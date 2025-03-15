Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (2025)

Table of Contents
20 Mirage 'Aladdin: The Series' (1994–1995) Your Rating Cast 19 Magica De Spell 'DuckTales' (1987–1990) and 'DuckTales (2017–2021) Your Rating Cast 18 Te-Kā 'Moana' (2016) Your Rating Cast 17 Madam Mim 'The Sword in the Stone' (1963) Your Rating Cast 16 Dawn Bellwether 'Zootopia' (2016) Your Rating Cast 15 Shenzi 'The Lion King' (1994) Your Rating Cast 14 Madame Medusa 'The Rescuers' (1977) Your Rating Cast 13 Queen of Hearts 'Alice in Wonderland' (1951) Your Rating Cast 12 Queen Narissa 'Enchanted' (2007) Your Rating Cast 11 Alma Madrigal 'Encanto' (2021) Your Rating Cast 10 Zira 'The Lion King II: Simba's Pride' (1998) Your Rating Cast 9 Shego 'Kim Possible' (2002–2007) Your Rating Cast 8 Mother Gothel 'Tangled' (2010) Your Rating Cast 7 Evil Queen 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' (1937) Your Rating Cast 6 Cruella De Vil '101 Dalmatians' (1961) Your Rating 5 Yzma 'The Emperor's New Groove' (2000) Your Rating Cast 4 Demona 'Gargoyles' (1994–1997) Your Rating Cast 3 Ursula 'The Little Mermaid' (1989) Your Rating Cast 2 Lady Tremaine (The Wicked Stepmother) 'Cinderella' (1950) Your Rating 1 Maleficent 'Sleeping Beauty' (1959) Your Rating Cast References
Disney

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (1)

By Tyler B. Searle

Updated

Follow

Followed

Thread

Link copied to clipboard

Sign in to your Collider account

When people watch a new Disney movie, one of the things they look forward to the most is the villains. Dating back to Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Disney's villains have stood out thanks to their animation and writing. They terrify audiences with their powers while also pushing the heroes to reach their full potential. It's almost ironic that a company so notorious for its friendly and kindhearted image has created some of the most iconic and memorable villains in film history.

Over the years, Disney has had a wide range of male villains. Yet some of their most memorable villains have been the women. While the Disney female villains' concepts are not as varied as the male ones, they more than compensate through personality and flare. Ranging from some of the most underrated Disney villains to some of their most iconic and recognized, Disney simply wouldn't be where they are today without their fantastic array of female villains.

20 Mirage

'Aladdin: The Series' (1994–1995)

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (2)

From within her floating temple in the domain of Morbia, Mirage looks upon the mortal world with contempt. This cat-like elemental despises all things good and so uses her magic to sow chaos, from starting civil wars to destroying communities, all so she can revel in the resulting misery. When Aladdin and his friends thwart one of her schemes, she sets her sights on breaking the hero's spirit.

Mirage is one of Disney's most stand-out villains from their Saturday Morning Cartoons thanks to how unapologetically cruel she is. It's too easy to just kill her opponents: she wants to toy with them, destroying every iota of hope in their bodies and proving their ideals weak and meaningless. Bebe Neuwirth is also having a ball with the character, and her performance gives Mirage a playful air to her wicked actions, further highlighting how this is all a game to her.

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (3)

Your Rating

Rate Now

0/10

Your comment has not been saved

Aladdin

TV-G

Animation

Comedy

Kids

Adventure Fantasy

Release Date
1994 - 1994

Network
CBS, Syndication, Disney Channel

Cast

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (4)

    Bebe Neuwirth

    Uncredited

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (5)

    Dave Fennoy

    Man (voice)

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (6)

    Frank Welker

    Abu (voice)

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (7)

    Jason Alexander

    Abis Mal / Abnor Mal (voice)

Powered by

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (8)

19 Magica De Spell

'DuckTales' (1987–1990) and 'DuckTales (2017–2021)

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (9)

There are plenty of beloved villains in DuckTales, but perhaps the one who stands out the most is the witch Magica De Spell. From her lair on the slopes of Mount Vesuvius, she plots to steal the Number One Dime of Scrooge McDuck so she can use it to enhance her powers. Unfortunately for her, Scrooge is a crafty opponent who always manages to outfox her and her extended family, not that this does anything to dim Magica's ambitions.

Both versions of Magica are wonderful for different reasons. June Foray's version from the 1987 classic is a comical antagonist who often makes things worse for herself and has to team up with Scrooge to prevent greater disasters, giving them a fun frenemy-style relationship. Meanwhile, Catherine Tate's version from 2017 is more manipulative and devious, making her a more credible antagonist, especially in the first season.

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (10)

Your Rating

Rate Now

0/10

Your comment has not been saved

DuckTales
Action Animation Adventure

Release Date
2017 - 2020

Network
Disney Channel
  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (11)

    Danny Pudi

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (12)

    Kate Micucci

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (13)

    Toks Olagundoye

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (14)

    David Tennant

Showrunner
Francisco Angones
Powered by
Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (15)

18 Te-Kā

'Moana' (2016)

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (16)

When the demigod, Maui, stole the heart of Te Fiti in Moana, he unknowingly transformed her into a demon of fire and earth. Now called Te Kā, she attacked Maui and caused the heart to be swallowed by the ocean. She also unleashes a life-killing plague that threatens to wipe out all food on the surrounding islands. It soon becomes up to Maui and Moana to stop her before she destroys the entire world in her rage.

While not one of the best Disney characters in terms of personality, Te Kā works as a destructive force of nature. Te Kā represents the disaster that will befall the world if man continues to take from nature without thinking. Yet her wrath is not unquenchable, which shows that there is hope to stop the damage from spreading. Especially compared to the other Disney villains, Te Kā is a unique and completely different style of villain, representing the unrelenting and merciless power that nature can have.

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (17)

Your Rating

Rate Now

0/10

Your comment has not been saved

Moana

PG

Adventure

Comedy

Family

Animation

10/10

Release Date
October 13, 2016

Runtime
107 minutes
  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (18)

    Dwayne Johnson

    Maui (voice)

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (19)

    Auli'i Cravalho

    Moana (voice)

Powered by
Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (20)

17 Madam Mim

'The Sword in the Stone' (1963)

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (21)

Deep in the forests of England dwells the cottage of Mad Madam Mim. Unlike the good wizard, Merlin, Mim uses her powers to spread misery and discomfort in The Sword in the Stone. One way she does this is by playing games with her victims, all of which are rigged in her favor. While The Sword in the Stone is an often forgotten and dismissed film in Disney's filmography, Madam Mim stands out as one of the best and most noteworthy aspects of the film.

While she has some of the least screen time of all Disney villains, Mim manages to steal the show thanks to her wild personality and magic powers. Her belief in her abilities is absolute, and she delights in displaying her skills to others, especially to one-up Merlin. Her wizard's duel with him in the climax is also one of Disney's best, boasting impressive animation as the two try to one-up each other with shape-shifting.

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (22)

Your Rating

Rate Now

0/10

Your comment has not been saved

The Sword in the Stone

G

Animation

Comedy

Fantasy Musical

Release Date
December 25, 1963

Runtime
79 Minutes
  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (23)

    Rickie Sorensen

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (24)

    Karl Swenson

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (25)

    Junius Matthews

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (26)

    Sebastian Cabot

Powered by
Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (27)

16 Dawn Bellwether

'Zootopia' (2016)

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (28)

The surprise twist villain of Zootopia, Dawn Bellwether works as the assistant to the mayor of Zootopia, and uses her access to fabricate a conspiracy to take down the predators living in the city. Having been belittled and meandered as prey for all her life, she wants nothing more than to take the reins of power away from the predators and to rule over them with an iron grip. She attempts to do this by having the predators labeled as savages through the usage of a powerful drug, but her plans are soon discovered and stopped by the duo of Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde.

Making great use of the classic trope of a small and innocuous character being a dastardly mastermind behind the scenes, Bellwether has easily become one of animation's most iconic modern villains. While she doesn't have as much time as a pure villain on-screen due to being a twist villain, the stellar vocal performance from Jenny Slate makes every moment of her villainy stand out in the final act. Dawn Bellwether is the perfect encapsulation of powerful and dangerous villains coming in all shapes and sizes. - Rob Lee

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (29)

Your Rating

Rate Now

0/10

Your comment has not been saved

Zootopia

Release Date
March 4, 2016

Runtime
108 Minutes
  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (30)

    Octavia Spencer

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (31)

    Bonnie Hunt

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (32)

    Maurice LaMarche

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (33)

    Idris Elba

Powered by
Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (34)

15 Shenzi

'The Lion King' (1994)

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (35)

On the border of the Pride Lands is an elephant graveyard inhabited by hyenas. Their leader is Shenzi, who is almost always accompanied by her companions, Banzai and Edd. She and the other hyenas agree to work with the lion, Scar, to kill his brother, King Mufasa, and his nephew, Simba. In exchange, the hyenas will be allowed to enter the Pride Lands and enjoy its hunting grounds.

Shenzi's presence in The Lion King adds a good mixture of comedy and worldbuilding for the villain faction. Though she enjoys joking around with Banzai and Edd, she's the most serious of the trio and ensures that the boys remain focused when on important missions. Though she enjoys her partnership with Scar because it benefits her fellow hyenas, she is more than happy to turn on him when he tries to pin his actions on her clan, which allows voice actress Whoopi Goldberg a chance to show how terrifying she can be.

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (36)

Your Rating

Rate Now

0/10

Your comment has not been saved

The Lion King

G

Animation Drama Adventure

Release Date
June 24, 1994

Runtime
88 Minutes
  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (37)

    Matthew Broderick

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (38)

    Moira Kelly

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (39)

    Nathan Lane

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (40)

    Ernie Sabella

Powered by
Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (41)

14 Madame Medusa

'The Rescuers' (1977)

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (42)

They say that diamonds are a girl's best friend, but Madame Medusa takes that proverb too far in the often-overlooked Disney film, The Rescuers. She learns of a giant diamond hidden in Florida called the Devil's Eye, stuck down a well that fills with the tide. Since she can't climb down to get it, Medusa kidnaps an orphaned girl named Penny to get it for her.

Madame Medusa was the final creation by legendary animator Milt Kahl before he retired from Disney, and he put his all into her animation. Her movements are beautifully exaggerated, especially when she's fawning over her alligators, Brutus and Nero. Geraldine Page further enhances this animation with a performance that can easily switch between loud and violent to falsely kind and sickly sweet.

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (43)

Your Rating

Rate Now

0/10

Your comment has not been saved

The Rescuers
Adventure

Comedy

Drama

Release Date
June 22, 1977

Runtime
77 Minutes
  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (44)

    Bob Newhart

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (45)

    Eva Gabor

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (46)

    Geraldine Page

Powered by
Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (47)

13 Queen of Hearts

'Alice in Wonderland' (1951)

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (48)

As the primary antagonistic force in the Disney classic, Alice in Wonderland, the Queen of Hearts is the ruthless and tyrannical ruler of Wonderland. After Alice arrives in Wonderland and unintentionally makes a mockery of her, the Queen begins to do everything in her power as ruler to capture Alice and behead her for her insolence. With a dangerous and powerful army of playing card knights at her disposal, she rules over Wonderland with an iron fist, using her power to destroy anyone who stands in her way.

Alice in Wonderland is filled with and defined by its mass amounts of creative and colorful character designs, with the Queen of Hearts being the most standout immediate example of this. Her signature red and black color scheme amplifies her already villainous nature and actions dramatically, allowing her bigger moments to leave an even greater impact on the audience. The Queen's vile and destructive methods of ruling have made her one of the more memorable villains in the Disney pantheon, as few villains go as far as to desire the beheading of their enemies. - Rob Lee

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (49)

Your Rating

Rate Now

0/10

Your comment has not been saved

Alice in Wonderland

G

Animation Fantasy

Release Date
July 26, 1951

Runtime
75 Minutes
  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (50)

    Kathryn Beaumont

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (51)

    Ed Wynn

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (52)

    Richard Haydn

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (53)

    Sterling Holloway

Powered by
Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (54)

12 Queen Narissa

'Enchanted' (2007)

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (55)

In the enchanted fantasy kingdom of Andalasia rules Queen Narissa, the wicked stepmother of the brave and charming Prince Edwards, who will take power once he marries. To prevent this from coming to pass, she banishes Edward's betrothed, a peasant girl named Giselle, to New York City. When Edward goes in pursuit of her, Narissa sends her love-struck manservant, Nathaniel, to stymie the prince and ensure that Giselle doesn't return to Andalasia alive.

Enchanted is a homage to Disney's iconic fairy tale stories and Narissa fits that theme by taking homage from the likes of the Evil Queen and Maleficent in her design, personality, and powers. Susan Sarandon does a phenomenal job injecting every word with venom and malice, highlighting her lust for power and how it causes her to despise anyone and anything that could threaten to take that power from her. Thanks to Enchanted's mix of live-action and animated storytelling, Sanderson also gets to physically portray the character and goes full ham with her performance, especially when she makes her dramatic entrance to New York City.

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (56)

Your Rating

Rate Now

0/10

Your comment has not been saved

Enchanted

PG

Animation Romance

Comedy

Fantasy Musical

Family

Release Date
November 21, 2007

Runtime
107 minutes
  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (57)

    Patrick Dempsey

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (58)

    Amy Adams

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (59)

    Timothy Spall

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (60)

    Susan Sarandon

Powered by
Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (61)

11 Alma Madrigal

'Encanto' (2021)

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (62)

During the Thousand Days' War, Alma Madrigal lost her husband, Pedro, and prayed for a miracle. Her prayers were answered through Encanto, a hidden paradise surrounded by mountains, and a sentient house where she could raise her family. As each of her family members develops magical powers, Alma instructs them to use their gifts to help the community, but she also accidentally places lofty expectations on them that lead to disasters.

Alma is a fascinating antagonist from Disney because everything she does is motivated by love. She is so desperate to ensure that her children and grandchildren don't experience the same hardships she did that she tries to control every aspect of their lives, and if something doesn't line up with her vision, it is to be pushed aside and ignored. María Cecilia Botero captures the complexity of the character through her performance, especially when Alma's walls come down and she is allowed to be vulnerable.

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (63)

Your Rating

Rate Now

0/10

Your comment has not been saved

Encanto

PG

Animation

Comedy

Fantasy Musical

Release Date
November 24, 2021

Runtime
99 minutes
  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (64)

    Mauro Castillo

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (65)

    John Leguizamo

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (66)

    Carolina Gaitan

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (67)

    Rhenzy Feliz

Powered by
Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (68)

10 Zira

'The Lion King II: Simba's Pride' (1998)

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (69)

Following Scar's defeat, not all the lionesses were willing to accept Simba's authority. This group became known as the Outsiders and was led by Zira, who was fanatically loyal to Scar's memory. For years, she dedicates herself to raising Kovu, Scar's chosen heir, so that he can usurp Simba and allow the Outsiders to control the Pride Lands.

Zira is among the best villains from Disney's hit-and-miss run of direct-to-video sequels. This is thanks to how mature her motivations and execution are: she is so committed to keeping Scar's memory alive that it consumes every facet of her life, raising her children to be instruments of vengeance, and always jumping at the chance to spill blood. Suzanne Pleshette's phenomenal performance accentuates this, perfectly matching the animation to highlight Zira's bloodlust and wildness.

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (70)

Your Rating

Rate Now

0/10

Your comment has not been saved

The Lion King 2: Simba's Pride

g

Musical Adventure

Release Date
October 27, 1998

Runtime
81minutes

Writers
Matthew Broderick
Prequel(s)
The Lion King
  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (71)

    Matthew Broderick

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (72)

    Jason Marsden

Powered by
Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (73)

9 Shego

'Kim Possible' (2002–2007)

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (74)

Alongside her four brothers, Shego was granted superpowers by a multi-colored comet that crashed into their treehouse. They formed a superhero team, but due to a combination of their incompetence and Shego growing to enjoy the villainous lifestyle, she quit and became a mercenary for hire. Most of the time, she works for wanna-be mad genius Dr. Drakken, which brings her into conflict with the teenage crime fighter, Kim Possible.

Shego established herself as the most popular of Kim Possible's villains thanks in large part to Nicole Sullivan's performance. She gives Shego the perfect level of sarcasm and snark, leading to a beautiful relationship with Dr. Drakken, as Shego is never afraid to call out the ridiculousness of his plans. She's also shown to be pretty smart in her own right but is happier to be the muscle behind Drakken's brains.

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (75)

Your Rating

Rate Now

0/10

Your comment has not been saved

Kim Possible

TV-G

Animation Action Adventure

Release Date
2002 - 2006
  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (76)

    Christy Carlson Romano

    Kim Possible

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (77)

    Will Friedle

    Ron Stoppable

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (78)

    Nancy Cartwright

    Rufus

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (79)

    tahj mowry

    Wade Load

Powered by
Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (80)

8 Mother Gothel

'Tangled' (2010)

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (81)

For many years, a crone named Mother Gothel used a magic healing flower to maintain her youth and beauty. When the flower is used to heal the dying queen of Corona, its powers are transferred to her newborn daughter, Rapunzel. Gothel kidnapped the baby and hid her in a tower while keeping her ignorant of the outside world. Having been influencing and misrepresenting the world to Rapunzel as she grew up, it only becomes a matter of time before Rapunzel learns the truth about her dangerous stepmother.

Gothel offers a real look at abusive parents with how she treats Rapunzel in Tangled. Despite having no powers, she keeps herself under control through a mixture of isolation, fearmongering, and performing small acts of kindness. The character harkens back to classic evil stepmother characters from Disney's past and acts as the perfect evolution and modernization of the character archetype. Donna Murphy captures this with a constant condescending tone that can easily switch into fake kindness.

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (82)

Your Rating

Rate Now

0/10

Your comment has not been saved

Tangled

PG

Adventure Fantasy

Comedy

Musical

Family

Animation Romance

Release Date
November 24, 2010

Runtime
100 minutes
  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (83)

    Donna Murphy

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (84)

    Ron Perlman

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (85)

    Mandy Moore

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (86)

    Brad Garrett

Powered by
Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (87)

7 Evil Queen

'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' (1937)

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (88)

In Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, every day, the Evil Queen gazes into her magic mirror and asks it who is the fairest one of all. One day, the mirror names her stepdaughter, Snow White, which enrages her to no end. She tasks one of her hunters to kill the princess and then return with her heart, and when that fails, resorts to black magic.

As the first-ever major Disney villain to grace the silver screen, the Evil Queen became the landmark that all other Disney villains would attempt to recapture and revitalize in some way. Though she has become outclassed by many villains released after, the Evil Queen still remains one of Disney's most iconic creations. Her hatred for Snow White is all-encompassing and ironically leads to her adopting a hideous disguise to kill her. This makes her the textbook example of an envy-driven Disney villain.

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (89)

Your Rating

Rate Now

0/10

Your comment has not been saved

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

G

Animation

Family

Fantasy Musical Romance

Release Date
February 4, 1938

Runtime
83

Cast

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (90)

    Roy Atwell

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (91)

    Stuart Buchanan

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (92)

    Adriana Caselotti

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (93)

    Zeke Clements

Powered by

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (94)

6 Cruella De Vil

'101 Dalmatians' (1961)

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (95)

An old childhood friend of Anita, Cruella attempts to rekindle their friendship in order to get her and Roger's dalmatian litter. When Roger refuses her, Cruella storms off and vows revenge. This comes in the form of two thugs who break into the house and steal the puppies for her newest fur coat. While other Disney villains have goals of domination and ruling the world, Cruella manages to be just as evil and heartless with her simplistic end goal of fashion and self-beauty.

It's all about the execution when it comes to Cruella, as her stylish and powerful screen presence transforms what should be a vile and reprehensible character into on-screen dynamite that steals the show. Cruella's obsession with fur is the key to her character in 101 Dalmatians. Her skeletal frame is swallowed up by her coat, which demonstrates her larger-than-life attitude. Its red interior also reflects Cruella's hidden temper, which she tries to mask with a thinly veiled friendly persona.

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (96)

Your Rating

Rate Now

0/10

Your comment has not been saved

101 Dalmatians
Animation Adventure

Release Date
January 25, 1961

Director
Wolfgang Reitherman, Hamilton Luske, Clyde Geronimi

WHERE TO WATCH

BUY

Powered by
Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (99)

5 Yzma

'The Emperor's New Groove' (2000)

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (100)

Having raised emperor Kuzko since his youth, Yzma was a natural choice for his royal advisor. However, Kuzko grew frustrated with her habit of ruling the empire when he was not around, so he fires her. This doesn't sit well with Yzma, who conspires to kill him, so she can take over legitimately. Yzma especially gets a lot of mileage thanks to interactions not only with Kuzko, but her right hand man and companion in villainy, Kronk.

While The Emperor's New Groove was a modest success on release, Yzma has gained recognition as one of Disney's funniest villains ever. Yzma's spindly design lends itself to exaggerated facial expressions and slapstick comedy, while Eartha Kitt delivers every line like a screechy banshee. The fact that she is an alchemist with all manner of potions also gives her a more unique motive compared to some other villains.

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (101)

Your Rating

Rate Now

0/10

Your comment has not been saved

The Emperor's New Groove

G

Animation Adventure

Comedy

Release Date
December 15, 2000

Runtime
78 Minutes
  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (102)

    David Spade

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (103)

    John Goodman

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (104)

    Eartha Kitt

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (105)

    Patrick Warburton

Powered by
Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (106)

4 Demona

'Gargoyles' (1994–1997)

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (107)

In the year 994 AD, a gargoyle sold out the humans of Castle Wyvern to Viking invaders so that her clan could rule the castle in peace and isolation. Unfortunately, the Vikings smashed the gargoyles in their sleep, leaving only her and a handful of others alive, who were turned to stone by a magic spell. In time, the gargoyle was named Demona and survived a thousand years thanks to magic, during which time she developed a burning, all-consuming hatred for humanity.

Demona ranks high among Disney's animated television villains thanks to her complex backstory and fantastic character writing. Demona's vendetta against humanity stems from self-loathing and trying to shift her blame for the destruction of her clan onto others because she can't face the consequences of her actions. Marina Sirtis delivers a stellar performance, capturing all of Demona's many complex emotions, from heartbreak and pain when forced to relive the past, to cold fury when talking about humanity, and even desperation when she tries to get her fellow gargoyles to join her.

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (108)

Your Rating

Rate Now

0/10

Your comment has not been saved

Gargoyles

Sci-Fi

Release Date
1994 - 1996

Network
Disney Channel
  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (109)

    Keith David

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (110)

    Jonathan Frakes

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (111)

    Jeff Bennett

Showrunner
Greg Weisman
Powered by
Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (112)

3 Ursula

'The Little Mermaid' (1989)

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (113)

Within the skeleton of a leviathan dwells Ursula the sea witch. Once she lived in the palace of King Triton but was banished for her ways. When she learns of Princess Ariel's obsession with the surface world, she quickly concocts a plan to get back at Triton and take control of the ocean. With her scheming ways and high confidence, she is able to trick Ariel into signing a deal that all but secures her the power of the entire ocean at her fingertips.

Ursula is one of Disney's best examples of a deal-with-the-devil-type villain. She moves and speaks like a true showman in 1989's The Little Mermaid, able to win her victim's trust with kind words and flashy displays of magic. Her song, "Poor Unfortunate Soul," perfectly showcases this, beginning like a slow waltz before building into a bombastic climax. It all comes together to help establish Ursula as one of Disney's most bombastic and memorable villains of all time.

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (114)

Your Rating

Rate Now

0/10

Your comment has not been saved

The Little Mermaid

G

Animation Adventure

Family

8/10

Release Date
November 17, 1989

Runtime
83 Minutes
  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (115)

    Jodi Benson

    Ariel / Vanessa

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (116)

    Samuel E. Wright

    Sebastian

Powered by
Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (117)

2 Lady Tremaine (The Wicked Stepmother)

'Cinderella' (1950)

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (118)

After the death of her second husband in 1950's Cinderella, Lady Tremaine came into possession of his house and his young daughter, Cinderella. Rather than embrace the child, she forced her to work as a maid, treating this unwanted third child as nothing more than a workhorse to belittle and destroy, seeing her as nothing more than a worthless pawn. When the king holds a royal ball, she sees this as a chance to get one of her daughters, Drizella and Anastasia, engaged to the prince.

Despite having no powers, Lady Tremaine is one of Disney's most intimidating villains. It all comes down to the performance and context of Tremaine, as the way that Cinderella envisions her easily makes her a nightmarish force to be reckoned with. With a glance, Lady Tremaine can silence a room, and her dialogue is written coldly and directly so that every word matters. This is accentuated both by Frank Thomas' legendary animation and Eleanor Audley's masterful performance.

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (119)

Your Rating

Rate Now

0/10

Your comment has not been saved

Cinderella

G

Animation

Family

Fantasy Musical Romance

Release Date
March 4, 1950

Runtime
75 minutes

Director
Clyde Geronimi, Wilfred Jackson, Hamilton Luske

WHERE TO WATCH

RENT

BUY

Powered by
Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (123)

1 Maleficent

'Sleeping Beauty' (1959)

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (124)

The self-styled Mistress of all Evil, Maleficent is not invited to the christening of the new princess, Aurora in Sleeping Beauty. In retribution, she curses the baby to die on her sixteenth birthday. When the good fairies take the princess into hiding, Maleficent spends the next sixteen years tracking them, determined to see her curse fulfilled. The character has easily become one of the biggest and most iconic Disney villains of all time, going above and being more recognized than the movie Sleeping Beauty itself.

Maleficent encapsulates everything that makes an effective fairy-tale villain. She composes herself with dignity and grace and delights in tormenting others by hanging the thing they love in front of them before snatching it away. When pushed too far, she will not hesitate to unleash her full fury upon her foes. Her transformation into a dragon in the film's final act makes for one of the most iconic villainous moments for a Disney villain, emphasizing her pure wrath and terror that she imposes at every waking moment.

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (125)

Your Rating

Rate Now

0/10

Your comment has not been saved

Sleeping Beauty

G

Fantasy Romance

Release Date
January 29, 1959

Runtime
75minutes
  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (126)

    Mary Costa

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (127)

    Bill Shirley

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (128)

    Eleanor Audley

  • Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (129)

    Verna Felton

Powered by
Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (130)

NEXT: The Best Movies on Disney+ Right Now

  • Movie
  • Disney
  • Sleeping Beauty

Follow

Followed

Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (2025)

References

Top Articles
How To Take Off Tips At Home - [Mom Prepared]
17 Ways to Organize Using Silverware Trays
How to Get Ink Out of Clothes (Using Common Household Materials)
Latest Posts
Manicure & Pedicure Tools - Makeup | Ulta Beauty
7 Ways to Keep Your Long Nails Strong, Healthy, and Chip-Free
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Lidia Grady

Last Updated:

Views: 5871

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (65 voted)

Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Lidia Grady

Birthday: 1992-01-22

Address: Suite 493 356 Dale Fall, New Wanda, RI 52485

Phone: +29914464387516

Job: Customer Engineer

Hobby: Cryptography, Writing, Dowsing, Stand-up comedy, Calligraphy, Web surfing, Ghost hunting

Introduction: My name is Lidia Grady, I am a thankful, fine, glamorous, lucky, lively, pleasant, shiny person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.