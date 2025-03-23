Doctors Say These Supplements and Sprays Might Help Prevent Hair Loss (2025)

Our product picks are editor-tested, expert-approved. We may earn a commission through links on our site. Why Trust Us?
WE'RE NOT HERE to scare you, but if you’re reading this you’re probably going to experience hair loss at some point in your life. Maybe you already have. When you do, remember that it’s not just you–hair loss is extremely common. In fact, by the age of 35, around two-thirds of men notice some form of hair loss and that number climbs to 85 percent by age 50. So yeah, it’s definitely not just you.
When it happens, the question isn’t why is this happening to me?, it’s what am I going to do about it? Truthfully, there is no right answer. Dealing with hair thinning issues is a personal decision. There’s no shame in cutting to the chase and choosing to shave your head. There’s also no shame in trying to minimize or curb the loss using hair loss treatments. Which leads to another question: which product do you try? The world of hair growth treatments for men—which includes hair growth serums, hair growth shampoos, vitamins for hair growth, and hair growth devices—can be vast and confusing, with a healthy dose of snake oil salesmen that are going to try to dupe you into wasting your money on stuff that doesn’t work.
Best Hair Growth Products for Men
Best Overall Hair Growth Product For Men
Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam
Best Combination Minoxidil and Finasteride Hair Growth Product For Men
Hims Topical Finasteride & Minoxidil Spray
Best Customizable Hair Growth Treatment For Men
Keeps Hairloss Treatment
At the most basic level, the best hair growth products for men need to be backed by proven science and must feature proven technologies that have been clinically tested to restore hair. The good news is that there are plenty of treatments out there that are proven to work. We asked board-certified dermatologists–Natalie Kash, MD; Barry Goldman, MD; and Dhaval Bhanusali, MD–which of the best hair growth products for men are worth your time and effort–and tips on how to use them.
What to Consider
Since hair growth products come in such a wide range, the biggest thing to consider when choosing what to use is compliance. If you can’t stick with it for at least six months (and more likely a year), you are unlikely to see the results you want. In addition to that, there are a few other things to consider as well.
Key Ingredients
You’ll notice that hair growth products use a variety of ingredients to help promote hair growth. Dr. Kash recommends looking for ingredients that have proven scientific backing that they actually have an effect on hair growth. Chief among these are minoxidil and finasteride, which are the only FDA-approved drugs for hair growth (and are both available over the counter). There are some other common ingredients, like saw palmetto and rosemary extract that have some positive clinical studies and then there is also LED therapy, which has also been well-studied in the hair growth arena. When in doubt, look up ingredients that you haven’t heard of to see if they’ve been proven to work for hair growth. If they haven’t, they’re just filler.
Delivery System
The delivery system of a product refers to what it uses to deliver the active ingredients to your scalp, where they can get to work stimulating hair growth. These come in a wide variety from serums, sprays, foams, pills and even helmets. When choosing a product, the delivery system is essential because you want one that is easy to use and fits into your lifestyle. It goes back to compliance – if you can’t use it every day (or as often as the product requires), it’s not going to work.
Supply
Hair regrowth is slow and you likely won’t see results for at least three months with full results showing up in about six months to a year. When choosing a product, you not only want to make sure you have enough product to last a while, but you also want to make sure you can afford to purchase it as often as required for you to see results. For instance, if a product has a one month supply, you should expect to repurchase it at least six times and, if it works for you, indefinitely.
Doctor Consultation
It’s always recommended to consult a doctor before starting to use any hair growth product, however not all of them require a doctor consultation. Many are offered over the counter, meaning you don’t have to have a prescription to use them, and others use alternative ingredients and formats that don’t require them to be classified as drugs at all. We’ll say it again - you should consult a physician before beginning hair growth therapy no matter what - but whether it’s required to use a certain product varies.
How We Selected
For this story, we consulted with three board-certified dermatologists on the best hair growth products to buy online, as well as what to look for in these hair loss treatments. They considered each product's ingredients, and how well these products have worked for their patients. Munce is also a seasoned grooming writer who's tested countless hair loss products in the past decade.
Best Overall Hair Growth Product For Men
Rogaine 5% Minoxidil Foam
Pros
- FDA-approved and doctor recommended
- Easy to apply
- Can be used both morning and night
Cons
- If you stop using it, hair loss will come back–so be sure before you start
Overwhelmingly, all our experts recommended 5% minoxidil as the best treatment for Male Pattern Hair Loss. It’s FDA-approved and clinically-proven to stop shedding and help regrow hair. Rogaine, the original minoxidil treatment, remains the go-to especially because it’s widely available at most drug stores. Pick up the foam, says Dr. Kash, because it’s easier to control and less likely to drip onto your face (if it does, wash it off quickly to avoid weird hair patches). Unlike the solution, the foam doesn’t contain propylene glycol, which can cause an allergic reaction for some people.
Testing notes: Deputy Commerce Editor Christian Gollayan has been using Rogain's Minoxidil Foam for the past two months, and he's already seeing results. "I've noticed hair regrowth along my temples and on the back of my head, which has noticeably started thinning in the past two years," Gollayan says. "It's kind of a hassle applying this twice a day, and the chemicall-y smell is a bit off-putting, but those factors are worth dealing with, given how great the results have been so far."
Gollayan’s gripes are in line with some of the downsides of this product – namely that you need to remember to use it twice a day – however, the foam delivery system makes it easier to make sure you’re applying not only enough of the product, but also that you’re adequately covering the areas you want to treat, whether that be certain spots or your whole head. It’s a bit more user friendly than a spray since sprays are harder to see as you apply them. You may end up finding that a foam like this requires less product with each use as well, since you have a better visual for when you’ve applied enough.
|Key Ingredients
|Minoxidil
|Delivery System
|Foam
|How Long It Lasts
|3 months
|Doctor Consult?
|No
Best Combination Minoxidil and Finasteride Hair Growth Product For Men
Hims Topical Finasteride & Minoxidil Spray
Pros
- Contains two FDA-approved hair loss medications
- Easy to apply spray
- Topical finasteride may carry less risk of side effects
Cons
- Need approval of a prescribing physician
While Finasteride is effective, it’s usually found in a pill form and can carry some pretty serious side effects. There is some evidence that topical finasteride, however, can be effective with a lower risk of side effects, which is why this spray may come in handy for those who don’t want to take the risk. This double whammy of FDA-approved ingredients both shown to control hair loss attacks hair loss in ways a single-ingredient treatment can’t.
Testing notes: Unlike other topicals, the thing we like best from our testing of this spray is that you only need to apply it once a day. It’s easier to remember that way and easier to stay consistent (which is key to any hair loss treatment). Like other sprays, it can make your hair a little bit greasy, especially if you use other styling products, but we found that applying it right after the shower on clean hair helps to keep this to a minimum. The spray formula is convenient but if you’re spraying it onto areas that have hair, you’ll still want to massage it in a bit to make sure it reaches the scalp properly.
Apart from the actual delivery system being easy as pie, this product really does work. After just a few months of daily use, we began to notice visible improvement in the density and fullness of our hair. After three months, we noticed some of our hairline recession filling in as well. It should also be said that oral finasteride (the traditional form of the drug) carries the risk of some pretty significant side effects, including sexual side effects. We didn’t experience any side effects from this topical version, which was very welcome. We can’t be sure whether it was the topical formula or the fact that it was mixed with minoxidil or both, but we can say that any fear of side effects, especially the sexual kind, was quickly squashed as we used it.
|Key Ingredients
|Finasteride, minoxidil
|Delivery System
|Spray
|How Long It Lasts
|3-month supply minimum purchase
|Doctor Consult?
|Yes
Best Customizable Hair Growth Treatment For Men
Keeps Hairloss Treatment
Pros
- Multiple treatment options in one place
- Covers more bases with both minoxidil and finasteride
- Easy-to-use subscription model
Cons
- Medical consultations for the prescription products are not available in all states
If you’re looking for a double whammy of both minoxidil and finasteride, Keeps has you covered. They offer both as a combo and you can even add on other products like thickening or dandruff-controlling shampoo. They only offer FDA-approved hair loss medications (no snake oil here) and an easy consultation with a doctor is necessary before purchasing finasteride since it’s prescription only. The only downside is that for regulatory reasons, the medical consultation may not be available in your states, in which case you’d only be able to purchase minoxidil. Overall, however, the products are easy to use and even easier to get.
Testing notes: With all the different options out there, what we like best about Keeps is that they offer a variety of delivery options and types of products with various ingredients so you can choose a custom kit with exactly what you want and will actually use (compliance is the biggest make-or-break factor in hair loss products, after all). If you’re not sure what you need, advice from a doctor is key here as they can not only offer you their recommendations but also tweak your product selection throughout the process to make sure you have exactly what you need.
Most experts, including the ones we spoke to for this story, recommend a hair growth regimen that includes multiple products, which is why this system can be so effective. Instead of trying to cobble one together on your own, your assigned doctor is able to advise you and tweak the selection depending on your lifestyle and how you react to treatment. That said, it may take a while to find the most effective combination for you, but that’s why the doctor’s input is invaluable – and essential.
|Finasteride
|$25/month
|Minoxidil
|$10
|Doctor Consultation
|First visit free. $5/visit thereafter.
|Key Ingredients
|Minoxidil and finasteride
|Delivery System
|Multiple
|How Long It Lasts
|3, 6 or 12 months
|Doctor Consult?
|Yes
Best Hair Growth Vitamin For Men
Nutrafol Proactive Thinning
Now 10% Off
Pros
- Naturally derived ingredients
Cons
- May need to be combined with other treatments
- Four pills a day can be too much for some users
Since it’s hard to tell exactly what kind of hair loss you have, especially if your thinning doesn’t follow the typical Male Pattern Hair Loss patterns, it can be hard to figure out what to do about it. An ingestible supplement like this works from the inside to target common factors that could contribute to hair loss like inflammation, environmental factors and stress. Using naturally-derived ingredients, Nutrafol targets these underlying issues to help keep the hair you have and potentially get back the hair you’ve lost. Just remember, you may need to pair it with something like minoxidil for best results.
Testing notes: Gollayan has been using Nutrafol's hair growth supplements combined with with Rogaine's Minoxidil for the past two months, and he's seen some visible results. "While the minoxidil treatment targeted thinning spots on my head, Nutrafol's growth supplements has given my hair an overall thicker appearance," Gollayan says. "Downing four pills daily is pretty annoying, but it's hard to argue with Nutrafol's results. I've also noticed that my eye brows appear thicker, and my hairline is lower. I'll probably be using this for the rest of my life."
The benefit of a supplement like this is that it provides holistic hair growth support from the inside, which is why it’s handy when you’re aiming to prevent hair loss and foster a supportive system for growth. The downfall, when compared to products like sprays and foams, is that you can’t target certain areas or really control the areas where it has an effect at all. It can also be harder to tell if it’s working as you can’t always focus on a single area for improvement. That said, they’re beneficial for prevention, overall support and as part of a larger hair growth routine that also includes other products, like the how Gollayan combined it with minoxidil.
|Key Ingredients
|Collagen, Vitamin C, zinc, flax seed
|Delivery System
|Oral supplement
|How Long It Lasts
|3 months
|Doctor Consult?
|No
Best Hair Growth Oral Medication For Men
Hims The Pill Finasteride
Pros
- FDA-approved
- No messy products to apply to scalp
- Only needs to be taken once a day
Cons
- Can cause side effects and should always be used under the care of a doctor
Apart from minoxidil, finasteride is the other gold standard in hair loss treatment and can be “more effective,” says Dr. Goldman. It’s also highly studied, including actual hair count studies and studies showing the increased hair count was maintained after two years, he says. The downside is that it’s only available by prescription and should always be used under the care of a doctor, as there can be side effects like bloating, chills, and decreased sex drive among others. Hims allows you to consult with a doctor online and order finasteride right to your door, without killing time in a waiting room or trekking to the pharmacy.
Like the other pills on this list, these are beneficial for a couple of reasons. They’re easy to use (provided you remember to take them daily) and don’t require you to apply anything to your scalp or hair, which reduces mess. They’re also handy for a blanket effect, meaning you’ll notice hair regrowth overall, not just in certain areas. That can also be a downside if you’re hoping to target areas that are especially thin or rapidly thinning.
Unlike the other pills on this list, however, these are prescription drugs which means they not only require the supervision (and prescription) of a doctor, but they also come with a hefty list of possible side effects. We didn’t experience any of them when we tested these pills, however, the side effects are fairly common so just because we didn’t, doesn’t mean you won’t either. If you do experience side effects, you’ll want to speak to the doctor that prescribed the medication and weigh the cost and rewards of continuing use.
|Key Ingredients
|Finasteride
|Delivery System
|Oral pill
|How Long It Lasts
|1 month
|Doctor Consult?
|Yes
Best Hair Growth Medication and Supplement Combo For Men
MDHair Hair Regrowth Treatment
Pros
- Customizable with FDA-approved medications and supplements
Cons
- No finasteride option
Take a quick quiz about your hair and lifestyle and MDHair customizes a treatment kit for you using their dermatologist-developed products based on your answers. Taking into account not only your genetics, but also lifestyle factors that could be contributing to hair loss, they provide a well-rounded approach that other similar companies don’t. There’s the classic minoxidil serum, but also medicated shampoo and hair supporting supplements using natural ingredients. Used together, they can address multiple hair loss factors, which a single product usually can’t. You can also add more products to your kit as needed or buy them individually.
Testing notes: The idea behind MDHair is similar to other customizable kit services out there, but what we like is that they have options with natural ingredients beyond just your standard minoxidil. We wouldn’t recommend forgoing minoxidil completely if you really want something that is going to work, but the option to combine a minoxidil product with other things like scalp serums, shampoos and supplements that also contain natural ingredients is a big plus.
Like Keeps, this is designed to be a full hair growth system created for you with the advice of a licensed physician. Unlike keeps, this includes additional products like supplements and shampoos, which we found to be a welcome addition to a hair growth routine. We can’t say which one worked better – they both showed impressive results in our testing – but we do appreciate the more holistic idea behind MDHair which not only includes FDA-approved finasteride but also more natural options. The peripheral products like shampoo serve to bolster the effects of the more targeted treatments which is also a welcome idea.
|Minoxidil Serum
|$24
|Haircare Shampoo
|$22
|Regrowth Supplements
|$42
|Key Ingredients
|Minoxidil
|Delivery System
|Multiple
|How Long It Lasts
|1 or 3 months
|Doctor Consult?
|Yes
Best Hair Growth Serum For Men
Act + Care Cold Pressed Apple Stem Cell Serum
Now 10% Off
Pros
- Natural ingredients
- Also helps balance and soothe the scalp
Cons
- Best if used for prevention rather than regrowth
This soothing scalp serum not only helps to balance your scalp and control itch and irritation, but it also contains apple stems cells which help to extend the growth phase of hair follicles to reduce shedding and slow thinning. Think of it as more of a preventative or maintenance step. It likely won’t regrow hair, but can help you keep the hair you have.
Testing Notes: Even if you’re not experiencing active hair loss, we found that this scalp treatment can help balance your scalp, reduce oiliness or dryness and overall just help it feel healthier (and by extension your hair, too). The serum is thin and spreads easily and we found that the dropper is handy to help get the serum directly onto your scalp no matter how much hair you have. The directions say to apply 1-2 pipettes but we found that around 3 is best for complete coverage (maybe we just have large heads) which would lower the amount of time the products lasts. Apply it on clean hair right after the shower for best results and, while the brand advises to use it “as needed,” we found that every day is ideal for best results.
Unlike many of the other products on this list, this serum does not contain any FDA-approved hair loss drugs like minoxidil or finasteride. Because of that, you may not see similar results in terms of active hair growth. In fact, in our months of using it, we didn’t notice as much new growth as products like Rogaine, but we did find our existing hair to be stronger and healthier looking – and we noticed less hair in our shower drain, meaning we were shedding less. Compared to other products on this list, we’d recommend this one more for prevention and for those who are just beginning to notice some thinning, but not those whose loss has already progressed to bald spots.
|Doctor Consult?
|No
Best Laser Hair Growth System For Men
iRestore Essential Laser Hair Growth System
Pros
- Less expensive than comparable LED caps
Cons
- Still a hefty price tag
There are a lot of LED systems out there that target hair growth, but Dr. Kash recommends a helmet because it’s way easier to use than other devices like combs. Just put it on your head, power it on, and you’re good to go. Like other LED devices, the red lights inside the cap stimulate blood flow to the scalp and reduce inflammation, both of which help to support hair growth. Dr. Kash recommends this FDA-cleared cap specifically because it’s high quality for a relatively low price (compared to other similar models). Her biggest tip: you have to really commit to using it every day to see the best results.
“Certain wavelengths of red light have been well studied in clinical trials,” says dermatologist Robert Finney, M.D., “and have been proven to help reverse signs of genetic hair loss.” The light targets bulge cells at the base of the hair to increase blood flow, reduce inflammation, and promote healthy follicles.
Testing Notes: Once we got over the initial silliness of how this looked, it turned out to be one of our favorite hair growth products because it’s probably the easiest to use on this list. There aren’t any products to apply to your hair, so you can use this helmet whenever you want without the need for showering or even dampening your hair. It’s more targeted than a pill, yet still covers your whole head effectively. It’s also completely painless and comes with no side effects that we’ve heard or experienced. And best of all, after just three months of daily use, we noticed significant improvement in our hair density. Some of thinner areas, like our hairline, seemed to be filling back in slightly as well.
We’re convinced that this is a solid, valid option for pretty much anyone who has noticed hair thinning, whether it’s mild or more aggressive. If you’re already using something like minoxidil, you may want to even consider adding this to increase the effectiveness.
|Key Ingredients
|Low level laser
|Delivery System
|Wearable helmet
|How Long It Lasts
|1-year warranty
|Doctor Consult?
|No
Best Hair Growth Spray For Men
Patricks RD1 Anti-Hair Loss Spray
Pros
- Easy to apply spray
- Also helps style hair
Cons
- No FDA-approved hair loss medication in the formula
This innovative spray acts as a two-in-one product because it not only contains ingredients that block DHT (which causes male pattern hair loss) but it also acts as a styling product to help add volume and texture to your hair. Add in scalp-healthy ingredients to help balance and stimulate hair follicles and you have an all-around great hair thinning product. Plus, it’s portable.
Testing Notes: Okay, yes, this stuff does help to retain and regrow hair (we did see some visible improvement even after about a month). But what we found we liked best in our testing versus other similar hairsprays is that it feels the best in your hair. In fact, it can help instantly add volume and texture the way a stying spray can, which allows it to pull double duty in your routine. You’ll still need to make sure you get it down to the scalp, which can take some massaging but its ability to replace a styling product, too, make it worthwhile. Plus, the small size is easier to take on the go than other products which is always a plus.
Keep in mind that this one also doesn’t include any FDA-approved hair loss drugs like minoxidil and finasteride, though it does contain some alternate ingredients like saw palmetto that have been shown to stimulate hair growth. We did see some visible improvement in thickness and volume in our hair even as early as month, but the cumulative results over time were not as significant as when we used some other sprays like the Hims Topical Spray. We find that because of that, this spray is a good option for someone without aggressive thinning or who is just starting to notice hair loss or someone who doesn’t want to start using a drug like minoxidil yet.
|Key ingredients
|Redensyl, capixyl, saw palmetto, noto-ginseng, biotin, caffeine
|Delivery System
|Spray
|Low Long It Lasts
|1 month
|Doctor Consult?
|No
Best Hair Growth Supplement For Men
Viviscal Men’s Hair Growth Supplement
Pros
- Easy, ingestible supplement
- Doctor recommended
Cons
- Recommended to be used with another treatment
“There is more evidence that supplements like Viviscal seem to stop hair loss,” says Dr. Goldman, but he’s quick to note that more research needs to be done on what particular ingredients are actually responsible. Viviscal is packed with collagen and other hair friendly ingredients like vitamin C, zinc and flax seed which help to regulate the hair life cycle. Take a pill morning and night to help support growth. Supplements like this “can be a good supporting player,” says dermatologist Dhaval Bhanusali, MD, but are best used in combination with another treatment.
Testing Notes: It’s difficult to test supplements sometimes because they’re often meant to be background players and don’t always have very noticeable effects. We found that these, while we did notice some improvement in our hair density after three months, had a more subtle effect than Nutrafol. We, like our experts, wouldn’t recommend using these are your only hair growth treatment, but when combined with other more aggressive products, we can see how these could help support and even bolster their effects.
|Key Ingredients
|Collagen, Vitamin C, zinc, flax seed
|Delivery System
|Oral supplement
|How Long It Lasts
|3 months
|Doctor Consult?
|No
Best Hair Growth Stimulating Shampoo
Advanced Trichology HairStem DHT Blocker Hair Growth Shampoo
Pros
- Contains natural ingredients shown to address hair loss
- Able to be combined with other ingredients
- Can be used up to three times a day
Cons
- Not a great option by itself
Don’t consider a shampoo your primary defense against hair loss, but there is some evidence that they can help when combined with other treatments like serums or oral supplements. The natural ingredients in this trichologist-developed DHT blocking shampoo (DHT being the main cause of Male Pattern Hair Loss) can help augment the effects of other medications like minoxidil and finasteride to reduce shedding and facilitate new growth.
Testing Notes: As a shampoo, this delivers what it needs to. It effectively cleanse your hair and scalp while still being gentle enough to use several times a day (if needed). As a hair growth product, it’s hard to judge it on it’s own, as it’s really designed to be used alongside other products. This is largely because shampoos, by nature, don’t stay on your scalp long enough for the active ingredients to penetrate very deep. With this shampoo, it’s recommended to leave it on your scalp for a few minutes before washing it off, but even then, it’s not going to give the same effect as a leave-on serum or foam. That said, using it in combination with another product or two as a supplement is a good way to cover your bases.
|Key Ingredients
|Saw palmetto, biotin, aloe vera, Vitamin K, Vitamin B5
|Delivery System
|Shampoo
|How Long It Lasts
|Around 1 month based on frequency of use
|Doctor Consult?
|No
What Causes Hair Loss in Men?
Before you can treat hair loss, you have to know what’s causing it. Overwhelmingly, the most common type of hair loss in men is androgenetic alopecia, also known as Male Pattern Hair Loss (MPHL) and is “primarily driven by genetics and hormones,” says dermatologist Natalie Kash, MD. MPHL happens when a hormone called dihydrotestosterone (DHT) causes the life cycle of your hair to shorten, leading to increased shedding and loss. There is also increasing evidence that factors like inflammation and oxidative stress can contribute to MPHL, according to Dr. Kash. Identifying MPHL is relatively simple - hair loss is typically concentrated in “certain parts of the scalp like the hair line, top of the head and the crown,” she says, whereas hair on the lower part of the scalp and around your ears is usually less affected.
There are other forms of hair loss to complicate things, though. Telogen effluvium is hair loss caused by high stress, surgeries or other internal issues like thyroid problems or vitamin D deficiency. There’s also alopecia areata, “caused by the immune system mistakenly attacking the hair follicles causing smooth circles of hair loss on the scalp and sometimes it the beard area,” says dermatologist Barry Goldman, MD. These and other types of hair loss are harder to treat, and if you aren’t sure what’s causing your thinning, it’s best to consult a dermatologist who can help identify it and formulate the best treatment plan with you.
Do Hair Loss Products Work?
That’s the million dollar question, isn’t it? The fact of the matter is, not all of them do. All our experts recommend focusing on tried and true, FDA-approved ingredients minoxidil and finasteride, both of which haven been shown through years of study to help control MPHL. For the record, these are the only two ingredients FDA-approved for hair loss. That’s not to say that other treatments, like supplements, natural remedies, and gadgets won’t work at all, it’s just that the science supporting them isn’t as robust (or doesn’t exist at all). There is also something to be said about a multi-pronged approach, like using minoxidil and a supplement. “The more ways you can act on the pathways contributing to hair loss the better and I often see patients on multiple types of therapy have better results,” says Dr. Kash. But if you’re using something and your hair loss isn’t getting better or, yikes, getting worse, head to the dermatologist for an evaluation.
Look at the Ingredients
If you want to hedge your bets, look for tried and true minoxidil. Dr. Kash recommends products with 5% minoxidil—the maximum amount available over the counter. She also says there isn’t much difference in the efficacy between name brand and generic products, as long as they all contain 5% minoxidil. Finasteride, the other FDA-approved medication, is usually taken orally, so you’re less likely to find it in topical products. Any other ingredients, like collagen and antioxidants found in supplements, can be helpful to support hair health, but won’t replace these two hair-loss all stars.
Follow the Directions
It should go without saying, but if you’re going to use a product, make sure you’re using it correctly. Before applying anything to your head, make sure you know how much to put on, how and when to apply it (and how often), and how long to leave it on your hair or if you need to wash it out. It’s safe to say you definitely won’t see any difference if you’re not using a product correctly, no matter what it is.
Consider Your Hair Type and Texture
The good news is that “we haven’t seen a difference in efficacy between patients with fine or textured hair,” says Dr. Goldman. However, “more research needs to be done.” And while medications like minoxidil will work on all hair types, how you use it may differ. The biggest rule of thumb, according to Dr. Kash, is to make sure you “apply the products to the scalp where the hair follicles are” and not only on the hair shaft itself. Additionally, if you have fine hair, apply the product at night, let it dry overnight, and then brush it through, she says. Applying it in the morning may weight down fine hair and make it look greasy. On the flip side, if you have textured hair, make sure to really massage it into your scalp, since some products like minoxidil can leave textured hair dry.
Stick With the Process
The biggest thing to keep in mind when using hair loss treatments is to be patient. “You can have increased shedding for up to six weeks after starting minoxidil,” says Dr. Kash. That shedding is temporary (if it doesn’t stop, see a dermatologist). Additionally, “it often takes three months to start to see an improvement and six months for significant improvement,” she says. If you give up before then, you likely won’t see any improvement at all. The one exception: if you notice any redness, itching, swelling, or irritation, stop using it and head to your dermatologist.
What are the Different Types of Hair Loss?
Before you start these at-home hair loss treatments, our experts recommend talking to a doctor to determine the type of hair loss you're actually experiencing.
Telogen Effluvium
This hair loss type is triggered by illness, drugs, hormonal changes, or stress, and speeds up the "shedding" phase of the hair-growth cycle, which can cause the appearance of hair thinning on your scalp.
Androgenetic Alopecia
A.k.a. male-pattern hair loss, it's the most common form of hair loss, and is usually genetically inherited. This appears as a receding hairline and thinning on the crown.
Alopecia Areata
This type of hair loss happens when your immune system attacks hair follicles, and usually shows up as circular hair loss on your head, and hair loss around beards and eyebrows.
Anagen Effluvium
The experts we spoke with say this is a rapid form of hair loss caused by bodily stressors, medications, and chemotherapy.
Meet The Experts
- Natalie Kash, MD is a board-certified dermatologist and fellowship-trained hair restoration surgeon and co-founder of Root Hair Institute in Bellevue, WA.
- Barry Goldman, MD is a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and a clinical assistant professor at New York University Medical Center.
- Dhaval Bhanusali, MD is a board-certified dermatologist in New York City and founder of Hudson Dermatology and Laser Surgery. He also
Shop More of Our Favorite Hair Growth Treatments
