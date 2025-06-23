Disabled music-lover on brink of suicide saved by lyric from The 1975 (2025)

Stephen's story about how a lyric from The 1975's saved his life visibly moved the band's bassist Ross MacDonald.

A disabled music-lover who was on the brink of suicide has revealed how a lyric from The 1975 saved his life.

Stephen Reside, 31, from Cambuslang, was battling depression and alcohol addiction while struggling to come to terms with the limitations of his cerebral palsy.

The condition is lifelong and affects a persons movements and co-ordination. It is caused by a problem with the brain, which develops before or soon after birth.

Feeling trapped by his condition, Stephen had made plans to take his own life in November 2018.

Speaking with the Record, Stephen opened up, saying: “I was comparing myself to others who weren’t living with the same limitations that I am.

"My mates were getting into relationships and married while I was feeling miles away from that. It became hard to deal with.

"I was going out a lot with my pals and it was always 'Do you want to go for a drink?’

"I ended up in a rut and that made me want to end it all."

Stephen decided to listen to his favourite band The 1975's new album, A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships, before ending his life.

The closing track, I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes), contained a single line: "Your death won't happen to you, it happens to your family and your friends."

Stephen said the lyric saved his life by forcing him to think about the impact his loss would have on his loved ones.

“It made me think of everyone close to me and stopped me from doing what I was planning to do,” he added. “It just shows you the power of music.”

After that night Stephen opened up to family and friends about how much he was struggling. He also sought counselling to battle his issues with alcohol and learned to manage his mental health struggles.

Seven years later Stephen found himself at Glasgow’s iconic Barrowlands last weekend, attending the farewell tour for another band, You Me At Six, on Saturday night. By sheer chance, The 1975’s bassist Ross MacDonald was also there, cheering on his friends.

He said: “My friend pointed out that Ross was at the show and I didn't believe him. I knew I would never get another chance to meet him and tell him how The 1975 literally saved my life and how that lyric is the reason why I am here.

"So I took my chance to tell him that at one point, I was feeling suicidal and made plans to end my life - but before I went through with it, I remembered that they had released an album so I gave it a listen.

"I told him that their lyric made me think about how it would affect everyone close to me.

"I’m not spiritual but listening to that last song was like someone was trying to tell me something.

"He never said much to me apart from that I was a 'legend' but you could tell it affected him."

He continued: “But I went to the gig again the following night and he came up to me and said, ‘Your story really touched me. Thanks very much for sharing it.’

"It was so nice that he took the time to listen. He treated me like one of his mates and that is all I can ask for.”

Now, Stephen is thriving as a mature student at UWS, studying TV, Radio & Podcast Production, appearing on hit Scottish football radio shows and Sky Sports News.

He hopes his experience can inspire others, particularly those with disabilities, to keep going.

“I’m absolutely flying now,” he said. “The opportunities that I have had, I am so grateful for. While I don’t speak for every disabled person, I hope I can show them that you can overcome whatever is in your way.

“I would urge anyone feeling similar to just talk to someone, even if you think they might not want to hear it – because they would rather listen than you not being here.”

*If you have been impacted by the issues raised in this story you can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 or if you have a family member in prison you can contact Families Outside on 0800 254 0088