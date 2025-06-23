Does Home Laser Work on Toenail Fungus? (2025)

In this article, we will explore the topic of home lasers for fungal nail infection, including whether they are effective and the best treatments. We will also cover the types of this infection and what to do if home treatments don’t work.

Toenail fungus is a stubborn condition that can be difficult to treat. While many over-the-counter remedies are available, they are often only minorly effective, leaving many people wondering if a more effective solution exists. Laser treatment for this infection is highly effective, but many people are curious whether these devices also work.

Types of Toenail Fungus

Also known as onychomycosis, it is a fungal infection that affects the nail bed, nail plate, and surrounding skin. There are several types of it, including:

Distal subungual onychomycosis

It is the most common type of infection affecting the nail bed and the underside of the nail plate.

White superficial onychomycosis

It affects the top layer of the nail plate, causing it to appear white and crumbly.

Proximal subungual onychomycosis

This type of fungal nail infection affects the base of the nail plate near the cuticle.

Candida onychomycosis

It is caused by the Candida fungus and can affect the nail bed and nail plate.

Total dystrophic onychomycosis

It is the most severe type of infection, causing the nail plate to detach from the nail bed.

Do Home Lasers Provide Effective Toenail Fungus Treatment?

They are not as powerful as those used by podiatrists, but can be somewhat effective. These devices emit a low-level laser penetrating the nail plate, killing the fungus. While they are not as effective as professional laser treatment, they can help reduce the symptoms of the infection and promote healing.

The benefits of home laser treatment include the following:

Convenience

You can use these devices in the comfort of your own home without visiting a podiatrist.

Affordability

These devices are less expensive than professional laser treatment.

Minimal side effects

Home laser treatment for toenail fungus is generally safe and has minimal side effects.

If you are considering using this, it’s important to choose a reputable device and follow the instructions carefully. It’s also important to keep in mind that home laser treatment may not be effective for all types of fungal toenails.

The Best Treatments

If you are looking for the best toenail fungus treatment, here are some of the most effective over-the-counter treatments available:

Antifungal Nail Polish

Antifungal nail polish is a topical treatment that can be applied directly to the nail plate. It contains antifungal agents that kill the fungus and promote healing.

Oral Antifungal Medications

Oral antifungal medications are prescription medications that are highly effective in treating this infection. They work by attacking the fungus from the inside out.

Laser Treatment

Professional laser treatment is highly effective in killing the fungus and promoting healing. A podiatrist typically performs this treatment.

What Should I Do If Home Treatments Don’t Work?

If home remedies for toenail fungus don’t work, it’s important to seek medical attention from a podiatrist. A podiatrist can evaluate your condition and recommend the best treatment options.

Here are some signs that you should see a podiatrist for your onychomycosis: