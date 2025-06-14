Do Eyelashes Grow Back? Here’s How Long It Takes and Methods To Expedite Growth, from an Expert Doctor (2025)

About the expert

Thomas Stokkermans, OD, PhD, FAAO, is a board-certified optometrist and medical writer and reviewer for All About Vision. He serves as an Associate Professor in the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and holds adjunct faculty positions at five additional universities. Dr. Stokkermans is the Director of the Optometry Division at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and Co-Director of the Dry Eye Center of Excellence. With extensive research experience, he has participated in over 30 clinical trials focused on ocular disease and contact lens care and has authored more than 30 peer-reviewed articles in both optometry and molecular biology. Beyond the clinic and classroom, he also serves as one of the official eye doctors for the Cleveland Browns NFL team.

Highlights

Eyelashes go through a natural cycle of shedding and regrowth.

Aging, medical conditions, and nutrition all play a role in lash health.

While natural remedies and growth serums may offer benefits, results can vary.

If lash loss is excessive, persistent, or linked to other symptoms, consult a doctor.

Eyelashes may be small, but they play a big role in protecting our eyes. Beyond enhancing our appearance, they act as a natural shield, keeping dust and debris at bay. If yours have been impacted by factors like aging, medical treatments, burns, or cosmetics, among others, we have answers on how long it takes lashes to grow back.

Some lash shedding is completely normal. “Since all lashes are in a slightly different growth stage, we can expect three to four lashes to fall out by themselves every day,” explains Thomas Stokkermans, OD, PhD, FAAO, a board-certified optometrist, Case Western Reserve University professor, and team eye doctor for the Cleveland Browns. In other words, don’t panic if you notice a stray lash or two on your cheek.

But what if your eyelashes don’t seem to be growing back as expected? Ahead, Dr. Stokkermans weighs in on this common concern, exploring available treatments and when it might be time to see a doctor about lash loss.

How long does it take for eyelashes to grow back?

The answer lies in the natural growth cycle of hair. “It takes about four to five months for an eyelash to go through its lifecycle,” explains Dr. Stokkermans.

The eyelash growth cycle consists of three key phases:

Anagen (growth phase): Lasts four to six weeks, during which the hair follicle actively produces a lash.

Lasts four to six weeks, during which the hair follicle actively produces a lash. Catagen (transition phase): Lasts two to three weeks, when the follicle stops growing and detaches from the blood supply.

Lasts two to three weeks, when the follicle stops growing and detaches from the blood supply. Telogen (resting phase): Lasts about three months before the eyelash naturally falls out and a new one begins to grow.

After a lash sheds, “it takes four to six weeks for the lash to grow back,” says Dr. Stokkermans.

He adds that at any given time, around 40% of our eyelashes are in the growth phase. Lashes grow at a rate of about 0.14 millimeter (mm) per day, and their final length depends on how long they remain in the anagen phase. Unlike scalp hair—which can remain in the growth phase for years—eyelashes have a much shorter cycle, keeping them at their characteristic length.

What influences eyelash growth?

Several factors can influence how quickly (or slowly) your lashes grow:

Follicle damage

Overall health

Aging

Genetics

Nutrition

Can eyelash loss be permanent?

“Yes, eyelash loss can be permanent when the follicle is damaged during the anagen phase,” explains Dr. Stokkermans. This condition is medically known as madarosis, and can result from a variety of factors, including:

Natural aging

Genetic conditions such as ectodermal dysplasia and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome

Skin and eyelid diseases, including shingles, leprosy, HIV/AIDS, and eyelid cancer

Blepharitis , a chronic inflammation of the eyelid and its oil glands

, a chronic inflammation of the eyelid and its oil glands Autoimmune disorders like alopecia areata

Certain medications, including amiodarone, propranolol, retinoids, and some cancer treatments

Radiation therapy in and around the eye

Nutritional deficiencies, particularly of iron, zinc, protein, and biotin

Toxic exposure, such as thallium poisoning or excessive vitamin A intake

Psychiatric conditions like trichotillomania , a compulsive urge to pull out eyelashes

Are there home remedies to speed up eyelash growth?

“Yes, there are a variety of natural remedies that may help accelerate eyelash growth,” confirms Dr. Stokkermans. “However, there is limited evidence from clinical trials that they actually work.”

That said, some ingredients have been traditionally used to nourish and strengthen lashes. Here are several that Dr. Stokkermans highlights:

Castor oil : Packed with ricinoleic acid, castor oil is believed to reduce inflammation and support hair health. Applying it before bed may help condition lashes.

Packed with ricinoleic acid, castor oil is believed to reduce inflammation and support hair health. Applying it before bed may help condition lashes. Coconut oil: Known for its deep moisturizing properties, coconut oil may strengthen lashes and protect against breakage.

Known for its deep moisturizing properties, coconut oil may strengthen lashes and protect against breakage. Green tea: Rich in antioxidants and caffeine, green tea might stimulate lash growth when applied with a cotton swab or a soaked tea bag placed over the eyelids.

Rich in antioxidants and caffeine, green tea might stimulate lash growth when applied with a cotton swab or a soaked tea bag placed over the eyelids. Vitamin E oil: A powerful antioxidant, vitamin E oil may encourage lash health and growth when applied directly.

A powerful antioxidant, vitamin E oil may encourage lash health and growth when applied directly. Olive oil: Loaded with antioxidant-rich fatty acids, olive oil can help nourish and fortify lashes.

Loaded with antioxidant-rich fatty acids, olive oil can help nourish and fortify lashes. Aloe vera: This hydrating plant gel is often used to condition lashes and may support growth.

This hydrating plant gel is often used to condition lashes and may support growth. Shea butter: Packed with vitamins and antioxidants, shea butter may help strengthen and protect lashes.

Are there products that can help speed up eyelash growth?

“The only prescription medication approved by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) is Latisse (bimatoprost),” says Dr. Stokkermans. He notes that Latisse is similar to a class of glaucoma eye drops that have long been known to promote eyelash growth. “It works by keeping the eyelash in its anagen (growth) phase longer.”

For those exploring over-the-counter options, several eyelash serums claim to support longer, fuller lashes. Popular brands include:

DIME Eyelash Boost Serum

RapidLash Enhancing Serum

RevitaLash Advanced Conditioner

Rodan + Fields Lash Boost

The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum

GrandeLASH-MD Lash Serum

While these serums don’t have FDA approval, many contain ingredients believed to support lash growth and overall lash health. Dr. Stokkermans shares some key components to look for:

Peptides , such as myristoyl pentapeptide-17, acetyl tetrapeptide-3, and biotinoyl tripeptide-1, help strengthen hair follicles and promote thicker, longer lashes.

, such as myristoyl pentapeptide-17, acetyl tetrapeptide-3, and biotinoyl tripeptide-1, help strengthen hair follicles and promote thicker, longer lashes. Biotin , a vitamin essential for hair growth, supports healthy lash development.

, a vitamin essential for hair growth, supports healthy lash development. Panthenol , a derivative of Vitamin B5, helps hydrate and condition lash follicles.

, a derivative of Vitamin B5, helps hydrate and condition lash follicles. Natural oils , including castor oil, jojoba oil, and pumpkin seed oil, nourish and condition lashes while potentially supporting growth. Castor oil is rich in ricinoleic acid, which has been linked to hair growth, while pumpkin seed oil is thought to help block dihydrotestosterone (DHT), a hormone associated with hair loss.

, including castor oil, jojoba oil, and pumpkin seed oil, nourish and condition lashes while potentially supporting growth. Castor oil is rich in ricinoleic acid, which has been linked to hair growth, while pumpkin seed oil is thought to help block dihydrotestosterone (DHT), a hormone associated with hair loss. Plant extracts, such as grape extract, clover flower extract, ginseng root extract, and aloe leaf juice, may offer additional lash benefits. Ginseng root extract may boost blood circulation to hair follicles, while aloe leaf juice is packed with antioxidants that help nourish lashes.

Causes for eyelash loss

Losing a few eyelashes now and then is normal, but if you’ve noticed significant thinning or excessive shedding, there could be an underlying reason. According to Dr. Stokkermans, several causes can contribute to eyelash loss, including:

Cosmetic-related issues

Improper makeup use can weaken lashes over time. Failing to remove eye makeup properly—especially mascara—or leaving it on too long can contribute to lash loss.

Lash extensions are another potential risk. “Especially the glue can be toxic to the eyelash follicles,” warns Dr. Stokkermans, and frequent use can stress natural lashes.

Aggressive eyelash curling, particularly on brittle lashes, can also lead to breakage.

Blepharitis: Inflammation of the eyelids

Another cause of eyelash loss is blepharitis, a chronic inflammatory condition that affects the eyelids. This irritation can cause redness, itching, and, in some cases, lash shedding. If your eyes often feel dry, itchy, or irritated, blepharitis could be the culprit.

Hormonal changes

Shifting hormone levels can also affect eyelash growth. Pregnancy, menopause, and thyroid disorders (particularly hypothyroidism) may lead to thinning lashes. Stress is another factor, as elevated cortisol levels can disrupt hair growth cycles and contribute to lash shedding.

Nutritional deficiencies

Your diet plays an important role in maintaining strong, healthy eyelashes. A lack of key nutrients—such as biotin, vitamin D, iron, and essential fatty acids—can lead to weakened hair follicles, making lashes more prone to falling out.

Environmental factors

“Seasonal changes, particularly during autumn and winter,” can trigger increased shedding, Dr. Stokkermans says. Dry indoor air and low humidity levels can cause eyelashes to become brittle and more likely to break.

Friction and mechanical damage

Sometimes, everyday habits are to blame for lash loss. Rubbing your eyes frequently or sleeping with your face pressed against the pillow can cause unnecessary friction, leading to lash breakage and shedding.

Another cause is trichotillomania, a compulsive condition that drives individuals to pull out their own eyelashes. Over time, this repeated pulling can lead to noticeable thinning and even permanent damage to the hair follicles.

How to prevent eyelashes from falling out

“Eyelashes are lost naturally, so loss cannot be prevented fully,” explains Dr. Stokkermans. “However, the growth phase of the lash can be extended, causing thicker and longer lashes.”

To support healthy lash growth, it’s important to avoid factors that can damage hair follicles or shorten the anagen (growth) phase. Harsh eye makeup and aggressive removal techniques can weaken lashes over time, while underlying medical conditions, nutritional deficiencies, and high stress levels may also contribute to excessive shedding. Taking steps to nourish your body, manage stress, and treat any health concerns can help keep your lashes looking their best.

When to see a doctor

Dr. Stokkermans advises seeking medical attention if you experience any of the following:

You lose significantly more than five eyelashes per day.

Eyelash loss appears uneven on your eyelid.

Hair loss extends beyond your eyelashes, affecting your eyebrows or scalp.

Your eyelids are red, crusted, thickened, or irritated in addition to losing lashes.

There is a growth, ulceration, bleeding, or any noticeable anatomical change in the area of lash loss.

You experience significant changes in your eyesight or how your eyes feel alongside eyelash loss.

“It’s important to consult a healthcare professional if there is abnormal eyelash loss, as it could be a sign of an underlying medical condition, including cancer of the eye and eyelid,” he concludes.

