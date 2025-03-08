Ditch Your Lash Glue and Try Magnetic Lashes ASAP (2025)

Every item on this page was chosen by an ELLE editor. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.
We’ve all been there before: just when you think you’ve cracked the code to applying your falsies, one wrong move leaves you with glue all over your eyelids and your false lashes somehow still unattached. It’s no secret how difficult lash strips can be, and eyelash extensions are a luxury to get and require major upkeep for both maintenance and removal. So, when mascara alone isn’t enough, what is the solution if you want the drama of long lashes without the extra hassle? Enter: magnetic lashes, the less complicated cousin of the falsie that’s easy to apply and remove without leaving behind a sticky mess.
Magnetic lashes work in two ways: they can be attached by using two magnetic strips that snap over the lash line, or you can apply a magnetic eyeliner before you place the lash.
And since they don’t require lash glue, they may be a safer option for some folks. “Lash glues can be very toxic, as they contain ethyl cyanoacrylate and parabens, which can cause skin irritations,” says optometrist Dr. Arian Fartash. “Many times, people have a sensitivity to the glue that traditional falsies are applied with, so for this reason, [magnetic lashes] can be better to use.”
Below, we scoured customer reviews and looked to some of our favorite YouTubers to find the 12 best magnetic lashes on the market. Plus, we consulted Dr. Fartash about everything you need to know on the topic.
1
Best Overall
Lilly Lashes Magnetic Lash False Eyelashes
Pros
- Packs on the volume
Cons
- Pricey
Lilly Lashes guarantee drama—and the brand’s magnetic iterations don’t skimp on the volume either. Even with all the length each style provides, the easy-to-trim, synthetic lashes are designed to sit comfortably on the eyes and stay put via 12 micromagnets placed along the lash band. Simply apply the magnetic eyeliner (sold separately) before application, and you’re good to go.
Walmart rating: 4.5/5 stars
A Nordstrom reviewer says: “I’ve tried various kinds of magnetic lashes and they’ve all felt heavy. These lashes are light and I completely forgot I had them on. It definitely elevated my makeup.”
|Color
|Black
|Value
|1 set per unit
|Material
|Synthetic
2
Best for Long-Lasting Lashes
Lanvier Magnetic Eyelashes and Eyeliner Kit
Pros
- Comes with everything you need for easy application
Cons
- Glue dries pretty fast
You’ll want to buy this set for its pretty packaging, but the super-smooth application, useful accessories, and quality prove its staying power. Backed by over 9,000 four- and five-star reviews, the handy set comes with a pair of lightweight silk wispies, magnetic eyeliner, and a tool for adjusting the lashes to your specific shape.
Amazon rating: 4/5 stars
An Amazon reviewer says: “Easy to apply, lasts all day long, and cute!”
|Color
|Black
|Value
|5 pairs per unit
|Material
|Silk
3
Best for a Budget
Ardell Magnetic Lash Accent #001
Pros
- Weightless feel
Cons
- Not long-lasting
Ardell is a tastemaker when it comes to faux lashes, and began making magnetic lashes with up to eight mini magnets. These strips are perfectly curved so they sit on the lash line with zero fuss. They stick together, too, so you don’t need magnetic eyeliner for application.
Ulta rating: 3.3/5 stars
An Ulta reviewer says: “Love the accent eyelashes! Just enough to give my eyes a pop without having a feather duster for eyelashes.”
|Color
|Black
|Value
|1 set per unit
|Material
|Human Hair
4
Best for Reuse
Glamnetic Magnetic False Lashes
Pros
- Natural look
Cons
- Needs a decent amount of product to stay put
This vegan version from Glamnetic—the brand which solely specializes in magnetic lashes—can be reused up to 60 times—which makes their cost per wear about 50 cents. They come in a wide array of styles, from subtle to full-on glamazon, and are pre-trimmed to minimize hassle (although you should be able to easily snip them if needed). Even better, the brand also offers a range of colored magnetic eyeliners to choose from, in case you want to switch things up.
Sephora rating: 4/5 stars
A Sephora reviewer says: “Very natural looking for false lashes, looks great for everyday or going out, and stays put well with the liner.”
|Color
|Black
|Value
|1 set per unit
|Material
|Synthetic
5
Best for the YouTube Lover
Kiss Magnetic Lashes
Pros
- Easy to use
Cons
- Doesn’t come with liner
YouTuber Tati Westbrook loves that these faux mink lashes are easy to apply (even to the notoriously difficult inner corner) and feel exceptionally lightweight once they’re in place. However, what really won her over was the magnetic liner (not included), which did not leave her eyes sticky like other formulas. Score these lashes in four high-volume styles to fit your aesthetic.
Amazon rating: 3.8/5 stars
An Amazon reviewer says: “I’ve been a stage performer for 40 years, and false lashes are a must. These magnetic lashes are easy to apply, and I don’t worry about them falling off! And, no allergic reaction to the liner!”
|Color
|Black
|Value
|1 set per unit
|Material
|Synthetic
6
Best for Subtle Looks
MoxieLash Sassy Lash Kit
Pros
- Realistic look
Cons
- Pricey
Do you internally groan at the thought of applying falsies? YouTuber Kathleen Lights feels you. She calls these natural mink lashes “game-changing” for how ridiculously easy they are to apply and reapply. They’re great for anyone who prefers a more subtle finish, as they’re lengthening but not too dramatic. Plus, you can use their angled magnetic liner to create some truly sharp cat-eye looks.
Amazon rating: 3.6/5 stars
An Amazon reviewer says: “Love the quality. They are mink and look like natural lashes.”
|Color
|Black
|Value
|1 set per unit
|Material
|Synthetic
7
Best Waterproof Option
Arishine Magnetic Eyeliner and Eyelashes Kit
Pros
- Multiple styles to choose from
Cons
- Glue can dry up quickly
Customers rave that these waterproof synthetic lashes hold up all day without any flaking, fading, or smudging. Offered as a set with five pairs of lashes, a waterproof magnetic liner, and an application tool, they’re currently ranked number one on Amazon for false lashes with over 26,000 five-star reviews.
Amazon rating: 4.3/5 stars
An Amazon reviewer says: “I really like the look of these lashes! They look natural, and they’re very lightweight.”
|Color
|Black
|Value
|5 pairs per unit
|Material
|Fiber
8
Best for Sensitive Eyes
Velour Lashes Magnetic Effortless - No Trim Natural Lash Collection
Pros
- Long-lasting wear
Cons
- Need to be trimmed to fit
Do you have sensitive eyes that make it difficult for lashes to stay put without irritation? These Velour Magnetic Effortless Lashes are free of sulfates, parabens, and mineral oils, and the vegan formula makes them great for those prone to sensitivity. The wispy style also gives you just enough drama without a super heavy look.
Sephora rating: 4.4/5 stars
A Sephora reviewer says: “They instantly stick onto the magnetic liner, impossible to mess up!”
|Color
|Black
|Value
|1 set per unit
|Material
|Premium Vegan Fibers
9
Best for Natural Styles
Eylure ProMagnetic Magnetic Eyeliner & Faux Mink Accent Lash System
Pros
- Subtle glam
Cons
- Not long-lasting
These faux mink lashes accentuate the outer two-thirds of the eye with a subtle length that is universally flattering on every eye shape. It also comes with a magnetic liner, designed to be smudge-proof and durable, so you don’t need to make multiple purchases.
Ulta rating: 3.2/5 stars
An Ulta reviewer says: “Easy to apply, stayed on the whole day and night for me. Looked amazing!”
|Color
|Black
|Value
|1 set per unit
|Material
|Synthetic
10
Best for a Range of Styles
DEJAVIA Magnetic Lashes
Pros
- Multiple styles to choose from
Cons
- Not long-lasting
Reviewers love that this kit comes with 10 synthetic styles that range from everyday natural to bombshell glam. Plus, this set comes with two bottles of magnetic eyeliner and curved, poke-free tweezers that make for an easy and safe application.
Amazon rating: 4.2/5 stars
An Amazon reviewer says: “I was very surprised at how easy they are to put on and how well they lasted! Very pleased with these!!”
|Color
|Black
|Value
|10 pairs per unit
|Material
|Synthetic
11
Best for Easy Application
One Two Cosmetics Natural Half Lash Magnetic Lashes
Pros
- Natural finish
Cons
- Pricey
If you find it difficult to line your eyes, try these sandwich-style lashes instead. They come pre-cut into small strips for each section of the lash line, which makes them ideal for a wide range of looks. Included in the set are two pairs of lashes, plus a tool for easy application.
One Two Cosmetics rating: 5/5 stars
A One Two Cosmetics reviewer says: “These lashes made my eyes POP! They are so natural-looking, people couldn’t figure out what was different about me! I will definitely purchase a dramatic pair for those glamorous nights!”
|Color
|Black
|Value
|2 pairs per unit
|Material
|Synthetic
12
Best Gel Eyeliner
OpulenceMD Beauty Fawn Gel Essentials Kit
Pros
- Natural brown tones for a softer look
Cons
- Only one set of lashes in the kit
When you prefer a more natural look but still want full lashes, this set from OplenceMD is a smart buy. Their Fawn magnetic eyelashes are a mix of brown and black lashes, and the kit comes with gel magnetic eyeliner in color of your choice—everything from a warm beige to a dark cocoa brown. Rounding out the set is an easy-to-use applicator, and a case for keeping your lashes safe until you decide to wear them again.
|Color
|Brown and black
|Value
|1 set per unit
|Material
|Fiber
Are magnetic lashes safe?
These high-tech falsies are safe if you proceed with caution. “Magnetic lashes can cause the same problems as strip lashes if not taken care of or removed properly—things like loss of lashes, conjunctivitis, and blepharitis,” explains Dr. Fartash. “The wearer must remove the liner properly, as we don’t want it to clog the lash pores.”
Are magnetic lashes re-useable?
Just like standard falsies, magnetic lashes can last a long time if they’re taken care of. Dr. Fartash also recommends cleaning the lashes after every use. “I recommend using a lash brush to gently rub the soap on the falsies and loosen up debris before washing with warm water,” says Dr. Fartash. “A great cleanser that I recommend to my patients is the WeLoveEyes Foaming Cleaner and the Eyelid Margin Cleansing Brush.”
Meet the Expert
Dr. Arian Fartash is a California-based optometrist and founder of children’s eyewear brand GlamBaby.
Why Trust ELLE Beauty?
As a leading publisher of fashion, lifestyle, and beauty content, ELLE.com is committed to highlighting the best products in various categories by personally testing the latest and most innovative products, interviewing countless experts, and vetting customer-loved items. Along with expert interviews, Tatjana, Sam, and Tasha used their own experiences with magnetic lashes to provide unique perspectives on the best practices and products on the market.