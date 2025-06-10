DIY Medicinal Toothpaste & Mouthwash: Your Ultimate Guide to Natural Oral Care - Earther Academy (2025)

ONLY FOR EARTHER MEMBERS Time 42:16 ONLY FOR EARTHER MEMBERS Time 54:03 ONLY FOR EARTHER MEMBERS Time 11:22

Part 1: ingredients for homemade toothpaste Using only 3 Ingredients

Simple Effective Natural Mouthwash: Using 3 Ingredients

Using the Dry Toothpaste Powder and the Mouthwash Together

Lubricant I Use with the Dry Toothpaste is Coconut Oil

Recommendations when using Hydrogen Peroxide Diluting 3% H202 to 1.5% Strength Soft and Natural Toothbrush I Use

Part 2: Understanding the Ingredients to the Medicinal Toothpaste andMouthwash Fossil Shell Flour aKA Diatomaceous Earth Calcium Carbonate Caution and Recommendations Using Abrasive Compounds Sodium Bicarbonate (Baking Soda) Borax TSP – Trisodium Phosphate Sea Salt – Optional

Understanding the Ingredients for Medicinal Mouthwash Sodium Bicarbonate TSP and Borax Lugol Iodine Optional: Distilled Turpentine aka Distilled Pine Oil Optional: Bentonite Clay

Lubricant I Use with the Dry Toothpaste is Coconut Oil Activated Coconut Charcoal: Whitening of Stained Teeth and Detoxification Preferably use a Soft and Natural Toothbrush

Relative Dentin Abrasivity (RDA) Toothpaste Brands: Least abrasive to the most Abrasive

General and Medicinal Toothpaste Recipes General/Simple Toothpaste Recipe and Protocols: Using 3-4 Ingredients Medicinal/Healing Toothpaste Recipe Dry Ingredients/Compounds for Medicinal Recipe Using the Medicinal Toothpaste Powder and Medicinal Mouthwash Together

General/Simple All Natural Mouthwash: Using 3-4 Ingredients

Medicinal/Healing Mouthwash Ingredients

I am going to show you several recipes on how I make an effective “Non-toxic Medicinal and Healing Homemade Toothpaste and Mouthwash”. These recipes are easy to create and use and are an excellent all natural replacement for your current, mostly toxic, toothpastes commercially available on the public market.

I have been using this exact homemade medicinal toothpaste recipe along with the medicinal mouthwash recipe over the last 8 years, and have shown countless people these recipes so they can experiment with it and see the quick benefits to support the restoration of the teeth and gums.

So, it’s time for me to show you these very effective mouth recipes, and why we are going to be using the specific compounds in the recipe, and for what reasons.

One of the main reasons for this video course is to experiment and see if you can grow back/repair receded gums. Another experiment is to nutritionally feed the teeth to support restoring enamel loss, and finally to remove spirochetes, pathogenic bacteria and the acidic terrain of the mouth that are the main causes of gum disease and advanced tooth decay.

Many dental authorities will tell you that the tooth enamel and/or receding gums can not be repaired or regenerated by the body, or on its own – once they are compromised or have been damaged.

In my years of clinical research and practice, I have firsthand seen the miraculous regrowth of gums to normal. I have also witnessed, not only in myself but also in many other patients and friends over the years, the cessation of tooth decay and gum decay, as well as excellent results in regrowing receded gums and, over time, partially or completely restoring tooth enamel.

Getting rid of pathogenic bacteria is very easy to do using the medicinal formulas with effective, non-toxic compounds in the mouthwash and toothpaste consistently and, of course, using the protocols correctly.

After a few treatments most of the parasites, biofilm and acidic terrain will not be able to continue.

Regrowing damaged or diseased gums can take several months for most people, depending on the severity. Replenishing the enamel nutritionally for partial or complete restoration may take 6-12 months, again depending on the severity of the teeth.

In Part 1; I will show you a very simple and effective, all natural Homemade Toothpaste and Mouthwash with about 3 ingredients each. These two recipes are for general use and can be used daily.

In part 2; I will show you how I made the Medicinal Toothpaste and Mouthwash recipes, and how I use them for the support of healing the mouth, teeth, regrowing receding gum lines, tooth decay and for parasitic/bacterial infections.

Keep in mind as you will find out: “Oral spirochetes are known to play a significant role in the pathogenesis of human periodontal disease.”

In another video course called “Disease-Causing Parasitic Spirochetes of the Mouth and Body”, I will show you a lot of information, videos, examples, and research. This is a separate Earther Academy course that will give you a better idea about these types of destructive parasites and the degeneration they cause in the mouth and body (see: Wikipedia – Spirochete).

All of the recipes I am going to show you in part 1 and 2 are excellent support for general mouth cleansing, sanitizing and for parasite reduction in the mouth area.

For Smokers and People with Odorous Breath:

If you are a cigarette, cigar, or cannabis smoker or just have terrible breath, it would be smart to use this all-natural toothpaste and mouthwash recipe after every time you smoke to sanitize, neutralize, and remove the acidic waste and acids from the smoke. It also helps to eliminate the bad breath that comes along with smoking.

The acids in the cigar, cigarette and herb smoke cause the terrain in the mouth to become acidic and irritative in the gums and tooth areas supporting the growth of pathogenic anaerobic bacteria and a toxic mouth.

For Food Eaters:

After eating a meal, it is always a good idea to floss your teeth to remove any particulates between the teeth and gums. Then, use the all-natural toothpaste and mouthwash recipe after every meal to support mouth sanitization, eliminate bad breath, remove biofilm, mucus, and undigested particles of food, neutralize acids, and flush out sugars from the food and drinks from your mouth and gums, effectively removing parasites that live in the gum line area.

All of these all natural recipes I am going to show you will support the removal of parasites and pathogenic bacteria that live in most people’s mouths unknowingly, causing early degeneration of tissues, gums, bad breath and early dental caries etc. The 3 simple ingredients in the general toothpaste and mouthwash recipe will support the neutralization of bad breath and will also sanitize/clean the inner lining of the mouth and gum line.

In order to really keep the mouth and gums vital, you must take a multifaceted view on keeping the mouth healthy and teeth strong.

Changing and upgrading your toothpaste and mouthwash usually means you know that those over-the-counter products are suboptimal, and switching to an all-natural product is the right thing to do. Especially, if I don’t want to uptake various toxins like chemicals, antibiotics, artificial sweeteners, alcohol, toxic dyes, fluoride etc. then you will most likely have to make your own.

In this course, I will show you general and medicinal recipes for a healthier, medicinal alternative compared to the majority of toxic commercial brands that, in most cases, are harmful for long-term use.

There are 2 parts to this recipe/protocol. The 1st part is the dry powdered toothpaste along with using coconut oil as a lubricant to the dry powder, and the 2nd part of the recipe is for using the medicinal mouthwash along with the medicinal toothpaste while brushing together.

This is a very effective way to treat the gums and teeth in many different ways. I will explain further in the description about pathogenic bacteria and parasites that can feed on the irritated or inflamed gums and teeth, or gum infection.

This course lets you see one of the major hidden (or occult) contributing reasons for declining teeth and gum health. Could it be possible that certain parasites and pathogenic bacteria are eating your mouth from the inside out?

It is my opinion, along with many other researchers and doctors, that certain types of parasites in the mouth can cause terrible damage and degeneration to the teeth, gums and surrounding tissues.

The inner health of the mouth is a direct window of your overall health from the amounts and kinds of parasites and pathogenic bacteria found in your mouth, thus are also most likely in the blood and other parts of the body, causing havoc there as well.

Using commercial toxic toothpastes and/or mouthwashes can also falter good dental, gum, body and mind health just from not being aware that the products that you are using are detrimental to your overall health.

I am using Medicinal and Healing in the title because the specific natural compounds we are using in this recipe have a multi-layered effect(please read the definitions of “Medicinal” plants information and “Healing” to get a better understanding of what I am talking about).

I will only use ingredients that are non-toxic, “natural” organic compounds staying completely away from anything synthetic or known toxic compounds such as fluoride, synthetic sugars and other questionable components of most toothpaste – I will explain more in a minute.

We will use specific over the counter effective compounds to support the reduction and/or removal of bad breath, irritation of the gums, gum disease caused by parasites, specifically spirochetes and other pathogenic bacteria in the mouth.

Also, I am going to add a few compounds that will whiten, shine and polish the teeth without causing tooth or gum erosion if used correctly.

Would you like to create a homemade toothpaste that can/is:

Whiten Teeth

Freshen Breath and Remove Odors

Remove Parasites, Spirochetes and Pathogenic Bacteria

Remineralize Tooth Enamel

Support the repair of Cavities and Gums

Anti-bacterial

Pain-relieving

Prevent cavities by Sanitizing, Strengthening and Remineralizing Tooth Enamel, removing Pathogenic Bacteria/Parasites, decreasing Acidic Waste, and increasing the pH of the Mouth

Not abrasive

I will also talk about a very common parasite that can infect the mouth and blood of humans, birds, fish, animals of all species. This parasite is in the spirochete family of teens of species – known and unknown, that are carnivorous and can literally consume/eat irritated gums and flesh in the mouth.These creatures are part of the parasitic phylum of Spirochaetales.

Picture above of a Parasite called the Corkscrew Spirochete, swimming in Human Saliva

Most people I have examined with a simple dark field microscope have these “parasitic spirochete carnivorous creatures” in their saliva.

Most people who have these spindly spirochetes swimming in the saliva of the mouth, will usually also have tiny microscopic parasites and other parasitic creatures floating in the interstitial blood as well on simple microscopic examination.

Spirochetes like to hide and live in the first 1-2mm of the gum line between the tooth line junctions.

I have noticed that most people who have parasitic spirochete infections in their mouths also have the spirochetes present in the blood on microscopic examination.

“The parasitic spirochetes are either originating in the mouth and then swallowed to live in the body, or the spirochetes arise from the body and find their way into the mouth where there is a direct contact of food always present.“

Companion video called “Understanding Spirochetes And Their Impact On Your Health” goes into much more in depth of information about parasitic spirochetes and other pathogenic bacteria.

The picture above gives you an idea of what the spirochetes look like in the blood.

Treatments, protocols and information are sensitive to public social media so this will be only available for private Earther Members along with the medicinal toothpaste and medicinal mouthwash recipes, and the protocols I use.

Again, I use these effective recipes to support the eradication of parasites such as the carnivorous spirochetes that many people have swimming around in their mouths – unknowingly causing degeneration and undue oral health problems.

On the left, Spirochetes and other anaerobic creatures can easily cause irritated gums and reseeding damaged gum lines. As you can see in the picture above; the left photo shows early signs of the beginning phases of gum disease. You can clearly see the gums are shorter and all the edges of the gum line are red indicating inflammation and is a sign of sick/irritated tissues.

In the healthy gum photo, after treatment on the right, the gums should be pink in color throughout the gingiva and not dark red especially, around the tooth/gingiva gum line.

Here is another example: Take a look at the picture above, which shows the four stages of healthy teeth and gums. It progresses to stage 4, which represents a degenerative gum line caused by chronic parasitic spirochete and pathogenic bacterial infections of the mouth.

In the video course called “Disease Causing Parasitic Spirochetes of the Mouth and Body” – I will cover extensively about the spirochete infestation most people have unknowingly living in their mouth.

Recommended Articles/Videos on Spirochetes:

Toxic Toothpaste and Mouthwash

Let’s go over a little about the toxicity of most mainstream toothpastes and mouthwashes.

Most people think that if the product I am buying at the store is available on the shelf – over the counter, then it must be okay and not toxic or allergenic for me to use.

There are many toxic compounds to talk about, but let’s start with a toxic compound called “sodium fluoride”, that has made its way into our water supply to our toothpaste, plastic bottles, vinyl, prescribed medications and even personal care products to name a few.

It has been well known for decades that the toxic ingredient/compound called sodium fluoride is added to commercial public water supplies, toothpaste, mouthwash, and dental treatments, to name a few of its uses in public health.

There are several forms of fluoride. To make this simple: The natural form, found in the mineral structure of the planet and biological organisms, is called calcium fluoride. Our bodies use this mineral sparingly in the general biology of life to sustain themselves.

Toxic sodium fluoride is not calcium fluoride. Sodium fluoride on the other hand is a very toxic byproduct or waste product of the petroleum, gas, block, aluminum smelting and other industries creating sodium fluoride, again a super toxic byproduct of industry.

As many researchers and scientists will tell you – sodium fluoride is one of the biggest mental and physical health tragedies/conspiracies of our time because of the toxic compound being introduced into our natural life cycles.

Further Research and Study

Recap: If you don’t already know, a large percentage of commercial brands of toothpaste, teeth whiteners and mouthwash contain a highly toxic compound called sodium fluoride. On the label of your toothpaste, you will see a warning from Poison Control that provides a phone number to call immediately if you swallow any of the toothpaste. There are many other toxic or undesirable ingredients in toothpaste, so always read and investigate the labels of all commercial products.

The main ingredients of most toothpastes include a polishing compound. Typically, a naturally occurring compound called calcium carbonate is used as an abrasive. I will explain the toothpaste abrasive index further in the description.

Your toothpaste may have a variety of synthetic flavors and toxic artificial sweeteners that are very detrimental in my opinion and along with many other doctors and researchers.

Many toothpastes and mouthwashes have preservatives, dyes, chemical compounds, sodium fluoride, and/or other undesirable compounds such as high fructose corn syrup, artificial coloring, triclosan antibiotic, sodium lauryl sulfate, ethanol/isopropyl alcohols, and petrochemical derivatives called diethanolamines (DEA). There are many other toxins found in toothpaste/mouthwash, but I am sure you are getting the point.

Many of these compounds have been known for decades to cause irritation to the gums and sensitivity to the teeth, speeding up the onset of dental caries and gum disease.

You may want to make your own toothpaste and mouthwash and/or learn how to read chemical compounds and ingredients on the labels more critically, and then investigate the side effects of the compounds being used.

Since many of the common toothpastes and mouthwashes that are sold commercially have the toxic and very controversial compound called fluoride, you may want to learn more about this subject and do your own research and study – I have a few links below for you to take a look at.

The topic of fluoride is an entire subject on its own. There are many documentaries you can watch to catch up about the toxic element sodium fluoride and its toxic side effects on humans, animals, insects, waterways etc. to presumably/supposedly to slow down or stop dental cavities and gum disease.

Recommended Further Investigation, Study and Research

Most diseases, as they say, start in the mouth and can usually be seen in the mouth as well. Eroded and damaged gums, along with moderate dental caries, are good signs that a person is not as healthy as they think or appear on the outside.

You can easily see the probable ill health of a present or future disease by examining the mouth and look for degeneration, or poor gum health.

It is vitally important to keep the teeth and gums free of pathogenic enamel and flesh/gum eating bacteria as well as other well known and destructive parasites that can live in a sick and infected mouth, or anywhere in the body.

The technique of brushing your teeth, choosing a soft bristle, along with what type of toothpaste and mouthwash is very important in order to maintain healthy gums and teeth.

Over the years I have tried (used unknowingly) many toxic toothpastes and mouthwashes for gum and dental hygiene, when I was in my teens and 20’s. Once you investigate as a scientist/biologist/researcher, you find out the mainstream popular toxic commercial toothpastes and toxic over-the-counter mouthwashes are very common around the world.

It’s vitally important to read the labels of all personal care products of all types. Investigate the ingredients for toxicity and side effects of the products etc. and don’t be ignorant of the questionable toxic ingredients that your family is probably using on a daily basis.

Further Investigation on Fluoride and Toxicity Effects – Full Length Documentaries

FUN FACT on Remineralization

Remineralization of the teeth is possible and real. If remineralization is your goal, stay away from toothpaste that contains glycerin. Take the time to read the label on your tube. You would be surprised how many mouthwash and toothpaste have glycerin added as an ingredient.

Glycerin gives a smooth texture and emulsifies the paste, unfortunately, it also inhibits the remineralization process. So keep it out of your mouth!

Above picture: Surface of a tooth under a microscope. As you can easily see, the tooth has microscopic pores when magnified. Plaque, bacteria, glycerin, and other toxic substances can actually block these pores of the teeth, inhibiting the remineralization process of the tooth.

Toxic Mouthwash

Since we just talked about toxic toothpaste, let’s go over some of the toxic ingredients found in most over-the-counter store bought mouthwashes.

Toxic mouthwash can be much more toxic than most of the commercial toothpastes. And, of course if you use both of these toxic products together multiple times a day – that’s a double whammy of toxicity.

People usually swish the mouthwash in their mouth for 20-30 seconds, not realizing their cells in the mouth are absorbing the toxic ingredients into the body via the mouth and glands.

Not only that, but most people will not rinse with water after spitting out the mouthwash into the sink. If you did not wash out the mouthwash well by swishing water several times, then you will inadvertently swallow small amounts of false syntheticsugars, alcohols, antibiotics, dyes, and chemical synthetic flavors in the mouthwash, poisoning themselves unknowingly a little at a time.

Keep in mind that these alcohol-based mouthwashes are usually sold in toxic plastic bottles with low-grade plastic caps that leach out chemicals in the plastic, usually plasticizers called endocrine disruptors. This disrupts the hormonal and glandular systems, usually more so because of the alcohol and other chemicals in the recipe.

One question to ask yourself is: Are you unknowingly poisoning yourself with your mouthwash and toothpaste to get that chemicalized “minty fresh” breath?

Many of the chemicals, dyes, antibiotics, artificial synthetic zero-calorie fake sweeteners have been known to cause cancer and/or have been linked to cancers, sickness, and can cause gum and tooth sensitivity, irritation, and degeneration in some sensitive people from using them daily.

Some chemicals and additives or poisons are banned from foods and are said not to be ingested at all, but these same products can still be used in mouthwash and toothpaste. Using a mouthwash or a toothpaste will always leave residual chemicals/toxins inside your mouth and you swallow a little bit of them each time.

A study published in the Dental Journal of Australia found that using mouthwash significantly increases the risk of oral cancer. Approximately 40,000 Americans are diagnosed with oral cancer each year. Over 7,500 of them suffer and ultimately die. This includes cancers of the tongue, the floor of the mouth, gums, jawbone, and cheeks.

The simplest and best solution is to make your own oral care products. As you will see, it is very easy to do and is effective for clean breath and removing odor causing bacteria.

14 Toxins Commonly Found in Mouthwash

Here are 14 toxins commonly found in mouthwashes that are mostly unknown to the general public as toxic or questionable. There are many more toxins than the ones I am showing you.

Ethanol/Isopropyl Alcohol: Dries out the mucosa and saliva, causing irritation to the gums. Consequently, bad breath returns quickly. Nearly all mouthwashes utilize a toxic form of alcohol. Artificial Dyes: Not only can these stain your teeth, they are linked to tumor development and attention disorders. Commonly used mouthwash dyes such as FD&C Green No. 3, D&C Yellow No. 10, and FD&C Blue No. 1 have been observed to cause liver damage. Chlorhexidine: Definitely kills bacteria in your mouth – kills both the good guys and the bad guys. It has also been linked to increased blood pressure and heart problems. Hexetidine: This antibacterial and antifungal chemical has been linked to unstable heartbeat and allergic reactions. Pregnant or breastfeeding women are warned to stay away from it. Methyl Salicylate: This chemical is added for flavor but can cause dilation of the capillaries. It has been linked to fatal poisonings in children. Benzalkonium Chloride: A mouthwash disinfectant ingredient can irritate the skin and mucous membranes, causing side effects like difficulty breathing, chest tightness, and the swelling of the lips, mouth, and tongue. Cetylpyridinium Chloride: Contains high amounts of alcohol and can over time cause tongue sensitivity and irritation and can also cause stains to develop on the teeth and leave them discolored. Methylparaben: To extend the shelf lives of mouthwashes, manufacturers often add methylparaben or sodium benzoate. Both are endocrine disruptors. They affect estrogen production. A British study has linked methylparaben to breast tumors in women. Triclosan: This antibacterial agent is not only added to mouthwash, but also toothpaste and household cleaning products. High doses may lower thyroid hormone levels. It’s linked to cancer, thyroid disorders, and fertility problems. The FDA has banned it from soaps and children’s toys.10 Fluoride: Has been linked to arthritis, bone fractures, cancer, diabetes, infertility, and heart, kidney, and thyroid disease. Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS): SLS is a chemical compound used as a surfactant, detergent, and denaturant in various cosmetics and industrial cleaners. It’s also used as a foaming agent in toothpaste. Diethanolamine (DEA): DEA is a chemical used as a foaming agent in toothpastes Saccharin (Sodium Saccharin) and other Artificial Zero Calorie Synthetic Sweeteners Propylene Glycol: Propylene glycol is a synthetic chemical compound used as a surfactant.

About SLS

Almost 16,000 studies have mentioned the toxic nature of SLS, yet it is still used in many cosmetic products, as well as most conventional toothpastes. The Environmental Working Group (EWG) maintains that this chemical, which is also used as an insecticide, can cause irritation and organ toxicity. SLS irritates the mouth and strips away the lining, which can lead to canker sores.

Be careful when you’re looking for this dangerous, and sneaky, chemical in toothpaste ingredient lists.

Manufacturers often list SLS by other names, including:

Sodium dodecyl sulfate (SDS)

Monododecyl ester

Sodium salt

Sulfuric acid

Sodium salt sulfuric acid

Monododecyl ester sodium salt sulfuric acid

Sulfuric acid monododecyl ester sodium salt

Aquarex methyl

Akyposal SDS

A13-00356

About Diethanolamine (DEA)

DEA is a chemical used as a foaming agent in toothpastes.

This compound is yet another known hormone disruptor. It’s also used in some products to adjust the pH levels and can react with certain substances to create carcinogens. If that weren’t enough, DEA is also known to cause organ-system toxicity.

About Saccharin (Sodium Saccharin) and other Artificial Zero Calorie Synthetic Sweeteners

Saccharin is an artificial sweetener used as a flavoring agent.

Saccharin is a known carcinogen in rats, and although it hasn’t been shown to cause the same type of cancer in humans. I would stay away from all synthetic sugars added to toothpaste or mouthwash for the sole purpose of making it more palatable. Also, it can cause coughing, nausea, upset stomach, vomiting, and diarrhea.

About Propylene Glycol

Propylene glycol is a synthetic chemical compound used as a surfactant.

Although the FDA classifies propylene glycol as GRAS (generally recognized as safe), this compound is known to irritate the skin, eyes, lungs, and mucous membranes.

Case in point: the industrial-grade product/form is used in antifreeze, detergent solvents, paint and many other industrial products.

Based on research showing that propylene glycol was toxic in rats after long-term use, authors of a 2013 study advised that intake of propylene glycol (and artificial colors, incidentally) be limited, especially in children.

Sources and Further Research and Investigation

Part 1: ingredients for homemade toothpaste Using only 3 Ingredients

All of the more complex and medicinal recipes and protocols will be in the private Part 2 Member Section because of the sensitivity of public social media on certain products, protocols and practices I am using.

The simple or general toothpaste recipe works well as a general maintenance recipe only. This is the bare bones recipe using a few very inexpensive and effective compounds for basic cleaning and sanitizing of the mouth and gums.

All you will be using is a little clean water. ¼ – ½ tsp or so of baking soda combined with ¼ tsp of coconut oil and one drop of peppermint oil is an excellent recipe to start with.

¼ – ½ tsp of Baking Soda

¼ – ⅓ tsp of Organic Coconut Oil

1 tsp of Clean Water or All Natural Medicinal Mouthwash

Optional: During or after brushing; I like to sometimes add 1 drop of either Organic Distilled Peppermint Oil, Clove or Spearmint, or your favorite Organic Oil for a fresher minty breath if needed.

Before brushing or using the mouthwash: Always best If you can floss your teeth at the gum line first removing any debris between the teeth.

Now, let’s create a general mouthwash recipe that you will use with the dry toothpaste combined.

Important Note:

Always use your soft bristle toothbrush and make sure you don’t push too aggressively hard with your toothbrush against the gums and teeth.

Simple Effective Natural Mouthwash: Using 3 Ingredients

The simple mouthwash uses 3 basic but very effective ingredients. I will go over the Medicinal Mouthwash recipe in part 2, along with the protocols.

Mix all of the ingredients together and this is the basic mouthwash that will neutralize acidic waste, odor, parasites and remove biofilm.

If I still need to have fresher smelling breath then I will add 1 drop of my favorite organic essential oil and swish around.

I like to keep the mouthwash for at least 30-45 seconds, swishing back and forth to sanitize and alkalize the mouth.

Before I go to sleep I will use the mouthwash and swish for 30-45 seconds and even brush lightly with my dry toothbrush, as this will decrease the amount of tartar buildup in the morning. After using the mouthwash if you can, use your tongue scraper as well.

Using the Dry Toothpaste Powder and the Mouthwash Together

Using both the dry toothpaste powder and the mouthwash while brushing will really help reducing plaque, tartar buildup, pathogenic bacteria causing bad breath etc.

All you have to do is add 1 tsp or so of Natural Mouthwash Solution or you can also use clean water in your mouth if you don’t have the mouthwash solution made.

or you can also use clean water in your mouth if you don’t have the mouthwash solution made. Then add ¼ tsp or so of Coconut Oil to your Soft Bristle Brush.

Then dip the toothbrush into the Sodium Bicarbonate and start brushing slowly and gently in circular and up-and-down motions, making sure the bristles of the brush get in between the teeth. I like to use about ¼ – ½ tsp of Sodium Bicarbonate.

Using the general or medicinal mouthwash solution with all of the sanitizing compounds, works excellent in conjunction with the general or medicinal dry powder toothpaste.

One of the reasons for having enough baking soda, at least ¼ – ½ tsp of sodium bicarbonate, in my mouth is to ensure that there is enough baking soda to alkalize the mouth and gums sufficiently, neutralizing acids and killing many types of bacteria and parasites if present.

Again, If you want a minty fresh feeling you can add a drop of any organic essential oil either before or after you are finished brushing.

Personally, I like to add 1 drop of organic essential oil after I have brushed and rinsed my mouth out first. Usually I only need about ½ drop or less to get the desired effects.

The longer you keep the brushing solution in your mouth, the more sanitizing and alkaline your mouth and gums will be.

I would say you shouldn’t keep this solution in the mouth more than 30-45 seconds for general use and for more medicinal value you can keep it in the mouth for 3- 4 minutes at one time.

I usually keep the solution in my mouth, swishing back and forth, for at least 30 seconds after I just finished gently brushing my teeth and gums for about 30-45 seconds.

When you are finished brushing, spit out the mouthwash in the sink, then use a copper tongue scraper to remove any odorous film, biofilm, whitish/yellowish colored candida and other parasites off the tongue.

It’s good to use the tongue scraper a few times a day if you are having habitual bad breath.

Personally, I prefer to use copper tongue scrapers, as I have found they are much better than stainless steel scrapers.

Copper is also antibacterial and doesn’t give you a metallic taste as the stainless steel scrapers can do with sensitive people.

Lubricant I Use with the Dry Toothpaste is Coconut Oil

Remember, the number one reason to use coconut oil while brushing with the dry toothpaste powder is to increase the lubricity/slickness of the dry compounds I am using while brushing to alleviate possible irritation to the gums and prevent the wearing down/scratching of the enamel of the teeth.

I am using an excellent tasting organic full bodied extra virgin coconut oil for its lubricity, flavor and for the antibiotic qualities.

I have found coconut oil is the best oil to give super lubricity to the dry and sometimes abrasive paste while brushing or flossing, creating a slippery medium to reduce any irritation to the gums or teeth. The gum tissues for most people are very sensitive tissues, so the last thing we want to do is cause abrasion or irritation to the gums and teeth, especially if our gums are already receding.

Adding a little coconut oil to the toothbrush gives a super smoothness to the compounds and feels much better on the gums and tongue, along with the oil added when brushing.

The compounds that we are using in the dry toothpaste combined with the coconut oil, and a little mouthwash, all work much better together because the dry compounds just with water can be a little aggressive without an oil/lubricity additive.

You can use any type of oil you wish, but I prefer coconut oil because it is also antimicrobial and has a pleasant taste to add to the tooth paste.

Again, the point is that most people are using toothpaste that is too aggressive/gritty for the teeth and gums. Not only that, but you are pushing way too hard on these delicate structures, causing irritation and premature erosion of the enamel.

If you are using regular toothpaste you may want to add a ¼ tsp of organic coconut oil to your normal toothpaste while brushing with your toothpaste. That will help polish the teeth and gums much better without too much irritation from an overly aggressive gritted toothpaste.

Recommendations when using Hydrogen Peroxide

Hydrogen Peroxide, also known as H2O2, can be used in the mouth and is a good oxidizer to add to your protocols 3-4 times a month. H2O2 also helps remove biofilm, plaque, spirochetes, and other toxic pathogenic bacteria that may be infecting the gum lines.

First of all, I would only recommend using food-grade H2O2, and I would also recommend not using more than 1% – 1.5% strength of food-grade H2O2 in the mouth while brushing. Depending on the health of your gums, using a stronger strength than 1.5% of H2O2 may cause damage to inflamed gums and is not recommended for most people.

The H202 in the brown bottle sold at the supermarket is for house cleaning not for use in the body. These are commercial / industrial grade products and have toxic stabilizers in the 3% over the counter (usually in brown bottle) H202. if you are using a 3% food grade H202 – i would recommend diluting the 3% to 1% by adding

The H2O2 in the brown bottle sold at the supermarket is for house cleaning, not for use in the body. These are commercial/industrial grade products and have toxic stabilizers in the 3% over-the-counter (usually in a brown bottle) H2O2. If you are using a 3% food-grade H2O2, I would recommend diluting it to 1% by adding.

I have discovered that 3% is probably too strong for most individuals’ mouths and can lead to receding gums when brushed with a stiff-bristled toothbrush and/or if excessive pressure is applied to the gums, resulting in increased friction and irritation. To mitigate this, I would recommend swishing a 1% concentration of H202 in the mouth for 30-45 seconds instead of actively brushing the gums, especially if they are already damaged. Using higher concentrations than 1-1.5% may contribute to further gum recession.

Diluting 3% H202 to 1.5% Strength

All you have to do is dilute 1 part of 3% food grade hydrogen peroxide to 1 part distilled water. Mix together and that will give you a 1.5% strength solution to safely use.

Soft and Natural Toothbrush I Use

I highly recommend only using a soft profile brush with a natural brush and not synthetic if you can find a good one.

Using a medium or a stiffer toothbrush can easily cause gingival irritation and damage which can easily reduce the size of the gum line.

So, the bottom line is to switch to an extra soft and natural bristle toothbrush.

These are the brushes I have been using: Charcoal Bamboo Toothbrushes Extra Soft Natural Bristles 12 Pack

They are inexpensive soft bristle toothbrushes that work well with BPA free bristles.

Remember, the parasite called a spirochete and other carnivorous creatures are found to live in the mouth, mainly feeding off damaged, inflamed, diseased tissues – gums in this case – and also feeding off the brand new cells of regenerative tissues.

Creating inflammation is the beginning stages of receding gum tissues.

Oral spirochetes: Pathogenic mechanisms in periodontal disease.

Also see: How To Whiten Teeth Naturally

I have a lot of information I collected for you to see in the Earther Academy video called “Understanding Spirochetes And Their Impact On Your Health”.

In part 2 of this video course which is private, the information, protocols and recipe ingredients used may be too sensitive and challenging for public social media. So, the content with many other private videos will be available here on eartheracademy.com

The presence of spirochetes in the mouth and body may come as a revelation. Allow me to reveal the truth I have uncovered regarding an inconspicuous yet evident parasitic ailment occurring in the oral cavity. It is likely that numerous individuals among the readership possess these parasitic spirochetes, coexisting with other harmful organisms, within their mouths and bloodstream. This coexistence may potentially contribute to the early manifestations of degeneration and the development of various diseases over time.

A preliminary observation was made in the video titled Disease Causing Parasitic Spirochetes of the Mouth and Body. In this video, a saliva sample from an acquaintance was examined under a microscope. The presence of snake-like parasitic spirochetes in the saliva was readily apparent, even in a small sample. A closer examination of these parasitic carnivorous organisms reveals their resemblance to miniature serpents or snakes, as they navigate through the tissues feeding on red blood cells and damaged/inflamed tissues.

Please watch all the videos I have provided on spirochetes and conduct additional research. Take the time to study the links in the description to gain a better understanding of their appearance, swimming behavior, and the prevalence of these parasites in the saliva of infected individuals. This will allow you to learn more about these harmful microscopic parasites that affect the oral cavity.

In the video “Disease Causing Parasitic Spirochetes of the Mouth and Body” I have a lot of information and short examination videos for you to see and for you to further research on parasitic spirochetes.

Here is a short medical study by Science Direct on Oral spirochetes and mouth disease: Pathogenic mechanisms in periodontal disease

Part 2, I will also show you how I create an effective medicinal toothpaste and medicinal mouthwash that can be used daily to support the removal of pathogenic bacteria and parasites as well as regrow the receding gums and nutrition to the mouth, teeth and gums.

The combination or individual use of these two recipes has proven highly effective in sanitizing the oral cavity and gums, eliminating microparasites and pathogenic bacteria, combatting bad breath, and promoting the re-mineralization of teeth and gums.

The first part of the recipe is the dry powder toothpaste component and the second part of the recipe is the mouthwash that you are going to use together while brushing.

Remember, the correct protocol is using the two part recipe which is the medicinal dry toothpaste and the medicinal mouthwash combined together.

If you do not have a private membership to EartherAcademy.com – it’s only 10 dollars a month and you can cancel anytime. There is a lot of information on our private site for you to learn and practice in hopes of upgrading, enhancing and optimizing your health and wellness.

Access All Our Private Courses and receive a $100.- discount coupon towards the Earther Academy Store.

See you in part 2! Lots of information to cover and learn 🙂

Dr. Robert…

Recommended Videos and Further Study

For better comprehension of oral parasites, we recommend reviewing the following courses:

Understanding Spirochetes And Their Impact On Your Health

Natural Mouthwash and Oral Disinfectant

Remember, disease as they say starts in the mouth and/or in damaged tissue from open sores.

Healing damaged tissues/reducing parasitic invasions and decreasing inflammation and open sores is a must for a healthy life.

Now you have some of the tools I use to stop and reduce the parasitic invasion and early degeneration from occurring, if used properly.

I hope you enjoyed the course and will be experimenting with the Medicinal Toothpaste and Medicinal Mouthwash workshops.

Hope you enjoy this “DIY Medicinal Toothpaste & Mouthwash: Your Ultimate Guide to Natural Oral Care” Video Course 🙂

Dr. Robert

FAQ

What are the main reasons for making your own toothpaste and mouthwash? Most commercial toothpaste and mouthwash contain toxic chemicals, abrasives, and ingredients like glycerin that can harm your teeth and gums. Making your own allows you to avoid these harmful substances. What specific harmful ingredients should I look out for in commercial toothpaste? You should avoid ingredients like glycerin, saccharin, alcohols, and various toxic chemicals that can damage your enamel and gums. What are the potential health risks associated with spirochetes in the mouth? Spirochetes are linked to various health issues, including Alzheimer’s disease and other degenerative diseases, as they can enter the bloodstream from the mouth. What ingredients are included in the mouthwash mentioned in the video? The mouthwash contains sodium bicarbonate and iodine, which help in oral hygiene. What should I avoid when using essential oils in mouthwash? Avoid adding essential oils directly to mouthwash, as they can break down and float on top, reducing effectiveness.

DIY Medicinal Toothpaste & Mouthwash: Your Ultimate Guide to Natural Oral Care - Earther Academy Learn to make Medicinal Toothpaste & Mouthwash with natural ingredients. Restore enamel, regrow gums, and fight bacteria in this ultimate DIY oral care guide. Course Provider: Organization Course Provider Name: Earther Academy Course Provider URL: https://eartheracademy Course Mode: Online Course Workload: PT2H29M16S Course Type: Partially Free Course Currency: USD Course Price: 10 Editor's Rating:

4.5

