Do You Really Need Another Skin Care Tool? Experts Say These Are the Best Ones (2025)

Have you ever gotten a facial and wondered what exactly they were using to make your skin look so good? Chances are, it’s probably some sort of skin care tool. When cleansers aren’t quite cutting it or your serums have done all that they can possibly do, tools go the extra mile to ensure you get the results you want.

“These days, we are inundated with skin care products, and not every new ingredient introduced to the marketplace agrees with all skin types,” says Kristyn Smith, esthetician and founder of Practise NYC. “Skin care routines should be very customizable and assessed moment to moment, whereas tools are somewhat broader in their method of treatment dealing with the issues outside of the skin that are important but often ignored.”

Beyond your topical treatments, these tools offer additional benefits. If you want to reduce inflammation and fight acne, a red light therapy wand is just the place to start. Maybe you want to stimulate your muscles to tone, then invest in a microcurrent device. However, if you simply want to maximize the effects of your products, a facial steamer helps open your pores so that products can penetrate deeper to remove dirt and oils. From standard gua shas to light therapy masks and wands, there are a bevy of skin care tools to help to boost your daily ritual.

We understand that some of these tools can be a bit intimidating. It’s important to consult a dermatologist before trying these out, but we’re here to make your research a bit easier. After consulting experts and combing through online reviews, we sourced the 18 best skin care tools on the market. See our selections below.