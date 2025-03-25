Director Selvaraghavan Movies Tamil (2025)

NGK (2019)


Director Selvaraghavan Movies Tamil (1)

IMDB: 6.0
Genre: Political Action

Starring: Suriya, Rakul Preet Singh, Sai Pallavi, Devaraj, Ilavarasu, Ponvannan, Bala Singh, Thalaivasal Vijay, Vela Ramamoorthy, Aruldoss

Nandha Gopalan Kumaran aka NGK, an M.Tech graduate turned organic farmer is pushed into politics for the welfare of his people. He faces various obstacles while learning the tricks to survive in power.

AvailableOn: Prime Video

Watch Now on Prime Video


Irandaam Ulagam (2013)


Director Selvaraghavan Movies Tamil (2)

IMDB: 5.7
Genre: Romance, Fantasy, Action

Starring: Arya, Anushka Shetty, Venkatesh Harinathan, Ashok Kumar, Padu Raman, Selva, Hema Rajkumar

Madhu (Arya) and Ramya (Anushka) slowly falls in love but fate has them separated. After Ramya's tragic death, Madhu attempts suicide, but he lands on an exoplanet accidentally, where he meets Varna, Ramya's look-alike. Maravan (Arya) and Varna (Anushka) a high spirited warrior living in a fantasy world. How does their love story inspire romance between Maravan and Varna, and save their planet?

AvailableOn: Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5


Mayakkam Enna (2011)


Director Selvaraghavan Movies Tamil (3)

IMDB: 7.6
Genre: Musical Drama

Starring: Dhanush, Richa Gangopadhyay, Sunder Ramu, Mathivanan Rajendran, Pooja Balu, Soni Barring, Rajiv Choudhry

Karthik (Dhanush) is an aspiring wildlife photographer falls for his close friend's girlfriend and gets married to Yamini, by a twist of fate. Their married life turns sour when Yamini has a miscarriage. The rest of the story is how Karthik to achieve in photography field

AvailableOn: Sun Nxt

Watch Now on Sun Nxt


Aayirathil Oruvan (2010)


Director Selvaraghavan Movies Tamil (4)

IMDB: 7.7
Genre: Action, Adventure

Starring: Karthi, Reema Sen, Andrea Jeremiah, R.Parthiban

Chandramouli, a famous archeologist, goes missing while on a research expedition. Anitha, a government officer, and Lavanya, Chandramouli's daughter, who goes in search of the missing 'Chola' tribe with her helper (Karthi). They embark on an adventure journey to find him.

AvailableOn: Sun Nxt

Watch Now on Sun Nxt


Yaaradi Nee Mohini (2008)


Director Selvaraghavan Movies Tamil (5)

IMDB: 7.2
Genre: Romance, Comedy

Starring: Dhanush, Nayanthara, Karthik Kumar, Raghuvaran, K.Viswanath, Karunas, Saranya Mohan, Sukumari

Vasu (Dhanush) is from a middle-class family. He makes several vain bids to secure a job due to his poor language skills. Vasu falls in love with Keerthi and proposes her, she turns him down and says that her marriage has already been arranged. He later learns that she is set to marry his close friend Cheenu. Did Vasu marries Keerthi or not?

AvailableOn: Sun Nxt

Watch Now on Sun Nxt


Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule (2007)


Director Selvaraghavan Movies Tamil (6)

IMDB: 7.4
Genre: Romance, Drama

Starring: Venkatesh, Trisha, Srikanth, Sunil, Jeeva, K.Vishwanath, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Swati Reddy, Vinaya Prasad, Suman Setty

Ganesh (Venkatesh) is from a middle-class family. He makes several vain bids to secure a job due to his poor language skills. Ganesh falls in love with Keerti and proposes her, she turns him down and says that her marriage has already been arranged. He later learns that she is set to marry his close friend Vasu. Did Ganesh marries Keerti or not?

AvailableOn: Zee5

Watch Now on Zee5


Pudhupettai (2006)


Director Selvaraghavan Movies Tamil (7)

IMDB: 8.4
Genre: Action, Drama

Starring: Dhanush, Sneha, Sonia Agarwal

A high school kid enter into gang as drug dealer slowly rising into gang leader and entering into political world.

AvailableOn: Prime Video

Watch Now on Prime Video


7G Rainbow Colony (2004)


Director Selvaraghavan Movies Tamil (8)

IMDB: 7.8
Genre: Romance, Drama

Starring: Ravi Krishna, Sonia Agarwal, Suman Shetty

Kadhir(Ravi Krishna) is a young underachiever who frequently vents his frustrations through public outbursts. When a north Indian girl Anitha(Sonia Agarwal) moves to his neighborhood, he falls in love with her. She motivates him to find a job. However, a series of events in their lives finally separate them and that makes the Anitha to take a momentous decision in her life.

AvailableOn: Sun Nxt


Kaadhal Kondein (2003)


Director Selvaraghavan Movies Tamil (9)

IMDB: 7.9
Genre: Romance, Psychological Thriller

Starring: Dhanush, Sonia Agarwal, Nagesh, Sundeep, Daniel Balaji, Sreekanth

Vinod (Dhanush) is an intelligent guy who undergoes physical and mental abuse in his childhood. He falls in love with Divya(Sonia Agarwal) and is obsessed with her that he is ready to kill anyone who comes her way.

AvailableOn: Sun Nxt

Watch Now on Sun Nxt


Thulluvatho Ilamai (2002)


Director Selvaraghavan Movies Tamil (10)

IMDB: 6.2
Genre: Drama

Starring: Dhanush, Sherin, Abhinay, Shilpa, Ramesh Khanna

Six friends run away to escape from the niggling issues at home. Although they are supported by an older friend, they face many problems. Later, realizing that they are not yet ready and matured enough to cope with life in the outside world and recognizing the importance of education. They finally return to their school

AvailableOn: Sun Nxt

Watch Now on Sun Nxt

