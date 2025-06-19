‘Doable’: Virgin CEO plots flight path to ASX (2025)

Virgin Australia’s new boss has begun meeting with possible investors in the airline ahead of a potential float of the carrier this year.

Dave Emerson met with stakeholders and potential investors in Sydney on Tuesday in his first major move as chief executive of the airline that was rescued by Bain Capital in 2020.

Virgin has tapped brokers Goldman Sachs, UBS and Barrenjoey, who are conducting the investor meetings.

Emerson was named chief executive of Australia’s second-largest airline, taking over from Jayne Hrdlicka last month. Virgin’s long road back to public ownership received a significant boost last month after the federal government approved Qatar Airways taking a minority stake in the airline.