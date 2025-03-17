DIY Plinko Board: 10 Easy Steps for Family Fun | Arkadium (2025)

The Plinko boards you see today are leaps and bounds better than the original version introduced on The Price is Right in 1983. The show’s most famous host — Bob Barker — introduced the game, explaining that the name “Plinko” came from the plink sound the chips made as they traveled down the board hitting various metal spikes.

The show’s producers put up with these intermittent game interruptions until 1991, when one of the producers came up with the idea of placing a Plexiglass cover over the board to prevent any wayward chips from bouncing off the board. While it solved that issue, the renovated Plinko board created a new problem for the game. From time to time, chips would get stuck between the plexiglass and the board and have to be retrieved. This was no easy feat, as it was hard to get into the tight space where a wayward chip would become lodged to retrieve it.

To fix this new problem, in 1994 a Plinko board aficionado came up with the idea of cutting triangle-shaped holes into the game’s Plexiglass cover so any chips that get stuck can be easily and quickly dislodged, allowing the game to proceed.