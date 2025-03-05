DIY Mint Chocolate Lip Balm: A Treat for Your Lips (2025)

by Stephanie Gerber 1 · February 11, 2025 · Updated February 20, 2025 · Post may contain affiliate links.

There’s something undeniably delightful about the combination of mint and chocolate. This cocoa butter lip balm recipe is a guilt-free treat that pampers your lips with that same sweet, cooling sensation. Packed with nourishing ingredients like cocoa butter, shea butter, and a hint of peppermint, this balm hydrates, protects, and leaves your lips soft and smooth. Plus, it’s fun to make and comes together in just a few simple steps.

Jump to: Mint Chocolate Lip Balm Recipe

Ingredients

Instructions

Recipe Variations

Troubleshooting

FAQ

More Natural Lip Care Recipes

Mint Chocolate Lip Balm Recipe

This homemade lip balm is a luxurious alternative to store-bought options, free from artificial additives and filled with natural goodness. The combination of moisturizing butters, lightweight oils, and protective beeswax ensures your lips stay hydrated and smooth all day long. And, of course, the infusion of chocolate and mint makes it an irresistible treat. Find more natural lip balm recipes and our favorite store bought options in the blog archives.

Ingredients

Cocoa Butter: Deeply moisturizes and adds a creamy texture, while its natural chocolate scent enhances the flavor.

Deeply moisturizes and adds a creamy texture, while its natural chocolate scent enhances the flavor. Shea Butter: Hydrates and repairs dry, cracked lips with rich vitamins and fatty acids.

Hydrates and repairs dry, cracked lips with rich vitamins and fatty acids. Oil (Coconut, Sweet Almond, or Jojoba): Provides lightweight hydration and locks in moisture.

Provides lightweight hydration and locks in moisture. Beeswax: Adds structure to the balm and creates a protective barrier against the elements.

Adds structure to the balm and creates a protective barrier against the elements. Vitamin E: Acts as an antioxidant, extending shelf life and nourishing lips.

Acts as an antioxidant, extending shelf life and nourishing lips. Chocolate Chips: Adds flavor and a hint of sweetness, melting seamlessly into the balm.

Adds flavor and a hint of sweetness, melting seamlessly into the balm. Peppermint Essential Oil: Provides a cooling sensation, freshens breath, and stimulates circulation for naturally plumper lips.

See recipe for exact quantities.

Instructions

Incorporate Vitamin E: Remove the mixture from heat and let it cool slightly. Stir in vitamin E oil. Add Peppermint Oil: Once the mixture has cooled a little more (but is still liquid), add 1–2 drops of peppermint essential oil. Mix well.

Pour into Containers: Carefully pour the mixture into small tins or lip balm containers. Allow to cool and solidify completely (about 1–2 hours). Label and Enjoy: Seal the tins, label them if desired, and enjoy your mint chocolate lip balm whenever your lips need a treat. See Also Glow Play Tendertalk Lip Balm | MAC Cosmetics | MAC Cosmetics - Official Site

Recipe Variations

Substitute the Chocolate: Use dark, milk, or white chocolate for different flavors. For a completely vegan option, use dairy-free chocolate chips.

Use dark, milk, or white chocolate for different flavors. For a completely vegan option, use dairy-free chocolate chips. Switch the Essential Oil: Try vanilla or orange essential oil for a unique twist.

Try vanilla or orange essential oil for a unique twist. Tinted Balm: Add a pinch of lip-safe mica powder for a subtle shimmer or natural tint.

Add a pinch of lip-safe mica powder for a subtle shimmer or natural tint. Customize the Texture: Adjust the beeswax for a firmer balm or reduce it for a softer consistency.

Adjust the beeswax for a firmer balm or reduce it for a softer consistency. Make it Vegan: Try this recipe for a vegan alternative to this lip balm.

Troubleshooting

Balm Too Hard: Reduce the beeswax slightly in your next batch or remelt and add a bit more oil.

Reduce the beeswax slightly in your next batch or remelt and add a bit more oil. Balm Too Soft: Increase the beeswax or add a bit more cocoa butter to firm it up.

Increase the beeswax or add a bit more cocoa butter to firm it up. Peppermint Too Strong: Start with just one drop and adjust in future batches if needed.

Start with just one drop and adjust in future batches if needed. Chocolate Not Melting Completely: Chop the chocolate finely before adding to the mixture, or ensure the heat is consistent during melting.

FAQ

How long does this lip balm last? Stored in a cool, dry place, the balm can last up to 6–8 months thanks to the vitamin E and beeswax. Can I skip the beeswax? You can, but the balm will be much softer. Substitute with a plant-based wax like candelilla if desired. Is this balm safe for kids? Yes, but ensure they are not allergic to any ingredients. You can omit the essential oil for a gentler formula. Can I use peppermint extract instead of essential oil? Peppermint extract may not mix as well and can alter the texture. Stick with essential oil for best results. Can I double the recipe? Absolutely! Just scale up the ingredients proportionally and ensure you have enough containers ready.

More Natural Lip Care Recipes

'Kiss Me' DIY Sugar Lip Scrub with Honey

Make Your Own Naturally Tinted Lip Balm with Raspberry

Honey Pot Lip Balm Recipe with Honey and Beeswax

10 Easy DIY Cinnamon Lip Plumpers for Naturally Fuller Lips

1