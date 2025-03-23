Different Ways to Stimulate Hair Regrowth for Men in 2025 (2025)

Hair loss treatments for men can range from lasers and hair transplants to medications like minoxidil and finasteride. See which treatment could work best for you. Share on Pinterest

Natural remedies It can be difficult to say which is the best hair loss treatment for males. While some people may see strong results with a certain proven treatment, it’s possible that the same treatment won’t work for you or that you’ll experience side effects that prevent you from wanting to continue the treatment. To help you find the best treatment for your hair loss, we’ve collected a wide array of possible treatments, including prescription medications, OTC treatments, natural treatments, hair transplants, and even some lifestyle changes you can start immediately. Language matters In this article, we use the terms “male” and “female” to refer to someone’s sex as determined by their chromosomes, and “men” and “women” when referring to their gender (unless quoting from sources that use nonspecific language).

Prescription and OTC medications The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved two medications to treat male pattern baldness: minoxidil and finasteride. You can find these ingredients in prescription medication or in OTC products. We list some OTC and prescription options below. It may take up to 1 year to see results from these treatments, and you’ll need to keep taking them to maintain the benefits. Minoxidil (Rogaine) Rogaine is available over the counter as a liquid or foam in Men’s and Women’s formulas. You apply it to your scalp twice daily to help encourage hair regrowth and prevent hair loss. Minoxidil is the active ingredient in Rogaine, and it’s also available in generic form as a liquid solution or an oral tablet. Both Rogaine and minoxidil can take 4 to 6 months to show results. Results also depend on proper application and dosage. Finasteride (Propecia, Proscar) Finasteride is a pill you take every day. It’s available only with a prescription from your doctor. The FDA states that the drug generally takes at least 3 months of daily use to show results. Combination minoxidil and finasteride Some people experiencing hair loss may benefit from combining minoxidil and finasteride in a prescription treatment. While minoxidil is available over the counter, the highest available concentration is 5%. A prescription is required for anything above 5%. Subscribers can be evaluated through services such as Ro, Hims, Keeps, and Happy Head to review whether they would benefit from this treatment and a minoxidil concentration above 5%. None of these options stand out? Check out these reviews of some of the top places to buy hair loss treatments online, including a closer look at how they compare: Keeps Review: How Well Does It Work for Hair Loss?

Laser treatment Laser treatment is thought to help reduce the inflammation in hair follicles, preventing regrowth in some types of hair loss, such as alopecia areata. There are limited studies to support the effectiveness of laser treatments for hair loss. But both a 2021 review of studies and a 2023 study involving 53 people indicate that low level laser therapy (LLLT) is safe and effective when used to treat male pattern hair loss. According to a 2019 review , more research on LLLT is still needed.

Lifestyle changes Quit smoking Most people, including those who smoke, are likely well aware of the negative effects of smoking on overall health, but many may not know that smoking could be associated with hair loss as well. A 2020 study involving 1,000 males, ages 20 to 35 years, found that the majority of males who smoked had some degree of hair loss, while less than half of the participants who did not smoke had hair loss. The study notes that participants did not report any scalp concerns or mental health diagnoses when recruited for the research. If you smoke, quitting may help decrease hair loss. Try scalp massage Massages not only feel wonderful but also may help with hair loss. Massaging your scalp stimulates your hair follicles. Research from 2019 found that scalp massages were associated with self-perceived improvements in hair density. A different 2020 study suggests that scalp massage helped women with cancer regrow hair loss that resulted from chemotherapy (chemo) — reporting that their hair regrowth was “significantly improved” in comparison to women who didn’t receive a scalp massage. Eat a balanced diet A balanced diet may help keep your hair healthy. It’s important to include a variety of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, unsaturated fats, and lean proteins in your diet. Limiting your consumption of sweets is also helpful. A 2019 research review suggests an association between certain vitamins and minerals found in food and healthy hair. Consider adding some of these health-promoting foods to your diet: iron-rich foods , including lean beef, beans, green leafy vegetables, iron-fortified grains, and eggs

, including lean beef, beans, green leafy vegetables, iron-fortified grains, and eggs foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids , such as salmon, mackerel, tuna, flaxseed, egg yolks, hemp seeds, and walnuts

, such as salmon, mackerel, tuna, flaxseed, egg yolks, hemp seeds, and walnuts high protein foods , such as eggs, lean meats, and seafood Drinking plenty of water is also an important part of a balanced diet. Try to reduce stress Stress can have negative effects on your body, including your hair, and can lead to hair loss. Strategies that may help reduce stress include: regular physical activity such as exercising

listening to music

practicing yoga

meditating

getting enough sleep

Natural remedies Oils Rosemary oil has also been traditionally used to increase blood circulation in the scalp. A 2022 study found that rosemary oil had similar effects to minoxidil after using it on the scalp for 6 weeks. Saw palmetto Saw palmetto is a plant with small berries. While research is sparse on saw palmetto’s ability to treat hair loss, a 2020 review suggests that it may help with hair regrowth while causing few side effects. Biotin Biotin is a vitamin found naturally in foods such as nuts, avocados, sweet potatoes, eggs, onions, and oats. There’s some evidence that taking biotin may help slow down hair loss, but most of the research has been done in women with a biotin deficiency. There is a lack of evidence to suggest that supplementing with biotin has a noticeable effect without taking many other factors into consideration, including the extent of hair loss. Want to learn about other foods containing biotin? Here’s our list of the top biotin-rich foods. Bhringraj Bhringraj (Eclipta alba), also called false daisy, is a species in the sunflower family. In Ayurvedic medicine, it’s known as an herb that supports hair regrowth. See Also 11 Best Hair Growth Products for Men That Really Work A review article from 2023 showed that extracts of the herb may result in hair regrowth by increasing blood flow to the scalp. However, more research is needed to find out whether these effects would occur in humans. Green tea Another purported herbal remedy for hair loss is green tea. In a 2005 study of minks , the polyphenolic compounds present in green tea showed promise as a natural remedy for hair loss. But there have not been any studies in humans to confirm these effects. Hibiscus Chinese hibiscus (Hibiscus rosa-sinensis) is marketed widely in India for hair regrowth. A 2003 review article suggests positive effects on hair follicles of rats, but no studies have been done involving humans.

What causes thinning hair or hair loss in males? Hair loss could be caused by any of the following factors. Genetics and family history If your relatives have hair loss, you’re more likely to develop it. Male pattern baldness, or androgenic alopecia, is a genetic condition that causes gradual hair loss. This could show up as a slowing receding hairline or thinning patches on the crown of your head. Medical conditions Some medical conditions, such as hormonal conditions and autoimmune diseases, cause hair loss. For example, thyroid problems, scalp infections, or trichotillomania (a hair-pulling disorder) could lead to thinning hair or bald patches. An autoimmune condition called alopecia areata develops when your immune system attacks hair follicles, resulting in bald patches. Medications and medical treatments Hair loss is a potential side effect of several medications for diseases such as cancer, depression, gout, heart disease, and arthritis. Stress Chronic stress or stressful events could lead to temporary hair thinning. Other resources about hair loss and treatment What to know about hair transplants for Black men

What to know about transgender and gender-affirming hair transplants

When to talk with a doctor about hair loss Consider speaking with a doctor if you: experience sudden patchy hair loss

think a medication may be causing your hair loss

also have a rash

have scaly skin The following conditions could lead to hair loss: diabetes

lupus

lichen planus

sarcoidosis

scalp psoriasis

alopecia areata

thyroid conditions

eating disorders

iron deficiency anemia

trichotillomania

celiac disease

syphilis If you have any of these conditions or you’re experiencing other symptoms besides hair loss, you can talk with a doctor about treating underlying conditions. Your hair loss should improve as your condition improves. Certain medications can also lead to hair loss, including: chemotherapy and radiation treatments

and radiation treatments some blood thinners (anticoagulants)

(anticoagulants) some depression medications

medications used to treat high blood pressure

some heart medications

gout medications

isotretinoin ( Accutane ), an acne treatment A note on prescription medications It’s wise to talk with a doctor before stopping or changing a medication you’re currently taking.

Can I reverse or prevent hair loss? If you’ve started noticing thinning hair or you have a family history of male pattern hair loss, you may not be able to completely stop your hair loss. But you may be able to slow or prevent it. Consider trying these tips to help prevent hair loss in males: finding ways to lower your stress levels

supporting your overall health by following a nutritious eating pattern and staying physically active

avoiding hairstyles that tug and pull on your hair

using hair products that may help prevent hair loss

avoiding smoking

trying scalp massages

talking with a healthcare professional to see whether any medications or medical conditions could be increasing your hair loss

Frequently asked questions about hair loss treatments for men Hair can grow back as long as the hair follicle is still producing hairs, especially if you can improve blood flow to these follicles. Hair follicles that have closed or not produced a hair in years are likely not to grow any hair again. OTC medications, prescription medications, and home remedies may work for men’s hair regrowth in some cases. But these methods do not work for everyone. Rogaine works best for people with hereditary baldness at the back of the head, just under the crown, especially when it’s taken orally. Hair transplants are usually more successful than OTC products. But if you have widespread thinning or baldness, or your hair loss is due to chemo or medications, transplants will not be as effective. The success of a hair loss treatment depends on the treatment you’re using to get your hair back. If you’re taking an OTC or prescription medication such as Rogaine or Propecia, you’ll have to keep taking it long term to maintain results. It’s possible to regrow hair with medication, other treatments, or a combination of the two. But there are some instances and conditions in which regrowth is not possible. If you’re experiencing hair loss or thinning due to increased stress or a change in your nutrition, your hair will likely begin to regrow over time when your stress levels drop or you change your nutritional intake. But if your hair loss is caused by scalp damage and scarring, such as from staples used to treat a head injury, medications like minoxidil and finasteride are unlikely to stimulate hair regrowth. If you find limited results from home remedies or OTC products such as Rogaine, talk with a healthcare professional about what might be causing your hair loss and how best to treat it.