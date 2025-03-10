Do Derms Prefer Body Lotion or Body Oil? The Answer Might Surprise You (2025)

From serums to butters to exfoliators, the bodycare market is practically exploding with high-quality options to buff, smooth, and moisturize head to toe. Still, the categories can be quite confusing, even for the most seasoned beauty experts. Case in point? Body lotions versus body oils. Both are beloved staples for soft, glowing skin all over, so which should you use? Is one better than the other, depending on your skin type and goals? What's the best way to apply both for your silkiest limbs yet? We consulted top derms to get to the bottom of the debate, once and for all. Spoiler: The answer isn't so cut and dried.

What is body lotion?

Body lotions are water-based solutions that contain a host of nourishing emollients—including butters, oils, and other water-based hydrators (think glycerin, hyaluronic acid, etc.). "Lotions are more lightweight; they leave less of that 'greasy' feeling," adds board-certified dermatologist Emilie Fowler, MD, of Schweiger Dermatology Group in NYC. "Lotions penetrate the skin quickly and provide hydration since they’re made up of a mix of water and oil."

What is body oil?

Body oil, on the other hand, is made up of one ingredient: oil. (Yep, you guessed it!) Oils are highly occlusive—meaning they provide a barrier over the skin—so they're a great choice for those with extra dry skin looking to lock in moisture. Lotions, on the other hand, tend to be thinner in consistency. "Oils leave the skin feeling silky soft. They can also help give your skin the 'glow' that some people strive for," Fowler adds.

What's the difference?

Board-certified dermatologist Sara Hogan, MD, founder of Cosmedica Dermatology, puts it simply: "Body oils contain oils. Body lotions are emulsions of water in oil." Both products moisturize the skin and can vary in consistency (you can find buttery, whipped, thick lotions and silky, lightweight oils), but generally, oils tend to be heavier than lotions due to their occlusive nature.

So, which is better: body oil or lotion?

Like most aspects of skincare, it's ultimately up to personal preference. Do you prefer a lightweight confection or an ultra-glowy sheen? That said, a few factors can help sway your decision—the most common being skin type and weather.

"In warmer months with higher humidity, most would likely prefer a lightweight lotion," says Fowler. During the winter, however, oils may be best given their occlusive properties. If you have acne-prone skin, a noncomedogenic lotion may be better tolerated, as oils could lead to more breakouts. (Although, Hogan says squalane oil is a fabulous option for those with oily, acne-prone skin.) Drier skin types, on the other hand, generally fare well with oils. "I recommend using oils on certain body parts that tend to be more rough due to repetitive rubbing with movement, like the elbows, knees, and feet," Hogan adds.

Still, these product categories are not so definitive. Lotions are generally less greasy than oils, yes, but you can absolutely find a thicker lotion ideal for dry, wintry skin. Not to mention, Fowler says some may prefer oils to get that "glow," regardless of the weather. "One is not better than the other—they are just different," she notes. "While someone with eczema-prone, sensitive skin may benefit more from a lotion, someone with very dry, cracked skin may feel more soothed using oil."

How to apply them both

"Both lotions and oils are best applied after bathing or showering," Fowler explains. "Gently pat dry and apply the lotion or oil to damp skin. This will help lock in moisture, keeping your skin hydrated."

This is especially important if you're using oil—which, remember, doesn't have any water in the formula. Oils are top-notch for trapping moisture into the skin, but they can't do their job if there's no water present to trap. And you don't even have to choose one or the other; lotions and oils can totally work in the same routine! "I recommend applying lotion first to hydrate the skin. Once rubbed in and absorbed, layer your body oil on top," suggests Fowler. "This will act as a protective barrier to lock in the added moisture."

Is oil or lotion better after a shower?

You can use either—or both! No matter which product you choose, just remember to apply it on damp skin. If you are using an oil, Hogan also recommends massaging it thoroughly to avoid staining your clothing.

Shop the best body lotions and oils

Irene Forte Pistachio Body Oil Here we have another one of my go-to oils. Yes, it's pricey, but its luxuriously nourishing consistency and spa-grade scent make it worth the splurge, IMO.

Nécessaire The Body Lotion Olibanum Introducing one of the best-smelling body lotions on the market right now. I'm truly obsessed with this peptide- and niacinamide-infused formula.

Byredo Bal D'afrique Body Lotion If you're a fan of fragrance layering, I cannot recommend Byredo's scented lotions enough. Bal D'afrique has a decadent, elegant aroma you'll want to lather on from head to toe. See Also Tinted moisturizer vs tinted serums - what’s the difference and which is better?

Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Firmeza Firming & Debloating Body Oil Speaking of delicious scents, you must give this pistachio- and salted caramel-infused oil a try. It's viral for a reason, and I can attest that it's such a treat.

OSEA Undaria Algae Body Lotion Osea makes some of the best bodycare confections in the game, so, of course, I have to include this best-seller. It's ultra-moisturizing; it even gives my limbs a subtle, lingering sheen.

PHLUR Missing Person Body Oil Every time I wear this body oil, I earn at least three compliments on how good I smell. It's my go-to formula to wear before heading out for an event.

Oak Essentials Luminous Body Lotion Each Oak Essentials product transports me to a heavenly spa, and this luxurious body lotion is no different. I literally feel the tension relax from my muscles every time I use it.

Clarins Tonic Body Firming & Toning Treatment Oil It doesn't get more classic than this Clarins number. With rosemary, geranium, and mint extracts housed in a base of hazelnut oil, it firms and tones as it nourishes the skin.