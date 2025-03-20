Do Weight Loss Patches Work? We Asked the Experts (2025)

Published: August 28, 2024

If reruns of the cringe, early 2000s reality weight loss shows taught us anything, it’s that people will try just about anything to lose weight—including downright dangerous measures. However, most people long to lose weight in a safe, and ideally, quick way. Cue weight loss patches. While slapping an adhesive piece of plastic to your skin every day sounds like an appealing alternative to cutting calories and sweating in the gym, you can’t help but wonder, is it too good to be true?

Christopher McGowan, M.D., is triple-board-certified in internal medicine, gastroenterology, and obesity medicine. He’s also a leader in endobariatrics, a field of gastroenterology that targets the obesity epidemic without bariatric surgery. He is also the founder, CEO, and chief medical officer of True You Weight Loss, an endobariatric weight loss center in Atlanta and Cary, NC.

Kimberly Gomer, M.S., R.D., L.D.N is a registered dietitian who specializes in weight loss, diabetes management, and disordered eating.

What Are Weight Loss Patches?

Weight loss patches (aka slimming or liposuction patches) are thermoplastic or silicone adhesives infused with various ingredients. You stick ‘em on your body for a few hours and let the contents seep into your skin (and eventually, your bloodstream). Because weight loss patches are considered supplements, you can buy them directly over the counter. “There are no prescription transdermal medications for weight loss,” obesity physician Christopher McGowan, M.D. says.

The patches are easy to find online, with prices ranging from fairly inexpensive to several hundred dollars a pop. The ingredients in these patches vary wildly, including green tea extract, garcinia cambogia, B vitamins, acai berry, kelp, apple cider vinegar, and more. But, the research on these patches—and their various concoctions of herbs, extracts, and vitamins—is scant, says registered dietitian Kimberly Gomer, R.D.

“None of these ingredients by themselves produce weight loss when ingested by mouth, which is a far greater way to absorb them [compared to transdermal application],” McGowan says.

Are Weight Loss Patches Effective?

Weight loss patches deliver their ingredients in the same way nicotine or estrogen patches work (1). In theory, the patch’s contents seep through the skin and into the bloodstream, providing a steady stream of ingredients for as long as the patch is worn.

“The idea is that when you put a patch on, the ingredients don’t have to go through your intestine, so they have a stronger impact, and you’d absorb them more effectively,” Gomer explains.

However, experts are skeptical that weight loss patches can deliver this “more efficient” effect. “Finding evidence to prove that a weight loss patch actually works is pretty much impossible,” McGowan says. He adds that the research that does exist largely comes from the manufacturers themselves, meaning the findings could be misreported. Plus, there’s no standardized dosing for herbs and extracts.

Manufacturers determine which ingredients—and how much of them—to include, raising concerns about efficacy and safety.

Sure, sticky patches infused with tea leaves and berries sound harmless, but “all-natural” isn’t synonymous with totally safe. Supplements aren’t regulated for dosing or quality control, so the ingredients may not match what’s listed on the label. Not to mention, some herbs and extracts in weight loss patches may interact with the medications you’re taking.

Weight Loss Patch Ingredients

To McGowan and Gomer’s point, minimal studies exist on weight loss patches. Ingredients often found in themhavebeen studied, but mostly in Petri dishes.

Acai berry

Acai’s sky-high antioxidant count has made it a popular ingredient in weight-loss and anti-aging products. The berry reportedly has 10 times more antioxidants than blueberries (2). And antioxidants kick oxidative stress’ butt.

“The idea is, if you reduce oxidative stress in your body, it can help manage weight,” Gomer says. Oxidative stress prompts fat cells to store more fat and slows down metabolism. It also creates inflammation, which is linked to obesity (3, 4, 5, 6).

Acai’s antioxidant properties may positively affect fat (2). A 2021 study found in vitro fat cells treated with acai extract reduced fat storage by 40 percent (7).

Even so, Gomer doubts you’ll see significant weight loss from patches containing the berry. “Putting on a patch with acai is not going to do it for you,” she says.

Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar has been hailed for helping people shed pounds by affecting appetite, satiety, and metabolism (8). Intermittent fasters praise it since ACV won’t break a fast.

Some research shows promise, but the studies have been small. In a recent double-blind, randomized clinical trial published in BMJ Nutrition Prevention and Health, people who drank ACV three times a day for several weeks saw reductions in weight, waist/hip circumference, blood glucose (sugar), and more (8).

Still, study participants were drinking ACV, not wearing it. “It might seem obvious,” McGowan says, “but applying a vinegar-impregnated sticker to your skin won’t facilitate weight loss.”

Garcinia cambogia

The rind of garcinia cambogia fruit contains hydroxycitric acid (HCA), a compound believed to suppress appetite. While garcinia is a popular ingredient in weight loss supplements, it lacks solid evidence from quality studies. And it carries some real risks (9).

“Potentially, it can cause liver toxicity, inflammation, headache, nausea, cough, constipation, and diarrhea,” Gomer says. Some people who have used supplements containing garcinia reported liver damage.

Bee venom

Yes, the same stuff that causes a painful bump after a bee sting has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, according to several studies (10).

Research on bee venom as a weight loss promoter, on the other hand, is minimal. A few studies on lab cells or mice suggest bee venom might reduce fat cell formation and improve immune cell function in fat tissue (11, 12).

While inflammation and oxidative stress are indirectly related to weight, there’s no solid evidence that bee venom in a patch or otherwise will help you shave off pounds.

Side Effects from Weight Loss Patches

According to experts, weight loss patches shouldn’t cause major side effects. But there’s no guarantee, especially if the ingredients aren’t fully disclosed. Patches can cause anything from minor skin irritation to serious reactions, depending on what’s in them.

“If you intend to use a patch, avoid sensitive areas, as skin reactions are the biggest concern,” McGowan says. “Different ingredients in the patch could lead to allergic reactions, even anaphylaxis.” For context, anaphylaxis is a life-threatening condition brought on by an acute allergic response that can cause respiratory collapse (13).

Proven Weight Loss Methods

Sustainable weight loss is a marathon, not a sprint. Losing weight (and keeping it off) requires a multi-prong approach, incorporating diet, exercise, sleep, and stress management. It might take longer than you’d like, but the results are far more likely to last.

Lifestyle Changes

It may sound cliché, but diet and exercise matter a lot, whether you’re using an OTC product or taking prescription weight loss medications.

“In general, all of these patches, supplements, and even with drugs like Ozempic and phentermine, if you don’t change your diet, you’re not going to see results,” Gomer says.

There’s no perfect, one-size-fits-all diet, Gomer says, so your best bet is to consult with a registered dietitian or an obesity physician to find one that will fit your individual needs and goals. When it comes to physical activity, the American Heart Association recommends 150 minutes of moderate exercise (bike riding, jogging, or brisk walking) or 75 minutes of vigorous exercise (running, HIIT, or boxing) a week (14).

Sleep and stress management also matter when it comes to maintaining your physique. Lack of sleep is associated with obesity, higher BMI, and weight gain (15). Chronic stress can also raise cortisol levels, which can trigger cravings for high-fat, high-sugar comfort foods and lead to visceral fat (the type linked to cardiovascular disease) (16).

FDA-Approved Weight Loss Medications

If you need help losing weight, you’re not alone. Patches and weight loss supplements may seem like attractive, natural alternatives to medication for a few reasons. For one, they’re typically inexpensive, unlike a potentially costly trip to the doctor. And two, there are still stigmas around certain medications, and going the natural route may sound better for you in the long run. Still, there are proven and safer ways to hit your weight loss goals than opting for stick-ons and unregulated supplements.

Your doctor can recommend well-researched, FDA-approved medications tailored to your particular weight issues, whether related to a metabolic condition or emotional overeating. The drugs listed below are approved for those who have obesity (a BMI of 30 or higher) or who have a BMI of 27 or greater with a weight-related health condition.

Semaglutide

Semaglutide is an injectable medication known as a GLP-1 receptor agonist. It mimics GLP-1, a hormone that regulates appetite, blood sugar, and digestion. Semaglutide slows digestion so you feel full longer, quieting “food noise” and cravings, and lowering blood sugar levels (17, 18).

Heads up: Brands like Ozempic and Wegovy will require a prescription.

Contrave

Contrave is a daily oral medication that combines two drugs: naltrexone and bupropion (19).

Alone, naltrexone is used to treat opioid and alcohol use disorders by blocking opioid receptors to reduce cravings (20). Bupropion is better known as the antidepressant Wellbutrin and the smoking-cessation drug Zyban (21).

When taken separately, the two medications promote weight loss and reduce food cravings. After being prescribed off-label for weight loss, the FDA approved the combination of the drugs as Contrave. Because of its ability to shut down cravings, the drug is marketed to help people who tend to eat for comfort, especially during stressful times.

Phentermine

Phentermine is a prescription appetite suppressant that’s taken orally. It has a long track record of being safe and effective, especially when paired with topiramate (sold under the brand name Qsymia).

Phentermine has been FDA-approved for short-term use (up to 12 weeks) but can be used for much longer. While people typically only lose five percent of their body weight on the drug, it can jumpstart weight loss in those with less weight to lose (22, 23, 24).

The Final Verdict

Unsurprisingly, experts suggest passing on weight loss patches. “I just don’t think there’s enough research,” says Gomer.

McGowan concurs: “You’re better off saving your money and seeking help from an obesity medicine specialist to identify the best-proven treatment for you and your goals.”

The Bottom Line

Weight loss patches are adhesives that claim to promote weight loss by delivering ingredients into the bloodstream via the skin. There’s little research to back their effectiveness. Experts advise skipping them in favor of proven weight loss methods that are safe and effective, such as lifestyle changes and prescription weight loss medications.