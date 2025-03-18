Do You Really Need Another Skin Care Tool? Experts Say These Are the Best Ones (2025)

Every item on this page was chosen by an ELLE editor. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.
Have you ever gotten a facial and wondered what exactly they were using to make your skin look so good? Chances are, it’s probably some sort of skin care tool. When cleansers aren’t quite cutting it or your serums have done all that they can possibly do, tools go the extra mile to ensure you get the results you want.
“These days, we are inundated with skin care products, and not every new ingredient introduced to the marketplace agrees with all skin types,” says Kristyn Smith, esthetician and founder of Practise NYC. “Skin care routines should be very customizable and assessed moment to moment, whereas tools are somewhat broader in their method of treatment dealing with the issues outside of the skin that are important but often ignored.”
Beyond your topical treatments, these tools offer additional benefits. If you want to reduce inflammation and fight acne, a red light therapy wand is just the place to start. Maybe you want to stimulate your muscles to tone, then invest in a microcurrent device. However, if you simply want to maximize the effects of your products, a facial steamer helps open your pores so that products can penetrate deeper to remove dirt and oils. From standard gua shas to light therapy masks and wands, there are a bevy of skin care tools to help to boost your daily ritual.
We understand that some of these tools can be a bit intimidating. It’s important to consult a dermatologist before trying these out, but we’re here to make your research a bit easier. After consulting experts and combing through online reviews, we sourced the 18 best skin care tools on the market. See our selections below.
Best Vibrating Massage Tool
Skin Gym Beauty Lifter Vibrating T-Bar
Pros
- Easy to use
Cons
- Short battery life
When you want to get your face back in good shape, you go to Skin Gym. This tool mimics the effect of a body massage using sonic vibrational technology to instantly relax your skin. Use the bar between your brows, along your lip lines, or on your cheeks and jawline for a lifted finish.
Nordstrom rating: 4.4/5 stars
A Nordstrom reviewer says: “I use this little vibrating tool right after applying my skin care to optimize absorption. I have also been using this little wand every other day before bed and I do notice my skin waking up refreshed. I enjoy it part of my skin care routine.”
Best For Travel
Solawave 4-in-1 Skincare Wand
Pros
- Depuffs the skin
Cons
- Takes time to see results
We all wish getting rid of wrinkles and fine lines was as easy as waving a magic wand. Solawave is here to grant those wishes—well, sort of. This small but mighty tool uses red light therapy, facial massage, and therapeutic warmth to depuff the skin and visibly fade lines, and blemishes.
Solawave rating: 4.8/5 stars
An ELLE reviewer says: “This little tool is one of my favorite additions to my skin care routine. I love how intuitive it is and my skin always looks rejuvenated after using it. I even got my mom hooked on using it and she loves it.”—Tasha Nicole Smith, beauty assistant
Best Depuffing Wand
TheraBody TheraFace Depuffing Wand
Pros
- Multiple hot and cold settings
Cons
- Takes time to get used to using the device
We've all likely experienced the dreaded early morning puffy face. Home remedies like freezing a spoon or massaging a piece of ice to your skin have been floating around the internet for years. This tool is a more sophisticated option; using hot and cold therapies, it depuffs the skin, improves elasticity, and leaves you with a luminous glow.
Therabody rating: 4.6/5 stars
A Therabody reviewer says: “I really really love this. I’ve always wanted to try ice rolling but cannot get myself to the kitchen early in the morning but having this near me I can just easily use the cold under my eyes.”
Best For Exfoliation
Dermaflash Luxe Anti-Aging Sonic Dermaplaning Exfoliation Tool
Pros
- Removes dead skin cells
Cons
- Not ideal for sensitive skin
One of the most important yet overlooked steps in a good skin care routine is exfoliation. Getting rid of dead skin on your face can help reveal soft, smooth skin and make it more receptive to all the benefits of your serums and moisturizers. This tool helps safely remove peach fuzz and dead skin cells that could congest your skin.
Dermaflash rating: 4.7/5 stars
A Dermaflash reviewer says: “I absolutely love this product and will be using it on a regular basis it makes my skin feel really soft and also helps smooth everything out. It gets rid of all the peach fuzz and dry skin very quickly. I love anything skincare and feel so grateful to be able to test and try this out. Also, my makeup goes on a lot smoother as well.”
Best Skincare Set
NuFace Trinity+ Starter Kit
Pros
- Quick visible results
Cons
- Can be painful if not used correctly
If you're pretty deep into skin care TikTok, there's a good chance you've seen this microcurrent starter kit. Microcurrent devices utilize a low-level electrical current to stimulate the muscles in your face, which helps tone and firm the skin. This tool’s unique shape is particularly beneficial for contouring and sculpting.
Blue Mercury rating: 4.4/5 stars
A Blue Mercury reviewer says: “I was skeptical about this device, but ever since I’ve started using it I have had a noticeable immediate difference in the firmness of my skin. I’m very impressed.”
Best Red Light Mask
Omnilux Contour Face
Pros
- Treat deep lines and wrinkles
Cons
- Not easily portable
No, this mask is not meant to scare you. This red light mask is designed to fade fine lines and dark spots and promote healthy, youthful skin. Use this for approximately 10 to 2o minutes, three times a week to see visibly more radiant skin.
Omnilux rating: 4.6/5 stars
An ELLE Editor says: “One time, when using this mask, my sister called me on FaceTime and screamed, then she immediately started laughing. It wasn't far out of the norm for her to see me trying a new skin care tools, but this one she found particularly interesting. I told her about all of the benefits of LED and red light therapy, and she pointed out how good my skin had been looking lately. I could only attribute it to this mask.” —Tasha Nicole Smith
Best for Glowy Skin
Joanna Vargas Magic Glow Wand
Pros
- Blends heating, cooling, and massage therapies
Cons
- Viberations might not be strong enough for some
The temperature of your skin is likely not the first thing that you consider when starting your skin care routine. But it turns out that balancing your skin temperature can save you a lot of undue stress, and this tool can help. Through temperature controls and massage modes, this tool mimics your body's natural lymphatic drainage system to decrease the appearance of puffiness.
Joanna Vargas rating: 4.4/5 stars
A Joanna Vargas reviewer says: “I really love this wand! The cool setting is a great way to wake up and start my day. I suffer from allergies year-round, so this helps depuff my under eye area. The heat setting is great with a sheet mask. I’m glad I finally decided to order, it was worth it!”
Best for Lymphatic Drainage
Dior Prestige Le Pétale Multi-Perlé
Pros
- Noticeable sculpting effect
Cons
- Not easy to deep clean
This tool feels as good on your skin as it looks. Dior's luxe facial massage tool helps to rid your skin of toxins by encouraging lymphatic drainage and allows your skin to soak up topical products.
Dior rating: 4.8/5 stars
Dior reviewer says: “Very luxurious and innovative product I definitely noticed its sculpting effect and, most importantly, its gentle gliding motion feels amazing in my skin with or without a serum. Self care day must have!”
Best Cryotherapy Tool
Angela Caglia Gold Cryo Facial Set
Pros
- Minimizes appearance of pores
Cons
- Must be cleaned after each use
Cryotherapy is the practice of using extremely cold temperatures to decrease inflammation and irritation. These tools make it easy to firm and contour while simultaneously relaxing the skin.
Angela Caglia rating: 5/5 stars
An Angela Caglia reviewer says: “Not sure how I survived before my Gold Cryo! Yes, I know that is a very dramatic statement, but it provides very dramatic results! I never thought that I could ditch my “depuffing” eye creams, sleeping propped up & all of the other crazy, but minimally effective, strategies that I used to remove the puffy & swollen look of my face until I began using the frozen Gold Cryo twice a day.”
Best Multi-Use Tool
Mount Lai The Vitality Qi LED Gua Sha Device
Pros
- Give a variety of toning and massage options
Cons
- Short battery life
If you want a tool that can literally do it all, look no further. Mount Lai's gua sha combines red light, heat therapy, and standard facial massage techniques to give you all of the benefits of a spa facial.
Credo beauty rating: 4/5 stars
An ELLE Editor says: “This literally takes all the best parts of a facial and puts them into one tool. I love using the two orbs under my eyes in the morning to depuff. But the red light and heat massage options are my favorite. I love how convenient it is and it also comes with a protective case for travel.”—Tasha Nicole Smith, beauty assistant
Best For Cooling
Omorovicza Cooling Dermaglobes
Pros
- Soothing for the skin
Cons
- Fragile
These orbs don't just cool and tighten the skin, but they also look great on your bathroom vanity, thanks to their sheer rosy finish.
Omorovicza rating: 5/5 stars
An Omorovicza reviewer says: “So good. I absolutely love these! If I could give them a six star rating, I would. They feel absolutely amazing on your face when cold.”
Best Gua Sha
111Skin Contouring Gua Sha
Pros
- Stainless Steel
Cons
- Must be cleaned after every use
Sometimes the best thing for your skin is to keep it simple. This easy-to-use gua sha tool is sculpts and tones your face while helping with lymphatic drainage.
111Skin rating: 5/5 stars
A 111Skin reviewer says: “I have been using this tool twice a day for a week now and I can definitely see a difference, there is a glow that appears after use.”
Best Steamer
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Dr. Dennis Gross Pro Facial Steamer
Pros
- Easily helps to lift dirt and oils from skin
Cons
- Pricey
Give yourself a spa treatment in the comfort of your couch with this facial steamer. Steaming your skin helps to open up your pores, loosen dirt and oils, and allow your skin care product to easily penetrate the skin.
Sephora rating: 4.2/5 stars
A Sephora reviewer says: “I love this product. I feel it's worth the price, it's a quality facial steamer & it feel so luxurious and relaxing and I love the affects it contributes to once I've applied my skincare products.”
Best for Toning
Shani Darden Skin Care Facial Sculpting Wand
Pros
- Blurs lines
Cons
- Requires consistency use to see results
Shani Darden, the celebrity facialist who has worked with the likes of Kelly Rowland, Shay Mitchell, and Emmy Rossum, is known for her amazing facial services and skin-loving product line. This wand uses sound wave technology to target wrinkles deep underneath the surface of the skin.
Sephora rating: 4.5/5 stars
A Sephora reviewer says: “Wow, I did not expect this to work, but it tightens & tones my skin & facial structure. I also find that it helps with brightening my overall complexion. Always leaves me feeling like I had a $500 facial at the spa.”
Best Nanocurrent Device
ZIIP Halo
Pros
- Compact design
Cons
- May irritate sensitive skin
It might be hard to believe that a tool that is no bigger than the palm of your hand can pack so much power. But this device combines microcurrent and nanocurrent to lift your skin and leave you with a long-lasting glow.
ZIIP rating: 4.7/5 stars
A ZIIP reviewer says: “I purchased my ZIIP in 2020. It has been 4 years of consistent use and I could not be happier with the results I am getting. As you can see by my before and after's, My skin is smoother, less red, less puffy and a lot more contoured. I even use it on my chest to tighten, firm and reduce years of sun damage. Hands down the best beauty device I have ever purchased.”
Best for Dark Marks
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare SpectraLite FaceWare Pro
Pros
- Fades acne scars
Cons
- Might not fit all face shapes
If someone told you that you could get visibly smoother skin in three minutes, would you believe them? If they’re referring to the viral Dr. Dennis Gross mask, then you probably should. This mask, that actually looks like it's from the future, uses LED technology to target blemishes and wrinkles deep in the skin.
Sephora rating: 3.6/5 stars
A Sephora reviewer says: “I have very reactive skin, and it breaks out for no reason especially when i sweat or when i share a pillow with anyone. I use this on the second mode and honestly haven’t had a breakout/reaction or even a pimple since. I definitely recommend.”
Best for Neck and Chest
HigherDOSE Red Light Neck Enhancer
Pros
- Targeted treatment
Cons
- Expensive
What many people don't know is that the skin on your neck is one of the first places to show signs of aging. Because of this, it's only right to show our neck and chest the same love that our face gets when it comes to skin care. This red light device is the perfect splurge.
HigherDose rating: 5/5 stars
A HigherDose reviewer says: “I've been using my neck enhancer for about a month and can definitely tell a difference in my skin texture!”
Best For Skin and Hair
Jolie Skin The Filtered Showerhead
Pros
- Easy installation
Cons
- Filter fills quickly
A showerhead might not be the first thing you think of when discussing skin care. However, the quality of water you're using on your skin can make all the difference in your results. This showerhead filter removes chlorine, heavy metals, and contaminants from your water that can harm your skin and hair.
Jolie Skin Rating: 4.8/5 stars
A Jolie Skin Reviewer says: “I had been contemplating this for years. Now I wish I would have gotten it sooner. The water quality where I live is pretty bad. Now I feel much safer in the shower. It is notably softer water and my hair and skin love it!”
Meet the Experts
Kristyn Smith is an esthetician and founder of Practise NYC.
What are some signs that you might need to start using a skincare tool in your routine?
“Everyone’s skin is different, and people should use devices as needed to treat broader and specific needs,” says Smith. “If you are prone to breakouts, I recommend trying a blue light. If you are looking for something to help reduce redlines and signs of aging, a red light mask is a great tool to integrate.”