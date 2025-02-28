Does Head & Shoulders Cause Hair Loss? (2025)

`;images[i].parentElement.after(div);}});
Does Head & Shoulders Cause Hair Loss?
Updated on February 6, 2025
Head & Shoulders (H&S) is one of the most widely used hair care brands worldwide. It is estimated that almost 13 million people in the UK alone used Head & Shoulders shampoos and conditioners in 2023 [1]. However, online controversy surrounding their use of ingredients that are potentially harmful to hair (e.g.sulphates, alcohols, salt) makes some users wonder: does Head & Shoulders cause hair loss?
Using Head & Shoulders products is unlikely to make your hair fall out. However, if you are already experiencing dry, brittle hair, you may want to look into switching to a gentler shampoo formula. This article will tell you all you need to know about the possible effects of Head & Shoulders on your hair health, such as:
- The relationship between hair cleaning products and hair loss
- What ingredients Head & Shoulders products contain
- Positive and negative effects of Head & Shoulders products on scalp and hair health
- The gentlest Head & Shoulders formulations for dry hair
- The best hair growth shampoo alternatives to Head & Shoulders
Table of Contents
- Can other shampoos make your hair fall out?
- Are you experiencing unexplained hair loss?
- Frequently asked questions
Can Head & Shoulders cause hair loss?
Despite anecdotal evidence available online, there is nothing on the Head & Shoulders shampoo and conditioner ingredient lists that would cause hair loss in a person with healthy hair, as long as the products are used correctly. On the contrary, it contains many substances that can promote hair health.
However, if you have dry or damaged hair, it is best to look for a gentler shampoo formulation. This brand uses some harsh detergents and other ingredients (to be discussed) that can strip away your natural hair oil, making your hair fibres break more easily. Intense hair breakage can result in temporary hair thinning, so it is best to use a formulation that can help treat and repair damaged hair.
What ingredients does Head & Shoulders shampoo contain?
While formulations can slightly vary, most Head & Shoulders shampoos contain the following ingredients [2][3][4]:
Surfactants (detergents)
Surfactants are substances that clean your hair. Head & Shoulders uses some of the most common detergents: sodium lauryl sulphate and sodium laureth sulphate.
While effective at cleaning the dirt and buildup off your hair, these surfactants can also strip your natural scalp and hair oils [5]. So they are not recommended for people with dry or damaged tresses. However, this effect may be countered by conditioning and moisturising agents within the shampoo.
Anti-dandruff active ingredients
One of the main selling points of Head & Shoulders shampoos is that they can reduce dandruff. In the EU and the UK, they contain an effective antifungal called piroctone olamine (this replaces zinc pyrithione, which has recently been banned in the EU for safety reasons [6]).
This medication has proven results against Malassezia furfur, the yeast that can cause dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis [7][8]
Some heavy-duty Head & Shoulders anti-dandruff shampoos, dubbed “clinical strength”, also contain additional ingredients meant to treat more severe forms of dandruff. This includes selenium sulphide, tea tree oil for hair, or peppermint oil for hair. Tea tree oil has antimicrobial properties, while peppermint oil can soothe an inflamed, itchy scalp. Selenium sulphide is a medication effective against dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis in shampoo form [9].
Conditioning agents
Head & Shoulders uses dimethicone as their main conditioning agent. This type of silicone is commonly used in cosmetics to lubricate the hair strands and reduce static without weighing them down [10]. However, some hair stylists believe that if you have fine, dry tresses, you should avoid hair products that contain dimethicone, as it can dry out your hair further and cause buildup with long-term use.
Other frequently used moisturising and conditioning agents include glycerin and various vegetable oils. These contain fatty acids and have hair-strengthening and conditioning properties (for example, argan oil for hair, coconut oil, and avocado oil for hair).
Foaming agents
Surprisingly, shampoo does not naturally produce foam. Lathering agents need to be added. However, those commonly used by Head & Shoulders are gentle and soften your hair rather than drying it out. One such example is cetyl alcohol. While some types of alcohol can dry your hair, this fatty alcohol lubricates your strands instead.
pH balancing agents
Detergents commonly used in shampoo have an alkaline pH, which can make your hair shaft swell, loosening the cuticle. Adding pH-balancing agents helps reduce this effect.
Head & Shoulders uses certain substances (including sodium hydroxide and hydrochloric acid) that could be harmful when applied directly to hair. However, as soon as they are added to the shampoo, these ingredients react with other components, stabilising the solution pH and turning into salt and water.
Thickening agents
Thickening agents give your shampoo the right texture and consistency. Head & Shoulders products contain salt, which helps to thicken them.
While salt is normally harmless to oily or normal hair, it may accentuate dry hair. However, the salt quantities used in shampoo are likely too small to cause harm and any effect is usually countered by moisturising and conditioning agents.
Preservatives
Head & Shoulders uses several kinds of preservatives meant to prevent microbial growth and prolong product shelf life. However, one of the preservatives they use in the US, methylchloroisothiazolinone, has been banned for use in cosmetic products in the EU and the UK for safety reasons [11].
Head & Shoulders products sold in these countries do not contain this preservative. Instead, they use other options, such as benzyl alcohol and sodium benzoate, which have been deemed safe for cosmetic use [12].
Additives
Like most cosmetic products, Head & Shoulders shampoos and conditioners contain synthetic fragrances and sometimes colourants. They also enhance some of their products with plant extracts that have hair health-enhancing properties (such as bamboo shoot extract or aloe vera leaf extract). These additives are generally considered safe for hair at the concentrations used in shampoos and conditioners.
Can other shampoos make your hair fall out?
The short answer is normally no. Shampoos sold in Great Britain have to comply with the UK Cosmetics Regulation, which has strict rules about ingredient safety. So normally, shampoos do not cause hair loss in a healthy person.
You might, however, experience increased hair breakage if using a harsh formulation on dry, damaged hair. You may also notice temporary hair shedding if you develop a rare allergic reaction to one of the ingredients. However, normally, shampoos are unlikely to cause allergies [10].
There are some anecdotal accounts of people experiencing hair loss when using certain shampoos or switching brands. However, studies have revealed no causal relationship between shampoo use and hair shedding [13]. Research suggests that users mistakenly attribute hair thinning from other causes (e.g. unhealthy hair grooming practices, telogen effluvium, diet or medication-induced hair loss) to their shampoo.
However, it is worth noting that shampoos containing harsh chemicals can strip your hair and scalp of their natural oils. So if your tresses are already dry and brittle, you may experience more breakage than usual when using a shampoo that is not appropriate for your hair type. Fortunately, this can be easily managed by using a conditioner after each wash and, if needed, using an effective dry hair treatment.
Can Head & Shoulders shampoo really eliminate dandruff?
Head & Shoulders may indeed have a beneficial effect on your dandruff. The few independent comparative studies available show some of their products effectively reduce dandruff and related symptoms [14][15].
However, the effectiveness of the shampoo depends on several factors, such as the type and severity of dandruff you have, the product formulation you are using, and your scalp’s reaction to the shampoo.
The active ingredients this brand uses, such as piroctone olamine, selenium sulphide and tea tree oil, can effectively reduce dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis. They may also improve the symptoms of some other common scalp problems (such as scalp psoriasis). However, not everyone’s scalp responds the same way. Advanced conditions may require prescription treatments or advice from a dermatologist or trichologist.
Your hair wash frequency can also impact dandruff formation, especially when caused by a dry scalp. Research shows that washing your hair at least 5-6 times a week improves scalp dryness and reduces dandruff. Washing it less than weekly can exacerbate these problems [16].
Is Head & Shoulders shampoo good for hair?
No recent, publicly available, independent studies assess the effect of Head & Shoulders shampoo on your hair. However, judging by the ingredient list, it is likely that Head & Shoulders is comparable to most other commercially available shampoo brands in its price range in terms of cleaning, conditioning and nourishing your hair.
To help you decide whether Head & Shoulders shampoo and conditioner may be a good choice for you, here are some of its main benefits and drawbacks (please keep in mind that this is a general assessment; certain formulations can have different specific properties):
|Head & Shoulders shampoo benefits
|Head & Shoulders shampoo disadvantages
Can I still use Head & Shoulders if I have dry or damaged hair?
If you are a fan of the Head & Shoulders brand and would like to keep using their products despite having dry or damaged hair, you can try some of the gentler options in their Deep Hydration, Sensitive or Repairing Care collections, such as:
- Head & Shoulders DERMAXPRO Replenishing Anti Dandruff Shampoo – This contains piroctone olamine, as well as avocado oil, argan oil, and vitamin E for hair, for well-nourished, moisturised and conditioned hair.
- Head & Shoulders DERMAXPRO Hydrating Anti Dandruff Shampoo – This contains piroctone olamine, coconut milk, aloe vera and vitamin E, for a hydrated, healthy scalp.
- Head & Shoulders Deep Hydration Anti Dandruff Shampoo – This contains piroctone olamine, coconut oil and sweet almond oil, great for hydrating and regenerating your tresses.
- Head & Shoulders Suprême Repair Anti-Dandruff Shampoo – This contains piroctone olamine, avocado oil and argan oil for deep hair moisturising and repairing.
Whichever product you use, be sure to condition and moisturise your hair afterwards. These hair growth oils can help you keep your hair hydrated and beautiful.
Should you avoid using Head & Shoulders?
While Head & Shoulders should not cause hair loss, it may be less suitable for some categories of users than others. You may be better off using a natural, more gentle or hair type-specific shampoo formulation if you:
- Have very dry, fine or damaged hair
- Have dyed hair (especially blonde or red shades)
- Have a known sensitivity to piroctone olamine or any other Head & Shoulders ingredient
- Are constantly experiencing scalp itching a day after washing your hair (or sooner)
- Have coily and/or frizzy hair (e.g. Afro hair) that requires heavy moisturising
Shampoo alternatives to Head & Shoulders for hair loss
If you are already experiencing hair thinning, you may want to use a shampoo designed to stimulate your hair follicles for growth. Here are some resources to help you find the best options for your hair growth needs:
- 17 Best and Worst Shampoos for Hair Loss in 2025
- 10 Best 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner for Hair Growth in 2025
- 10 Best Hair Loss Shampoos That Work for Men
Are you experiencing unexplained hair loss?
If you have been noticing excessive hair shedding recently, it is most likely not caused by your shampoo. To find out the true underlying cause, book a consultation with one of our experienced hair doctors. They will run all the necessary diagnostic trichology tests to rule out various types of alopecia and determine the exact cause of your hair troubles.
Stress, an unhealthy diet, or harmful hairstyling practices can make your hair fall out more than usual. And some common forms of hair loss (such as androgenetic alopecia) can progress if left untreated. If you are experiencing the first signs of hair thinning and balding, an early diagnosis increases the chances of curbing and reversing your hair loss.
Frequently asked questions
See this list of frequently asked questions for more information about Head & Shoulders and hair health:
What to do if Head & Shoulders does not clear my dandruff?
If you have been using Head & Shoulders anti-dandruff products regularly and your dandruff has not improved, the best thing you can do is to see a dermatologist or a trichologist. They will examine your scalp and recommend the appropriate treatment, which may need to be stronger than the active ingredient concentrations in your shampoo.
Can Head & Shoulders shampoo cause more dandruff to appear?
Normally, shampoos that contain anti-dandruff active ingredients should not worsen your symptoms. However, if your scalp is very dry and you are using a harsher Head & Shoulders formulation, it may flake more intensely. Switching to a gentler formula or moisturising your scalp after you wash your hair may help this problem.
Should I use Head & Shoulders on my curly hair?
You can often use Head & Shoulders products safely even if you have a curly hair type. However, given the fact that your curls are more likely to need gentle hair products which offer plenty of moisturisation without getting weighed down, it may be a better idea to try hair care formulations designed specifically for curly hair.
Does Head & Shoulders contain parabens?
No. According to the Head & Shoulders website, none of their products contain parabens. This is a good thing because parabens can irritate your scalp, damage your hair follicles [17] and may even increase the risk of certain forms of cancer [18].
Does Finasteride Expire And Can You Still Use It? Andrew Garfield's Hair Transplant: Rumours, Photos, Evidence
