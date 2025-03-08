Ditch Your Lash Glue and Try Magnetic Lashes ASAP (2025)

Every item on this page was chosen by an ELLE editor. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We’ve all been there before: just when you think you’ve cracked the code to applying your falsies, one wrong move leaves you with glue all over your eyelids and your false lashes somehow still unattached. It’s no secret how difficult lash strips can be, and eyelash extensions are a luxury to get and require major upkeep for both maintenance and removal. So, when mascara alone isn’t enough, what is the solution if you want the drama of long lashes without the extra hassle? Enter: magnetic lashes, the less complicated cousin of the falsie that’s easy to apply and remove without leaving behind a sticky mess.

Magnetic lashes work in two ways: they can be attached by using two magnetic strips that snap over the lash line, or you can apply a magnetic eyeliner before you place the lash.

And since they don’t require lash glue, they may be a safer option for some folks. “Lash glues can be very toxic, as they contain ethyl cyanoacrylate and parabens, which can cause skin irritations,” says optometrist Dr. Arian Fartash. “Many times, people have a sensitivity to the glue that traditional falsies are applied with, so for this reason, [magnetic lashes] can be better to use.”



Below, we scoured customer reviews and looked to some of our favorite YouTubers to find the 12 best magnetic lashes on the market. Plus, we consulted Dr. Fartash about everything you need to know on the topic.