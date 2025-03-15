Disney's 20 Best Animated Female Villains, Ranked (2025)

When people watch a new Disney movie, one of the things they look forward to the most is the villains. Dating back to Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Disney's villains have stood out thanks to their animation and writing. They terrify audiences with their powers while also pushing the heroes to reach their full potential. It's almost ironic that a company so notorious for its friendly and kindhearted image has created some of the most iconic and memorable villains in film history.

Over the years, Disney has had a wide range of male villains. Yet some of their most memorable villains have been the women. While the Disney female villains' concepts are not as varied as the male ones, they more than compensate through personality and flare. Ranging from some of the most underrated Disney villains to some of their most iconic and recognized, Disney simply wouldn't be where they are today without their fantastic array of female villains.

20 Mirage

'Aladdin: The Series' (1994–1995)

From within her floating temple in the domain of Morbia, Mirage looks upon the mortal world with contempt. This cat-like elemental despises all things good and so uses her magic to sow chaos, from starting civil wars to destroying communities, all so she can revel in the resulting misery. When Aladdin and his friends thwart one of her schemes, she sets her sights on breaking the hero's spirit.

Mirage is one of Disney's most stand-out villains from their Saturday Morning Cartoons thanks to how unapologetically cruel she is. It's too easy to just kill her opponents: she wants to toy with them, destroying every iota of hope in their bodies and proving their ideals weak and meaningless. Bebe Neuwirth is also having a ball with the character, and her performance gives Mirage a playful air to her wicked actions, further highlighting how this is all a game to her.

Your Rating 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Rate Now 0/10 Your comment has not been saved Aladdin TV-G Animation Comedy Kids Adventure Fantasy Release Date 1994 - 1994 Network CBS, Syndication, Disney Channel Cast Bebe Neuwirth Uncredited

Dave Fennoy Man (voice)

Frank Welker Abu (voice)

Jason Alexander Abis Mal / Abnor Mal (voice) Powered by Expand Collapse

19 Magica De Spell

'DuckTales' (1987–1990) and 'DuckTales (2017–2021)

There are plenty of beloved villains in DuckTales, but perhaps the one who stands out the most is the witch Magica De Spell. From her lair on the slopes of Mount Vesuvius, she plots to steal the Number One Dime of Scrooge McDuck so she can use it to enhance her powers. Unfortunately for her, Scrooge is a crafty opponent who always manages to outfox her and her extended family, not that this does anything to dim Magica's ambitions.

Both versions of Magica are wonderful for different reasons. June Foray's version from the 1987 classic is a comical antagonist who often makes things worse for herself and has to team up with Scrooge to prevent greater disasters, giving them a fun frenemy-style relationship. Meanwhile, Catherine Tate's version from 2017 is more manipulative and devious, making her a more credible antagonist, especially in the first season.

Your Rating 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Rate Now 0/10 Your comment has not been saved DuckTales Action Animation Adventure Release Date 2017 - 2020 Network Disney Channel Cast See All Danny Pudi

Kate Micucci

Toks Olagundoye

David Tennant Showrunner Francisco Angones Powered by Expand Collapse

18 Te-Kā

'Moana' (2016)

When the demigod, Maui, stole the heart of Te Fiti in Moana, he unknowingly transformed her into a demon of fire and earth. Now called Te Kā, she attacked Maui and caused the heart to be swallowed by the ocean. She also unleashes a life-killing plague that threatens to wipe out all food on the surrounding islands. It soon becomes up to Maui and Moana to stop her before she destroys the entire world in her rage.

While not one of the best Disney characters in terms of personality, Te Kā works as a destructive force of nature. Te Kā represents the disaster that will befall the world if man continues to take from nature without thinking. Yet her wrath is not unquenchable, which shows that there is hope to stop the damage from spreading. Especially compared to the other Disney villains, Te Kā is a unique and completely different style of villain, representing the unrelenting and merciless power that nature can have.

Your Rating 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Rate Now 0/10 Your comment has not been saved Moana PG Adventure Comedy Family Animation 10/10 Release Date October 13, 2016 Runtime 107 minutes Cast See All Dwayne Johnson Maui (voice)

Auli'i Cravalho Moana (voice) Powered by Expand Collapse

17 Madam Mim

'The Sword in the Stone' (1963)

Deep in the forests of England dwells the cottage of Mad Madam Mim. Unlike the good wizard, Merlin, Mim uses her powers to spread misery and discomfort in The Sword in the Stone. One way she does this is by playing games with her victims, all of which are rigged in her favor. While The Sword in the Stone is an often forgotten and dismissed film in Disney's filmography, Madam Mim stands out as one of the best and most noteworthy aspects of the film.

While she has some of the least screen time of all Disney villains, Mim manages to steal the show thanks to her wild personality and magic powers. Her belief in her abilities is absolute, and she delights in displaying her skills to others, especially to one-up Merlin. Her wizard's duel with him in the climax is also one of Disney's best, boasting impressive animation as the two try to one-up each other with shape-shifting.

Your Rating 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Rate Now 0/10 Your comment has not been saved The Sword in the Stone G Animation Comedy Fantasy Musical Release Date December 25, 1963 Runtime 79 Minutes Cast See All Rickie Sorensen

Karl Swenson

Junius Matthews

Sebastian Cabot Powered by Expand Collapse

16 Dawn Bellwether

'Zootopia' (2016)

The surprise twist villain of Zootopia, Dawn Bellwether works as the assistant to the mayor of Zootopia, and uses her access to fabricate a conspiracy to take down the predators living in the city. Having been belittled and meandered as prey for all her life, she wants nothing more than to take the reins of power away from the predators and to rule over them with an iron grip. She attempts to do this by having the predators labeled as savages through the usage of a powerful drug, but her plans are soon discovered and stopped by the duo of Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde.

Making great use of the classic trope of a small and innocuous character being a dastardly mastermind behind the scenes, Bellwether has easily become one of animation's most iconic modern villains. While she doesn't have as much time as a pure villain on-screen due to being a twist villain, the stellar vocal performance from Jenny Slate makes every moment of her villainy stand out in the final act. Dawn Bellwether is the perfect encapsulation of powerful and dangerous villains coming in all shapes and sizes. - Rob Lee

15 Shenzi

'The Lion King' (1994)

On the border of the Pride Lands is an elephant graveyard inhabited by hyenas. Their leader is Shenzi, who is almost always accompanied by her companions, Banzai and Edd. She and the other hyenas agree to work with the lion, Scar, to kill his brother, King Mufasa, and his nephew, Simba. In exchange, the hyenas will be allowed to enter the Pride Lands and enjoy its hunting grounds.

Shenzi's presence in The Lion King adds a good mixture of comedy and worldbuilding for the villain faction. Though she enjoys joking around with Banzai and Edd, she's the most serious of the trio and ensures that the boys remain focused when on important missions. Though she enjoys her partnership with Scar because it benefits her fellow hyenas, she is more than happy to turn on him when he tries to pin his actions on her clan, which allows voice actress Whoopi Goldberg a chance to show how terrifying she can be.

Your Rating 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Rate Now 0/10 Your comment has not been saved The Lion King G Animation Drama Adventure Release Date June 24, 1994 Runtime 88 Minutes Cast See All Matthew Broderick

Moira Kelly

Nathan Lane

Ernie Sabella Powered by Expand Collapse

14 Madame Medusa

'The Rescuers' (1977)

They say that diamonds are a girl's best friend, but Madame Medusa takes that proverb too far in the often-overlooked Disney film, The Rescuers. She learns of a giant diamond hidden in Florida called the Devil's Eye, stuck down a well that fills with the tide. Since she can't climb down to get it, Medusa kidnaps an orphaned girl named Penny to get it for her.

Madame Medusa was the final creation by legendary animator Milt Kahl before he retired from Disney, and he put his all into her animation. Her movements are beautifully exaggerated, especially when she's fawning over her alligators, Brutus and Nero. Geraldine Page further enhances this animation with a performance that can easily switch between loud and violent to falsely kind and sickly sweet.

Your Rating 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Rate Now 0/10 Your comment has not been saved The Rescuers Adventure Comedy Drama Release Date June 22, 1977 Runtime 77 Minutes Cast See All Bob Newhart

Eva Gabor

Geraldine Page Powered by Expand Collapse

13 Queen of Hearts

'Alice in Wonderland' (1951)

As the primary antagonistic force in the Disney classic, Alice in Wonderland, the Queen of Hearts is the ruthless and tyrannical ruler of Wonderland. After Alice arrives in Wonderland and unintentionally makes a mockery of her, the Queen begins to do everything in her power as ruler to capture Alice and behead her for her insolence. With a dangerous and powerful army of playing card knights at her disposal, she rules over Wonderland with an iron fist, using her power to destroy anyone who stands in her way.

Alice in Wonderland is filled with and defined by its mass amounts of creative and colorful character designs, with the Queen of Hearts being the most standout immediate example of this. Her signature red and black color scheme amplifies her already villainous nature and actions dramatically, allowing her bigger moments to leave an even greater impact on the audience. The Queen's vile and destructive methods of ruling have made her one of the more memorable villains in the Disney pantheon, as few villains go as far as to desire the beheading of their enemies. - Rob Lee

Your Rating 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Rate Now 0/10 Your comment has not been saved Alice in Wonderland G Animation Fantasy Release Date July 26, 1951 Runtime 75 Minutes Cast See All Kathryn Beaumont

Ed Wynn

Richard Haydn

Sterling Holloway Powered by Expand Collapse

12 Queen Narissa

'Enchanted' (2007)

In the enchanted fantasy kingdom of Andalasia rules Queen Narissa, the wicked stepmother of the brave and charming Prince Edwards, who will take power once he marries. To prevent this from coming to pass, she banishes Edward's betrothed, a peasant girl named Giselle, to New York City. When Edward goes in pursuit of her, Narissa sends her love-struck manservant, Nathaniel, to stymie the prince and ensure that Giselle doesn't return to Andalasia alive.

Enchanted is a homage to Disney's iconic fairy tale stories and Narissa fits that theme by taking homage from the likes of the Evil Queen and Maleficent in her design, personality, and powers. Susan Sarandon does a phenomenal job injecting every word with venom and malice, highlighting her lust for power and how it causes her to despise anyone and anything that could threaten to take that power from her. Thanks to Enchanted's mix of live-action and animated storytelling, Sanderson also gets to physically portray the character and goes full ham with her performance, especially when she makes her dramatic entrance to New York City.

Your Rating 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Rate Now 0/10 Your comment has not been saved Enchanted PG Animation Romance Comedy Fantasy Musical Family Release Date November 21, 2007 Runtime 107 minutes Cast See All Patrick Dempsey

Amy Adams

Timothy Spall

Susan Sarandon Powered by Expand Collapse

11 Alma Madrigal

'Encanto' (2021)

During the Thousand Days' War, Alma Madrigal lost her husband, Pedro, and prayed for a miracle. Her prayers were answered through Encanto, a hidden paradise surrounded by mountains, and a sentient house where she could raise her family. As each of her family members develops magical powers, Alma instructs them to use their gifts to help the community, but she also accidentally places lofty expectations on them that lead to disasters.

Alma is a fascinating antagonist from Disney because everything she does is motivated by love. She is so desperate to ensure that her children and grandchildren don't experience the same hardships she did that she tries to control every aspect of their lives, and if something doesn't line up with her vision, it is to be pushed aside and ignored. María Cecilia Botero captures the complexity of the character through her performance, especially when Alma's walls come down and she is allowed to be vulnerable.

Your Rating 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Rate Now 0/10 Your comment has not been saved Encanto PG Animation Comedy Fantasy Musical Release Date November 24, 2021 Runtime 99 minutes Cast See All Mauro Castillo

John Leguizamo

Carolina Gaitan

Rhenzy Feliz Powered by Expand Collapse

10 Zira

'The Lion King II: Simba's Pride' (1998)

Following Scar's defeat, not all the lionesses were willing to accept Simba's authority. This group became known as the Outsiders and was led by Zira, who was fanatically loyal to Scar's memory. For years, she dedicates herself to raising Kovu, Scar's chosen heir, so that he can usurp Simba and allow the Outsiders to control the Pride Lands.

Zira is among the best villains from Disney's hit-and-miss run of direct-to-video sequels. This is thanks to how mature her motivations and execution are: she is so committed to keeping Scar's memory alive that it consumes every facet of her life, raising her children to be instruments of vengeance, and always jumping at the chance to spill blood. Suzanne Pleshette's phenomenal performance accentuates this, perfectly matching the animation to highlight Zira's bloodlust and wildness.

Your Rating 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Rate Now 0/10 Your comment has not been saved The Lion King 2: Simba's Pride g Musical Adventure Release Date October 27, 1998 Runtime 81minutes Writers Matthew Broderick Prequel(s) The Lion King Cast See All Matthew Broderick

Jason Marsden Powered by Expand Collapse

9 Shego

'Kim Possible' (2002–2007)

Alongside her four brothers, Shego was granted superpowers by a multi-colored comet that crashed into their treehouse. They formed a superhero team, but due to a combination of their incompetence and Shego growing to enjoy the villainous lifestyle, she quit and became a mercenary for hire. Most of the time, she works for wanna-be mad genius Dr. Drakken, which brings her into conflict with the teenage crime fighter, Kim Possible.

Shego established herself as the most popular of Kim Possible's villains thanks in large part to Nicole Sullivan's performance. She gives Shego the perfect level of sarcasm and snark, leading to a beautiful relationship with Dr. Drakken, as Shego is never afraid to call out the ridiculousness of his plans. She's also shown to be pretty smart in her own right but is happier to be the muscle behind Drakken's brains.

Your Rating 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Rate Now 0/10 Your comment has not been saved Kim Possible TV-G Animation Action Adventure Release Date 2002 - 2006 Cast See All Christy Carlson Romano Kim Possible

Will Friedle Ron Stoppable

Nancy Cartwright Rufus

tahj mowry Wade Load Powered by Expand Collapse

8 Mother Gothel

'Tangled' (2010)

For many years, a crone named Mother Gothel used a magic healing flower to maintain her youth and beauty. When the flower is used to heal the dying queen of Corona, its powers are transferred to her newborn daughter, Rapunzel. Gothel kidnapped the baby and hid her in a tower while keeping her ignorant of the outside world. Having been influencing and misrepresenting the world to Rapunzel as she grew up, it only becomes a matter of time before Rapunzel learns the truth about her dangerous stepmother.

Gothel offers a real look at abusive parents with how she treats Rapunzel in Tangled. Despite having no powers, she keeps herself under control through a mixture of isolation, fearmongering, and performing small acts of kindness. The character harkens back to classic evil stepmother characters from Disney's past and acts as the perfect evolution and modernization of the character archetype. Donna Murphy captures this with a constant condescending tone that can easily switch into fake kindness.

Your Rating 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Rate Now 0/10 Your comment has not been saved Tangled PG Adventure Fantasy Comedy Musical Family Animation Romance Release Date November 24, 2010 Runtime 100 minutes Cast See All Donna Murphy

Ron Perlman

Mandy Moore

Brad Garrett Powered by Expand Collapse

7 Evil Queen

'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' (1937)

In Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, every day, the Evil Queen gazes into her magic mirror and asks it who is the fairest one of all. One day, the mirror names her stepdaughter, Snow White, which enrages her to no end. She tasks one of her hunters to kill the princess and then return with her heart, and when that fails, resorts to black magic.

As the first-ever major Disney villain to grace the silver screen, the Evil Queen became the landmark that all other Disney villains would attempt to recapture and revitalize in some way. Though she has become outclassed by many villains released after, the Evil Queen still remains one of Disney's most iconic creations. Her hatred for Snow White is all-encompassing and ironically leads to her adopting a hideous disguise to kill her. This makes her the textbook example of an envy-driven Disney villain.

Your Rating 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Rate Now 0/10 Your comment has not been saved Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs G Animation Family Fantasy Musical Romance Release Date February 4, 1938 Runtime 83 Cast Roy Atwell

Stuart Buchanan

Adriana Caselotti

Zeke Clements Powered by Expand Collapse

6 Cruella De Vil

'101 Dalmatians' (1961)

An old childhood friend of Anita, Cruella attempts to rekindle their friendship in order to get her and Roger's dalmatian litter. When Roger refuses her, Cruella storms off and vows revenge. This comes in the form of two thugs who break into the house and steal the puppies for her newest fur coat. While other Disney villains have goals of domination and ruling the world, Cruella manages to be just as evil and heartless with her simplistic end goal of fashion and self-beauty.

It's all about the execution when it comes to Cruella, as her stylish and powerful screen presence transforms what should be a vile and reprehensible character into on-screen dynamite that steals the show. Cruella's obsession with fur is the key to her character in 101 Dalmatians. Her skeletal frame is swallowed up by her coat, which demonstrates her larger-than-life attitude. Its red interior also reflects Cruella's hidden temper, which she tries to mask with a thinly veiled friendly persona.

Your Rating 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Rate Now 0/10 Your comment has not been saved 101 Dalmatians Animation Adventure Release Date January 25, 1961 Director Wolfgang Reitherman, Hamilton Luske, Clyde Geronimi Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH BUY Powered by Expand Collapse

5 Yzma

'The Emperor's New Groove' (2000)

Having raised emperor Kuzko since his youth, Yzma was a natural choice for his royal advisor. However, Kuzko grew frustrated with her habit of ruling the empire when he was not around, so he fires her. This doesn't sit well with Yzma, who conspires to kill him, so she can take over legitimately. Yzma especially gets a lot of mileage thanks to interactions not only with Kuzko, but her right hand man and companion in villainy, Kronk.

While The Emperor's New Groove was a modest success on release, Yzma has gained recognition as one of Disney's funniest villains ever. Yzma's spindly design lends itself to exaggerated facial expressions and slapstick comedy, while Eartha Kitt delivers every line like a screechy banshee. The fact that she is an alchemist with all manner of potions also gives her a more unique motive compared to some other villains.

Your Rating 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Rate Now 0/10 Your comment has not been saved The Emperor's New Groove G Animation Adventure Comedy Release Date December 15, 2000 Runtime 78 Minutes Cast See All David Spade

John Goodman

Eartha Kitt

Patrick Warburton Powered by Expand Collapse

4 Demona

'Gargoyles' (1994–1997)

In the year 994 AD, a gargoyle sold out the humans of Castle Wyvern to Viking invaders so that her clan could rule the castle in peace and isolation. Unfortunately, the Vikings smashed the gargoyles in their sleep, leaving only her and a handful of others alive, who were turned to stone by a magic spell. In time, the gargoyle was named Demona and survived a thousand years thanks to magic, during which time she developed a burning, all-consuming hatred for humanity.

Demona ranks high among Disney's animated television villains thanks to her complex backstory and fantastic character writing. Demona's vendetta against humanity stems from self-loathing and trying to shift her blame for the destruction of her clan onto others because she can't face the consequences of her actions. Marina Sirtis delivers a stellar performance, capturing all of Demona's many complex emotions, from heartbreak and pain when forced to relive the past, to cold fury when talking about humanity, and even desperation when she tries to get her fellow gargoyles to join her.

Your Rating 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Rate Now 0/10 Your comment has not been saved Gargoyles Sci-Fi Release Date 1994 - 1996 Network Disney Channel Cast See All Keith David

Jonathan Frakes

Jeff Bennett Showrunner Greg Weisman Powered by Expand Collapse

3 Ursula

'The Little Mermaid' (1989)

Within the skeleton of a leviathan dwells Ursula the sea witch. Once she lived in the palace of King Triton but was banished for her ways. When she learns of Princess Ariel's obsession with the surface world, she quickly concocts a plan to get back at Triton and take control of the ocean. With her scheming ways and high confidence, she is able to trick Ariel into signing a deal that all but secures her the power of the entire ocean at her fingertips.

Ursula is one of Disney's best examples of a deal-with-the-devil-type villain. She moves and speaks like a true showman in 1989's The Little Mermaid, able to win her victim's trust with kind words and flashy displays of magic. Her song, "Poor Unfortunate Soul," perfectly showcases this, beginning like a slow waltz before building into a bombastic climax. It all comes together to help establish Ursula as one of Disney's most bombastic and memorable villains of all time.

Your Rating 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Rate Now 0/10 Your comment has not been saved The Little Mermaid G Animation Adventure Family 8/10 Release Date November 17, 1989 Runtime 83 Minutes Cast See All Jodi Benson Ariel / Vanessa

Samuel E. Wright Sebastian Powered by Expand Collapse

2 Lady Tremaine (The Wicked Stepmother)

'Cinderella' (1950)

After the death of her second husband in 1950's Cinderella, Lady Tremaine came into possession of his house and his young daughter, Cinderella. Rather than embrace the child, she forced her to work as a maid, treating this unwanted third child as nothing more than a workhorse to belittle and destroy, seeing her as nothing more than a worthless pawn. When the king holds a royal ball, she sees this as a chance to get one of her daughters, Drizella and Anastasia, engaged to the prince.

Despite having no powers, Lady Tremaine is one of Disney's most intimidating villains. It all comes down to the performance and context of Tremaine, as the way that Cinderella envisions her easily makes her a nightmarish force to be reckoned with. With a glance, Lady Tremaine can silence a room, and her dialogue is written coldly and directly so that every word matters. This is accentuated both by Frank Thomas' legendary animation and Eleanor Audley's masterful performance.

Your Rating 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Rate Now 0/10 Your comment has not been saved Cinderella G Animation Family Fantasy Musical Romance Release Date March 4, 1950 Runtime 75 minutes Director Clyde Geronimi, Wilfred Jackson, Hamilton Luske Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH RENT BUY Powered by Expand Collapse

1 Maleficent

'Sleeping Beauty' (1959)

The self-styled Mistress of all Evil, Maleficent is not invited to the christening of the new princess, Aurora in Sleeping Beauty. In retribution, she curses the baby to die on her sixteenth birthday. When the good fairies take the princess into hiding, Maleficent spends the next sixteen years tracking them, determined to see her curse fulfilled. The character has easily become one of the biggest and most iconic Disney villains of all time, going above and being more recognized than the movie Sleeping Beauty itself.

Maleficent encapsulates everything that makes an effective fairy-tale villain. She composes herself with dignity and grace and delights in tormenting others by hanging the thing they love in front of them before snatching it away. When pushed too far, she will not hesitate to unleash her full fury upon her foes. Her transformation into a dragon in the film's final act makes for one of the most iconic villainous moments for a Disney villain, emphasizing her pure wrath and terror that she imposes at every waking moment.

Your Rating 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Rate Now 0/10 Your comment has not been saved Sleeping Beauty G Fantasy Romance Release Date January 29, 1959 Runtime 75minutes Cast See All Mary Costa

Bill Shirley

Eleanor Audley

Verna Felton Powered by Expand Collapse

NEXT: The Best Movies on Disney+ Right Now