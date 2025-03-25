Director Selvaraghavan Movies Tamil (2025)

Director Selvaraghavan Movies - Tamil
NGK (2019)
IMDB: 6.0
Genre: Political Action
Starring: Suriya, Rakul Preet Singh, Sai Pallavi, Devaraj, Ilavarasu, Ponvannan, Bala Singh, Thalaivasal Vijay, Vela Ramamoorthy, Aruldoss
Nandha Gopalan Kumaran aka NGK, an M.Tech graduate turned organic farmer is pushed into politics for the welfare of his people. He faces various obstacles while learning the tricks to survive in power.
AvailableOn: Prime Video
Irandaam Ulagam (2013)
IMDB: 5.7
Genre: Romance, Fantasy, Action
Starring: Arya, Anushka Shetty, Venkatesh Harinathan, Ashok Kumar, Padu Raman, Selva, Hema Rajkumar
Madhu (Arya) and Ramya (Anushka) slowly falls in love but fate has them separated. After Ramya's tragic death, Madhu attempts suicide, but he lands on an exoplanet accidentally, where he meets Varna, Ramya's look-alike. Maravan (Arya) and Varna (Anushka) a high spirited warrior living in a fantasy world. How does their love story inspire romance between Maravan and Varna, and save their planet?
AvailableOn: Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5
Mayakkam Enna (2011)
IMDB: 7.6
Genre: Musical Drama
Starring: Dhanush, Richa Gangopadhyay, Sunder Ramu, Mathivanan Rajendran, Pooja Balu, Soni Barring, Rajiv Choudhry
Karthik (Dhanush) is an aspiring wildlife photographer falls for his close friend's girlfriend and gets married to Yamini, by a twist of fate. Their married life turns sour when Yamini has a miscarriage. The rest of the story is how Karthik to achieve in photography field
AvailableOn: Sun Nxt
Aayirathil Oruvan (2010)
IMDB: 7.7
Genre: Action, Adventure
Starring: Karthi, Reema Sen, Andrea Jeremiah, R.Parthiban
Chandramouli, a famous archeologist, goes missing while on a research expedition. Anitha, a government officer, and Lavanya, Chandramouli's daughter, who goes in search of the missing 'Chola' tribe with her helper (Karthi). They embark on an adventure journey to find him.
AvailableOn: Sun Nxt
Yaaradi Nee Mohini (2008)
IMDB: 7.2
Genre: Romance, Comedy
Starring: Dhanush, Nayanthara, Karthik Kumar, Raghuvaran, K.Viswanath, Karunas, Saranya Mohan, Sukumari
Vasu (Dhanush) is from a middle-class family. He makes several vain bids to secure a job due to his poor language skills. Vasu falls in love with Keerthi and proposes her, she turns him down and says that her marriage has already been arranged. He later learns that she is set to marry his close friend Cheenu. Did Vasu marries Keerthi or not?
AvailableOn: Sun Nxt
Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule (2007)
IMDB: 7.4
Genre: Romance, Drama
Starring: Venkatesh, Trisha, Srikanth, Sunil, Jeeva, K.Vishwanath, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Swati Reddy, Vinaya Prasad, Suman Setty
Ganesh (Venkatesh) is from a middle-class family. He makes several vain bids to secure a job due to his poor language skills. Ganesh falls in love with Keerti and proposes her, she turns him down and says that her marriage has already been arranged. He later learns that she is set to marry his close friend Vasu. Did Ganesh marries Keerti or not?
AvailableOn: Zee5
Pudhupettai (2006)
IMDB: 8.4
Genre: Action, Drama
Starring: Dhanush, Sneha, Sonia Agarwal
A high school kid enter into gang as drug dealer slowly rising into gang leader and entering into political world.
AvailableOn: Prime Video
7G Rainbow Colony (2004)
IMDB: 7.8
Genre: Romance, Drama
Starring: Ravi Krishna, Sonia Agarwal, Suman Shetty
Kadhir(Ravi Krishna) is a young underachiever who frequently vents his frustrations through public outbursts. When a north Indian girl Anitha(Sonia Agarwal) moves to his neighborhood, he falls in love with her. She motivates him to find a job. However, a series of events in their lives finally separate them and that makes the Anitha to take a momentous decision in her life.
AvailableOn: Sun Nxt
Kaadhal Kondein (2003)
IMDB: 7.9
Genre: Romance, Psychological Thriller
Starring: Dhanush, Sonia Agarwal, Nagesh, Sundeep, Daniel Balaji, Sreekanth
Vinod (Dhanush) is an intelligent guy who undergoes physical and mental abuse in his childhood. He falls in love with Divya(Sonia Agarwal) and is obsessed with her that he is ready to kill anyone who comes her way.
AvailableOn: Sun Nxt
Thulluvatho Ilamai (2002)
IMDB: 6.2
Genre: Drama
Starring: Dhanush, Sherin, Abhinay, Shilpa, Ramesh Khanna
Six friends run away to escape from the niggling issues at home. Although they are supported by an older friend, they face many problems. Later, realizing that they are not yet ready and matured enough to cope with life in the outside world and recognizing the importance of education. They finally return to their school
AvailableOn: Sun Nxt