Do's and Don'ts on How to Use a Cuticle Pusher (2025)

No matter what kind of manicure you wish to do – wet, dry, or Russian – one of the most ignored parts of the nail prep is the cuticle. It is crucial to remove the cuticles in the correct way to make the most out of your mani. Read on to learn everything about cuticle pushers to help you understand how important this tiny step is in your mani routine.

What are Cuticles?

To begin with, cuticles, also known as eponychium in human anatomy, are a thin layer of skin subcaste located at the base of the nail. They are made of dead skin cells and a small quantity of keratin protein. They are meant to seal the space between the nail plate and the lateral and proximal nail folds. The purpose of cuticles is to act as a barrier against bacterial and fungal infections and to support nail growth.

What is a Cuticle Pusher?

A cuticle pusher, also known as a pusher nail tool or simply a ‘pusher’, is a necessary instrument in your nail prep routine for achieving salon-quality manicures at home. It is used for pushing back the cuticle from your nail plate to expose the rear end of your nail bed giving a little more space to work. It helps manage the cuticles by gently pushing them away from the nail surface providing a neat and polished look of the nail bed. It is a versatile tool in the entire nail prep to obtain a longer-lasting and cleaner mani. Regular use of a cuticle pusher promotes healthy nail growth by preventing the cuticles from impeding the natural growth process.m

What do Pushers Do?

1) Elevate the Aesthetics of your Mani

Using a pusher nail tool, you push the cuticle slightly back which exposes more of the nail bed and makes it appear neat and stretched. It allows you to work ‘under your cuticles’ which results in a more presentable and polished manicure once the nail starts growing back. This perfection in cuticle operation not only enhances the aesthetic appeal but also provides a professional look.

2) Prevent Hangnails and Ingrowth

Hangnails can cause discomfort and can be painful at the same time. Using a cuticle pusher, you can get rid of the excess dead skin deposit on your nail surface which could otherwise become a prospective hangnail. You can use a pusher precisely and regularly as a precautionary measure to prevent the liability of painful ingrown nails as well.

3) Promote Healthy Growth

Gently pushing back the cuticles stimulates blood circulation in the area surrounding the nails which enhances healthier and nourished nail growth which can eventually result in stronger and more flexible nails.

Types of Pusher Materials

1) Wooden Pushers

Also known as orange sticks, these are made of disposable wood and are biodegradable. They are shaped with a pointed edge on one end and a flat edge on the other, and are suitable for single use.

2) Stainless Steel Pushers

These are rust-resistant and durable, easy to clean for multiple usages. They are long-lasting and are generally used by professional nail techs as they have a rounded, flat edge to push back the cuticles gently.

3) Silicon-Tip Pushers

These are designed with a plastic holder at one end and a soft silicon tip at the other. The idea is to be gentle on the cuticles to work on minute details.

How to Use a Cuticle Pusher?

Here is a step-by-step guide to gently pushing back the cuticles as a part of a healthy manicure:

1) Softening the cuticles is important for an easy and comfortable manicure. Soaking your hands in warm water can soften them to make the process of pushing them easier. If opting for a dry manicure, you may use a cuticle remover cream or balm to avoid submerging your hands in water.

2) Once the skin around the cuticles is soft, choose any of the above-mentioned pushers and use the flat edge on the base of the nail where the cuticle meets the nail bed. Start applying gentle pressure to push the dead skin back towards the proximal nail fold.

3) When working on the corners, cuticles may be more stubborn and there may be some hangnails. Be careful of working with loose skin and hangnails as they may be painful.

4) Once the cuticles are pushed away from the nail bed, use the pointed edge of the pusher to get rid of the dead skin and debris without piercing into the skin surrounding the nails.

Do’s and Don’ts while using Cuticle Pusher

1) Do work on one finger at a time and push back the cuticles on each nail carefully.

2) Don’t apply too much pressure as the skin around the nails is delicate.

3) Do choose the right pusher material for you depending on your skin sensitivity and allergic reactions.

4) Don’t continue pushing too hard if you feel any pain or discomfort. Stop right away!

5) Do maintain a routine for pushing back your cuticles to avoid hard growth. Doing it regularly will promote healthy nail growth and prevent dead skin accumulation.

6) Don’t trim the excess dead skin unless you are a professional nail tech. Try removing as much as you can with the pusher itself.

7) Do apply a cuticle oil or a moisturizing cuticle cream after pushing the cuticles to nourish them and keep them healthy.

Wrap-Up

By incorporating cuticle pushers in your at-home nail care routine, you not only enhance the aesthetics of your hands and nails but also contribute to their improved health. It’s a small yet necessary tool in nurturing healthy nail growth and serving as a precautionary measure against painful hangnails and in-growth. As you begin this journey of looking after your nails and cuticles, be cautious and mindful at every step. By learning what pushers are and how to use them, you empower yourself to carry well-prepped nails with confidence.