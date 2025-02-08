Disability Support Worker CV example + guide [Land top jobs (2025)

When hiring a support worker, employers don’t just want to know that you’re qualified, they also want to know that you’re a kind and compassionate person who can support those in your care.

But we know that’s a lot of information and qualities to convey on just a few short pages, so that is where we come in.

We can help you craft the perfect application with our top writing tips and disability support worker CV example below for extra support.

Disability Support WorkerCV example

This is a good example of a Disability Support Worker CV which contains all of the information that a hiring manager will need to be impressed, and presents it in a well- structured, easy-to-read format.

Take some time to study and understand this CV, and refer to it throughout the writing of your own CV for best results.

Disability Support WorkerCV format and structure

First impressions count, so a sloppy, disorganised CV may cause your CV to be overlooked..

Instead, perfect the format and structure of your CV by working to a clear logical structure and applying some simple formatting tricks to ease readability.

Don’t underestimate the importance of this step; if your CV lacks readability, your written content won’t even be seen.

Tips for formatting your Disability Support WorkerCV

Length: Your CV should always be limited to two sides of A4, regardless of whether you have a year or three decades of experience. With recruiters juggling multiple responsibilities, they don’t have time to sift through lengthy applications.

Readability: Columns, lists, bullet points, bold text and subtle colour can all help to aid the readability of your CV. Your overarching goal should be to make the content as easy to read and navigate as possible, whilst also aiming to make your key skills and achievements stand out.

Design & format: The saying ‘less is more’ couldn’t be more applicable to CVs. Readability is key, so avoid overly complicated designs and graphics. A subtle colour palette and easy-to-read font is all you need!

Photos: Don’t add profile photos to your CV unless you work in an industry or region which prefers to see them. Most employers in the UK will not need to see one.

CV structure

Divide your CV into the following major sections when writing it:

Name and contact details– Head your CV with your name and contact details, to let the reader know who you are and how to contact you.

CV profile – A brief paragraph which summarises your skills and experience and highlights why you’re a good match for the role.

Core skills list – A snappy, bullet-pointed list of your most relevant skills.

Work experience – A structured list of your work experience in reverse chronological order.

Education – A summary of any relevant qualifications or professional training you’ve completed.

Hobbies and interests – An optional section, which should only be used if your hobbies are relevant to the jobs you’re applying to.

Now you understand the basic layout of a CV, here’s what you should include in each section of yours.

Contact Details

Write your contact details in the top corner of your CV, so that they’re easy to find but don’t take up too much space.

You only need to list your basic details, such as:

Mobile number

Email address

Location – Don’t list your full address. Your town or city, such as ‘Norwich’ or ‘Coventry’ is perfect.

– Don’t list your full address. Your town or city, such as ‘Norwich’ or ‘Coventry’ is perfect. LinkedIn profile or portfolio URL – Remember to update these before listing them on an application.

Disability Support Worker CV Profile

Your CV profile (or personal statement, if you’re an entry-level applicant) provides a brief overview of your skills, abilities and suitability for a position.

It’s ideal for busy recruiters and hiring managers, who don’t want to waste time reading unsuitable applications.

Think of it as your personal sales pitch. You’ve got just a few lines to sell yourself and prove you’re a great match for the job – make it count!

How to write a good CV profile:

Make it short and sharp: When it comes to CV profile length, less is more, as recruiters are often time-strapped. Aim for around of 3-5 persuasive lines.

Tailor it: If recruiters don’t see your suitability within a few seconds, they may close your CV straight away. Your CV profile should closely match the essential requirements listed in the job ad, so make sure to review them before you write it.

Don’t add an objective: Career goals and objectives are best suited to your cover letter , so don’t waste space with them in your CV profile.

Avoid generic phrases: Focus on fact, not fluff. Phrases like “Committed and enthusiastic thought-leader” and “Dynamic problem solver” might sound fancy, but they’ll do nothing for your application. Not only do they sound cheesy, butthey have no substance – stick to real skills and facts

Example CV profile for Disability Support Worker

Committed Disability Support Worker with 10+ years of experience in collaborating with doctors, therapists, and nurses to deliver the best possible care for adults who suffer from mental health, learning, and functional impairments. Passionate about advocating for the rights of clients to guarantee they have access to opportunities for personal development. Strong understanding of relevant legislation, regulations, and ethical considerations related to privacy and consent.

What to include in your Disability Support Worker CV profile?

Experience overview: To give employers an idea of your capabilities, show them your track record by giving an overview of the types of companies you have worked for in the past and the roles you have carried out for previous employers – but keep it high level and save the details for your experience section.

Targeted skills: Employers need to know what skills you can bring to their organisation, and ideally they want to see skills that match their job vacancy. So, research your target roles thoroughly and add the most important Disability Support Worker skills to your profile.

Important qualifications: Be sure to outline your relevant Disability Support Worker qualifications, so that anyone reading the CV can instantly see you are qualified for the jobs you are applying to.

Core skills section

In addition to your CV profile, your core skills section provides an easily digestible snapshot of your skills – perfect for grabbing the attention of busy hiring managers.

As Disability Support Worker jobs might receive a huge pile of applications, this is a great way to stand out and show off your suitability for the role.

It should be made up of 2-3 columns of bullet points and be made up of skills that are highly relevant to the jobs you are targeting.

Important skills for your Disability Support Worker CV

Personal Care Assistance – Assisting with personal care tasks such as bathing, dressing, toileting, and grooming. Mobility Support – Assisting individuals with mobility, including the use of wheelchairs, walkers, and transfers from bed to chair. Medication Administration – Administering medication accurately and safely, adhering to prescribed schedules and dosages. Behavioural Support – Understanding and managing challenging behaviours using positive behaviour support strategies. Communication Aids – Using communication aids and techniques to support individuals with communication difficulties. Basic Medical Knowledge – Understanding basic medical conditions and disabilities to provide appropriate support. Nutritional Assistance – Assisting with meal preparation and feeding, ensuring dietary requirements are met. First Aid and CPR – Maintaining certifications in First Aid and CPR for emergency situations. Record Keeping – Ensuring the accurate and confidential record-keeping of care plans, medical notes, and daily activities. Activity Planning – Planning and facilitating activities that promote social interaction, skill development, and recreation.

Work experience

Recruiters will be itching to know more about your relevant experience by now.

Kick-start this section with your most recent (or current) position, and work your way backwards through your history.

You can include voluntary and freelance work, too – as long as you’re honest about the nature of the work.

Structuring each job

Lengthy, unbroken chunks of text is a recruiters worst nightmare, but your work experience section can easily end up looking like that if you are not careful.

To avoid this, use my tried-and-tested 3-step structure, as illustrated below:



Outline

Start with a solid introduction to your role as a whole, in order to build some context.

Explain the nature of the organisation you worked for, the size of the team you were part of, who you reported to and what the overarching purpose of your job was.

Key responsibilities

Use bullet points to detail the key responsibilities of your role, highlighting hard skills, software and knowledge wherever you can.

Keep them short and sharp to make them easily digestible by readers.

Key achievements

To finish off each roleand prove theimpact you made, list 1-3 stand out achievements, results or accomplishments.

This could be anything which had a positive outcome for the company you worked for, or perhaps a client/customer.

Where applicable, quantify your examples with facts and figures.

Sample job description for Disability Support Worker CV

Outline Enable mature persons to lead fulfilling lives, for a private care entity that offers a range of support services for individuals with disabilities. Key Responsibilities Aid with daily living, such as bathing, dressing, toileting, and grooming, as well as support them with mobility and transfer when necessary.

Administer pharmaceutical drugs as prescribed and maintain accurate records in databases.

Observe and report changes in individuals’ physical and emotional condition, including vital signs, symptoms, and any issues that may affect their health.

Create a safe and comfortable environment by listening to people’s concerns and providing companionship.

Education section

Next up, you should list your education and qualifications.

This can include your formal qualifications (a degree, A-Levels and GCSEs), as well as sector-specific Disability Support Worker qualifications and/or training.

While school leavers and recent grads should include a lot of detail here to make up for the lack of work experience, experienced candidates may benefit from a shorter education section, as your work experience section will be more important to recruiters.

Hobbies and interests

This section is entirely optional, so you’ll have to use your own judgement to figure out if it’s worth including.

If your hobbies and interests could make you appear more suitable for your dream job, then they are definitely worth adding.

Interests which are related to the industry, or hobbies like sports teams or volunteering, which display valuable transferable skills might be worth including.

Creating a strong Disability Support Worker CV requires a blend of punchy content, considered structure and format, and heavy tailoring.

By creating a punchy profile and core skills list, you’ll be able to hook recruiter’s attention and ensure your CV gets read.

Remember that research and relevance is the key to a good CV, so research your target roles before you start writing and pack your CV with relevant skills.

Best of luck with your next application!