Difference Between Crystal Deodorant vs Sweat Control Range? (2025)

Dermal Therapy has a range of products for managing sweat and body odour including: Dermal Therapy Crystal Deodorant and Sweat Control Spray / Roll On. While both target perspiration, they work in different ways and are formulated for different needs. Understanding these key differences will help you choose the right product for your needs.

Understanding Crystal Deodorant

Dermal Therapy Crystal Deodorant is a hypoallergenic, alcohol-free, and fragrance-free deodorant designed to provide natural protection against body odour. It is formulated with 100% natural mineral salts that work by forming a protective layer on the skin, preventing the growth of odour-causing bacteria. Instead of using perfumes or harsh chemicals to mask body odour, Crystal Deodorant eliminates the bacteria responsible for the odour, making it a healthier alternative.

How It Works

The mineral salts in Dermal Therapy Crystal Deodorant create an environment on the skin where bacteria cannot thrive, helping to prevent body odour. It does not block the body’s natural perspiration process; instead, it focuses on addressing the root cause of body odour by eliminating bacteria. This makes it a suitable choice for those who prefer a more natural approach to managing odour without interfering with the body’s natural cooling and detoxification mechanisms.

Key Benefits of Crystal Deodorant:

Hypoallergenic and Safe for Sensitive Skin: The absence of chemicals, fragrances, and alcohol makes this deodorant gentle on the skin, especially if you have sensitive skin or allergies.

No Stains or Residue: Dermal Therapy Crystal Deodorant dries instantly and won't leave stains on clothing, even delicate fabrics like silk.

Fragrance-Free: Ideal if you prefer products without added scents.

Environmentally Friendly: Dermal Therapy Crystal Deodorant is not tested on animals and is safe for the environment.

Suitable for All Body Areas: It's not just for use in your armpits, it can also be used on feet or other areas where body odour and perspiration occur.

Recommended by Health Professionals: The use of alum and mineral salts is often recommended by cancer treatment centers, highlighting its safety and effectiveness.

Limitations of Crystal Deodorant:

Does Not Control Sweat: Unlike antiperspirants, Dermal Therapy Crystal Deodorant does not reduce perspiration. It only addresses the odour caused by sweat, meaning it’s not suitable for those dealing with excessive sweating (hyperhidrosis).

Does Not Control Sweat: Unlike antiperspirants, Dermal Therapy Crystal Deodorant does not reduce perspiration. It only addresses the odour caused by sweat, meaning it's not suitable for those dealing with excessive sweating (hyperhidrosis).

No Sweat Reduction: For individuals looking for a product that prevents sweating altogether, Crystal Deodorant may not be the ideal solution since it does not control or reduce sweat. To reduce sweat, you could try Dermal Therapy Sweat Control Spray or Dermal Therapy Sweat Control Roll On .

Understanding Sweat Control Spray & Roll On

Dermal Therapy’s Sweat Control Spray and Roll On, on the other hand, is specifically designed for individuals who experience excessive sweating. Unlike regular deodorants, the Sweat Control range is a clinical-strength, aluminium-free antiperspirant that helps to reduce perspiration for up to 48 hours. It works by shrinking pores on the skin, preventing excessive sweating and providing all-day protection from both perspiration and odour.

How It Works

The primary function of the Sweat Control Spray is to control excessive sweating, not just mask body odour. This is achieved through its unique formula, which contains 100% natural actives that shrink the pores, reducing the amount of sweat produced. Dermal Therapy Sweat Control Spray is aluminium-free, providing a safer alternative without compromising on efficacy.

Key Benefits of Dermal Therapy’s Sweat Control Range:

48-Hour Sweat Protection: Clinically tested to offer long-lasting protection, the Sweat Control Spray provides up to 48 hours of sweat control, making it ideal for those with heavy perspiration or those who need long-lasting coverage.

Suitable for Face, Hands, and Body: This spray is versatile and can be used on various parts of the body, including the face, hands, and feet. This is especially useful for individuals who experience sweat in multiple areas.

Aluminum-Free: The product is free of aluminum salts, which have been a concern for some users due to potential health risks. Instead, it relies on natural actives to provide sweat control.

Fragrance-Free: Like the Crystal Deodorant, the Sweat Control Spray is also fragrance-free, making it ideal for individuals sensitive to perfumes or those who prefer an odourless product.

No White Marks: It leaves no white marks on clothing, ensuring a clean and stain-free application.

Limitations of Sweat Control Spray & Roll On:

May Not Address odour Alone: While the Sweat Control range helps prevent sweating, it may not be as effective at preventing body odour on its own. For odour protection, it may need to be paired with a separate deodorant or body wash.

Comparing Dermal Therapy Crystal Deodorant and Sweat Control Spray & Roll On

While both products are aimed at controlling perspiration and body odour, their methods and intended results are quite different. Here are some key differences:

Feature Crystal Deodorant Sweat Control Spray & Roll On Function Controls body odour by eliminating odour-causing bacteria Reduces excessive sweating and provides odour control Main Active Ingredients 100% natural mineral salts 100% natural actives that shrink pores Does it stop sweating? No, it only controls odour Yes, it reduces perspiration Usage Areas Underarms, feet, and other body areas affected by odour Underarms, face, hands, feet, and body areas with excessive sweating Aluminum-Free Yes Yes Fragrance-Free Yes Yes Duration of Protection Provides all-day odour protection but does not affect sweating Offers up to 48 hours of sweat protection Target Audience Ideal for people looking for natural odour control without blocking sweat Ideal for individuals experiencing excessive sweating (hyperhidrosis) Skin Sensitivity Hypoallergenic and suitable for sensitive skin Suitable for all skin types, though may feel stronger

Which Odour or Sweat Control Product is Right for You?

The choice between Crystal Deodorant and Sweat Control Spray or Roll On depends on your specific needs:

Choose Dermal Therapy Crystal Deodorant if you’re looking for a natural, gentle deodorant that addresses body odour without interfering with your body’s natural sweating process. It’s ideal for those with sensitive skin, those who don’t experience excessive sweating, or anyone looking for a more natural, eco-friendly alternative to traditional deodorants.

Choose Dermal Therapy Crystal Deodorant if you're looking for a natural, gentle deodorant that addresses body odour without interfering with your body's natural sweating process. It's ideal for those with sensitive skin, those who don't experience excessive sweating, or anyone looking for a more natural, eco-friendly alternative to traditional deodorants.

Choose Sweat Control Spray or Roll On: if you're dealing with excessive sweating and need a clinical-strength product to help control perspiration. Both the Spray and the Roll On are suitable for individuals who experience heavy sweating, whether on their face, hands, or body, and want a safe, aluminium-free alternative to traditional antiperspirants.

Both products offer distinct advantages, so understanding your needs will help you select the right option from the Dermal Therapy Sweat Control range to keep you comfortable, confident, and odour-free.

