Director Selvaraghavan Movies Tamil (2025)

Director Selvaraghavan Movies - Tamil

NGK (2019)

IMDB: 6.0

Genre: Political Action Starring: Suriya, Rakul Preet Singh, Sai Pallavi, Devaraj, Ilavarasu, Ponvannan, Bala Singh, Thalaivasal Vijay, Vela Ramamoorthy, Aruldoss Nandha Gopalan Kumaran aka NGK, an M.Tech graduate turned organic farmer is pushed into politics for the welfare of his people. He faces various obstacles while learning the tricks to survive in power. AvailableOn: Prime Video Watch Now on Prime Video



Irandaam Ulagam (2013)

IMDB: 5.7

Genre: Romance, Fantasy, Action Starring: Arya, Anushka Shetty, Venkatesh Harinathan, Ashok Kumar, Padu Raman, Selva, Hema Rajkumar Madhu (Arya) and Ramya (Anushka) slowly falls in love but fate has them separated. After Ramya's tragic death, Madhu attempts suicide, but he lands on an exoplanet accidentally, where he meets Varna, Ramya's look-alike. Maravan (Arya) and Varna (Anushka) a high spirited warrior living in a fantasy world. How does their love story inspire romance between Maravan and Varna, and save their planet? AvailableOn: Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5 Hotstar - Tamil Zee5 - Telugu



Mayakkam Enna (2011)

IMDB: 7.6

Genre: Musical Drama Starring: Dhanush, Richa Gangopadhyay, Sunder Ramu, Mathivanan Rajendran, Pooja Balu, Soni Barring, Rajiv Choudhry Karthik (Dhanush) is an aspiring wildlife photographer falls for his close friend's girlfriend and gets married to Yamini, by a twist of fate. Their married life turns sour when Yamini has a miscarriage. The rest of the story is how Karthik to achieve in photography field AvailableOn: Sun Nxt Watch Now on Sun Nxt



Aayirathil Oruvan (2010)

IMDB: 7.7

Genre: Action, Adventure Starring: Karthi, Reema Sen, Andrea Jeremiah, R.Parthiban Chandramouli, a famous archeologist, goes missing while on a research expedition. Anitha, a government officer, and Lavanya, Chandramouli's daughter, who goes in search of the missing 'Chola' tribe with her helper (Karthi). They embark on an adventure journey to find him. AvailableOn: Sun Nxt Watch Now on Sun Nxt



Yaaradi Nee Mohini (2008)

IMDB: 7.2

Genre: Romance, Comedy Starring: Dhanush, Nayanthara, Karthik Kumar, Raghuvaran, K.Viswanath, Karunas, Saranya Mohan, Sukumari Vasu (Dhanush) is from a middle-class family. He makes several vain bids to secure a job due to his poor language skills. Vasu falls in love with Keerthi and proposes her, she turns him down and says that her marriage has already been arranged. He later learns that she is set to marry his close friend Cheenu. Did Vasu marries Keerthi or not? AvailableOn: Sun Nxt Watch Now on Sun Nxt



Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule (2007)

IMDB: 7.4

Genre: Romance, Drama Starring: Venkatesh, Trisha, Srikanth, Sunil, Jeeva, K.Vishwanath, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Swati Reddy, Vinaya Prasad, Suman Setty Ganesh (Venkatesh) is from a middle-class family. He makes several vain bids to secure a job due to his poor language skills. Ganesh falls in love with Keerti and proposes her, she turns him down and says that her marriage has already been arranged. He later learns that she is set to marry his close friend Vasu. Did Ganesh marries Keerti or not? AvailableOn: Zee5 Watch Now on Zee5



Pudhupettai (2006)

IMDB: 8.4

Genre: Action, Drama Starring: Dhanush, Sneha, Sonia Agarwal A high school kid enter into gang as drug dealer slowly rising into gang leader and entering into political world. AvailableOn: Prime Video Watch Now on Prime Video



7G Rainbow Colony (2004)

IMDB: 7.8

Genre: Romance, Drama Starring: Ravi Krishna, Sonia Agarwal, Suman Shetty Kadhir(Ravi Krishna) is a young underachiever who frequently vents his frustrations through public outbursts. When a north Indian girl Anitha(Sonia Agarwal) moves to his neighborhood, he falls in love with her. She motivates him to find a job. However, a series of events in their lives finally separate them and that makes the Anitha to take a momentous decision in her life. AvailableOn: Sun Nxt Sun Nxt - Tamil Sun Nxt - Telugu



Kaadhal Kondein (2003)

IMDB: 7.9

Genre: Romance, Psychological Thriller Starring: Dhanush, Sonia Agarwal, Nagesh, Sundeep, Daniel Balaji, Sreekanth Vinod (Dhanush) is an intelligent guy who undergoes physical and mental abuse in his childhood. He falls in love with Divya(Sonia Agarwal) and is obsessed with her that he is ready to kill anyone who comes her way. AvailableOn: Sun Nxt Watch Now on Sun Nxt