruzione e Percezione delle Entità Ibride e Mostruose nel Mediterraneo Antico, vol.2: L’Antichità Classica, Rome, Quasar, p.15-32.

Bagordo Andreas, 2016, Aristophanes fr. 590-674, Heidelberg, Verlag Antike.

Bagordo Andreas, 2018a, «Κομψευριπικῶς. Tracce di Euripide socratico-sofistico nella commedia attica», in: Bigliazzi Silvia, Lupi Francesco & Ugolini Gherardo (éd.), Συναγωνίζεσθαι. Studies in Honour of Guido Avezzù, Vérone, Skenè, p.457-490.

Bagordo Andreas, 2018b, Aristophanes fr. 821-976. Incertarum fabularum fragmenta, fragmenta dubia, Göttingen, Vandenhoeck & Ruprecht.

Baier Thomas, 2004, «Ekphraseis und Phantasiai bei Valerius Flaccus: Die Werbung der Argonauten und der Bau der Argo (Arg. 1,100-155)», in: Spaltenstein François (éd.), Untersuchungen zu den Argonautica des Valerius Flaccus. Ratis omnia uincet III, Munich, Beck, p.11-23.

Bailey Cyril, 1947, Titi Lucreti Cari De rerum natura libri sex, 3vol., Oxford, Clarendon Press, 1947.

Bajoni Maria Grazia, 2000, «Una nota a Phaedr. 3, 13», ACD, vol.26, p.93-98.

Baker Ashli J.E., 2016, «The Spell of Achilles Tatius: Magic and Metafiction in Leucippe and Clitophon», AN, vol.13, p.103-137.

Bakker Egbert J., 2017, «Trust and Fame: The Seal of Theognis», in: Bakker Egbert J. (éd.), Authorship and Greek Song. Authority, Authenticity and Performance, Leyde, Brill, p.99-121.

Bakker Egbert J. & Kahane Ahuvia (éd.), 1997, Written Voices, Spoken Signs. Tradition, Performance, and the Epic Text, Cambridge (MA), HUP.

Bakola Emmanuela, 2008, «The drunk, the reformer and the teacher: agonistic poetics and the construction of persona in the comic poets of the fifth century», CCJ, vol.54, p.1-29.

Bakola Emmanuela, 2010, Cratinus and the Art of Comedy, Oxford, OUP.

Ballabriga Alain, 1996, «Le deutéro-Hésiode et la consécration de l’hésiodisme», in: Blaise Fabienne, Judet de la Combe Pierre & Rousseau Philippe (éd.), Le métier du mythe. Lectures d’Hésiode, Villeneuve d’Ascq, Presses Universitaires du septentrion, p.71-82.

Ballabriga Alain, 1998, Les fictions d’Homère. L’invention mythologique et cosmographique dans l’Odyssée, Paris, PUF.

Ballestra-Puech Sylvie 2006, Métamorphoses d’Arachné. L’artiste en araignée dans la littérature occidentale, Genève, Droz.

Balme Maurice, 2001, Menander. The Plays and Fragments, Oxford, OUP.

Bannert Herbert, 2008, «Proteus und die Musen. Nonnos von Panopolis, Dionysiaka 1,1-45: ein Prooemium der besonderen Art», WHB, vol.50, p.46-70.

Bannert Herbert & Kröll Nicole, 2016, «Nonnus and the Homeric Poems», in: Accorinti Domenico (éd.), Brill’s Companion to Nonnus, Leyde, Brill.

Banta David, 1998, Literary Apology and Literary Genre in Martial, Thèse, Duke University.

Barabino Alphonso, 1993, «Immagini e metafore di animali nella scrittura giambica oraziana (Hor. Epod. 6, 8 e 12)», InvLuc, vol.15-16, p.9-29.

Baratin Marc, Moussy Claude & Centre Alfred Ernout de recherches sur la langue latine (éd.), 1999, Conceptions latines du sens et de la signification. Colloque du Centre Alfred Ernout, Université de Paris IV, 4, 5 et 6juin 1996, Paris, Presses de l’Université de Paris-Sorbonne.

Barbantani Silvia, 1993, «I poeti lirici del canone alessandrino nell’epigrammistica», Aevum(ant), vol.6, p.5-97.

Barbantani Silvia, 2009, «Lyric in the Hellenistic Period and Beyond», in: Budelmann Felix (éd.), The Cambridge Companion to Greek Lyric, Cambridge, CUP, p.297-318.

Barbantani Silvia, 2010, Three Burials (Ibycus, Stesichorus, Simonides). Facts and Fiction about Lyric Poets in Magna Graecia in the Epigrams of the Greek Anthology, Alexandrie (Italie), Edizioni dell’Orso.

Barbara Sébastien, 2008, «Science, mythe et poésie dans le ‘Catalogue des serpents’ de Lucain (Phars. IX, 700-733)», Pallas, vol.78, p.257-277.

Barbaud Thierry, 2005, «La mémoire des poètes: souvenirs catulliens chez Virgile et Ovide», REL, vol.83, p.92-104.

Barber Elizabeth J.W., 1991, Prehistoric Textiles. The Development of Cloth in the Neolithic and Bronze Ages, with special reference to Aegean, Princeton, PUP.

Barber Elizabeth J.W., 1994, Women’s Work. The first 20,000 Years. Women Cloth And Society In Early Times, New York & Londres, Norton.

Barbiero Emilia, 2014, Reading Between the Lines. Letters in Plautus, Ph.D. dissertation, University of Toronto.

Barbiero Emilia, 2016, «“Dissing” the Δὶς ἐξαπατῶν. Comic One-Upmanship in Plautus’ Bacchides», Mnemosyne, vol.69, p.648-667.

Barbiero Emilia, 2018, «Time to Eat: Chronological Connections in Alciphron’s Letters of Parasites», in: Biraud Michèle & Zucker Arnaud, The Letters of Alciphron. A Unified Literary Work? Leyde, Brill, p.42-58.

Barbiero Emilia, 2023, Letters in Plautus. Writing Between the Lines, Cambridge, CUP.

Barbis Lupi R., 1994, «La paragraphos: analisi di un segno di lettura», in: Bülow-Jacobsen Adam (éd.), Proceedings of the 20th International Congress of Papyrologists, Copenhagen 23-29 August, 1992, Copenhague, Museum Tusculanum Press, p.414-417.

Barchiesi Alessandro, 1980, Virgilio. Georgiche, Milan, Mondadori.

Barchiesi Alessandro, 1984, La traccia del modello. Effetti omerici nella narrazione virgiliana, Pise, Giardini.

Barchiesi Alessandro, 1985, «Figure dell’intertestualità nell’epica romana», Lexis, vol.13, p.49-67.

Barchiesi Alessandro, 1987, «Narratività e convenzione nelle Heroides», MD, vol.19, p.63-90.

Barchiesi Alessandro, 1989 «Voci e istanze narrative nelle Metamorfosi di Ovidio», MD, vol.23, p.55-97.

Barchiesi Alessandro, 1993a, «Future reflexive: two modes of allusion and Ovid’s Heroides», HSPh, vol.95, p.333-365.

Barchiesi Alessandro, 1993b, Compte rendu de Watson 1991, RFIC, vol.121, p.77-80.

Barchiesi Alessandro, 1994a, Il poeta e il principe, Ovidio e il discorso augusteo,Rome & Bari, Laterza (v. Barchiesi, 1997c).

Barchiesi Alessandro, 1994b, «Cento bocche: narratività e valutazione nello studio dell’epica romana», in: Montanari Franco etal. (éd): Reges et proelia. Orizzonti e atteggiamenti dell’epica antica, Côme, New Press, p.45-71.

Barchiesi Alessandro, 1994c, «Alcune difficoltà nella carriera di un poeta giambico. Giambo ed elegia nell’epodo XI», in: Cortés Tovar Rosario & Fernández Corte José Carlos (éd.), Bimilenario de Horacio, Salamanque, Ediciones Universidad de Salamanca, p.127-138.

Barchiesi Alessandro, 1994d, «Immovable Delos: Aeneid 3.73-98 and the Hymns of Callimachus», CQ, vol.44, p.438-443.

Barchiesi Alessandro, 1995, «Figure dell’intertestualità nell’epica romana», Lexis, vol.13, p.49-67.

Barchiesi Alessandro, 1997a, «Endgames: Ovid’s Metamorphoses 15 and Fasti 6», in: Roberts Deborah H., Dunn Francis M. & Fowler Don (éd.), Classical Closure. Reading the End in Greek and Latin Literature, Princeton, PUP, p.181-208.

Barchiesi Alessandro, 1997b, «Virgilian narrative: Ecphrasis», in: Martindale Charles (éd.), The Cambridge Companion to Virgil, Cambridge, CUP, p.271-281.

Barchiesi Alessandro, 1997c, The Poet and the Prince. Ovid and Augustan Discourse, Berkeley, UCP (= Barchiesi, 1994a).

Barchiesi Alessandro, 1999, «Vers une histoire à rebours de l’élégie latine: les Héroïdes doubles (16-21)», in: Deremetz Alain et Fabre-Serris Jacqueline (éd.), Élégie et épopée dans la poésie ovidienne (Héroïdes et Amours). En hommage à Simone Viarre, Lille, Publications de l’Université de Lille III, p.53-67.

Barchiesi Alessandro, 2001a, «Genealogie letterarie nell’epica imperiale: Fondamentalismo e ironia», in: Schwindt Jürgen Paul (éd.), L’histoire littéraire immanente dans la poésie latine, Vandœuvres-Genève, Fondation Hardt, p.315-354.

Barchiesi Alessandro, 2001b, «Horace and Iambos. The Poet as Literary Historian», in: Cavarzere Alberto, Aloni Antonio & Barchiesi Alessandro (éd.), Iambic Ideas. Essays on a Poetic Tradition from Archaic Greece to the Late Roman Empire, Lanham (MD) & Oxford, Rowman & Littlefield, p.141-164.

Barchiesi Alessandro, 2001c, Speaking Volumes. Narrative and Intertext in Ovid and Other Latin Poets (ed. and transl. by Fox Matt & Marchesi Simone), Londres, Duckworth.

Barchiesi Alessandro, 2001d, «The crossing», in: Harrison Stephen J. (éd.), Text, Ideas and the Classics, Oxford, OUP, p.142-163.

Barchiesi Alessandro, 2002, «Narrative techniques and narratology in the Metamorphoses», in: Hardie Philip (éd.), The Cambridge Companion to Ovid, Cambridge, CUP, p.180-199.

Barchiesi Alessandro, 2005, «The Search for the Perfect Book», in: Gutzwiller Kathryn (éd.), The New Posidippus: A Hellenistic Poetry Book, Oxford, OUP, p.320-342.

Barchiesi Alessandro, 2006a, «Music for Monsters: Ovid’s Metamorphoses, Bucolic Evolution, and Bucolic Criticism», in: Fantuzzi Marco & Papanghelis Theodore (éd.), Brill’s Companion to Greek and Latin Pastoral, Leyde & Boston, Brill, p.403-425.

Barchiesi Alessandro, 2006b, «Voices and Narrative “Instances” in the Metamorphoses», in: Knox Peter E. (éd.), Oxford readings in Ovid, Oxford, OUP, p.274-319.

Barchiesi Alessandro, 2011, «Roman Callimachus», in: Acosta-Hughes Benjamin, Lehnus Luigi & Stephens S. (éd.), Brill’s Companion to Callimachus, Leyde, Brill, p.511-533.

Barchiesi Alessandro & Conte Gian Biagio, 1989, «Imitazione e arte allusiva. Modi e funzioni dell’intertestualità», in: Cavallo Guglielmo, Fedeli Paolo & Giardina Andrea (éd.), Lo spazio letterario di Roma antica, vol.I, Rome, Salerno, p.81-114.

Barchiesi Alessandro etal., 2005, Ovidio Metamorfosi. VolumeI: Libri I-II, Rome & Milan, Fondazione Lorenzo Valla & Mondadori.

Barchiesi Marino, 1969, «Plauto e il “metateatro” antico», Il Verri, vol.31, p.113-130.

Barigazzi Adelmo, 1981, «Esiodo e la chiusa degli Aitia di Callimaco», Prometheus, vol.7, no2, p.97-107.

Barkan Leonard, 1986, The Gods Made Flesh. Metamorphosis and the Pursuit of Paganism, New Haven (CT), Yale University Press.

Barker Andrew D., 1984-1990, Greek Musical Writings, vol.I, The Musician and his Art, vol.II, Harmonic and Acoustic Theory, Cambridge & NewYork, CUP.

Barmeyer Eike, 1968, Die Musen. Ein Beitrag zur Inspirationstheorie, Munich, Fink.

Barney Stephen A., Lewis W.J., Beach J.A. & Berghof Oliver, [2006] 2008, The Etymologies of Isidore of Seville, Cambridge, CUP.

Barns John, 1950, «A New Gnomologium: With Some Remarks on Gnomic Anthologies (I)», CQ, vol.44, no3/4, p.126-137.

Baroin Catherine, 2010, «Ancestors as Models:Memory and the Construction of Gentilician Identity», in: Dasen Véronique et Späth Thomas (éd.), Children, Memory and Family Identity in Roman Culture, Oxford, OUP, p.19-48.

Baron Christopher A., 2009, «The use and abuse of historians: Polybius’ BookXII and our evidence for Timaios», AncSoc, vol. 39, p.1-34.

Barras Vincent, 2019, «Organe», in: Bodiou Lydie & Mehl Véronique (éd.), Dictionnaire du corps dans l’Antiquité, Rennes, PUR.

Barrett James, 1995, «Narrative and the Messenger in Aeschylus’ Persians», AJPh, vol.116, p.539-557.

Barrett James, 2002, Staged narrative. Poetics and the messenger in Greek tragedy, Berkeley & Londres, UCP.

Barrett James, 2004, «Aeschylus», in: De Jong Irene J.F., Nünlist René & Bowie Angus (éd.), Narrators, Narratees, and Narratives in Ancient Greek Literature, Leyde, Brill, p.235-254.

Barrett William Spencer, 1964, Euripides. Hippolytos, Oxford, Clarendon Press.

Barringer Judith M., 2001, The Hunt in Ancient Greece, Baltimore, JHUP.

Barsby John, 1973, Ovid. Amores I, Oxford, OUP.

Barthes Roland, 1970, «L’ancienne rhétorique [Aide-mémoire]», Communications, vol.16, Recherches rhétoriques, p.172-223.

Barton Carlin A., 1995, The Sorrows of the Ancient Romans. The Gladiator and the Monster, Princeton (NJ), PUP.

Bartsch Shadi, 1997, Ideology in Cold Blood. A Reading of Lucan’s Civil War, Cambridge (MA), HUP.

Bartsch Shadi, 2006, The Mirror of the Self. Sexuality, Self-knowledge, and the Gaze in the Early Roman Empire, Chicago, University of Chicago Press.

Bartsch Shadi, 2015, Persius. A Study in Food, Philosophy, and the Figural, Chicago, University of Chicago Press.

Bartsch Shadi, 2016, «Roman Literature: Translation, Metaphor, and Empire»,Daedalus, vol.145, p.30-39.

Bassi Karen, 1989, «The Poetics of Exclusion in Callimachus’ Hymn to Apollo», TAPhA, vol.119, p.219-231.

Bassino Paola, 2013, The «Certamen Homeri et Hesiodi». A Commentary, Berlin, de Gruyter.

Basto Ronald, 1982a, «Horace’s propempticon to Vergil: A re-examination», Vergilius, vol.28, p.30-40.

Basto Ronald, 1982b, «The Grazing of Circe’s Shore: A Note on Aeneid 7.10», CW, vol.76, p.42-43.

Batstone William, 1998, «Dry Pumice and the Programmatic Language of Catullus 1», CPh, vol., 93, no2, p.125-135.

Battezzato Luigi, 2009, «Metre and music», in: Budelmann Felix (éd.), The Cambridge Companion to Greek Lyric, Cambridge, CUP, p.130-146.

Battistella Chiara, 2015, «Medea Reaches Maturity: An Ovidian Intertextuality in Sen., Med. 905-915», CJ, vol. 110, p. 446-470.

Baudou Alban, 2017, «Les Abeilles et Mélissa, du symbole universel à l’hapax mythologique», CEA, vol.LIV, p.95-125.

Baumann Hellmut, 1993, Greek Wild Flowers and Plant Lore in Ancient Greece, Londres, Herbert Press.

Baumann Helmut, 1984, Le bouquet d’Athéna. Les plantes dans la mythologie et l’art grecs (tr. fr. Barbier Roger), Paris, La Maison rustique – Flammarion.

Baumann Mario, 2011, Bilder schreiben. Virtuose Ekphrasis in Philostrats Eikones, Berlin, de Gruyter.

Baumann Mario, 2014, «“Come now, best of painters, paint my lover” The Poetics of Ecphrasis in the Anacreontea», in: Baumann Mario & Dümmler Nicola (éd.), Imitate Anacreon! Mimesis, Poiesis and the Poetic Inspiration in the Carmina Anacreontea, Berlin, de Gruyter, p.113-130.

Beagon Mary, 1995, «Burning the Brambles: Rhetoric and Ideology in Pliny, Natural History 18 (1-24)», in: Innes Doreen, Hine Harry & Pelling Christopher (éd.), Ethics and rhetoric. Classical essays for Donald Russell on his seventy-fifth birthday, Oxford, Clarendon Press, p.117-132.

Beard Mary, 2007, The Roman Triumph, Cambridge (MA) & Londres, Belknap Press of Harvard University Press.

Beaujeu Jean, 1982, «L’enfant sans nom de la IVeBucolique», REL, vol.60, p.186-215.

Beaulieu Marie-Claire, 2016, The Sea in the Greek Imagination, Philadelphie (PA), University of Pennsylvania Press.

Beavis Ian C., 1988, Insects and Other Invertebrates in Classical Antiquity, Exeter, Exeter University Publications.

Bechet Florica, 1992, «Unealta constructorului ši perfecţiunea umană», StudClas, vol.28-30, p.15-25.

Beck Deborah, 2019, «Prophecies in Greek Epic», in:ReitzChristiane & Finkmann Simone(éd.),Structures of Epic Poetry. Vol.II.2:Configuration, Berlin & Boston, de Gruyter, p.597-614.

Beck Roger, 1965, «Ovid, Augustus, and a Nut Tree», Phoenix, vol.19, no2, p.146-152.

Beck William, 1991, «Dogs, Dwellings, and Masters: Ensemble and Symbol in the Odyssey», Hermes, vol.119, p.158-167.

Becker Andrew S., 1990, «The Shield of Achilles and the Poetics of Homeric Description», AJPh, vol.111, no2, p.139-153.

Becker Andrew S., 1995, The Shield of Achilles and the Poetics of Ekphrasis, Boston & Londres, Rowman & Littlefield.

Becker Otfrid, 1937, Das Bild des Weges und verwandte Vorstellungen im frühgriechischen Denken, Berlin, Weidmann.

Beer Andrew, 2006, «Tradition and Originality in Callimachus’ Hymn to Apollo», Frankfurter elektronische Rundschau zur Altertumskunde, vol.1 (en ligne : https://www.fera-journal.eu/index.php/ojs-fera/article/view/6/5)).

Belfiore Elizabeth, 1980, «Elenchus, Epode, and Magic: Socrates as Silenus», Phoenix, vol.34, no2, p.128-137.

Bell Jeremy & Naas Michael (éd.), 2015, Plato’s Animals: Gadflies, Horses, Swans, and Other Philosophical Beasts, Bloomington, Indiana University Press.

Bellandi Franco, 1995, «L’immagine di Mecenate protettore delle lettere nella poesia fra I e II sec. d. C.», A&R, vol.40, p.78-101.

Belloni Luigi, 2010, «Un secchio di legno ed un cratere di Prassitele: citazioni metaletterarie nel V idillio di Teocrito (Theocr. V, 104-115)», in: Bonandini Alice, Ieranò Giorgio, Moretti Gabriella & Belloni Luigi (éd.), Le immagini nel testo, il testo nelle immagini. Rapporti fra parola e visualità nella tradizione greco-latina, Trente, Università degli Studi di Trento, p.309-325.

Belloni Luigi, 2015, «Gemma e simposio nel nuovo Posidippo, con una nota sul κισσύβιον teocriteo (P.Mil. Vogl., VIII, 309, col. I, 10-13 = 3 A.-B.; Theocr. 1, 30 ss.)», WS, vol.128, p.49-61.

Belloni Luigi, 2016, «Una rarità imperfetta (P.Mil. Vogl. VIII, 309, III 8-13 = 16 A.-B. = 16 S. – St. – W.)», Exemplaria Classica, vol.20, p.7-18.

Bender Henry, 2001, «De Habitu Vestis», in: Sebesta Judith Lynn & Bonfante Larissa (éd.), The World of Roman Costume, Madison (WI), University of Wisconsin Press, p.146-152.

Benedetto Giovanni, 1993, Il sogno e l’invettiva. Momenti storia dell’esegesi Callimachea, Florence, La Nuova Italia.

Benediktson Dale T., 2000, Literature and the Visual Arts in Ancient Greece and Rome, Norman (OK), University of Oklahoma Press.

Benveniste Émile, 1948, Noms d’agent et noms d’action en indo-européen, Paris, Adrien-Maisonneuve.

Benveniste Émile, 1969, Le vocabulaire des institutions indo-européennes I. Économie, parenté, société, Paris, Minuit.

Benveniste Émile, 1969, Le vocabulaire des institutions indo-européennes II. Pouvoir, droit, religion, Paris, Minuit.

Berardi Francesco, 2003, «Ipsipile oratrice: la diatiposi in Apoll. Rh. 1. 793-833», SemRom, vol.6, no2, p.189-217.

Berardi Francesco, 2012, «La Medea di Apollonio Rodio: pitture di un’anima», Pan, n. s., vol. 1, p. 81-93.

Berardi Francesco, 2020a, «La polarità luce / ombra nella polemica contro i declamatori», BStudLat, vol. 50, no2, p. 645-659.

Berardi Francesco, 2020b, «Note a margine di Front. p. 35, 19 – 23 v. d. H.2 (ad Marc. Caes. III 1)», Latinitas, n. s., vol. 8, no1, p.41-52.

Bergasa Ingrid & Wolff Étienne, 2016, Épigrammes latines de l’Afrique vandale, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Berges Sandrine, 2012, «Virtue as Mental Health: A Platonic Defence of the Medical Model in Ethics», Journal of Ancient Philosophy, vol.6, no1, p.1-19.

Berggren J.Lennart & Jones Alexander, 2000, Ptolemy’s Geography: an annotated translation of the theoretical chapters, Princeton & Oxford, PUP.

Bergk Theodor, 1867, Poetae Lyrici Graeci, Pars III, Leipzig, Teubner.

Bergmann Bettina, 1995, «Greek Masterpieces and Roman Recreative Fictions», HSPh, vol.97, p.79-120.

Bergren Ann, 1979-1980, «Helen’s web: time and tableau in the Iliad», Helios, n.s., vol.7, no1, p.19-34.

Bergren Ann, 1981, «Helen’s Good Drug, Odyssey 4.1-305», in: Kresic Stephen (éd.), Contemporary Literary Hermeneutics and the Interpretation of Classical Texts, Ottawa, University of Ottawa Press, p.201-214.

Bergren Ann, 1983, «Language and the female in early Greek thought», Arethusa, vol.16, p.69-95.

Berman Daniel W., 2005, «The Hierarchy of Herdsmen, Goatherding, and Genre in Theocritean Bucolic», Phoenix, vol.59, p.228-245.

Bernabé Alberto, 1987, Poetarum epicorum graecorum : testimonia et fragmenta Pars I, Leipzig, Teubner.

Bernand Étienne, 1969, Inscriptions métriques de l’Égypte gréco-romaine. Recherches sur la poésie épigrammatique des Grecs en Égypte, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Bernardi Perini Giorgio, 2001, «Suspendere naso. Storia di una metafora», in: Bernardi Perini Giorgio, Cavarzere Alberto & Pianezzola Emilio (éd.), Il Mincio in Arcadia. Scritti di filologia e letteratura latina, Bologne, Pàtron, p.155-205.

Bernsdorff Hans, 2002, «Anmerkungen zum neuen Poseidipp (P.Mil. Vogl.VIII 309)», GFA, vol.5, p.11-44.

Bernsdorff Hans, 2008, «Mythen, die unter die Haut gehen. Zur literarischen Form der Tätowierelegie (P.Brux. inv. e 8934 und P.Sorb. inv. 2254)», Mnemosyne, vol.61, p.45-65.

Bernsdorff Hans, 2015, «Schmerz und Bestrafung in der hellenistischen “Tätowierelegie”», in: Boschung Dietrich, Shapiro Harvey Alan, Waschek Frank (éd..), Bodies in Transition. Dissolving the Boundaries of Embodied Knowledge, Paderborn, Fink, p.119-136.

Berra Aurélien, 2008, Théorie et pratique de l’énigme en Grèce ancienne, thèse de doctorat, Paris, EHESS.

Berranger Danièle, 1992, «Archiloque et la rencontre des Muses à Paros», REA, vol.94, no1-2, p.175-185 [en ligne].

Berrino Nicoletta F., 2010, «Livor/Livia: l’ultimo attacco di Ovidio», InvLuc, vol.32, p.13-18.

Berti Emanuele, 2010, «All’ombra della scuola. Declamazione (e oratoria) fra tarda repubblica e primo impero», in: Petrone Gianna & Casamento Alfredo (éd.), Studia … in umbra educata. Percorsi della retorica latina in età imperiale, Palerme, Flaccovio, p.101-123.

Berti Emanuele, 2018, Lo stile e l’uomo. Quattro epistole letterarie di Seneca (Sen. epist. 114; 40; 100; 84), Pise, Scuola Normale Superiore.

Bertolín Cebrián Reyes, 2008, Comic Epic and Parodies of Epic. Literature for Youth and Children in Ancient Greece, Hildesheim, Olms.

Bertolini Francesco, 1988, «Odisseo aedo, Odisseo carpentiere: Odissea 17.384-385», Lexis, vol.2, p.145-164.

Bertrac Pierre, Chamoux François & Vernière Yvonne, 1993, Diodore de Sicile. Bibliothèque historique, LivreI, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Bertrand Jean-Marie, 1988, «Les Boucôloi ou le monde à l’envers», REA, vol.90, no1-2, p.139-149.

Bessone Federica, 2003, «Saffo, la lirica, l’elegia: su Ovidio, Heroides 15», MD, vol.51, p.209-244.

Bessone Federica, 2022, «The Hut and the Temple. Private Aetiology and Augustan Models in Silvae 3.1», in: Lòio Ana (éd.), Editing and Commenting on Statius’ Silvae, Leyde & Boston, Brill, p.197-225.

Bettarini Luca, 2016, «Non solo syrinx: la presenza dell’aulos e degli strumenti a corda nella tradizione della poesia bucolica», in: Bravi Luigi, Lomiento Liana, Meriani Angelo & Pace Giovanna (éd.), Tra lyra e aulos. Tradizioni musicali e generi poetici, Rome, Serra, p.29-40.

Bettini Maurizio, 1979, Studi e note su Ennio, Pise, Giardini.

Bettini Maurizio, 1983, «L’arcobaleno, l’incesto e l’enigma. A proposito dell’Oedipus di Seneca», Dioniso, vol.54, p.137-153.

Bettini Maurizio, 1999, The Portrait of the Lover (tr. Gibbs Laura), Berkeley & Los Angeles, UCP [= 1992, Il ritratto dell’amante, Turin, Einaudi].

Bettini Maurizio, 2008, Voci: antropologia sonora del mondo antico, Turin, Einaudi.

Bettini Maurizio, 2009a, «Il canto delle pernici in Alcmane: poeti uccelli e uccelli poeti», Lexis, vol.27, p.243-251.

Bettini Maurizio, 2009b, Affari di famiglia. La parentela nella letteratura e nella cultura antica, Bologne, Il Mulino.

Bettini Maurizio, [2000] 2011, The Ears of Hermes: Communication, Images, and Identity in the Classical World, Columbus, The Ohio State University Press.

Bettini Maurizio & Pellizer Ezio, 2003, Il mito di Narciso. Immagini e racconti dalla Grecia a oggi, Turin, Einaudi.

Bettini Maurizio & Spina Luigi, 2007, Il mito delle Sirene. Immagini e racconti dalla Grecia a oggi, Turin, Einaudi.

Betz Hans D., 1986, The Greek Magical Papyri in Translation, Chicago, University of Chicago Press.

Bevan David (éd.), 1988, Literary Gastronomy, Amsterdam, Rodopi.

Bexley Erica M., 2010, «The myth of the Republic: Medusa and Cato in Lucan Pharsalia 9», in: Hömke Nicola & Reitz Christiane (éd.), Lucan’s Bellum civile. Between Epic Tradition and Aesthetic Innovation, Berlin & New York, de Gruyter, p.135-153 [en ligne].

Beye Charles Rowan, 1969, «Jason as a love-hero in Apollonius’ Argonautica», GRBS, vol.10, p.31-55.

Bianchi Robert S., 1988, «Tattoo in Ancient Egypt», in: Rubin Arnold (éd.), Marks of civilization. Artistic transformations of the human body, Los Angeles, Museum of Cultural History, University of California, p.21-28.

Bianco Orazio, 1983, «Orfeo e l’oltretomba virgiliano», in: Basadonna Giorgio (éd.), Atti del convegno virgiliano di Brindisi nel Bimillenario della Morte, Brindisi, 15-18 ottobre 1981, Pérouse, Istituto di filologia latina dell’Università di Perugia, p.273-284.

Biard Guillaume, Kalliontzis Yannis & Charami Alexandra, 2017, «La base des Muses au sanctuaire de l’Hélicon», BCH, vol.141, no2, p.697-752.

Bichler Reinhold, 2000, Herodots Welt. Der Aufbau der Historie am Bild der fremden Länder und Völker, ihrer Zivilisation und ihrer Geschichte, Berlin, Akademie Verlag.

Bierl Anton, 2009, Ritual and Performativity. The Chorus in Old Comedy, Cambridge (MA) & Londres, HUP [= 2001, Der Chor in der alten Komödie. Ritual und Performativität, Munich & Leipzig, Saur).

Bierl Anton, 2020, «The Phaeacians’ Last Transfer from the Under World to the Upper Word: Petrification and Crystallization between Anthropology, Narratology and Metapoetics (Odyssey 13.125-187)», in: Christopoulos Menelaos & Païzi-Apostolopoulou Machi (éd.), The Upper and the Under World in Homeric and Archaic Epic. Proceedings of the 13th International Symposium on the Odyssey, Ithaca, 25-29 August 2017, Ithaca, Center for Odyssean Studies, p.333-368.

Bierl Anton, 2021, «Choral Dance as Play: Paizein in Greek Drama, or Body Movement as Sexual Attraction between Gender and Genre», in: Dasen Véronique & Vespa Marco (éd.), Play and Games in Classical Antiquity. Definition, Transmission, Reception / Jouer dans l’Antiquité classique. Définition, transmission, réception, Liège, Presses Universitaires de Liège, p.29-47.

Biggs Thomas, 2015, «Vergil’s Achaemenides and the Odyssean World of Republican Latin Epic», CAMWS, meeting 2015 [en ligne].

Biggs Thomas, 2019, «Achaemenides and the Idea of Early Latin Epic», Latomus, vol.78, no2, p.301-313.

Biles Zachary P., 2002, «Intertextual Biography in the Rivalry of Cratinus and Aristophanes», AJPh, vol.123, no2, p.169-204.

Biles Zachary P., 2011, Aristophanes and the Poetics of Competition, Cambridge & New York, CUP.

Biles Zachary P. & Olson S.Douglas, 2015, Aristophanes: Wasps. Edited with Introduction and Commentary, Oxford, OUP.

Billault Alain, 2002, «La folie poétique: remarques sur les conceptions grecques de l’inspiration», BAGB, no4, p.18-35.

Billault Alain, 2010, «Les noms du style dans le traité Du sublime», in: Chiron Pierre et Lévy Carlos (éd.), Les noms du style dans l’Antiquité gréco-latine, Louvain, Peeters, p.221-232.

Billiard Raymond, [1913] 1997, La Vigne dans l’Antiquité, Lyon, Jeanne Laffitte.

Bing Peter, 1984, «Callimachus’ Cows: A Riddling Recusatio (H. III 170-182», ZPE, vol.54, p.1-8.

Bing Peter, 1988a, «Theocritus’Epigrams on the Statuesof Ancient Poets», A&A, vol.34, p.117-123.

Bing Peter, 1988b, The Well-Read Muse. Past and Present in Callimachus and the Hellenistic Poets, Göttingen, Vandenhoeck & Ruprecht.

Bing Peter, 1990, «A pun on Aratus’ name in verse 2 of the Phainomena?», HSPh, vol.93, p.281-285.

Bing Peter, 1993, «The Bios-Tradition and Poets’ Lives in Hellenistic Poetry», in: Rosen Ralph & Farrell Joseph (éd.), Nomodeiktes: Greek Studies in Honor of Martin Ostwald, Ann Arbor, University of Michigan Press, p.619-631.

Bing Peter, 1998, «Between Literature and Monuments», in: Harder Annette, Regtuit Remco F., Wakker Gerrigje C. (éd.), Genre in Hellenistic Poetry, Groningue, Forsten, p.21-43.

Bing Peter, 2003a, «La poésie érudite dans l’Alexandrie des Ptolémées – l’exemple de Philitas de Cos», in: Jacob Christian (éd.), Des AlexandriesII – Les métamorphoses du lecteur, Paris, Bibliothèque nationale de France, p.263-270.

Bing Peter, 2003b, «The Unruly Tongue: Philitas of Cos as Scholar and Poet», CPh, vol.98, p.330-348.

Bing Peter, 2005, «The Politics and Poetics of Geography in the Milan Posidippus, Section One: On Stones (AB 1-20)», in: Gutzwiller Kathryn (éd.), The New Posidippus: A Hellenistic Poetry Book, Oxford, OUP, p.118-140.

Bing Peter, 2009a, «Allusion from the Broad, Well-Trodden Street: The Odyssey in Inscribed and Literary Epigram», in: Bing Peter, The Scroll and the Marble. Studies in Reading and Reception in Hellenistic Poetry, Ann Arbor (MI), University of Michigan Press, p.147-174.

Bing Peter, 2009b, The Scroll and the Marble: Studies in Reading and Reception in Hellenistic Poetry, Ann Arbor, University of Michigan Press.

Bing Peter, 2014, «Anacreontea avant la lettre : Euripides’ Cyclops 495-518», in: Baumbach Manuel & Dümmler Nicole (éd.), Imitate Anacreon! Mimesis, Poiesis and the Poetic Inspiration in the Carmina Anacreontea, Berlin & Boston, de Gruyter, p.25-45.

Bing Peter, 2016, «Epicurus and the iuvenis at Virgil’s Eclogue 1.42», CQ, vol.66, p.172-179.

Bing Peter, 2017, «Homer in the Σωρός», in: Durbec Yannick & Trajber Frédéric, Traditions épiques et poésie épigrammatique, Louvain, Peeters, p.99-114.

Bing Peter, 2019, «Ecphrasis and Iconoclasm: Palladas’ Epigrams on Statues», in: Carey Chris, Kanellou Maria & Petrovic Ivana (éd.), Reading Epigram from the Hellenistic to the Early Byzantine Era, Oxford, OUP.

Bing Peter & Bruss Jon S. (éd.), 2007, Brill’s Companion to Hellenistic Epigram: down to Philip, Leyde & Boston, Brill.

Biotti Alessandro, 1994, Virgilio. Georgiche libro IV, Bologne, Pàtron.

Biraud Michèle et Delbey Evrard, 2006, «Philomèle, du mythe aitiologique au début du mythe littéraire», Rursus, vol.1 [en ligne].

Bisanti Armando, 2017, «Responsabilità e (de)merito negli epilli di Draconzio», Hormos, vol.9, p.649-664.

Bitto Gregor, 2016, Vergimus in senium. Statius’ Achilleis als Alterswerk, Göttingen, Vandenhoeck & Ruprecht.

Biville Frédérique, Plantade Emmanuel & Vallat Daniel (éd.), 2008, «Les vers du plus nul des poètes…». Nouvelles recherches sur les Priapées, Lyon, MOM-Jean Pouilloux.

Blaineau Alexandre, 2011, Xénophon. L’intégrale de l’œuvre équestre, Arles, Actes sud.

Blaise Fabienne, 2012, «Solon entre Zeus et loup: un usage provocant des représentations et des formes poétiques traditionnelles (poème 36 W)», in: Riu Xavier & Pòrtulas Jaume (éd.), Approaches to Archaic Greek Poetry, Messine, Dipartimento di scienze dell’antichitá, p.99-119.

Blaise Fabienne, Judet de La Combe Pierre, Rousseau Philippe & Arrighetti Graziano, 1996, Le métier du mythe: lectures d’Hésiode, Villeneuve d’Ascq, Presses universitaires du Septentrion.

Blanchot Maurice, 1955, L’espace littéraire, Paris, Gallimard.

Blanco Mayor José Manuel, 2017, Power Play in Latin Love Elegy and its Multiple Forms of Continuity in Ovid’s Metamorphoses, Berlin, de Gruyter.

Blandenet Maëlys, 2014, Rusticus Romanus. Recherches sur les représentations du paysan dans la littérature latine républicaine, Thèse de doctorat, Université Paris-Sorbonne.

Blank David L., 1998, Sextus Empiricus. Against the Grammarians (Adversus mathematicos I). Translated with an Introduction and Commentary, Oxford, Clarendon Press.

Blech Michael, 1982, Studien zum Kranz bei den Griechen, Berlin & New York, De Gruyter.

Bleisch Pamela R., 1996, «On choosing a spouse: Aeneid 7.378-384 and Callimachus’ Epigram1», AJPh, vol.117, p.453-472.

Bleisch Pamela R., 2001, «Silence is golden: Simonides, Callimachus and the Augustan Panegyric at the close of Horace Carm. 3,2», QUCC, vol.68, no2, p.21-40.

Blomqvist Jerker, 1990, «The last line of Callimachus Hymn to Apollo», Eranos, vol.88, p.17-24.

Blomqvist Karine, 1983, «A problem in Dioscorides Anth. Pal. VII 411.5-6», Eranos, vol.81, p.63-64.

Blonski Michel, 2014, Se nettoyer à Rome (iies. av. – iies. apr. J.-C.). Pratiques et enjeux, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Bloom Harold, 1975, The Anxiety of Influence. A Theory of Poetry, Oxford, OUP.

Bloomer W.Martin, 2011, «Quintilian on the Child as a Learning Subject», CW, vol.105, p.109-137.

Blümner Hugo, 1887, Technologie und Terminologie der Gewerbe und Künste bei Griechen und Römern, Vierter Band, Leipzig, Teubner.

Bo Domenico, 1967a, Auli Persii Flacci Lexicon, Hildesheim, Olms.

Bo Domenico, 1967b, «Note a Persio», RIL, vol.101, p.133-160.

Boardman John, 1968, Archaic Greek Gems, Londres, Thomas & Hudson.

Bobou Olympia, 2015, Children in the Hellenistic World. Statues and Representation, Oxford, OUP.

Bodel John, 1994, «Trimalchio’s Underworld», in: Tatum James (éd.), The Search for the Ancient Novel, Baltimore, JHUP, p.239-243.

Bodiou Lydie, 2019, «Sang», in: Bodiou Lydie & Mehl Véronique (éd.), Dictionnaire du corps dans l’Antiquité, Rennes, PUR.

Bodson Liliane, 1976, «La stridulation des cigales. Poésie grecque et réalité entomologique», AC, vol.45, no1, p.75-94.

Bodson Liliane, 1978, ἹΕΡΑ ΖΩΙΑ. Contribution à l’étude de la place de l’animal dans la religion grecque ancienne, Bruxelles, Palais des Académies.

Bodson Liliane, 1989, «L’évolution du statut culturel du serpent dans le monde occidental de l’Antiquité à nos jours», in: Couret Alain & Ogé Frédéric (éd.), Homme, animal, société, III: Histoire et animal, 2, Toulouse, Presses de l’Institut d’études politiques de Toulouse, p.525-548.

Bodson Liliane, 1991, Les oiseaux dans l’antiquité gréco-romaine, choix de textes avec introduction, traduction, commentaires et passages parallèles, Supplément au Bulletin de l’Association des Professeurs de Langues Anciennes de l’Académie de Lille, vol.15.

Bodson Liliane, 2005, «Motivation for Pet-keeping in Ancient Greece and Rome. A Preliminary Survey», in: Podbersce Antony L. (éd.), Companion Animals and Us, Cambridge, CUP, p.27-41.

Boedeker Deborah, 1984, Descent from Heaven. Images of Dew in Greek Poetry and Religion, Chico (CA), Scholars Press.

Bömer Franz, 1976, P.Ovidius Naso. Metamorphosen Buch VI-VII, Heidelberg, Winter.

Bolchazy Ladislaus J., 1977, Hospitality in Early Rome. Livy’s Concept of its Humanizing Force, Chicago (IL), Ares.

Boldrini Sandro, 2006, «Perotti e il verso serpentino», StudiUmanistPiceni, vol.26, p.87-95.

Bollack Jean, 2006, Parménide, de l’étant au monde, Lagrasse, Verdier.

Bolmarcich Sarah, 2002, «Hellenistic Sepulchral Epigrams on Homer», in: Harder Annette M., Regtuit Remco F. & Wakker Gerry C. (éd.), Hellenistic Epigrams, Louvain, Paris & Sterling (VA), Peeters, p.67-83.

Bolte Johannes, 1935, Das Echo in Volksglaube und Dichtung, Berlin, Verlag der Akademie der Wissenschaften (= SPAWB, vol.26).

Bompaire Jacques, 1958, Lucien écrivain. Imitation et création, Paris, de Boccard.

Bompaire Jacques, 2003, Lucien. Œuvres, t.III. Opuscules 21-25, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Bonadeo Alessia, 2003, Mito e natura allo specchio. L’eco nel pensiero greco e latino, Pise, ETS.

Bonadeo Alessia, 2004a, Iride. Un arco tra mito e natura, Florence, Le Monnier Università.

Bonadeo Alessia, 2004b, «Tra ripetizione fonica e memoria poetica: l’eco, da imago vocis a icona intertestuale», in: Darbo-Peschanski Catherine (éd.), La citation dans l’antiquité. Actes du colloque du PARSA, Lyon, ENS LSH, 6-8novembre 2002, Grenoble, Jérôme Millon, p.245-256.

Bonadeo Alessia, 2011, «Torvus. Valenze poetiche e metapoetiche di un lessema in Stazio», Athenaeum, vol.99, no1, p.81-101.

Bonfiglio Thomas P., 2010, Mother Tongues and Nations. The Invention of the Native Speaker, Berlin & New York, de Gruyter-Mouton.

Bonifazi Anna, 2001, Mescolare un cratere di canti. Pragmatica della poesia epinicia in Pindaro, Alexandrie (Italie), Edizioni dell’Orso.

Bonnafé Annie, 1984-1987, Poésie, nature et sacré, 2vol., Lyon, MOM.

Bonnafé Annie, 1984, «Eumée divin porcher et meneur d’hommes», BAGB, no2, p.180-194.

Bonner Stanley F., 1938, «Dionysius of Halicarnassus and the Peripatetic Mean of Style», CPh, vol.33, no3, p.257-266.

Bonner Stanley F., 1969, Roman Declamation in the Late Republic and Early Empire, Liverpool, Liverpool University Press.

Booth Joan & Maltby Robert, 2005, «Light and Dark: Play on candidus and Related Concepts in the Elegies of Tibullus», Mnemosyne, vol.58, p.124-131.

Borgeaud Philippe, 2004, «L’enfance au miel dans les récits antiques», in: Dasen Véronique (éd.), Naissance et petite enfance dans l’Antiquité, Fribourg & Göttingen, Academic Press, Vandenhoeck & Ruprecht, p.113-126.

Borgo Antonella, 2001, «La praefatio del II libro di Marziale. La brevitas principio di poetica», BSL, vol.31, p.497-506.

Bornmann Fritz, 1973, «Meleagro e la Corona delle Muse», SIFC, vol.45, p.223-232.

Borsoni Ciccolungo Enrica, 2013, «Quando il poeta ha ritegno a parlare: Pindaro, Callimaco e il pudore della parola», Griseldaonline, vol.13 [en ligne].

Borsoni Ciccolungo Enrica, 2015a, «Il potere e l’audacia del tiranno. Una riflessione sui concetti di tolma e dynamis in Tucidide e Pindaro», in: Bettarini Luca (éd.) A più mani. Linee di ricerca tracciate in “Sapienza”, Pise & Rome, Serra, p.29-44.

Borsoni Ciccolungo Enrica, 2015b, «Νεαρὰ ἐξευρεῖν: il rischio della parola nuova. Una riflessione su Pindaro, N. 8, 19-33», ARF, vol.17, p.43-60.

Borthwick E.Kerr, 1966, «A Grasshopper’s Diet-Notes on an Epigram of Meleager and a Fragment of Eubulus», CQ, vol.16, no1, p.103-112.

Borthwick E.Kerr, 1968, «Notes on the Plutarch De Musica and the Cheiron of Pherecrates», Hermes, vol.96, p.60-73.

Borthwick E.Kerr, 1994, «New interpretations of Aristophanes Frogs 1249-1328», Phoenix, vol.48, p.21-41.

Bosman Philip, 2006, «Selling Cynicism. The Pragmatics of Diogenes’ Comic Performances», CQ, vol.56, p.93-104.

Bottai Francesca & Schironi Francesca, 1998, «Sull’uso di σύνθεσις nella critica letteraria antica», SCO, vol.46, no3, p.1049-1077.

Bougot Auguste & Lissarrague François, 1991, Philostrate. La galerie de tableaux, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Boulay Thibaut, 2015, «Wine appreciation in Ancient Greece», in: Wilkins John & Nadeau Robin (éd.), A Companion to Food in the Ancient World, Malden (MA) & Oxford, Wiley Blackwell, p.273-282.

Bouquet Jean, 2001, Le songe dans l’épopée latine d’Ennius à Claudien, Bruxelles, Latomus.

Bourgeois Noëlle, Chauve Marie-Françoise & Guillaumin Jean-Yves, 2007, «Jeux de noix de la Rome antique et jeux de billes de Franche-Comté», DHA, vol.33, no1, p.71-84.

Boussac Marie-Françoise, 1982, «À propos de quelques sceaux déliens», BCH, vol.106, p.427-446.

Boussac Marie-Françoise, 1992, Les Sceaux de Délos (I): sceaux publics, Apollon, Hélios, Artémis, Hécate, Paris, de Boccard & École française d’Athènes.

Bouvier David, 2010, «Les Jardins dans l’Odyssée. Lieux de l’ambiguïté et de la mémoire», in: Bertholet Florence & Reber Karl (éd.), Jardins Antiques. Grèce, Gaule, Rome, Gollion, Infolio, p.21-47.

Bouvier David, 2014, «Le Web de Pénélope. Formes et économies du savoir en Grèce ancienne», in: Dossier Les Humanités délivrées, Revue d’Anthropologie des connaissances, vol.8, no4 [en ligne].

Bouvier David, Steinrück Martin & Voelke Pierre (éd.), 2008, Claude Calame. Sentiers transversaux. Entre poétiques grecques et politiques contemporaines, Grenoble, Jérôme Millon.

Bovey Muriel, 2003, Disciplinae cyclicae. L’organisation du savoir dans l’œuvre de Martianus Capella, Trieste, Edizioni Università di Trieste.

Bowditch Phebe Lowell, 2001, Horace and the Gift Economy of Patronage, Berkeley, UCP.

Bowersock Glen W., 1969, Greek Sophists in the Roman Empire, Oxford, Clarendon Press.

Bowersock Glen W., 1979, «Historical Problems in Late Republican and Augustan Classicism», in: Flashar Hellmut (éd.), Le classicisme à Rome aux iers siècles avant et après J.-C., Vandœuvres-Genève, Fondation Hardt, p.57-75.

Bowersock Glen W., [1994] 2007, Le mentir-vrai dans l’Antiquité. La littérature païenne et les évangiles, Paris, Bayard.

Bowie Angus M., 2013, Homer. Odyssey, Books XIII and XIV, Cambridge, CUP.

Bowie Ewen, 1985, «Theocritus’ Seventh Idyll, Philetas and Longus», CQ, vol.35, p.67-91.

Bowie Ewen, 1993, «Greek Table-Talk before Plato», Rhetorica, vol.11, no4, p.355-371.

Bowie Ewen, 1995, «Names and a Gem: Aspects of Allusion in Heliodorus’ Aethiopica», in: Innes Doreen C., Hine Harry M. & Pelling Christopher (éd.), Ethics and Rhetoric. Classical Essays for Donald Russell on his Seventy-Fifth Birthday, Oxford, Clarendon Press, p.269-280.

Bowie Ewen, 2005, «Metaphor in Daphnis and Chloe», in: Harrison Stephen, Paschalis Michael & Frangoulidis Stavros (éd.), Metaphor and the Ancient Novel, Groningue, Barkhuis & Groningen University Library, p.68-86.

Bowie Ewen, 2011, «Alcman’s first Partheneion and the song the Sirens sang», in: Athanassaki Lucia & Bowie Ewen (éd.), Archaic and Classical Choral Song, Berlin-New York, 2011, p.33-66.

Bowie Ewen, 2019, Longus. Daphnis and Chloe, Cambridge, CUP.

Bowie Ewen, 2021, Essays on Ancient Greek Literature and Culture, Cambridge, CUP.

Bowra Cecil M., 1936, «Erinna’s Lament for Baucis», in: Murray Gilbert etal. (éd.), Greek Poetry and Life. Essays Presented to Gilbert Murray, Oxford, Clarendon Press, p.325-342.

Boyancé Pierre, [1936] 1972, Le culte des Muses chez les philosophes grecs. Études d’histoire et de psychologie religieuse, Paris, De Boccard.

Boyd Barbara Weiden, 1983, «Cydonea mala. Virgilian Word-Play and Allusion», HSPh, vol.87, p.169-174.

Boyd Barbara Weiden, 1987, «The death of Corinna’s parrot reconsidered: poetry and Ovid’s Amores», CJ, vol.82, p.199-207.

Boyd Barbara Weiden, 1997, Ovid’s Literary Loves. Influence and Innovation in the Amores, Ann Arbor (MI), University of Michigan Press.

Boyd Barbara Weiden, 2006, «Two Rivers and the Reader in Ovid, Metamorphoses 8», TAPhA, vol.136, p.171-206.

Boyd Barbara Weiden, 2017, Ovid’s Homer. Authority, Repetition, Reception, New York & Oxford, OUP.

Boys-Stones George R. (éd.), 2003, Metaphor, Allegory, and the Classical Tradition. Ancient Thought and Modern Revisions, Oxford, OUP.

Božič Dragan & Feugère Michel, 2004, «Les instruments de l’écriture», Gallia, vol.61, p.21-41.

Brachet Jean-Paul, 1999, «Réflexions sur l’évolution sémantique de significare», Lingua Latina, vol.5, p.29-39.

Braginskaya Nina V. & Leonov Dimitri N., 2006, «La composition des Images de Philostrate l’Ancien», in: Costantini Michel, Graziani Françoise & Rolet Stéphane (éd.), Le Défi de l’art: Philostrate, Callistrate et l’image sophistique, Rennes, PUR, p.9-29.

Brague Rémy, 1985, «The body of the speech. A New Hypothesis on the Compositional Structure of Timaeus’ Monologue», in: O’Meara Dominic J. (éd.), Platonic Investigations, Washington (DC), Catholic University of America Press, p.53-83.

Brahy Rachel, Thibaud Jean-Paul, Tixier Nicolas & Zaccaï-Reyners Nathalie, 2022, L’enchantement qui revient, Paris, Hermann.

Bramble John C., 1974, Persius and the Programmatic Satire. A Study in Form and Imagery, Cambridge, CUP.

Brancacci Aldo, 1995, «Ethos e pathos nella teoria delle arti: una poetica socratica della pittura e della scultura», Elenchos, vol.16, no1, p.101-127.

Brandão Jacyntho Lins, 2001,A poetica do hippocentauro. Literatura, sociedade e discurso ficcional em Luciano de Samosata, Belo Horizonte, Editora UFMG.

Brandenberg Hugo, 1966, Studien zur Mitra. Beiträge zur Waffen- und Trachtgeschichte der Antike, Münster, Aschendorff.

Brandis Veronika, 2002, «Zwei Dichter aus Kyrene: Maximus als Imitator des Kallimachos», Philologus, vol.146, p.172-178.

Branham Robert Bracht, 1985, «Introducing a Sophist: Lucian’s Prologues», TAPhA, vol.115, p.237-243.

Branham Robert Bracht, 1989, Unruly Eloquence: Lucian and the Comedy of Traditions, Cambridge (Mass.), HUP.

Branham Robert Bracht, 1994, «Defacing the Currency: Diogenes’ Rhetoric and the “Invention” of Cynicism», Arethusa, vol.27, no3, p.329-359.

Braswell Bruce Karl, 1988, A Commentary on the Fourth Pythian Ode of Pindar, Berlin, de Gruyter.

Braund Susan H., 1982, «Juvenal 7.50-52», Phoenix, vol.36, nº 2, p.162-166.

Braund Susan H., 1989, «City and country in roman satire», in Braund Susan H. (éd.), Satire and Society in Ancient Rome, Exeter, University of Exeter Press, p.23-47.

Braund Susanna H.Morton, 1996, Juvenal. Satires Book I, Cambridge, CUP.

Brécoulaki Hariclia, 2006, La Peinture funéraire de Macédoine. Emploi et fonction de la couleur: ive-iiesiècles av. J.-C., Paris, de Boccard.

Breed Brian W., 2006, Pastoral Inscriptions. Reading and Writing Virgil’s Eclogues, Londres, Duckworth.

Breglia-Pulci Doria Luisa, 1994, «Le Sirene di Pitagora», AION(filol), vol.16, p.55-77.

Breitenberger Barbara, 2007, Aphrodite and Eros. The Development of Erotic Mythology in Early Greek Poetry and Cult, New York & Londres, Routledge.

Bremmer Jan N., 1975, «The Meadow of Love and Two Passages in Euripides’ Hippolytus», Mnemosyne, vol.28, no3, p.268-280.

Bremmer Jan N., 1993, «Walking, standing and sitting in ancient Greek culture», in: Bremmer Jan N. & Roodenburg Herman (éd.), A Cultural History of Gesture, Cambridge, Polity Press, p.15-35.

Bremmer Jan N., 1996, «The status and symbolic capital of the seer», in: Hägg Robin (éd.), The Role of Religion in the Early Greek Polis, Stockholm, Aström.

Bremmer Jan N., 2000, «Verbal Insulting in Ancient Greek Culture», AAntHung, vol.40, p.61-72.

Bremmer Jan N., 2014, Initiation into the Mysteries of the Ancient World, Berlin & Boston, de Gruyter.

Brendel Otto, 1980, «Observations on the Allegory of the Pompeian Death’s-Head Mosaic», in: Brendel Maria (éd.), The Visible Idea. Interpretations of Classical Art, Washington, Decatur House Press, p.7-25.

Bretin-Chabrol Marine, 2012, L’arbre et la lignée: métaphores végétales de la filiation et de l’alliance en latin classique, Grenoble, Jérôme Millon.

Bretin-Chabrol Marine & Luccioni Pascal, 2015a, «L’envoi de pommes comme marque d’amour dans la littérature grecque et latine», in: Lieutaghi Pierre & Musset Danielle (éd.), Les fruits, nourritures ambiguës du corps et des pensées, Forcalquier, C’est-à-dire éditions, p.15-28.

Bretin-Chabrol Marine et Luccioni Pascal, 2015b, «Le temps des herbes et des broussailles: plantes de ruines dans l’Antiquité gréco-romaine», in: Lieutaghi Pierre & Musset Danielle (éd.), Temps des plantes, temps des humains, Actes du douzième séminaire d’ethnobotanique du domaine européen (Forcalquier, 10 et 11octobre 2013), Forcalquier, C’est-à-dire éditions, p.15-32.

Briand Michel, 1997, «Sur ΑΙΜΟΝΑ ΘΗΡΗΣ (IliadeE, 49): αἵμων “habile” et “sanglant”, αἰμύλος “rusé”, αἶμα “sang versé” i.e. *seh1- “semer, verser” et *seh2- “lier”», Mètis, vol.12, p.129-160.

Briand Michel, 2003, «Le vocabulaire de l’excellence chez Pindare», RPh, vol.77, no2, p.203-218.

Briand Michel, 2005a, «Les (en)jeux du regard et de la vision dans la poésie mélique grecque archaïque et classique», in: Villard Laurence (éd.), Études sur la vision dans l’antiquité classique, Rouen, Publications des Universités de Rouen et du Havre, p.57-79.

Briand Michel, 2005b, «Lucien et Homère dans les Histoires vraies: pratique et théorie de la fiction au temps de la seconde sophistique», Lalies, vol.25, p.127-140.

Briand Michel, 2006, «Aesthetics and Ethics of Poikilia in Longus’ Daphnis and Chloe», in: Skoie Mathilde & Velasquez Sonia (éd.), Re-Inscribing Pastoral in the Humanities. Essays on the Uses of a Critical Concept, Bristol, Bristol Phoenix Press, p.42-52.

Briand Michel, 2011a, «Liaison poétique, alliance rituelle: ἁρμονία chez Pindare», in: Caye Pierre, Malhomme Florence, Rispoli Gioia M., Wersinger Anne Gabrièle & Miletti Lorenzo (éd.) L’Harmonie, entre philosophie, science et arts, de l’Antiquité à l’âge moderne, Naples, Giannini, p.109-128.

Briand Michel, 2011b, «Ô mon âme, n’aspire pas à la vie immortelle … Sur les avatars de Pindare, Pythique III, 61-62, des scholiastes anciens à Saint-John Perse, Paul Valéry, Albert Camus, et à l’entour», Rursus, vol.6 [en ligne: https://journals.openedition.org/rursus/468].

Briand Michel, 2013, «Vision spectaculaire et vision imaginative dans la poésie mélique grecque. Le cas des épinicies de Pindare», Pallas, vol.92, Regard et représentation dans l’Antiquité, p.115-131.

Briand Michel, 2014, Pindare. Olympiques, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Briand Michel, 2016a, «Danses et banquets grecs: enjeux pragmatiques, éthiques, esthétiques», in: Peigney Jocelyne & Lion Brigitte (éd.), L’imaginaire de l’alimentation humaine en Grèce ancienne, Food & History 13.1-3, Turnhout, Brepols, p.213-234.

Briand Michel, 2016b, «Light and Vision in Pindar’s Olympian Odes: Interplays of Imagination and Performance», in: Cazzato Vanessa & Lardinois André (éd.), The Look of Lyric. Greek Song and the Visual, Leyde, Brill, p.238-254.

Briand Michel, 2017, «Scholies anciennes à Pindare et théorie littéraire», en ligne (hal-02522823).

Briggs Thomas, 1821, Poetae bucolici graeci sive Theocriti, Bionis et Moschi quae supersunt, Cambridge, Smith.

Briggs Ward, 1981, «Lines repeated from the Georgics in the Aeneid», CJ, vol.77, no2, p.130-147.

Brillante Carlo, 1993, «L’invidia dei Telchini e l’origine delle arti», Aufidus, vol.19, p.7-42.

Brillante Carlo, 1999, «L’invenzione della lira nell’inno omerico a Hermes», SCO, vol.47, p.95-128.

Brillante Carlo, 2000, «Simonide, fr. eleg. 22 West2», QUCC, vol.93 [= NS 24, vol.1], p.24-38.

Brillante Carlo, 2008, «La voce que affascina: Elena e Cleopatra», MD, vol.59, p.53-75.

Brilliant Richard, 1984, Visual Narratives: Storytelling in Etruscan and Roman Art, Ithaca & Londres, Cornell University Press.

Brink Charles O., 1963, Horace on Poetry. Prolegomena to the Literary Epistles, Cambridge, CUP.

Brink Charles O., 1971, Horace on Poetry. The Ars Poetica, Cambridge, CUP.

Brink Charles O., 1972, «Ennius and the Hellenistic Worship of Homer», AJPh, vol.93, p.547-567.

Brink Charles O., 1982, Horace on Poetry. Epistles Book II: The Letters to Augustus and Florus, Cambridge, CUP.

Brisson Luc, 1994a, Le Même et l’autre dans la structure ontologique du Timée de Platon. Un commentaire systématique du Timée de Platon, Sankt Augustin, Academia Verlag.

Brisson Luc, [1982] 1994b, Platon, les mots et les mythes, Paris, La découverte.

Brisson Luc, 1995, Orphée et Orphisme dans l’antiquité gréco-romaine, Aldershot, Brookfield.

Brisson Luc, 2000, «L’univers comme discours et le discourscomme univers», in: Brisson Luc, Lectures de Platon, Paris, Vrin, p.209-218.

Brock Roger, 2000, «Sickness in the body politic. Medical imagery in the Greek polis», in: Hope Valerie M. & Marshall Eireann (éd.), Death and Disease in the Ancient City, Londres & New York, Routledge, p.24-34.

Brock Roger, 2013, Greek Political Imagery from Homer to Aristotle, Londres, Bloomsbury.

Brockliss William, 2019, Homeric imagery and the natural environment, Cambridge (MA), HUP.

Brown Christopher G., 2001, «Arrows and Etymology: Gaetulicus’ epitaph for Archilochus», CPh, vol.96, no4, p.429-432.

Brown Christopher G., 2006, «Pindar on Archilochus and the Gluttony of Blame (Pyth. 2.52-6)», JHS, vol.126, p.36-46.

Brown Christopher G., 2022, «Pindar», in: Swift Laura éd.), A companion to Greek Lyric, Malden (MA), Oxford, Chichester, Wiley-Blackwell, p.67-90.

Brown James, 1987, «Littérature et nourriture», Dalhousie French Studies, vol.11 (no spécial Littérature et nourriture), p.4-9.

Brown Malcolm Kenneth, 2002, The Narratives of Konon, Munich & Leipzig, Saur.

Brown Robert D., 1982, «Lucretius and Callimachus», ICS, vol.7, p.77-97.

Brown Robert, 1987, «The Palace of the Sun in Ovid’s Metamorphoses», in: Whitby Michael, Hardie Philip R. & Whitby Mary (éd.), Homo viator. Classical essays for John Bramble, Bristol, Bolchazy-Carducci Publishers, p.211-220.

Brügger Claude, 2018, Homer’s Iliad: the Basel Commentary. Book XVI, Berlin, de Gruyter.

Brugmann Karl, 1894, «Μοῦσα, τρίαινα, θρῖναξ, Θρῑνακίη, ἤνεικα», IF, vol.3, p.253-264.

Bruhat Marie-Odile, 2008, «Une poétique du vœu: inspiration poétique et mystique impériale dans le poème XIX (et quelques autres) d’Optatianus Porfyrius», Dictynna, vol.5 (en ligne: https://journals.openedition.org/dictynna/369).

Brulé Pierre, 2006, «Bâtons et bâton du mâle, adulte, citoyen», in: Bodiou Lydie, Frère Dominique & Mehl Véronique (éd.), L’expression des corps: gestes, attitudes, regards dans l’iconographie antique, Rennes, PUR, p.75-84.

Brumbaugh Michael F., 2010, «Streams of Praise: Poetological Metaphor in Kallimachos’ Hymn to Zeus», SSRN Electronic Journal, 10.2139/ssrn.1607541.

Brun Patrice, 1996, Les archipels égéens dans l’Antiquité grecque (Ve-IIe siècles av. notre ère), Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Bruss Jon S., 2010, «Epigram», in: Clauss James J. & Cuypers Martine (éd.), A Companion to Hellenistic Literature, Malden (MA), Oxford & Chichester, Wiley-Blackwell, p.117-135.

Buccheri Alessandro, 2017, Penser les hommes à travers les plantes. Images végétales en Grèce ancienne (viiie-ves.), Thèse de doctorat, EHESS.

Buchet Elisabeth, Caltot Pierre-Alain & Rohman Judith (éd.), 2025, Du Paysage quotidien à l’espace poétique. Le sanctuaire dans la poésie gréco-latine jusqu’au iies. ap. J.-C., Bordeaux, Ausonius.

Buchheit Vinzenz, 1961, «Horazens programmatische Epode (VI)», Gymnasium, vol.68, p.520-526.

Buchholz Eduard, 1871, Die Homerischen Realien, I-III, Leipzig, Engelmann.

Budelmann Felix & van Emde Boas Evert, 2019, «Attending to Tragic Messenger Speeches», in Grethlein Jonas, Huitink Luuk & Tagliabue Aldo (éd.), Experience, Narrative, and Criticism in Ancient Greece: Under the Spell of Stories, Oxford, OUP, p.59-80.

Buffière Félix, 1936, Les Mythes d’Homère et la pensée grecque, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Bulman Patricia, 1992, Phthonos in Pindar, Berkeley, UCP.

Bundrick Sheramy, 2005, Music and Image in Classical Athens, Cambridge, CUP.

Bundrick Sheramy, 2018, «Reading Rhapsodes on Athenian Vases», in: Ready Jonathan & Tsagalis Christos (éd.), Homer in Performance. Rhapsodes, Narrators, and Characters, Austin, University of Texas Press, p.76-97.

Bundy Elroy, 1962, Studia Pindarica, Berkeley, UCP.

Bunsmann Ludovic, 1910, De piscatorum in graecorum atque romanorum litteris usu, Münster, Aschendorff.

Buongiovanni Claudio, 2009, «Marziale, libro X.Gli epigrammi 1 e 2 tra poesia, poetica e politica», Athenaeum, vol.97, p.507-526.

Buongiovanni Claudio, 2012, Gli epigrammata longa del decimo libro di Marziale, Pise, ETS.

Buraselis Kostas, Stefanou Mary & Thompson Dorothy J. (éd.), 2013, The Ptolemies, the sea and the Nile. Studies in waterborne power, Cambridge, CUP.

Bureau Bruno, 2010, «Lucanus […] uidetur historiam composuisse, non poema. Lucain, l’histoire et la mémoire poétique», in: Devillers Olivier & Franchet d’Espèrey Sylvie (éd.), Lucain en débat. Rhétorique, poétique et histoire, Bordeaux, Ausonius, p.77-90.

Burford Alison, 1972, Craftsmen in Greek and Roman society, Londres, Thames & Hudson.

Burkert Walter, 1987, Ancient Mystery Cults, Cambridge (MA), HUP.

Burnet Régis, 2003, L’Égypte ancienne à travers les papyrus. Vie quotidienne, Paris, Flammarion-Pygmalion.

Burnett Ann Pippin, 1994, «Hekabe the Dog», Arethusa, vol.27, p.151-164.

Burstein Stanley M., 1998, «Paccius Maximus: A Greek Poet in Nubia or a Nubian Greek Poet?», CRIPEL, vol.17, no3, p.47-52.

Burstein Stanley M., 1999-2000, «A Soldier and his God in Lower Nubia: The Mandulis Hymns of Paccius Maximus», in: Christides Vassilios & Papadopoullos Teodoros (éd.), Proceedings of the Sixth International Congress of Graeco-Oriental and African Studies. Nicosia, 30 April – 5 May 1996, Nicosie, Archbishop Makarios III Cultural Centre, Graeco-Arabica VII-VIII, p.45-50.

Burton Anne, 1972, Diodorus Siculus. Book I. A Commentary, Leyde, Brill.

Burton Reginald W.B., 1962, Pindar’s Pythian odes. Essays in interpretation, Oxford, OUP.

Busch Austin, 2007, «Versane Natura Est? Natural and Linguistic Instability in the Extispicium and Self-Blinding of Seneca’s Oedipus», CJ, vol.102, no3, p.225-267.

Buschor Ernst, 1944, Die Musen des Jenseits, Munich, Bruckmann.

Butler Shane & Purves Alex (éd.), 2013, Synaesthesia and the Ancient Senses, Londres, Routledge.

Buxton Richard G.A., 1980, «Blindness and Limits: Sophokles and the Logic of Myth», JHS, vol.100, p.22-37.

Buxton Richard G.A., 1982, Persuasion in Greek Tragedy. A Study of Peitho, Cambridge, CUP.

Buxton Richard G.A., 2009, Forms of Astonishment. Greek Myths of Metamorphosis, Oxford, OUP.

Cahoon Leslie, 1984, «The Parrot and the Poet: the function of Ovid’s funeral elegies», CJ,vol.80, p.27-35.

Caire Emmanuèle, 2015, «Jouer de l’aulos à Athènes était-il politiquement correct?», Pallas, vol.98, p.57-72.

Cairns Douglas L., 1993, Aidôs. The Psychology and Ethics of Honour and Shame in Ancient Greek Literature, Oxford, Clarendon Press.

Cairns Douglas L., 1997, «The Meadow of Artemis and the Character of the Euripidean Hippolytus», QUCC,vol.57, no3, p.51-75.

Cairns Francis, 1975, «Catullus 27», Mnemosyne, 4th series, vol.28, p.24-29.

Cairns Francis, 1979, Tibullus. A Hellenistic Poet at Rome, Cambridge, CUP.

Cairns Francis, 1984, «Theocritus’ First Idyll: the Literary Programme», WS, n. f. vol.18, p.89-113.

Cairns Francis, 1992, «Theocritus, Idyll 26», PCPhS, vol.38, p.1-38.

Cairns Francis, 2016, Hellenistic Epigram. Contexts of Exploration, Cambridge, CUP.

Calabrese De Feo Maria Raffaella, 2004, «Lo σκῆπτρον di Esiodo: considerazioni sui versi 22-35 della Teogonia», SCO, vol.50, p.39-63.

Calame Claude, 1977, Les Chœurs de jeunes filles en Grèce archaïque, vol.1: Morphologie, fonction religieuse et sociale, vol.2: Alcman, Rome, Edizioni dell’Ateneo & Bizzarri (= 1997, Choruses of Young Women in Ancient Greece. Their Morphology, Religious Role, and Social Function, tr. Collins Derek & Orion Janice, Lanham [MD], New York & Londres, Rowman & Littlefield).

Calame Claude, 1983, Alcman. Introduction, texte critique, témoignages, traduction et commentaire, Rome, edizioni dell’Ateneo.

Calame Claude, 1992, The Poetics of Eros in Ancient Greece, Princeton, PUP.

Calame Claude, 1996a, L’Éros dans la Grèce antique, Paris, Belin.

Calame Claude, [1990] 1996b, Thésée et l’imaginaire athénien. Légende et culte en Grèce antique, Lausanne, Payot.

Calame Claude, [1986] 2000, Le Récit en Grèce ancienne. Énonciations et représentations de poètes, Paris, Belin.

Calame Claude, 2002, «Qu’est-ce qui est orphique dans les Orphica? Une mise au point introductive», RHR, vol. 219, no4, p. 385-400.

Calame Claude, 2004, «Deictic Ambiguity and auto-referentiality. Some examples from Greek poetics», in: Felson Nancy (éd.), The Poetics of Deixis in Alcman, Pindar, and Other Lyric, Arethusa, vol.37, no3, Special issue, p.415-443.

Calame Claude, 2008, «Métaphores et images comme agents poétiques. Espace et temps dans la poésie grecque rituelle», Images Revues, hors-série 1, p.1-12.

Calame Claude, 2012, «Metaphorical travel and ritual performance in epinician poetry», in: Agócs Peter, Chris Carey Chris & Rawles Richard (éd.), Reading the Victory Ode, Cambridge, CUP, p.303-320.

Calame Claude, 2015, Avenir de la planète et urgence climatique. Au-delà de l’opposition nature/culture, Paris, Éditions Lignes.

Calame Claude, 2017a, La tragédie chorale. Poésie grecque et rituel musical, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Calame Claude, 2017b, «Pourquoi les “odes” de Pindare? Les désignations du chant dans la poésie “lyrique” grecque», Camenae, vol.20, p.1-20.

Calcante Cesare Marco, 1997, Quintiliano. La formazione dell’oratore, vol.III (libri ix-xii), Milan, Rizzoli.

Calcante Cesare Marco, 2002, Miracula rerum. Strategie semiologiche del genere didascalico negli Astronomica di Manilio, Pise, ETS.

Calcante Cesare Marco, 2005, Eufonia e onomatopea. Interpretazioni dell’iconismo nell’antichità classica, Côme, New Press.

Calcante Cesare Marco, 2007, «Il proemio degli Aetia di Callimaco e il dibattito ellenistico sull’eufonia», RIL, vol.141, p.13-58.

Calcante Cesare Marco, 2014, «The Verbal Icon: Rhetoric and the Visual Arts in the Stylistic Theory of Dionysius of Halicarnassus», in: Cojannot-Le Blanc Marianne, Pouzadoux Claude & Prioux Évelyne (éd.), L’Héroïque et le Champêtre. Vol.I.Les catégories stylistiques dans le discourscritique sur les arts, Nanterre, Presses Universitaires de Paris Ouest, p.103-124.

Callebat Louis, 1994, «Rhétorique et architecture dans le De architectura de Vitruve», in: Le projet de Vitruve. Objet, destinataires et réception du De architectura. Actes du colloque international, Rome, École française de Rome, p.31-46.

Callebat Louis et Soubiran Jean, 2012, Priapées, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Callu Jean-Pierre, 1992, «Paix romaine et fragilité monétaire», NAC, vol.21, p.297-308.

Caltot Pierre-Alain, 2016, Voix du poète, voix du prophète. Poétique de la prophétie dans la Pharsale de Lucain, thèse, Université de Paris-Sorbonne.

Caltot Pierre-Alain, 2018, «Espace de l’ambiguïté et poétique de l’équivoque. Delphes dans la Pharsale de Lucain», in: Luce Jean-Marc (éd.), Delphes et la littérature d’Homère à nos jours, Paris, Classiques Garnier, p.101-122.

Calvani-Mariotti Giovanna, 1999, «Καιρός negli Scholia vetera all’Iliade», in: Arrighetti Graziano (éd.), Letteratura e riflessione sulla letteratura nella cultura classica, Pise, Giardini, p.291-307.

Calvo Martinez José Luis, 2000, «The katábasis of the hero», in: Pirenne-Delforge Vinciane & Suárez De La Torre Emilio (éd.), Héros et héroines dans les mythes et cultes grecs, Kernos, suppl. 10, p.67-78.

Calzolari Alessandro, 1985, «Empedocle, frr. 2 e 3 Diels-Kranz», SCO, vol.34, p.71-81.

Camelin Colette & Berranger Marie-Paule (éd.), 2015, 1913, cent ans après. Enchantements et désenchantements, Paris, Hermann.

Cameron Alan, 1968, «The Garlands of Meleager and Philip», GRBS, vol.9, p.323-349.

Cameron Alan, 1980, «The Garland of Philip», GRBS, vol.21, p.43-62.

Cameron Alan, 1993, The Greek Anthology from Meleager to Planudes, Oxford, Clarendon Press.

Cameron Alan, 1995, Callimachus and His Critics, Princeton, PUP.

Cameron Averil M., 1970, «Myth and Meaning in Petronius. Some Modern Comparisons», Latomus, vol.29, p.397-425.

Camerotto Alberto, 1998, Le metamorfosi della parola. Studi sulla parodia in Luciano di Samosata, Pise, Istituti editoriali e poligrafici internazionali.

Camerotto Alberto, 2009, Luciano di Samosata. Icaromenippo o L’uomo sopra le nuvole, Alexandrie (Italie), Edizioni dell’Orso.

Campbell Brian, 2012, Rivers and the Power of Ancient Rome. Studies in the History of Greece and Rome, Chapel Hill (NC), University of North Carolina Press.

Campbell Charles, 2013, Poets and Poetics in Greek Literary Epigram, thèse, University of Cincinnati.

Campbell Charles, 2019, «Variations on Simplicity. Callimachus and Leonidas of Tarentum in Philip’s Garland», in: Kanellou Maria, Petrovic Ivana & Carey Chris (éd.), Greek Epigram from the Hellenistic to the Early Byzantine Era, Oxford, OUP, p.102-118.

Campbell David A., 1983, The Golden Lyre. The Themes of the Greek Lyric Poets, Londres, Duckworth.

Campbell David A., 1984, «The Frogs in the Frogs», JHS, vol.104, p.163-165.

Campbell David A., 1991, Greek Lyric III: Stesichorus, Ibycus, Simonides, and Others, Cambridge (MA) & London, HUP.

Campbell David A., 2006, Greek Lyric II: Anacreon, Anacreontea, Early Choral Lyric, Cambridge (MA) & London, HUP.

Campbell Lewis (éd.), 1867, The Sophistes and Politicus of Plato, Oxford, Clarendon Press.

Cancik Hubert, 1965, Untersuchungen zur lyrischen Kunst des P. Papinius Statius, Hildesheim, Olms.

Canali Luca, 2007, Decimo Magno Ausonio, Epigrammi, Soveria Mannelli, Rubbettino.

Caneva Stefano G., 2016, From Alexander to Theoi Adelphoi. Foundation and Legitimation of a Dynasty, Louvain, Peeters.

Canevaro Lilah-Grace, 2012, Hesiod’s Works and Days. An Interpretative Commentary, Doctoral thesis, Durham University.

Canevaro Lilah-Grace, 2014, «Genre and Authority in Hesiod’s Works and Days», in: Werner Christian, Sebastiani, Breno Battistin, Dourado-Lopes Antonio (éd.), Gêneros Poéticos na Grécia Antiga: Confluências e Fronteiras, São Paulo, Humanitas, p.23-48.

Canevaro Lilah-Grace, 2015, Hesiod’s Works and Days. How to Teach Self-Sufficiency, Oxford, OUP.

Canfora Luciano, [1986] 1994, Histoire de la littérature grecque d’Homère à Aristote, tr. fr. Paris, Desjonquères.

Cannatà Fera Maria, 1995, «Pindaro e la pietra di paragone», in : Belloni Luigi, Milanese Guido & Porro Antonietta (éd.), Studia classica Iohanni Tarditi oblata, Milan, Vita e Pensiero, vol. I, p. 413-422.

Cannatà Fera Maria, 2007, «Il rischio della parola: dire il nuovo e dire il giusto in Pindaro», in: Suarez de la Torre Emilio (éd.), Teorìa y práctica de la composición poética en el mundo antiguo y su pervivencia, Valladolid, Universidad de Valladolid, p.69-91.

Canobbio Alberto, 2005, «Il libro VIII di Marziale e la ricerca di una identità augustea», in: Gasti Fabio & Mazzoli Giancarlo (éd.), Modelli letterari e ideologia nell’età flavia, Pavie-Côme, Collegio Ghislieri & Ibis, p.127-162.

Canobbio Alberto, 2011, M.Valerii Martialis. Epigrammaton liber quintus, Naples, Loffredo.

Canobbio Alberto, 2012, «Pittori, poeti e serpenti alati: Pacuvio, Lucilio e Hor. ars 13», BStudLat, vol.42, p.546-561.

Canobbio Alberto, 2015, «Pacuvio, l’Ars oraziana e i monstra fra pittura e poesia», in: Linant de Bellefonds Pascale, Prioux Évelyne & Rouveret Agnès (éd.), D’Alexandre à Auguste. Dynamiques de la création dans les arts visuels et la poésie, Rennes, PUR, p.167-175.

Canter Howard Vernon, 1930, «The Figure ἀδύνατον in Greek and Latin Poetry», AJPh, vol. 51, no1, p. 32-41.

Cantilena Mario, 1993, «Il primo suono della lira», in: Pretagostini Roberto (éd.), Tradizione e innovazione nella cultura greca da Omero all’età ellenistica. Scritti in onore di B.Gentili, I, Rome, GEI, p.115-127.

Capovilla Giovanni, 1967, Callimaco, 2vol., Rome, «L’Erma» di Bretschneider.

Capponi Filippo, 1979, Ornithologia latina, Gênes, Istituto di filologia classica et medievale.

Carastro Marcello, 2006, La Cité des mages. Penser la magie en Grèce ancienne, Grenoble, Jérôme Millon.

Carderi Flavia, 2008, «Le ekphraseis di Valerio Flacco tra novità e tradizione», Hermes, vol.136, p.214-226.

Cariou Morgane, 2014, «Le topos de l’ineffable dans les catalogues poétiques», RPh, vol.88, no2, p.27-58.

Cariou Morgane, 2015, «La géographie en marge des Halieutiques, inventaire et étude des cartes préservées dans les scholies à Oppien», RSBN, vol.51, p.281-310.

Carrubba Robert W., 1965, «A Study of Horace’s Eighth and Twelfth Epodes», Latomus, vol.24, p.591-598.

Carter Michael J., 2009, «Gladiators and Monomachoi: Greek Attitudes to a Roman “Cultural Performance”», The International Journal of the History of Sport, vol.26, no2, p.298-322.

Carter Michael J., 2014, «Romanization through Spectacle in the Greek East», in: Christesen Paul & Kyle Donald G. (éd.), A Companion to Sport and Spectacle in Greek and Roman Antiquity, Malden (MA), Oxford & Chichester, Wiley-Blackwell, p.617-632.

Carusi Cristina, 2008, Il sale nel mondo greco (VI a.C.-III d.C.), Bari, Edipuglia.

Casali Sergio, 1995, «Aeneas and the Doors of the Temple of Apollo», CJ, vol.91, p.1-9.

Casali Sergio, 2004, «Exploiting the Contradictions in Virgil’s Doloneia», HSPh, vol.104, p.319-354.

Casali Sergio, 2006, «The Making of the Shield», G&R, vol.53, p.185-204.

Casali Sergio, 2007, «Killing the Father: Ennius, Naevius and Virgil’s Julian Imperialism», in: Fitzgerald William & Gowers Emily (éd.), Ennius perennis. The Annals and Beyond, Cambridge, The Philological Society, p.103-128.

Casamento Alfredo, 2016a, «Parrasio e i limiti dell’arte. Una lettura di Seneca Contr. 10, 5», in: Calboli Montefusco Lucia (éd.), Papers on rhetoric, 13, Pérouse, Pliniana, p.57-85.

Casamento Alfredo, 2016b, «Templi, case ed eloquenza. Alcuni appunti sull’impiego di metafore architettoniche tra Cicerone e Tacito», BStudLat, vol.46, no2, p. 467-487.

Casanova-Robin Hélène, 2014, Virgile. Bucoliques, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Casanova-Robin Hélène & Billault Alain (éd.), 2013, Le poète au miroir de ses vers. Études sur la représentation du poète dans ses œuvres, Grenoble, Jérôme Millon.

Casevitz Michel, 1985, «Astu et Polis: les composés. 1. Quelques composés en –polis et leurs dérivés», Ktèma, vol.10, p.91-103.

Casevitz Michel, 1992, «Mantis: le vrai sens», REG, vol.105, p.1-18.

Caspers Chritiaan L., 2011, Healing Speech, Wandering Names, Contests of Words. Ideas about Language in Euripides, Dissertation, Leiden University [http://hdl.handle.net/1887/16568].

Cassin Barbara, 1990, «Le lien rhétorique, de Protagoras à Aelius Aristide», Philosophie, vol.28, p.14-31.

Cassin Barbara, 1995, L’Effet sophistique, Paris, Gallimard.

Cassin Barbara, 1998, Parménide. Sur la nature ou sur l’étant. La langue de l’être? Paris, Le Seuil.

Cassin Matthieu, 2008, «“Plumer Isocrate”: usage polémique du vocabulaire comique chez Grégoire de Nysse», REG, vol.121, no2, p.783-796.

Castelletti Cristiano & Siegenthaler Pierre, 2016, «Virgilian Echoes in the Aenigmata Symposii. Two Unnoticed Technopaignia», Philologus, vol.160, no1, p.133-150.

Castelli Carla, 2000, Μήτηρ σοφιστῶν. La tragedia nei trattati greci di retorica, Milan, Edizioni Universitarie di Lettere Economia Diretto.

Castelli Carla, 2016, «Luciano e la precisione di Zeusi», in: Calboli Montefusco Lucia & Celentano Maria Silvana (éd.), Papers on rhetoric, 13, Pérouse, Pliniana, p.87-99.

Caster Marcel, 1937, Lucien et la pensée religieuse de son temps, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Castiglioni Barbara, 2017, «Music, ritual, and self-referentiality in the second stasimon of Euripides’Helen: the Dionysian Necessity», 10th MOISA Meeting, The «Revolution» of the New Music, 28, 29, 30juillet 2017, Oxford [en ligne].

Caston Ruth R., 2006, «Love as Illness: Poets and Philosophers on Romantic Love», CJ, vol.101, no3, p.271-298.

Caston Ruth R., 2014, «Reinvention in Terence’s Eunuchus», TAPhA, vol.144, p.141-170.

Castrucci Greta, 2013, «Il lago dei cigni di Delo: dal threnos al peana», Acme, vol.66, p.53-78.

Catto Bonnie, 1988, «The Labyrinth on the Cumaean Gates and Aeneas’ Escape from Troy», Vergilius, vol.34, p.71-76.

Cavallo Guglielmo, 1989, «Testo, libro, lettura», in: Cavallo Guglielmo, Fedeli Paolo & Giardina Andrea (éd.), Lo spazio letterario di Roma antica, vol.2, Rome, Salerno, p.307-341.

Cavallo Guglielmo, 1992, «Le tavolette come supporto della scrittura: qualche testimonianza indiretta», in: Lalou Élisabeth (éd.), Les tablettes à écrire de l’Antiquité à l’époque moderne, Turnhout, Brepols, p.97-104.

Cavarzere Alberto & Cristante Lucio, 2019, M.Fabi Quintiliani Institutionis oratoriae liber IX, Hildesheim, Weidmann.

Cave Terence, 1988, Recognitions. A Study in Poetics, Oxford, OUP.

Cave Terence, 1997, Cornucopia. Figures de l’abondance au xviesiècle: Érasme, Rabelais, Ronsard, Montaigne (tr. fr. Morel Ginette), Paris, Macula [éd.angl. 1979].

Caveing Maurice, 1997, La figure et le nombre. Recherches sur les premières mathématiques des Grecs, Villeneuve-d’Ascq, Presses universitaires du Septentrion.

Cazzato Vanessa, 2012, «Symposia en plein air in Alcaeus and others», in: Cazzato Vanessa, Obbink Dirk & Prodi Enrico Emanuele (éd.), The Cup of Songs. Studies on Poetry and the Symposion, Oxford, OUP, p.184-206.

Cèbe Jean-Pierre, 1972-1999, Varron, Satires Ménippées, 13vol., Rome, École française de Rome.

Ceccarelli Paola, 2013, Ancient Greek Letter Writing. A Cultural History (600 BC – 150 BC), Oxford, OUP.

Cecon Alberto, 2010, «La catabasi capovolta. Oracoli, teste canore e giochi di specchi tra antiche e moderne riletture del mito di Orfeo» [en ligne]: http://cekscorner.weebly.com/uploads/1/0/4/1/10413981

Celentano Maria Silvana, 1987, «La laconicità. Un atteggiamento etico-linguistico, una qualità retorica, un criterio estetico», in: Pennacini Adriano (éd.), Studi di retorica oggi in Italia, Bologne, Pitagora Editrice, p.109-115.

Celentano Maria Silvana, Chiron Pierre & Noël Marie-Pierre (éd.), 2004, Skhèma/Figura. Formes et figures chez les Anciens. Rhétorique, philosophie, littérature. Actes du colloque franco-italien «Skhèma/Figura» (Paris-Créteil, 27-29mai 1999), Paris, Éditions Rue d’Ulm.

Cera Alessandra, 2012, «Il Dioniso citaredo del pittore del “sakkos” bianco», Acme, vol.65, p.31-57.

Cerquand Jean-François, 1862-1863, «Les Charites», RA, NS, vol.6, p.324-340; vol.7, p.52-64.

Cerri Giovanni, 1991, «Il significato di sphregis in Teognide e la salvaguardia dell’autenticità testuale nel mondo antico», QS, vol.33, p.21-40.

Cerri Giovanni, 2004, «Empedocle, fr. 3 D.-K.: saggio di esegesi letterale», in: Rossetti Livio & Santaniello Carlo (éd.), Studi sul pensiero e sulla lingua di Empedocle, Bari, Levante, p. 83-94.

Cerri Giovanni, 2005, «L’ontano di Filita: soluzione di un enigma e ricostruzione di un percorso critico», QUCC, vol.80, p.133-139.

Cerri Giovanni, 2007, «Apollonio Rodio e le Muse Hypophetores. Tre interpretazioni a confronto», QUCC, vol.85, noo 1, p.159-165.

Chahoud Anna, 2004, «The Roman Satirist Speaks Greek», Classics Ireland, vol.11, p.1-46.

Chambry Émile, 1933, Platon. La République, Livres IV-VII, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Champeaux Jacqueline, 1997, «De la parole à l’écriture: Essai sur le langage des oracles», in: Heintz Jean-Georges (éd.), Oracles et prophéties dans l’antiquité, Paris, De Boccard, p.405-438.

Champlin Edward, 2005, «Phaedrus the Fabulous», JRS, vol.95, p.97-123.

Chandler Clive, 2006, Philodemus On Rhetoric Books 1 and 2. Translation and Exegetical Essays, New York & Londres, Routledge.

Chappuis Sandoz Laure, 2004, Terres d’abondance. Paysages et images poétiques de la fertilité et du don dans la littérature latine, Bruxelles, Latomus.

Chappuis Sandoz Laure, 2008, «P dico: les lettres et la chose (Pr. 7, 54. 67)», in: Biville Frédérique, Plantade Emmanuel & Vallat Daniel (éd.), «Les vers du plus nul des poètes…». Nouvelles recherches sur lesPriapées, Lyon, MOM, p.121-135.

Chappuis Sandoz Laure, 2011, «Priapus formosus: Denkt Priap über Lexik, Form und Gestalt nach? Carmina Priapea 36-39-75 und Adjektive auf -osus», RhM, vol.154, no1, p.87-110.

Charbonnier Claudine, 1969, «La courtisane de Plaute à Ovide», BAGB, vol.28, p.451-550.

Charlet Jean-Louis, 1991, Claudien. Œuvres, tome I : Le rapt de Proserpine, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Charlet Jean-Louis, 1999, «Claudien poète épique dans le De raptu Proserpinae», VL, vol.156, p.42-49.

Charlet Jean-Louis, 2000, «Comment lire le De Raptu Proserpinae de Claudien», REL, vol.78, p.180-194.

Charlet Jean-Louis, 2017, Claudien. Œuvres, tome III : Poèmes politiques, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Charlet Jean-Louis, 2018, Claudien. Œuvres, tome IV : Petits poèmes, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Charpentier Marie-Claude, 2004, «Avant-propos», in: CharpentierMarie-Claude (éd.), Les espaces du sauvage dans le monde antique. Approches et définitions. Actes du colloque de Besançon (4-5mai 2000), Besançon, Presses universitaires de Franche-Comté, p.3-8.

Charpentier Marie-Claude, 2015, «Les frontières du sauvage dans l’Antiquité», CEA, vol.52 [en ligne].

Charpin François, 1979, Lucilius. Satires. II: LivresIX-XXVIII, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Chastel André, 1977, «Le dictum Horatii: quidlibet audendi potestas et les artistes (xiiie-xviesiècle)», CRAI, vol.121, no1, p.30-45.

Chaudhuri Pramit, 2014, The War with God. Theomachy in Roman Imperial Poetry, Oxford, OUP.

Chauvin Cédric & Cusset Christophe, 2008, Lycophron. Alexandra, Paris, L’Harmattan.

Cheshire Keyne, 2008, «Kicking Φθόνος: Apollo and His Chorus in Callimachus’ Hymn 2», CPh, vol.103, no4, p.354-373.

Chevalier Jean & Gheerbrant Alain, 1982, Dictionnaire des symboles. Mythes, rêves, coutumes, gestes, formes, figures, couleurs, nombres, Paris, Laffont.

Chevalier Jean-Frédéric, 2006, «La métamorphose de Philomèle ou les métamorphoses du mythe dans la poésie latine et néo-latine», in: Gély Véronique, Haquette Jean-Louis & Tomiche Anne (éd.), Philomèle. Figures du rossignol dans 2013la tradition littéraire et artistique, Clermont-Ferrand, Presses de l’Université Blaise Pascal, p.53-72.

Chiarini Gioachino, 1995, «Il viaggio nella letteratura greco latina: da Ulisse ad Apollonio re di Tiro (con una nuova proposta di lettura del viaggio di Enea)», in: Rosa Fabio & Zambon Francesco (éd.), Pothos. Il viaggio, la nostalgia, Trente, Università degli Studi, p.61-76.

Chinn Christopher, 2011, «Statius, Orpheus and Callimachus: Theb. 2.269-296», Helios, vol.38, no1, p.79-101.

Chinn Christopher, 2013, «Orphic Ritual and Myth in the Thebaid», in: Augoustakis Antony (éd.), Ritual and Religion in Flavian Epic, Oxford, OUP, p.319-334.

Chinn Christopher, 2015, «Intertext, Metapoetry, and Visuality in the Achilleid», in: Dominik William J., Newlands Carole & Gervais Kyle (éd.), Brill’s Companion to Statius, Leyde, Brill, p.173-188.

Chinnici Valentina, 2002, «Volti d’Invidia: Aglauro ed il paradigma dell’invidioso. A margine di Ov. Met. 2, 737 ss.», Pan, vol.20, p.105-116.

Chirico Maria Luisa, 1980-1981, «Antipatro Sidonio interprete di Anacreonte», AFLN, vol.23, p.43-57.

Chiron Pierre, 1993, «Introduction», in: Chiron Pierre, Démétrios. Traité du style, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Chiron Pierre, 1999, «La période chez Aristote», in : Büttgen Philippe, Diebler Stéphane & Rashed Marwan (éd.), Théories de la phrase et de la proposition de Platon à Averroès, Paris, Éditions Rue d’Ulm.

Chiron Pierre, 2001, Un rhéteur méconnu: Démétrios (Ps.-Démétrios de Phalère). Essai sur les mutations de la théorie du style à l’époque hellénistique, Paris, Vrin.

Chiron Pierre, 2004, «La corde ou le joug? (Démétrios, Du Style, §85)», RPh, vol.78, p.7-12.

ChironPierre, 2006, «La bête et l’histrion», in: Brillet-DuboisPascale et ParmentierÉdith (éd.) Φιλολογία. Mélanges offerts à Michel Casevitz, Lyon, MOM, p.169-179.

Chiron Pierre, 2007, Aristote. Rhétorique, Paris, Flammarion.

Chiron Pierre, 2008, «Musique des mots et persuasion dans deux traités de rhétorique d’époque hellénistique et romaine (Ps.-Démétrios de Phalère, Du Style, Denys d’Halicarnasse, La Composition stylistique)», in: Bernard Jacques-Emmanuel (éd.), Pratiques de la rhétorique de l’Antiquité au xviiiesiècle (=Modèles linguistiques, vol.58), p.27-43.

Chiron Pierre, 2010a, «Le stoïcisme de la stylistique de Démétrios de Phalère» in: Baratin Marc, Lévy Carlos, Utard Régine & Videau Anne (éd.), Stylus. La parole dans ses formes. Mélanges en l’honneur du professeur Jacqueline Dangel, Paris, Classiques Garnier, p. 227-246.

Chiron Pierre, 2010b, «Les noms du style chez le Ps.-Démétrios de Phalère: collection ou système?», in: Chiron Pierre & Lévy Carlos (éd.), Les noms du 2014style dans l’Antiquité gréco-latine, Louvain, Paris & Walpole (MA), Peeters, p.71-86.

Chiron Pierre, 2013, «Imiter, modeler, trouver, créer…: métaphores et conceptions de la fiction dans les Progymnasmata d’Aelius Théon», in: Bréchet Christophe, Webb Ruth & Videau Anne (éd.), Théorie et pratique de la fiction à l’époque impériale, Paris, Picard, p.37-47.

Chiron Pierre, 2014, «Démétrios de Phalère dans le Brutus», in: Aubert-Baillot Sophie & Guérin Charles (éd.), Le Brutus de Cicéron. Rhétorique, politique et histoire culturelle, Leyde, Brill, p.105-120.

Chiron Pierre, 2015, «Plus or que l’or…», in: Jaubert Anna & Paillet Anne-Marie (éd.), Le sel de la langue. Hommage à Michèle Aquien, Valenciennes, Presses de l’Université de Valenciennes, p.135-148.

Chiron Pierre, 2017, «Le corps dans la tradition grecque des exercices préparatoires de rhétorique», in: Pietrobelli Antoine (éd.), Soigner par les lettres. La bibliothérapie des Anciens (= Mètis N.S. 15), Paris & Athènes, Éditions de l’EHESS, p.57-68.

Chiron Pierre & Guérin Charles (éd.), 2016, L’infraction stylistique, Rennes, Presses de Universitaires de Rennes.

Chiron Pierre & Lévy Carlos (éd.), 2010, Les Noms du style dans l’Antiquité gréco-latine, Louvain, Paris & Walpole (MA), Peeters.

Christesen Paul and Torlone Zara, 2002, «Ex omnibus in unum, nec hoc nec illud: Genre in Petronius», MD, vol. 49, p. 135-172.

Christenson David, 2019, «Metatheatre», in: Dinter Martin T. (éd.), The Cambridge Companion to Roman Comedy, Cambridge, CUP, p.136-150.

Christian Timo, 2015, Gebildete Steine. Zur Rezeption literarischer Techniken in den Versinschriften seit dem Hellenismus, Göttingen, Vandenhoeck & Ruprecht.

Christopoulos Menelaos, 2003, «Discours odysséen de Protée», Kernos, vol.16, p.35-41.

Cichoń Natalia, 2016, «The Judgement of Paris as Examined by a Lawyer and a Christian Moralist: Dracontius’ De raptu Helenae», SPhP, vol.26, p.157-170.

Cinaglia Valeria, 2014, «Menander, Aristotle, Chance and Accidental Ignorance», in: Sommerstein Alan (éd.), Menander in Contexts, New York, Routledge, p.152-166.

Cinaglia Valeria, 2015, Aristotle and Menander on the Ethics of Understanding, Leyde, Brill.

Cistaro Maria, 2009, Sotto il velo di Pantea. Imagines e Pro imaginibus di Luciano, Messine, Dipartimento di Scienze dell’Antichità, Università degli Studi di Messina.

Citroni Marchetti Sandra, 2003, «La veglia e il dipinto: i modelli culturali del programma di laboriosità di Plinio il Vecchio», in: Citroni Mario (éd.), Memoria e identità. La cultura romana construisce la sua immagine, Florence, Università degli Studi, p.235-266.

Citroni Mario, 1975, M.Valerii Martialis Epigrammaton Liber Primus, Florence, La Nuova Italia.

Citroni Mario, 1986, «Le raccomandazioni del poeta: apostrofe al libro e contatto col destinatario», Maia, vol.38, 1986, p.111-146.

Citroni Mario, 1988, «Pubblicazioni e dediche dei libri in Marziale», Maia, vol.40, p.3-39.

Citroni Mario, 2001, «Affermazioni di priorità e coscienza di progresso artistico nei poeti latini», in: Schmidt Ernst, Paschoud François, Wick Claudia & Galli Milić Lavinia (éd.), L’histoire littéraire immanente dans la poésie latine, Vandœuvres-Genève, Fondation Hardt, p.267-304.

Citroni Mario, 2004, «Martial, Pline le Jeune et l’identité du genre de l’épigramme latine», Dictynna, vol.1 [en ligne].

Citroni Mario, 2007, «Gellio, 19, 8, 15 e la storia di classicus», MD, vol.58, p.181-205.

Citroni Mario, 2009, «Horace’s Ars Poetica and the Marvellous», in: Hardie Philip (éd.), Paradox and the Marvellous in Augustan Literature and Culture, Oxford, OUP, p.19-40.

Civiletti Maurizio, 2002, Filostrato. Vite dei sofisti, Milano, Bompiani.

Clackson James (éd.), 2011, A Companion to the Latin Language, Chichester, Wiley & Blackwell.

Claes Pierre, 1970, «Notes sur quelques passages de Méléagre de Gadara», AntClass, vol.39, p.468-474.

Clare R.J., 2002, The Path of Argo. Language, Imagery and Narrative in the Argonautica of Apollonius Rhodius, Cambridge, CUP.

Clarke John R., 2003, Art in the Lives of Ordinary Romans. Visual Representation and Non-Elite Viewers in Italy, 100 BC-AD 315, Berkeley, UCP.

Clarke Michael J., 2001, «“Heart-Cutting Talk”: Homeric κερτομέω and Related Words», CQ, vol.51, p.329-338.

Clarke W.M., 1974, «The God in the Dew», AC, vol.43, no1, p.57-73.

Classen C.Joachim, 1959, Sprachliche Deutung als Triebkraft platonischen und sokratischen Philosophierens, Munich, Beck.

Clausen Wendell V., 1994, A Commentary on Virgil, Eclogues, Oxford, Clarendon Press.

Clauss James J., 1988, «Vergil and the Euphrates Revisited», AJPh, vol.103, no3, p.309-320.

Clauss James J., 1993, The Best of the Argonauts. The Redefinition of the Epic Hero in Book 1 of Apollonius’ Argonautica, Berkeley, UCP.

Clay Diskin, 1983,Lucretius and Epicurus, Ithaca (NY) & Londres, Cornell University Press.

Clay Diskin, 2001, «The Scandal of Dionysos on Paros (The Mnesiepes Inscription E1 III)», Prometheus, vol.27, p.97-112.

Clay Diskin, 2004a, Archilochos Heros: The Cult of Poets in the Greek Polis, Washington (DC), Center for Hellenic Studies.

Clay Diskin, 2004b, «Vergil’s Farewell to Education (Catalepton 5) and Epicurus’ Letter to Pythocles», in: Armstrong David (éd.), Vergil, Philodemus, and the Augustans, Austin, University of Texas Press.

Clay Diskin, 2007, «The sources of Lucretius inspiration», in: Gale Monica R. (éd.), Oxford Readings in Lucretius, Oxford, OUP, p.18-47.

Clayman Dee L., 1987, «Sigmatism in Greek Poetry», TAPhA, vol.117, p.69-84.

Clayman Dee L., 2009, Timon of Phlius. Pyrrhonism into Poetry, Berlin & New York, de Gruyter.

Clayton Barbara, 2004, A Penelopean Poetics. Reweaving the Feminine in Homer’s Odyssey, Lanham (MD), Lexington Books.

Cleland Liza, Davies Glenys & Llewellyn-Jones Lloyd, 2007, Greek and Roman dress from A to Z, Londres & New York, Routledge.

Clément-Tarantino Séverine, 2000, «Fama et le poète. Pour une poétique de la monstruosité dans l’Énéide», BAGB, vol.49, p.309-28.

Clément-Tarantino Séverine, 2006, «La poétique romaine comme hybridation féconde. Les leçons de la greffe (Virgile, Géorgiques, 2, 9-82)», Interférences, Ars Scribendi, vol.4 [en ligne: http://ars-scribendi.ens-lyon.fr/spip.php?article37].

Clément-Tarantino Séverine, 2007, «Quanto maiora parauit. Pastorale et épopée, les Bucoliques et l’Énéide», in: Filoche Christina (éd.), L’intertexte virgilien et sa réception. Écriture, récriture et réflexivité chez Virgile et Rutilius Namatianus, Dijon, Université de Bourgogne, p.87-131.

Clément-Tarantino Séverine, 2008, «Amours virgiliennes. L’invocation à Érato (Enéide 7, 37)», in: Fontanier Jean-Michel (éd.), Amor Romanus. Amours romaines. Études et anthologie, Rennes, PUR, p.27-44.

Clément-Tarantino Séverine, 2009, «Phémios dans l’Énéide et les “libertés” du poète épique», in: Delignon Bénédicte & Roman Yves (éd.), Le poète irrévérencieux. Modèles hellénistiques et réalités romaines, Lyon, CEROR, p.227-242.

Clément-Tarantino Séverine, 2013, «La “cuisine” de Virgile. À propos du centon virgilien De panificio»,Dictynna, vol.10 [en ligne].

Clément-Tarantino Séverine, 2014, «Je et les autres. Réflexions sur la voix épique dans l’Enéide», in: Estèves Aline et Meyers Jean (éd.), Tradition et innovation dans l’épopée latine, de l’Antiquité au Moyen-Âge, Bordeaux, Ausonius, p.17-28.

Clément-Tarantino Séverine, 2016, «Wanderings of Fama and “fame’s Narratives” in the Aeneid», in: Kyriakidis Stratis (éd.), Libera Fama. An Endless Journey, Cambridge, Cambridge Scholars Publishing, p.55-70.

Clément-Tarantino Séverine, 2017, «Le réflexe métapoétique: le Miroir des Muses et les commentaires virgiliens»,Dictynna, vol.14 [en ligne].

Clerc Anne, 2007, «Loca: lieux d’intertextualité et de réflexivité dans les Métamorphoses d’Ovide. Étude d’un marqueur lexical de l’allusion», Mémoire de Master 2, Sciences de l’Antiquité, Université Charles-de-Gaulle-Lille3.

Clo-Saunier Magdeleine, 2015, «“Comme dans un miroir”, l’objet et le reflet dans le roman d’Achille Tatius», Gaia, vol.18, p.551-63.

Cocchiara Giuseppe, 1981, Il mondo alla rovescia, Turin, Bollati Boringhieri.

Cochrane Charles N., 1929, Thucydides and the Science of History, Londres, OUP.

Codecà Maria-Antonietta & Orlandini Anna-Maria, 2007, «L’ambiguitas des réponses oraculaires», in: Moussy Claude & Orlandini Anna-Maria (éd.), L’ambiguïté en Grèce et à Rome. Approche linguistique, Paris, Presses de l’Université Paris-Sorbonne, p.103-112.

Cohen Ada & Rutter Jeremy B. (éd.), 2007, Constructions of Childhood in Ancient Greece and Italy, Princeton, ASCSA.

Cohen-Skalli Aude, 2014, «Portrait d’un historien à son écritoire: méthode historique et technique du livrechez Diodore de Sicile», REA, vol.119, no2, p.493-513.

Coin-Longeray Sandrine, 2001, «Agamemnon ou la richesse mortelle: étude d’un emploi particulier de πλοῦτος», AC, vol.70, p.27-34.

Coin-Longeray Sandrine, 2014, Poésie de la richesse et de la pauvreté. Étude du vocabulaire de la richesse et de la pauvreté dans la poésie grecque antique, d’Homère à Aristophane: ἄφενος, ὄλβος, πλοῦτος, πενία, πτωχός, Saint-Étienne, Publications de l’université de Saint-Étienne.

Colby Elbridge, 1919, «The Echo-Device in Literature», Bulletin of the NYPL, vol.23, p.683-713; 783-804.

ColeA.Thomas, 1972, «The Relativism of Protagoras», YCIS, vol.22, 1972, p.19-45.

Cole A.Thomas, 1982, «Archaic Truth», QUCC, vol.13, no1, p.7-28.

Coleman Kathleen M., 1988, Stace. Silvae IV, Oxford, Clarendon Press.

Coleman Kathleen M., 2006, Martial. Liber Spectaculorum, Oxford, OUP.

Coleman Kathleen M., 2010, «Cacemphaton in the Labyrinth: Ovid, Heroides 10.71», Mnemosyne, vol.63, p.280-286.

Coleman Robert, 1977, Vergil. Eclogues, Cambridge, CUP.

Collins Derek, 2008, Magic in the Ancient Greek World, Malden (MA), Blackwell.

Collins Derek, 2014, Master of the Game. Competition and Performance in Greek Poetry, Washington (DC), Center of Hellenic Studies [en ligne].

Colonna Aristide, 1964, «De Oppiani vita antiquissima», BollClass, vol.12, p.32-40.

Combatti Maria, 2016, «Water as literary strategy: Callimachus’ Hymn to Zeus and Theocritus’ Idyll 1», Université Laval, Congrès de la Société canadienne des Études classiques.

Combatti Maria, 2017, «Callimachean Hydrokinetics: Water as a Compositional Device in Callimachus’ Hymns»: http://forms.camws.org › Abstracts2017 › 109.

Combellack Frederick, 1948, «Speakers and scepters in Homer», CJ, vol.43, p.209-217.

Commager Henry Steele Jr., 1957, «Lucretius’ interpretation of the plague», HSPh, vol.72, p.105-118.

Commager Steele, 1962, The Odes of Horace. A Critical Study, New Haven (CT), Yale University Press.

Conche Marcel, 1986, Héraclite. Fragments, Paris, PUF.

Connolly Joy, 2001, «Reclaiming the Theatrical in the Second Sophistic», Helios, vol.28, no1, p.75-96.

Connolly Joy, 2007a, «The New World Order: Greek Rhetoric in Rome», in: Worthington Ian(éd.), A Companion to Greek Rhetoric, Malden (MA), Blackwell, p.139-165.

Connolly Joy, 2007b, «Being Greek / Being Roman: Hellenism and Assimilation in the Roman Empire», Millennium, vol.4, p.21-42.

Connor Walter R., 1962, «Vim quandam incredibilem. A tradition concerning the oratory of Pericles», C&M, vol.23, p.23-33.

Connor Walter R., 1988, «Seized by the Nymphs: Nympholepsy and Symbolic Expression», ClAnt, vol.7, no2, p.155-189.

Connors Catherine, 1997, «Field and Forum: Culture and Agriculture in Roman Rhetoric», in: Dominik William J. (éd.), Roman Eloquence. Rhetoric in Society and Literature, Londres & New York, Routledge, p.71-89.

Connors Catherine, 1998, Petronius the poet. Verse and literary tradition in the Satyricon, Cambridge, CUP.

Consolino Franca Ela, 1974, «Codice retorico e manierismo stilistico nella poetica di Sidonio Apollinare», ASNP, vol.4, p.423-460.

Consolino Franca Ela, 2017, «Polymetry in Late Latin Poems: Some Observations on Its Meaning and Functions», in: Elsner Jaś et Hernández Lobato Jesús (éd.), The Poetics of Late Latin Literature, Oxford, OUP, p.100-124.

Consolino Franca Ela, 2018, «Formes et fonctions de la lettre dans la production poétique de Venance Fortunat», in: Deswarte Thomas, Herbers Klaus & Sirantoine Hélène (éd.), Epistola 1. Écriture et genre épistolaires, ive-xiesiècle, Madrid, Casa de Velázquez, p.139-152.

Constantakopoulou Christy, 2007, The Dance of the Islands: Insularity, Networks, the Athenian Empire, and the Aegean World, Oxford, OUP.

Constantakopoulou Christy, 2017, Aegean Interactions. Delos and its Networks in the Third Century, Oxford, OUP.

Conte Gian Biagio, 1974, Memoria dei poeti e sistema letterario: Catullo, Virgilio, Ovidio, Lucano, Florence, Einaudi.

Conte Gian Biagio, 1979, «Il genere e i suoi confini. Interpretazione dell’egloga decima di Virgilio», in: D’Anna Giovanni (éd.), Studi di poesia latina in onore di Antonio Traglia, Rome, Edizione di storia e letteratura, p.377-404.

Conte Gian Biagio, 1986, The Rhetoric of Imitation. Genre and Poetic Memory in Virgil and other Latin Poets (ed. and trans. Segal Charles), Ithaca (NY) & Londres, Cornell University Press.

Conte Gian Biagio, 1991, «L’amore senza elegia. I Remedi contro l’Amore e la logica di un genere», in: Conte Gian Biagio (éd.), Generi e lettori, Milan, Mondadori, p.53-94.

Conte Gian Biagio, 1992, «Proems in the middle», in: Dunn Francis M. & Cole Thomas (éd.), Beginnings in Classical Literature, Cambridge, CUP, p.147-160.

Conte Gian Biagio, 1996, The Hidden Author: An Interpretation of Petronius’s Satyricon, Berkeley, Los Angeles & Londres, UCP.

Conte Gian Biagio, 2017, Stealing the Club from Hercules. On Imitation in Latin Poetry, Berlin & Boston, de Gruyter.

Conte Gian Biagio & Barchiesi Alessandro, 1989, «Imitazione e arte allusiva. Modi e funzioni dell’intertestualità», in: Cavallo Guglielmo, Fedeli Paolo & Giardina Andrea (éd.), Lo spazio letterario di Roma antica. Vol.1. La produzione del testo, Rome, Salerno ed., p.81-114.

Conte Sophie, 2010, «Physiologie du style: la métaphore du corps dans les traités de rhétorique latins», in: Chiron Pierre et Lévy Carlos (éd.), Les noms du style dans l’antiquité Gréco-Latine, Louvain-Paris-Walpole (MA), Peeters, p.279-298.

Conti Bizzarro Ferruccio, 1999, Poetica e critica letteraria nei frammenti dei poeti comici greci, Naples, M. D’Auria.

Conti Bizzarro Ferruccio, 2009, Comici entomologi, Alexandrie (Italie), Edizioni dell’Orso.

Coo Lyndsay, 2016, «Sight and blindness: the mask of Thamyris», in: Squire Michael (éd.), Sight and the ancient senses, New York & Londres, Routledge, p.237-248.

Cook Arthur Bernard, 1940, Zeus. A Study in Ancient Religion, vol.III, Cambridge, CUP.

Cooper Craig, 2000, «Philosophers, Politics, Academics: Demosthenes’ Rhetorical Reputation in Antiquity», in: Worthington Ian (éd.), Demosthenes: Statesman and Orator, Londres & New York, Routledge, p.224-245.

Cooper Craig, 2004, «Demosthenes: Actor on the Political and Forensic Stage», in: Mackie Christopher J. (éd.), Oral Performance and Its Context, Leyde & Boston, Brill, p.145-161.

Cope Edward Meredith, 1867 [1970, réimp. Olms], An Introduction to Aristotle’s Rhetoric. With Analysis Notes and Appendices, Londres & Cambridge, Macmillan.

Copley Frank O., 1947, «Servitium amoris in the Roman Elegists», TAPhA, vol.78, p.285-300.

Coray Marina, 2018, Homer’s Iliad. The Basel Commentary, Book XVIII, Berlin & Boston, de Gruyter.

Corbel-Morana Cécile, 2004, «Euripide lecteur d’Aristophane (à propos du verbe ἐλελίζομαι dans les Oiseaux, v. 213, Hélène, v. 1111, et les Phéniciennes, v. 1514)», RPh, vol.78, p.223-238.

Corbel-Morana Cécile, 2007, «Le goût des autres: paratragédie et cuisine chez Aristophane», REG, vol.120, p.1-18.

Corbel-Morana Cécile, 2012, Le bestiaire d’Aristophane, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Cordano Federica, 2007, «Il bastone sonoro del poeta», Aristonothos, vol.1, p.89-92.

Cordes Peter, 1994, Iatros. Das Bild des Arztes in der griechischen Literatur von Homer bis Aristoteles, Stuttgart, Franz Steiner.

Corsi Stefano, 1997, «Teoria e prassi stilistica in Quintiliano: le similitudini in Inst. 2, 19», in: Magnino Domenico (éd.), Discentibus obvius. Omaggio degli allievi a Domenico Magnino, Côme, New Press, p.23-29.

Corso Antonio, 2007, «The Portraiture of Archilochus», Hyperboreus, vol.13, p.11-30.

Cossutta Frédéric, 1997, «Dimensions dialogiques du discours philosophique: les dialogues de Platon», in: Beacco Jean-Claude, Luzzati Daniel, Mir-Samii Reza & Murat Michel (éd.), Le Dialogique, Paris & Berne, Peter Lang, p.27-45.

Costil Pierre, 1949, L’esthétique littéraire de Denys d’Halicarnasse. Étude sur le classement et la doctrine des Opera rhetorica, Thèse d’État, Lettres, Paris.

Coughlan Taylor, 2016, The Aesthetics of Dialect in Hellenistic Epigram, Thèse, University of Cincinnati.

Couloubaritsis Lambros, [1986] 1990, Mythe et philosophie chez Parménide, Bruxelles, Ousia.

Couloubaritsis Lambros, 1996, «Genèse et structure dans le mythe hésiodique des races», in: Blaise Fabienne, Judet de la Combe Pierre & Rousseau Philippe (éd.), Le métier du mythe. Lectures d’Hésiode, Villeneuve d’Ascq, Presses universitaires du Septentrion, p.479-518.

Couloubaritsis Lambros, 2006, «Fécondité des pratiques catalogiques», Kernos, vol.19, p.249-266.

Courcelle Pierre, 1955, «Histoire du cliché virgilien des cent bouches (Georg.II, 42-44 = Aen. VI, 625-627)», REL, vol. 33, p. 231-240.

Courcelle Pierre, 1980, «La figure du philosophe d’après les écrivains latins de l’antiquité», JS, p.85-101.

Courtney Edward (éd.), 2001, A Companion to Petronius, Oxford, OUP.

Courtney Edward, 2010, «A Basic Approach to the Fourth Eclogue», Vergilius, vol.56, p.27-38.

Coutelle Éric, 2015, Properce. Élégies, LivreIV, Bruxelles, Latomus.

Couvret Simone, 1994-1995, «L’homme au bâton: statique et statut dans la céramique attique», Métis, vol.9-10, p.257-281.

Cowan Robert, 2011a, «Passing over Cephisos’ Grandson: Literal Praeteritio and the Rhetoric of Obscurity in Ovid Met. 7.350-393», Ramus, vol.40, p.146-167.

Cowan Robert, 2011b, «Lucan’s thunder-box: scatology, epic and satire in Suetonius’ Vita Lucani», HSPh, vol.106, p.301-313.

Cowan Robert, 2014, «Fingering Cestos: Martial’s Catullus’ Callimachus», in: Augoustakis Antony (éd.), Flavian Poetry and its Greek Past, Leyde, Brill, p.345-371.

Cowan Robert, 2018, «Bloated Buskins. Seneca and the Satiric Idea of Tragedy», Ramus, vol.46, p.75-117.

Cox Miller Patricia, 1994, Dreams in Late Antiquity. Studies in the imagination of a culture, Princeton (NJ), PUP.

Cozzoli Adele-Teresa, 2011, «The Poet as a Child», in: Acosta-Hughes Benjamin, Lehnus Luigi & Stephens Susan A. (éd.), Brill’s Companion to Callimachus, Leyde & Boston, Brill, p.407-428.

Cozzoli Adele Teresa, 2016, «Strategie poetiche negli Epilli del Corpus Bucolicorum», Aitia, vol.6 [en ligne].

Cozzoli Umberto, 1978, «I fondamenti del κόσμος licurgico nel pensiero di Plutarco», C&S, vol.17, no66, p.84-93.

Crampon Monique, 1985, Salve Lucrum, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Crane Gregory, 1987, «Bees without Honey, and Callimachean Taste», AJPh, vol.108, no2, p.399-403.

Crane Gregory, 1988, «Realism in the Fifth Idyll of Theocritus», TAPhA, vol.118, p.107-122.

Cribiore Raffaella, 2001, Gymnastics of the Mind. Greek Education in Hellenistic and Roman Egypt, Princeton & Oxford, PUP.

Cribiore Raffaella, 2007, The School of Libanius in Late Antique Antioch, Princeton & Oxford, PUP.

Criscuolo Ugo, 2004, «Mimesi e tecnica espressiva in Leonida di Taranto», in: López Eire Antonio & Ramos Guerreira Agustín (éd.), Registros lingüísticos en las lenguas clásicas, Salamanque, Ed. Universidad de Salamanca, p.33-49.

Cristante Lucio, 2003, «La calamita innamorata (Claud. Carm. min. 29 Magnes), con un saggio di commento», in: Cristante Lucio (éd.), IFilolClass, vol.1 (2001-2002), p.25-86.

Cristante Lucio, 2004, «Ancora sulla calamita innamorataa proposito del magnes di Claudiano», in: Bianchi Olivier, Mudry Philippe & Thévenaz Olivier (éd.), Conceptions et représentations de l’extraordinaire dans le monde antique, Berne, Peter Lang, p.131-137.

Crowther Nigel B., 1978, «Horace, Catullus, and Alexandrianism», Mnemosyne, vol.31, p.33-44.

Crowther Nigel B., 1979, «Water and Wine as Symbols of Inspiration», Mnemosyne, vol.32, no1-2, p.1-11.

Crump M.Marjorie, 1931, The Epyllion from Theocritus to Ovid, Oxford, Basil Blackwell.

Csapo Eric & Wilson Peter, 2009, «Timotheus the New Musician», in Budelmann Felix (éd.), The Cambridge Companion to Greek Lyric, Cambridge, CUP, p.277-293.

Csapo Eric, 1999-2000, «Later Euripidean Music», ICS, vol.24-25, p.399-426.

Csapo Eric, 2004, «The Politics of the New Music», in: Murray Penelope & Wilson Peter (éd.), Music and the Muses, Oxford, OUP, p.207-248.

Csapo Eric, 2008, «Star Choruses: Eleusis, Orphism, and New Musical Imagery and Dance», in: Revermann Martin and Wilson Peter (éd.), Performance, Iconography, Reception. Studies in Honour of Oliver Taplin, Oxford & New York, OUP, p.262-290.

Csapo Eric, 2009, «New Music’s Gallery of Images: the “Dithyrambic” First Stasimon of Euripides’ Electra», in: Cousland J.Robert C. & Hume James R. (éd.), The Play of Texts and Fragments. Essays in Honour of Martin Cropp, Leyde, Brill, p.95-109.

Csapo Eric, 2012, «The Economics, Poetics, Politics, Metaphysics, and Ethics of the “New Music”», in: Yatromanolakis Dimitrios (éd.), Music and Cultural Politics in Greek and Chinese Societies: Volume1: Greek Antiquity, Cambridge, Harvard University Department of the Classics, p.65-132.

Cucchiarelli Andrea, 2001, La satira e il poeta. Orazio tra Epodi e Sermones, Pise, Giardini.

Cucchiarelli Andrea & Traina Alfonso, 2012, Publio Virgilio Marone, Le Bucoliche, Rome, Carocci.

Cullhed Anders, 2015, The Shadow of Creusa. Negotiating Fictionality in Late Antique Latin Literature, Berlin & Boston, De Gruyter.

Culpepper Stroup Sarah, 2003, «Adulta Virgo: The Personification of Textual Eloquence in Cicero’s Brutus», MD, vol. 50, p. 115-140.

Cumont Franz, 1949, Lux perpetua, Paris, Geuthner.

Cuny-Le Callet Blandine, 2005, Rome et ses monstres, 1. Naissance d’un concept philosophique et rhétorique, Grenoble, Jérôme Millon.

Curletto Silvio, 1990, «I Linguaggi della calzatura: simboli e allegorie nella cultura greco-latina, cristiana e medievale», Maia, vol.42, p.51-73.

Curley Dan, 2003, «Splendidior uitro: Horace and Callimachus», CPh, vol.98, no3, p. 280-283.

Curley Dan, 2004, «The Alcaic Kid: (Hor. Carm. 3.13)», CW, vol.97, n.o2, p.137-152.

Curley Dan, 2013, Tragedy in Ovid. Theater, metatheater, and the transformation of a genre, Cambridge & New York, CUP.

Curran A., 2016, Routledge Philosophy Guidebook to Aristotle and the Poetics, Londres, Routledge.

Currie Bruno G.F., 2016, Homer’s Allusive Art, Oxford, OUP.

Curtis Lauren, 2017, Imagining the Chorus in Augustan Poetry, Cambridge, CUP.

Curtius Ernst R., 1948, Europäische Literatur und lateinisches Mittelalter, Berne, Francke.

Curtius Ernst R., [1948] 1956, La Littérature européenne et le Moyen-Âge latin, Paris, PUF.

Curtius Ernst R., [1948] 2013, European Literature and the Latin Middle Ages Princeton & Oxford, PUP.

Cusset Christophe, 1999, «Nature et poésie dans les Idylles de Théocrite», 2023in: Cusset Christophe (éd.), La nature et ses représentations dans l’Antiquité, Paris, CNDP, p.147-155.

Cusset Christophe, 2001, «Le jeu poétique dans l’Europé de Moschos», BAGB, no1, p.62-82.

Cusset Christophe, 2003, «Λακέρυζα κορώνη. Quand la corneille baye sur l’intertexte…», Mètis n.s., vol.1, p.47-68.

Cusset Christophe, 2004a, «Les Argonautiques d’Apollonios de Rhodes comme itinéraire à travers la sauvagerie: d’Homère à Alexandrie, en passant par Hérodote et Xénophon, ou comment l’adresse au lecteur supplée à l’insouciance de Jason», in: CharpentierMarie-Claude (éd.), Les espaces du sauvage dans le monde antique. Approches et définitions. Actes du colloque de Besançon (4-5mai 2000), Besançon, Presses universitaires de Franche-Comté, p.31-52.

Cusset Christophe, 2004b, «L’Etna dans le Cyclope d’Euripide», in: D.Bertrand Dominique (éd.), Mythologies de l’Etna, Clermont-Ferrand, Presses universitaires Blaise Pascal, p.25-32.

Cusset Christophe, 2004c, «Le Cyclope de Théocrite entre la force brute et le feu de la création», in: Foulon Éric (éd.), Connaissance et représentations des volcans dans l’Antiquité, Clermont-Ferrand, Presses universitaires, p.49-56.

Cusset Christophe, 2005, «Fonctions du décor bucolique dans les Pastorales de Longus», in: Pouderon Bernard & Crismani Daria (éd.), Lieux, décors et paysages de l’ancien roman des origines à Byzance. Actes du 2ecolloque de Tours, 24-26octobre 2002, Lyon, MOM, 2005, p.163-178.

Cusset Christophe, 2006, «Les images dans la poésie scientifique alexandrine: les Phénomènes d’Aratos et les Thériaques de Nicandre», in: Cusset Christophe (éd.), Musa docta. Recherches sur la poésie scientifique dans l’antiquité, Saint-Étienne, Publications de l’université de Saint-Étienne, p.49-104.

Cusset Christophe, 2011, Cyclopodie. Édition critique et commentée de l’Idylle VI de Théocrite, Lyon, MOM.

Cusset Christophe, 2013, Ménandre ou la comédie tragique, Paris, CNRS Éditions.

Cusset Christophe, 2017, «Léonidas, poète de l’humilité. L’exemple des pêcheurs», in: Meyer Doris & Urlacher-Becht Céline (éd.), La rhétorique du «petit» dans l’épigramme grecque et latine, Paris, De Boccard, p.37-44.

Cusset Christophe, 2021, «Θεόκριτος κωμῳδοποιός. Comic Patterns and Structures in Theocritus’ Bucolic Poems (with an apostille on tragic patterns)», in: Kyriakou Poulheria, Sistakou Evina & Rengakos Antonios (éd.), Brill’s Companion to Theocritus, Leyde & Boston, Wiley-Blackwell, p.271-297.

Cusset Christophe & Linant de Bellefonds Pascale, 2014, «La figure très hellénistique d’Iphigénie dans l’Alexandra de Lycophron… Quels parallèles dans l’iconographie?», Aitia, vol.4 (en ligne: https://journals.openedition.org/aitia/849).

Cusset Christophe & Prioux Évelyne (éd.), 2009, Lycophron: éclats d’obscurité, Saint-Etienne, Publications de l’Université de Saint-Étienne.

Cusset Christophe & Prioux Évelyne, 2018, «Enjeux historiques et poétiques du recueil», Lalies, vol.38, p.263-370.

Cusset Christophe & Vieilleville Claire, 2017, «De Moschos à Achille Tatius: l’enlèvement d’Europè comme programme poétique», in: Briand Michel & Biraud Michèle (éd.), Roman grec et poésie. Dialogues des genres et nouveaux enjeux du poétique, Lyon, MOM, p.41-57.

Cyr-Fréchet Catherine, 2004, Poétique et érotique dans l’élégie d’amour ovidienne. Amores, Heroides, Ars Amatoria, Remedia Amoris, Thèse, Université de Paris XII.

D’Acunto Massimo, 2007, «Ipponatte e Boupalos, e la dialettica tra poesia e scultura in età arcaica», RA, vol.2007, no2, p.227-268.

D’Alessio Giovan Battista, 1992, «Pindaro, Peana VIIb (fr. 52 h Sn.-M.)», in: El-Mosalamy A.A.H. (éd.) Proceedings of the XIXth International Congress of Papyrology, Cairo, Ain Shams University Center of Papyrological Studies, p.353–373.

D’Alessio Giovan Battista, 1995a, «Apollo Delio, i Cabiri milesii e le cavalle di Tracia. Osservazioni su Callimaco frr. 114-115 Pf.», ZPE, vol.106, p.5-21.

D’Alessio Giovan Battista, 1995b, Compte rendu de The Dithyrambs of Pindar. Introduction, Text and Commentary by M.J.H. van der Weiden, JEA, vol.81, p.270-273.

D’Alessio Giovan Battista, [1996-1997] 20074, Callimaco. I, Inni, epigrammi, Ecale; II, Aitia, Giambi e altri frammenti, Milan, Rizzoli.

D’Alessio Giovan Battista, 2005, «Il primo Inno di Pindaro», in : Grandolini Simonetta (éd.), Lirica e teatro in Grecia : il testo e la sua ricezione, Napoli, Ed. Scientifiche Italiane, p. 113-149.

D’Alessio Giovan Battista, 2009, «Re-constructing Pindar’s First Hymn: The Theban “Theogony” and the Birth of Apollo», in : Athanassaki Lucia, Martin Richard P. & Miller John F. (éd.), Apolline Politics and Poetics, Athènes, Hellenic Ministry of Culture, European Cultural Centre of Delphi, p.129–147.

D’Alton John, [1931] 1962, Roman Literary Theory and Criticism. A Study in Tendencies, New York, Russell & Russell.

D’Angour Armand, 1997, «How the Dithyramb Got Its Shape», CQ, vol.47, no2, p.331-351.

D’Angour Armand, 1999, «Ad unguem», AJA, vol.120, no3, p.411-427.

D’Angour Armand, 2011, The Greeks and the New. Novelty in Ancient Greek Imagination and Experience, Cambridge, CUP.

Dällenbach Lucien, 1977, Le Récit spéculaire. Contribution à l’étude de la mise en abyme, Paris, Le Seuil.

Dagron Gilbert, 1984, Constantinople imaginaire. Études sur le recueil des Patria, Paris, PUF.

Dain Alphonse, 1965, Traité de métrique grecque, Paris, Klincksieck.

Dalby Andrew, 1996, Siren feasts. A history of food and gastronomy in Greece, Londres & New York, Routledge.

Dalby Andrew, 2006, «The Banquet of Philoxenus», Petits Propos Culinaires, vol.26, p.28-56.

Dalfen Joachim, 1994-1995, «Die ὕβρις der Nachtigall. Zu der Fabel bei Hesiod (Erga 202-218) und zur griechischen Fabel im allgemeinen», WS, vol.107-108, p.157-177.

Dalton Helen E.B., 2020, «Transforming arma uirumque: syntactical, morphological and metrical dis-membra-ment in Statius’ Thebaid», CQ, vol.70, p.286-309.

Daly Loyd W., 1961, «Hesiod’s Fable», TAPhA, vol.92, p.45-51.

Dalzell Alexander, 1996, The Criticism of Didactic Poetry: Essays on Lucretius, Vergil, and Ovid, Toronto, University of Toronto Press.

Damish, Hubert, 1972,Théorie du nuage: pour une histoire de la peinture, Paris, Le Seuil.

Danek Georg, 1998, Epos und Zitat. Studien zu den Quellen der Odyssee, Vienne, Österreichische Akademie der Wissenschaft.

Dangel Jacqueline, 1997, «Faunes, Camènes et Muses: le premier art poétique latin?», BStudLat, vol.27, no1, p.3-33.

Dangel Jacqueline, 1999, «Orphée sous le regard de Virgile, Ovide et Sénèque: trois arts poétiques», REL, vol.77, p.87-117.

Dangel Jacqueline, 2010, «Les noms du style dans l’Antiquité gréco-latine», in: Chiron Pierre & Lévy Carlos (éd.), Les noms du style dans l’Antiquité gréco-latine, Louvain, Peeters, p.25-47.

Darbo-Peschanski Catherine, 1987, Le discours du particulier. Essai sur l’enquête hérodotéenne, Paris, Seuil.

Darcus Sullivan Shirley, 1996, «Metaphorical uses of psychological terminology in early poetry: evidence for distinctive meanings of the terms», SIFC, vol.14, no2, p.129-151.

David Amirthanayagam P., 2006, The Dance of the Muses. Choral Theory and Ancient Greek Poetics, Oxford, OUP.

David Isabelle, 2020, «Y a-t-il un double du poète dans lePoenulusde Plaute?», Loxias, vol.71 [en ligne].

David Jean-Michel, 1983, «Les orateurs des municipes à Rome: intégration, réticences et snobismes», in: Cébeillac-Gervasoni Mireille (éd.), Les «bourgeoisies» municipales italiennes aux iie et ier siècles av. J.-C., Centre Jean Bérard. Institut français de Naples, 7-10décembre 1981, Paris & Naples, Éditions du centre national de la recherche scientifique-Bibliothèque de l’institut français de Naples, p.309-323.

Davidson James N., 1997, Courtesans & Fishcakes. The Consuming Passions of Classical Athens, Londres, HarperCollins.

Davies Malcolm & Kathirithamby Jeyaraney, 1986, Greek Insects, Londres, Duckworth.

Davies Malcolm & Page Denys L., 1991, Poetarum melicorum Graecorum fragmenta, Oxford, Clarendon Press.

Davis Gregson, 1989, «Ingenii cumba? Literary “aporia” and the rhetoric of Horace’s O navis referent (C.1.14)», RhM, vol.132, no3/4, p.331-345.

Davis Gregson, 1991, Polyhymnia. The Rhetoric of Horatian Lyric Discourse, Berkeley, Los Angeles & Oxford, UCP.

Davis Martha A., 1989, «Ratis Audax: Valerius Flaccus’ Bold Ship», Ramus, vol.18, p.46-73.

Davis Philip, 2015, «Erato or Terpsichore: a reassessment», in: Van Alfen Peter, Bransbourg Gilles & Amandry Michel (éd.), Fides. Contributions to numismatics in honor of RichardB.Witschonke, New York, The American Numismatic Society, p.393-401.

Davisson Mary H.T., 1984, «Parents and Children in Ovid’s Poems from Exile», CW, vol.78, p.111-114.

Day Henri J.M., 2013, Lucan and the Sublime. Power, Representation and Aesthetic Experience, Cambridge, CUP.

De Angelis Francesco, 2015, «La coupe de Nestor et l’imagination hellénistique: artistes, antiquaires, rois dans les deux derniers siècles av. J.-C.», in: Linant de Bellefonds Pascale, Prioux Évelyne & Rouveret Agnès (éd.), D’Alexandre à Auguste: Dynamiques de la création dans les arts visuels et la poésie, Rennes, PUR, p.57-68.

De Blois Lukas, 2005, «Plutarch’s Lycurgus: a Platonic Biography», in: Vössing Konrad (éd.), Biographie und Prosopographie, Stuttgart, Franz Steiner, p.91-102.

De Giorgio Jean-Pierre, 2012, «Quand les pères désirent la mort de leurs fils et que les mères les accueillent dans leur lit. Catulle, la crise de la république romaine et l’épilogue du carmen LXIV», in: Dubel Sandrine & Montandon Alain (éd.), Mythes sacrificiels et ragoûts d’enfants, Clermont-Ferrand, Presses Universitaires Blaise-Pascal, p.345-363.

De Jong Irene J.F., 1991, Narrative in Drama. The Art of the Euripidean Messenger-Speech, Leyde, Brill.

De Jong Irene J.F., 2001, «The Prologue as a Pseudo-Dialogue», in: Kahan Ahuvia & Laird Andrew (éd.), A Companion to the Prologue of Apuleius’ Metamorphoses, Oxford, OUP, p.201-212.

De Jong Irene J.F., 2006, «The Homeric Narrator and His Own kleos», Mnemosyne, vol.59, p.188-207.

De Jonge Casper C., 2008, Between Grammar and Rhetoric. Dionysius of Halicarnassus on Language, Linguistics and Literature, Leyde & Boston, Brill.

De Jonge Casper C., 2014, «The Attic Muse and the Asian Harlot: Classicizing Allegories in Dionysius and Longinus», in Ker James & Pieper Christoph (éd.), Valuing the Past in the Greco-Roman World. Proceedings from the Penn-Leiden Colloquia on Ancient Values VII, Leyde, Brill, p.388-409.

De Jonge Casper C., 2018, «Demosthenes versus Cicero: Intercultural Competition in Ancient Literary Criticism», in: Damon Cynthia & Pieper Christoph (éd.), Eris vs Aemulatio. Valuing Competition in Classical Antiquity, Leyde, Brill, p.300-323.

De Kreij Mark, 2022, «Students, Scholars and Archaic Greek Song», in: Alexandrou Margarita, Corey Chris & D’Alessio Giovan Battista (éd.), Song Regained. Working with Greek Poetic Fragments, Berlin & Boston, de Gruyter, p.101-136.

De Lacy Phillip, 1952, «Biography and Tragedy in Plutarch», AJPh, vol.73, no2, p.159-171.

De Sanctis Dino, 2007, «La Musa πολυμνήστη: Penelope nella poetica di Empedocle (fr. 3 DK)», SCO, vol.53, p.11-30.

De Temmerman Koen, 2009, «A flowery meadow and a hidden metalepsis in Achilles Tatius», CQ, N.S., vol.59, no2, p.667-670.

De Vaan Michiel, 2008, Etymological Dictionary of Latin and other Italic Languages, Leyde & Boston, Brill.

Debidour Victor-Henri, 1999, Les Tragiques grecs, Paris, La Pochothèque.

DeBrohun Jeri B., 2003,Roman Propertius and the Reinvention of Elegy, Ann Arbor (MI), The University of Michigan Press.

DeBrohun Jeri B., 2004, «Centaurs in Love and War: Cyllarus and Hylonome in Ovid, Metamorphoses, 12, 393-428», A JPh, vol.125, p.417-452.

DeForest Mary M., 1994, Apollonius’ Argonautica. A Callimachean Epic, Leyde, Brill.

Defradas Jean, 1969, «Le chant des Grenouilles: Aristophane critique musical», REA, vol.71, p.23-37.

Degani Enzo, [1984] 2002, Studi su Ipponatte, Hildesheim, Zurich & New York, Olms Reprints.

Degl’Innocenti Pierini Rita, 1980, Studi su Accio, Florence, CLUSF.

Degl’Innocenti Pierini Rita, 2003, «Le tentazioni giambiche del poeta elegiaco: Ovidio esule e i suoi nemici», in: Gazich Roberto (éd.), Fecunda licentia: tradizione e innovazione in Ovidio elegiaco, Milan, Vita e Pensiero, p.119-149 (repris et augmenté dans Degl’Innocenti Pierini, Rita, Il parto dell’orsa. Studi su Virgilio, Ovidio e Seneca, Bologne, Pàtron, 2008, p.79-101).

Degl’Innocenti Pierini Rita, 2008, Il parto dell’orsa. Studi su Virgilio, Ovidio e Seneca, Bologne, Pàtron.

Degl’Innocenti Pierini Rita, 2016, «Fucata officia (Sen. fr. 60 Vottero = 97 Haase): Seneca e le insidie delle false amicizie», in: Galand Perrine & Malaspina Ermanno (éd.), Vérité et apparence. Mélanges en l’honneur de Carlos Lévy, offerts par ses amis et ses disciples, Turnhout, Brepols, p.343-363.

Degni Paola, 1998, Usi delle tavolette lignee e cerate nel mondo greco e romano, Messine, Sicania.

Deguy Michel, 1988, «Le grand-dire», in: Deguy Michel etal. (éd.), Du Sublime, Paris, Belin, p.11-36.

Deichgräber Karl, 1971, Charis und Chariten – Grazie und Grazien, Munich, Heimeran.

Del Corno Dario, 1985, Aristofane. Le Rane, Milan, Mondadori.

Del Freo Maurizio, Nosch Marie-Louise & Rougemont Françoise, 2010, «The Terminology of Textiles in the Linear B Tablets, Including some Considerations on Linear A Logograms and Abbreviations», in: Michel Cécile & Nosch Marie-Louise (éd.), Textile Terminologies in the Ancient Near East and Mediterranean from the Third to the First Millennia B.C., Oxford, Oxbow, p.338-373.

Del Re Raffaello, 1955, «Marco Argentario», Maia, vol.7, p.184-215.

Delarue Fernand, 1982, «L’asianisme à Rome», REL, vol.60, p.166-185.

Delarue Fernand, 1996, «Paradis», in: Delarue Fernand, Georgacopoulou Sophia, Laurens Pierre & Taisne Anne-Marie (éd.), Epicedion. Hommage à P.Papinius Statius, La Licorne, vol.96, p.283-296.

Delarue Fernand, 2000, Stace poète épique. Originalité et cohérence, Louvain & Paris, Peeters.

Delatte Armand, 1934, Les conceptions de l’enthousiasme chez les philosophes présocratiques, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Delattre Daniel, 2015, «L’épicurien Philodème de Gadara, témoin et critique des théoriciens de la poésie hellénistique», in: Linant de Bellefonds Pascale, Prioux Évelyne & Rouveret Agnès (éd.), D’Alexandre à Auguste: Dynamiques de la création dans les arts visuels et la poésie, Rennes, PUR, p.275-286.

Deleuze Gilles & Félix Guattari, 1980, Mille plateaux. Capitalisme et schizophrénie, 2, Paris, Minuit.

Delignon Bénédicte, 2006, Les Satires d’Horace et la comédie gréco-latine: une poétique de l’ambiguïté, Louvain, Paris & Dudley, Peeters.

Delignon Bénédicte, 2014, «La dulcitudo poétique et les tria genera dans l’oeuvre d’Horace: le charme de l’entre-deux stylistique», in: Cojannot-Le Blanc Marianne, Pouzadoux Claude & Prioux Évelyne (éd.), L’Héroïque et le champêtre. Volume I : Les catégories stylistiques dans le discours critique sur les arts, Paris, Presses Universitaires de Paris Ouest, p.25-43.

Delignon Bénédicte, 2016, «Lyrique érotique et lyrique politique dans le Carm. 4.1 d’Horace», in: Delignon Bénédicte, Le Meur Nadine & Thévenaz Olivier (éd.), Le poète lyrique dans la cité antique: les Odes d’Horace au miroir de la lyrique grecque archaïque, Lyon, De Boccard, p.263-273.

Delignon Bénédicte & Clément-Tarantino Séverine, 2014, «La théorie des trois styles et la classification générique: réception de Virgile et d’Horace à l’époque classique», in: Cojannot-Le Blanc Marianne, Pouzadoux Claude & Prioux Évelyne (éd.), L’Héroïque et le champêtre. VolumeI: Les catégories stylistiques dans le discourscritique sur les arts, Paris, Presses Universitaires de Paris Ouest, p.17-24.

Dell’Oro Francesca, 2006, «Per un’analisi del rapporto tra i logonimi e la metafora nella quarta pitica di Pindaro», in: Cuzzolin Pierluigi & Napoli 2029Maria (éd.), Fonologia e tipologia lessicale nella storia della lingua greca, atti del VI incontro internazionale di linguistica greca (Bergamo, settembre 2005), Milan, Angeli, p.86-100.

Della Casa Adriana, 1995, «L’uso del termine poeta a Roma nell’età augustea», in: Tarditi Giovanni, Belloni Luigi,Milanese Guido & Porro Antonietta (éd.), Studia classica Iohanni Tarditi oblata, Milan, Vita e Pensiero, p.51-62.

Della Corte Francesco, 1953, Varronis Menippearum fragmenta, Turin, Istituto di filologia classica.

Della Corte Francesco, Canali Luca, Romano Elisa & Venini Paola (éd.), 1991, Q. Orazio Flacco. I. Le odi ; Il carme secolare ; Gli epodi, Rome, Istituto poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato, Libreria dello Stato.

Delneri Francesca, 2006, I culti misterici stranieri nei frammenti della commedia attica antica, Bologne, Pàtron.

Delvigo Maria Luisa, 2012, «La voce e il corpo: Ovidio tra mitologia e scienza», in: Álvarez María Consuelo & Iglesias Rosa María (éd.), Y el mito se hizo poesía, Madrid, Centro de Lingüística Aplicada Atenea, p.211-228.

Demand Nancy, 1970, «The Identity of the Frogs», CPh, vol.65, p.83-87.

Déniz Alonso Alcorac, 2019, «What’s in a drop? Making sense of ΨAKAΣ in Aristophanes, Acharnians 1150-1151», in: Giannakis Georgios K., Charalambakis Christoforos, Montanari Franco & Rengakos Antonios (éd.), Studies in Greek Lexicography, Berlin, de Gruyter, p.131-158.

Denniston John D., 1939, Euripides, Electra, Oxford, Clarendon Press.

Déom Laurent, 2012, «La poétique de l’émerveillement: principes théoriques et méthodologiques», in: Decharneux Baudouin, Maignant Catherine & Watthee-Delmotte Myriam (éd.), Esthétique et spiritualité I.Enjeux identitaires, Fernelmont, E.M.E., p.131-160.

Depew Mary, 1998, «Delian Hymns and Callimachean Allusion», HSPh, vol.98, p.155-182.

Depew Mary, 2007, «Springs, Nymphs, and Rivers: Models of Origination in Third-Century Alexandrian Poetry», in Bierl Anton, Lämmle Rebecca & Wesselmann Katarina (éd.), Literatur und Religion. Wege zu einer mythisch-rituellen Poetik bei den Griechen, Berlin, de Gruyter, p.141-171.

Deremetz Alain, 1994, «Fatum et fortuna ou la métaphysique du récit virgilien», in: Thomas Joël (éd.), L’imaginaire religieux gréco-romain, Perpignan, Presses Universitaires de Perpignan, p.151-166.

Deremetz Alain, [1995] 2017, Le Miroir des Muses. Poétiques de la réflexivité à Rome, Villeneuve d’Ascq, Presses Universitaires du Septentrion.

Deremetz Alain, 1999, «Visages des genres dans l’élégie ovidienne: Amores1,1 et 3,1», in: Fabre-Serris Jacqueline & Deremetz Alain (éd.), Élégie et épopée dans la poésie ovidienne («Héroïdes»et «Amours»). En hommage à Simone Viarre, Villeneuve d’Ascq, Université Charles-de-Gaulle-Lille3, p.71-84.

Deremetz Alain, 2001a, «Énée aède: tradition auctoriale et (re)fondation d’un genre», in: Schmidt Ernst (éd.), L’histoire littéraire immanente dans la poésie latine, Vandœuvres-Genève, Fondation Hardt, p.143-181.

Deremetz Alain, 2001b, «Le livreII de l’Énéide et la conception virgilienne de l’épopée: épopée et tragédie dans l’Énéide», REL, vol.78, p.76-92.

Deremetz Alain, 2004, «La Sibylle dans la tradition épique», in: Bouquet Monique et Morzadec Françoise (éd.), La Sibylle, parole et représentation, Rennes, PUR, p.75-83.

Deremetz Alain, 2005, «L’histoire du genre épique dans les catabases de Virgile, Ovide et Silius», in: Schwindt Jürgen Paul (éd.), Zur Poetik der Zeit in augusteischer Dichtung, Heidelberg, Universitätsverlag Winter, p.111-122.

Deremetz Alain, 2007, «Rhétorique de l’énonciation éditoriale. Le paratexte chez Martial», Communication et langages, vol.154, p.39-48.

Deremetz Alain, 2014, «Authorial Poetics in Valerius Flaccus’Argonautica», in: Heerink Mark & Manuwald Gesine (éd.), Brill’s Companion to Valerius Flaccus, Leyde & Boston, Brill, p.49-71.

Deremetz Alain,à paraître, «Banquet lyrique et repas satirique comme contextes d’énonciation fictionnels», in: Bouvier David et Thévenaz Olivier (éd.),Chanter au banquet, Lausanne.

Derrida Jacques, 1972, La Dissémination, Paris, Le Seuil.

Derrida Jacques, 1981, Dissemination (engl. tr. Johnson Barbara), Londres, The Athlone Press.

Des Places Édouard, 1964, Lexique de la langue philosophique et religieuse de Platon, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Desbordes Françoise, 1991, «Latinitas: constitution et évolution d’un modèle de l’identité linguistique», in: Saïd Suzanne (éd.), Hellenismos. Quelques jalons pour une histoire de l’identité grecque: Actes Du Colloque de Strasbourg, 25-27Octobre 1989, Leyde, Brill, p.33-47.

Desbordes Françoise, 1996, La rhétorique antique: l’art de persuader, Paris, Hachette.

Descat Robert, 1986, L’acte et l’effort. Une idéologie du travail en Grèce ancienne (viiie-vesiècle av. J.–C), Besançon, Centre de Recherches d’Histoire Ancienne.

Deschamps Lucienne, 1976, Étude sur la langue de Varron dans les satires Ménippées, Lille & Paris, Atelier Reproduction des thèses Université de Lille III.

Desclos Marie-Laurence, 1992, «Autour du Protagoras: Socrate médecin et la figure de Prométhée», QS, vol.36, p.105-140.

Desclos Marie-Laurence, 2003, Aux marges des dialogues de Platon. Essai d’histoire anthropologique de la philosophie ancienne, Grenoble, Jérôme Millon.

Descourtieux Mgr Patrick, 1999, Clément d’Alexandrie. Les Stromates. StromateVI, Paris, Cerf.

Desport Marie, 1952, L’Incantation virgilienne. Virgile et Orphée, Bordeaux, Delmas.

Destrée Pierre, 2011, «Aristotle on Responsibility for One’s Character», in Pakaluk Michael & Pearson Giles (éd.), Moral Psychology and Human Action in Aristotle, Oxford, OUP, p.285-318.

Destrée Pierre & Herrmann Fritz-Georg (éd.), 2011, Plato and the Poets, Leyde, Brill.

Detienne Marcel, 1989, L’Écriture d’Orphée, Paris, Gallimard.

Detienne Marcel, 1998, Apollon le couteau à la main, Paris, Gallimard.

Detienne Marcel, [1967; 1994] 2006, Les Maîtres de vérité dans la Grèce archaïque, Paris, Le Livre de Poche.

Detienne Marcel & Svenbro Jesper, 1989, «The Feast of the Wolves, or the Impossible City», in: Detienne Marcel & Vernant Jean-Pierre (éd.), The cuisine of sacrifice among the Greeks (= La cuisine du sacrifice en pays grec, Paris, Gallimard, 1979), Chicago, The University of Chicago Press, p.148-163.

Detienne Marcel & Vernant Jean-Pierre, 1974, Les ruses de l’intelligence. La mètis des Grecs, Paris, Flammarion.

Deubner Ludwig, 1933, «Die Bedeutung des Kranzes im Klassischen Altertum», ArchRW, vol.30, p.70-104.

Dettori Ettore, 1997, «Osservazioni su Lat. signum», AION(filol), vol.19, p.213-227.

Dewar Michael, 1991, Statius. Thebaid IX, Oxford, Clarendon Press.

Dewar Michael, 1994, «Mollifying Quintilian», Hermes, vol.122, p.122-125.

Di Benedetto Vincenzo, 1991, «Pindaro, Pae. 7 b, 11-14», RFIC, vol. 119, p.164-176.

Di Brazzano Stefano, 2004, LAVS PISONIS. Introduzione, edizione critica e commento, Pise, Scuola Normale Superiore.

Di Castri Maria Beatrice, 1995, «Tra sfoggio erudito e fantasia descrittiva: un profilo letterario di Dioscoride epigrammatista (I)», A&R, vol.40, p.173-196.

Di Fiore Rosaria, 1998, «I colori di Aracne (Ov. Met. VI, 62-67)», Aufidus, vol.35, p.53-71.

Di Marco Massimo, 1989, Timone di Fliunte. Silli, Rome, Ed. dell’Ateneo.

Di Marco Massimo, 2012, «Baticle nelGiambo1 di Callimaco», in: Martina Antonio& Cozzoli Adele-Teresa(éd.),Callimachea II. Atti della seconda giornata di studi su Callimaco, Università Roma Tre, 15 maggio 2005, Rome, Scienze e Lettere, p.83-98.

Di Nino Margherita, 2010, I fiori campestri di Posidippo. Ricerche sulla lingua e sullo stile di Posidippo, Göttingen, Vandenhoeck & Ruprecht.

Di Nino Margherita, 2011, «Βίων ἐπεὶ θνάσκει. Poetic Awareness and Self-Investiture in the Epitaph for Bion» [en ligne] https://www.academia.edu/1688433/Βίων_ἐπεὶ_θνάσκει._Poetic_Awareness_and_Self-Investiture_in_the_Epitaph_for_Bion.

Dick Bernard F., 1963, «The Technique of Prophecy in Lucan», TAPhA, vol.94, p.37-49.

2032

Dickie Matthew W., 1975, «Ovid, Metamorphoses 2, 760-764», AJPh, vol.96, p.378-390.

Dickie Matthew W., 1981, «The Disavowal of Invidia in Roman Iamb and Satire», in: Cairns Francis (éd.), Papers of the Liverpool Latin Seminar III, Liverpool, Cairns, p.183-208.

Dickie Matthew W., 1983, «Invidia infelix: Vergil, Georgics 3, 37-39», ICS, vol.8, p.65-79.

Dickie Matthew W., 1993, «Baskania, Probaskania and Prosbaskania», Glotta, vol.71, p.174-177.

Dickie Matthew W., 2001, Magic and Magicians in the Greco-Roman World, Londres & New York, Routledge.

Dickie Matthew W. & Dunbabin Katherine, 1983, «Invidia rumpantur pectora. The iconography of Phthonos/Invidia in Graeco-Roman Art», JbAC, vol.26, p.7-37.

Diès Auguste, 1925, Platon. Le Sophiste, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Diès Auguste, 1926, Platon. Théétète, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Diès Auguste, 1935, Platon. Le Politique, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Diel Paul, [1952] 1966, Le symbolisme dans la mythologie grecque. Étude psychanalytique, Paris, Payot.

Dietrich Bernard C., 1964, «The Judgement of Zeus», RhM, vol.107, p.97-125.

Dietrich Jessica, 1999, «Thebaid’s Feminine Ending», Ramus, vol.28, no1, p.40-53.

Dietrich Jessica, 2002, «Dead Parrots Society», AJPh, vol.123, p.95-110.

Dihle Albrecht, 1977, «Der Beginn des Attizismus», A&A, vol.23, p.162-177.

Dillon Matthew P.J., 1996, «The Importance of the Water Supply at Athens: The Role of the ἐπιμελητὴς τῶν κρηνῶν», Hermes, vol.123, p.192-204.

Dimundo Rosalba, 1985, «Da Apollo a Cupido. Ov. Am. 1, 1 e la scelta obbligata della poesia elegiaca», Orpheus, vol.6, p.1-24.

Dingremont François, 2006, «Du sol phéacien au lit nuptial», Poétique, vol.148, p.435-453.

Dingremont François, 2014, «Les Sirènes d’Homère, retour sur un effet-miroir», in: Vial Hélène (éd.), Les Sirènes ou le savoir périlleux. D’Homère au xxiesiècle, Rennes, PUR, p.51-62.

Dinter Martin, 2012, Anatomizing Civil War. Studies in Lucan’s Epic Technique, Ann Arbor (MI), The University of Michigan Press.

Dion Roger, 1969, Les anthropophages de l’Odyssée. Cyclopes et Lestrygons, Paris, Vrin.

Dionigi Ivano, [1988] 2005,Lucrezio. Le parole e le cose, Bologne, Pàtron.

Dobrov Gregory, 1993, «The Tragic and the Comic Tereus», AJPh, vol.114, p.189-234.

Dobrov Gregory, 1997, «From criticism to mimesis: comedy and the new music», in: Zimmermann Bernhard (éd.), Griechisch-römische Komödie und TragödieII, Stuttgart, M&PVerlag für Wissenschaft und Forschung, p.49-74.

2033

Dobrov Gregory & Urios-Aparisi Eduardo, 1995, «The Maculate Music: Gender, Genre, and the Chiron of Pherecrates», in: Dobrov Gregory (éd.), Beyond Aristophanes. Transition and Diversity in Greek Comedy, Atlanta, Scholars Press, p.139-174.

Dodds Eric R., 1951, The Greeks and the Irrational, Berkeley, UCP.

Dodds Eric R., 1960, Euripides. Bacchae, Oxford & New York, Clarendon Press.

Dodds Eric R., 2013, I Greci e l’irrazionale, Milan, Rizzoli.

Doležalová Lucie (éd.), 2009, Strategies of remembrance. From Pindar to Hölderlin, Newcastle, Cambridge Scholars.

Dominik William J. & Wehrle William Thomas, 1999, Roman verse Satire. Lucilius to Juvenal: a selection with an introduction, text, translation, and notes, Wauconda & Ill, Bolchazy-Carducci Publishers.

Dominik William J., 2003, «Following in Whose Footsteps? The Epilogue to Statius’ Thebaid», in: Basson André F. & Dominik William J. (éd.) Literature, Art, History. Studies on Classical Antiquity and Tradition in Honour of W.J.Henderson, Francfort, Lang, p.91-109.

Donadi Francesco & Marchiori Antonia, 2013, Dionigi d’Alicarnasso, La composizione stilistica, Trieste, Edizioni università di Trieste.

Donati Angela & Pasini Paolo (éd.), 1997, Pesca e pescatori nell’antichità, Milan, Leonardo arte.

Donohue Harold, 1993, The song of the swan. Lucretius and the influence of Callimachus, Lanham (MD), University Press of America.

Doob Penelope Reed, 1990, The Idea of the Labyrinth from Classical Antiquity through the Middle Ages, Ithaca (NY) & Londres, Cornell University Press.

Dorandi Tiziano, 1982, «Marziale XIV 37», Prometheus, vol.8, no3, p.224.

Dorandi Tiziano, 2000, Le stylet et la tablette: dans le secret des auteurs antiques, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Dorion Louis-André, 2011, Xénophon. Mémorables, LivresII-III, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Dornseiff Franz, 1928, «In Rom lecken die Mäuse die Mühlsteine», RhM, vol.77, p.221-224.

Dorothée Stéphane, 2006, À l’origine du signe: le latin signum, Paris, L’Harmattan.

Dostálová Růžena, 2010, «Die Quadersteine im frühchristlichen Traktat Der Hirt des Hermas: die Entstehung und das Fortleben eines Motivs», AAntHung, vol.50, no1, p.117-124.

Dougherty Carol, 1993, The Poetics of Colonization. From City to Text in Archaic Greece, Oxford & New York, OUP.

Dougherty Carol, 2001, The raft of Odysseus. The ethnographic imagination of Homer’s Odyssey, Oxford, OUP.

Doulamis Konstantin, 2011, «Forensic Oratory and Rhetorical Theory in Chariton Book 5», in: Doulamis Konstantin (éd.), Echoing Narratives. Studies 2034of Intertextuality in Greek and Roman Prose Fiction, Groningue, Barkhuis & Groningen University Library, p.21-48.

Dover Kenneth J., 1968, Aristophanes. Clouds, Oxford, Clarendon Press.

DoverKenneth J., 1971, Theocritus. Select Poems, Londres, Bloomsbury.

Dover Kenneth J., 1972, Aristophanic Comedy, Londres, Batsford.

Dover Kenneth J., 1980, Plato. Symposium, Cambridge, CUP.

Dover Kenneth J., 1987, «Notes on Aristophanes’ Acharnians», Greek and the Greeks. Collected Papers vol.I: Language, Poetry, Drama, Oxford, Basil Blackwell, p.288-306.

Dover Kenneth J., 1992, «The language of criticism in Aristophanes’ Frogs», in: Zimmermann Bernhard (éd.), Antike Dramentheorien und ihre Rezeption, Stuttgart, M & P.Verlag für Wissenschaft und Forschung, p.1-13.

Dover Kenneth J., 1993, Aristophanes. Frogs, Oxford, Clarendon Press.

Dover Kenneth J., 1997, The Evolution of Greek Prose Style, Oxford, Clarendon Press.

Downing Eric, 1990, «Apatê, Agôn, and Literary Self-Reflexivity in Euripides’ Helen», in: Griffith Mark & Mastronarde Donald (éd.), Cabinet of the Muses. Essays on Classical and Comparative Literature in Honor of Thomas G.Rosenmeyer, Berkeley, Scholars Press, p.1-16.

Dräger Paul, 2012, Decimus Magnus Ausonius. Sämtliche Werke, I: (Auto-)biographische Werke, Trèves, Kliomedia.

Dronke Peter, 2003, Imagination in the Late Pagan and Early Christian World. The First Nine Centuries AD, Florence, SISMEL, Edizioni del Galluzzo.

Dross Juliette, 2004, «De la philosophie à la rhétorique: la relation entre phantasia et enargeia dans le traité Du sublime et l’Institution oratoire», Philosophie antique, vol.4, p.61-93.

Dross Juliette, 2010, Voir la philosophie. Les représentations de la philosophie à Rome, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Dross Juliette, 2019, «Le sublime, langage de la philosophie? Quelques réflexions sur La tranquillité de l’âme et les Lettres à Lucilius de Sénèque», CEA, vol.56, no1, p.159-175.

Dubel Sandrine, 2006a, «L’hirondelle et l’épervier, le rossignol et la huppe (Achille Tatius, Leucippé et Clitophon, V, 3-5): notes sur la difficulté d’établir un mythe», in: Gély Véronique, Haquette Jean-Louis & Tomiche Anne (éd.), Philomèle, figures du rossignol dans la tradition littéraire et artistique, Clermont-Ferrand, Presses de l’Université Blaise Pascal, p.37-52.

Dubel Sandrine, 2006b, «Quand la matière est couleur. Du bouclier d’Achille aux ‘‘tableaux de bronze’’ de Taxila», in: Rouveret Agnès, Dubel Sandrine & Naas Valérie (éd.), Couleurs et matières dans l’Antiquité: textes, techniques et pratiques, Paris, Éditions Rue d’Ulm, p.161-181.

Dubel Sandrine, 2009, «Colour in Philostratus’ Imagines», in: Bowie Ewen L. & Elsner Jaś (éd.), Philostratus, Cambridge, CUP, p.309-321.

2035

Dubel Sandrine, 2010a, «Aphrodite se mirant au bouclier d’Arès: transpositions homériques et jeux de matière dans l’epos hellénistique», in: Prioux Évelyne & Rouveret Agnès (éd.). Métamorphoses du regard ancien, Nanterre, Presses universitaires de Paris Ouest, p.13-28.

Dubel Sandrine, 2010b, «Le livre et la pinacothèque: position générique des Images», in: Ballestra-Puech Sylvie, Bonhomme Béatrice & Marty Philippe (éd.), Musées de mots: l’héritage de Philostrate dans la littérature occidentale, Genève, Librairie Droz, p.25-38.

Dubel Sandrine, 2013, «Du bouclier d’Achille dans l’ecphrasis sophistique grecque (de Philostrate à Callistrate), entre théorie et pratique», in: Leplatre Olivier (éd.), Textimage, «Nouvelles approches de l’ekphrasis» [en ligne: https://revue-textimage.com/conferencier/02_ekphrasis/dubel1.html].

Dubel Sandrine (éd.), 2014, Portrait du sophiste en amateur d’art, Paris, Éditions Rue d’Ulm.

Dubel Sandrine, Favreau-Linder Anne-Marie& Oudot Estelle (éd.), 2018, Homère rhétorique. Études de réception antique, Turnhout, Brepols.

Dubois Page, 1991, Torture and Truth (New Ancient World), New York, Routledge.

Dubuisson Michel, 2001, «Barbares et barbarie dans le monde gréco-romain», AC, vol.70, p.1-16.

Duchemin Jacqueline, 1955, Pindare, poète et prophète, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Duchemin Jacqueline, 1972, «Il simbolo dell’aquila nella poesia pindarica», Conoscenza religiosa, vol.6, p.402-413.

Ducrey Pierre, [1968] 1999, Le traitement des prisonniers de guerre dans la Grèce antique des origines à la conquête romaine, Paris, EFA, De Boccard.

Dudley Donald R., 1937, A History of Cynicism from Diogenes to the Sixth Century A.D., New York, Gordon Press.

Dueck Daniela, 2012, Geography in Classical Antiquity, Cambridge, CUP.

Dufallo Basil, 2005, «Words Born and Made: Horace’s Defense of Neologisms and the Cultural Poetics of Latin», Arethusa, vol.38, no1, p.89-101.

Dufallo Basil, 2013, The Captor’s Image: Greek Culture in Roman Ecphrasis, Oxford, OUP.

Dufallo Basil, 2017, «The Comedy of Plunder: Art and Appropriation in Plautus’s Menaechmi», in: Loar Matthew, MacDonald Carolyn & Padilla Peralta Dan-el (éd.), Rome, Empire of Plunder: The Dynamics of Cultural Appropriation, Cambridge, CUP, p.15-29.

Dugan John, 2001, «Preventing Ciceronianism: C.Licinius Calvus’ regimens for sexual and oratorical self-mastery», CPh, vol.96, p.400-428.

Dugan John, 2005, Making a New Man. Ciceronian Self-Fashioning in the Rhetorical Works, Oxford, OUP.

Dulaey Martine, 1973, «Le symbole de la baguette dans l’art paléochrétien», REAug, vol.19, p.3-38.

2036

Dulaey Martine, 1989, «Virga virtutis tuae, virga oris tui: le bâton du Christ dans le christianisme ancien», in: Pergola Philippe & Bisconti Fabrizio (éd.), Quaeritur inventus colitur. Miscellanea in onore di Padre Umberto Maria Fasola, Cité du Vatican, Pontificio Istituto di Archeologia Cristiana, p.235-245.

Dumont Jacques, 1981, Halieutika. Recherches sur la pêche dans l’Antiquité grecque, thèse, Université Paris IV.

Dumont Jean Christian, 1966, «La stratégie de l’esclave plautinien», REL, vol.44, p.182-203.

Dumont Jean Christian, 1993, «Le Miles Gloriosus et le théâtre dans le théâtre», Helmantica, vol.44, p.133-146.

Dumont Jean Christian, 2003, «Banquet comique, banquet de comédien, chez Plaute», Pallas, vol.61, p.237-244.

Dumont Jean Christian, 2008, «Plaute: le poète mis en scène et metteur en scène», in: Briquel Dominique (éd.), La Poétique. Théorie et pratique, Paris, Les Belles Lettres, p.421-431.

Dumont Jean Christian, 2014, «Faciemus ut quod uiderit ne uiderit (Miles gloriosus 149)», in: Jay-Robert Ghislaine (éd.), Vision et regard dans la comédie antique, CEA, vol.51, p.75-86.

Dunbabin Thomas, 1947, «Galaesus», CQ, vol.41, p.93-94.

Dunbar Nan, 1995, Aristophanes. Birds, Oxford, Clarendon Press.

Duncan Anne, 2001, «Agathon, Essentialism and Gender Subversion in Aristophanes’ Thesmophoriazusae», The European Studies Journal, vol.17-18, p.25-40.

Dunn Francis M., 1996, Tragedy’s End. Closure and Innovation in Euripidean Drama, Oxford, OUP.

Dupont Florence, 1977, Le plaisir et la loi, Paris, Maspero.

Dupont Florence, 1985, L’Acteur-roi ou Le théâtre dans la Rome antique, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Dupont Florence, 1994, L’invention de la littérature: de l’ivresse grecque au livrelatin, Paris, La découverte.

Dupont Florence, 2000, L’Orateur sans visage, Paris, PUF.

Dupont Françoise & Éloi Thierry, 2001, L’Érotisme masculin dans la Rome antique, Paris, Belin.

Dupont-Roc Roselyne & Lallot Jean, 1974, «La Syrinx», Poétique, vol.18, p.176-193.

Dupont-Roc Roselyne et Lallot Jean, 1980, Aristote, La Poétique, Paris, Le Seuil.

DuQuesnay Ian L.M., 1984, «Horace and Maecenas. The propaganda value of Sermones I», in: Woodman Tony & West David (éd.), Poetry and Politics in the Age of Augustus, Cambridge, CUP, p.19-58.

Durante Marcello, 1958, «Epea pteroenta. La parola come “cammino” in immagini greche e vediche», RAL, vol.8, p.3-14.

Durante Marcello, 1960, «Ricerche sulla preistoria della lingua poetica greca. La terminologia relativa alla creazione poetica», RAL, vol.15, p.231-249.

2037

Durante Marcello, 1971-1976, Sulla preistoria della tradizione poetica greca, I, Continuità della tradizione poetica dall’età micenea ai primi documenti, II, Risultanze della comparazione indoeuropea, Rome, Edizioni dell’Ateneo.

Durbec Yannick, 2003, «Callimaque, Aitia fr. 26 Pfeiffer (= 30 Massimilla) et la tradition rhapsodique»,Aevum(ant),vol.3, p.531-538.

Durbec Yannick, 2005, «“KYON KYON”. Lectures métapoétiques d’une apostrophe (Callimaque Aitia fr. 75.4 Pfeiffer et Hymne à Déméter 63)», REG, vol.118, p.600-604.

Durbec Yannick, 2006, Callimaque. Fragments poétiques. Origines, Iambes, Hécalè, fragments de poèmes épiques et élégiaques, fragments de place incertaine, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Durkheim Émile, [1912] 2008, The Elementary Forms of Religious Life (engl. tr. Swain Joseph W.), Mineola (NY), Dover Publications.

Dutsch Dorota, 2015, «Dog-Love-Dog. Kynogamia and Cynic sexual ethics», in: Masterson Mark, Rabinowitz Sorkin Nancy & Robson James (éd.), Sex in Antiquity. Exploring Gender and Sexuality in the Ancient World, Londres & New York, Routledge, p.245-259.

Dyer Robert R., 1996, «Where did Parthenius teach Vergil?», Vergilius, vol.42, p.14-24.

Easterling Patricia, 1989, «Agamemnon’s skēptron in the Iliad», in: MacKenzie Mary Margaret & Roueché Charlotte (éd.), Images of authority. Papers presented to Joyce Reynolds on the occasion of her seventieth birthday, Cambridge, Cambridge Philological Society, p.104-121.

Easterling Patricia, 1999, «Actors and Voices: Reading Between the Lines in Aeschines and Demosthenes», in: Osborne Robin & Goldhill Simon (éd.), Performance Culture and Athenian Democracy, Cambridge & New York, CUP, p.154-166.

Edelstein Ludwig, [1952] 1967, «The Relation of Ancient Philosophy and Medicine», in: Temkin Owsei & Temkin C.Lilian (éd.), Ancient Medicine. Selected papers of Ludwig Edelstein, Baltimore, John Hopkins Press, p.349-366.

Edmunds Lowell, 1992a, From a Sabine Jar. Reading Horace, Odes1.9, Chapel Hill, University of North Carolina Press.

Edmunds Lowell, 1992b, «Lucilius 730M: A Scale of Power», HSPh, vol.94, p.217-225.

Edmunds Lowell, 1997, «The Seal of Theognis», in: Edmunds Lowell & Wallace Robert W. (éd.), Poet, Public and Performance in Ancient Greece, Baltimore (MD), Taylor & Francis, p.29-48.

Edmunds Lowell, 2001, «Callimachus Iamb 4. From Performance to Writing», in: Cavarzere Alberto, Aloni Antonio & Barchiesi Alessandro (éd.), Iambic Ideas. Essays on a Poetic Tradition from Archaic Greece to the Late Roman Empire, Lanham (MD), Rowman & Littlefield, p.77-98.

2038

Edmunds Susan, 2012, «Picturing Homeric Weaving», in: Donum natalicium digitaliter confectum Gregorio Nagy septuagenario a discipulis collegis familiaribus oblatum. A virtual birthday gift presented to Gregory Nagy on turning seventy by his students, colleagues, and friends [en ligne]: http://chs.harvard.edu/CHS/article/display/4606.

Edwards Anthony T., 1991, «Aristophanes’ comic poetics: τρύξ, scatology, σκῶμμα», TAPhA, vol.121, p.157-179.

Edwards Catharine, 1993, The Politics of Immorality in Ancient Rome, Cambridge & New York, CUP.

Edwards Catharine, 1999, «The suffering body: philosophy and pain in Seneca’s Letters», in: Porter James I. (éd.), Constructions of the classical body, Ann Arbor (MI), University of Michigan, p.252-268.

Edwards Mark J., 1997, «The Art of Love and Love of Art in Longus», AC, vol.66, p.239-248.

Edwards Mark W., 1991, The Iliad: A Commentary. Volume 5, Books 17-20, Cambridge, CUP.

Edwards Mark W., 1992, «Homer and oral tradition: the type-scene», Oral Tradition, vol.7, no2, p.284-330.

Effe Bernd, 1977, Dichtung und Lehre. Untersuchungen zur Typologie des antiken Lehrgedichts, Munich, Beck.

Egan Rory B., 1985, «Λειϱιόεις ϰτλ. in Homer and elsewhere», Glotta, vol.63, no1-2, p.14-24.

Egan Rory B., 2005, «Making Water Music: A Double-Entendre in Aristophanes Pax 1265-9», CQ, vol.55, p.607-609.

Eide Tormod, 1986, «Poetical and metrical value of Homeric epithets. A study of the epithets applied to χείρ», SO, vol.61, p.5-17.

Eidinow John, 2009, «Horace: critics, canons and canonicity», in: Houghton Luke B.T. & Wyke Maria (éd.), Perceptions of Horace: A Roman Poet and his Readers, Cambridge & New York, CUP, p.80-95.

Eisenhut Werner, 1961, “Deducere carmen. Ein Beitrag zum Problem der literarischen Beziehungen zwischen Horaz und Properz,” in: Radke Gerhard (éd.), Gedenkschrift für Georg Rohde, Tübingen, Niemeyer, p.91-104 (= 1975, in: Eisenhut Werner (éd.), Properz, Darmstadt, Wissenschaftliche Buchgesellschaft, p.247-263).

Eitrem Samson, 1940, «Der Kranz – Seine religiös-magische Bedeutung bei den Griechen und Römern», in: Serta Hoffilleriana: commentationes gratulatorias Victori Hoffiler sexagenari, Zagreb, Zaklada Tiskare Nerodnih, p.105-109.

Eldred Katherine O., 2000, «Poetry in Motion: The Snakes of Lucan», Helios, vol.27, no1, p.63-74.

Elliger Winfried, 1975, Die Darstellung der Landschaft in der griechischen Dichtung, Berlin, de Gruyter.

2039

Elliot Alistair, 1996, «Food in Roman Poetry», in: Wilkins John (éd.) Food in European Literature, Exeter, Intellect Books, p.33-45.

Elsner John, 1997, «Hagiographic Geography: Travel and Allegory in the Life of Apollonius of Tyana», JHS, vol.117, p.22-37.

Elsner Jaś, 1998, Imperial Rome and Christian Triumph. The Art of the Roman Empire AD 100-450, Oxford & New York, OUP.

Elsner Jaś, 2007, «Philostratus Visualizes the Tragic: Some Ecphrasis and Pictorial Receptions of Greek Tragedy in the Roman Era», in: Kraus Chris, Goldhill Simon & Foley Helene, Visualizing the Tragic. Drama, Myth, and Ritual in Greek Art and Literature; Essays in Honour of Froma Zeitlin, Oxford, OUP, p.309-337.

Elsner Jaś, 2014, «Lithic poetics: Posidippus and his stones», Ramus, vol.43, no2, p.152-172.

Elsner Jaś, 2017, «Late Narcissus», in: Elsner Jaś & Hernández Lobato Jesús (éd.), The Poetics of Late Latin Literature, Oxford, OUP, p.176-205.

Elsner Jaś & Squire Michael, 2016, «Homer and the Ekphrasists: Text and Picture in the Elder Philostratus’ “Scamander” (Imagines 1.1)», in: Bintliff John & Rutter Keith (éd.), The Archaeology of Greece and Rome. Studies in Honour of Anthony Snodgrass, Édimbourg, Edinburgh University Press, p.57-99.

Emlyn-Jones Christopher & Preddy William, 2022, Plato: Lysis, Symposium, Phaedrus, Cambridge (MA), HUP.

Enk Petrus Joannes, 1953, Plauti Truculentus cum prolegomenis, notis criticis, commentario exegetico, 2vol., Leyde, Sijthoff.

Erasmo Mario, 2006, «Birds of a feather? Ennius and Horace, Odes2, 20»,Latomus, vol.65, no2, p.369-377.

Erbse Hartmut, 1969-1988, Scholia Graeca in Homeri Iliadem. Scholia Vetera, vol.1-7, Berlin, de Gruyter.

Ercoles Marco, 2014, «Bacch. fr. dith 29 M.», Eikasmos, vol.25, p.25-30.

Ercolino Stefano, 2010, «Il mito di Narciso nel postmoderno», Strumenti critici, vol.25, no2, p.247-264.

Erffa Carl Eduard F. von, 1937, ΑΙΔΟΣ und verwandte Begriffe in ihrer Entwicklung von Homer bis Demokrit, Leipzig, Dieterich.

Ernest Johann C.G., [1795] 1962, Lexicon technologiae graecorum rhetoricae, Hildesheim, Olms.

Ernest Johann C.G., [1797] 1962, Lexicon technologiae latinorum rhetoricae, Hildesheim, Olms.

Ernout Alfred, [1938] 1970, Plaute. Comédies. Tome V: Mostellaria. Persa. Poenulus, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Erren Manfred, 2003, P.Vergilius Maro. Georgica, Heidelberg, Universitätsverlag Winter.

Estèves Aline, 2001, «Euidentia rhétorique et horreur infernale: le portrait de Tisiphone chez Stace», BAGB, vol.60, p.390-409.

2040

Faber Riemer, 1995, «Vergil Eclogue 3.37, Theocritus 1 and Hellenistic Ekphrasis», AJPh, vol.116, no3, p.411-417.

Faber Riemer, 2000, «The Literary Metaphor of the Chisel (tornus) in Eclogue 3.38», Hermes, vol.128, no3, p.375-379.

Faber Riemer, 2008, «The Woven Garment as Literary Metaphor: The Peplos in Ciris 9-41», in: Edmondson Jonathan & Keith Alison (éd.), Roman Dress and the Fabrics of Roman Culture,Toronto, University of Toronto Press, 2008, p.205-216.

Faber Riemer, 2017, «The Hellenistic Origins of Memory as Trope for Literary Allusion in Latin Poetry», Philologus, vol.161, no1, p.77-89.

Fabre-Serris Jacqueline, 1998, Mythologie et littérature à Rome. La réécriture des mythes aux iers siècles avant et après J.-C., Lausanne, Payot.

Fabre-Serris Jacqueline, 2013, «Genre et Gender: usages et enjeux de l’emploi de durus chez les élégiaques», Eugesta, vol.3, p.209-239.

Faedo Lucia, 1994a, «Mousa, Mousai, Le Muse in età ellenistica», in: Lexicon Iconographicum Mythologiae Classicae, VII, Zurich & Düsseldorf, Artemis, p.991-1013.

Faedo Lucia, 1994b, «Mousa, Mousai, Le Muse sui sarcofagi», in: Lexicon Iconographicum Mythologiae Classicae, VII, Zurich & Düsseldorf, Artemis, p.1030-1059.

Fairbanks Arthur, 1969, Philostratus the Elder, the Younger: Imagines. Callistratus: Descriptions. Londres & Cambridge(MA), HUP & Heinemann.

Fairweather Janet, 1981, Seneca the Elder, Cambridge, CUP.

Falivene Maria Rosaria, 2011, «Callimaco, Ipponatte e la querelle di Bupalo. Un discorso sull’arte», Aitia, vol.1 (en ligne).

Fallon Peter & Elain Fantham, 2006, Virgil. Georgics, Oxford, OUP.

Falter Otto, 1934, Der Dichter und sein Gott bei den Griechen und Römer, Würzburg, Triltsch.

Fanfani Giovanni, 2017, «Weaving a Song. Convergences in Greek Poetic Imagery between Textile and Musical Terminology. An Overview on Archaic and Classical Literature», in: Gaspa Salvatore, Michel Cécile & Nosch Marie-Louise (éd.), Textile Terminologies from the Orient to the Mediterranean and Europe, 1000 BC to 1000 AD, Lincoln (NE), Zea Books, p.421-436.

Fanfani Giovanni, Harlow Mary & Nosch Marie-Louise, 2016, «Textiles and Clothing Imagery in Greek and Latin Literature: Structuring, Ordering, and Dissembling», in: Fanfani Giovanni, Harlow Mary & Nosh Marie-Louise (éd.), Spinning Fates and the Song of the Loom. The Use of Textiles, Clothing and Cloth Production as Metaphor, Symbol and Narrative Device in Greek and Latin Literature, Oxford, Oxbow Books, p.323-339.

Fantham Elaine, 1972, Comparative Studies in Republican Latin Imagery, Toronto, Toronto University Press.

2041

Fantham Elaine, 1993, «Sunt quibus in plures ius est transire figuras. Ovid’s Self-Transformers in the Metamorphoses», CW, vol.87, no2, p.21-36.

Fantham Elaine, 2006, «The perils of prophecy: Statius’ Amphiaraus and his literary antecedents», in: Nauta Ruurd R.,Van Dam Harm-Jan & Smolenaars Johannes J.L. (éd.), Flavian poetry, Leyde & Boston, Brill, p.147-162.

Fantuzzi Marco, 1984, «Omero “autore” di Apollonio Rodio: le formule introduttive al discorso diretto»,MD, vol.13, p.67-105.

Fantuzzi Marco, 2001, «“Homeric” formularity in the Argonautica of Apollonius of Rhodes», in: Papanghelis Theodore & Rengakos Antonios (éd.), A Companion to Apollonius Rhodius, Leyde, Brill, p.171-191.

Fantuzzi Marco, 2004, «The Magic of (Some) Allusions: Philodemus AP5.107», HSPh, vol.102, p.213-236.

Fantuzzi Marco, 2005a, «Performance and Genre», in: Fantuzzi Marco & Hunter Richard (éd.), Tradition and Innovation in Hellenistic Poetry, Cambridge, CUP, p.1-41.

Fantuzzi Marco, 2005b, «Theocritus and the Bucolic Genre», in: Fantuzzi Marco & Hunter Richard (éd.), Tradition and Innovation in Hellenistic Poetry, Cambridge, CUP, p.133-190.

Fantuzzi Marco, 2007, «Epigram and the Theater», in: Bing Peter & Bruss Jon S. (éd.), Brill’s Companion to Hellenistic Epigram, Leyde & Boston, Brill, p.477-495 (= 2007, «Dioscoride e la storia del teatro», in: Pretagostini Roberto & Dettori Emanuele [éd.], La cultura letteraria ellenistica: persistenza, innovazione, trasmissione, Rome, Quasar, p.105-123).

Fantuzzi Marco & Hunter Richard, 2004, Tradition and Innovation in Hellenistic Poetry, Cambridge, CUP.

Faraone Christopher A., 1989, «An Accusation of Magic in Classical Athens (Ar. Wasps 946-948)», TAPhA, vol.119, p.149-160.

Faraone Christopher A., 1990, «Aphrodite’s ΚΕΣΤΟΣ and Apples for Atalanta: Aphrodisiacs in Early Greek Myth and Ritual», Phoenix, vol.44, no3, p.219-243.

Faraone Christopher A., 1991, «The Agonistic Context of Early Greek Binding Spells», in: Faraone Christopher A. & Obbink Dirk (éd.), Magika Hiera: Ancient Greek Magic and Religion, Oxford, OUP, p.3-32.

Faraone Christopher A., 1999, Ancient Greek Love Magic, Cambridge (MA), HUP.

Faraone Christopher A., 2004a, «Orpheus’ Final Performance: Necromancy and a Singing Head on Lesbos», SIFC, vol.97, p.5-27.

Faraone Christopher A., 2004b, «Hipponax Fragment 128W: Epic Parody or Expulsive Incantation?», CA, vol.23, no2, p.236-237.

Faraone Christopher A., [1999] 2006, Philtres d’amour et sortilèges en Grèce ancienne, Paris, Payot.

Farioli Marcella, 2004, «Due parodie comiche della “psychostasia”: Ar. Ran. 1364-1413 e fr.504 KA», Lexis, vol.22, p.261-267.

2042

Farr Julie, 1991, «Theocritus: Idyll 11», Hermes, vol.119, no4, p.477-484.

Farrell Joseph, 1991, Vergil’s Georgics and the Traditions of Ancient Epic. The Art of Allusion in Literary History, New York & Oxford, OUP.

Farrell Joseph, 1992, «Dialogue of Genres in Ovid’s “Lovesong of Polyphemus” (Metamorphoses 13.719-897)», AJPh, vol.113, p.235-268.

Farrell Joseph, 2002, «Greek Lives and Roman Careers in the Classical Vita Tradition», in: Cheney Patrick & de Armas Frederick A. (éd.), European Literary Careers: The Author from Antiquity to the Renaissance, Toronto, University of Toronto Press, p.24-46.

Farrell Joseph, 2004, «Ovid’s Virgilian Career», MD, vol.52, p.41-55.

Farrell Joseph, 2012, «Calling out the Greeks: Dynamics of the Elegiac Canon», in: Gold Barbara K. (éd.), A Companion to Roman Elegy, Malden (MA) & Oxford, Wiley-Blackwell, p.13-24.

Farrell Joseph, 2014, «Apuleius and the Classical Canon», in: Lee Benjamin T., Finkelpearl Ellen & Graverini Luca (éd.), Apuleius and Africa, New York & Londres, Routledge, p.66-83.

FarrellJoseph, 2021, Juno’s Aeneid. A Battle for Heroic Identity, Princeton & Oxford, PUP.

Faulkner Andrew (éd.), 2011, The Homeric Hymns: Interpretative Essays, Oxford, OUP.

Faulkner Andrew (éd.), 2017, Tradition et nouveauté à l’époque hellénistique, Aitia, vol.7, no1 [en ligne].

Faure-Ribreau Marion, 2009, «Les rivaux: étude de trois personnages d’adulescens et du personnage de miles dans l’Eunuchus de Térence», VL, vol.180, p.2-10.

Faure-Ribreau Marion, 2016, «Présence et fonctions de la sententia dans la déclamation latine», in: Schneider Catherine & Poignault Rémy (éd.), Fabrique de la déclamation antique: controverses et suasoires, Lyon, MOM, p.211-226.

Favreau-Linder Anne-Marie, 2004, «Polémon de Laodicée, l’énigme d’un style», in: Abbamonte Giancarlo, Conti Bizzarro Ferruccio & Spina Luigi (éd.), L’ultima parola. L’analisi dei testi: teorie e pratiche nell’antichità greca e latina, Naples, Arte tipografica, p.105-121.

Favreau-Linder Anne-Marie, 2013, «Citations poétiques et stratégies rhétoriques: la parole poétique comme instrument de mise en scène du sophiste», in: Vial Hélène (éd.), Poètes et orateurs dans l’Antiquité. Mises en scène réciproques, Clermont-Ferrand, Presses Universitaires Blaise-Pascal, p.375-397.

Fayant Marie-Christine, 2001, «La Musique dans les Dionysiaques de Nonnos de Panopolis», in: Pinault Georges-Jean (éd.), Musique et poésie dans l’Antiquité, Clermont-Ferrand, Presses universitaires Blaise-Pascal, p.71-83.

Fearn David, 2017, Pindar’s Eyes: Visual and Material Culture in Epinician Poetry, Oxford, OUP.

Feddern Stefan, 2013, Die Suasorien des älteren Seneca. Einleitung, Text und Kommentar, Berlin, de Gruyter.

Fedeli Paolo, 1981, «Petronio: il viaggio, il labirinto», MD, vol.6, p.91-117.

2043

Fedeli Paolo, 1985, Properzio. Elegie, libro III, Bari, Adriatica.

Fedeli Paolo, 2005, Properzio. Elegie, libro II, Cambridge, Cairns.

Fedeli Paolo, 2008, «Il fons Bandusiae: Hor. Carm. 3, 13», in: Arduini Paolo, Audano Sergio, Borghini Alberto, Cavarzere Alberto, Mazzoli Giancarlo, Paduano Guido & Russo Alessandro (éd.), Studi offerti ad Alessandro Perutelli, Rome, Aracne, p.475-496.

Fedeli Paolo & Ciccarelli Irma, 2008, Q.Horatii Flacci Carmina, Liber IV, Florence, Felice Le Monnier.

Fedeli Paolo, Dimundo Rosalba & Ciccarelli Irma, 2015, Properzio. Elegie, Libro IV, Nordhausen, Bautz.

Feeney Denis, 1991, The Gods in Epic. Poets and Critics of the Classical Tradition, Oxford, Clarendon Press.

Feeney Denis, 1993, «Horace and the Greek Lyric Poets», in: Rudd Niall (éd.), Horace 2000: A Celebration. Essays for the Bimillennium, Londres, Duckworth, p.41-63.

Feeney Denis & Katz Joshua T., 2006, Review of Habinek Thomas, 2005, The World of Roman Song: From Ritualized Speech to Social Order, JRS, vol.96, p.240-242.

Fehling Detlev, 1969, Die Wiederholungsfiguren und ihr Gebrauch bei den Griechen vor Gorgias, Berlin, de Gruyter.

Felber Heinz, Wiesehöfer Josef & Wagner-Hasel Beate, 2006, «Hospitality», in: Cancik Hubert, Schneider Helmut, Salazar Christine F. & Orton David E. (éd.), Brill’s New Pauly [en ligne].

Feldherr Andrew, 1998, Spectacle and Society in Livy’s History, Berkeley, Los Angeles & Londres, UCP.

Feldherr Andrew & James Paula, 2004, «Making the most of Marsyas», Arethusa, vol.37, p.75-103.

Felgentreu Fritz, 1999, Claudians Praefationes. Bedingungen, Beschreibungen und Wirkungen einer poetischen Kleinform, Stuttgart & Leipzig, Teubner.

Felski Rita, 2008, Uses of literature, Malden (MA), Blackwell.

Felton Debbie, 2012, «Embracing and Rejecting the Monstrous in Ancient Greece and Rome», in: Mittman Asa Simon & Dendle Peter J. (éd.), The Ashgate Research Companion to Monsters and the Monstrous, Londres, Routledge, p.103-131.

Fenton Andrew, 2008, «The forest and the trees. Pattern and meaning in Horace, Odes1», AJPh, vol.129, p.559-580.

Feraboli Simonetta, Flores Enrico & Scarcia Riccardo, 1996, Manilio. Il Poema Degli Astri. Astronomica, Milan, Mondadori.

Ferguson John, 1990, «Epicureanism under the Roman Empire», ANRW vol.II, 36, 4, p.2257-2327.

Ferrari Franco, [1989] 2009, Teognide. Elegie, Milan, Rizzoli.

Ferrari Franco, 1990, Listening to the Cicadas. A Study of Plato’s Phaedrus, Cambridge, CUP.

2044

Ferrari Franco, 2010, Sappho’s Gift. The Poet and Her Community (tr. Acosta-Hughes Benjamin & Prauscello Lucia), Ann Arbor (MI), University of Michigan Press [éd.ital. 2007].

Ferreri Luigi, 2011, «Bere restando sobri (Posidippo, AP XII 168 = 140 A.-B.)», GIF n.s., vol.2, p.71-94.

Ferri Silvio, 1942, «Note esegetiche ai giudizi d’arte di Plinio il Vecchio», Annali della R.Scuola Normale Superiore di Pisa, vol.11, p.67-116.

Ferri Silvio, 1950, «Quadratus e tetrâs», RAL, ser. 8, vol.5, p.3-6.

Ferris-Hill Jennifer, 2015, Roman Satire and the Old Comic Tradition, Cambridge & New York, CUP.

Filacchione Penelope, 2012, «Da filosofo a Maestro: note iconografiche sulla uirga uirtutis tra paganesimo e cristianesimo», in: Maritano Mario & Sajovic Miran (éd.), Docere et discere. La figura del maestro nella formazione scolastica del mondo antico pagano e Cristiano. Atti del convegno della Facoltà di Lettere Cristiane e Classiche della Pontificia Università Salesiana, Roma, 8-9aprile 2011, Rome, LAS, p.119-129.

Fincher Joshua, 2017, «The Tablets of Harmonia and the Role of Poet and Reader in the Dionysiaca», in: Bannert Herbert & Kröll Nicole (éd.), Nonnus of Panopolis in Context II: Poetry, Religion, and Society. Proceedings of the International Conference on Nonnus of Panopolis, 26th – 29th September 2013, University of Vienna, Austria, Leyde, Brill, p.120-137.

Fineberg Stephen, 1982, «Plato’s Euthyphro and the Myth of Proteus», TAPhA, vol.112, p.65-70.

Finglass Patrick, 2007, Pindar. Pythian Eleven, Cambridge, CUP.

Finkelberg Margalit, 1990, «A creative oral poet and the Muse», AJPh, vol.111, no3, p.293-303.

Finkmann Simone, Reitz Christiane & Walter Anke, 2019, «Prophecies in Roman Epic», in:ReitzChristiane & Finkmann Simone (éd.), Structures of Epic Poetry, II, 2:Configuration, Berlin & Boston, de Gruyter, p.615-683.

Finley Moses, 1986, Le monde d’Ulysse (tr. fr. Vernant-Blanc Claude & Alexandre Monique), Paris, La Découverte [éd.angl. 1954].

Fischer Nick & Van Wees Hans, 2011, Competition in the Ancient World, Swansea, Classical Press of Wales.

Fischer-Bossert Wolfgang, 2005, «Die Koronis im Berliner Timotheospapyrus», Archiv für Papyrusforschung, vol.51, p.191-195.

Fiske George C., 1913, «Lucilius, the Ars Poetica of Horace, and Persius», HSPh, vol.24, p.1-36.

Fitzgerald William, 1984, «Aeneas, Daedalus and the Labyrinth», Arethusa, vol.17, p.51-65.

Fitzgerald William, 1988, «Power and Impotence in Horace’s Epodes», Ramus, vol.17, p.176-191.

2045

Fitzgerald William, 1995, Catullan Provocations: Lyric Poetry and the Drama of Position, Berkeley, Los Angeles & Londres, UCP.

Fitzgerald William, 1996, «Labor and Laborer in Latin Poetry: The Case of the Moretum», Arethusa, vol.29, p.389-418.

Fitzgerald William, 2007, Martial, The World of the Epigram, Chicago, University of Chicago Press.

Fitzgerald William, 2016, Variety. The Life of a Roman Concept, Chicago, University of Chicago Press.

Flamerie de Lachapelle Guillaume, 2013, Torturer à l’Antique: supplices, peines et châtiments en Grèce et à Rome, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Flamigni Gabriele, 2017, Presi per incantamento. Teoria della persuasione socratica, Pise, ETS.

Flashar Helmut, 1954, Der Dialog Ion als Zeugnis platonischer Philosophie, Dissertation, Tübingen.

Flashar Helmut, 1958, Der Dialog Ion als Zeugnis platonischer Philosophie, Berlin, Akademie Verlag.

Flemming Rebecca, 2010, «Pliny and the pathologies of empire», in: Cairns Francis & Griffin Miriam (éd.), Health and sickness in Ancient Rome. Greek and Roman poetry and historiography, Papers of the Langford Latin Seminar 14, Cambridge, Francis Cairns, p.19-42.

Fleury Pascale, 2000, «De la virulence d’un idéal rhétorique: la vitupération de Sénèque par Fronton», RPh, vol.74, no1-2, p.43-59.

Fleury Pascale, 2001, «La Flûte, le général et l’esclave: analyse de certaines métaphores rhétoriques chez Fronton», Phœnix, vol.55p.108-123.

Fleury Pascale, 2003, Fronton. Correspondance, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Fleury Pascale, 2006, Lectures de Fronton: un rhéteur latin à l’époque de la Seconde Sophistique, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Fleury Pascale, 2008, «L’étiologie frontonienne: à la recherche des sources de la rhétorique», in: Chassignet Martine (éd.), L’étiologie dans la pensée antique, Turnhout, Brepols, p. 261-270.

Fleury Pascale, 2011, «L’Orateur oracle: une image sophistique», in: Schmidt Thomas & Fleury Pascale (éd.), Regards sur la Seconde Sophistique et son époque, Toronto, Toronto University Press, p.65-75.

Flores Enrico, 1998a, «L’epigramma sepolcrale di Naevio», in: Flores Enrico, La Camena, l’epos e la storia. Studi sulla cultura latina arcaica, Naples, Liguori, p.149-152.

Flores Enrico, 1998b, «La Camena e la memoria (Andr. Od. Fr. 1M.)», in: Flores Enrico, La Camena, l’epos e la storia. Studi sulla cultura latina arcaica, Naples, Liguori, p.51-62.

Flores Enrico, 2002-2005, Quinto Ennio. Annali, I-II, Naples, Liguori.

Flores Enrico, 2011, Cn. Naevi Bellum Punicum: introduzione, edizione critica e versione italiana, Naples, Liguori.

2046

Floridi Lucia, 2006, «Note esegetiche ad alcuni epigrammi di Lucillio su grammatici e retori», Aevum(ant), vol.6, p.373-389.

Floridi Lucia, 2007, Stratone di Sardi. Epigrammi, Alexandrie (Italie), Edizioni dell’Orso.

Floridi Lucia, 2010, «Rivisitazione delle convenzioni epigrammatiche nel sottogenere scoptico», MD, vol.65, p.9-42.

Floridi Lucia, 2014, Lucillio. Epigrammi. Introduzione, testo critico, traduzione e commento, Berlin & Boston, de Gruyter.

Floridi Lucia, 2020, Edilo. Epigrammi, Berlin, de Gruyter.

Flower Michael A., 2008, The Seer in Ancient Greece, Berkeley, UCP.

Foley Helen, 1985, Ritual Irony. Poetry and Sacrifice in Euripides, Ithaca (NY), Cornell University Press.

Foley John Miles, 1996, «Signs, Texts, and Oral Tradition», Journal of Folklore Research, vol.33, no1, p.21-29.

Foley John Miles, 1997, «Traditional Signs and Homeric Art», in: Bakker Egbert & Kahane Ahuvia, Written Voices, Spoken Signs. Tradition, Performance, and the Epic Text, Cambridge (MA), HUP, p.56-79.

Foley John Miles, 2002, «L’épopée du retour et le/la vrai(e) héros/héroïne de l’Odyssée», in: Hurst André & Létoublon Françoise (éd.), La mythologie et l’Odyssée. Hommage à Gabriel Germain, Genève, Droz, p.249-257.

Follet Simone, 1993, «Les Cyniques dans la poésie épigrammatique à l’époque impériale», in: Goulet-Cazé Marie-Odile et Goulet Richard (éd.), Le Cynisme ancien et ses prolongements, Paris, Presses Universitaires de France, p.359-380.

Follet Simone, 2001, «Le sentier de la raison (Platon, Phédon, 66b)», in: Woronoff Michel, Follet Simone & Jouanna Jacques (éd.), Dieux, héros et médecins grecs, Besançon, Presses Universitaires Franc-Comtoises.

Follet Simone, 2017, Philostrate. Sur les héros, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Fontaine Jacques (éd.), 1992, Ambroise de Milan, Hymnes, Paris, Cerf.

Fontannaz Didier, 2008, «L’entre-deux-mondes: Orphée et Eurydice sur une hydrie proto-italiote du sanctuaire de la source à Saturo», AK, vol.51, p.41-72.

Fontenrose Joseph E., 1978, The Delphic Oracle. Its Responses and Operations, with a Catalogue of Responses, Berkeley, Los Angeles & Londres, UCP.

Forbes-Irving Paul M.C., 1990, Metamorphosis in Greek Myths, Oxford, Clarendon Press.

Ford Andrew, 1985, «The Seal of Theognis: The Politics of Authorship in Archaic Greece», in: Figueira Thomas J. & Nagy Gregory (éd.), Theognis of Megara: Poetry and the Polis, Baltimore, JHUP, p.82-96.

Ford Andrew, 1992, Homer. The Poetry of the Past, Ithaca & Londres, Cornell University Press.

Ford Andrew, 2002, The Origins of Criticism. Literary Culture and Poetic Theory in Classical Greece, Princeton, PUP.

2047

Ford Andrew, 2013, «The Poetics of Dithyramb», in: Kowalzig Barbara & Wilson Peter (éd.), Dithyramb in Context, Oxford, OUP, p.313-331.

Formarier Marie, 2011, «Rythme et persuasion chez Cicéron – Qu’est-ce que le rythme latin?», Rhuthmos, 9 janvier 2011 [en ligne: https://www.rhuthmos.eu/spip.php?article251].

Formarier Marie, 2013, «῾Ρυθμός, rhythmos et numerus chez Cicéron et Quintilien. Perspectives esthétiques et génériques sur le rythme oratoire latin», Rhetorica, vol.31, p.133-149.

Fornero Sotera, 1997, Dionisio di Alicarnasso. Epistola a Pompeo Gemino, Stuttgart & Leipzig, Teubner.

Fortenbaugh William W., Huby Pamela M., Sharples Robert W. & Gutas Dimitri, 1997, Theophrastus of Eresus. Sources for his Life, Thought and Influence2, Leyde, Brill.

Foster Margaret, 2017, «Poeta Loquens: Poetic Voices in Pindar’s Paean 6 and Horace’s Odes 4.6 », in : Slater Niall W. (éd.), Voice and Voices in Antiquity, Leyde & Boston, Brill, p. 149-165.

Foucault Michel, 1984, Histoire de la sexualité. Tome3: Le souci de soi, Paris, Gallimard.

Foucher Antoine, 2019, «Les uersus aurei chez Virgile, des Bucoliques à l’Énéide», RPh, vol.93, no1, p.69-93.

Foucher Louis, 1960, Inventaire des mosaïques. Feuille no57 de l’Atlas Archéologique: Sousse, Tunis, Imprimerie officielle.

Foulon Albert, 2009, «Variations sur le perroquet dans la littérature latine», Schedae, vol.1, p.47-53.

Foulon Éric, 2001, «Polybe et l’histoire universelle», in: Leclant Jean & Chamoux François (éd.), Histoire et historiographie dans l’Antiquité. Actes du 11e colloque de la Villa Kérylos à Beaulieu-sur-Mer les 13 & 14octobre 2000, Paris, Académie des Inscriptions et Belles-Lettres, p.45-82.

Fountoulakis Andreas, 2014, «The Poet and the Prophetess: Lycophron’s Alexandra in Context», in: Harder Annette, Regtuit Remco F. & Wakker Gerri C. (éd.), Hellenistic Poetry in Context, Louvain, Paris & Walpole (MA), Peeters, p.103-124.

Fountoulakis Andreas, 2020, «Thin Poets and Their Poetics: Observations on Aristophanes’ Gêrytadês, Greek Comedy and Aesthetic Theory», in: Galbois Estelle & Rougier-Blanc Sylvie (éd.), Maigreur et minceur dans les sociétés anciennes. Grèce, Orient, Rome, Bordeaux, Ausonius, p.125-141.

Fowler Barbara Hughes, 1984, «The Archaic Aesthetic», AJPh, vol.105, no2, p.119-149.

Fowler Barbara Hughes, 1989, The Hellenistic Aesthetic, Madison, University of Wisconsin Press.

Fowler Don, 2000, «Epic in the Middle of the Wood», in: Sharrock Alison & Morales Helen (éd.), Intratextuality. Greek and Roman Textual Relations, Oxford, OUP.

2048

Fowler Don, 2002, «Masculinity under Threat? The Poetic and Politics of Inspiration in Latin Poetry», in: Spentzou Efrossini & Fowler Don (éd.), Cultivating the Muse. Struggles for Power and Inspiration in Classical Literature, Oxford, OUP, p.141-159.

Fowler Don & Barchiesi Alessandro, [1997] 2019, «Virgilian narrative: story-telling», in: Martindale Charles & Mac Góráin Fiachra (éd.), The Cambridge Companion to Virgil, Cambridge, CUP, p.400-412.

Fowler Robert, 1993, «The myth of Kephalos as an aition of rain-magic (Pherekydes FGrHist 3 F 34)», ZPE, vol.97, p. 29-42.

Fowler Robert, 2022, Pindar and the Sublime. Greek Myth, Reception, and Lyric Experience, Londres, New York & Dublin, Bloomsbury.

Fraenkel Eduard, 1950, Aeschylus. Agamemnon, 3vol., Oxford, Clarendon Press.

Fraenkel Eduard, 1957, Horace, Oxford, Clarendon Press.

Fränkel Hermann, [1921] 1977, Die homerischen Gleichnisse, Göttingen, Vandenhoeck & Ruprecht.

Fränkel Hermann, 1951, Dichtung und Philosophie des frühen Griechentums. Eine Geschichte der griechischen Literatur von Homer bis Pindar, New York, Lancaster Press.

Franchet d’Espèrey Sylvie, 2010, «Anchise, poète de l’histoire romaine (Enéide VI, 752-853)», in: Lévy Carlos, Utard Régine & Videau Anne (éd.), Stylus. La parole dans ses formes. Mélanges en l’honneur du professeur Jacqueline Dangel, Paris, Classiques Garnier, p.13-18.

Francis David, 1987, «Ὄνος λύρας: Horace and the Poetae Arguti, (Horace, Epistles 2.2.65-86)», in: Whitby Michael, Hardie Philip R. & Whitby Mary (éd.), Homo viator. Classical Essays for John Bramble, Bristol & Oak Park (IL), Bristol Classical Press & Bolchazy-Carducci, p.141-145.

Franco Cristiana, 2007, «Callimaco e la voce del cane», Annali Online di Ferrara-Lettere, vol.1, p.45-68.

Franco Cristiana, 2014, Shameless. The Canine and the Feminine in Ancient Greece [tr. Fox Matthiew], Berkeley & Los Angeles (CA), UCP.

Frangoulidis Stavros A., 1995, «The Parasite as Poet-playwright and the Slave as Parasite in Terence’s Phormio», BStudLat, vol.25, no2, p.397-425.

Frangoulidis Stavros A., 1996, «Food and Poetics in Plautus’ Captivi», AC, vol.65, p.225-230.

Franko George-Fredric, 2013, «Terence and the Traditions of Roman New Comedy», in: Augoustakis Antony & Traill Ariana (éd.), A Companion to Terence, Malden (MA) & Oxford, Wiley-Blackwell, p.33-51.

Franzoni Claudio, 2006, Tirannia dello sguardo. Corpo, gesto, espressione dell’arte greca, Turin, Einaudi.

Frazier Françoise, 2011, «Autour du miroir: les miroitements d’une image dans l’œuvre de Plutarque», in: Roskam Geert & Van der Stockt Luc (éd.),Virtues for the People. Aspects of Plutarchean Ethics, Louvain, Leuven University Press, p.297-326.

2049

Frazier Françoise, 2013, «Qu’Hésiode ni ses Muses ne faisaient de métapoétique», in: Lauritzen Delphine & Tardieu Michel (éd.), Le voyage des légendes. Hommages à Pierre Chuvin, Paris, CNRS Éditions, p.219-229.

Frécaut Jean-Marc, 1983, «Une scène ovidienne en marge de l’Odyssée. Ulysse et Calypso (Art d’aimer II,123-124)», in: Zehnacker Hubert & Hentz Gustave (éd.), Hommages à Robert Schilling, Paris, Les Belles Lettres, p.287-295.

Frechet Catherine, 2004, «Quelques réflexions sur un vers des Héroïdes: Hér. XX, 123», Dictynna, vol.1 [en ligne].

Free Alexander, 2015, Geschichtsschreibung als Paideia: Lukians Schrift «Wie man Geschichte schreiben soll» in der Bildungskultur des 2.Jhs. n. Chr., Munich, Beck.

Freudenburg Kirk, 1987, «Lucretius, Vergil, and the causa morbi», Vergilius, vol.33, p.59-74.

Freudenburg Kirk, 1990, «Horace’s Satiric Program and the Language of Contemporary Theory in Satires 2.1», AJPh, vol. 111, p.187-203.

Freudenburg Kirk, 1993, The Walking Muse. Horace on the Theory of Satire, Princeton (NJ), PUP.

Freudenburg Kirk, 2001, Satires of Rome. Threatening Poses from Lucilius to Juvenal, Cambridge, CUP.

Freudenburg Kirk, 2002, «Writing to/through Florus: Criticism and the Addressee in Horace Epistles 2.2», MAAR, vol.47, p.33-55.

Freudenburg Kirk, 2006, «Playing at Lyric’s Boundaries: Dreaming Forward in Book Two of Horace’s Sermones», Dictynna, vol.3 [en ligne].

Freudenburg Kirk, 2009, «Faking it in Nero’s Orgasmatron: Persius 1 and the Death of Criticism», in : Plaza Maria (éd.), Persius and Juvenal, Oxford, OUP, p.199-221.

Friedlander Paul, 1941, «Pattern of Sound and Atomistic Theory in Lucretius», AJPh, vol.62, no1, p. 16-34.

Friesenbruch Annelise, 2007, «Back to Fronto: Doctor and Patient in his correspondence with an emperor», in: Morello Ruth & Morrison A.D. (éd.), Ancient Letters. Classical and Late Antique Epistolography, New York, OUP, p.235-255.

Friis Johansen Holger, 1993, «A Poem by Theognis, Part II», C&M, vol.44, p.5-29.

Fröhlich Thomas, 1991, Lararien- und Fassadenbilder in den Vesuvstädten. Untersuchungen zur «volkstümlich» pompejanischen Malerei, Mayence, von Zabern.

Frontisi-Ducroux Françoise, 1991, Le dieu-masque. Une figure de Dionysos d’Athènes, Paris, La Découverte.

Frontisi-Ducroux Françoise, [1975] 2000, Dédale. Mythologie de l’artisan en Grèce ancienne, Paris, La Découverte.

Frontisi-Ducroux Françoise, 2003, L’homme-cerf et la femme-araignée, figures grecques de la métamorphose, Paris, Gallimard.

2050

Frontisi-Ducroux Françoise, 2009, Ouvrages de dames. Ariane, Hélène, Pénélope, Paris, Le Seuil.

Frontisi-Ducroux Françoise & Vernant Jean-Pierre, 1997, Dans l’œil du miroir, Paris, Odile Jacob.

Fruyt Michèle et Lasagna Mauro, 2015, «Les noms d’oiseaux en latin», DHELL, s. u. «Langues techniques, oiseaux» [en ligne].

Fuhrer Therese, 1988, «A Pindaric Feature in the Poems of Callimachus», AJPh, vol.109, p.53-68.

Fuhrer Therese, 2004, «Der alte Mann aus dem Meer: Die Karriere des Verwandlungsküntslers Proteus in der Philosophie», in: Fuhrer Therese, Michel Paul & Stotz Peter (éd.), Geschichten und ihre Geschichte, Bâle, Schwabe, p.11-36.

Fuhrmann Manfred, 1966, «Obscuritas. Das Problem der Dunkelheit in der rhetorischen und literarästhetischen Theorie der Antike», in: Iser Wolfgang (éd.), Immanente Ästhetik, ästhetische Reflexion. Lyrik als Paradigma der Moderne, Munich, Fink, p.47-72.

Fulkerson Laurel, 2005, The Ovidian Heroine as Author. Reading, Writing and Community in the Heroides, Cambridge, CUP.

Fulkerson Laurel & Stover Tim, 2016, «Introduction: echoes of the past», in: Fulkerson Laurel & Stover Tim (éd.) Repeat Performances. Ovidian Repetition and the Metamorphoses, Madison (WI), University of Wisconsin Press, p.3-25.

Funaioli Maria Paola, 1993, «I fiumi e gli eroi. Osservazioni sulla tecnica compositiva e sulla datazione dell’Inno a Delo di Callimaco (e dell’Idillio XVII di Teocrito)», Philologus, vol.137, p.206-215.

Furley William D., 1992, «Antiphon der Athener: ein Sophist als Psychotherapeut?», RhM, vol.135, no3/4, p.198-216.

Furley William D., 2014, «Aspects of Recognition in Perikeiromene and Other Plays», in: Sommerstein Alan H. (éd.), Menander in Contexts, New York & Londres, Routledge, p.106-115.

Furley William D. (éd.), 2015, Menander Perikeiromene or The Shorn Head, Londres, University of London.

Fusi Alessandro, 2006, M.Valerii Martialis Epigrammaton liber tertius, Hildesheim, Zurich & New York, Olms.

Fusillo Massimo, 1985, Il tempo delle Argonautiche: un’analisi del racconto in Apollonio Rodio, Rome, Edizioni dell’Ateneo.

Fusillo Massimo, 1988a, «Le miroir de la Lune: L’Histoire vraie de Lucien: de la satire à l’épopée»,Poétique, vol.73, p.109-135.

Fusillo Massimo, 1988b, [Omero], La battaglia delle rane e dei topi. Batrachomyomachia, Milan, Guerini.

Fusillo Massimo, 2017, «Ovidio sugli schermi del nuovo millennio», in: Fedeli Paolo & Rosati Gianpiero (éd.), Ovidio 2017. Prospettive per il terzo 2051millennio. Atti del Convegno Internazionale (Sulmona, 3/6 aprile 2017), Teramo, Ricerche & Redazioni, p.491-502.

Fyfe W.Hamilton & Rhys Roberts William, 1927, Aristotle, Poetics. Longinus, On the sublime. Demetrius, On style, Cambridge (MA) & Londres, HUP & Heinemann.

Gabathuler Matthäus, 1937, Hellenistische Epigramme auf Dichter, thèse, University of St. Gallen.

Gabba Emilio, 1982, «Political and Cultural Aspects of the Classicistic Revival in the Augustan Age», ClAnt, vol.1, p.43-65.

Gaertner Jan Felix, 2005, Ovid, Epistulae ex Ponto, Book I, Oxford, OUP.

Gärtner Martine, 1990, «Le tatouage dans l’Antiquité grecque», in: Mactoux Marie-Madeleine & Gény Évelyne (éd.), Mélanges Pierre Lévêque, 5: Anthropologie et société, Besançon, Presses Universitaires de Franche-Comté, p.101-115.

Gärtner Thomas, 2006, «Die Erzählung vom Kalydonischen Eber und Meleager bei Homer, in der “Tattoo Elegy” und bei Ovid», APF, vol.52, p.123-130.

Gärtner Ursula, 2015, Phaedrus. Ein Interpretationskommentar zum ersten Buch der Fabeln, Munich, Beck.

Gager John G., 1992, Curse Tablets and Binding Spells from the Ancient World, New York & Oxford, OUP.

Gagliardi Paola, 2013, «Orfeo e l’ombra di Cornelio Gallo nei poeti augustei», WS, vol.126, p.101-126.

Gagliardi Paola, 2016, «Sulle tracce di Orfeo, alla ricerca di Gallo», REL, vol.94, p.67-81.

Gagné Renaud, 2016, «The World in a Cup. Ekpomatics in and out of the Symposion», in: Cazzato Vanessa, Obbink Dirk & Prodi Enrico Emanuele (éd.), The Cup of Song: Studies on Poetry and the Symposion, Oxford, OUP, p.207-229.

Gaiser Konrad, 1980, Das Philosophenmosaik in Neapel. Eine Darstellung der platonischen Akademie, Heidelberg, Universitätsverlag Winter.

Gaisser Julia H., 1971, «Tibullus 1.7: A Tribute to Messalla», CPh, vol.66, no4, p. 221-229.

Gaisser Julia H., 1995, «Threads in the Labyrinth: Competing Views and Voices in Catullus 64», AJPh, vol.116, p.579-616.

Galán Vioque Guillermo, 2002, Martial, Book VII. A Commentary, Leyde, Boston & Cologne, Brill.

Galand-Hallyn Perrine, 1991, «Corinne et Sappho (elocutio et inuentio dans les Amours et les Héroïdes)», BAGB, no4, p.336-358.

Galand-Hallyn Perrine, 1994, Le Reflet des fleurs. Description et métalangage poétique d’Homère à la Renaissance, Genève, Droz.

Galand Perrine & Laigneau-Fontaine Sylvie, 2013 (éd.), La Silve. Histoire d’une écriture libérée en Europe de l’Antiquité au xviiiesiècle, Turnhout, Brepols.

Galasso Luigi, 2008a, P.Nasone Ovidio. Epistulae ex Ponto, Milan, Mondadori.

Galasso Luigi, 2008b, «Pont. 4, 8: il “proemio al mezzo” dell’ultima opera ovidiana», Dictynna, vol.5, p.1-10 [en ligne].

2052

Galdi Giovanbattista, 2009, «Der Lebensaltervergleich: Neue Beobachtungen zu einem alten Bild», Hermes, vol.137, p.403-424.

Gale Monica, 1994, Myth and Poetry in Lucretius, Cambridge, CUP.

Gale Monica, 2000, Virgil on the nature of things. The Georgics, Lucretius, and the Didactic Tradition, Cambridge, CUP.

Gale Monica, 2001, «Etymological Wordplay and Poetic Succession in Lucretius», CPh, vol. 96, no2, p. 168-172.

Gale Monica, 2003, «Poetry and the backward glance in Virgil’s Georgics and Aeneid»,TAPhA, vol.133, no2, p.323-352.

Gale Monica, 2007, «Lucretius and previous poetic traditions», in: Gillespie Stuart & et Hardie Philip (éd.),The Cambridge Companion to Lucretius, Cambridge, CUP, p.59-75.

Gale Monica, 2018, «Te sociam, ratio…: Hunting as Paradigm in the Cynegetica», in: Green Steven J. (éd.), Grattius. Hunting an Augustan Poet, Oxford, OUP, p.77-95.

Gale Monica & Scourfield J.H. D. (éd.), 2018, Texts and violence in the Roman world, Cambridge, CUP.

Galinsky G.Karl, 1975. Ovid’s Metamorphoses. An Introduction to the Basic Aspects, Berkeley & Los Angeles, UCP.

Galinsky G.Karl, 2016, Memory in Ancient Rome and Early Christianity, Oxford, OUP.

Gallavotti Carlo, 1975, «Letture epigrafiche», QUCC, vol. 20, p. 165-191.

Gallet Bernard, 1991, Recherches sur kairos et l’ambiguïté dans la poésie de Pindare, Talence, Presses Universitaires de Bordeaux.

Galli Daniela, 2007, Valerii Flacci Argonautica, I, Commento, Berlin & New York, de Gruyter.

Galli Milić Lavinia, 2015, «Valérius Flaccus et Stace à Carthage: la matrice flavienne du Romul.10 de Dracontius», in: Wolff Étienne (éd.), Littérature, politique et religion en Afrique vandale, Paris, Institut d’études augustiniennes, p.323-340.

Gallo F.Alberto, 2002, «Musique et rhétorique ou rhétorique et musique?», in: Malhomme Florence (éd.), Musica Rhetoricans, Paris, Presses de l’université Paris-Sorbonne, p.57-62.

Gangloff Anne, 2006, Dion Chrysostome et les mythes. Hellénisme, communication et philosophie politique, Grenoble, Jérôme Millon.

Ganiban Randall T., 2007, Statius and Virgil. The Thebaid and the reinterpretation of the Aeneid, Cambridge, CUP.

Ganszyniec Ryszard, 1922, «Kranz», in: RE 22, col. 1588-1607.

Gantz Timothy, 1996, Early Greek Myth: A Guide to Literary and Artistic Sources, Baltimore, JHUP.

Garambois-Vasquez Florence, 2006, «Éloge des chevaux dans les Cynégétiques de Némésien: préceptes didactiques et recherche esthétique?», in: Cusset 2053Christophe (éd.), Musa Docta. Recherches sur la poésie scientifique dans l’Antiquité, Saint-Étienne, Publications de l’Université de Saint-Etienne, p.243-257.

Garambois-Vasquez Florence, 2016, «Dire l’indicible dans les épigrammes d’Ausone: quelques exemples», in: Herbert de La Portbarré-Viard Gaëlle & Stoehr-Monjou Annick (éd.), Studium in libris et sedula cura docendi. Mélanges en l’honneur de J.L. Charlet, Collection des Études Augustiniennes, Paris, Institut d’Études Augustiniennes, p.5-14.

Garambois Florence & Vallat Daniel (éd.), 2013, Le lierre et la statue. La nature et son espace littéraire dans l’épigramme gréco-latine tardive, Saint-Étienne, Publications de l’Université de Saint-Étienne.

Garcea Alessandro & Lomanto Valeria, 2014, «Hortensius dans le Brutus: une polémique rhétorique sous forme d’éloge funèbre», in: Aubert-Baillot Sophie et Guérin Charles (éd.), Le Brutus de Cicéron. Rhétorique, politique et histoire culturelle, Leyde, Brill, p.141-160.

Gardner Hunter H., 2019, Pestilence and the Body Politic in Latin Literature, Oxford, OUP.

Garelli Marie-Hélène, 1995, «Le danseur dans la cité. Quelques remarques sur la danse à Rome», REL, vol.73, p.29-43.

Garelli Marie-Hélène, 1998, «Tradition littéraire et création dramatique dans les tragédies de Sénèque: l’exemple des récits de messagers», Latomus, vol.57, p.15-32.

Garelli Marie-Hélène, 2007, Danser le mythe. La pantomime et sa réception dans la culture antique, Paris & Louvain, Peeters.

Garelli Marie-Hélène, 2013, «Les Métamorphoses d’Ovide: un texte à danser dans l’Antiquité?», in: Poignault Rémy (éd.), Présence de la Danse dans l’Antiquité-Présence de l’Antiquité dans la Danse, Clermont-Ferrand, Centre de recherche A.Piganiol-Présence de l’Antiquité, p.93-118.

Garezou Maria-Xeni, 2009, s.v. Orpheus, LIMC, Supplementum 1-2, p.399-405, pl. 194-196.

Gargiulo Tristano, 1992, «L’immagine della bilancia in Callimaco, fr. 1, 9-10 Pfeiffer», QUCC, vol.71, p.123-128.

Garnier Romain, 2011, «La Batrachomyomachie: un texte polyphonique», in: Acosta-Hughes Benjamin, Cusset Christophe, Durbec Yannick & Pralon Didier (éd.), Homère revisité. Parodie et humour dans les réécritures homériques, Besançon, Presses universitaires de Franche-Comté, p.107-121.

Garulli Valentina, 2013, «Greek acrostic verse inscriptions», in: Kwapisz Jan, Petrain David & Szymański Mikolaj (éd.), The Muse at Play. Riddles and Wordplay in Greek and Latin Poetry, Berlin & Boston, de Gruyter, p.246-278.

Garzya Antonio, 1987, «Gorgia e l’apàte della tragedia», in: Boldrini Sandro (éd.), Filologia e forme letterarie. Studi offerti a Francesco Della Corte, Urbino, Quattro Venti, p.245-260.

2054

Gassino Isabelle, 2010, «Par-delà toutes les frontières: le pseudos dans les Histoires vraies de Lucien», in: Mestre francesca & Gómez Pilar (éd.), Lucian of Samosata, Greek writer and Roman citizen, Barcelone, Universitat de Barcelona, p.87-98.

Gassino Isabelle, 2014, «Les “paroles ailées”: quelques jalons pour l’histoire d’une métaphore, des ἔπεα πτερόεντα d’Homère aux flyers contemporains», in: Bonnier Xavier (éd.), Le Parcours du comparant, Paris, Classiques Garnier, p.242-259.

Gauchet Marcel, 1985, Le Désenchantement du monde. Une histoire politique de la religion, Paris, Gallimard.

Gavoille Elisabeth, 2008, «Du soldat de Tibulle à l’amant ovidien: facundus Vlixes (Ovide, Art d’aimer, II, 123-144)», in: Fontanier Jean-Michel (éd.), Amor Romanus. Amours romaines, Rennes, PUR, p.119-133.

Gavrylenko Valeria, 2012, «“The Body without Skin” in Homeric Poems», in: Horstmanshoff Manfred, King Helen & Zittel Claus (éd.), Blood, Sweat and Tears. The Changing Concepts of Physiology from Antiquity into Early Modern Europe, Leyde, Brill, p.479-502.

Gazich Roberto, 1990, «Teoria e pratica dell’exemplum in Quintiliano», in: Cova Pier Vincenzo (éd.), Aspetti della paideia di Quintiliano, Milan, Vita & Pensiero, p.61-141.

Gazis George A., 2015, «The Nekyia’s catalogue of heroines: narrative unbound», LEC, vol.83, p.69-99.

Gee Emma, 2001, «Cicero’s Astronomy», CQ, vol.51, no2, p.520-36.

Geffcken Johannes, 1896, Leonidas von Tarent, Leipzig, Teubner.

Gellar-Goad TedH. M., 2017, «Failure of the Textual Relation: Anacreon’s Purple Ball Poem (PMG 358)», in: Park Arum (éd.), Resemblance and Reality in Greek Thought. Essays in Honour of Peter M.Smith, Londres & New York, Routledge, p.46-64.

Gély-Ghedira Véronique, 2000, La nostalgie du moi. Écho dans la littérature européenne, Paris, PUF.

Gelzer Thomas, 1979, «Klassizismus, Attizismus und Asianismus», in: Flashar Hellmut (éd.), Le classicisme à Rome aux Iers siècles avant et après J.-C., Vandœuvres-Genève, Fondation Hardt, p.1-41.

Genette Gérard, 1982, Palimpsestes. La littérature au second degré, Paris, Le Seuil.

Genova Antonio, 2016, «Ancient Greek folksong tradition», AAntHung, vol.56, p.1-21.

Genovese E.Nicholas, 1983, «Serpent leitmotif in the Metamorphoses», in: Deroux Carl (éd.), Studies in Latin Literature and Roman Society III, Bruxelles, Latomus, p.141-155.

Gentili Bruno & Lomiento Liana, 2008, Metrics and rhythmics: history of poetic forms in ancient Greece, Pise & Rome, F.Serra.

Gentili Bruno, Catenacci Carmine, Giannini Pietro & Lomiento Liana, 2013, Pindaro. Le Olimpiche, Rome & Milan, Fondazione Lorenzo Valla, Mondadori.

2055

Georgiadou Aristoula & Larmour David H., 1994, «Lucian and Historiography: De Historia Conscribenda and Verae Historiae», ANRW, vol.II, 34, 2, p.1448-1509.

Georgiadou Aristoula & Larmour David H., 1995, «The prolaliae to Lucian’s Verae Historiae», Eranos, vol.93, p.100-112.

Georgiadou Aristoula & Larmour David H., 1997, «Lucian’s Vine-Women (VH 1,6-9) and Dio’s Libyan Women (Orat. 5): Variations on a Theme», Mnemosyne, vol.50, no2, p.205-209.

Gera Deborah, 1997, Warrior Women. The Anonymous Tractatus De Mulieribus, Leyde, New York & Cologne, Brill.

Gerber Douglas E., 1999a, Greek Elegiac Poetry: from the seventh to the fifth century BC, Cambridge, Cambridge (MA) & Londres, HUP.

Gerber Douglas E., 1999b, Greek Iambic Poetry: from the seventh to the fifth century BC, Cambridge, Cambridge (MA) & Londres, HUP.

Gerber Douglas E., 1999c, «Pindar, Nemean Six: A Commentary», HSPh, vol.99, p.33-91.

Germany Robert, 2005, «The Figure of Echo in the Homeric Hymn to Pan», AJPh, vol.126, no2, p.187-208.

Germany Robert, 2016, Mimetic Contagion: Art and Artifice in Terence’s Eunuch, Oxford, OUP.

Geue Tom, 2017, Juvenal and the Poetics of Anonymity, Cambridge, CUP.

Geue Tom, 2019, «Drawing Blanks. The Pale Shades of “Phaedrus” and “Juvenal”», in: Matzner Sebastian & Harrison Stephen (éd.), Complex Inferiorities. The Poetics of the Weaker Voice in Latin Literature, Oxford, OUP, p.89-106.

Geus Klaus & King Colin Guthrie, 2018, «Paradoxography», in: Keyser Paul & Scarborough, John (éd.), Oxford handbook of science and medicine in the classical world, Oxford, OUP, p.431-444.

Gheerbrant Xavier, 2017, Empédocle, une poétique philosophique, Paris, Classiques Garnier.

Giannakis George, 1998; 1999, «The “Fate-as-Spinner” Motif: A Study on the Poetic and Metaphorical Language of Ancient Greek and Indo-European (part I)»IF, vol.103, p.1-27; (part 2), IF, vol.104, p.95-109.

Giannantoni Gabriele, 1983-1985, Socraticorum Reliquiae, 4 vol., Rome, Edizioni dell’Ateneo.

Giannantoni Gabriele, 1985, «Diogene: l’abbigliamento cinico», in: Giannantoni Gabriele, Socraticorum reliquiae, vol.III, Naples, Bibliopolis, p.449-455.

Giannantoni Gabriele, 1993, «Antistene fondatore della scuola cinica?», in: Goulet-Cazé Marie-Odile et Goulet Richard (éd.), Le Cynisme ancien et ses prolongements, Paris, PUF, p.15-34.

Giannisi Phoebé, 2006, Récits des voies. Chant et cheminement en Grèce archaïque, Grenoble, Jérôme Millon.

2056

Gianotti Gian Franco, 1986, «Romanzo» e ideologia. Studi sulle Metamorfosi di Apuleio, Napoli, Liguori.

Gibson Bruce John, 2006, Statius Silvae 5, Oxford, OUP.

Gibson Roy K., 1999, «Aeneas as hospes in Vergil, Aeneid 1 and 4», CQ, vol.49, no1, p.184-202.

Gibson Roy K., 2003, Ovid. Ars amatoria. Book 3, Cambridge, CUP.

Gigante Marcello, 1963, «Poesia e critica letteraria nell’Academia antica», in: Ferrero Leonardo, Gallavotti Carlo et al. (éd.), Miscellanea di studi alessandrini in memoria di Augusto Rostagni, Turin, Bottega d’Erasmo, p.234-248.

Gigante Marcello, 1975, «Philosophia medicans in Filodemo», CronErc, vol.5, p.53-61.

Gigante Marcello, 2004, «Vergil in the Shadow of Vesuvius», in: Armstrong David, Fish Jeffrey, Johnston Patricia & Skinner Marylin B. (éd.), Vergil, Philodemus, and the Augustans, Austin (TX), University of Texas Press, p.85-99.

Gigante Marcello, [1971] 2011, L’edera di Leonida, Naples, Morano.

Gigli Piccardi Daria, 1985, Metafora et poetica in Nonno di Panopoli, Florence, Università degli Studi di Firenze.

Gildenhard Ingo, 2011, Creative Eloquence. The construction of reality in Cicero’s speeches, Oxford, OUP.

Gildenhard Ingo & Zissos Andrew (éd.), 2012, Transformative Change in Western Thought. A History of Metamorphosis from Homer to Hollywood, Londres, Legenda.

Gill Christopher, 1984, «The Ethos/Pathos Distinction in Rhetorical and Literary Criticism», CQ, vol.34, no1, p.149-166.

Ginouvès René & Martin Roland, 1985, Dictionnaire méthodique de l’architecture grecque et romaine. I: Matériaux, techniques de construction, techniques et formes du décor, EFR & EFA, Paris & Rome, diff. De Boccard & «L’Erma» di Bretschneider.

Giordano Manuela, 1999, La parola efficace. Maledizioni, giuramenti e benedizioni nella Grecia arcaica, Pise & Rome, Istituti Editoriali e Poligrafici Internazionali.

Giovannini Giovanni, 1943, «The Connection between Tragedy and History in Ancient Criticism», PhQ, vol.22, p.308-314.

Giraudet Vincent, 2005, «Les Dionysiaques de Nonnos de Panopolis: un poème sous le signe de Protée», BAGB, no2, p.75-98.

Giraudet Vincent, 2010, Le monstre et la mosaïque. Recherches sur la poétique des Dionysiaques de Nonnos de Panopolis, Thèse, Université Paris-Sorbonne.

Gitner Adam, 2023, «Civic Metaphors for Lexical Borrowing from Seneca to Gellius», in : Gitner Adam (éd.), Roman Perspectives on Linguistic Diversity: Guardians of a Changing Language, Oxford, OUP, p. 169-190.

Giuliano Fabio Massimo, 2005, Platone e la poesia: teoria della composizione e prassi della ricezione, Sankt Augustin, Academia Verlag.

Giuman Marco, 2008, Melissa. Archeologia delle api e del miele nella Grecia antica, Rome, L’Erma di Bretschneider.

2057

Giuseppetti Massimo, 2012, «Poetry in the Iron Age: interplay of voices in Callimachus’Iambi», Aitia, vol.2 [en ligne: https://journals.openedition.org/aitia/558].

Giuseppetti Massimo, 2013, L’isola esile: Studi sull’Inno a Delo di Callimaco, Rome, Quasar.

Gladhill Bill, 2013, «The Domus of Fama and republican space in Ovid’s Metamorphoses», in: Farrell Joseph & Nelis Damien P. (éd.), Augustan Poetry and the Roman Republic, Oxford, OUP, p.297-317.

Glauthier Patrick, 2009, «Phaedrus, Callimachus and the recusatio to Success», ClAnt, vol.28, no2, p.248-278.

Glauthier Patrick, 2020, «Bugonia and the Aetiology of Didactic Poetry in Virgil, Georgics 4», CQ, p.1-19.

Gleason Maud, 1995, Making Men. Sophists and Self-Presentation in Ancient Rome, Princeton, PUP.

Glei Reinhold, 1984, Die Batrachomyomachie. Synoptische Edition und Kommentar, Francfort, Lang.

Glinatsis Robin, 2013, «Réflexions sur le genre iambique dans les Épodes d’Horace», Latomus, vol.72, p.152-116.

Glinski Marie Louise von, 2012, Simile and Identity in Ovid’s Metamorphoses, Cambridge, CUP.

Godel Robert, 1978, «Virgile, Naevius et les Aborigènes», MH, vol.35, p.273-282.

Godwin John, 1991, Lucretius. De Rerum Natura VI, Warminster, Aris & Phillips.

Godwin John, 1999, Catullus. The Shorter Poems, Warminster, Aris & Phillips.

Goeken Johann, 2012, Aelius Aristide et la rhétorique de l’hymne en prose, Turnhout, Brepols.

Goeken Johann, 2015, «Aelius Aristide et le vin», Food & History, vol.13, no1-3, p.235-253.

Goldhill Simon, 1987, «An Unnoticed Allusion in Theocritus and Callimachus», ICS, vol.12, p.1-6.

Goldhill Simon, 1991, The Poet’s Voice. Essays in Poetics and Greek Literature, Cambridge & New York, CUP.

Goldhill Simon, 1994, «The Naive and Knowing Eye: Ecphrasis and the Culture of Viewing in the Hellenistic World», in: Goldhill Simon & Osborne Robin (éd.), Art and Text in Ancient Greek Culture, Cambridge, CUP, p.197-223.

Goldhill Simon (éd.), 2001, Being Greek under Rome: Cultural Identity, the Second Sophistic and the Development of Empire, Cambridge, CUP.

Goldlust Benjamin, 2013, «L’esthétique baroque de Tertullien dans le De pallio: échappées stylistiques et structures éclatées», REAug, vol.59, p.1-21.

Goldschmidt Nora & Graziosi Barbara, 2018, Tombs of the Ancient Poets. Between Literary Reception and Material Culture, Oxford & New York, OUP.

2058

Goldschmidt Nora, 2013, Shaggy Crowns: Ennius’ Annales and Virgil’s Aeneid, Oxford, OUP.

González José M., 2000, «Musai Hypophetores: Apollonius of Rhodes on Inspiration and Interpretation», HSPh, vol.100, p.268-292.

González José M., 2013, The epic rhapsode and his craft. Homeric performance in a diachronic perspective, Washington (DC), Center for Hellenic Studies.

Gordon Richard, 1995, «The healing event in Graeco-Roman folk-medicine», in: Van der Eijk Philip J., Horstmanshoff Manfred H.F.J. & Schrijvers Pieter. H. (éd.), Ancient Medicine in Its Sociocultural Context, Amsterdam & Atlanta (GA), Rodopi, II, p.363-376.

Gosetti-Murrayjohn Angela, 2006, «Sappho as the tenth Muse in Hellenistic epigram», Arethusa, vol.39, no1, p.1-21.

Goslin Owen, 2010, «Hesiod’s Typhonomachy and the Ordering of Sound», TAPhA, vol.140, p.351-373.

Gosserez Laurence, 2012, «La toile divine dans l’Hexameron d’Ambroise de Milan», in: Briand Michel (éd.), La trame et le tableau. Poétiques et rhétoriques du récit et de la description dans l’Antiquité grecque et latine, Rennes, PUR, p.477-498.

Gotteland Sophie, 2006, «La Sirène et l’enchanteur: portraits croisés d’Eschine et de Démosthène à la tribune», REG, vol.119, no2 p.588-608.

Goukowsky Paul, 2006, Diodore de Sicile. Bibliothèque historique. Fragments, t.II. LivresXXI-XXVI, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Goulet-Cazé Marie-Odile, 1996, «Who was the First Dog?», in: Branham Bracht Robert & Goulet-Cazé Marie-Odile (éd.), The Cynics. The Cynic Movement in Antiquity and Its Legacy, Berkeley & Londres, UCP, p.414-415.

Goulet-Cazé Marie-Odile, 2015, «Le cynisme ancien: entre authenticité et contrefaçon», Aitia, vol.5 [en ligne: http://journals.openedition.org/aitia/1204].

Gourevitch Danielle, 1984, Le triangle hippocratique dans le monde gréco-romain. Le malade, sa maladie et son médecin, Rome, École Française de Rome.

Gourinat Jean-Baptiste, 2010, «Y a-t-il une théorie stoïcienne du style?», in: Chiron Pierre & Lévy Carlos (éd.), Les Noms du style dans l’Antiquité gréco-latine, Louvain, Peeters, p.317-345.

Goux Jean-Joseph, 1984, Les Monnayeurs du langage, Paris, Galilée.

Gow Andrew S.F., [1950-1952] 1973, Theocritus. Edited with a Translation and Commentary, Cambridge, CUP.

Gow Andrew S.F., 1965, Machon. The Fragments, Cambridge, CUP.

Gow Andrew S.F. & Page Denys L., 1965, The Greek Anthology. Hellenistic Epigrams, 2vol., Cambridge, CUP.

Gow Andrew S. F. & Page Denys L., 1968, The Greek Anthology: The Garland of Philip and Some Contemporary Epigrams, 2 vol., Cambridge, CUP.

Gowers Emily, 1993, The Loaded Table. Representations of Food in Roman Literature, Oxford, Clarendon Press.

2059

Gowers Emily, 1994, «Persius and the Decoction of Nero», in: Elsner Jaś & Masters Jamie (éd.), Reflections of Nero. Culture, History & Representation, Londres, Duckworth, p.131-150.

Gowers Emily, 2000, «Vegetable Love: Virgil, Columella, and Garden Poetry», Ramus, vol.29, p.127-148.

Gowers Emily, 2005, «Virgil’s Sibyl and the ‘many mouths’ cliché», CQ, vol.55, no1, p.170-182.

Gowers Emily, 2012, Horace. Satires Book I, Cambridge, CUP.

Graf Fritz, 1988, «Orpheus:A Poet Among Men», in: Bremmer Jan N. (éd.), Interpretations of Greek Mythology, Londres, Routledge, p.80-106.

Graf Fritz, 1993, «Gestures and conventions: the gestures of Roman actors and orators», in: Bremmer Jan & Roodenburg Herman (éd.), A Cultural History of Gesture, Cambridge, Polity Press, p.36-58.

Graf Fritz, 1994, La magie dans l’Antiquité gréco-romaine. Idéologie et pratique, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Granarolo Jean, 1973, «L’époque néotérique ou la poésie romaine d’avant-garde au dernier siècle de la République (Catulle excepté)», ANRW, vol.I.3, p. 278-360.

Grand-Clément Adeline, 2011, La fabrique des couleurs. Histoire du paysage sensible des Grecs anciens (viiie-début du vesiècle av. n. è.). De l’archéologie à l’histoire, Paris, De Boccard.

Grand-Clément Adeline, 2015, «Poikilia», in: Destrée Pierre & Murray Penelope (éd.), A Companion to Ancient Aesthetics, Hoboken (NJ), Wiley-Blackwell, p.406-421.

Grant Mary A. & Fiske George Converse, 1924, «Cicero’s Orator and Horace’s Ars Poetica», HSPh, vol.35, p.1-74.

Graver Margaret, 1995, «Dog-Helen and Homeric Insult», ClAnt, vol.14, p.41-61.

Graver Margaret, 1998, «The Manhandling of Maecenas: Senecan Abstractions of Masculinity», AJPh, vol.119, no4, p.607-632.

Graverini Luca, 2007, Le Metamorfosi di Apuleio. Letteratura e identità, Ospedaletto (Pise), Pacini [= 2012, Literature and Identity in The Golden Ass of Apuleius (tr. Todd LeeB.), Columbus, OH, The Ohio State University Press].

Gray Dorothea Helen Forbes, 1954, «Metal-Working in Homer», JHS, vol.74, p.1-15.

Graziosi Barbara, 2002, Inventing Homer. The Early Reception of Epic, Cambridge & New York, CUP.

Green J.Richard, 2003, «Speculations on the Tragic Poet Sthenelus and a Comic Vase in Richmond», in: Csapo Eric & Miller Margaret Christina (éd.), Poetry, Theory, Praxis. The Social Life of Myth, Word and Image in Ancient Greece. Essays in Honour of William J.Slater, Oxford, Oxbow, p.178-184.

Green Peter, 2005, Ovid. The Poems of Exile. Tristia and the Black Sea Letters, Berkeley & Los Angeles, UCP.

2060

Green Roger P.H., 1991, The Works of Ausonius, Oxford, Clarendon Press.

Green Steven J., 2004, Ovid. Fasti, 1: A Commentary, Leyde & Boston, Brill.

Greene Ellen & Skinner Marilyn B. (éd.), 2009, The New Sappho on Old Age. Textual and Philosophical Issues, Washington, DC, Center for Hellenic Studies.

Greene Thomas M., 1991, Poésie et magie, Paris, Julliard.

Gresseth Gerald K., 1970, «The Homeric Sirens», TAPhA, vol.101, p.203-218.

Griffin Jasper, 1977, «The Epic Cycle and the Uniqueness of Homer», JHS, vol.97, p.39-53.

Griffin Jasper, 1979, «The Fourth Georgic, Virgil, and Rome», G&R, vol.26, no1, p.61-80.

Griffith John G., 1970, «ΛΗΚΥΘΙΟΝ ἈΠΩΛΕΣΕΝ: A Postscript», HSPh, vol.74, p.43-44.

Griffith Mark, 2013a, «Satyr Play, Dithyramb, and the Geopolitics of Dionysian Style in Fifth Century Athens», in: Kowalzig Barbara & Wilson Peter (éd.), Dithyramb in Context, Oxford, OUP, p.257-281.

Griffith Mark, 2013b, Aristophanes’ Frogs, Oxford, OUP.

Griffith R.Drew, 1993, «Leaves in Pindar», Eranos, vol.97, p.54-58.

Griffith R.Drew, 1995, «A Homeric Metaphor Cluster Describing Teeth, Tongue and Words», AJPh, vol.116, no1, p.1-5.

Griffiths Alan H., 1970, «Six Passages in Callimachus and the Anthology», BICS, vol.17, p.32-43.

Griffiths Alan H., 1981, review of Williams Frederick, 1978, Callimachus, Hymn to Apollo, JHS, vol.101, p.159-161.

Griffiths Frederick T., 1979, «Poetry as Pharmakon in Theocritus’ Idyll 2», in: Bowersock Glen W., Burkert Walter & Putnam Michael C.J. (éd.), Arktouros. Hellenic Studies Presented to B.M. W.Knox on the Occasion of his 65th Birthday, Berlin & New York, de Gruyter, p.81-88.

Grilli Alberto, 1995, «Alle spalle di un’ εἰκών di Filostrato il Vecchio», in: Belloni Luigi, Milanese Guido & Porro Antonietta (éd.), Studia classica Iohanni Tarditi oblata, Milan, Vita e pensiero, p. 1057-1060.

Grimal Pierre, 1985, Virgile ou la seconde naissance de Rome, Paris, Arthaud.

Grimaudo Sabrina, 1998, Misurare e pesare nella Grecia antica. Teoria, storia, ideologie, Palerme, L’Epos.

Grimm Richard E., 1962, «Pindar and the Beast», CPh, vol.57, no1, p.1-9.

Grodde Olaf, 1997, Sport bei Quintilian, Hildesheim, Weidmann.

Grossardt Peter, 2006, Einführung, Übersetzung und Kommentar zum Heroikos von Flavius Philostrat, 2vol., Bâle, Schwabe.

Grubbs Judith Evans & Parkin Tim (éd.), 2013, The Oxford Handbook of Childhood and Education in the Classical World, Oxford, OUP.

Gruen Erich S., 1990, Studies in Greek Culture and Roman Policy, Leyde, Brill.

Gschwantler Kurt, 1975, Zeuxis und Parrhasios – ein Beitrag zur antiken Künstlerbiographie, Vienne, Universität Graz.

2061

Gualandri Isabella, 2017, «Words Pregnant with Meaning. The Power of Single Words in Late Latin Literature», in: Elsner Jáz & Hernández Lobato Jesús (éd.), The Poetics of Late Latin Literature, Oxford, OUP, p.125-146.

Guardasole Alessia, 2000, Tragedia e medicina nell’Atene del V secolo a.C., Naples, D’Auria, 2000.

Guastella Gianni, 2017, Word of Mouth. Fama and its Personifications in Art and Literature from Ancient Rome to the Middle Ages, Oxford & New York, OUP.

Guelfucci Marie-Rose, 2010, «Polybe, le regard politique, la structure des Histoires et la construction du sens», CEA, vol.47, p.329-357.

Guérin Charles, 2011, Persona. L’élaboration d’une notion rhétorique au iersiècle av.J.-C. (VolumeII: Théorisation cicéronienne de la persona oratoire), Paris, Vrin.

Guérin Charles, 2015, «Définir l’ars dicendi: enjeux et méthode de la réflexion cicéronienne dans le De oratore», in: Cassin Barbara (éd.), La rhétorique au miroir de la philosophie, Paris, Vrin, p.175-190.

Guérin Charles, 2017, «Du non-style à l’élégance: la simplicité stylistique dans la rhétorique et l’éloquence latines du ier siècle av. J.-C.», in: Jollin-Bertocchi Sophie, Kurts-Wöste Lia, Paillet Anne-Marie et Stolz Claire(éd.), La Simplicité. Manifestations et enjeux culturels du simple en art, Paris, Champion, p.49-68.

Guérin Charles, 2020, «Greek Declaimers, Roman Context. (De)constructing Cultural Identity in Seneca the Elder», in: Dinter Martin, Guérin Charles & Martinho Marcos (éd.), Reading Roman Declamation. Seneca the Elder, Oxford, OUP, p.57-86.

GuezJean-Philippe,2004,«Lasauvageriedanslevoyage romanesque», in: Charpentier Marie-Claude (éd.), Les espaces du sauvage dans le monde antique: approches et définitions, Besançon, Presses Universitaires de Franche-Comté, p.195-208.

Guez Jean-Philippe, 2012, «Magie et sophistique dans la Vie d’Apollonios de Tyane», in: Dubel Sandrine, Gotteland Sophie & Oudot Estelle (éd.), Éclats de littérature grecque d’Homère à Pascal Quignard. Mélanges offerts à Suzanne Saïd, Nanterre, Presses Universitaires de Paris Ouest, p.191-231.

Guez Jean-Philippe, 2014, «Lucien, l’ivresse et la gueule de bois», Cahiers FoReLLIS (en ligne).

Guez Jean-Philippe, 2016a, «“Lumière de la pensée”: la métaphoricité du sublime», in: Conte Sophie & Dubel Sandrine (éd.), L’écriture des traités de rhétorique des origines grecques à la Renaissance, Bordeaux, Ausonius, p.91-105.

Guez Jean-Philippe, 2016b, «L’inspiration, le char et l’envol: imaginaire de la prose à l’époque impériale», in: Guez Jean-Philippe & Kasprzyk Dimitri (éd.), Penser la prose dans le monde gréco-romain, Rennes, PUR, p.29-55.

Guez Jean-Philippe, 2020, «“Dépenser” les mots: Plutarque, Aelius Aristide», in: Guez Jean-Philippe, Méry Liza & Peigney Jocelyne (éd.), Dépenser/dévorer dans le monde gréco-romain, Bordeaux, Ausonius, p.51-66.

2062

Guez Jean-Philippe, 2021, «Écrire l’improvisation? L’impulsion et le regard chez les sophistes de Philostrate», Rhetorica, vol.39, no2, p.127-149.

Guez Jean-Philippe, à paraître, «Plutarque et les sortilèges de Cléopâtre», in: Debrosse Anne, Jouteur Isabelle & Saint-Martin Marie (éd.), Les figures féminines merveilleuses de l’Antiquité et leur réception des origines à nos jours, Rennes, PUR.

Guichard Luis Arturo, 2021, «Brevis Homerus: Homer in the Greek Epigram of the 1st to 4th Centuries», in: Manolea Christina-Panagiota (éd.), Brill’s Companion to the Reception of Homer from the Hellenistic Age to Late Antiquity, Leyde & Boston, Brill, p.43-65.

Guichard Luis Arturo, 2022, «Homer in the Greek Epigram of the 1st to 4thCenturies», in: Manolea Christina-Panagiota (éd.), Brill’s Companion to the Reception of Homer from Hellenistic age to Late Antiquity, Leyde & Boston, Brill, p.43-65.

Guidorizzi Guido, 1996, Aristofane. Le Nuvole, Rome & Milan, Fondazione Lorenzo Valla & Mondadori.

Guillaumin Jean-Yves, 2003, «Géométrie et arpentage. Le geometres à l’époque néronienne d’après Sénèque, ad Luc. 88, §10-13», in: Garrido-Hory Marguerite & Gonzales Antonio (éd.), Histoire, espaces et marges de l’Antiquité. Hommages à Monique Clavel-Lévêque, 1, Besançon, Presses Universitaires Franc-Comtoises, p.109-132.

Guillaumont François, 1996, «Lucien et la divination», La divination dans le monde étrusco-italique (vol.VII). Les écrivains du deuxième siècle et l’Etrusca disciplina, Tours, Université de Tours, Institut d’études latines, p.13-25.

Guillaumont François, 2006, Le De Diuinatione de Cicéron et les théories antiques de la divination, Bruxelles, Latomus.

Guilleux Nicole, 2003a, ἐλελίζω, CEG 8 (2003), RPh, vol.77, no2.

Guilleux Nicole, 2003b, signum, CEL 1 (2003), RPh, vol.77, no1.

Guilleux Nicole, 2016, «Of Metaphorical Matrices and their Networks: Generally Speaking, and in the Field of Textile Activities», in: Fanfani Giovanni, Harlow Mary & Nosch Marie-Louise (éd.), Spinning Fates and the Song of the Loom. The Use of Textiles, Clothing and Cloth Production as Metaphor, Symbol and Narrative Device in Greek and Latin Literature, Oxford & Philadelphie, Oxbow, p.1-16.

Guipponi-Gineste Marie-France, 2010, Claudien, poète du monde à la cour d’Occident, Paris, De Boccard.

Guipponi-Gineste Marie-France, 2011, «Pierres précieuses et pierres curieuses dans la poésie de Claudien», in: Garambois-Vasquez Florence (éd.), Claudien. Mythe, histoire et science, Saint-Étienne, Publications de l’université de Saint-Étienne, p.85-111.

Guittard Charles, 2004, «Les prodiges dans le livre27 de Tite-Live», VL, vol.170, p.56-81.

2063

Guittard Charles, 2007, Carmen et prophéties à Rome, Turnhout, Brepols.

Guittard Charles, 2011, «Carmen, Carmenta, Canens: Canens est-elle une invention ovidienne?», Carnet du GDRI CLARo [en ligne].

Gunderson Erik, 2000, Staging Masculinity. The Rhetoric of Performance in the Roman World, Ann Arbor (MI), University of Michigan Press.

Gunderson Erik, 2015, The Sublime Seneca. Ethics, Literature, Metaphysics, Cambridge, CUP.

Gundert Hermann, 1935, Pindar und sein Dichterberuf, Francfort, Klostermann.

Gundlach Isa, 2019, Poetologische Bildersprache in der Zeit des Augustus, Hildesheim, Zurich & New York, Georg Olms.

Günther Hans-Christian, 1999, «Kallimachos und Horaz», SIFC, vol.17, p.143-161.

Günther Hans-Christian, 2013, «The First Collection of Odes: CarminaI-III», in: Günther Hans-Christian (éd.), Brill’s Companion to Horace, Leyde, Brill, p.211-406.

Gurd Sean A., 2012, Work in Progress. Literary Revision as Social Performance in Ancient Rome, Oxford, OUP.

Gurd Sean A., 2016, Dissonance. Auditory Aesthetics in Ancient Greece, New York, Fordham University Press.

Gutbub Christophe, 2005, «Du livreX de Quintilien à la Deffence de Du Bellay: le motif de la culture et l’imitation entre nature et art», BiblH&R, vol.67, no2, p.287-324.

Gutzwiller Kathryn, 1977, «Homer and Ariadne», CJ, vol.73, p.32-36.

Gutzwiller Kathryn, 1981, Studies in the Hellenistic Epyllion, Meisenheim am Glan, Hain.

Gutzwiller Kathryn, 1983, «Charites or Hiero: Theocritus’ Idyll 16», RhM, vol.126, p.212-238.

Gutzwiller Kathryn, 1991, Theocritus’ Pastoral Analogies, Madison (WI), University of Wisconsin Press.

Gutzwiller Kathryn, 1996, «The Evidence for Theocritean Poetry Books», in: Harder Annette, Regtuit RemcoF. & Wakker GerryC.(éd.), Theocritus, Groningue, Egbert Forsten, p.119-148.

Gutzwiller Kathryn, 1997, «The Poetics of Editing in Meleager’s Garland», TAPhA, vol.127, p.169-200.

Gutzwiller Kathryn, 1998a, Poetic Garlands. Hellenistic Epigrams in Context, Berkeley, Los Angeles & Londres, UCP.

Gutzwiller Kathryn, 1998b, «Meleager: From Menippean to Epigrammatist», in: Harder Annette, Regtuit Remco F. & Wakker Gerry C. (éd.), Genre in Hellenistic Poetry, Groningue, Egbert Forsten, p.81-93.

Gutzwiller Kathryn, 2000, «The Tragic Mask of Comedy: Metatheatricality in Menander», ClAnt, vol.19, p.116-124.

Gutzwiller Kathryn, 2002, «Art’s Echo: The Tradition of Hellenistic Ecphrastic Epigram», in: Harder Annette, Regtuit Remco F. & Wakker Gerry C. 2064(éd.), Hellenistic Epigrams (Hellenistica Groningana, vol.6), Groningue, Forsten, p.85-112.

Gutzwiller Kathryn, 2003, «Posidippus on statuary», in: Bastianini Guido& Casanova Angelo (éd), Il papiro di Posidippo un anno dopo. Atti del convegno internazionale di studi: Firenze 13-14giugno 2002, Florence, Istituto papirologico G.Vitelli, p.41-60.

Gutzwiller Kathryn, 2004, «Seeing Thought: Timomachus’ Medea and Ecphrastic Epigram», AJPh, vol.125, no3, p.339-386.

Gutzwiller Kathryn, 2005, «The Literariness of the Milan Papyrus, or “What Difference a Book?”», in: Gutzwiller Kathryn (éd.), The New Posidippus. A Hellenistic Poetry Book, Oxford, OUP, p.287-319.

Gutzwiller Kathryn, 2006a, «The Bucolic Problem», CPh, vol.101, no4, p.380-404.

Gutzwiller Kathryn, 2006b, «The Herdsman in Greek Thought», in: Fantuzzi Marco & Papanghelis Theodore D. (éd.), Brill’s Companion to Greek and Latin Pastoral, Leyde & Boston, Brill, p.1-23.

Gutzwiller Kathryn, 2007, A Guide to Hellenistic Literature, Malden (MA), Blackwell.

Gutzwiller Kathryn, 2009, «Apelles and the Painting of Language», RPh, vol.83, no1, p.39-63.

Gutzwiller Kathryn, 2010a, «Literary Criticism», in: Clauss James J. & Cuypers Martine (éd.), A Companion to Hellenistic Literature, Malden (MA), Wiley-Blackwell, p.337-365.

Gutzwiller Kathryn, 2010b, «Images poétiques et réminiscences artistiques dans les épigrammes de Méléagre», in: Prioux Évelyne & Rouveret Agnès (éd.), Métamorphoses du regard ancien, Nanterre, Presses Universitaires de Paris Nanterre, p.67-112.

Gutzwiller Kathryn, 2012a, «Catullus and theGarlandof Meleager», in: Du Quesnay Ian & Woodman Tony (éd.),Catullus. Poems, Books, Readers,Cambridge, CUP, p.79-111.

Gutzwiller Kathryn, 2012b, «The Hecale and Hellenistic Conceptions of Short Hexameter Narratives», in: Baumbach Manuel & Bär Silvio (éd.), Brill’s Companion to Greek and Latin Epyllion and Its Reception, Leyde, Brill, p.221-244.

Gutzwiller Kathryn, 2014, «Anacreon, Hellenistic Epigram and the Anacreontic Poet», in: Baumbach Manuel & Dümmler Nicola (éd.), Imitate Anacreon! Mimesis, Poiesis and the Poetic Inspiration in the Carmina Anacreontea, Berlin & Boston, de Gruyter, p.47-66.

Gutzwiller Kathryn, 2015, «Contests of Style and Uses of the Middle in Canon Making», in: Cojannot-LeBlanc Marianne, PouzadouxClaude & PriouxÉvelyne (éd.), L’Héroïque et le Champêtre, II: Appropriation et déconstruction des théories stylistiques dans la pratique des artistes et dans les modalités d’exposition des œuvres, Nanterre, Presses universitaires de Paris Ouest, p.15-31.

2065

Gutzwiller Kathryn, 2020, «Under the sign of the distaff: Aetia 1.5, spinning and Erinna», CQ, vol.70, no1, p.177-191.

Gutzwiller Kathryn & Çelik Ömer, 2012, «New Menander Mosaics from Antioch», AJA, vol.116, p.573-623.

Gyselinck Wannes & Demoen Kristoffel, 2009, «Author and Narrator: Fiction and Metafiction in Philostratus’ Vita Apollonii», in: Demoen Kristoffel & Praet Danny (éd.), Theios Sophistes. Essays on Flavius Philostratus’ Vita Apollonii, Leyde, Brill, p.95-127.

Habinek Thomas, 2001, The Politics of Latin Literature: Writing, Identity, and Empire in Ancient Rome, Princeton, PUP.

Habinek Thomas, 2005, The World of Roman Song. From Ritualized Speech to Social Order, Baltimore, JHUP.

Habinek Thomas, 2006, «The Wisdom of Ennius», Arethusa, vol.39, no3, p.471-488.

Häusle Helmut, 1989, Sag mir, o Hund – Wo der Hund begraben liegt: Das Grabepigramm für Diogenes von Sinope, Zurich, Olms.

Häussler Reinhard, 1973, «Die Tod der Musen» A&A, vol.9, 117-145.

Hagedorn Dieter, 1964, Zur Ideenlehre des Hermogenes, Göttingen, Vandenhoeck & Ruprecht.

Hall Edith, 1989, Inventing the Barbarian. Greek Self-definition through Tragedy, Oxford, Clarendon Press.

Hall Edith, 2000, «Female figures and metapoetry in Old Comedy», in: Harvey David & Wilkins John (éd.), The Rivals of Aristophanes. Studies in Athenian Old Comedy, Londres, Duckworth, p.407-418.

Hall Edith, 2007, «Tragedy Personified», in: Kraus Chris, Goldhill Simon, Foley Helene P., Elsner Jaś & Payne Humphry (éd.), Visualizing the Tragic. Drama, Myth and Ritual in Greek Art and Literature. Essays in Honour of Froma Zeitlin, Oxford, OUP, p.221-256.

Hall Edith, 2013, «The Aesopic in Aristophanes», in: Bakola Emmanuela, Prauscello Lucia & Telò Mario (éd.), Greek Comedy and the Discourse of Genres, Cambridge, CUP, p.277-297.

Hall Jennifer, 1981, Lucian’s Satire, New York, Arno Press.

Hallett Judith P., 1973, «The Role of Women in Roman Elegy: Counter-cultural Feminism», Arethusa, vol.6, no1, p.103-124 (= 1984, in: Peradotto John & Sullivan John P. (éd.), Women in the Ancient World: The Arethusa Papers, Albany (NY), State University of New York Press, p.241-262; 2002, in: Miller Paul Allen (éd.), Latin Erotic Elegy: An Anthology and Reader, Londres & New York, p.329-347).

Hallett Judith P., 1993, «Plautine Ingredients in the Performance of the Pseudolus», CW, vol.87, p.21-26.

Hallett Judith P., 1996, «Nec castrare velis meos libellos. Sexual and Poetic lusus in Catullus, Martial and the Carmina Priapea», in: Klodt Claudia 2066(éd.), Satura Lanx. Festschrift für Werner A.Krenkel zum 70. Geburtstag, Hildesheim, Zurich & New York, Olms, p.321-344.

Hallett Judith P., 2003, «Resistant (and enabling) reading: The Satyricon and Latin Love Elegy», in: Zimmerman Maaike, Panayotakis Stelios & Keulen Wytse Hette (éd.), The Ancient Novel and Beyond, Leyde & Boston, Brill, p.329-343.

Hallett Judith P., 2006, «Catullus and Horace on Roman Women Poets», Antichton, special thematic issue Catullus in Contemporary Perspective, vol.40, p.65-88.

Hallett Judith P., 2009, «Ovid’s Sappho and Roman Women Latin Poets», Dictynna, vol.6 [en ligne].

Hallett Judith P., 2012, «Authorial Identity in Latin Love Elegy: Literary Fictions and Erotic Failings», in: Gold Barabara K., (éd.), A Companion to Roman Elegy, Malden (MA) & Oxford, Wiley-Blackwell, p.269-284.

Hallett Judith P., 2013, «Sexualizing the Puella in Latin Comedy, Lyric and Elegy», Eugesta, vol.3, p.195-208.

Hallett Judith P., 2015, «Making Manhood Hard: Tiberius and Latin literary representations of erectile dysfunction», in: Masterson Mark, Sorkin Rabinowitz Nancy & Robson James (éd.), Sex in Antiquity. Exploring Gender and Sexuality in the Ancient World, New York & Londres, Routledge, p.408-421.

Halliwell Stephen, 1986, Aristotle’s Poetics, Londres, Duckworth.

Halliwell Stephen, 1987, The Poetics of Aristotle. Translation and Commentary, Chapel Hill, The University of North Carolina Press.

Halliwell Stephen, 1988, Plato. Republic 10, Warminster, Aris & Phillips.

Halliwell Stephen, 2002, The Aesthetics of Mimesis, Princeton (NJ), PUP.

Halliwell Stephen, 2008, Greek Laughter. A study of cultural psychology from Homer to early Christianity, Cambridge, CUP.

Halliwell Stephen, 2011, Between Ecstasy and Truth: Interpretations of Greek Poetics from Homer to Longinus, Oxford, OUP.

Halliwell Stephen, 2014, «Laughter», in: Revermann Martin (éd.), The Cambridge Companion to Greek Comedy, Cambridge, CUP, p.189-205.

Halm-Tisserant Monique, 2013, Réalités et imaginaire des supplices en Grèce ancienne, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Halperin David M., 1983, Before Pastoral. Theocritus and the Ancient Tradition of Bucolic Poetry, New Haven (CT), Yale University Press.

Ham Charles, 2013, Empedoclean Elegy. Love, Strife and the Four Elements in Ovid’s Amores, Ars Amatoria, and Fasti, Dissertation, University of Pennsylvania.

HammouMalika, 2004, «Eschyle agriopoios», in: CharpentierMarie-Claude (éd.), Les espaces du sauvage dans le monde antique: approches et définitions, Besançon, Presses Universitaires de Franche-Comté, p.179-191.

Hamon Philippe, 1988, «Texte et architecture», Poétique, vol.73, p.3-26.

Harari Maurizio, 2015, «Orazio e Scilla (AP, v. 1-5)», in: Linant de Bellefonds Pascale, Prioux Évelyne & Rouveret Agnès (éd.), D’Alexandre à Auguste. 2067Dynamiques de la création dans les arts visuels et la poésie, Rennes, PUR, p.177-180.

Harbach Andrea, 2010, Die Wahl des Lebens in der antiken Literatur, Heidelberg, Winter.

Hard Robin & Gill Cristopher, 2014, Epictetus. Discourses, Fragments, Handbook, Oxford, OUP.

Harder Annette, 2002, Compte-rendu de Cameron, 1995 (Callimachus and His Critics), Mnemosyne, vol.55, no5, p.599-608.

Harder Annette, 2012, Callimachus: Aetia. Introduction, Text, Translation and Commentary, 2 vol., Oxford & New York, OUP.

Hardie Alex, 1983, Statius and the Silvae. Poets, Patrons and Epideixis in the Graeco-Roman World, Liverpool, Cairns.

Hardie Alex, 2000, «Pindar’s “Theban” Cosmogony (The First Hymn)», BICS, vol.44, p.19-38.

Hardie Alex, 2007, «Juno, Hercules, and the Muses at Rome», AJPh, vol.128, no4, p.551-592.

Hardie Alex, 2013, «Empedocles and the Muse of the agathos logos», AJPh, vol.134, no2, p.209-246.

Hardie Alex, 2016, «Callimachus at the Museion (the Hymn to Delos)», in: Cairns Francis & Gibson Roy K. (éd.), Greek and Roman Poetry: the Elder Pliny, Papers of the Liverpool Latin Seminar 16, Croydon, Cairns, p.39-153.

Hardie Philip R., 1985, «Imago mundi: cosmological and ideological aspects of the shield of Achilles», JHS, vol.105, p.11-31.

Hardie Philip R., 1986, Virgil’s Aeneid. Cosmos and Imperium, Oxford, Clarendon Press.

Hardie Philip R., 1991, «The Janus Episode in Ovid’s Fasti»,MD,vol.26, p.47-64.

Hardie Philip R., 1993, The Epic Successors of Virgil. A Study in the Dynamics of a Tradition, Cambridge, CUP.

Hardie Philip R., 1994, Virgil. Aeneid, Book IX, Cambridge, CUP.

Hardie Philip R., 1998, Virgil, Oxford, OUP.

Hardie Philip R., 1999,«Metamorphosis, Metaphor, and Allegory in Latin Epic», in: Beissinger Margaret, Tylus Jane, & Wofford Susanne Lindgren (éd.), Epic Traditions in the Contemporary World. The Poetics of Community, Berkeley, UCP, p.89-107.

Hardie Philip R., 2002a, «“Why is rumour here?” Tracking Virgilian and Ovidian Fama», Ordia Prima, vol.1, p.67-80.

Hardie Philip R., 2002b, Ovid’s Poetics of Illusion, Cambridge, CUP.

Hardie Philip R., 2004, «Ovidian Middles», in: Kyriakidis Stratis & De Martino Francesco (éd.), Middles in Latin Poetry, Bari, Levante.

Hardie Philip R., 2005, «Nonnus’ Typhon: The Musical Giant» in: Michael Paschalis (éd.), Roman and Greek Imperial Epic, Héraklion, University of Crete Press, p.117-130.

2068

Hardie Philip R., 2007, «Polyphony or Babel? Hosidius Geta’s Medea and the poetics of the cento», in: Swain Simon, Harrison Stephen & Elsner Jaś (éd.), Severan Culture, Cambridge, CUP, p.168-176.

Hardie Philip R. (éd.), 2009, Paradox and the marvellous in Augustan literature and culture, Oxford, OUP.

Hardie Philip R., 2012, Rumour and Renown. Representations of Fama in Western Literature, Cambridge, CUP.

Hardie Philip R., 2015a, Augustan Poetry and the Irrational, Oxford, OUP.

Hardie Philip R, 2015b, Ovidio Metamorfosi Volume VI (Libri XIII-XV), Milan, Fondazione Lorenzo Valla & Arnoldo Mondadori.

Hardie Philip R., 2019, Classicism and Christianity in Late Antique Latin Poetry, Oakland (CA), UCP.

Hardie Philip R. & Gioachino Chiarini, 2015, Ovidio. Metamorfosi, Vol.VI: Libri XIII-XV, Rome & Milan, Fondazione Lorenzo Valla& Mondadori.

Hardie Philip R. & Moore Helen (éd.), 2010, Classical Literary Careers and Their Reception, Cambridge, CUP.

Hardy Clara Shaw, 1996, «Antiqua Mater: Misreading Gender in Aeneid 3.84-91», CJ, vol. 92, p. 1-8.

Harlizius-Klück Ellen & Fanfani Giovanni, 2016, «(B)orders in Ancient Weaving and Archaic Greek Poetry», in: Fanfani Giovanni, Harlow Mary & Nosch Marie-Louise (éd.), Spinning Fates and the Song of the Loom. The Use of Textiles, Clothing and Cloth Production as Metaphor, Symbol and Narrative Device in Greek and Latin Literature, Oxford & Philadelphie, Oxbow, p.61-99.

Harries Bryon, 1990, «The Spinner and the Poet: Arachne in Ovid’s Metamorphoses», PCPhS, vol.21, p.64-82.

Harriott Rosemary, 1969, Poetry and Criticism before Plato, Londres, Methuen.

Harriott Rosemary, 1982, «The Argive Elders, the Discerning Shepherd and the Fawning Dog: Misleading Communication in the Agamemnon», CQ, vol.32, p.9-17.

Harris Edward M., 1995, Aeschines and Athenian Politics, Oxford & New York, OUP.

Harris Harold A., 1972, Sport in Greece and Rome, Ithaca (NY), Cornell University Press.

Harris John Philip, 2012, «Cassandra’s swan song: Aeschylus’ use of fable in Agamemnon», GRBS, vol.52, p.540-558.

Harris William, 2009, Dreams and Experience in Classical Antiquity, Cambridge (MA), HUP.

Harrison Edward L., 1972-1973, «Why Did Venus Wear Boots? Some Reflections on Aeneid 1.314 f.», PVS, vol.12, p.10-25.

Harrison Geoffrey, 1987, «The Confessions of Lucilius (Horace, Sat. 2.1.30-34): A Defense of Autobiographical Satire?», ClAnt, vol.6, no1, p.38-52.

2069

Harrison George W.M., 2018, «Aeschylus in the Roman Empire», in: Futo Kennedy Rebecca (éd.), Brill’s Companion to the Reception of Aeschylus, Leyde & Boston, Brill, p. 129-178.

Harrison Stephen J., 1995, «Horace, Pindar, Iullus Antonius, and Augustus: Odes4.2», in: Harrison Stephen J. (éd.), Homage to Horace: a bimillenary celebration, Oxford, OUP, p.108-127.

Harrison Stephen J., 2001a, «Some Generic Problems in Horace’s Epodes: Or, on (not) being Archilochus», in: Cavarzere Alberto, Aloni Antonio & Barchiesi Alessandro (éd.), Iambic Ideas. Essays on a Poetic Tradition from Archaic Greece to the Late Roman Empire, Lanham (MA), Boulder (NV), New York & Oxford, p.165-186.

Harrison Stephen J.,2001b, «Picturing the Future: The Proleptic Ekphrasis from Homer to Vergil», in: Harrison Stephen J. (éd.),Texts, Ideas and the Classics. Scholarship, Theory and Classical Literature, Oxford, OUP, p.70-92.

Harrison Stephen J., 2007a, «Horatian Self-representations», in: Harrison Stephen J. (éd.), The Cambridge Companion to Horace, Cambridge & New York, CUP, p.22-35.

Harrison Stephen J., 2007b, «Town and Country», in: Harrison Stephen J. (éd.), The Cambridge Companion to Horace, Cambridge, CUP, p.234-273.

Harrison Stephen J., 2007c, «The Primal Voyage and The Ocean of Epos: Two Aspects of Metapoetic Imagery in Catullus, Virgil and Horace», Dictynna, vol.4 [en ligne].

Harrison Stephen J., 2007d, Generic Enrichment in Vergil and Horace, Oxford& New York, OUP.

Harrison Stephen J.,2015, «Vergil’s metapoetic katabasis: the underworld of Aeneid 6 and the history of epic», in: Günther Hans-Christian & Fedeli Paolo (éd.), Virgilian Studies. A Miscellany dedicated to the memory of Mario Geymonat, Nordhausen, Bautz, p.169-194.

Hartland-Swann John, 1951, «Plato as Poet: A Critical Interpretation», Philosophy, vol.26, p.3-18.

Hatzikosta Styliani, 2005, Θεοκρίτου Εἰδύλλια. Εἰδύλλια I-VII, Athènes, Kardamitsa.

Hawkins Tom, 2008, «Out-Foxing the Wolf-Talker: Lycambes as Performative Rival to Archilochus», CA, vol.27, no1, p.93-114.

Hawkins Tom, 2014, Iambic Poetics in the Roman Empire, Cambridge, CUP.

Hawtrey R. S. W., 1981, A Commentary on Plato’s Euthydemus, Memoirs of the American Philosophical Society, vol. 147, Philadelphia (PA), American Philosophical Society.

Hayes Sam, 2016, Martial the Book Poet. Contextu(r)alising the Flavian Poetry Book, Diss. University of Exeter [en ligne]: http://hdl.handle.net/10871/26157.

Hays Gregory, 2006, «Flumen orationis», in: Wieland Gernot R., Ruff Carin & Arthur Ross G. (éd.), Insignis Sophiae Arcator. Medieval Latin Studies in Honour of Michael Herren on his 65th Birthday, Turnhout, Brepols, p.1-27.

Hays Steve, 1986-1987, «Lactea Ubertas: What’s Milky about Livy?», CJ, vol.82, p.107-116.

2070

Heath John, 1988, «The Blessings of Epiphany in Callimachus’ Bath of Pallas», ClAnt. vol.7, p.72-90.

Heath John, 2005, The Talking Greeks. Speech, Animals, and the Other in Homer, Aeschylus, and Plato, Cambridge, CUP.

Heath John, 2011, «Women’s Work: Female Transmission of Mythical Narrative», TAPhA, vol.141, p.69-104.

Heath Malcolm, 1996, Aristotle. Poetics, Londres, Penguin Classics.

Heath Malcolm, 2003, «Pseudo-Dionysius Art of Rhetoric 8-11: Figured Speech, Declamation, and Criticism»,AJPh, vol.124, no1, p.81-105.

Heath Malcolm, 2008, «The Best Kind of Tragic Plot: Aristotle’s Arguments in Poetics 13-14», Anais de Filosofia Clássica, vol.2, p.1-18.

Heath Thomas, 1981, A History of Greek Mathematics, I, From Thales to Euclid, New York, Dover.

Hecht Christine, 2019, «Konzeptionelle Ursprünge des Asianismus in klassischer Zeit: das Beispiel von Agathon», Rhetorica, vol.37, p.1-15.

Hecquet-Noti Nicole, 1999, Avit de Vienne, Histoire spirituelle. TomeI (ch.1-3), Paris, Cerf.

Hecquet-Noti Nicole, 2007, «Ève et le serpent, une réécriture chrétienne de la rencontre entre Médée et Jason. Approche intertextuelle du récit de la tentation dans l’Histoire spirituelle d’Avit de Vienne (2, 204-231)», Dictynna, vol.4 [en ligne].

Heerink Mark A.J., 2011, «Ovid’s Aeginetan plague and the metamorphosis of the Georgics», Hermes, vol.139, no4, p.464-472.

Heerink Mark A.J., 2014, «Valerius Flaccus, Virgil and the poetics of ekphrasis», in: Heerink Mark & Manuwald Gesine (éd.), Brill’s Companion to Valerius Flaccus, Leyde & Boston, Brill, p.72-96.

Heerink Mark A.J., 2015, Echoing Hylas. A Study in Hellenistic and Roman Metapoetics, Madison (WI), University of Wisconsin Press.

Heiden Bruce, 2007, «The Muses’ Uncanny Lies: Hesiod, Theogony 27 and Its Translators», AJPh, vol.128, no2, p.153-175.

Heim Richard L.M., 1892, «Incantamenta magica graeca latina», Jahrbücher für Classische Philologie, vol.19 (Suppl.), p.465-575.

Hejduk Julia, 2011, «Death by elegy: Ovid’s Cephalus and Procris», TAPhA, vol.131, nº 2, p.285-314.

Hejduk Julia, 2018, «Saepe stilum uertas. Moral and Metrical Missteps in Horace’s Satires», in: Knox Peter E., Pelliccia Hayden & Sens Alexander (éd.), They Keep It All Hid. Augustan Poetry, its Antecedents and Reception. Studies in honor of Richard F.Thomas, Berlin & Boston, de Gruyter, p.63-74.

Heldmann Konrad, 1982a, «Ovid über den Pfau. Zum Lobe der Schönheit», Hermes, vol.110, p.375-380.

Heldmann Konrad, 1982b, Antike Theorien über Entwicklung und Verfall der Redekunst, Munich, Beck.

2071

Heller John L., 1946, «Labyrinth or Troy Town», CJ, vol. 42, p. 122-139.

Helmer Étienne, 2017, «De quoi la monnaie est-elle la mesure? Aristote, Diogène et Platon ou la convention monétaire dans l’horizon du politique», Cahiers d’Économie Politique, vol. 72, no1, p. 7-26.

Helmer Étienne, 2020, «De la perte au gain: Platon et Philodème de Gadara ou deux visions philosophiques de la dépense», in: Guez Jean-Philippe, Méry Liza & Peigney Jocelyne (éd.), Dépenser/dévorer dans le monde gréco-romain, Bordeaux, Ausonius, p.23-36.

Helzle Martin, 1989, Publii Ovidii Nasonis Epistularum ex Ponto liber IV. A Commentary on Poems 1 to 7 and 16, Hildesheim, Zurich & New York, Olms.

Henderson Alastair A.R., 1970, «Insignem conscendere currum (Lucretius 6. 47)», Latomus, vol.29, no3, p.739-743.

Henderson Charles Jr., 1955a, «A Lexicon of Stylistic Terms Used in Roman Literary Criticism», Ph.D. diss., University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Henderson Charles Jr., 1955b, «Cato’s Pine Cones and Seneca’s Plums: Fronto p.149 vdH», TAPhA, vol.86, p.256-267.

Henderson Jeffrey, 1972, «The Lekythos and Frogs 1200-1248», HSPh, vol.76, p.133-143.

Henderson Jeffrey, [1975] 1991, The Maculate Muse, New Haven (CT) & Londres, Yale University Press.

Henderson William, 2013, «“He smiles and is gentle”: The lighter side of Palladas of Alexandria», ACD, vol.56, p.62-92.

Hendrich Christof, 2007, Samos, XXV. Die Säulenordnung des ersten Dipteros von Samos, Bonn, Rudolf Habelt.

Henkel John, 2009, Writing Poems on Trees. Genre and Metapoetics in Vergil’s Eclogues and Georgics, Ph. D. dissertation, University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill [en ligne: https://cdr. lib. unc. edu/indexablecontent/uuid:0187e5b3-9eed-4327-89b7-99b2211952fd].

Henkel John, 2011, «Nighttime labor: A Metapoetic Vignette Alluding to Aratus at Georgics 1.291-296», HSPh, vol.106, p.179-198.

Henkel John, 2014a, «Vergil talks technique: metapoetic arboriculture in Georgics 2», Vergilius, vol.60, p.33-66.

Henkel John, 2014b, «Metrical Feet on the Road of Poetry: Foot Puns and Literary Polemic in Tibullus», CW, vol.107, no4, p.451-475.

Henkel John, 2023, «Elegy and Metapoetic Polemic in Vergil’s First Eclogue», in: Keith Alison & Myers Micah (éd.), Vergil and Elegy, Toronto, University of Toronto, p.27-47.

Henrichs Albert, 1979, «Callimachus Epigram 28: A Fastidious Priamel», HSPh, vol. 83, p. 207-212.

Henriksén Christer, 2012, A Commentary on Martial: Epigrams Book 9, Oxford, OUP.

Herbé, 1840, Traité physiognomonique de la tête, d’après Broussais, Cabanis, Chaussier, Gall, etc., Paris, Garnier, Sarrat etal.

2072

Hermand-Schebat Laure, 2011, Pétrarque épistolier et Cicéron: étude d’une filiation, Paris, Presses de l’Université Paris-Sorbonne.

Hernández-Lobato Jesús, 2010, «Sterilis Camena. El Carmen 9 de Sidonio Apolinar o la muerte de la poesía», Acme, vol.63, p.97-133.

Herrero de Jáuregui Miguel, 2017, «L’hostilité des éléments cosmiques d’Homère à Empédocle», REG, vol.130, no1, p.23-42.

Hershkowitz Debra, 1991, «The Aeneid in Aeneid 3», Vergilius, vol.37, p.69-76.

Hershkowitz Debra, 1998, Valerius Flaccus’ Argonautica. Abbreviated Voyage in Silver Latin Epic, Oxford, Clarendon Press.

Herzhoff Bernhard, 1990, «Φηγός», Hermes, vol.118, no3, p.257-272.

Heuzé Philippe, 1981, «Le corps humain dans l’épopée», in: Chevallier Raymond (éd.), L’épopée gréco-latine et ses prolongements européens, Paris, Les Belles Lettres, p.45-52.

Hexter Ralph Jay, 1990, «What was the Trojan horse made of? Interpreting Virgil’s Aeneid», YJC, vol.3, no2, p.103-131.

Heyworth Stephen J., 2001, «Catullian iambics, Catullian iambi», in: Cavarzere Alberto, Aloni Antonio & Barchiesi Alessandro (éd.), Iambic Ideas. Essays on a Poetic Tradition from Archaic Greece to the Late Roman Empire, Lanham (MD), Rowman & Littlefield, p.117-140.

Heyworth Stephen J., 2004, «Looking into the river. Literary history and interpretation in Callimachus, hymns 5 and 6.», in: Harder Annette, Regtuit Remco F. & Wakker Gerry C. (éd.). Callimachus II, Louvain, Peeters, p.139-159.

Heyworth Stephen J. & Morwood James H.L., 2011, A Commentary on Propertius, Book 3, Oxford, OUP.

Hill Brian, 2020, «Epicurean Epinician: Lucretius and Pindar», Mnemosyne, vol.73, p.831-841.

Hinds Stephen, 1985, «Booking the return trip: Ovid and Tristia 1», PCPhS, vol.31, p.13-32 [repris dansKnox Peter (éd.), Oxford Readings in Ovid, Oxford, OUP, 2006, p.415-440].

Hinds Stephen, 1987a, The Metamorphosis of Persephone. Ovid and the Self-conscious Muse, Cambridge, CUP.

Hinds Stephen, 1987b, «Generalising About Ovid», Ramus, vol.16, p.4-31.

Hinds Stephen, 1992, «Arma in Ovid’s Fasti», Arethusa, vol.25, p.81-153.

Hinds Stephen, 1998, Allusion and Intertext. Dynamics of Appropriation in Roman Poetry, Cambridge, CUP.

Hinds Stephen, 2007, «Martial’s Ovid / Ovid’s Martial», JRS, vol.97, 2007, p.113-154.

Hinds Stephen, 2014, «The self-conscious cento», in: Formisano Marco & Fuhrer Therese (éd.), Decadence: “Decline and Fall” or “Other Antiquity”? (engl. ed.), Heidelberg, Universitätverlag Winter, p.171-197.

Hines Caitlin, 2018, Ovid’s Visceral Reactions. Reproduction, Domestic Violence and Civil War, Thèse, University of Toronto.

2073

Hobden Fiona, 2013, The Symposion in Ancient Greek Society and Thought, Cambridge, CUP.

Hock Ronald F., 1976, «Simon the Shoemaker as an Ideal Cynic», GRBS, vol.17, no1, p.41-53.

Hodkinson Owen, 2011, Authority and Tradition in Philostratus’ Heroikos, Lecce, Pensa Multimedia.

Hölscher Tonio, 1971, Ideal und Wirklichkeit in den Bildnissen Alexanders des Großen, Heidelberg, Carl Winter – Universitätsverlag.

Hölscher Tonio, 1987, Römische Bildsprache als semantisches System, Heidelberg, Carl Winter – Universitätsverlag.

Hölscher Tonio, 2018, Visual Power in Ancient Greece and Rome: Between Art and Social Reality, Oakland (California), UCP.

Höschele Regina, 2005, «Moreto-Poetik: das “Moretum” als intertextuelles Mischgericht», in: Holzberg Niklas (éd.), Die «Appendix Vergiliana»: Pseudepigraphen im literarischen Kontext, Tübingen, Narr, p. 244-269.

Höschele Regina, 2007, «The Traveling Reader: Journeys through Ancient Epigram Books», TAPhA, vol.137, p.333-369.

Höschele Regina, 2009a, «Catullus’ Callimachean Hair-itage and the Erotics of Translation», RFIC, vol.137, p.118-152.

Höschele Regina, 2009b, «Meleager and Heliodora: A Love Story in Bits and Pieces?», in: Nilsson Ingela(éd.),Plotting with Eros. Essays on the Poetics of Love and the Erotics of Reading, Copenhague, Museum Tusculanum Press, p.99-134.

Höschele Regina, 2010, Die blütenlesende Muse. Poetik und Textualität antiker Epigrammsammlungen, Tübingen, Narr.

Höschele Regina, 2012a, «From Hellas with Love: The Aesthetics of Imitation in Aristaenetus’ Epistles», TAPhA, vol.142, p.157-186.

Höschele Regina, 2012b, «A uirgo infelix. Calvus’ Io vis-à-vis other cow-and-bull stories», in: Baumbach Manuel & Bär Silvio (éd.), Brill’s companion to Greek and Latin epyllion and its reception, Leyde & Boston (Mass.), Brill, p.333-353.

Höschele Regina, 2013, «Sit pudor et finis: False Closure in Ancient Epigram», in: Grewing Farouk, Acosta-Hughes Benjamin & Kirichenko Alexander (éd.), The Door Ajar. False Closure in Greek and Roman Literature and Art, Heidelberg, Universitätsverlag Winter, p.247-262.

Höschele Regina, 2014, «Greek Comedy, the Novel, and Epistolography», in: Fontaine Michael & Scafuro Adele C. (éd.), The Oxford Handbook of Greek and Roman Comedy, Oxford, OUP, p.735-752.

Höschele Regina, 2016, «Epigram and Minor Genres», in: Hose Martin & Schenker David (éd.), A Companion to Greek Literature, Hoboken (NJ), Wiley-Blackwell, p.190-204.

Höschele Regina, 2017, «“Harvesting from a New Page.” Philip of Thessalonike’s Editorial Undertaking», Aitia, vol.7, no1[en ligne].

2074

Höschele Regina, 2018a, «Κραδίᾳ γνωστὸς ἔνεστι τύπος (Meleager, Anth. Pal. 5.212.4): self-reflexive engagement with lyric topoi in erotic epigram», Aitia, vol.7, no1 [en ligne].

Höschele Regina, 2018b, «Poets’ Corners in Greek Epigram Collections», in: Goldschmidt Nora & Graziosi Barbara (éd.), Tombs of the Ancient Poets: Between Literary Reception and Material Culture, Oxford & New York, OUP, p.197-215.

Hoffmann Philippe, 2020 «Maximes, apophthegmes et formes brèves dans la philosophie grecque», in: Robert Jean-Noël et Zink Michel (éd.), Les petites phrases. Puissance de la brièveté dans les littératures d’Orient et d’Occident. Actes du XXXe colloque de la Villa Kérylos, 11-12octobre 2019, Cahiers de la Villa Kérylos, no31, Paris & Louvain, Peeters & Académie des Inscriptions et Belles Lettres, p.13-90.

Hofmann Heinz, 1986, «Ovid’s Metamorphoses: carmen perpetuum, carmen deductum», in: Cairns Francis (éd.), Papers of the Liverpool Latin Seminar 5, Leeds, Cairns, p.223-282.

Hollis Adrian S., 1970, Ovid. Metamorphoses Book VIII, Oxford, Clarendon Press.

Hollis Adrian S., 1997, «The beginning of Callimachus’ Hecale», ZPE, vol.115, p. 55-56.

Hollis Adrian S., [1990] 2009, Callimachus. Hecale, Oxford, OUP.

Hollis Adrian S., 2007, Fragments of Roman Poetry C.60 BC-AD 20, Oxford, OUP.

Holmes Daniel, 2008, «Practicing Death in Petronius’ Cena Trimalchionis and Plato’s Phaedo», CJ, vol.104, p.43-57.

Holzberg Niklas, 1992, «Der Äsop-Roman. Eine strukturanalytische Interpretation», in: Holzberg Niklas (éd.), Der Äsop-Roman. Motivgeschichte und Erzählstruktur, Tübingen, Narr, p.33-75.

Holzberg Niklas, 1998, «Ter Quinque Volumina as Carmen Perpetuum: The Division into Books in Ovid’s Metamorphoses», MD, vol.40, p.77-98.

Holzberg Niklas, 2002, The Ancient Fable. An Introduction, Bloomington, Indiana University Press.

Holzberg Niklas (éd.), 2005, Die Appendix Vergiliana. Pseudepigraphen im literarischen Kontext, Tübingen, Narr.

Holzberg Niklas, 2009, Horaz. Dichter und Werk, Munich, Beck.

Hopkinson Neil, 1984, Callimachus. Hymn to Demeter, Cambridge, CUP.

Hopkinson Neil, 1988, A Hellenistic Anthology, Cambridge, CUP.

Hopkinson Neil, 2000, «Multum in parvo: de Callimachi hymno in Apollinem conscripto quaestiones etymologicae», Eos, vol.87, no2, p.241-246.

Hopkinson Neil, 2015, Theocritus, Moschus, Bion, Cambridge (MA), HUP.

Horden James H., 2002, The Fragments of Timotheus of Miletus, Oxford, OUP.

Hordern James H., 2002, «Love Magic and Purification in Sophron, PSI 1214a, and Theocritus’ ‘Pharmakeutria’», CQ, vol.52, p.164-173.

2075

Hornbeck Cynthia, 2013-2014, «Caelum Ipsum Petimus: Daedalus and Icarus in Horace’s Odes», CJ, vol.109, no2, p.147-169.

Hornblower Simon, 1987, Thucydides, Londres, Duckworth.

Hornblower Simon, 2000, «Stick, Stones, and Spartans. The Sociology of Spartan Violence», in: Van Wees Hans (éd.), War and violence in ancient Greece, Swansea, Classical Press of Wales, p.57-82.

Hornblower Simon, 2015, Lykophron. Alexandra, Oxford, OUP.

Horsfall Nicholas, 1990, «Virgil and the illusory footnote», in: Cairns Francis & Heath Malcolm (éd.), Papers of the Liverpool Latin Seminar, 6, Liverpool, Cairns, p.49-63.

Horsfall Nicholas, 1991, Virgilio. L’epopea in alambicco, Naples, Liguori.

Horsfall Nicholas, 2000, Virgil. Aeneid 7. A Commentary, Leyde, Brill.

Horsfall Nicholas, 2006, Virgil. Aeneid 3. A Commentary, Leyde, Brill.

Horsfall Nicholas, 2010, «Bees in Elysium», Vergilius, vol. 56, p.39-45.

Horsfall Nicholas, 2013, Virgil. Aeneid 6. A Commentary, Berlin, de Gruyter.

Horsfall Nicholas, 2016, The Epic Distilled. Studies in the Composition of the Aeneid, Oxford, OUP.

Hose Martin, 2000, «Der alte Streit zwischen Innovation und Tradition: Über das Problem der Originalität in der griechischen Literatur», in: Schwindt Jürgen Paul (éd.), Zwischen Tradition und Innovation. Poetische Verfahren im Spannungsfeld klassischer und neuerer Literatur und Literaturwissenschaft, Munich & Leipzig, Saur, p.1-24.

Hosty Matthew, 2014, «The Mice of Ithaca: Homeric Models in the Batrachomyomachia», Mnemosyne, vol.67, p.1008-1013.

Hosty Matthew, 2020, Batrachomyomachia (Battle of the Frogs and Mice), Oxford, OUP.

Houghton Luke, 2013, «Epitome and Eternity: Some Epitaphs and Votive Inscriptions in the Latin Love Elegists», in: Liddel Peter & Low Polly (éd.), Inscriptions and their Uses in Greek and Latin Literature, Oxford, OUP, p.349-364.

Howell Peter, 1995, Martial. Epigrams V, Warminster, Aris & Phillips.

Hoyland Robert, 2007, «A New Edition and Translation of the Leiden Polemon», in: Swain Simon (éd.), Seeing the Face, Seeing the Soul. Polemon’s Physiognomy from Classical Antiquity to Medieval Islam, Oxford, OUP, p.329-463.

Huart Pierre, 1968, Le vocabulaire de l’analyse psychologique dans l’œuvre de Thucydide, Paris, Klincksieck.

Hubbard Thomas K., 1983, «Pindaric Harmonia: Pythian 8, 67-9», Mnemosyne, vol.36, no4, p.286-292.

Hubbard Thomas K., 1995a, «Allusive Artistry and Vergil’s Revisionary Program: Eclogues1-3», MD, vol.34, p.37-67.

Hubbard Thomas K., 1995b, «Hesiod’s Fable of the Hawk and the Nightingale Reconsidered», GRBS, vol.36, no2, p.161-171.

2076

Hubbard Thomas K., 1998, Pipes of Pan. Intertextuality and Literary Filiation in the Pastoral Tradition from Theocritus to Milton, Ann Arbor (MI), University of Michigan Press.

Hubbard Thomas K., 2004, «The Dissemination of Epinician Lyric: Pan-Hellenism, Reperformance, Written Texts», in: Mackie Christopher (éd.), Oral Performance and Its Context, Leyde & Boston, Brill, p.71-93.

Hubbard Thomas K., 2006, «Virgil, Longus and the Pipes of Pan», in: Fantuzzi Marco & Papanghelis Theodore D. (éd.), Brill’s Companion to Greek and Latin Pastoral, Leyde & Boston, Brill, p.499-514.

Hubbard Thomas K., 2007, «Theognis’ sphrēgis: Aristocratic Speech and the Paradoxes of Writing», in: Cooper Craig R. (éd.), Politics of Orality, Leyde, Brill, p.193-215.

Hudson Nicola A., 1989, «Food in Roman Satire», in: Braund Susan (éd.) Satire and Society in Ancient Rome, Exeter, University of Exeter, p.69-87.

Hünemörder Christian, 1999, «Maus», in Der Neue Pauly, vol.7, col. 1054 et 1057-1059.

Hughes-Brock Helen, 1985, «Amber and the Mycenaeans», Journal of Baltic Studies, Special issue: Studies in Baltic Amber, vol.16, no3, p.257-267.

Huitink Luuk, 2017, «Enargeia, Enactivism and the Ancient Readerly Imagination», in: Anderson Miranda & Cairns Douglas (éd.), Distributed Cognition in Classical Antiquity, Edinburgh University Press, p.173-193.

Huitink Luuk, 2019, «Enargeia and Bodily Mimesis», in: Grethlein Jonas, Huitink Luuk & Tagliabue Aldo (éd.), Experience, Narrative, and Criticism in Ancient Greece: Under the Spell of Stories, OUP, p. 188-209.

Huizinga Johan, 1949, Homo Ludens. A Study of the Play-element in Culture (tr. Hull Richard), Londres, Routledge & Kegan Paul.

Hulls Jean-Michel, 2010, «Inaugurating the New Year in Statius Silvae 4.1», in: Miller John F. & Woodman Anthony J. (éd.) Latin Historiography and Poetry in the Early Empire. Generic Interactions, Leyde, Brill, p.86-103.

Hunger Herbert, 1968, Der byzantinische Katz-Mäuse-Krieg. Theodoros Prodromos, Katomyomachia, Graz, Böhlau.

Hunink Vincent, 1997, Apuleius. Pro se de magia (Apologia), Amsterdam, J.C.Gieben.

Hunink Vincent, 2000, «An Apuleian Parrot (on Ap. Fl. 12)», ACD, vol.43, p.71-79.

Hunink Vincent & Van den Broek Dennis, 2010, «Stans pede in uno (Horace S. 1.4.10)», Mnemosyne, vol.63, p.272-275.

Hunt Arthur S., 1927, The Oxyrhynchus Papyri, Part 17, Londres, Egypt Exploration Fund.

Hunter Richard L., 1983, A Study of Daphnis & Chloe, Cambridge, CUP.

Hunter Richard L., 1989a, Apollonius of Rhodes. Argonautica, Book III, Cambridge, CUP, repr. 1998.

2077

Hunter Richard L., 1989b, «Winged Callimachus», ZPE, vol.76, p.1-2.

Hunter Richard L., 1993a, The Argonautica of Apollonius. Literary Studies, Cambridge, CUP.

Hunter Richard L., 1993b, «Callimachean Echoes in Catullus 65», ZPE, vol.96, p.179-182.

Hunter Richard L., 1996, Theocritus and the Archaeology of Greek Poetry, Cambridge, CUP.

Hunter Richard L., 1997, «Longus and Plato», in: Picone Michelangelo & Zimmermann Bernhard (éd.), Der antike Roman und seine mittelalterliche Rezeption, Bâle, Birkhäuser, p.15-28.

Hunter Richard L., 1998, «Before and After Epic: Theocritus(?), Idyll 25», in: Harder Annette, Regtuit Remco F. & Wakker Gerry C. (éd.), Genre in Hellenistic Poetry, Groningue, Egbert Forsten, p. 115-132.

Hunter Richard L., 1999, Theocritus. A Selection. Idylls 1, 3, 4, 6, 7, 10, 11 and 13, Cambridge & New York, CUP.

Hunter Richard L., 2003, «The Garland of Hippolytus», TiC, vol.1, no1, p.18-35.

Hunter Richard L., 2006, The Shadow of Callimachus. Studies in the Reception of Hellenistic Poetry at Rome, Cambridge, CUP.

Hunter Richard L., 2009, Critical Moments in Classical Literature: Studies in the Ancient View of Literature and its Uses, Cambridge, CUP.

Hunter Richard L., 2012, Plato and the Traditions of Ancient Literature. The Silent Stream, Cambridge, CUP.

Hunter Richard L., 2014a, Hesiodic Voices. Studies in the Ancient Reception of Hesiod’s Works and Days, Cambridge & New York, CUP.

Hunter Richard L., 2014b, «The Garland of Hippolytus», in: Papadopoulou Ioanna & Muellner Leonard (éd.), Poetry as Initiation. The Center for Hellenic Studies Symposium on the Derveni Papyrus, Washington (DC), Center for Hellenic Studies, p.255-271.

Hunter Richard L., 2018, The Measure of Homer. The Ancient Reception of the Iliad and the Odyssey, Cambridge, CUP.

Hunter Richard L. & Koukouzika Demetra, 2015, «Food in Greek Literature», in: Wilkins John & Nadeau Robin (éd.), A Companion to Food in the Ancient World, Chichester, Wiley, p.19-29.

Hunter Richard L. & Russell Donald A., 2011, Plutarch. How to study poetry (De audiendis poetis), Cambridge & New York, CUP.

Hunzinger Christine, 1994, «Le plaisir esthétique dans l’épopée archaïque: les mots de la famille de thauma», BAGB, no1, p.4-30.

Hunzinger Christine, 1997, Thauma: l’étonnement et l’émerveillement dans l’épopée grecque archaïque, Thèse, Université Paris IV-Sorbonne.

Hunzinger Christine, 2015, «Wonder», in: Destrée Pierre & Murray Penelope (éd.), A companion to ancient aesthetics, Malden (MA), Oxford & Chichester, Wiley-Blackwell, p.422-437.

2078

Hurschmann Rolf, Prayon Friedhelm & Pingel Volker, 2006, «Mirror», in: Salazar Christine F. (éd.), Brill’s New Pauly [en ligne].

Hurst André & Kolde Antje, 2008, Lycophron. Alexandra, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Hurst André, 2018, «Stratégies pour Thèbes chez Pindare», Gaia, vol.21, p.317-333.

Hurwit Jeffrey, 1977, «Image and Frame in Greek Art», AJA, vol.81, no1, p.1-30.

Hutcheon Linda, 1977, «Modes et formes du narcissisme littéraire», Poétique, vol.29, p.90-106.

Hutcheon Linda, 1984, Narcissistic Narrative. The Metafictional Paradox, Waterloo, WLU Press.

Hutchinson Gregory O., 1988, Hellenistic Poetry, Oxford, Clarendon Press.

Hutchinson Gregory O., 2002, «The New Posidippus and Latin Poetry», ZPE, vol.138, p.1-10.

Hutchinson Gregory O., 2003, «The Aetia: Callimachus’ Poem of Knowledge», ZPE, vol.145, p.47-59.

Hutchinson Gregory O., 2006a, «The Metamorphosis of Metamorphosis: P.Oxy. 4711 and Ovid», ZPE, vol.155, p.71-84.

Hutchinson Gregory O., 2006b, Propertius. Elegies Book IV, Cambridge, CUP.

Huxley George L., 1971, «Kallimachos, the Assyrian River and the Bees of Demeter», GRBS, vol.12, p.211-215.

Huyck Jefferds, 2012, «Mourning Euryalus: Three Notes on Aeneid 9», CQ, vol.62, p.705-720.

Huys Marc, 1991, Le poème élégiaque hellénistique P.Brux. inv. e 8934 et P.Sorb. inv. 2254, Bruxelles, Musées royaux d’art et d’histoire.

Iannucci Alessandro, 2011, «Strumenti musicali tra generi letterari e “performance” poetica: l’opposizione tra aulos e barbiton in Crizia (1 D.-K. = 8 Gent.-Pr.), Anacreonte e Teleste (806 PMG)», Annali on line di Ferrara. Lettere, vol.6, p.75-95.

Ieranò Giorgio, 1997, Il ditirambo di Dioniso: le testimonianze antiche, Pise & Rome, Istituti Editoriali e Poligrafici Internazionali.

Ieranò Giorgio, 2018, Arcipelago. Isole e miti del Mar Egeo, Turin, Einaudi.

Iff-Noël Flora, 2018, «Le topos hellénistique de l’illusionnisme de l’art. Mimésis et paragone», in: Hénin Emmanuelle & Naas Valérie (éd.), Le mythe de l’art antique, Paris, CNRS Éditions, p.213-227.

Ignatiadou Despina, 2013, Διαφανής ύαλος για την αριστοκρατία της αρχαίας Μακεδονίας, Thessalonique, Αρχαιολογικό Ινστιτούτο Μακεδονικών και Θρακικών Σπουδών.

Ildefonse Frédérique, 1997, Platon. Protagoras, Paris, GF.

Ilievski Petar H., 1993, «The Origin and Semantic Development of the Term Harmony», ICS, vol.18, p.19-29.

Imperio Olimpia, 1998, «La figura dell’intellettuale nella commedia greca», in: Belardinelli Anna Maria, Imperio Olimpia, Mastromarco Giuseppe, 2079Pellegrino Mateo & Totaro Piero (éd.), Tessere. Frammenti della commedia greca: studi e commenti, Bari, Adriatica Editrice, p.43-130.

Imperio Olimpia, 2000, «Pindaro e la pietra di paragone: una metafora poetologica», Eikasmos, vol.11, p.59-70.

Imperio Olimpia, 2004, Parabasi di Aristofane. Acarnesi, Cavalieri, Vespe, Uccelli, Bari, Adriatica.

Ingleheart Jennifer, 2008, «Et mea sunt populo saltata poemata saepe (Tristia 2.519). Ovid and the pantomime», in: Hall Edith & Wyles Rosie (éd.), New Directions in Ancient Pantomime, Oxford, OUP, p.198-217.

Ingleheart Jennifer, 2010a, A Commentary on Ovid. Tristia, Book 2, Oxford, OUP.

Ingleheart Jennifer, 2010b, «The Literary “Successor”: Ovidian Metapoetry and Metaphor», CQ, vol.60, p.167-172.

Innes Doreen C., 1979, «Gigantomachy and Natural Philosophy», CQ, vol.29, p.165-171.

Innes Doreen C., 1995a, «Longinus, Sublimity and the Low Emotions», in: Innes Doreen C., Hine Harry M. & Pelling Christopher B.R. (éd.), Ethics and Rhetoric. Classical Essays for Donald Russell on His Seventy-Fifth Birthday, Oxford, Clarendon press, p.323-333.

Innes Doreen C., 1995b, «Longinus, Unity and Structure», in: Abbenes Jelle G.J., Slings Simon R. & SluiterIneke (éd.), Greek Literary Theory after Aristotle. A Collection of Papers in Honour of D.M.Schenkeveld, Amsterdam, Vrije University Press, p.111-124.

Innes Doreen C., 2002, «Longinus and Caecilius: Models of the Sublime», Mnemosyne, vol.55, no3, p.259-284.

Inoue Eva & Cohen David, 1978, «Verbal Patterns in the “Prometheus Bound”»,CJ, vol.74, no1, p.26-33.

Iriarte Ana, 1993, «Le chant-miroir des Sirènes», Mètis, vol.8, no1-2, p.147-159.

Iribarren Leopoldo, 2018, «Le bouclier d’Achille (Iliade, XVIII) comme objet théorique de l’Antiquité tardive au xviiiesiècle. Entre la concordance des arts et leur différence spécifique», in: Caye Pierre & Malhomme Florence (éd.), Quand l’art se dit et se pense. Les théories artistiques de l’Antiquité aux Lumières, Paris, Garnier, p.49-73.

Irwin Elizabeth, 1998, «Biography, fiction, and the Archilochean ainos», JHS, vol.118, p.177-183.

Irwin Terence H., 1980, «Reason and Responsibility in Aristotle», in: Oksenberg Rorty Amélie (éd.), Essays on Aristotle’s Ethics, Berkeley (CA), UCP, p.117-155.

Itic Stéphane, 2006, «Les implications poétiques du terme farrago dans la première Satire de Juvénal», REL, vol.84, p.223-238.

Jackson Ralph, 2014, «Tailpiece: Roman Mice in Art, Allegory and Actuality», in: Collins Rob & McIntosh Frances (éd.), Life in the Limes. Studies of the People and Objects of the Roman Frontiers Presented to Lindsay Allason-Jones on 2080the Occasion of Her Birthday and Retirement, Oxford & Philadelphie, Oxbow Books, p.217-231.

Jackson Steven, 1997, «Argo: The First Ship?», RhM, vol.140, p.249-257.

Jacob Christian, [1991] 2017, Géographie et ethnographie en Grèce ancienne, Paris, Armand Colin.

Jacobson Howard, 1974, Ovid’s Heroides, Princeton (NJ), PUP.

Jacques Jean-Marie, 1960, «Sur un Acrostiche d’Aratos (Phén. 783-787)», REA, vol.62, p.48-61.

Jacquinod Bernard, 1988, «Étude de vocabulaire grec: αὔξω et ἄωτος», REA, vol.90, no3, p.315-323.

Jaeger Mary K., 2008, Archimedes and the Roman Imagination, Ann Arbor (MI), University of Michigan Press.

Jaillard Dominique, 2010, «Κραίνων ἀθανάτους τε θεοὺς καὶ γαῖαν ἐρεμνήν. “Il réalisa les dieux immortels et la terre ténébreuse” (Hymne homérique à Hermès, 427)», in: Bona Edoardo & Curnis Michele (éd.), Linguaggi del potere, poteri del linguaggio, Alexandrie (Italie), Edizioni dell’ Orso, p.51-66.

Jakobi Rainer, 2014, Nemesianus. Cynegetica, Berlin & Boston, de Gruyter.

James Paula, 2001, «From prologue to story: metaphor and narrative construction in the opening of the Metamorphoses», in: Kahane Ahuvia & Laird Andrew (éd.), Companion to the prologue of Apuleius’ Metamorphoses, Oxford, OUP, p.256-266.

James Paula, 2005, «Real and metaphorical mimicking birds in the Metamorphoses of Apuleius», in: Harrison Stephen, Paschalis Michael & Frangoulidis Stavros (éd.), Metaphor and the Ancient Novel, Groningue, Barkhuis & Groningen University Library, p.210-224.

James Paula, 2006, «Two Poetic and Parodic Parrots in Latin literature», in James Paula & Courtney Julia (éd.), The role of the parrot in selected texts from Ovid to Jean Rhys, Lampeter, The Edwin Mellen Press, p.1-32.

James Sharon L. 1995, «Establishing Rome with the Sword: Condere in the Aeneid», AJPh, vol.116, no4, p.623-637.

Janan Micaela, 2009, Reflections in a Serpent’s Eye: Thebes in Ovid’s Metamorphoses, Oxford & New York, OUP.

Janko Richard, 2000, Philodemus. On Poems. Book One, Oxford, OUP.

Janko Richard, 2011, Philodemus. On Poems. Books Three and Four, Oxford & New York, OUP.

Janko Richard, 2020, Philodemus. On Poems. Book Two, Oxford & New York, OUP.

Jannaccone Silvia, 1969, «Il “fiume assiro” e la religiosità di Callimaco», GIF, vol.21, 203-207.

Jansen Laura, 2014, The Roman Paratext. Frame, Texts, Readers, New York & Cambridge, CUP.

Janson Horst W., 1961, «The “Image Made By Chance” in Renaissance Thought», in: Meiss Millard (éd.), De artibus opuscula XL, Essays in 2081Honor of Erwin Panofsky, 2vol., New York, New York University Press, p.254-266.

Janson Tore, 1964, Latin Prose Prefaces. Studies in Literary Conventions. Stockholm, Göteborg & Uppsala, Almqvist & Wiksell.

Jażdżewska Katarzyna, 2020, «“Still noon” in Plato’s Phaedrus (and in Heraclides of Pontus)», GRBS, vol.60, p.61-67.

Jedrkiewicz Stefano, 1992, «The Last Champion of Play-Wisdom: Aesop», Ítaca, vol.6-7-8, p.115-130.

Jedrkiewicz Stefano, 2012a, «Esopo ed Aristofane. A proposito di un recente studio», QUCC, vol.100, no1, p.197-207.

Jedrkiewicz Stefano, 2012b, «Between Abjection and Exaltation: Aesop Once Again», QUCC, vol.102, no3, p.199-211.

Jendza Craig, 2015, «Bearing Razors and Swords: Paracomedy in Euripides’ Orestes», AJPh, vol.136, p.447-468.

Jenkins Thomas E., 2006, Intercepted Letter. Epistolary and Narrative in Greek and Roman Literature, Lanham (MD), Lexington Books.

Jocelyn Henry D., 1995, «Poeta and uates: Concerning the Nomenclature of the Composer of Verses in Republican and Early Imperial Rome», in: Tarditi Giovanni, Belloni Luigi,Milanese Guido & Porro Antonietta (éd.), Studia classica Iohanni Tarditi oblata, Milan, Vita e Pensiero, p.19-50.

Johannsen Nina, 2006, Dichter über ihre Gedichte. Die Prosavorreden in den Epigrammaton libri Martials und in den Silvae des Statius, Göttingen, Vandenhoeck & Ruprecht.

Johncock Matthew, 2016, «Life Hanging by a Thread: The Weaving Metaphor in Lucretius», in: Fanfani Giovanni, Harlow Mary & Nosch Marie-Louise (éd.), Spinning Fates and the Song of the Loom. The Use of Textiles, Clothing and Cloth Production as Metaphor, Symbol and Narrative Device in Greek and Latin Literature, Oxford, Oxbow Books, p.253-270.

Johnson Patricia, 2008, Ovid Before Exile. Art and Punishment in the Metamorphoses, Madison (WI), University of Wisconsin Press.

Johnson Timothy S., 2012, Horace’s Iambic Criticism. Casting Blame (Iambikè Poièsis), Leyde & Boston, Brill.

Johnston Ian, 2005, «Essay Five. Arms and the Men», in: Essays on Homer’s Iliad [en ligne : https://johnstoniatexts.x10host.com/homer/iliadessay5html.html].

Johnston Richard W. & Mulroy David, 2004, «Simonides’ Use of the Terme ΤΕΤΡΑΓΩΝΟΣ», Arethusa, vol.37, p.1-10.

Johnston Sarah Iles, 1999, Restless Dead: Encounters Between the Living and the Dead in Ancient Greece, Berkeley, Los Angeles & Londres, UCP.

Jolivet Jean-Christophe, 2001, Allusion et fiction épistolaire dans les Héroïdes. Recherches sur l’intertextualité ovidienne, Paris & Rome, École française de Rome.

Jolowicz Daniel, 2015, «Latin Poetry and the Idea of Rome in the Greek Novels», Thèse, University of Oxford.

2082

Jolowicz Daniel, 2021, Latin Poetry in the Ancient Greek Novels, Oxford, OUP.

Joly Robert, 1956, Le thème philosophique des genres de vie dans l’Antiquité classique, Bruxelles, Palais des académies.

Joly Robert, 1962, «La caractérologie antique jusqu’à Aristote», RBPh, vol.40, no1, p.5-28.

Jones Christopher P.,1987, «Stigma: Tattooing and Branding in Graeco-Roman Antiquity», JRS, vol.77, p.139-155. (= avec quelques modifications, 2000, in: Caplan Jane (éd.), Written on the Body. The Tattoo in European and American History, Princeton, PUP, ch.1 [«Stigma and Tattoo»].)

Jones Prudence J., 1985, «Homer’s Daughters», Phoenix, vol.39, p.30-35.

Jones Prudence J., 1994, «A Note on Seneca, Apocolocyntosis 10.3.», Latomus, vol.53, no2, p.415-416.

Jones Prudence J., 2001, «Aversion Reversed: Ovid’s Pomona and her Roman Models», CW,vol.94, no4, p.361-376.

Jones Prudence J., 2002, «Saving Water: Early Floods in the Forum», in: Asirvatham Sulochana R., Pache Corinne & Watrous John (éd.), Between Magic and Religion, Lanham (MD), Rowman & Littlefield, p.35-46.

Jones Prudence J., 2005, Reading Rivers in Roman Literature and Culture, Lanham (MD), Rowman & Littlefield.

Jones Prudence J., 2008, «Teaching Reception via Dido and Cleopatra», NECJ, vol.35, no2, p.111-121.

Jones Prudence J., 2009, «Alexandria», in: Fantham Elaine & Gagarin Michael (éd.), The Oxford Encyclopedia of Ancient Greece and Rome, Oxford, OUP, p.71-73.

Jones Prudence J., 2010a, «Cleopatra’s Cocktail», CW, vol.103, no2, p.207-220.

Jones Prudence J., 2010b, «Cleopatra’s Cocktail Challenge», Analytical and Bioanalytical Chemistry, vol.398, no5, p.1841-1843.

Jones Prudence J., 2011a, «Solution to Cleopatra’s Cocktail Challenge», Analytical and Bioanalytical Chemistry, vol.399, no7, p.2307.

Jones Prudence J., 2011b, «Cleopatra VII», in: Gates Henry Louis & Akyeampong Emmanuel (éd.), Dictionary of African Biography, Oxford, OUP, p.101-104.

Jones Prudence J., 2011c, «Claudius Ptolemy», in: Gates Henry Louis & Akyeampong Emmanuel (éd.), Dictionary of African Biography, Oxford, OUP, p.126-128.

Jones Prudence J., 2012, «Mater Patriae: Cleopatra and Roman Ideas of Motherhood», in: Petersen Lauren & Patricia Salzman Patricia (éd.), Motherhood in the Ancient World, Austin (TX), University of Texas Press, p.165-183.

Jones Prudence J., 2016, «Rewriting Power: Zenobia, Aurelian, and the Historia Augusta», CW, vol.109, no2, p.221-233.

Jouan François, 1980, «Harmonia», in: Duchemin Jacqueline (éd.) Mythe et personnification, Paris, Les Belles Lettres, p.113-121.

Jouan François, 1992, «Dionysos chez Eschyle», Kernos, vol.5, p.71-86.

2083

Jouanna Jacques, 2000, «Maladies et médecine chez Aristophane», in: Jouanna Jacques (éd.), Le théâtre grec antique: la comédie. Actes du 10e colloque de la Villa Kérylos à Beaulieu-sur-Mer (1er-2octobre 1999), Paris, Académie des Inscriptions et Belles-Lettres, p.171-195.

Jouanna Jacques, 2001, «ΓΡΑΦΕΙΝ: “écrire” et “peindre”. Contribution à l’histoire des mots et à l’histoire de l’imaginaire de la mémoire en Grèce ancienne», La littérature et les arts figurés de l’Antiquité à nos jours: actes du XIVe Congrès de l’Association Guillaume Budé, Limoges, 25-28août 1998, Paris, Les Belles Lettres, p.55-70.

Jouanno Corinne, 2008, «Fortune d’une anecdote de Dion Chrysostome: Alexandre et le flûtiste Timothée (Or. I, 1)», in: Auger Danièle & Peigney Jocelyne (éd.), Phileuripidès. Mélanges offerts à F.Jouan, Nanterre, Presses Universitaires de ParisX, p.725-740.

Jouanno Corinne, 2009, «Les Byzantins et la seconde sophistique: étude sur Michel Psellos», REG, vol.122, p.113-143.

Jouanno Corinne, 2018, «Mômos bifrons. Étude sur la destinée littéraire du dieu du Sarcasme», REG, vol.131, p.521-551.

Jourdan Fabienne, 2006, «Dionysos dans le Protreptique de Clément d’Alexandrie», RHR, no3, p.265-282.

Jourdan Fabienne, 2008a, «Orphée, sorcier ou mage», RHR, no1, p.5-36.

Jourdan Fabienne, 2008b, «Vertus iréniques et civilisatrices du chant sur le chant: l’association poétique des citharèdes légendaires (Amphion, Arion et Orphée) chez Horace et Silius Italicus», REA, vol.110, p.103-116.

Jourdan Fabienne, 2010-2011, Orphée et les Chrétiens, I-II, Paris, Les Belles Lettres.

Jouteur Isabelle, 2001, Jeux de genre dans les Métamorphoses d’Ovide, Louvain, Peeters.

Jouteur Isabelle, 2007, «Le paysage marin des Héroïdes», in: Casanova-Robin Hélène (éd.), Amor scribendi. Lectures des Héroïdes d’Ovide, Grenoble, Jérôme Millon, p.93-120.

Judet de La Combe Pierre, 2010, Les tragédies grecques sont-elles tragiques?, Montrouge, Bayard.

Julhe Jean-Claude, 2004, La critique littéraire chez Catulle et les élégiaques augustéens. Genèse et jeunesse de l’élégie à Rome (62 avant J.-C.–16 après J.-C.), Louvain, Paris & Dudley, Peeters.

Julhe Jean-Claude, 2018, «Social Inferiority and Poetic Inferiority–Martial’s Revenge in his Epigrams. A Commentary on Martial 5.13», in: Matzner Sebastian & Harrison Stephen (éd.), Complex Inferiorities. The Poetics of the Weaker Voice in Latin Literature, Oxford & New York, OUP, p.73-88.

Kahane Ahuvia, 1994, «Callimachus, Apollonius, and the Poetics of Mud», TAPhA, vol.124, p.121-133.

Kahane Ahuvia & Laird Andrew (éd.), 2001, A Companion to the Prologue to Apuleius’ Metamorphoses, Oxford, OUP.

2084

Kailbach-Mehl Alexandra, 2020, Künstlerfiguren als poetologische Reflexionsfiguren in der augusteischen Literatur, Hildesheim, Zurich & New York, Olms.

Kaiser Erich, 1964, «Odyssee-Sirenen als topoi», MH, vol.21, p.109-134.

Kaloudis Noami, 2016, «Daphnis’ Folksong: the Euphonist’s effect on the Creation of a Textual Performance», in: Slater Niall (éd.), Voice and Voices in Antiquity. Orality and Literacy in the Ancient World, vol.11, Leyde, Brill, p.208-232.

Kambylis Athanasios, 1965, Die Dichterweihe und ihre Symbolik. Untersuchungen zu Hesiodos, Kallimachos, Properz und Ennius, Heidelberg, Winter.

Kampakoglou Alexandros, 2013, «Victory, Mythology and the Poetics of Intercultural Praise in Callimachus’ Victoria Berenices», TiC, vol.5, p.111-143.

Kampakoglou Alexandros, 2019, Studies in the Reception of Pindar in Ptolemaic Poetry, Berlin, de Gruyter.

Kanellou Maria, 2012, Erotic Epigram: A Study of Motifs, thèse, University of London.

Kanellou Maria, 2017, «Eros and the Erotes: From the Archaic Erotic Poetry into the Hellenistic Epigram and Beyond», in: Harder Annette M., Regtuit Remco F. & Wakker Gerry C. (éd.), Past and Present in Hellenistic Poetry, Louvain, Peeters, p.137-159.

Kanellou Maria, à paraître, «Revisiting Nossis. Beyond the Sapphic Influence».

Kantzios Ippokratis, 2003, «Pindar’s Muses», CB, vol.79, no1, p.3-32.

Kantzios Ippokratis, 2005, The Trajectory of Archaic Greek Trimeters, Leyde, Brill.

Kantzios Ippokratis, 2016, «Imagining Images: Anacreontea 16 and 17», in: Cazzato Vanessa & Lardinois André (éd.), The Look of Lyric: Greek Song and the Visual, Leyde & Boston, Brill, p.370-385.

Karakasis Evangelos, 2011, Song exchange in Roman pastoral, Berlin& New York, de Gruyter.

Karanika Andromache, 2014, Voices at Work: Women, Performance, and Labor in Ancient Greece, Baltimore, JHUP.

Karavas Orestis, 2009, «“Νῆφε καὶ μέμνησο ἀπιστεῖν” (Hermot. 47): la religiosité de Lucien», in: Bartley Adam (éd.), A Lucian for Our Times, Newcastle, Cambridge Scholars Publ., p.137-144.

Kasprzyk Dimitri & Vendries Christophe, 2012, Spectacles et désordre à Alexandrie. Dion de Pruse, Discours aux Alexandrins, Rennes, PUR.

Kaster Robert A., [1988] 1997, Guardians of Language. The Grammarian and Society in Late Antiquity, Berkeley, UCP.

Kaster Robert A., 2001, «The Dynamics of Fastidium and the Ideology of Disgust», TAPhA, vol.131, p.143-189.

Katz Joshua, 2008, «Dux reget examen (Epistle 1.19.23): Horace’s Archilochean Signature», MD, vol.59, p. 207-13.

Katz Joshua T. & Volk Katharina, 2000, «“Mere Bellies”? A New Look at Theogony 26-8», JHS, vol.120, p.122-131.