Does Head & Shoulders Cause Hair Loss? (2025)

What ingredients does Head & Shoulders shampoo contain?

While formulations can slightly vary, most Head & Shoulders shampoos contain the following ingredients [2][3][4]:

Surfactants (detergents)

Surfactants are substances that clean your hair. Head & Shoulders uses some of the most common detergents: sodium lauryl sulphate and sodium laureth sulphate.

While effective at cleaning the dirt and buildup off your hair, these surfactants can also strip your natural scalp and hair oils [5]. So they are not recommended for people with dry or damaged tresses. However, this effect may be countered by conditioning and moisturising agents within the shampoo.

Anti-dandruff active ingredients

One of the main selling points of Head & Shoulders shampoos is that they can reduce dandruff. In the EU and the UK, they contain an effective antifungal called piroctone olamine (this replaces zinc pyrithione, which has recently been banned in the EU for safety reasons [6]).

This medication has proven results against Malassezia furfur, the yeast that can cause dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis [7][8]

Some heavy-duty Head & Shoulders anti-dandruff shampoos, dubbed “clinical strength”, also contain additional ingredients meant to treat more severe forms of dandruff. This includes selenium sulphide, tea tree oil for hair, or peppermint oil for hair. Tea tree oil has antimicrobial properties, while peppermint oil can soothe an inflamed, itchy scalp. Selenium sulphide is a medication effective against dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis in shampoo form [9].

Conditioning agents

Head & Shoulders uses dimethicone as their main conditioning agent. This type of silicone is commonly used in cosmetics to lubricate the hair strands and reduce static without weighing them down [10]. However, some hair stylists believe that if you have fine, dry tresses, you should avoid hair products that contain dimethicone, as it can dry out your hair further and cause buildup with long-term use.

Other frequently used moisturising and conditioning agents include glycerin and various vegetable oils. These contain fatty acids and have hair-strengthening and conditioning properties (for example, argan oil for hair, coconut oil, and avocado oil for hair).