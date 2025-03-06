Difference Between Self-Tanner & Bronzer (2025)

Thanks to self-tanners and bronzers, you can look like you just returned from a tropical vacation, even if your toes never touched the sand. These products help you create a natural sun-kissed glow without the harm of sun exposure. Understanding how to best use self-tanners and bronzers will allow you to avoid that unnatural orange tint -- the telltale sign that your glow is faux.

Self-tanners are a convenient way to enhance your skin color at home, but some disadvantages exist as well.

Some self-tanning lotions work gradually , adding just a hint of color to your skin with each application. These lotions can help you maintain an existing tan or gradually build one with frequent applications. DHA-infused gels can tan and hydrate at the same time. Lightweight, foam self-tanners are simple to apply and allow you to create an even tan. Self-tanner mists can be sprayed all over, and you'll notice a deeper color in a matter of hours. Finally, towelettes infused with self-tanner can be swiped across your skin to create a bronze glow.

Self-tanners include a large category of products that use dihydroxyacetone, or DHA, to add color to your skin. DHA is a sugar molecule that serves as the color additive in self-tanners. DHA, which makes up about 3 to 5 percent of the product, works with your skin's amino acids to develop a faux tan.

Bronzers

Bronzers are another way to give you a rich tan without any exposure to UV rays, but they don't leave behind a lingering glow once you've showered. Like self-tanners, these products come in several forms.

Cosmetic Bronzers Bronzer is best known as a cosmetic product similar to blush. In powder form -- either pressed or loose -- bronzer is applied to your complexion to deepen your color. Ideally, bronzer should be about one to two shades darker than your skin tone to create a natural-looking tan. Matte bronzers create a more subtle color than shimmery bronzers. Liquid bronzers feature a similar consistency to liquid foundation, though they should be applied only in key areas, such as on your cheek and brow bones, rather than all over the face. Lightweight, sheer and oil-free styles work to create a luminous, bronze glow without adding weight or excess shine to your complexion.